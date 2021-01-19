Early T follicular helper cell activity accelerates hepatitis C virus-specific B cell expansion

HCV-specific antibodies in plasma of chronically infected individuals are more abundant and react to a wider breadth of HCV genotypes than antibodies from resolvers. High-risk subjects with acute HCV infection were recruited among people who inject drugs who were participating in the Montreal Acute Hepatitis C Cohort Study (HEPCO) (22). Subjects’ clinical and demographic data are summarized in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140590DS1 EDI was defined as the median date between the last negative and the first positive HCV test (RNA or antibody). We collected data before HCV infection (baseline, ≥ 8 weeks before the first positive HCV test), at early acute infection (8 ± 2 weeks after EDI), at late acute infection (20 ± 4 weeks after EDI), and at the follow-up examination (≥ 51 weeks after EDI). We compared polyclonal HCV-specific antibody responses between resolvers (n = 8) and chronically infected individuals (n = 10) by measuring relative levels of E2- and NS3-specific antibodies (IgG) in plasma, over time, by ELISA. Importantly, the HCV genotypic diversity in resolvers was higher than that of chronically infected subjects, as 3, 1, and 4 of 8 resolvers were infected with genotypes (gts) 1, 2, and 3, respectively, compared with 8 and 2 subjects chronically infected with gts 1 and 3, respectively. We detected a positive response in 5 of 8 resolvers, with 2 of 8 subjects (one each for gts 1 and 3) displaying a strong and broad response to multiple E2 genotypes, and 3 of 8 (all gt 3) having a weaker response directed mostly to autologous E2 protein (Figure 1A). In contrast, plasma antibodies from 9 of 10 chronically infected subjects (8 for gt 1 and 1 for gt 3) reacted strongly to autologous and heterologous E2 proteins at late acute and follow-up time points (Figure 1B). Moreover, E2-specific antibody responses in plasma from chronically infected subjects were more robust at follow-up than antibody responses from resolvers (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 HCV-specific antibodies in the plasma of chronically infected subjects are more abundant and react to a wider breadth of HCV genotypes than antibodies in plasma from resolvers. (A and B) Longitudinal anti-E2 and NS3 IgG responses in plasma measured by ELISA and represented as OD450–570 with subtraction of the baseline sample for each subject (baseline > 8 weeks before EDI; early acute, 8 ± 2 weeks after EDI; late acute, 20 ± 4 weeks after EDI; follow-up, > 51 weeks after EDI). Antigens are indicated on top of the graphs. Each symbol represents a single subject. (A) Resolvers (black, n = 8). (B) Chronically infected subjects (red, n = 10). (C) Combined data from A and B, presented as mean ± SD for each group. (D) Heatmaps showing the magnitude of the ELISA response at follow-up against different E2 and NS3 proteins. Infecting HCV genotype for each subject is indicated on the left. Key: blue, low or no response; yellow, medium response; red, maximum response. (E and F) Anti-rubella virus IgG response (E) and HBsAg (F) for resolvers (SR, n = 8) and chronically infected subjects (CI, n = 10). Values for healthy donor group (n = 10) were only available for HBsAg (gray). (C, E, and F) Data are shown as means for each group of subjects and error bars represent SD. Two-way repeated measure ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05.

Plasma antibody reactivity to NS3 was nearly indistinguishable from baseline in 7 of 8 resolvers (Figure 1A). In contrast, plasma from chronically infected subjects had a significant increase in NS3-specific antibody responses at late acute in 4 of 10 subjects, which increased to 6 of 10 subjects (all gt 1) at follow-up (Figure 1B). Moreover, the antibody response to NS3 in plasma of chronically infected subjects was significantly higher than that of resolvers at late acute and follow-up (Figure 1C). To highlight the differences in magnitude and breadth of the antibody responses between resolvers and chronically infected subjects at follow-up, we generated a heatmap based on the OD values for each antigen (Figure 1D). The map shows high reactivity to all HCV antigens in most chronically infected subjects (shown in red) but limited and lower responses (in yellow / blue) in resolvers.

To determine whether differences in antibody responses between both groups is due to a generalized impairment in the humoral response, we quantified plasma titers of antibodies against common vaccines before and after HCV infection. We tested a common childhood vaccine (rubella, Figure 1E) and hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg, Figure 1F) because 19 of 20 subjects from our study reported immunization with the TWINRIX vaccine (combined hepatitis A and hepatitis B virus vaccine). Plasma antibody responses against rubella or HBsAg did not differ significantly between baseline and follow-up in resolvers or chronically infected subjects (Figure 1, E and F). There was also no difference in antibody titers against HBsAg or rubella between both groups (Figure 1, E and F). Our findings indicate that antibodies in plasma of resolvers display variable reactivity against heterotypic E2, whereas HCV-specific antibodies in chronically infected subjects react strongly to autologous and heterologous genotypes of E2. Moreover, plasma antibodies from resolvers reacted weakly to gt 1b NS3, while antibody reactivity to NS3 from chronically infected subjects was robust, consistent with previous findings (23, 24). These differences in responses are not due to overall impairments in antibody responses in these subjects.

Plasma from chronically infected subjects neutralizes H77 HCVpp more effectively than plasma from resolvers. We evaluated longitudinal neutralizing activity of plasma from resolvers and chronically infected subjects against HCVpp from genotypes 1a (H77), 2a (J6/JFH1), and 3a (S52). For H77 HCVpp, neutralizing activity in plasma of resolvers and chronically infected subjects resembled kinetics observed for their respective E2 antibody plasma responses (Figure 1). Specifically, neutralizing activity of plasma from resolvers against H77 HCVpp was generally low, as plasma from only 2 of 8 resolvers (same subjects with high ELISA response to H77 E2) had greater than 50% neutralization (Figure 2A). In contrast, plasma from 4 of 10 chronically infected subjects had strong neutralizing activity against H77 HCVpp at late acute, and this increased to 6 of 10 at follow-up (Figure 2B). At this later time point, neutralizing activity against H77 HCVpp was significantly higher in chronically infected subjects compared with resolvers (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Plasma from chronically infected subjects neutralizes H77 HCVpp more effectively than plasma from resolvers. Longitudinal plasma neutralizing activity from resolvers (black, n = 8) and chronically infected subjects (red, n = 10) against H77 HCVpp (A and B), J6/JFH1 HCVpp (D and E), and S52 HCVpp (G and H) at 1:50 dilution, presented as percentage of neutralization relative to baseline (see Figure 1 for time point definitions). (C) Combined data from A and B. (F) Combined data from D and E. (I) Combined data from G and H. All data are presented as the mean ± SD for each group. Dotted line indicates the 50% neutralization threshold. Results are presented as the mean of 3 independent experiments and error bars represent SD. Two-way repeated measure ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05.

Neutralization of J6/JFH1 HCVpp by plasma from resolvers and chronically infected subjects was weak and did not differ significantly between groups (Figure 2, D–F). Plasma from only 1 of 8 resolvers had greater than 50% neutralization at early acute and late acute time points, whereas plasma from 2 of 10 chronically infected subjects neutralized J6/JFH1 HCVpp above the 50% threshold at late acute (Figure 2, D and E). Surprisingly, all subjects, including those infected with gt 3 HCV, neutralized S52 (gt 3) HCVpp poorly (< 50% neutralization) for all time points (Figure 2, G–I). Furthermore, neutralization of S52 HCVpp by plasma from chronically infected subjects was significantly higher than that of resolvers at follow-up time point, although it was still well below the 50% threshold (Figure 2I). These findings indicate that nAbs to H77 HCVpp in plasma are mostly present at follow-up in chronically infected subjects, but are not readily detected in resolvers. Moreover, antibodies from chronically infected subjects reacted to E2 from HCV gts 1a, 2a, and 3a, but only neutralized gt 1a HCVpp effectively.

E2-specific MBCs undergo earlier expansion in resolvers than in chronically infected subjects. We examined longitudinal changes in E2-specific, class-switched MBCs in blood from resolvers and chronically infected subjects using fluorescent J6 E2 tetramers (Figure 3A). E2-specific MBCs (CD19+CD27+IgM-E2 tet+) frequencies peaked at late acute infection compared with baseline in 7 of 10 resolvers (Figure 3B), whereas only 4 of 10 chronically infected subjects had E2-specific MBCs above the threshold at the same time point (Figure 3C). At follow-up, E2-specific MBCs decreased in most resolvers, but their numbers peaked in 9 of 10 chronically infected subjects (Figure 3C) and were also significantly higher than in resolvers (Figure 3D). These differences in E2-specific MBC frequencies were not a by-product of fluctuations in total MBCs, because the total frequency of MBCs remained consistent in both groups throughout infection (Supplemental Figure 1A). Importantly, while our J6 E2 tetramer enables us to detect cross-reactive, E2-specific MBCs from subjects infected with different HCV genotypes, we cannot exclude the possibility that MBCs expressing BCRs with restricted genotype specificity (other than gt 2a) may not be detected.

Figure 3 E2-specific MBCs undergo earlier expansion in resolvers than in chronically infected subjects. (A) Representative gating strategy of class-switched, E2-specific MBCs (CD3–CD14–CD16–CD56–CD19+CD27+IgM–E2tet+) in total PBMCs. (B and C) Longitudinal frequencies of E2-specific (J6-E2 Tet+) MBCs in resolvers (B, n = 10, black) or chronically infected (CI) subjects (C, n = 10, red) at indicated time points (see Figure 1). Data from healthy individuals (controls) are gray (n = 5). Threshold of detection of E2-specific B cells (dotted line) was 0.095% (mean detection from healthy individuals + 2 SD) (35). (D) Combined data from B and C, presenting the mean ± SD for each group. (E) Representative gating of resting MBCs (CD71–), activated MBCs (CD71+CD20hiCD38int-lo), antibody-secreting MBCs (CD71+CD20loCD38hi) shown for the total MBCs population (gray contour plots), and HCV E2-specific MBCs (red dots). (F) Phenotypes of E2-specific MBCs in resting (blue), activated (orange), or antibody-secreting (purple) states (cells that did not meet these categories are designated as Other and shown in gray) for resolvers (SR) at late acute (n = 5) and CI subjects (n = 5) at late acute and follow-up time points. (B–D) Data are shown as means for each group of subjects and error bars represent SD. Two-way repeated measure ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05.

Activated, E2-specific MBCs from chronically infected subjects increase at follow-up. We evaluated activation of E2-specific MBCs in a subset of subjects (n = 5 for each group) at late acute and follow-up. Eighty percent of E2-specific MBCs from resolvers had a resting phenotype (CD71–) (25). The phenotype of E2-specific MBCs in chronically infected subjects was heterogeneous at late acute, but 65% had an activated phenotype (CD71+CD20hiCD38int-lo) at follow-up, indicative of viral replication and antigen stimulation (Figure 3, E and F). Interestingly, bulk-activated MBCs (as frequencies of total MBCs) from resolvers did not change from baseline throughout acute infection, whereas total bulk activated MBCs increased significantly, compared with baseline, in chronically infected subjects during early and late acute infection (Supplemental Figure 1B). Frequencies of bulk-activated MBCs were also significantly higher in chronically infected subjects compared with resolvers at late acute (Supplemental Figure 1B). These data show that the proportion of activated E2-specific MBCs in resolvers is relatively low during their peak expansion at the late acute time point, whereas levels of total and activated, E2-specific MBCs continue to increase in chronically infected subjects as acute infection progresses to chronicity. This late expansion of activated E2-specific MBCs in chronically infected subjects begins during late acute infection, concomitant with peak expansion of total, activated MBCs.

E2-specific MBCs from resolvers and chronically infected subjects sorted at their respective peaks of expansion have similar patterns of gene expression. We investigated factors that affect kinetics of E2-specific MBCs expansion and activation between resolvers and chronically infected subjects. We sorted single E2-specific MBCs from resolvers at late acute infection (n = 6 subjects) and chronically infected subjects at follow-up (n = 5 subjects) and compared gene expression profiles (Supplemental Figure 2A). To mitigate batch effects, we analyzed 3 plates that had E2-specific MBCs from 1 chronically infected subject and 1 resolver on the same plate and compared gene expression patterns between resolvers (3 subjects, 47 single cells) and chronically infected subjects (3 subjects, 95 single cells) (Supplemental Table 2). Most cells expressed mRNAs encoding the same B cell–specific surface markers (such as CD19, CD27, CD20) that define class-switched MBCs, which we sorted by flow cytometry, thereby confirming our target population (Supplemental Figure 2B). Most cells also expressed low levels of genes associated with B cell exhaustion, such as FCRL4, SOX5, CD11C, RUNX1, RUNX2, RANKL, and DLL, with the exception of FGR (Supplemental Figure 2C) (26). Few cells expressed genes associated with GC responses (such as AID, BCL6, and FAS), the cell cycle (cyclins E, D1, A2, B1, and B2, cyclin-dependent kinases), or proliferation (MKI67), with the exception of C-MYC (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E) (27). These results indicate that E2-specific MBCs from resolvers and chronically infected subjects have similar gene expression profiles and are not functionally impaired, as they do not express markers of B cell exhaustion.

Enrichment of heavy and light chain variable regions differs between E2-specific MBCs from resolvers vs. chronically infected subjects at different stages of infection. We compared differences in BCR repertoires of single, E2-specific MBCs sorted from resolvers (n = 6) at the late acute time point vs. E2-specific MBCs sorted from chronically infected subjects at the late acute and follow-up time points (n = 5). Paired Ig chains from scRNA-seq and Sanger sequences of PCR samples from resolvers and chronically infected subjects were combined. Among all groups, the most frequent IgH isotypes identified were IgG1 and IgG2, but a dominant bias of kappa light chain usage was evident (Supplemental Figure 3A). We also compared variable regions of heavy (VH) and light (VL) chains of all BCRs from both groups. We observed enrichment of VH3-23 and VH3-15 among BCRs from 4 of 6 resolvers at late acute infection (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3B). In contrast, although VH3-23 was initially enriched in chronically infected subjects during late acute infection (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3C), VH1-69 was significantly enriched in BCRs from all chronically infected subjects (5/5) at follow-up (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3D) compared with all other VH families. This indicates selection of VH1-69 in the E2-specific MBCs population over time. We also observed significantly higher frequencies of VH3-23 and VH3-15 in pooled BCRs from resolvers at the late acute time point compared with pooled BCRs from chronically infected subjects at follow-up, but not in pooled BCRs from chronically infected subjects at late acute infection (Figure 4D). Conversely, VH1-69 was significantly higher in pooled BCRs from chronically infected subjects at follow-up compared with VH1-69 in pooled BCRs from both groups at late acute infection (Figure 4D). VL chains were not enriched in BCRs from either group at late acute infection. In contrast, VK3-20 usage was significantly increased in BCRs from chronically infected subjects at follow-up and was significantly higher than BCRs from resolvers (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 VH1-69 usage is higher in BCR repertoire of E2-specific MBCs from chronically infected subjects compared with BCR of resolvers. (A–C) Circos diagrams showing relative frequencies of V gene pairs from heavy and light chains of pooled E2-specific MBCs from resolvers (SR, n = 6 subjects, 219 pooled cells, A) at late acute stage and chronically infected (CI) subjects (n = 5) at late acute (123 pooled cells, B) and follow-up (403 pooled cells, C) time points. The width of each ribbon indicates the frequency of the VH–VK/VL pairing. The length of the arc corresponds to V gene frequency. (D and E) Relative abundances of heavy (D) or light (E) chain V genes in BCRs of pooled E2-specific MBCs from resolvers (dark gray) at late acute and CI subjects at late acute (white, red border) or follow-up (solid red) time points, presented as mean percentages of repertoire ± SD. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D and E), unpaired, Mann-Whitney U test (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05.

We quantified the frequencies of all combinations of paired heavy and light chains from BCRs of both groups (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3B) The heavy and light chain pair with the highest frequency in BCRs from resolvers at late acute infection was VH3-23 and VK3-11. For BCRs from chronically infected subjects, the heavy and light chain pairs with the highest frequencies were VH4-39 and VL1-47 and VH1-69 and VK3-20, for late acute and follow-up, respectively (Figure 4, B and C, Supplemental Figure 3C and D). These results indicate that VH3-23 and VH1-69 are enriched in BCRs from resolvers at late acute infection and chronically infected subjects at follow-up, respectively.

Monoclonal antibodies derived from E2-specific MBCs of chronically infected subjects at follow-up bind more strongly to J6 E2 than mAbs from resolvers at late acute infection. To evaluate the functionality of antibodies encoded by BCRs of E2-specific MBCs, we cloned paired heavy and light chains from 3 resolvers at late acute (SR-2-LA, SR-4-LA, and SR-6-LA) and 3 chronically infected subjects at follow-up (CI-3-FU, CI-1-FU, and CI-9-FU) and expressed them as human IgG1 mAbs. For each subject, we cloned, expressed, and purified 10 mAbs and calculated their binding to varying concentrations of HCV J6 E2 glycoprotein by biolayer interferometry. We tested binding to J6 E2 specifically because these mAbs were derived from E2-specific MBCs that were captured with J6 E2 tetramer, thus BCRs (and mAbs) from these cells should cross-react to J6 E2, regardless of the subject’s infecting HCV genotype. Individual binding curves for all mAbs are shown in Supplemental Figure 4, A–F. MAbs from chronic CI-1-FU had significantly higher binding to J6 E2 than mAbs from all 3 resolvers, whereas mAbs from CI-3-FU had significantly higher binding to E2 than mAbs from SR-4-LA and SR-6-LA (Supplemental Figure 4G). However, E2-specific binding of mAbs from chronic CI-9-FU did not differ significantly from binding efficiency of mAbs from any resolvers (Supplemental Figure 4G). Nevertheless, the mean binding of pooled mAbs from all chronically infected subjects was significantly higher than binding of mAbs from pooled resolvers (Figure 5A). These results indicate that mAbs produced by E2-specific MBCs of chronically infected subjects present at follow-up bind to J6 E2 more strongly than mAbs produced during late acute infection in resolvers.

Figure 5 E2-specific mAbs from resolvers neutralize HCVpp as efficiently as mAbs from chronically infected subjects despite weaker J6 E2 binding. (A) Relative binding strength of pooled mAbs from resolvers (SR, black circles, n = 3 subjects, 10 mAbs per subject) and CI subjects (red squares, n = 3 subjects, 10 mAbs per subject) to J6 E2 protein, quantified by biolayer interferometry and expressed as mean log EC 50 –1 ± SD. (B and C) Neutralization against J6/JFH1 (B) or H77 (C) HCVpp of pooled mAbs from resolvers or CI subjects. Dotted line indicates the threshold of IC 50 –1 = 0.02. (D and E) Comparison of neutralizing activity against H77 and J6/JFH1 by individual mAbs from resolvers (D) and CI subjects (E). (F and G) Correlation between J6/JFH1 HCVpp neutralization and binding abilities by individual mAbs of resolvers (F) or CI subjects (G). Results for binding experiments represent means of pooled mAbs and error bars represent SD. Results for neutralization experiments represent the mean of 3 independent experiments. Unpaired, Mann-Whitney U test (A–D), Spearman’s correlation (E–H). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05. In all graphs, each dot represents a single mAb.

MAbs derived from E2-specific MBCs of resolvers and chronically infected subjects neutralize HCVpp with comparable efficiencies. We investigated whether differences in E2 binding between mAbs from resolvers and chronically infected subjects affect their ability to neutralize 2 different genotypes of HCVpp (J6/JFH1 and H77). We followed a similar rationale for testing neutralization against J6/JFH1 HCVpp, as stated for our binding assays in that mAbs from both resolvers and chronically infected subjects cross-react with J6 E2 (the genotype of our E2 tetramer). Individual J6/JFH1 neutralization curves for all mAbs are shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A–F. mAbs from SR-2-LA had significantly higher neutralizing activity than mAbs from SR-4-LA, SR-6-LA and CI-9-FU (Supplemental Figure 5G). Fifteen of 30 mAbs from resolvers and 20 of 30 mAbs from chronically infected subjects neutralized J6/JFH1 HCVpp above the threshold (IC 50 –1 = 0.02) (Figure 5B). However, overall neutralizing activity of pooled mAbs did not differ significantly between resolvers and chronically infected subjects (Figure 5B). For H77 HCVpp, less than 50% of pooled mAbs from resolvers (8/30) and chronically infected subjects (13/30) neutralized H77 HCVpp above the threshold (Figure 5C). Individual H77 neutralization curves for all mAbs are shown in Supplemental Figure 6, A–F. There was no significant difference in neutralization of H77 HCVpp between pooled mAbs from resolvers and chronically infected subjects (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 6G). We also compared each individual mAb’s neutralizing activity against H77 and J6/JFH1 HCVpp. mAbs from both resolvers and chronically infected subjects neutralized J6/JFH1 HCVpp with significantly higher efficiency than H77 HCVpp (Figure 5, D and E). This may potentially result from a preferential binding of isolated mAbs to J6 E2, since our E2 tetramer is of J6 (gt 2a) origin.

We found no correlation between J6 E2 binding and neutralizing activity against J6/JFH1 HCVpp for mAbs from resolvers (Figure 5F). In contrast, we observed a positive correlation between J6 E2 binding and neutralization of J6/JFH1 HCVpp for mAbs from chronically infected subjects (Figure 5G). These findings indicate that mAbs from resolvers neutralize HCVpp as effectively as mAbs from chronically infected subjects, even though mAbs from resolvers bind E2 less efficiently than mAbs from chronically infected subjects. Supplemental Tables 3 and 4 summarize mAb binding, neutralization, and other BCR characteristics for resolvers and chronically infected subjects.

mAbs from resolvers at late acute have fewer somatic hypermutation than mAbs from chronically infected subjects at follow-up. Binding strength of mAbs to their cognate antigen is typically determined by accumulation of SHMs in the BCR as antigen-specific B cells undergo multiple cycles of GC reactions (28). BCRs from E2-specific MBCs of chronically infected subjects at follow-up contained significantly higher combined nucleotide and amino acid mutations in heavy and light chains than BCRs from E2-specific MBCs of resolvers and chronically infected subjects at late acute infection (Figure 6, A–D), possibly resulting from continued antigen stimulation. However, the number of SHMs in BCRs of E2-specific MBCs from resolvers at late acute infection was similar to that of BCRs from E2-specific MBCs from chronically infected subjects at the same time point (Figure 6, A–D). These results indicate that BCRs from E2-specific MBCs from chronically infected subjects at follow-up accrue significantly more SHMs than BCRs from both groups at late acute infection.

Figure 6 mAbs from resolvers at late acute stage have fewer somatic hypermutation than mAbs from chronically infected subjects at follow-up. (A–D) SHMs in pooled, single E2-specific MBCs (n = 219) from resolvers (n = 6 subjects, gray violins) and CI subjects (n = 123 cells, n = 5 subjects, white violins with red border) at late acute and CI subjects (n = 5) at follow-up (n = 403 cells, red violins) time points, presented as the number of nucleotide substitutions (A and B) and amino acid mutations (C and D) in heavy (A and C) and light (B and D) chains plotted as absolute number of mutations. (E and F) Correlation between mAbs neutralization combined rank (rank of 1 = best neutralizer, rank of 114 = worst neutralizer, established from H77 and J6/JFH1 neutralization, see Figure 5) and number of SHMs in CDR3H and CDR3L regions of mAbs derived from resolvers (n = 3 subjects, 30 mAbs, E) or chronically infected subjects (n = 3, 30 mAbs, F). (G and H) Number of SHMs in CDR3 regions of all cloned mAbs (G) or the top neutralizers (H, combined rank < 50). (E–H) Each dot represents the rank value for an individual mAb. Results represent means of pooled mAbs and error bars represent SD 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A–D) or paired Student’s t test (G and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05.

Since we observed stronger J6 E2 binding and higher SHM in nAbs from chronically infected subjects, we hypothesized that a correlation might exist between HCVpp neutralization and SHMs. Thus, we ranked combined neutralization of H77 and J6/JFH1 HCVpp for each mAb from highest neutralizer (rank close to 2) to lowest neutralizer (rank close to 120) (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Table 4) and correlated ranks of individual mAbs with their respective SHMs. Interestingly, we found no correlation between SHM and neutralization rank of mAbs from resolvers (Figure 6E) but we found a negative correlation between SHMs and neutralization rank from chronically infected subject–derived mAbs, indicating that the best neutralizing mAbs have high numbers of SHMs (Figure 6F). Moreover, the mean number of SHMs of all mAbs tested for chronically infected subjects was significantly higher than the mean number of SHMs of all mAbs from resolvers (Figure 6G). This difference was even greater when we compared the top neutralizing mAbs (combined rank <50) (Figure 6H). Thus, mAbs from resolvers neutralize HCVpp as efficiently as mAbs from chronically infected subjects even though mAbs from resolvers have fewer SHMs.

Activated cTfh cells expand during early acute infection in resolvers but not in chronically infected subjects. Given that the overall gene expression pattern of E2-specific MBCs did not differ significantly between both groups, we investigated whether Tfh cells promote expansion of E2-specific B cells in resolvers. We found no significant changes in total cTfh cell populations (CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+PD1+) (Figure 7A) throughout HCV infection in either group (Figure 7B). However, significantly higher frequencies of cTfh cells from resolvers were activated (ICOS+) at early acute infection, compared with all other time points. This difference was not observed in cTfh cells from chronically infected subjects (Figure 7C, Supplemental Figure 7A and B). There was also a significantly higher frequency of activated cTfh in resolvers as compared with chronically infected subjects at the early acute time point (Figure 7C). Regulatory cTfh cells (cTfr, FoxP3+) can reduce cTfh activity, and a high cTfh/cTfr ratio indicates increased GC reaction potential (29, 30). The frequencies of total or activated (ICOS+) cTfr cells did not change over time in any group (Supplemental Figure 7C and D), but the ratio of activated cTfh/cTfr significantly increased at early acute infection only in resolvers (Figure 7D, Supplemental Figure 7E and F). cTfh can be further stratified into different profiles based on expression of additional chemokine markers. Th2-like cTfh (CXCR3–) were shown to provide better help to B cells as compared with Th1-like cTfh (CXCR3+) in healthy donor cells, stimulated with SEB (18, 19). However, in the context of influenza vaccine, Th1-like cTfh cells were activated after vaccination and correlated with antibody production (31). We investigated the profile of activated cTfh in acute HCV infection. Similar to influenza vaccination, Th1-like cTfh cells were significantly activated in early acute HCV in resolvers (Figure 7E, Supplemental Figure 7G and H) while no activation of Th2-like cTfh was observed throughout the infection period in either group (Figure 7F). These results demonstrate that more activated cTfh cells with a Th1-like phenotype are present at early acute infection in resolvers compared with chronically infected subjects and this could affect the kinetics of B cell responses.

Figure 7 Activated cTfh cells expand early during acute infection in resolvers but not in chronically infected subjects. (A) Representative gating strategy of total cTfh cells (CD3+CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+PD1+FoxP3–), activated cTfh cells (ICOS+), total cTfr cells (CD3+CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+PD1+FoxP3+), and activated cTfr cells (ICOS+), from PBMCs of HCV-infected subjects. (B) Frequencies of total cTfh cells at different time points in resolvers (n = 10, black) or chronically infected subjects (n = 10, red; see Figure 1). Data from 5 healthy donors (controls) are shown in gray. (C) Frequencies of activated cTfh cells at different time points. (D) Ratio of activated cTfh over cTfr cells at different time points, shown as fold-change from baseline. (E) Frequencies of activated Th1-like (CXCR3+) cTfh cells at different time points. (F) Frequencies of activated Th2-like (CXCR3–) cTfh cells at different time points. (G) Representative gating strategy of cytokine-producing or CD40L-expressing, activated cTfh cells before (no stim, top) and after PMA and ionomycin stimulation (5 hours, bottom). (H–J) Frequencies of ICOS+IL-21+ cells (H), ICOS+CD40L+ cells (I), and ICOS+IFN-γ+ (J) cTfh cells at different time points. (K) Summary heatmaps of the main data from this study. Each component (row) indicates the intensity of response of the indicated test (far left) at the indicated time point (far right). Each square provides data for one resolver (left) or chronically infected subject (right). An X indicates no response (values of 0); N/A, subject for which the test could not be done (no baseline blood sample available). Blue, low or no response; yellow, medium response; red, maximum response. Data are shown as means for each group of subjects and error bars represent SD. Two-way repeated measure ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05.

Activated cTfh cells from resolvers produce higher levels of IL-21, CD40L, and interferon gamma (IFN-γ) during early acute infection. Two major components of Tfh cell help toward B cells are the expression of CD40L for costimulation, and secretion of IL-21 (17). Tfh cells also produce IL-4, IL-17, and IFN-γ, depending on their phenotype (18). We stimulated cTfh cells from resolvers and chronically infected subjects and assessed activated cells (ICOS+) for expression of IL-21, CD40L, and IFN-γ expression (Figure 7G). We observed a significant increase in the frequency of activated cTfh cells that express IL-21 (Figure 7H, Supplemental Figure 7, I and J), CD40L (Figure 7I, Supplemental Figure 7, K and L), and IFN-γ (Figure 7J, Supplemental Figure 7, M and N) at early acute infection in resolvers but not in chronically infected subjects. Moreover, frequencies of ICOS+IL-21+ and ICOS+CD40L+ cTfh cells were significantly higher in resolvers compared with chronically infected subjects at the early acute time point (Figure 7, H and I). These results indicated that activated cTfh cells expand faster in resolvers and are more functional than cTfh cells from chronically infected subjects, and this might contribute to the early activation of E2-specific B cells in subjects who resolve HCV infection.