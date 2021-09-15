IL-1β–driven osteoclastogenic Tregs accelerate bone erosion in arthritis

Early administration of IL-1 blockade ameliorates swelling and bone erosion in arthritis. Il1rn–/– mice spontaneously develop arthritis in an IL-17– and T cell–dependent manner, reflecting the impact of uncontested IL-1β signaling on lymphocyte development and function (8). We used cytokine blockade to examine the time course of this process. Administration of a specific anti–IL-1β antibody early in disease, at time of weaning, led to a sustained improvement in arthritis, whereas IL-1β blockade administered after a 2-week delay only partially ameliorated disease (Figure 1, A and B). Histological analysis 6 weeks after weaning revealed that early IL-1β blockade was particularly effective for bone erosion (Figure 1, C and D and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141008DS1). The impact on bone was further confirmed by high-resolution x-ray micro-computed tomography (μCT), documenting a measurable reduction in bone injury only when cytokine blockade was initiated early in disease (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Attenuated bone erosion and Treg accumulation with early IL-1β blockade. (A–I) Il1rn–/– mice were treated with anti–IL-1β or isotype-matched IgG (n = 6) (5 mg/kg i.p. once per week) for 2 weeks either at the weaning (early treatment, n = 6) or 14 days after (late treatment n = 6). (A) Experimental scheme detailing administration time of i.p. anti–IL-1β. (B) Arthritis score (0–3/per paw, 0–12 total) and ankle and wrist thickening measured by calipers were followed for 35 days after arthritis weaning. (C) H&E staining of representative knee joints. Il1rn–/– joints from mice treated with isotype control or late anti–IL-1β display cellular infiltration (I), synovial hyperplasia (H), pannus formation (P), and bone and cartilage erosion (E). Scale bars: 1 μm. (D) Histological evaluation of knee joints from Il1rn–/– mice treated with anti–IL-1β (early treatment n = 4, late treatment n = 4) or isotype-matched IgG (n = 4). (E) High-resolution micro-computed tomography (μCT) imaging of knees from WT and Il1rn–/– mice treated with anti–IL-1β (n = 10 per group) or isotype-matched IgG (n = 4). (F) Bone erosion score by μCT (0–3 total). (G) Cytokine expression by CD3+Foxp3eGFP+ cells from synovial tissue by flow cytometry. (H and I) Frequency of CD3+Foxp3eGFP+ cells expressing IFN-γ and IL-17A. (J) Frequency of Foxp3eGFP+ cells among CD3+ cells in joint tissue. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 3-way ANOVA (B) or 1-way ANOVA (D, F, G, and I).

To understand the mechanism of this effect, we isolated synovial tissue cells from Il1rn–/– mice treated with isotype control, early anti–IL-1β, or late anti–IL-1β, followed by overnight stimulation with PMA/ionomycin to assess cytokine production by intracellular staining. Il1rn–/– CD4+ T cells exhibited both IL-17A and IFN-γ production, abrogated to a greater degree with early compared with late cytokine blockade, paralleling disease amelioration (Figure 1, G–I). To track the balance of Teff cells and Tregs, we generated Il1rn–/– × BALB/c Foxp3eGFP mice. Paradoxically, the proportion of CD3+CD4+Foxp3+ cells increased in inflamed joints and decreased with treatment, especially if treatment was initiated early in the disease course (Figure 1J).

Highly suppressive Foxp3+ Tregs are expanded in Il1rn–/– synovium. Tregs from inflamed Il1rn–/– joints displayed the Th17 markers CCR6 and CD39 (Figure 2, A and B). However, stimulation with PMA/ionomycin failed to elicit production of IL-17A by Il1rn–/– Foxp3+ cells, whereas Foxp3– T cells were strongly positive (Figure 2, C and D). Consistent with this result, Il1rn–/– Foxp3+ cells showed no expression of RORγt (Figure 2, E and F) and sorted Il1rn–/– Foxp3+ cells from lymph nodes exhibited no increase in expression of Il17 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 2). Expression of CCR6 in the absence of IL-17 suggested anti-Th17 specialization rather than Th17 conversion (26). Studies of suppressive function supported this conclusion. Using lymph nodes as a cell source, sorted Tregs (CD3+CD4+Foxp3eGFP+) from Il1rn–/– and WT mice were cocultured with Teff cells (CD3+CD4+Foxp3eGFP–) from WT mice stained with CellTrace Violet to track proliferation by dye dilution after 72-hour stimulation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads. Tregs from untreated Il1rn–/– mice exhibited suppressive capacity superior to that of WT Tregs, a difference neutralized by in vivo IL-1 blockade (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3). Comparable findings were found when Tregs were incubated with Teff cells from the same donor type (Figure 2, I and J). Moreover, after 72 hours of stimulation in vitro we observed no loss of Foxp3 expression by Il1rn–/– Tregs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), suggesting that Foxp3 expression by these Tregs is stable, as shown in other contexts (27). Stability was further confirmed by adoptive transfer of Foxp3+ T cells into healthy recipient animals, finding in vivo persistence in blood and tissues for 1 week without significant differences in Foxp3 expression between WT and Il1rn–/– cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). However, the ability of Il1rn–/– Tregs to convert conventional T cells into induced Tregs (sometimes termed “infectious tolerance”) was slightly decreased compared with WT Tregs (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). These findings confirm that the expanded Il1rn–/– Tregs do not represent a known population of pathogenic Tregs or exTregs.

Figure 2 Il1rn–/– Tregs are present and highly suppressive. (A) CCR6 and CD39 expression on CD4+Foxp3+ T cells from WT and Il1rn–/– mouse synovial tissue by flow cytometry (n = 6). (B) Frequency of CD39 and CCR6 on Foxp3+ T cells from synovial tissue. (C–H) Il1rn–/– mice were treated with anti–IL-1β (αIL-1β) or isotype-matched IgG (n = 5) (5 mg/kg i.p. once per week) for 2 weeks either at weaning (early treatment, n = 5) or 14 days after (late treatment n = 5). (C) Foxp3 and IL-17 expression by CD4+ T cells from synovial tissue harvested 35 days after weaning by flow cytometry (n = 5). (D) Frequency of CD4+Foxp3– and CD4+Foxp3+ cells expressing IL-17 from synovial tissue harvested 35 days after weaning (n = 5 per group). (E) Foxp3 and RORγt expression by CD4+ cells from synovial tissue by flow cytometry (n = 5, late treatment n = 3). (F) Frequency of CD4+Foxp3– and CD4+Foxp3+ cells expressing RORγt (n = 5 per group, late treatment n = 3). (G and H) Foxp3+ cells from WT mice or Il1rn–/– mice treated with anti–IL-1β or isotype-matched IgG were cocultured with WT Foxp3– cells (n = 5 per group). (G) Proliferation of CD3+Foxp3– cells following 72 hours of coculture. (H) Percentage of divided WT CD3+Foxp3– cells. (I and J) Foxp3+ cells from WT mice or Il1rn–/– mice treated with anti–IL-1β or isotype-matched IgG were cocultured with Foxp3eGFP– cells from a donor of the same strain (n = 5 per group). (I) Foxp3– cell proliferation following 72 hours of coculture. (J) Percentage of divided WT Foxp3– cells. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA (B, D, F, and H).

A metabolic program associated with increased suppressive capacity in Il1rn–/– Tregs. To further evaluate the features of Il1rn–/– Tregs, we performed bulk RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) of Tregs from WT and Il1rn–/– lymph nodes. WT and Il1rn–/– Tregs showed similar expression of multiple genes associated with suppressor function, including Foxp3, Il2ra, Il7r, and Ebi3 (a component of the suppressive cytokine IL-35), and transcription factors including Eomes, Tbx21 (encoding Tbet), and Irf4 (28). Tregs from WT and Il1rn–/– mice showed similar expression of genes encoding molecules involved in Treg localization and trafficking, including CXCR6, CXCR3, and CCR10 (Figure 3A). However, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) identified enhanced expression of genes encoding proteins involved in fatty acid metabolism (for example, NTHL1 and GABARAPL1) in Il1rn–/– Tregs and oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos; for example, ATP5H and NDUFB3) in WT Tregs (Figure 3, B and C). To test the effect of these expression differences on cell metabolism, WT Foxp3+ and Il1rn–/– Foxp3+ T cells were cultured in the absence of glucose, glutamine, or lipids, and the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), a measurement of lactate production, was determined upon readdition of glucose (Figure 3D). Consistent with GSEA data, Il1rn–/– Foxp3+ Tregs exhibited less of an increase in ECAR than WT Tregs. Oligomycin was then added to block mitochondrial ATP production and promote maximal rates of glycolysis. Il1rn–/– Foxp3+ Tregs showed a more robust increase in ECAR following oligomycin treatment than WT Tregs. These data indicate that WT Tregs perform glycolysis at maximal rates following glucose addition, with limited capacity to increase this pathway, consistent with published findings (29). By contrast, Il1rn–/– Foxp3+ Tregs exhibited greater glycolytic capacity and reserve than WT Tregs (Figure 3, D and E). This finding is consistent with the superiority of Il1rn–/– Tregs with respect to suppression of T cell proliferation, a capacity associated with glycolysis (29).

Figure 3 Il1rn–/– Tregs exhibit increased glycolysis. (A and C) CD4+Foxp3eGFP+ Treg cells from WT and Il1rn–/– mice were sorted and RNA-seq transcriptomes were analyzed. (A) Systematic analysis of transcripts encoding the major functional molecules involved in Treg inhibitory function. Comparison is shown of normalized expression values of effector molecules, chemokine receptors, and transcription factors. (B) Heatmap of top 50 differentially expressed genes between CD4+Foxp3eGFP+ cells sorted from lymph nodes of 3 WT and 3 Il1rn–/– Foxp3eGFP animals. (C) Overexpression of fatty acid metabolism genes (left) and OxPhos genes (right) in Il1rn–/– vs. WT Tregs. (D and E) WT (1 × 105, n = 6) and Il1rn–/– (1 × 105, n = 6) lymph node CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs were equilibrated for 1 hour in unbuffered XF assay medium supplemented with 1 mM sodium pyruvate in an XF24 cell culture microplate. Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) and oxygen consumption rate (OCR) were measured using an XF24 analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience). Compounds were injected during the assay at the following final concentrations in this glycolysis stress assay: 10 μM glucose, 1 μM oligomycin, and 50 μM 2-deoxyglucose (2DG). (D) ECAR (n = 12). (E) Basal OCR/ECAR ratio (n = 7). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 3-way ANOVA (D and E).

RANKL+ Il1rn–/– Tregs amplify osteoclastogenesis. Protection of bone was the most striking phenotype of early IL-1β blockade, so we sought a connection between Treg expansion and bone erosion. Previous studies found that exTregs express RANKL, which is essential for osteoclast differentiation and implicated in erosions associated with inflammatory arthritis (23). RANKL expression has also been documented in Tregs infiltrating breast tumors (30). Intriguingly, expression of RANKL was substantially greater in Il1rn–/– than WT Tregs in both lymph nodes and joints, and increased expression of RANKL by Il1rn–/– Tregs was especially marked in synovial tissue (Figure 4, A–F). We examined the osteoclastogenic ability of these cells by culturing WT and Il1rn–/– Tregs sorted from lymph nodes with bone marrow–derived monocyte/macrophage precursor cells (BMMs) and enumerating resulting multinucleated tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive (TRAP-positive) osteoclasts. WT Tregs tended to suppress osteoclast formation, consistent with published data (22). By contrast, Il1rn–/– Tregs were potently osteoclastogenic, a capacity effectively abrogated by early in vivo IL-1β blockade (Figure 4, G and H). Coculture of BMMs with sorted Il1rn–/– Teff cells or Il1rn–/– γδ T cells did not induce osteoclast formation (Supplemental Figure 5), highlighting the specificity of osteoclastogenesis by Il1rn–/– Tregs. To test the contribution of RANKL, we sorted CD3+Foxp3eGFP+RANKLhi and CD3+Foxp3eGFP+RANKLlo cells and cocultured them with BMMs. Osteoclastogenesis was restricted to Tregs high in RANKL, as assessed by osteoclast surface area and cell number (Figure 4, I–K). Of note, prior studies had found that blockade of osteoclast formation was dependent on CTLA-4 (22). To further address this point, we purified T cells from WT or Il1rn–/– mice and assessed RANKL and CTLA-4 expression. Interestingly, RANKLhi Tregs exhibited low surface CTLA-4, consistent with a pro-osteoclast formation role. Similar results were obtained with T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads for 48 hours (Supplemental Figure 6). Together, these data show that Il1rn–/– Tregs overexpress RANKL and acquire an ability to mediate osteoclast development that is absent in their Teff and γδ T counterparts, suggesting that they have become what we believe is a previously undescribed population of O-Tregs potentially contributory to bone erosion in Il1rn–/– arthritis.

Figure 4 In vivo anti–IL-1β treatment decreases Il1rn–/– Treg osteoclastogenic potential and bone erosion. (A–C) RANKL expression on Foxp3eGFP+ T cells from lymph node (LN) by flow cytometry (n = 5 per group). MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. (D–F) RANKL expression on Foxp3eGFP+ T cells from synovial tissue by flow cytometry (n = 5 per group). (G and H) Sorted Tregs from WT (n = 4) and Il1rn–/– treated with anti–IL-1β (n = 5 per group) or Ig control (n = 7) were cocultured with macrophage precursor cells; after 5 days of coculture, cells were stained for tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) and TRAP+ multinucleated cells were counted. Scale bars: 1 mm. (H) Number of TRAP+ osteoclasts. (I–K) Sorted RANKLhi and RANKLlo Foxp3eGFP+ Tregs from Il1rn–/– mice were cocultured with macrophage precursor cells; after 5 days of coculture, TRAP+ multinucleated cells were measured (surface area) and counted (n = 8 per group). Scale bars: 1 mm. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using Mann-Whitney U test (B and D) or 1-way ANOVA (F and H).

IL-1β drives osteoclastogenic potential in Tregs. We examined whether the O-Treg phenotype represents a direct effect of IL-1β or an indirect effect mediated by the inflamed arthritic environment. We isolated naive CD4+ cells from Foxp3eGFP animals and cultured them under Treg-polarizing conditions (IL-2 and TGF-β) with or without supplemental IL-1β to form inducible Tregs (iTregs). After 5 days of differentiation, we observed comparable development of Foxp3+ cells irrespective of supplemental IL-1β (Figure 5, A–C). We then studied the expression of Treg markers in a multidimensional manner by mass cytometry, employing tSNE to visualize resulting cells in 2 dimensions on the basis of per-cell phenotypic similarity (Figure 5D). At a population level, iTregs differentiated in the presence of IL-1β showed increased expression of 16 proteins including CD103 (also called ITGAE), RANKL, CD69, and CD39, and a trend toward decreased expression of 5 proteins, including p-STAT3 (Figure 5E). The increase in RANKL expression was consistent with our in vivo findings and suggests that IL-1β directly confers osteoclastogenic capacity to Tregs. IL-1β also increased Treg expression of activation markers (CD25, CD39) and markers of suppressive capacity (CD103, CD73, HELIOS) (Figure 5E). We tested the ability of these IL-1β–conditioned Tregs to induce osteoclast differentiation, finding that they had indeed acquired osteoclastogenic capacity compared with iTregs differentiated without IL-1β (Figure 5, F–H). To confirm that osteoclastogenesis is mediated by RANKL, we compared WT and RANKL-deficient Tregs differentiated with and without IL-1β. Interestingly, expression of RANKL was strictly required for IL-1β–driven acquisition of osteoclastogenic capacity (Figure 5I). These findings establish that IL-1β mediates the differentiation of Tregs into O-Tregs capable of inducing osteoclast formation through expression of RANKL.

Figure 5 IL-1β confers osteoclastogenic potential to Tregs. CD4+ naive cells from WT mice were isolated and cultured in Treg differentiation media with or without IL-1β (n = 6 per group). (A–C) Foxp3eGFP expression by flow cytometry after 5 days of Treg differentiation with or without IL-1β (D and E). iTregs were sorted based on Foxp3eGFP expression and cocultured with bone marrow cells in the presence of M-CSF (20 ng/mL) and RANKL (20 ng/mL) (n = 3 per group). (D and E) High-dimensional analyses of sorted Foxp3eGFP+ iTregs differentiated with or without IL-1β by mass cytometry. (D) viSNE plots of iTregs differentiated with or without IL-1β. (E) Difference in protein expression between iTregs differentiated with or without IL-1β. (F–H) Sorted Foxp3eGFP+ iTreg cells differentiated with or without IL-1β were cocultured with WT macrophage precursor cells. After 7 days of coculture, cells were stained for tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) and TRAP+ osteoclasts were measured (surface area) and counted. Scale bars: 1 mm. (I and J) RANKL-deficient Tregs were generated by crossing FoxP3-YFP-Cre mice with Ranklfl/fl mice. Littermate mice that do not express FoxP3-YFP-Cre were utilized as WT controls. (I) Histogram depicting RANKL expression on WT and Rankl–/– Tregs. (J) Osteoclastogenic activity of WT and Rankl–/– Tregs differentiated in the presence or absence of IL-1β. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using Mann-Whitney U test (B and C), unpaired t test (F), or 1-way ANOVA (G–I). *P < 0.01, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001.

IL-1β–primed Tregs mediate bone erosion in vivo. To test whether these observations translate into a pathogenic role in vivo, we turned to K/BxN serum transfer arthritis, a model of erosive inflammatory arthritis initiated by transfer of autoantibody-containing serum from arthritic K/BxN F1 mice (31). We isolated CD4+Foxp3+ cells from the lymph nodes of WT and Il1rn–/– mice and transferred these cells or an equal volume of diluent into BALB/c WT recipient mice 1 day before K/BxN serum injection. Since K/BxN serum transfer arthritis is independent of T cells, we expected no effect of Treg transfer on arthritis severity, and indeed overall clinical scores and joint swelling were unaffected by Treg transfer (Figure 6, A and B). However, bone erosion as assessed by μCT was markedly and selectively enhanced by Il1rn–/– Foxp3+CD4+ T cells (Figure 6, C and D). WT Foxp3+CD4+ iTregs differentiated in the presence of IL-1β exhibited a comparable effect, whereas unconditioned iTregs did not (Figure 6D). These results confirm that IL-1β reprograms Tregs into O-Tregs that mediate bone injury under arthritic conditions.

Figure 6 IL-1β–reprogrammed Tregs contribute directly to bone injury under arthritic conditions. (A and D) BALB/c WT mice were injected with 75 μL i.p. K/BxN serum on days 0 and 2. Sorted CD4+Foxp3eGFP+ cells from the lymph nodes of WT (n = 5) or Il1rn–/– (n = 5) mice or FOXP3eGFP+ iTreg cells differentiated with or without IL-1β (n = 5) (or an equal volume of PBS n = 5) were transferred into BALB/c WT recipient mice 1 day before K/BxN serum injection. (A) Arthritis score (0–3/per paw, 0–12 total) and (B) ankle and wrist thickening measured by calipers was followed for 14 days after K/BxN injection. (C) High-resolution micro-computed tomography (μCT) imaging of wrists from BALB/c WT recipient mice 14 days after K/BxN injection. (D) Bone erosion score (0–3 total). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA (A and B) or Mann-Whitney U test (D).

IL-1β induces an O-Treg population in humans. To assess the human relevance of these results, we isolated naive CD4+ cells from peripheral blood of healthy adult donors and cultured them under iTreg-polarizing conditions, with or without supplemental IL-1β. After 5 days of differentiation, cells were cocultured with peripheral blood CD14+ cells isolated from the same donors to compare their ability to induce osteoclast formation (Figure 7, A and B). iTregs differentiated without IL-1 suppressed osteoclast formation, consistent with previous reports (20–22). By contrast, iTregs differentiated in the presence of IL-1β potently induced the development of TRAP+ osteoclasts (Figure 7, A and B). Thus, IL-1β induces an O-Treg population in humans as well as in mice.

Figure 7 IL-1β induces an osteoclastogenic Treg population in humans. (A and B) Naive CD4+ cells from peripheral blood of healthy adult donors were cultured under iTreg-polarizing conditions, with or without supplemental IL-1β. After 5 days of differentiation, cells were cocultured with peripheral blood CD14+ cells isolated from the same donors. After 15 days of coculture, cells were stained for tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) and TRAP+ osteoclasts were measured (surface area). Scale bars: 1 mm. (C) viSNE plots of synovial CD4+FOXP3+ T cells from 8 patients with OA and 8 patients with RA. The dashed red outline (in gray in panel D) indicates RANKLhi cells. (D) viSNE map colored by density. (E and F) CD4+FOXP3+RANKLhi T cell frequencies in synovial tissue from RA patients (n = 8) and OA patients (n = 8). (G) Expression of indicated proteins by mass cytometry of CD4+FOXP3+RANKLlo populations and CD4+FOXP3+RANKLhi cells from 8 patients with OA and 8 patients with RA. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 3-way ANOVA (B), Mann-Whitney U test (F), or 1-way ANOVA (G).

Finally, we analyzed CD4+FOXP3+ T cells from 8 RA and 8 osteoarthritis (OA) synovial tissue samples, using mass cytometry data generated by the Accelerating Medicines Partnership RA/SLE Consortium using an established antibody panel (Supplemental Table 2 and ref. 32). tSNE visualization revealed a population of FOXP3-expressing CD4+ T cells with high RANKL expression clustered together in each of the 16 samples (Figure 7C). Notably, density overlay showed an increase in Tregs expressing a high level of RANKL in RA synovial tissue samples (Figure 7D). Biaxial gating of data from all 16 synovial samples confirmed high expression of RANKL on approximately 10% of synovial CD4+FOXP3+ T cells from RA patients, whereas only approximately 2% of OA synovial Tregs expressed RANKL (Figure 7, E–G). Interestingly, the majority of RA synovial RANKLhiCD4+FOXP3+ T cells coexpressed CD38, HLA-DR, and/or ICOS (Figure 7, C–H), markers of highly suppressive Tregs, although expression of additional markers such as CD127 could not be assessed to further confirm the regulatory status of these cells. Taken together, these results show that human RA tissues include a population with features of the pathogenic O-Tregs that contribute to bone erosion in mice.