Disrupting the DREAM transcriptional repressor complex induces apolipoprotein overexpression and systemic amyloidosis in mice

Generation of adult DREAM assembly–deficient mice. The early lethality of mice deficient for DREAM components limits insight into DREAM assembly function in mammals. Consequently, we generated a conditional mouse model to disrupt DREAM complex assembly in young adult animals by eliminating the physical contact between the MuvB subunit LIN52 and p107/p130 (Figure 1A). We utilized a previously described missense allele of Rbl1 in which the encoded p107 protein is unable to interact with LIN52 (refs. 36, 37 and Figure 1A). Since this mutation leaves p130 available to participate in DREAM assembly, we employed a ubiquitously expressed UBC-Cre-ERT2 system to conditionally delete Rbl2 (that encodes p130) in adult mice and prevent DREAM assembly (ref. 38 and Figure 1A). The inability to assemble DREAM has previously been shown to result in ectopic MYB-MuvB assembly at DREAM-regulated genes, even in growth-arrested conditions (refs. 23, 36 and Figure 1A); therefore, we first sought to determine whether tamoxifen treatment of these mice resulted in DREAM loss and a gain of MYB-MuvB assembly.

Figure 1 DREAM assembly is disrupted in p107D/D p130–/– mice. (A) Either one of the RB-like proteins, p107 or p130, can participate in DREAM assembly by binding to MuvB in WT mice and repressing transcription. In p107D/D p130+/+ mice, the p107D mutation prevents it from binding MuvB, rendering p107D unable to participate in DREAM assembly but still able to form p107-E2F complexes at CHR elements. p130 is now the only RB-like family member able to mediate DREAM assembly in p107D/D p130+/+ mice. In p107D/D p130–/– mice, ablation of p130 (p130–/–) combined with p107D prevents DREAM assembly. The MuvB core now binds to B-MYB to form MYB-MuvB and activates transcription. (B) Protein extracts were prepared from the livers and spleens of 3-month-old p107D/D p130–/– and p107D/D p130fl/fl control mice. The expression of p107D and p130 protein levels was detected by Western blotting, and tubulin served as a loading control. (C) ChIP-qPCR assay to detect p107D and B-MYB binding at the TSS of Mybl2, a known DREAM target. Illustration depicts the primers used for qPCR and the regions of interest: black arrows indicate the negative control 1 kb upstream of the TSS, and red arrows indicate an approximately 100 bp region surrounding the TSS and containing CDE (blue box) and CHR (green) motifs. Chromatin was prepared from livers, and p107 and B-MYB antibodies were used to precipitate associated DNA (n = 4 for each). Graphs show mean quantities of the indicated genome locations precipitated, and error bars indicate 1 SD. Two-way ANOVA was performed for each graph, and significance levels are indicated (**P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001).

For simplicity, we will refer to the mutant allele of p107 as p107D, the conditional allele of p130 as p130fl, and its Cre-inactivated form as p130–. At 8 weeks of age, UBC-CreERT2 p107D/D p130fl/fl mice were injected with tamoxifen (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140903DS1). We confirmed successful deletion of p130 exon 2 in the brain, heart, liver, kidney, spleen, bone, and tail by PCR at 1 week after injection, and also demonstrated that it persisted 2 years after tamoxifen treatment in p107D/D p130–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). We next determined the protein levels of both p107 and p130 in p107D/D p130fl/fl control and p107D/D p130–/– mice. We prepared cell lysates from the liver and spleen 4 weeks after tamoxifen administration. Western blotting demonstrated that the p130 protein was undetectable in both the liver and spleen of p107D/D p130–/– mice, further validating successful deletion of p130 (Figure 1B). Additionally, p107D protein was detectable in the livers and spleens of p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– mice.

To validate loss of DREAM assembly in p107D/D p130–/– mice, we performed ChIP-qPCR assays to interrogate p107 and B-MYB occupancy at the promoter for Mybl2, the gene for B-MYB itself and a known DREAM target (23, 28, 30, 39, 40). We designed primer pairs to encompass the CDE and CHR elements at the transcriptional start site (TSS), as well as a –1 kb upstream control (Figure 1C). Since p130 is absent in p107D/D p130–/– mice, we surveyed p107D occupancy and found it present at the Mybl2 promoter in p107D/D p130fl/fl mice, indicative of some p107-E2F4 binding at the CHR site independent of DREAM (Figure 1C). Occupancy of p107D at this site was diminished in p107D/D p130–/– mice and this was coupled with a marked increase in B-MYB occupancy, consistent with MYB-MuvB binding and displacing p107D-E2F complexes when p130 was no longer able to assemble into DREAM (Figure 1C). We also confirmed DREAM disruption in p107D/D p130–/– mice using an in vitro promoter pulldown assay that relies on tandem CDE and CHR elements for stable DREAM binding (Supplemental Figure 2A). In these experiments, p130 was detectable on this probe in p107D/D p130fl/fl–derived extracts, but not p107D/D p130–/– (Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, p107D was undetectable on this probe in either genotype of extract, consistent with its inability to be assembled into DREAM (refs. 36, 37 and Supplemental Figure 2B). Collectively, these data demonstrated that p130 protein expression was missing in p107D/D p130–/– mice, leading to compromised DREAM assembly and its replacement with MYB-MuvB. This suggests that phenotypes from p107D/D p130–/– mice will reveal the role of DREAM in adult mammals.

p107D/D p130–/– mice exhibit compromised renal function and disrupted tissue structure in multiple organs. Cohorts of 8-week-old UBC-CreERT2 p107D/D p130fl/fl mice were injected with a course of tamoxifen (p107D/D p130–/–) and aged alongside tamoxifen-injected p107D/D p130fl/fl control mice. There was a 16% reduction in lifespan for p107D/D p130–/– compared with controls that was significantly different (log-rank test, P = 0.0236, Figure 2A). Lifespan was similar for both male and female mice and their demise was often without prior symptoms. Some p107D/D p130–/– mice displayed distress characterized by shallow breathing and a disheveled coat at this age, and these “endpoint” mice were euthanized for further investigation. In contrast, p107D/D p130fl/fl controls experienced classical aging characterized by kyphosis and predictable endpoints. To explore the underlying causes of premature mortality in p107D/D p130–/– mice, we examined tissues from p107D/D p130–/– mice at their endpoint and compared them histologically with control mice at the end of their full lifespan. There was little evidence to support ectopic cell proliferation in these mice. Although some p107D/D p130–/– mice displayed enlarged organs, there were no significant differences in average mass of livers, spleens, or kidneys (Supplemental Figure 3). Examination of H&E-stained tissues failed to reveal hyperplasia, and Ki67 staining levels and patterns were not altered between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4). However, H&E staining revealed abnormalities in the heart, kidney, liver, and spleen of p107D/D p130–/– mice (Figure 2B). Distinctive extracellular, amorphous, hypocellular, and eosinophilic material in these tissues suggested the presence of amyloid fibril deposits. These were found markedly and diffusely in the interstitium of the heart and kidneys, expanding vessel walls in the liver, and on the periphery of the white pulp extending to the red pulp of the spleen (Figure 2B, indicated by arrows).

Figure 2 p107D/D p130–/– mice have shortened lifespan and compromised organ function. (A) Cohorts of p107D/D p130–/– (n = 30) and p107D/D p130fl/fl control mice (n = 37) were aged to humane endpoints. Kaplan-Meier survival plots reveal survival proportions and a log-rank test was used to compare outcomes (P = 0.0236). (B) H&E staining of tissues obtained from p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– mice at endpoint. Examples of poorly staining homogeneous, acellular, eosinophilic areas found in p107D/D p130–/– mice are indicated by arrows. Data are representative of 21 p107D/D p130fl/fl and 25 p107D/D p130–/– mice. Scale bars: 400 μm for heart, liver, and spleen. Scale bars: 100 μm for kidney. (C) Frequency of histologic abnormalities in p107D/D p130fl/fl (n = 21) and p107D/D p130–/– mice (n = 25) for each of the indicated organs. (D) Urine samples were collected from endpoint p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– mice, and proteins were resolved on SDS-PAGE gel and stained with Coomassie blue. MUPs, major urinary proteins. (E) Serum samples were collected from endpoint mice and were analyzed for levels of creatinine. Bar graph represents mean quantities for the indicated genotypes, and error bars indicate 1 SD (n = 8). ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test.

The kidneys of p107D/D p130–/– mice displayed the most visually dramatic deposits with diffusely expanded interstitium, from the cortex to the medulla with variable glomerular involvement (Figure 2B). Importantly, the renal tubular epithelium was swollen due to cytoplasmic vacuolation, consistent with deposition leading to progressive decline in renal function (41–43). Indeed, almost 90% of endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mice possessed this type of organ damage, whereas the other affected organs were observed much less frequently (Figure 2C). To investigate kidney function, we collected urine from endpoint p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– mice and resolved equal volumes of urine by SDS-PAGE to search for evidence of proteinuria (44). All samples showed evidence of murine major urinary proteins (MUPs); however, the urine of p107D/D p130–/– mice included a prominent approximately 60 kD band that we confirmed by mass spectrometry to be serum albumin (Figure 2D), indicating albuminuria in these mice (45). Last, we tested the serum creatinine level in endpoint mice and determined that it was significantly elevated in p107D/D p130–/– mice (Figure 2E). These data suggest that at their endpoint, p107D/D p130–/– mice exhibited defective kidney function. This is consistent with histological findings in the kidney, and together they indicate kidney failure is the most common ailment in p107D/D p130–/– mice. Because sudden mortality in a portion of p107D/D p130–/– mice prevented physiological and histological investigation, it is possible some p107D/D p130–/– mice succumbed to a more rapid cause of death such as cardiac arrest. Overall, multiple organs were damaged in p107D/D p130–/– mice, leading to premature mortality.

Systemic amyloidosis is evident in p107D/D p130–/– mice. We investigated the affected organs for potential amyloid deposition through histological stains and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Heart, kidney, liver, and spleen tissue sections from p107D/D p130–/– mice were stained with Congo red and examined under bright field optics and polarized light (46–48). This demonstrated that weakly stained eosinophilic material corresponded with regions of apple-green birefringence, a hallmark of amyloid fibril deposition (Figure 3, A–D). The presence of amyloid fibril structures in the medullar regions of kidney tissue was confirmed by TEM from FFPE tissue sections (Figure 3E). Measurement of these medullar amyloid fibrils revealed a mean diameter of 12 nm that was consistent with amyloidosis (ref. 49 and Figure 3F). We similarly detected fibrils using TEM in heart and liver tissues of p107D/D p130–/– mice (Figure 3, G–H). These experiments confirmed that the disrupted tissue structures observed in the heart, kidney, liver, and spleen of p107D/D p130–/– mice were amyloid in nature.

Figure 3 Systemic amyloidosis in p107D/D p130–/– mice. (A–D) Tissue sections of heart (A), kidney (B), liver (C), and spleen (D) from endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mice were stained with Congo red. Bright field images were captured along with corresponding apple green birefringence under polarized light. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) FFPE tissues were processed for TEM. Ultrastructure of acellular material in the kidney is shown. Black arrows indicate fibril structure in this organ. Scale bars: 2 μm and 1 μm (enlarged inset). (F) Fibril diameters in kidney TEM images were measured. Bar graph represents mean diameter obtained from individual fibril measurements, and error bars indicate 1 SD (n = 9). (G–H) TEM images of FFPE heart (G) and liver (H) tissue. Black arrows indicate areas of fibril deposition. For orientation, the asterisk indicates mitochondria in cardiomyocytes, and the pound sign denotes red blood cells in a hepatic capillary.

We next determined the prevalence and impact of amyloids in p107D/D p130–/– mice compared with p107D/D p130fl/fl controls. Heart, kidney, liver, spleen, and brain tissue sections from p107D/D p130–/– and control mice were stained with Congo red and scored to quantitate amyloid deposition based on the quantity of affected area on a scale from 0 to 3 (Supplemental Figure 5). Amyloid deposition scores were plotted for p107D/D p130–/– and control mice for each age cohort (1-year-old and endpoint mice) (Figure 4A). We also enumerated these amyloid deposition scores with other abnormal histological features, including relative degree of cellular degeneration and inflammatory cell infiltrates, and plotted the aggregate score for each mouse on an ordinal scale from 0 to 3 that is representative of the observed diagnostic severity (Supplemental Figure 5 and refs. 50, 51). In heart, kidney, liver, and spleen, p107D/D p130–/– mice consistently had increased amyloid deposition, cellular degeneration, and inflammation at their endpoint compared with p107D/D p130fl/fl control mice (Figure 4B), and a similar trend was also apparent in comparisons of 1-year-old p107D/D p130–/– mice and their age-matched controls. Notably, the striking amyloid deposition and other histologic abnormalities found in these tissues were absent from the brain (Figure 4, A and B and Supplemental Figure 6). Collectively, these results indicate p107D/D p130–/– mice accumulated extensive amyloid fibril deposition in the heart, liver, kidney, and spleen, leading to defects in normal organ structure and function. These characteristics are indicative of systemic amyloidosis in p107D/D p130–/– mice.

Figure 4 Tissue distribution and disease severity of amyloidosis in p107D/D p130–/– mice. (A) Tissues from 1-year-old and endpoint mice from p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– cohorts were scored for amyloid deposition on a scale of 0–3 (n = 6). Average scores were plotted for 1-year-old and endpoint mice and error bars represent 1 SD. Means were compared by 2-way ANOVA and significance levels are indicated (***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; and NS is not significant, P > 0.05). (B) Tissues from 1-year-old and endpoint mice from p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– cohorts were scored for 3 criteria (amyloid deposition, cellular degeneration, inflammation) on a scale of 0–3 (n = 6). Scores were aggregated for each mouse and plotted. Mean scores are indicated along with 1 SD. Means were compared by 2-way ANOVA, and significance levels are indicated (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; and NS, P > 0.05).

Apolipoproteins predominate in amyloid fibrils and are overexpressed in p107D/D p130–/– mice. There are more than 35 amyloid subtypes that have been identified in humans (1, 2). To relate the amyloidosis phenotype in p107D/D p130–/– mice with human clinical subtypes, we utilized fluorescent optics of Congo red–stained tissue to identify amyloid deposits (Figure 5, A and B). We then performed laser-capture microdissection from FFPE tissue sections and used tandem mass spectrometry to determine its protein composition (LMD/MS) (refs. 52–54 and Figure 5C). In LMD/MS analysis, mutations in amyloid-causing genes correlate with abundance of their encoded proteins in amyloid deposits (52). Combined with the increased specificity enabled by focusing only on the Congo red–stained areas, highly abundant proteins in our analysis might be amyloidogenic in p107D/D p130–/– mice. Within this proteome, “amyloid signature proteins” were present, which serve as an internal control to denote that amyloid deposition is present. These include apoE, APCS, and possibly clusterin and vitronectin (52, 55, 56). Therefore, by examining this enriched Congo red–stained proteome for the most abundant proteins present, we can identify causative protein candidates from the amyloid plaques in p107D/D p130–/– mice.

Figure 5 ApoA-IV is the most abundant amyloidogenic protein in p107D/D p130–/– amyloid deposits. (A) H&E staining of kidney from an endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mouse. Arrows indicate acellular eosinophilic material. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Congo red staining of a serial section of the same kidney as in A. Black arrows indicate the same acellular material under bright-field optics as in A. White arrows mark the same locations under polarized and fluorescent optics. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Schematic illustration of LMD/MS procedure: Congo red–positive regions were laser captured and processed for mass spectrometry to identify peptides present in amyloids. (D) Per spectral match quantities were scaled relative to the most abundant protein in each sample, apoE. Rows (proteins) were clustered and values are represented as indicated by the scale at the bottom. Each column represents an organ from an endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mouse. (E–G) Total RNA was used to synthesize cDNA. Gene expression was determined by qPCR in 3-month-old, 1-year-old, and endpoint p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– mice and normalized to Gapdh for each age group (n = 4). Bar graphs show mean expression values for Apoa1 (E), Apoa2 (F), Apoa4 (G) and error bars represent 1 standard deviation. Values are normalized to that of p107D/D p130fl/fl at each age for each gene. Two-way ANOVA was performed for each gene and significance levels are indicated (****P < 0.0001; NS, P > 0.05). (H) Protein extracts from the livers of 3-month-old p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– mice were Western blotted for the indicated proteins. Numerical values represent band intensity ratio of apoA-IV relative to vinculin.

LMD/MS analysis was performed on hearts, kidneys, livers, and spleens from endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mice. This identified a number of known amyloidogenic proteins, as well as common amyloid-accompanying peptides. A representative list of proteins that are known to be causative or associated with amyloidosis in humans and present in an endpoint p107D/D p130–/– liver is shown (Table 1). Consistent with human clinical cases, the most abundant protein identified in all samples was apoE. Therefore, we normalized spectral counts from each sample to its own apoE and compared the abundance of the remaining amyloidogenic and amyloid-accompanying proteins. Figure 5D shows a heatmap depicting relative spectral counts for each protein across 5 identically microdissected samples. Among the known amyloidogenic proteins, apoA-IV consistently had the highest normalized spectral counts (Figure 5D), followed by apoA-II and apoA-I (Figure 5D). Immunoglobulin light and heavy chains were also detected in most of these samples at relatively low spectral counts (Figure 5D). These data suggest that apolipoproteins were the most likely cause of amyloidosis in p107D/D p130–/– mice.

Table 1 LMD/MS analysis of an endpoint p107D/D p130–/– liver

Amyloid tissue deposition patterns identified by histological analyses and amyloidogenic proteins identified by LMD/MS in p107D/D p130–/– mice suggest apoA-IV, apoA-II, or apoA-I, or a combination of these, as the cause of amyloidosis in these mice. Since DREAM is a transcriptional repressor and its loss promotes assembly of the activating MYB-MuvB complex, we investigated expression levels of these apolipoproteins. We performed qPCR analysis of RNA isolated from livers of 3-month-old, 1-year-old, and endpoint p107D/D p130fl/fl and p107D/D p130–/– mice (Figure 5, E–G). Each of Apoa1, Apoa2, and Apoa4 were found to be overexpressed in at least 1 of the time points investigated. Only Apoa4 was significantly increased in p107D/D p130–/– mice at all ages of investigation (Figure 5G), and its protein levels were approximately 4-fold increased in liver extracts from 3-month-old p107D/D p130–/– mice (Figure 5H), further suggesting that it is the best candidate to be a causative protein in the amyloidosis observed. In addition, we investigated the expression of amyloid-associated components albumin, APCS, and ApoE. Consistent with an associated role, Alb, Apcs, and Apoe expression in the livers of p107D/D p130–/– mice was unaltered (Supplemental Figure 7).

An alternative interpretation of the LMD/MS data is that, although the spectral counts for immunoglobulin chains were low, they may play a causative role too. Since DREAM is known to function in proliferative control, and immunoglobulin amyloidosis is common in myeloma patients, we investigated this possibility further. We found the expression of Ighm to be significantly increased in the bones and spleens of 1-year and endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 8). However, a key difference between apolipoprotein- and immunoglobulin-based amyloidoses in human patients is the presence of amyloid deposits in bone marrow and the gastrointestinal tract (57). H&E- and Congo red–staining in endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mice did not identify amyloid deposits in bone marrow, nor did staining reveal the presence of abnormally proliferating plasma cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). Examination of the small intestines of endpoint p107D/D p130–/– mice stained with Congo red showed scattered amyloid deposits, but nothing distinct by H&E staining as in the previously described organs above (Supplemental Figure 9B). Overall, the lack of bone marrow amyloids and only minor intestinal amyloids, but prominent cardiac, renal, hepatic, and splenic involvement, was most consistent with an apolipoprotein-derived amyloid condition. In addition, apolipoprotein misexpression and greater detection levels in LMD/MS experiments suggest that they are the more likely cause of amyloidosis in p107D/D p130–/– mice. Last, the most consistent and highly overexpressed apolipoprotein in the liver was apoA-IV, and its prominent detection in amyloids indicates that it was the most likely source of misexpressed protein to seed amyloid formation.

DREAM disruption leads to H2AZ loss at apolipoprotein genes. Based on MYB-MuvB binding to the Mybl2 promoter upon p130 deletion in our initial characterization of this genetic model, we sought to determine whether DREAM loss misregulated apolipoprotein genes. A genome-wide analysis of predicted CHR and CDE motifs has identified candidates for DREAM/ MYB-MuvB regulation (20). From this data set, Apoa1 and Apoa4 were found to possess both elements, and others, such as Alb and Apoa2, were found to possess CHR motifs. We performed quantitative ChIP-qPCR assays on chromatin from livers of 3-month-old mice to determine whether DREAM/MYB-MuvB bind any of these promoters (Figure 6, A–D). We detected p107D binding to the TSS region of each of these genes in p107D/D p130fl/fl mice. However, the recruitment of p107D was significantly reduced in p107D/D p130–/– livers at Apoa1 and Apoa4 promoters (Figure 6, A and C). The decrease in p107D occupancy was accompanied by an increase in B-MYB at the same locations, comparable to what was observed at the Mybl2 promoter (Figure 1C) that is indicative of MYB-MuvB binding (Figure 6, A and C). H2AZ — the histone H2A variant that accompanies DREAM-mediated repression in lower organisms (17) — was similarly analyzed. We performed ChIP-qPCR for H2AZ at Apoa1 and Apoa4 gene bodies and saw a marked decrease in p107D/D p130–/– livers (Figure 6, A and C). Importantly, Apoa2 and Alb exhibited only background levels of H2AZ that were not altered between genotypes, suggesting that these genes are not bona fide DREAM targets (Figure 6, B and D). Overall, these data provide evidence of direct transcriptional regulation of Apoa1 and Apoa4 by DREAM/MYB-MuvB through the CHR and CDE motifs found in their proximal promoters. Furthermore, Apoa1 and Apoa4 lost H2AZ from their gene bodies when DREAM loss was replaced by MYB-MuvB. These data connect DREAM assembly defects to loss of transcriptional control of apolipoprotein genes, which led to protein overexpression and systemic amyloidosis in p107D/D p130–/– mice.