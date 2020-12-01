YIPF5 mutations cause neonatal diabetes and microcephaly through endoplasmic reticulum stress

Genetic analysis. Genome sequencing was performed for 2 unrelated probands diagnosed with neonatal diabetes, epilepsy, and severe microcephaly (patients I and II in Table 1 and Figure 1A) in whom mutations in known neonatal diabetes genes had been excluded. Since both patients were born to consanguineous (first cousins) parents and the phenotype was strikingly similar, we hypothesized that both were affected by the same autosomal recessive condition. We therefore focused our analysis on homozygous rare coding variants in shared genes.

Figure 1 Identification of homozygous YIPF5 mutations in 6 patients with neonatal diabetes, severe microcephaly, and epilepsy. (A) Partial pedigrees and summary of clinical features of the 6 patients with homozygous YIPF5 mutations. Age at diagnosis of diabetes and head circumference standard deviation below the mean are given in parentheses. (B) Schematic representation of the YIPF5 ER transmembrane protein using the CCTOP in silico predictor (http://cctop.enzim.ttk.mta.hu/). Note that there is uncertainty regarding YIPF5 transmembrane predictions and the position of the p.Trp218 residue is predicted to be cytoplasmic by UniProtKB (https://www.uniprot.org/).

Table 1 Clinical features of patients with YIPF5 mutations

Rare homozygous coding variants in 28 genes were identified in patient I, who had genome-wide homozygosity of 11.7% calculated from genome sequencing data. Patient II had genome-wide homozygosity of 6.9%, and rare homozygous coding variants were identified in 10 genes (see Supplemental Tables 1 and 2 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141455DS1). The only gene in common in both individuals was YIPF5, with patient I being homozygous for a missense, p.(Ala181Val), and patient II harboring a homozygous in-frame deletion variant, p.(Lys106del).

Neither variant was listed in the gnomAD database (>120,000 individuals [ref. 20], accessed May 18, 2020), and both affect residues that are highly conserved across species (up to Saccharomyces cerevisiae). The p.(Ala181Val) amino acid change was predicted to be likely to affect protein function by 2 of 4 tools used to assess the effect of missense variants, Sorting Intolerant from Tolerant (SIFT) (21) and MutationTaster (22) (Supplemental Table 3). Testing for the mutations in parental samples confirmed that the unaffected parents were heterozygous for the mutations.

To replicate this finding in a larger unselected cohort, we analyzed the coding regions and exon-intron boundaries of the YIPF5 gene in a further 187 cases diagnosed with diabetes before the age of 12 months (10 also had microcephaly) who did not have a mutation in known monogenic diabetes genes. We identified 3 homozygous YIPF5 missense mutations, p.(Ile98Ser), p.(Trp218Arg), and p.(Gly97Val), in 3 cases. Testing for the mutations in family members confirmed that the parents were all heterozygous for the mutations and that patient III’s affected sister was also homozygous for the p.(Ile98Ser) variant (Figure 1A). The 3 variants are not listed in gnomAD, affect residues that are conserved though species up to S. cerevisiae, and are predicted by 4 of 4 in silico tools — Align GVGD (23), SIFT, PolyPhen-2 (24), and MutationTaster — to be likely to affect YIPF5 protein (Supplemental Table 3).

Protein domain analysis using CCTOP (25) predicted 3 of the variants, the p.(Gly97Val), p.(Ile98Ser), and p.(Lys106del), to affect residues located in the cytoplasmic domain, while the p.(Ala181Val) and p.(Trp218Arg) variants affect residues located in the third and fourth transmembrane domain, respectively (Figure 1B). The nature and position of the variants are consistent with at least a partial loss of protein function.

Clinical evaluation. The clinical features of the 6 patients are summarized in Table 1. All had severe microcephaly (median standard deviation score –6.2, IQR –6.5 to 6.1; Supplemental Figure 1B), epilepsy diagnosed in the neonatal period (range 1–7 months), and neonatal/early-onset diabetes (age at diagnosis range 4 weeks to 20 months) that was treated with a full replacement dose of insulin. For all 6 patients, the birth weight was low (median standard deviation score –1.85 (–1.99 to –1.72)), consistent with reduced insulin secretion in utero.

Patient II died at the age of 1.3 years. There was a family history of 4 siblings (2 female and 2 male) diagnosed with neonatal diabetes, epilepsy, and microcephaly who had died in infancy. DNA was not available for these individuals.

Five individuals (II, IIIa, IIIb, IV, and V) were reported to have severe developmental delay, while neuromotor development was reported to be normal in patient I, who was 5 years of age at time of writing. No other clinical features were reported.

There was no significant family history of diabetes for any of the patients. Patient IV’s father, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and was being treated with oral hypoglycemic agents, was the only one of the patients’ parents to be affected with diabetes.

YIPF5 is expressed in human islets and brain. YIPF5 mRNA expression was evaluated in human tissues by quantitative (qPCR). YIPF5 was ubiquitously expressed, with abundant expression in pancreatic tissue, islets, β cells, and brain (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 YIPF5 is expressed in human pancreatic tissue and brain. (A) YIPF5 mRNA expression was measured by qPCR in human tissues (n = 2–3), EndoC-βH1 cells (n = 15), and human islets (n = 4) and normalized to the geometric mean of the reference genes ACTB, GAPDH, and OAZ1. (B) In situ hybridization of YIPF5 in human fetal cortex at gestational week 12. Expression is found in the ventricular zone (VZ), intermediate zone (IZ), and cortical plate (CP) as well choroid plexus (ch) (antisense probe, right). No signal was detected when the sense probe was used (negative control, left). Scale bar: 100 μm.

The expression pattern of YIPF5 during brain development was examined by in situ hybridization in human fetal brain samples encompassing stages 12 to 21 gestational weeks (Figure 2B and data not shown). This revealed significant broad expression of YIPF5 in the developing cortex at all stages examined but most strikingly at 12 gestational weeks. Expression was found in both progenitor (ventricular zone) and neuronal (intermediate zone and cortical plate) compartments. Some selective expression could also be detected within the choroid plexus within the cerebral ventricles. No significant signal was observed with sense probes, confirming the specificity of the findings (Figure 2B).

YIPF5 deficiency sensitizes human β cells to ER stress–induced apoptosis. To investigate the effect of YIPF5 loss in β cells, we established an in vitro model of YIPF5 deficiency using RNA interference in human EndoC-βH1 cells. YIPF5 was efficiently silenced using 2 different siRNAs by 50%–75% at the mRNA level (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2) and by approximately 50% at the protein level (n = 2–4).

Figure 3 YIPF5 deficiency does not affect insulin secretion but sensitizes β cells to ER stress–induced apoptosis. (A–C) EndoC-βH1 cells were transfected with siRNA against YIPF5 (si1) or control siRNA (siCT) for 48 hours and incubated with 0 or 20 mM glucose or 20 mM glucose plus 10 μM forskolin (FSK). (A) YIPF5 mRNA expression by qPCR. (B) Insulin content normalized for total protein content. (C) Insulin secretion expressed as percentage of total insulin content. (D and E) EndoC-βH1 cells were transfected with 2 siRNAs against YIPF5 (si1 and si2) or control siRNA (siCT) for 48 hours and exposed or not (CTL) to thapsigargin (Tha) for 40 hours or brefeldin A (BFA) for 16 hours (n = 4). Apoptosis was evaluated by staining with DNA-binding dyes (n = 4) (D) or luminescence produced by annexin V binding (RealTime-Glo Annexin V assay) at the indicated time points (n = 3) (E). Thapsigargin is presented by solid lines and nontreated cells by dashed lines. (F) Dispersed human islet cells were transfected with si1 or siCT for 48 hours and exposed or not to brefeldin A for 24 hours. Apoptosis was evaluated by staining with DNA-binding dyes (n = 4). (G and H) EndoC-βH1 cells were transfected with si1 or siCT for 48 hours and exposed to thapsigargin for the indicated times (n = 5–6). CHOP (G) and DP5 (H) mRNA expression was measured by qPCR, normalized to β-actin (ACTB). (I and J) EndoC-βH1 cells were transfected with siCT or si1 and/or siRNA against CHOP (siCHOP) (I) or DP5 (siDP5) (J) and treated or not with thapsigargin for 40 hours (n = 5 and n = 8, respectively). Apoptosis was examined by DNA-binding dye. Individual symbols represent independent experiments, and box plots show the median by a horizontal line, 25th and 75th percentiles at the bottom and top of the boxes, and minimum and maximum values by whiskers. In time course experiments, data are shown as mean ± SEM. Paired 2-way ANOVA or mixed-model analysis (in case of missing values) followed by Bonferroni post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. siCT in respective condition; ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 for treated vs. untreated cells; †††P < 0.001 as indicated.

YIPF5 depletion did not impact β cell function: glucose- and forskolin-stimulated insulin secretion was comparable in YIPF5-depleted and -competent EndoC-βH1 cells, as was insulin content (Figure 3, B and C). Furthermore, YIPF5 depletion did not affect proliferation rates of EndoC-βH1 cells, assessed by Ki67 immunostaining (data not shown).

Survival of β cells was evaluated under basal condition and following exposure to the ER stressors brefeldin A (which blocks ER-to-Golgi transport) and thapsigargin (which inhibits the sarco/endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ ATPase [SERCA]). YIPF5 knockdown did not significantly affect basal β cell survival, but YIPF5-depleted β cells were markedly sensitized to thapsigargin (Figure 3D). This was confirmed by a second apoptosis assay that measures annexin V binding in real time, showing that thapsigargin induced more apoptosis in cells transfected with either YIPF5 siRNA (Figure 3E). Brefeldin A treatment markedly induced YIPF5 mRNA expression in EndoC-βH1 cells and human islets (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B); a trend for YIPF5 protein induction was seen in EndoC-βH1 cells (approximately 2-fold; n = 4). YIPF5 silencing enhanced apoptosis in brefeldin-treated clonal β cells and human islets (Figure 3, D and F), in keeping with the presumed function of YIPF5 in ER-to-Golgi trafficking.

YIPF5 deficiency increases human β cell ER stress signaling and induces proapoptotic proteins PUMA and DP5. We next investigated whether YIPF5 deficiency affects ER stress signaling by measuring mRNA expression of CHOP, spliced XBP1 (sXBP1), BiP, PDIA4, and HYOU1, which act in the 3 canonical branches of the ER stress response (downstream of PERK, IRE1, and ATF6, respectively). Time course experiments in EndoC-βH1 cells exposed to thapsigargin showed that YIPF5 knockdown induced ER stress markers (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). The induction was more pronounced for PERK- and ATF6-dependent markers, while the IRE1 target sXBP1 was induced to a lesser extent. In brefeldin-treated cells, YIPF5 silencing also enhanced ER stress signaling (data not shown). Taken together, these results show that YIPF5 deficiency potentiates the ER stress response.

The BH3-only proteins PUMA (also known as BBC3), DP5 (also known as HRK), and BIM (also known as BCL2L11) activate apoptosis downstream of ER stress, playing a central role in β cell demise (26–29). In time course experiments, DP5 expression was induced by YIPF5 silencing in thapsigargin-exposed (Figure 3H) and brefeldin-exposed cells (data not shown). PUMA expression was also induced by YIPF5 silencing (Supplemental Figure 2G), while BIM expression was not altered.

In order to examine whether the induction of CHOP, a proapoptotic transcription factor in the PERK branch of the ER stress response, sensitizes YIPF5-deficient β cells to apoptosis, we double-knocked-down CHOP and YIPF5 (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 2H). CHOP silencing protected YIPF5-depleted cells from thapsigargin (Figure 3I), and similarly, DP5 and YIPF5 double knockdown (Supplemental Figure 2I) partially protected β cells from thapsigargin-induced apoptosis (Figure 3J).

Proinsulin accumulation, increased ER stress signaling, and reduced insulin content in YIPF5-knockout stem cell–derived β cells. To study the role of YIPF5 in the development and function of pancreatic β cells, we used CRISPR/Cas9 technology to generate a YIPF5 knockout (KO) in the human embryonic stem cell (hESC) line H1. We deleted exon 3, which is common to all the YIPF5 isoforms (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The YIPF5-KO cell line expressed pluripotency markers as expected and showed a normal karyotype (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C) with no evidence of CRISPR-induced off-target indels (data not shown). In addition to the KO, we generated an isogenic YIPF5Ile98Ser mutation using CRISPR/Cpf1–mediated homology-directed repair (HDR) (Supplemental Figure 5). This is the same mutation present in the 2 siblings in family III, who were both diagnosed with diabetes after the age of 6 months. The H1 wild-type (WT), KO, and YIPF5Ile98Ser cells differentiated normally until the pancreatic endocrine stage. At this stage, proinsulin accumulation was evident in the KO β cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6A). The percentage of cytoplasmic area stained for proinsulin per β cell of the KO was 5.5-fold higher than in their WT counterparts, while the percentage of insulin area was 70% less in the KO β cells (Figure 4C). The YIPF5Ile98Ser β cells showed a much milder phenotype with 20% less insulin area and a 1.7-fold increase in proinsulin area compared with the WT; however, the differences were not statistically significant. A 15-fold increase was detected in the number of cells with high BiP immunoreactivity (INS+BiPhi) in the KO (Figure 4, B and D; and Supplemental Figure 6B), likely reflecting ER stress response triggered by proinsulin retention in the ER. Consistent with this, the KO cells showed significant induction of BiP and HYOU1 mRNA expression at stage 7 of differentiation, but not of ATF6, XBP1s, and CHOP (Supplemental Figure 7). INS mRNA expression was significantly reduced at stages 6 and 7 in the KO (Supplemental Figure 7), although there was no difference in the percentage of INS+ cells in the 3 cell lines (Figure 4H). In the KO β cells, no increase in apoptosis was detected by TUNEL assay at stage 7, but the cells were more sensitive following exposure to chemical ER stressors, especially brefeldin A (Figure 4E). Stem cell–derived β cells of all 3 lines showed glucose-stimulated insulin secretion, but the absolute amount of secreted insulin was 50% lower in the KO cells (Figure 4F), and cellular insulin content was reduced by 80% (Figure 4G). Transmission electron microscopy was used to study the ultrastructure of the stem cell–derived endocrine cells. The ER morphology identified by the studded ribosomes along its outer membrane showed a marked distension of the ER cisternae in all of the studied KO β cells, while the ER in α cells was not affected. ER dilation was observed in only a minority of the YIPF5Ile98Ser β cells (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 4 Proinsulin accumulation, increased ER stress signaling, and reduced insulin content in YIPF5-knockout stem cell–derived β cells. (A) Immunocytochemistry for proinsulin (PROINS) and insulin (INS) at stage 7 of in vitro differentiation for WT and YIPF5-KO cells. Scale bars: 25 μm. (B) Immunocytochemistry for BiP and insulin (INS) at stage 7 of in vitro differentiation. Scale bars: 25 μm. (C) Percentage of cytoplasmic area covered by proinsulin or insulin per insulin-positive cell (n = 3). (D) Percentage of INS+BiPhi cells per total number of INS+ cells (n = 4–8). (E) Percentage of apoptotic cells (INS+TUNEL+) per total number of INS+ cells after treatment with vehicle (DMSO) and the ER stressors thapsigargin, tunicamycin, and brefeldin A (n = 3–5). (F) Static glucose-stimulated insulin secretion at stage 7 normalized to micrograms DNA of β cells (n = 3–7). (G) Insulin content of stage 7 differentiated cells normalized to micrograms DNA of β cells (n = 3–8). (H) Percentage of INS+ cells at week 2 of stage 7 (n = 3–4). Statistical significance was assessed in C, D, G, and H by 1-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni correction, and in E and F by 2-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni correction. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Error bars represent SD from the mean. (I) Transmission electron microscopy of WT, YIPF5-KO, and YIPF5Ile98Ser stage 7 cells showing the cytoplasmic area of β and α cells. Yellow arrowheads point at insulin granules, red arrowheads at glucagon granules, and green arrowheads at ER. Scale bars: 1 μm.

Loss of β cell function after in vivo implantation. Stage 7 islet-like aggregates differentiated from WT, KO, and YIPF5Ile98Ser H1 stem cells were implanted under the kidney capsule of immunocompromised NOD/SCID-γ mice, and their function was monitored by measurement of the serum levels of human C-peptide. While the WT-implanted mice reached a level of 1 nM at 3 months, human C-peptide was barely detectable in the KO-implanted mice, consistent with impaired β cell function. Lower C-peptide levels were also recorded in the YIPF5Ile98Ser-implanted mice after 1, 2, and 3 months (Figure 5A). Blood glucose levels in the WT-implanted mice dropped from 8 to 4 mM 3 months after implantation, reflecting glycemic regulation by transplanted human β cells, while no such effect was observed in the KO- or YIPF5Ile98Ser-implanted mice (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Reduced C-peptide secretion and β cell numbers in implanted YIPF5 knockout and signs of YIPF5Ile98Ser β cell failure. (A) Human C-peptide levels measured in mouse serum through 3 months after implantation (n = 3–8). (B) Mouse blood glucose levels at 1 and 3 months after implantation (n = 3–10). (C) Percentage of INS+GCG– cells per the total number of INS+ plus GCG+ cells (n = 3–5). (D) Percentage of cytoplasmic area covered by proinsulin or insulin in insulin-positive cells (n = 3–4). (E) Percentage of INS+BiPhi cells per total number of INS+ cells (n = 3–6). (F–H) Immunohistochemistry of grafts for glucagon (GCG) and insulin (INS) (F), proinsulin (PROINS) and insulin (INS) (G), and BiP and insulin (INS) (H) 3 months after implantation. Scale bars: 100 μm (F); 25 μm (G); 100 μm (H, left); 25 μm (H, right). Statistical significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni correction in A, by multiple t test with Bonferroni correction in B, and by 1-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni correction in C–E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.00001. Error bars represent SD from the mean.

The grafts were retrieved for immunohistochemical analysis 3 months after implantation. Insulin- and glucagon-positive cells, which were the dominant cell types, were quantified. In the WT and YIPF5Ile98Ser grafts, 55% and 42% of the cells were insulin-positive, respectively. In contrast, glucagon-positive cells dominated in the KO grafts, where only 12% of the grafted cells were insulin-positive (Figure 5, C and F). The mature β cells in the KO and YIPF5Ile98Ser grafts showed a 3.3- and 3-fold reduction, respectively, in the percentage of cytoplasmic insulin-positive area, and a 5.7- and 5.4-fold increase, respectively, in the proinsulin area (Figure 5, D and G). The accumulated proinsulin colocalized with the ER proteins calreticulin, BiP, and GRP170 (Supplemental Figure 9). The insulin-positive KO cells sustained high BiP expression in vivo, consistent with persistent ER stress. Grafts of YIPF5Ile98Ser-mutant aggregates also showed clear signs of increased ER stress when harvested at 3 months after implantation (Figure 5, E and H). No difference was detected in the number of TUNEL+ cells in the grafts (data not shown).

β Cells from patients’ induced pluripotent stem cellsharboring the p.(Ile98Ser) mutation are sensitive to ER stress–induced apoptosis. To further assess the impact of one of the YIPF5 missense mutations in a directly patient-relevant model, we generated patients’ induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and differentiated them into pancreatic endocrine cells. PBMCs were obtained from patients IIIa and IIIb, who are both homozygous for the p.(Ile98Ser) mutation, and reprogrammed into iPSCs using Sendai virus. The 4 iPSC lines (2 from each patient) had normal karyotype, expressed pluripotency markers, lost the expression of the exogenous transgene vector, and successfully differentiated into the 3 germ layers in an embryoid body assay (Supplemental Figure 10, A–E). For one patient iPSC line, we corrected the mutation by CRISPR/Cpf1 and generated 2 isogenic control iPSC lines (Supplemental Figure 5A). These corrected iPSCs had normal morphology and karyotype and expressed pluripotency markers (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F).

The YIPF5 patients’ iPSCs differentiated into stage 7 islet cells with somewhat fewer insulin-positive cells and slightly more glucagon-expressing cells compared with healthy control or corrected iPSCs (Figure 6, A and B). The expression of genes during differentiation was comparable between patients’ and control and corrected iPSC lines, with a trend for lower INS mRNA expression at stages 6 and 7 (Supplemental Figure 11). The p.(Ile98Ser) mutation did not affect proinsulin and insulin content (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B) nor glucose- and/or forskolin-stimulated insulin secretion (Supplemental Figure 12C).

Figure 6 iPSCs from patients IIIa and IIIb differentiated into β cells are sensitive to ER stress–induced apoptosis. (A) Representative immunostaining of dispersed stage 7 aggregates stained for insulin (INS, green) and glucagon (GCG, red). Nuclei were visualized with DAPI (blue). (B) Quantification of immunostained cells (expressed as percent of total cells) in dispersed stage 7 control (n = 25) and patient cells (n = 11). Blue squares represent patient cells (2 patients, 2 iPSC lines for each); black circles and squares represent healthy control (1 iPSC line) and corrected patient cells (2 iPSC lines from 1 patient), respectively. (C and D) Apoptosis was assessed by staining with DNA-binding dyes in vehicle- (DMSO-)treated, thapsigargin-treated, and tunicamycin-treated control and corrected (n = 10) and patient (n = 6–7) stage 7 aggregates (C) or by luminescence produced by annexin V binding in time course experiments (means ± SEM; n = 10 control and corrected lines and n = 5 patient lines) (D). (E) mRNA expression of CHOP, BiP, sXBP1, DP5, and PUMA assessed by qPCR in stage 7 aggregates from control and corrected (n = 4–8, black) and patient cells (n = 5–7, blue) exposed for 48 hours to vehicle (DMSO), thapsigargin, or tunicamycin. mRNA expression was normalized to the geometric mean of reference genes β-actin and GAPDH. The median is shown by a horizontal line in the box plots; 25th and 75th percentiles are at the bottom and top of the boxes; whiskers represent minimum and maximum values, and data points independent experiments. Comparisons were done by multiple t test followed by Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (B), ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (C and D), and paired-ratio t test (E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 treatment vs. DMSO; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. control and corrected cells as indicated.

The viability of YIPF5 patient β cells was less than that of healthy or corrected β cells (Figure 6C). Similarly, caspase-3/7 activation tended to be higher in patients’ iPSC-β cells compared with corrected β cells (n = 2–5; data not shown). Following 48–72 hours of exposure to the ER stressor thapsigargin, tunicamycin, or brefeldin A, YIPF5-mutant cells tended to be more prone to undergo apoptosis (Figure 6, C and D). Contrary to the YIPF5-KO H1 cells, ER stress signaling was not enhanced by the p.(Ile98Ser) mutation in patient iPSC- or hESCp.(Ile98Ser)-β cells under basal condition (Figure 6E). Induction of CHOP and BiP mRNA expression upon tunicamycin exposure tended to be higher in patients’ β cells compared with healthy control and patient corrected β cells (Figure 6E). In keeping with the results in YIPF5-depleted EndoC-βH1 cells, the proapoptotic BCL-2 family members DP5 and PUMA were induced in ER-stressed YIPF5-mutant cells (Figure 6E). Taken together, our results demonstrate that the p.(Ile98Ser) YIPF5 mutation does not compromise differentiation and function of β cells but affects cell survival by sensitizing them to ER stress–induced apoptosis.