Renal tubule Cpt1a overexpression protects from kidney fibrosis by restoring mitochondrial homeostasis

Generation of a transgenic mouse model for the inducible Cpt1a gene. Generation of an inducible conditional transgenic mouse model for Cpt1a overexpression in the renal epithelium was based on a second generation Tet-On system with site-specific recombination in embryonic stem (ES) cells (27, 28). Mice harboring the transgene of the Cpt1a gene under the control of the tetracycline-responsive promoter element (tetO-Cpt1a mice) were generated in the transgenic mice core unit from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO; Madrid, Spain). Mice were generated by diploid blastocyst injection. Blastocysts were harvested at 3.5 days after coitum from C57/BL6-J strain females. Between 10 and 15 KH2 ES cells were injected per blastocyst. Approximately 30 injected blastocysts were transferred into pseudopregnant CD1 strain–recipient females (transgenic mice core unit, CNIO). Chimeras from the litter with a high percentage of agouti coat color (>80%) were then crossed with C57/BL6-J mice to evaluate germline transmission. Next, these mice were crossed with mice providing renal epithelial tissue specificity, Pax8-rtTA (The Jackson Laboratory). Male tetO-Cpt1atg/0 mice were bred with Pax8-rtTAtg/0 female mice to generate double heterozygous Pax8-rtTAtg/0 tetO-Cpt1atg/0 mice and their control littermates in a B6N 129Sv mixed genetic background. Extrarenal expression only occurs at the level of the thyroid, and this fact does not interfere with any kidney phenotype (5).

Molecular cloning and gene targeting in ES cells. The CPT1A transgene containing the 5′UTR of the Cpt1a gene, the Cpt1a open reading frame (ORF) (GenBank accession number NM_013495.2), the 2A self-cleaving peptide (P2A), the gene encoding for GFP, and the 3′UTR of the Cpt1a gene were cloned into a unique EcoRI site of pBS31 vector (OriGene Technologies). This vector contains the phosphoglycerate kinase (PGK) promoter followed by an ATG start codon and an FRT recombination site, a splice acceptor-double polyA cassette, the tetracycline operator with a CMV minimal promoter, and an SV40 polyA signal, assembled in Bluescript. By using FRT/flippase-mediated recombination system (27, 28), the CPT1A transgene was targeted into the downstream region of the collagen 1a1 (Col1a1) locus of KH2 ES cells containing an frt-flanked PGK-neomycin-resistance gene followed by a promoterless, ATG-less hygromycin-resistance gene. These cells also contained the M2-rtTA under control of the endogenous ROSA26 promoter (29). For gene targeting, 50 μg pBS31 vector and 25 μg vector encoding the flippase (pCAGGS-FLP, ref. 30) were co-electroporated with 1.5 × 107 KH2 ES cells at 400 V and 125 μF using 2 pulses in a Gene Pulser II (Bio-Rad). Recombination between FRT sites such that the entire plasmid is inserted within the PGK promoter and the ATG initiation codon upstream and in frame with the hygromycin resistance gene was used to select correctly targeted cells. ES cells were treated with 140 μg/mL hygromycin B (Carl Roth) after 48 hours of electroporation to select clones that had undergone site-specific recombination and individual clones were picked after 8 to 14 days (31). Individual ES clones were tested in vitro by treating them with 1 μg/mL doxycycline (Sigma-Aldrich) in the culture media for 4 days. Then, GFP was measured in a FACSCanto II cytometer (BD Biosciences) to assess the electroporation efficiency, and cells expressing GFP were sorted.

Doxycycline induction. To induce CPT1A expression, 8-week-old Pax8-rtTAtg/0 tetO-Cpt1atg/0 mice and corresponding Pax8-rtTA0/0 tetO-Cpt1atg/0 (WT) mice were fed with doxycycline (Sigma-Aldrich) at concentrations of 1 mg/mL via drinking water for 3 weeks. Mice were housed in colony cages with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle in a temperature- and humidity-controlled environment with free access to water.

Genotyping. Mice were genotyped by PCR using DNA extracted from tail biopsies and the primers listed in Supplemental Table 1. DNA extraction was performed by using the AccuStart II Mouse Genotyping Kit (Quantabio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell lines and culture conditions. Human proximal TECs (HKC-8) were cultured in DMEM/F12 1:1 (v/v) (Corning) supplemented with 15 mM HEPES, 5% (vol/vol) FBS (HyClone Laboratories), 1× insulin-transferrin-selenium (ITS) (Gibco), 0.5 μg/mL hydrocortisone (Sigma-Aldrich), 50 units/mL penicillin, and 50 μg/mL streptomycin (Gibco). This cell line was provided in-house. HEK293A cells obtained from ATCC were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% (v/v) FBS (HyClone Laboratories) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco). All cells were cultured at 37°C and 5% CO 2 and treated with trypsin every 5 days for subculturing. Treatments with human recombinant 10 ng/mL TGF-β1 (R&D Systems) were performed after serum-free starvation for 12 hours.

Isolation of primary kidney epithelial cells. Kidneys from CPT1A-KI and WT mice (3- to 5-week-old males) were collected after euthanization and minced into pieces of approximately 1 mm3. These pieces were digested with 10 mL HBSS containing 2 mg/mL collagenase I (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes at 37°C with gentle stirring, and supernatants were sieved through a 100 μm nylon mesh. After centrifugation for 10 minutes at 300 g, the pellet was resuspended in sterile red blood cell lysis buffer (8.26 g NH 4 Cl, 1 g KHCO 3 , and 0.037 g EDTA per 1 L ddH 2 O) and seeded in 10 cm culture dishes. Cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 (Corning) supplemented with 10% FBS (HyClone Laboratories), 20 ng/mL EGF (Sigma-Aldrich), 20 ng/mL bFGF (Sigma-Aldrich), 50 units/mL penicillin, and 50 μg/mL streptomycin (Gibco) at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Cells were used between days 7 and 10 of culture.

Immunoblot. Cells or a quarter piece of each kidney sample were homogenized and lysed in 100/300 μL RIPA lysis buffer containing 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% SDS, 1% sodium deoxycholate, 1% NP-40, and 25 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.6 in the presence of cOmplete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche Diagnostics) and phosphatase inhibitor (Sigma-Aldrich). Samples were clarified by centrifugation at 10,000 g for 15 minutes at 4°C. Protein concentrations were determined by the BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and measured in GloMax-Multi Detection system (Promega). Equal amounts of protein (10–50 μg) from the total extract were separated on 8%–10% SDS-polyacrylamide gels and transferred onto nitrocellulose blotting membranes (GE Healthcare) at 12 V for 20 minutes in a semidry Trans-Blot Turbo system (Bio-Rad). Membranes were blocked by incubation for 1 hour with 5% nonfat milk in PBS containing 0.5% Tween-20 and blotted overnight with the specific antibodies listed in Supplemental Table 2. After incubation with IRDye 800 goat anti-rabbit and IRDye 600 goat anti-mouse (1:15,000, LI-COR Biosciences) secondary antibodies, membranes were imaged with the Odyssey Infrared Imaging System (LI-COR Biosciences). Band densitometry was performed using ImageJ 1.48 software (NIH), and relative protein expression was determined by normalizing to GAPDH. Fold changes were normalized to values of the control condition.

RNA extraction. Total RNA was extracted from HKC-8 or mouse kidneys using the miRNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA quantity and quality were determined at 260 nm by a Nanodrop-1000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Analysis of mRNA expression. Reverse transcription (RT) was carried out with 500 ng of total RNA using the iScript cDNA Synthesis kit (Bio-Rad). qRT–PCR was carried out with the iQ SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad), using a 96-well Bio-Rad CFX96 RT-PCR System with a C1000 Thermal Cycler according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A C t value was obtained from each amplification curve using CFX96 analysis software provided by the manufacturer. Relative mRNA expression was determined using the 2−ΔΔCt method (32). The 18S gene was used for normalization purposes. The primer sequences used for mRNA quantification are listed in Supplemental Table 3. Fold changes were normalized to values of the control condition.

Mouse models of kidney fibrosis. Mice were housed in the specific pathogen–free animal facility at the CBMSO in accordance with EU regulations for all the procedures. UUO, FAN, and ADN models are described in Supplemental Methods.

[1-14C]-palmitate oxidation. Measurement of FAO rates was performed in mouse kidney tissue and cells as previously described (33). Kidneys from renal fibrosis mouse models were homogenized in 5 volumes of chilled sodium chloride–Tris–EDTA buffer by a Dounce homogenizer. Next, 30 μL of tissue homogenate supernatant was mixed with 370 μL of the oxidation reaction mixture containing 7% BSA/5 mM palmitate/0.01 μCi/μL 14C-palmitate (PerkinElmer) and incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes. Cells were seeded in 12-well dishes to reach a confluence of 70% and were infected with CPT1A adenoviruses as described in the adenovirus-mediated CPT1A overexpression procedure section. Then, cells were incubated in 500 μL of media containing 0.3% BSA/100 μM palmitate/0.4 μCi/mL 14C-palmitate at 37 °C for 3 hours. Each sample was assayed in triplicate. The reaction was stopped by the addition of 200 μL of 1 M perchloric acid. The rate of palmitate oxidation was measured as released 14CO 2 trapped in a filter paper disk with 20 μL of 1 M NaOH in the top of sealed vials. The remaining acid solution for each sample was centrifuged at 14,000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C and 400 μL of supernatant was added to scintillation vials for the quantification of 14C-palmitate–derived acid-soluble metabolites. 14C products were counted in an LS6500 liquid scintillation counter (Beckman Coulter). Scintillation values were converted to mmol 14CO 2 or acid-soluble metabolites by multiplying the specific activity and normalized to the protein content.

TaqMan gene expression assay. TaqMan array plates (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were selected as the platform for gene expression profiling. This panel consisted of a total of 43 unique TaqMan probes specific for mouse genes related to fibrosis, apoptosis, mitochondrial metabolism, glucose utilization, and inflammation listed in Supplemental Table 4. RNA extraction from kidney samples was performed as described in the RNA extraction procedure section. Next, 2 μg of total RNA was subjected to reverse transcription using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. PCR amplification was performed using TaqMan master (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with the Roche LightCycler 480 Real-Time PCR system (AB7900HT). This procedure was performed in the Genomic Facility of the Fundación Parque Científico de Madrid. The ABI TaqMan SDS v2.4 software was utilized to obtain Cq values (Cq) for each gene. The Cq data were analyzed with StatMiner 4.2.8 software (Integromics). The ΔC t value was calculated by normalizing C t values to the endogenous housekeeping gene 18S. Relative mRNA expression was determined using the 2−ΔΔCt method (32). Fold changes were normalized to values of the control condition.

Mitochondrial copy number determination. Genomic DNA was extracted from mouse kidneys using the DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Mitochondrial abundance was determined with the Mouse Mitochondrial DNA Copy Number Assay Kit (Detroit R&D). Relative mtDNA copy number was presented as the mtDNA to nuclear DNA ratio.

Assessment of kidney function. Animal kidney function was determined by analyzing the indicators serum creatinine and BUN by using the QuantiChrom TM Creatinine Assay Kit (BioAssay Systems) and the BUN Colorimetric Detection Kit (Arbor Assays), respectively, according to the manufacturers’ instructions. In the case of the reversion experiments (Figure 7), serum creatinine was measured by capillary electrophoresis (Agilent 7100) coupled to TOF mass spectrometry (Agilent 6224) (34, 35). A calibration curve was used for quantification with creatinine; methionine sulphone was the internal standard.

Measurement of ATP level. ATP content in kidney tissue, HKC-8, and primary kidney epithelial cells was measured by using the ATP colorimetric/fluorometric assay kit (BioVision Inc.) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Data were normalized for total protein content. In HKC-8 cells, relative ATP content was also assessed with the FRET Clover-mApple ATP sensor (36, 37). Cells were seeded in 12-well dishes to reach a confluence of 70% and transfected with 1.5 μg vector/well using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen). Then, cells were infected with CPT1A adenoviruses as described in the adenovirus-mediated CPT1A overexpression procedure section and FRET signal was analyzed by flow cytometry. Cells were gated by forward (FSC-A) and side scatter (SSC-A) and for single cells using FSC-A/FSC-H. Next, dead cells were excluded. Fluorescence intensity was measured by flow cytometry using wavelengths (ex/em) 550/610 (acceptor), 490/550 (donor), and 490/600 (FRET) in a FACSCanto II system (BD Biosciences) and analyzed with FlowJo 10.2 software. The ratio of FRET/donor was displayed as a histogram and its median of fluorescence intensity was obtained. For each experimental condition, at least 20,000 singlets were analyzed in triplicates.

Quantification of kidney cell populations by flow cytometry. Multiparametric flow cytometry was used for the identification of the macrophage and epithelial cell population. Kidneys were diced, incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes with 0.5 mg/mL Liberase DL (Roche Basel) and 100 U/mL DNase (Roche Basel) in serum-free DMEM, and filtered (40 μm). For staining, 106 cells were dissolved in 50 μL of buffer and preincubated with 0.25 μL CD16/CD32 (BioLegend). Next, 3 μL of DAPI (1:15000) (Sigma-Aldrich) was added to stain dead cells. Cell suspensions were incubated with specific fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies (BioLegend) listed in Supplemental Table 5. For each experiment, flow minus one (FMO) controls were performed for each fluorophore to establish gates by using corresponding antibodies listed in Supplemental Table 5. Fluorescence intensity was measured in a FACSCanto II cytometer (BD Biosciences) and analyzed with FlowJo 10.2 software. For each kidney sample, at least 20,000 singlets were analyzed in triplicates. Cell gating was initially based in the forward versus side scatter (FSC vs. SSC) plot. Next, dead cells were excluded. Identification of the macrophage cell population was based on the presence of CD45, expressed in inflammatory and hematopoietic cells and F4/80, a specific macrophage surface marker. CD86 and CD206 were used to determine M1 and M2 macrophage subpopulations, respectively (38). Identification of the epithelial cell population was based on the presence of the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) and the absence of CD45. The subsequent display of positive CD24 determined injured proximal tubule epithelia (39). Numbers in quadrants indicate cell proportions in the percentage of cells that coexpress both markers.

Measurements of OCR. FAO-associated OCR (ligated to oxidative phosphorylation) and ECAR (associated with lactate production and glycolysis) were studied using the Seahorse Bioscience metabolic analyzer for the XF Cell Mito Stress Test and Agilent Seahorse XF Real-Time ATP Rate Assay according to the manufacturer’s instructions (40). See Supplemental Methods for details.

Immunofluorescence. A quarter piece of each kidney sample was immersed sequentially in 4% neutral buffered formalin for 24 hours, in 30% sucrose in PBS until tissue sank (6–12 hours), and embedded in Tissue-Tek OCT for cryoprotection at –80°C. OCT blocks were cut in serial frozen sections (10 μm thickness). These sections were fixed with 4% PFA for 10 minutes and permeabilized with 0.25% Triton X-100 in PBS for 5 minutes at room temperature (RT). Next, they were blocked with 1% BSA in PBS for 30 minutes at RT and incubated for 1 hour for staining with specific primary antibodies and fluorochrome-conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 hour at RT (Supplemental Table 6). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (Sigma) for 5 minutes at RT. The coverslips were mounted on slides using MOWIOL (Calbiochem). Tissue fluorescence was visualized by an LSM 510 Meta Confocal microscope with a 40×/1.3 oil Plan-Neofluar M27 objective (Zeiss).

Histology and immunohistochemistry. A quarter piece of each kidney sample was immersed in 4% neutral buffered formalin for 24 hours, embedded in paraffin, cut in serial sections (5 μm thickness), and stained with H&E, Sirius red, and periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) as described previously (41) Tissue sections for immunostaining were deparaffinized through xylene and hydrated through graded ethanol (100%, 96%, 90%, and 70%) and distilled water. Endogenous peroxidase was blocked. We incubated the tissue sections with 4% BSA for 1 hour at RT. Primary antibodies to detect CD3 (M7254, 1:100, Dako) were incubated for 30 minutes at RT. After washing, slides were incubated with goat anti-mouse HRP secondary antibody (“Visualization Reagent HRP” from SK006, Dako) for 30 minutes and visualized using the PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx (SK006, Dako). To detect Kim-1, primary antibody (AF1817, 1:500, R&D Systems) was incubated for 30 minutes at RT. To detect F4/80, primary antibody (MCA4976, 1:50, BioRad) was incubated at 4°C overnight. After washing, slides were incubated with goat anti-rabbit IgG biotin-SP conjugate secondary antibody (31752, 1:200, Invitrogen) and rabbit anti-rat IgG biotin-SP (31834, 1:200, Thermo Fisher Scientific), respectively, and visualized using DAB Substrate Kit (ab64238, Abcam). Tissue sections were revealed using DAB (20 μL/mL, Dako) and counterstained with Carazzi’s hematoxylin. Slides were mounted with MOWIOL (Calbiochem). See Supplemental Methods for histological and immunohistochemical analysis.

Electron microscopy examination. The number of mitochondria and their structure was analyzed by standard transmission electron microscopy. Renal cortex pieces were cut into small blocks (1 mm3) and fixed by immersion in fixative (4% paraformaldehyde/2% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer) overnight at 4°C. After washing with cold PBS, they were incubated in 1% osmium tetroxide and 1% potassium ferricyanide in water for 1 hour at 4°C. The pieces were sequentially stained with 0.15% tannic acid (in 0.1 M phosphate buffer) for 1 minute at RT and 2% uranyl acetate in water for 1 hour at RT. Next, they were dehydrated in graded ethanol and embedded in EmBed812 resin (Electron Microscopy Sciences). Serial ultrathin sections (70 nm) of the tissue were collected on copper mesh grids. Three grids from each sample were examined using a JEOL 1230 transmission electron microscope, and digital photographs were captured by real-time digital imaging.

Adenovirus-mediated CPT1A overexpression. CPT1A overexpression in cells was driven and transduced by adenoviral particles. Adenoviruses carrying CPT1A (AdCPT1A) or adenovirus control (AdControl) were amplified, purified, and titrated according to Calderon-Dominguez et al. (ref. 42, see Supplemental Methods for details). HCK8 cells were seeded into 60 mm culture dishes to reach a confluence of 70%. They were infected with adenoviruses AdControl and AdCPT1A (100 MOI) for 24 hours in serum-free DMEM/F12 (supplemented with 15 mM HEPES, 5% FBS, 1× ITS, 0.5 μg/mL hydrocortisone, 50 units/mL penicillin, and 50 μg/mL streptomycin), and then the medium was replaced with complete medium for an additional 24 hours. Adenovirus infection efficiency was assessed in AdControl-infected cells by immunofluorescence.

Clinical data. Acylcarnitines were evaluated based on the PREDIMED trial. The PREDIMED is a primary prevention, multicenter trial conducted in Spain. A detailed description of this trial is provided elsewhere (13). Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry was used to semiquantitatively profile acylcarnitines in plasma samples. Our analysis is based on a subsample of 686 participants with metabolomics data and measures of kidney function, including GFR and urinary albumin-creatinine ratio (43, 44). Studies of CPT1A expression in kidney tubules were performed in a cohort of 433 patients described in Beckerman et al. (45) and herein named the CKD cohort, whose demographic and clinical features are summarized in Supplemental Table 9.

See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Statistics. Data in experimental models were analyzed using nonparametric tests except where indicated. The difference between 2 independent groups was examined with the Mann-Whitney U test; more than 2 groups were compared with the Kruskal-Wallis test. A P value of 0.05 or less was considered statistically significant. Data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 6.0. Data are reported as mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Materials for statistics of data in clinical studies for acylcarnitines and CPT1A expression.

Study approval. Animals were handled in agreement with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals contained in Directive 2010/63/EU of the European Parliament. Approval was granted by the CBMSO Ethics Committee for Animal Experimentation of the CBMSO in Madrid, the ethics committee from Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), and the Regulatory Unit for Animal Experimental Procedures from the Comunidad de Madrid. For human studies, written informed consent of participants is specified in the references (44, 45).