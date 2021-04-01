Prostaglandin I2 signaling licenses Treg suppressive function and prevents pathogenic reprogramming

PGI 2 signaling critically promotes tTreg function in vivo in an airway allergen-challenge model. Based on our previously published work demonstrating that PGI 2 signaling promotes tolerance, we hypothesized that PGI 2 signaling through IP promotes Treg function in vivo. We and others have previously reported expression of IP by CD4+ T cells (29, 33–35). We sought to determine the approximate stage during development at which T cells begin to express IP. We found that only CD4 single-positive thymocytes express IP compared with thymocytes at all other developmental stages (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140690DS1). Next, we began to test the aforementioned hypothesis, examining the suppressive capacity of IP KO tTregs in an airway allergen-challenge model. In our experiments, we utilized Foxp3EGFP BALB/c reporter mice that coexpress GFP and Foxp3 downstream of the Foxp3 promoter and that can be used to identify Tregs and assess Foxp3 expression. We crossed Foxp3EGFP mice with DO11.10+ mice that express a transgenic T cell receptor (TCR) specific for the ovalbumin (OVA) peptide. These crosses generated mice in which GFP+ Tregs expressed a TCR specific for OVA, the allergen used in the adoptive transfer model. The presence of the OVA-specific TCR in the setting of OVA challenge allowed the transferred Tregs to traffic to the site of inflammation and respond in an antigen-specific fashion. Our reasoning for using an OVA-based model was 2-fold: numerous tools are available to transferred Tregs, and Tregs are important for control of OVA-induced inflammation (36, 37). We subsequently crossed the DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP onto an IP deficient (IP KO) background in order to determine the impact of PGI 2 signaling on the function of the OVA-specific adoptively transferred Tregs. Therefore, we had mice that had OVA-specific CD4+ cells that expressed GFP under the control of the Foxp3 promoter on either an IP-intact (DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP) or an IP KO (DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO) background. To examine the effect of PGI 2 signaling on tTreg function during allergic airway inflammation, we utilized RAG1-deficient (Rag1–/–) mice, which lack both T and B cells, as recipient mice in an adoptive transfer model of allergic airway inflammation. In order for the Rag1–/– mice to develop an allergic response, it was necessary to adoptively transfer antigen-specific effector CD4+ T cells. In addition, some mice also received adoptively transferred tTregs from either the IP-intact or IP KO backgrounds of reporter mice described above to assess their suppressive function. Effector T cells (Teffs) were isolated from DO11.10+ mice so the differences in suppression seen could be attributable to differences in functionality between tTregs in which IP signaling was intact (IP-intact tTregs) and IP KO tTregs. The Rag1–/– recipients were then allergen challenged according to the schematic in Figure 1A. Mice that received only adoptively transferred Teffs and that were OVA challenged had significantly more IL-13 in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BAL) (Figure 1B) in addition to significantly more KJ126+CD4+IL-13+ OVA-specific cells (Figure 1C) than mice that received only adoptively transferred Teffs and were not OVA challenged, signifying that OVA challenge induced allergic inflammation. The gating strategy for Figure 1 is shown in Supplemental Figure 2. Total numbers of cells were calculated using hemocytometer-based counts and population percentages from set flow cytometry gates described in the gating strategy. Mice that received only adoptively transferred Teffs had significantly greater IL-13 in the BAL as well as lung KJ126+CD4+IL-13+ OVA-specific T cells compared with mice that received adoptively transferred Teffs + IP-intact tTregs (Figure 1, B and C). These data revealed that adoptively transferred tTregs in which IP signaling is intact inhibited allergic inflammation. There was no difference in IL-13 in the BAL or in KJ126+CD4+IL-13+ OVA-specific T cells between mice that received adoptively transferred Teffs + IP KO tTregs and mice that received only adoptively transferred Teffs, revealing a suppressive defect in IP KO tTregs. Importantly, there was a significant increase in these endpoints compared with those in mice that received adoptively transferred Teffs + IP-intact tTregs (Figure 1, B and C). These results signify that tTregs from IP KO mice had a defect in suppressive function compared with tTregs from mice in which PGI 2 signaling was intact. Importantly, the total number of lung-infiltrating tTregs, identified as OVA-specific KJ126+Foxp3EGFP+CD25+ cells, was not different between mice that received adoptively transferred Teffs + IP-intact tTregs or IP KO tTregs (Figure 1D), demonstrating that impaired trafficking was not the cause of the differences in in vivo suppression between these groups. Taken together, these data show that PGI 2 signaling in tTregs was critical for protection from allergen challenge–induced inflammation.

Figure 1 PGI 2 signaling critically promotes tTreg function in vivo in an airway allergen-challenge model. (A) Experimental schematic. (B) BAL IL-13 as measured by ELISA (n = 9–12, 3 independent experiments combined). (C) Representative flow cytometric analysis and calculated total cell number of CD4+KJ126+IL-13+Foxp3– T cells present in the lungs (n = 3–4, 1 experiment shown that is representative of the results from 2 other independent experiments). (D) Representative flow cytometric analysis and plotted population percentages of CD4+KJ126+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs present in the lungs (n = 4, 1 experiment shown that is representative of the results from 2 other independent experiments). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA (B and C) and Student’s 2-tailed t test (D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

PGI 2 signaling promotes tTreg Foxp3 expression. As lack of PGI 2 signaling impairs tTreg suppression in an in vivo allergen-challenge model, we next hypothesized that IP KO tTregs had impaired function in the absence of disease stimulus compared with tTregs from WT mice (WT tTregs). To test this hypothesis, we first assessed the level of Foxp3 expression in WT tTregs and IP KO tTregs. Previous studies have shown that Foxp3 MFI in Tregs correlated with suppressive capability (38, 39). We stained total splenocytes from WT and IP KO mice for Foxp3. The gating strategy for Figure 2A is shown in Supplemental Figure 3. We found that, while the percentage of tTregs among splenocytes was unchanged, tTregs from IP KO mice consistently had a significantly lower Foxp3 MFI than tTregs from WT mice, suggesting the IP KO tTregs may be less functional (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, IP KO tTregs produced significantly less IL-10 than WT tTregs after 3 days of activation on anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–coated plates (Figure 2C). Together, these data show that PGI 2 signaling contributes to Foxp3 expression within tTregs and suggest that absence of PGI 2 signaling alters tTreg functionality. Importantly, at baseline, there were no differences in total numbers or percentages of Tregs between WT or IP KO in either the lungs or spleen (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In addition, there were no differences between WT and IP KO Tregs utilizing an in vitro suppression assay (data not shown). Further, there were no differences between WT and IP KO Tregs with respect to levels of CD25 expression or expression of the Treg markers CTLA4, ICOS, PD1, GITR, Helios, CD39, or CD73 (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data would suggest that stress or an inflammatory state is necessary for eliciting measurable functional differences between WT and IP KO Tregs.

Figure 2 PGI 2 signaling promotes tTreg Foxp3 expression. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs from the spleens of IP KO or WT mice (n = 10, 2 independent experiments combined). (B) MFI of Foxp3 from gated Treg population (n = 10, 2 independent experiments combined). (C) Quantification of IL-10 produced by cultured purified tTregs (n = 6, 2 independent experiments combined). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

PGI 2 signaling enhances iTreg function in vivo in the setting of allergic airway inflammation. Based on our finding that PGI 2 signaling promoted tTreg function in vivo, we next hypothesized that IP KO iTregs are similarly less suppressive in vivo than iTregs in which IP signaling is intact. To test this hypothesis, we utilized immunocompetent WT BALB/c recipient mice instead of Rag1–/– mice to determine whether adoptively transferred IP KO iTregs have suppressive defects in a host with its own compartment of Tregs compared with adoptively transferred iTregs in which IP signaling is intact. The WT recipient mice were sensitized intraperitoneally with a solution of OVA mixed with aluminum hydroxide (alum) and later challenged with nebulized OVA to trigger allergic airway inflammation. Naive CD4+ T cells from DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP and DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO mice were isolated and cultured on anti-CD3–coated plates with IL-2 and TGF-β to polarize them to iTregs prior to transfer. WT recipient mice were challenged with nebulized OVA according to the schematic detailed in Figure 3A. OVA-sensitized and -challenged WT mice (OVA WT) had significantly more IL-5 and IL-13 (Figure 3B), total cells (Figure 3C), and total eosinophils (Figure 3D) in BAL than nonsensitized and nonchallenged WT mice, signifying OVA challenge–induced allergic inflammation. OVA WT mice that received adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP iTregs had significantly lower IL-5 and IL-13, significantly fewer total cells, and a trend toward fewer eosinophils in the BAL than OVA WT mice that did not receive transferred iTregs (Figure 3, B–D). A pathologist blinded to the treatment groups performed individual lung scoring for major basic protein (MBP) staining to examine infiltrating eosinophils. OVA WT mice that received adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP iTregs exhibited reduced eosinophil infiltration (Figure 3E) compared with OVA WT mice. These data demonstrated that iTregs in which IP signaling is intact inhibited allergic inflammation. There were no differences between OVA WT mice and OVA WT mice that received adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO iTregs in IL-5 and IL-13, total cells, and eosinophils in the BAL, nor in eosinophil infiltration into the lungs, revealing a defect in the suppressive function of iTregs from IP KO mice. However, OVA WT mice adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO iTregs had significantly more IL-5 and IL-13, total cells, and eosinophils in BAL as well as eosinophil infiltration into the lungs than OVA WT mice adoptively transferred DO11.10×Foxp3EGFP iTregs (Figure 3, C–E). These data demonstrate that iTregs in which IP signaling is intact inhibit the progression of inflammation and injury that results from allergen challenge, while IP KO iTregs do not. We next evaluated by flow cytometry the number of type 2 cytokine-expressing CD4+ T cells present within the lungs from a separate set of mice that underwent the identical adoptive transfer protocol (Figure 3A). Prior to performing these studies, we crossed Foxp3EGFP mice onto congenic CD45.1 BALB/c mice to be used as WT recipient mice for these studies. It is important to note that BALB/c mice have the CD45.2 allele; therefore, both DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP and DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO mice express CD45.2. These WT CD45.1+ recipient mice were generated in order to differentiate between adoptively transferred iTregs that came from DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP or DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO mice that expressed CD45.2 and host Tregs. OVA WT mice had significantly more IL-13+CD45.1+CD4+ T cells and IL-5+CD45.1+CD4+ T cells (P < 0.05) than nonsensitized and nonchallenged WT mice, indicating that OVA challenge induced type 2 cytokine-producing CD4+ cells, as expected. The gating strategy for Figure 3 is shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Total numbers of cells were calculated using hemocytometer-based counts and population percentages from set flow cytometry gates. OVA WT mice with adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP iTregs or DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO iTregs had significantly fewer IL-13+ CD45.1+CD4+ T cells compared with OVA WT mice without transferred iTregs (Figure 3F). Importantly, there were significantly fewer IL-13+CD45.1+CD4+ T cells in OVA WT mice with adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP iTregs compared with OVA WT mice with adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO iTregs (Figure 3F), revealing that IP KO iTregs were not able to suppress cellular expression of this type 2 cytokine as effectively as WT iTregs. There was no difference in the total number of lung-infiltrating iTregs between OVA WT mice with adoptively transferred DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP iTregs and DO11.10+×Foxp3EGFP×IP KO iTregs (Figure 3G). Together, these data demonstrate that IP KO iTregs, similarly to IP KO tTregs, are functionally impaired and unable to inhibit allergen-induced inflammation as well as iTregs in which IP signaling is intact.

Figure 3 PGI 2 signaling enhances iTreg function in vivo in the setting of allergic airway inflammation. (A) Experimental schematic. (B) Total BAL IL-5 and IL-13 (n = 15, 3 independent experiments combined). (C) Total cells within BAL (n = 10–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (D) Eosinophils within BAL (n = 10–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (E) Anti-MBP score and representative histological images (n = 8–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (F) Representative flow cytometric analysis and calculated total cell number of IL-13+CD4+ T cells within the lungs (n = 7–8, 2 independent experiments combined). (G) Representative flow cytometric analysis and calculated total cell number of CD4+KJ126+ iTregs that were transferred in as sorted Foxp3+CD25+ iTregs (n = 8, 2 independent experiments combined). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA (C–G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

PGI 2 signaling promotes iTreg differentiation in vitro. Since adoptively transferred IP KO iTregs are dysfunctional in vivo, we further hypothesized that naive T cells from IP KO mice have impaired ability to differentiate to iTregs compared with naive T cells from WT mice. To test this hypothesis, we polarized both WT and IP KO naive T cells to iTregs in vitro using IL-2 and TGF-β on anti-CD3–coated plates. IP KO naive T cells demonstrated an impaired ability to polarize to IP KO iTregs compared with WT naive T cells. Specifically, after culture, there were fewer IP KO cells that were Foxp3EGFP+CD25+, which we classify as iTregs, compared with similarly polarized WT cells (Figure 4, A and B). The gating strategy for Figure 4, A and B, is shown in Supplemental Figure 6. Furthermore, we found that IP KO iTregs produced significantly less IL-10 than WT iTregs after polarization (Figure 4C). However, there were no differences between WT and IP KO iTregs utilizing an in vitro suppression assay (data not shown). Taken together, these data show that PGI 2 signaling contributes to iTreg differentiation and function and suggest that absence of this signaling results in an iTreg that is less functional.

Figure 4 PGI 2 signaling promotes iTreg differentiation in vitro. (A) Representative image of a flow cytometry plot of iTregs present in culture after naive WT or IP KO T cells were activated with anti-CD3 and differentiated using IL-2 and TGF-β (n = 8, 3 independent experiments combined). (B) Plotted percentages of WT and IP KO polarized iTregs (n = 8, 3 independent experiments combined). (C) Amount of IL-10 produced by differentiated iTregs (n = 8, 3 independent experiments combined). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

PGI 2 signaling promotes Treg stability during allergic inflammation. Recent literature demonstrates that lung Tregs may lose Foxp3 expression, resulting in production of type 2 cytokines that contribute to allergic inflammation (19). Based on our data suggesting that IP KO Tregs are less stable due to their reduced Foxp3 MFI at baseline, we hypothesized that the stability of IP KO Tregs is impaired during allergic inflammation. We generated fate-mapping mice for these experiments. Mice in these experiments were either WT (Foxp3EGFPcre×Rosa26YFP/YFP×IL-13tdtomato) or IP KO (IP KO×Foxp3EGFPcre×Rosa26YFP/YFP×IL-13tdtomato). In these mice, any cell that was ever Foxp3+ expresses yellow fluorescent protein (YFP), those currently Foxp3+ express GFP, and those currently IL-13+ express tdTomato. The lung cells of these mice were examined by flow cytometry after OVA sensitization and challenge. Current Tregs were defined as GFP+YFP+, while ex-Tregs, or T cells that once expressed and have lost Foxp3 expression, were GFP–YFP+. We found that OVA sensitization and challenge increased Tregs in the lungs of both WT and IP KO mice compared with nonchallenged controls. Interestingly, there was a significantly increased number of both Tregs and ex-Tregs in the lungs of sensitized and challenged IP KO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 5, A–C). The gating strategy for Figure 5 is shown in Supplemental Figure 7. Total numbers of cells were calculated using hemocytometer-based counts and population percentages from set flow cytometry gates. Furthermore, we found that OVA sensitization and challenge increased the total numbers of lung IL-13+ Tregs and IL-13+ ex-Tregs in both WT and IP KO mice compared with nonsensitized and nonchallenged controls. Importantly, OVA sensitization and challenge significantly increased total numbers of lung IL-13+ Tregs and ex-Tregs in IP KO mice compared with OVA-sensitized and -challenged WT mice (Figure 5, D–G). Together, these data suggest that IP KO Tregs are less stable and more prone to reprogramming toward a pathogenic IL-13–expressing Treg phenotype during allergic inflammation than WT Tregs. We also show that OVA-sensitized and -challenged IP KO mice have more IL-13+Th2 cells than OVA-sensitized and -challenged WT mice (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 8). Strikingly, the Treg/Th2 ratio within the lungs of OVA-sensitized and -challenged IP KO mice was significantly lower than in WT mice (Figure 5I). These data suggest that, although IP KO mice have more Tregs within their lungs, there are fewer Tregs for every Th2 cell present compared with those in WT mice, making it more difficult for IP KO Tregs to suppress Th2 cell function in this in vivo model. It is important to note that the stability of IP KO Tregs is potentially impacted by the enhanced inflammatory state (increased cytokine levels) occurring within the IP KO mouse as a result of the presence of dysfunctional Tregs. These data demonstrate that PGI 2 signaling in Tregs may play a role in their ability to maintain their suppressive and functional state during inflammatory conditions.

Figure 5 PGI 2 signaling promotes Treg stability during allergic inflammation. In these experiments, WT and IP KO mice were sensitized and challenged with OVA and the presence of Tregs in the lung was analyzed. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of Foxp3GFP+YFP+ Tregs and Foxp3YFP+ ex-Tregs (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (B) Calculated total cell number of Foxp3GFP+YFP+ Tregs within the lungs (n = 9-15, 3 independent experiments combined). (C) Calculated total cell number of Foxp3YFP+ ex-Tregs within the lungs (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (D) Representative flow cytometric analysis of IL-13+Foxp3GFP+YFP+ Tregs (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (E) Calculated total cell number of IL-13+Foxp3GFP+YFP+ Tregs within the lungs (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (F) Representative flow cytometric analysis of IL-13+Foxp3YFP+ ex-Tregs (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (G) Calculated total cell number of IL-13+Foxp3YFP+ ex-Tregs within the lungs (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (H) Calculated total cell number of IL-13+CD4+ Th2 cells within the lungs (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). (I) Calculated Treg/Th2 ratio (n = 9–15, 3 independent experiments combined). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA (A–G) and Student’s 2-tailed t test (I). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

PGI 2 signaling inhibits the expression of ILT3 on Tregs. Several recent studies have demonstrated that Tregs expressing ILT3 did not suppress Th2 responses due to their inability to suppress the development of a DC subset (PD-L2+IRF4+) that promotes the formation of Th2 cells (21, 22, 40, 41). ILT3 functions as a repressor of TCR signaling (21). Upregulation of ILT3 on Tregs has been shown in 3 previous studies to result in their inability to restrain Th2 responses in vivo (21, 22, 42). We therefore hypothesized that IP KO Tregs express increased ILT3 based on our findings that both IP KO tTregs and iTregs exhibited impaired suppressive capability in vivo. We found that lung IP KO Tregs isolated from mice sensitized and challenged with OVA expressed significantly greater ILT3 mRNA and GATA3 mRNA than WT Tregs (Figure 6, A and B). Additionally, we found a significant increase in the percentage of ILT3+GATA3+ Tregs in the lungs isolated from OVA IP KO mice compared with OVA WT mice (Figure 6, C and D). The gating strategy for Figure 6, C and D, is shown in Supplemental Figure 9. Concomitantly, we found a significantly increased percentage of PD-L2+IRF-4+ DCs in the lungs of OVA IP KO mice compared with OVA WT mice (Figure 6, E and F). The gating strategy for Figure 6, E and F, is shown in Supplemental Figure 10. Together, these data show that PGI 2 signaling is critical in inhibiting ILT3 expression on Tregs.

Figure 6 PGI 2 signaling inhibits the expression of ILT3 on Tregs. (A) Relative quantification of ILT3 mRNA from isolated Tregs from OVA-sensitized and -challenged lungs normalized to GAPDH (n = 4, 1 independent experiment). (B) Relative quantification of GATA3 mRNA from isolated Tregs from OVA-sensitized and -challenged lungs normalized to GAPDH (n = 4, 1 independent experiment). (C) Representative flow cytometric analysis of ILT3+GATA3+ Tregs in the lungs of OVA-sensitized and -challenged WT and IP KO mice (n = 9, 2 independent experiments combined). (D) Plotted population percentages of ILT3+GATA3+ Tregs (n = 9, 2 independent experiments combined). (E) Representative flow cytometric analysis of IRF4+PD-L2+ DCs in the lungs of OVA-sensitized and -challenged WT and IP KO mice (n = 9, 2 independent experiments combined). (F) Plotted population percentages of IRF4+PD-L2+ DCs (n = 9, 2 independent experiments combined). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA (D and F) and Student’s 2-tailed t test (A and B). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

PGI 2 signaling promotes iTreg differentiation and prevents tTreg destabilization. Thus far, we have examined the effects of endogenous PGI 2 signaling on Treg functionality. It is also important to determine the role exogenous PGI 2 has on Treg function. We hypothesized that exogenous PGI 2 enhances murine Treg function. To test this hypothesis, we first examined the effect of cicaprost, a PGI 2 analog, on the iTreg polarization of CD4+ cells from WT mice. We found that increasing doses of cicaprost significantly promoted iTreg polarization, as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 7A). iTregs were identified using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 6. Next, to study the impact of exogenous PGI 2 on tTregs in vitro, we utilized an in vitro polarization protocol that entails the use of high levels of cytokines present during an allergic response, IL-4 and IL-33. IL-4 promotes GATA3 expression and Th2 polarization, while IL-33 is an epithelial-derived cytokine that promotes type 2 responses (22, 43). Additionally, IL-2 was added to the culture, as it is critical for the maintenance and function of Tregs (44, 45). tTregs were polarized with IL-2, IL-4, and IL-33 for 6 days on anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–coated plates. We hypothesized that exogenous PGI 2 signaling promotes the stability of Tregs, measured through maintenance of Foxp3 expression. We indeed found that cicaprost prevented tTreg destabilization, defined as a loss of Foxp3 expression as a result of stimulus with high levels of IL-4 and IL-33. Significantly greater percentages of WT tTregs were present after 6 days in culture with high levels of IL-2, IL-4, and IL-33 when treated with cicaprost compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 7B). tTregs were defined according to the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 11. This result shows that cicaprost treatment enhances the stability of WT tTregs in vitro. Thus far, we have demonstrated that exogenous PGI 2 promoted Treg function and stability in vitro; however, whether exogenous PGI 2 promotes Treg function in vivo was an important unaddressed question. To examine this possibility, we infused a different PGI 2 analog, treprostinil, into WT mice for a duration of 2 weeks through use of osmotic mini pumps. We chose to use treprostinil in vivo because it is more heat stable and thus more suitable for long-term infusion studies. The top dose in our curve, 45 ng/kg/min, was chosen based on the average dose used in patients with pulmonary hypertension (46–49). We found that this dose of treprostinil significantly increased the percentage of Foxp3+ cells within the lung (Figure 7C). Foxp3+ cells were identified using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 12. These data show that exogenous PGI 2 signaling promoted the formation and stability of Tregs.

Figure 7 PGI 2 signaling promotes iTreg differentiation and prevents tTreg destabilization. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis and plotted percentage of polarization to iTregs after purified naive T cells were cultured with IL-2 and TGF-β and increasing doses of cicaprost (n = 8, 2 independent experiments combined). (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis and plotted Treg percentages after 6 days in culture and treatment with IL-2, IL-4, IL-33, and increasing doses of cicaprost (n = 6, 2 independent experiments combined). (C) Representative flow cytometric analysis and representative plotted population percentages of Foxp3+ Treg within the lung after treprostinil treatment (n = 4–5, 1 experiment shown that is representative of the results from one other independent experiments). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001

PGI 2 analogs promote human Treg differentiation via repression of β-catenin signaling. Finally, we examined the effect of PGI 2 analogs on the formation of Tregs from human donors. Based on our mouse data, we hypothesized that cicaprost treatment increases the percentage of iTregs following polarization of CD4+ T cells isolated from the peripheral blood of humans compared with vehicle treatment. We indeed found that cicaprost dose-dependently significantly increased CD4+ T cell polarization to iTregs, as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 8, A and B). iTregs were defined using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 13. These data are plotted as percentage of baseline such that all treated conditions are normalized to the cytokine condition for the specific individual to account for intrinsic variability in iTreg differentiation. Furthermore, we found that there was a concomitant significant increase in Foxp3 MFI following cicaprost treatment (Figure 8C). These data demonstrate that PGI 2 signaling critically promotes human Treg differentiation from CD4+ T cells. We next determined the signaling pathway responsible for PGI 2 -induced enhanced Treg polarization. We chose to evaluate PKA, exchange factor directly activated by cAMP (EPAC), and Wnt/β-catenin signaling. We have previously shown that PKA signaling is important for PGI 2 ’s suppression of Th1 and Th2 cell cytokine production, and PGI 2 has repeatedly been shown to signal via cAMP (25, 34). PGI 2 has not been shown to signal through EPAC in any T cell subsets; however, it has been demonstrated to do so in both smooth muscle cells and endothelial cells (50, 51). Thus far, no studies directly link PGI 2 to β-catenin activation; however, a recent study demonstrated that Wnt signaling mediated by β-catenin promoted Th2 cell–like reprogramming of Tregs in models of allergic inflammation and asthma (20). Additionally, a separate study linked β-catenin expression to ILT3 expression on Tregs (21). To determine which of these pathways is downstream of PGI 2 in Tregs, we polarized human CD4+ T cells in the presence of 3 different inhibitors. We utilized the PKA inhibitor H89, the EPAC inhibitor ESI09, and ICG001, which inhibits the interaction between β-catenin and the cAMP-responsive element (CREB) binding protein (CBP). These data are plotted as percentage of baseline such that all treated conditions are normalized to the vehicle (DMSO or EtOH) condition for the specific individual inhibitor to account for intrinsic variability in iTreg differentiation. We found that both H89 and ESI09 had no effect on Treg differentiation, as both failed to inhibit the cicaprost-induced enhanced polarization of CD4+ T cells to Tregs (Figure 8, E and F), leading us to conclude that PGI 2 signals independently of both PKA and EPAC in Tregs. However, ICG001 increased Treg polarization when given at a concentration of 1 μM and addition of cicaprost resulted in no further increase in Treg polarization (Figure 8D). These data demonstrate that PGI 2 signaling represses β-catenin activation and signaling in conjunction with CBP, resulting in enhanced Treg formation.

Figure 8 PGI 2 analogs promote human Treg differentiation. Purified CD4+ T cells were cultured with IL-2 and TGF-β and increasing doses of cicaprost. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis (n = 12). (B) Baseline-normalized percentage polarization to iTregs (n = 12). (C) MFI (n = 12). In a separate set of experiments, purified CD4+ T cells were cultured with IL-2, TGF-β, cicaprost, and inhibitors to different signaling pathways. (D) Purified CD4+ T cells were treated with 2 different concentrations of ICG001, a β-catenin inhibitor. Baseline-normalized percentage polarization to iTregs is plotted (n = 7, 3 independent experiments combined). (E) Purified CD4+ T cells were treated with 2 different concentrations of H89, a PKA inhibitor. Baseline-normalized percentage polarization to iTregs is plotted (n = 7, 3 independent experiments combined). (F) Purified CD4+ T cells were treated with 2 different concentrations of ESI09, an EPAC inhibitor. Baseline-normalized percentage polarization to iTregs is plotted (n = 7, 3 independent experiments combined). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

PTGIR missense variant is associated with chronic obstructive asthma with exacerbation in humans. Based on our in vivo findings in a mouse model of asthma and our in vitro results revealing that PGI 2 signaling critically promotes Treg function, we determined whether polymorphisms of IP in humans (gene name PTGIR) were associated with asthma. Therefore, we investigated the association of asthma phenotypes and subtypes in genetic variants in a population of 25,363 individuals genotyped in Vanderbilt’s biobank, BioVU (52). These subjects were genotyped on the Exome BeadChip, an Illumina genotyping platform designed to capture coding variants. This cohort allowed us to examine associations between genetic variants in the coding region of PTGIR and asthma. In our cohort, only 1 variant in PTGIR — p.P226T (rs138619017) — had a sufficient number of heterozygotes (≥100) to test for association. PTGIR p.P226T is a missense mutation that is located in the third intracellular loop of IP in an area that has been shown to interact with the heterotrimeric G protein (53). We tested to determine whether there was an association between this variant and either asthma or asthma subtypes using Phecodes. We found that the PTGIR p.P226T variant was significantly associated with both Phecode 495.1, “chronic obstructive asthma,” and Phecode 495.11, “chronic obstructive asthma with exacerbation,” as shown in Table 1. Furthermore, using the UK Biobank summary statistics in Gene Atlas (54), we found that PTGIR p.P226T was significantly associated with asthma (P = 0.016; odds ratio = 1.23; cases = 52,296, controls = 399,995; allele frequency 0.0036). These results from 2 different biobanks suggest that a missense mutation in the PGI 2 receptor may be a risk factor for asthma.