HIV-1 viremia not suppressible by antiretroviral therapy can originate from large T cell clones producing infectious virus

Here we describe what we believe is a new cause of HIV-1 plasma viremia observed in standard clinical practice that is not suppressible by ART, and we show that the viremia can arise from large clones of HIV-1–infected cells. Extensive virologic analyses of the 8 individuals referred for nonsuppressible viremia on ART revealed important insights for patient management and for efforts to cure HIV-1 infection. Although each of the 8 individuals have unique features, the consistent finding in all donors was that nonsuppressible plasma viremia consisted of one or more large groups of identical viral sequences. The largest group of identical viral sequences in plasma comprised 37.5% to 100% (median 58.6%) of all HIV-1 RNA in the plasma (Table 3). Similar findings of identical viral sequences in plasma were previously reported among individuals on effective ART, although the origin of the identical viruses was not identified (47, 48). In the current study, drug resistance to the donors’ ART regimen was not evident by sequence analysis nor was medication nonadherence, since antiretroviral drug concentrations measured in random plasma samples were within the therapeutic range (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Longitudinal analyses of the viral sequences in all donors showed no evidence of virus evolution over time, indicating that these viruses originated from a stable, nonevolving reservoir of infected cells. For all 3 donors with infectious clonal viremia, identical sequence matches were found between plasma HIV-1 RNA, proviral DNA, and HIV-1 RNA in outgrowth cultures across the 1.5 kb p6/protease/reverse transcriptase amplicon and the full-length 2.6 kb envelope amplicon.

The important implications of these findings for clinical management are that changes in the antiretroviral drug regimen or efforts to enhance drug adherence are unlikely to change the viremia that is being produced by infected cell clones, which are not affected by current antiretroviral drugs. Drugs that block virion production from cells that are already infected would be expected to lower viremia, but such agents are not currently available. HIV-1 protease inhibitors that are available block virion maturation into infectious particles, but do not reduce virion production from cells that are already infected (49). Although the frequency of nonsuppressible viremia of clonal origin is unknown, a total of 14 cases referred to us for evaluation, 8 of which are described here, were from a group of approximately 2,000 patients cared for at the referring centers.

In 3 of the 8 donors, identical sequences were found in plasma, proviral DNA, and qVOA, indicating that the viruses were replication competent and potentially transmissible by exposure to blood (Figures 1–3 and Table 3). In a fourth donor, identical sequences were obtained from proviral DNA and qVOA that did not match any viral sequences in plasma, indicating that the viruses in that donor’s plasma had a different origin (Figure 4 and Table 3). In the remaining 4 donors, there were viruses with identical sequences found in the plasma, but these sequences did not match any of the sequences obtained by qVOA (Supplemental Figures 2–5). In 2 of these 4 donors (K-01 and P-08), proviruses were found that matched the HIV-1 RNA in plasma, but did not match viral RNA sequences from p24+ qVOA wells (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3 and Table 3). Interestingly, all HIV-1 RNA sequences derived from plasma for donor P-08 were identical, suggesting that nonsuppressible viremia was originating from a single clone. In the other 2 donors, proviruses were not found with sequences that matched HIV-1 RNA in plasma (T-05, 0 of 114 sequences; A-06, 0 of 77 sequences), suggesting that the virus-producing cells were either present at a low frequency in the periphery or absent from the blood and likely residing in lymphoid tissues (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). Sampling of cells only from the periphery limits the detection of many infected cell clones. In addition, the lack of matches between the virus in the plasma and the viruses recovered from qVOA could be explained by failure to induce the relevant provirus in a single qVOA or that the plasma virus is defective and noninfectious (9, 50).

In the 4 donors with clones containing intact proviruses that produced infectious virus, we identified their corresponding integration sites (Tables 3 and 4 and Supplemental Figure 6). In all cases, the integration sites were within introns of known genes and the proviruses were orientated opposite to the host gene, a pattern that is consistent with what is known about HIV-1 integration sites both in cultured cells and in donors (11, 34, 51). Two of the 4 proviruses were integrated in ABCA11P and ZNF721 within about 17,500 nucleotides of each other, near the end of chromosome 4. Using a larger collection of integration sites obtained from multiple donors on ART, we found no evidence of positive in vivo selection for proviruses in either of these 2 overlapping genes (ABCA11P/ZNF721) in which the 2 intact proviruses are integrated (data not shown). Thus, their integration in the same overlapping gene is likely to be a coincidence.

ISAs showed that the clones carrying intact proviruses were a small fraction (0.03%–1.1%) of all of the infected cells. However, given the large number of CD4+ T cells in the human immune system, the clones were estimated to comprise large numbers of infected cells (50 million to 350 million cells) based on the percentage of matching proviruses and estimated total body CD4+ T cells (Table 4 and ref. 46). Furthermore and despite the large sizes of these clones, previous work has shown that not all proviruses within a clone are equally expressed, suggesting important differences between daughter cells and the anatomical location, differentiation state, and the microenvironment of the cell that may play an important role in proviral expression (13, 14). The very low frequency of cells infected with the specific intact proviruses makes analyses of the CD4+ T cell subsets and proviruses involved very challenging given the limitations of cell sampling and current technologies to detect specific proviruses, although such work is in progress.

The reason nonsuppressible viremia developed after years of ART-mediated suppression is not known. The mechanisms that underlie infected-cell expansion and proviral expression are undefined. It has been shown that a cell carrying an intact provirus can have a growth or survival advantage over other cells as a consequence of the location of the integration site (34), and that this advantage may take several years for the clone to become large enough to be clinically manifest. Alternatively, the cell carrying an intact provirus encounters its cognate antigen, becomes activated and proliferates, and its provirus becomes expressed. To produce sustained viremia the cognate antigen would likely have to persist, suggesting its source may be a chronic infection (e.g., cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, or HIV-1 itself) or host derived, as has been observed in one instance in a person with malignancy (10).

Our findings have important implications for efforts to develop a cure for HIV-1 infection. It is widely believed that the latent HIV-1 reservoir is the main obstacle to a cure. Some have questioned the relevance of persistent viremia on ART, but our findings show that some of the viruses that persist in plasma can be infectious and could quickly initiate viral rebound if ART is discontinued (48, 52, 53). This “active” HIV-1 reservoir is thus also a key barrier to curing HIV-1 infection. It is possible, in cases in which there are much lower levels of viremia, that there are smaller clones of infected cells releasing infectious virus at levels that are below detection in plasma, but are still capable of rekindling viral replication if ART is interrupted. Previous studies using analytical treatment interruption (ATI) have observed a discordance between the rebounding viruses and the replication-competent virus that was induced in a VOA (54, 55). This discordance may be due to differences in the mechanisms of proviral activation in vivo versus ex vivo (i.e., qVOA conditions), inherent sampling limitations of VOAs, and recombination between rebounding variants in vivo that generates new variants. Some of the donors in the current study are already viremic with infectious clonal virus that could rapidly seed new rounds of replication following the interruption of treatment, although ATI was not performed in the current study.

The nonsuppressible viremia in our study participants could result in immune-activating or inflammatory effects, although recent work from Gandhi et al. has shown no association between measures of HIV-1 persistence and inflammation/activation in over 300 well-suppressed individuals (33). Additional studies with matched controls without nonsuppressible viremia are needed to address the role of immune activation and inflammation in clonal expansion and virus production from clones.

Importantly, the mechanisms that allow large clones to expand and continually produce virus need to be defined. At present, we cannot determine whether there is a small fraction of each repliclone that produces virus continuously, somehow evading killing by the virus or the immune response, or whether the virus-producing cells die after their proviruses are expressed only to be replaced by equal numbers of cells that are able to produce virus. Similarly, the fraction of each repliclone that is producing virions needs to be defined, but methodological approaches to investigate this question require development. It is also uncertain if these clones can be recognized by either humoral or cellular immunological responses. Detailed analyses of viral susceptibility to autologous plasma and a panel of monoclonal antibodies is in progress, as is assessment of mutations that could result in CTL escape. The large size of the clones we found that carry replication-competent proviruses suggest that developing therapies to eliminate them or control their ability to produce virus represents a formidable challenge.