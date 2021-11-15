Candesartan prevents arteriopathy progression in cerebral autosomal recessive arteriopathy with subcortical infarcts and leukoencephalopathy model

HTRA1 is expressed in the endothelial cells of the pial arteries. The loss of HTRA1 expression in HTRA1−/− mice was confirmed by RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140555DS1). HTRA1 is a secretory protein. Thus, we investigated the distribution of Htra1 mRNA by performing in situ hybridization to detect cells expressing HTRA1 (Supplemental Figure 1D). In HTRA1+/+ mice, Htra1 mRNA was expressed in astrocytes but not in neurons or microglia (Supplemental Figure 2A) (24). In pial arteries, Htra1 mRNA was expressed in endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 2B), while in arterioles and capillaries, few endothelial cells expressed Htra1 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Htra1 mRNA was not expressed in SMCs or pericytes (Supplemental Figure 2, B and E). Htra1 mRNA expression in astrocytes and endothelial cells was confirmed in cultured primary cells from HTRA1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G).

Accumulation of matrisome proteins in the pial arteries and arterioles of HTRA1−/− mice and patients with CARASIL. HTRA1−/− mice showed normal blood pressure and normal blood glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). By 24 months of age, HTRA1−/− mice displayed no motor deficits, white matter lesions, or ischemic lesions compared with HTRA1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). There was also no difference in vascular density in the brain parenchyma between these 2 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E).

We conducted mass spectrometry (MS) analysis of the anterior and middle cerebral arteries of 24-month-old HTRA1−/− and HTRA1+/+ mice because histochemical alterations are prevalent in the intracranial vessels of individuals with CARASIL (9). We identified 7381 proteins (Supplemental Table 1), and 416 showed significant changes in abundance between the 2 groups (increased proteins: 389, decreased proteins: 27; Supplemental Table 2). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis revealed that the increased proteins in HTRA1−/− mice were highly enriched into ECM components (FDR = 5.67 × 10−81; Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 5). One hundred fifty-five matrisome proteins were increased (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 3). The decreased proteins (including 4 matrisome proteins) were not significantly enriched in any GO term.

Figure 1 Matrisome protein accumulation with FN as a central hub in cerebral vessels in HTRA1−/− mice. (A) GO enrichment analysis of changed proteins in the cerebral arteries of HTRA1−/− mice. The plots are size-scaled by the number of changed proteins enriched for each GO term and color-scaled by gene ratio (ratio of the number of changed proteins to the number of proteins associated with a GO term). BP: biological process, CC: cellular component, MF: molecular function. (B) Heatmap of proteome data showing the abundance of matrisome proteins expressed as the log 2 ratio of the average abundance in HTRA1+/+ mice (n = 3 animals per group). The upper section (changed) shows data for proteins with an adjusted P < 0.05 and a fold change in protein abundance > 1.5 or < 1.5−1. The lower section (unchanged) shows data for proteins that did not reach the set thresholds. (C) Protein-protein interaction network composed of fluctuating matrisome proteins. The nodes are size-scaled by degree and color-scaled by betweenness centrality (C B ). Proteins (nodes) without interactions (edges) are not shown. (D) Scatter plot of the results of network topology analysis including degree and C B revealing FN (Fn1) as a major hub in the network.

We performed topological analysis of protein-protein interaction networks with the proteomic data set and compared the following indexes to explore hubs in the network: closeness centrality (Cc), betweenness centrality (C B ), and degree of connectivity (D) (31, 32). We found that FN was the most critical hub, with the highest index scores in both networks composed of all changed proteins (Cc = 0.49, C B = 0.18, D = 93) (Supplemental Table 2) and networks composed of changed matrisome proteins (Cc = 0.59, C B = 0.37, D = 60; Figure 1, C and D and Supplemental Table 3).

Next, we compared our results with data on matrisome proteins that Zellner et al. found to be changed in the brain parenchymal small vessels of HTRA1−/− mice (13). We identified 42 increased matrisome proteins and 1 decreased matrisome protein that overlapped in both data sets (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B and Supplemental Table 4). Among them, we further analyzed the 6 most abundant proteins that were increased more than 2-fold in HTRA1−/− mice (FN, LTBP-1, LTBP-4, elastin, fibulin-5, and metalloproteinase inhibitor 3 [TIMP3]) by immunoblotting of cerebral blood vessels (Supplemental Table 4). Significant increases in the levels of FN, LTBP-4, elastin, TIMP3, and fibulin-5 (Figure 2A), but not LTBP-1 (P = 0.064; Supplemental Figure 5A), in HTRA1−/− mice were confirmed. The cellular type of FN (EDA+ FN) was increased (Figure 2A), while the plasma type of FN was not increased in blood plasma (Supplemental Figure 5B). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Figure 2 Matrisome protein accumulation with ectopic elastic lamina formation in the intima of the cerebral arteries of HTRA1–/– mice. (A) Matrisome protein levels in the anterior and middle cerebral arteries were assessed by immunoblotting (n = 5–8 animals per group). The samples used for TIMP3 and fibulin-5 were identical and distinct from those used for the other matrisome protein quantifications. The bar graphs show values relative to those for HTRA1+/+ mice. (B–D) Immunohistochemical detection of FN (B), LTBP-4 (C), and fibulin-5 (D) in the anterior cerebral arteries at 24 months of age. Autofluorescence, A.F. Scale bars = 50 μm. Bar graphs show the quantification of FN-, LTBP-4-, and fibulin-5-immunopositive areas. The FN-, LTBP-4–, and fibulin-5–positive areas in the vessel wall in each image were quantified and normalized to the outer circumference of the vessel to eliminate the effects of vascular dilation in HTRA1−/− mice (n = 5–6 animals per group). (E) Simultaneous immunohistochemical detection of elastin and LTBP-4 in the anterior cerebral arteries. Three mice per group were analyzed. Ectopic elastic lamina formation was observed in all HTRA1−/− mice. Typical images are shown. Scale bars = 10 μm. The data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 with 2-tailed unpaired t test or the Mann-Whitney U test (A–D).

Next, we assessed FN, LTBP-4, fibulin-5, and elastin by immunohistochemical analysis. As reported by Monet-Lepretre et al., we could not find a suitable antibody for detecting mouse TIMP3 by immunohistochemical analysis (33). FN, LTBP-4, and fibulin-5 markedly accumulated in the intima of large cerebral arteries, pial arteries, and arterioles but not in capillaries of HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 2, B–D and Supplemental Figure 5, C–H). Immunohistochemical analysis and immunoelectron microscopy revealed that FN, LTBP-4, and fibulin-5 accumulated in the subendothelial layer of the thickened intima of pial arteries (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E) and arterioles (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). Accumulation was also occasionally observed in the tunica media (Supplemental Figure 6H). We also found double-layered elastic lamina formation in the intima of pial arteries of HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 2E). The elastic lamina on the luminal side was not uniform in thickness and was partially fragmented and colocalized with LTBP-4 (Figure 2E).

In patients with CARASIL, the accumulation of FN, LTBP-4, TIMP3, and fibulin-5 was confirmed in the pial arteries and the arterioles but not in the capillaries (Figure 3, A–X and Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). FN, LTBP-4, and fibulin-5 were found in the thickened intima, while TIMP3 was found in the intima but was preferentially detected in the tunica media. In some vessels, LTBP-4 and fibulin-5 displayed multilayered deposits (Figure 3, H and W). Notably, LTBP-4 and fibulin-5 were frequently observed on the luminal side of multilayered elastin (Figure 3, Y and Z).

Figure 3 Accumulation of matrisome proteins and colocalization of elastic lamina and LTBP-4 or fibulin-5 in the cerebral vessels of patients with CARASIL. (A–X) FN (A–F), LTBP-4 (G–L), TIMP3 (M–R), and fibulin-5 (S–X) immunoreactivity in the cerebral arteries of controls (A, D, G, J, M, P, S, and V) and patients with CARASIL (B, C, E, F, H, I, K, L, N, O, Q, R, T, U, W, and X). Panels B, C, E, H, K, O, Q, and W were obtained from patient 1 (a 46-year-old woman), and panels F, I, L, N, R, T, U, and X were obtained from patient 2 (a 54-year-old man); both patient 1 and patient 2 had a homozygous nonsense mutation in the HTRA1 gene (p.R302ter). Apparent accumulation of FN, LTBP-4, TIMP3, and fibulin-5 was detected in the cerebral vessels of patients with CARASIL. For comparison, autopsy samples from 4 control subjects (a 49-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man, and a 51-year-old man) were subjected to the same immunohistochemical analysis. No evident accumulation of these molecules was found in the cerebral arteries of the controls. Representative micrographs of pial (A–C, F–I, M–O, S–U, and W) and parenchymal (D, E, J, K, L, P, Q, R, V, and X) arteries are shown. Scale bars = 100 μm. (Y and Z) Simultaneous detection of elastin and LTBP-4 (Y) or fibulin-5 (Z) in cerebral arteries of a CARASIL patient (a 46-year-old woman). In the LTBP-4 or fibulin-5 accumulation sites, colocalization with elastin was frequently found. Details of the patients with CARASIL and controls are shown in Supplemental Table 18. L: vascular lumen. Scale bars = 50 μm.

We investigated whether HTRA1 digests LTBP-4 and elastin since FN, TIMP3, and fibulin-5 have been reported to be substrates of HTRA1 (13, 17, 34). HTRA1 digested LTBP-4 at the same concentration at which it digested FN (Supplemental Figure 8A). However, elastin was not digested by HTRA1 even at a dose that was more than enough to degrade FN and LTBP-4 (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Because of the potential variability of TGF-β signals in CARASIL, we analyzed the accumulation of TGF-β and alterations in TGF-β signaling in HTRA1−/− mice. Consistent with the MS analysis, immunoblotting analysis revealed increased levels of TGF-β1 (latency-associated peptide for TGF-β1 [LAP-β1]) (Supplemental Figure 8B). A significant increase in TGF-β2 levels, though lower than that in TGF-β1 levels, was also observed (Supplemental Figure 8B). TGF-β1 was detected in the intima of the pial arteries and the arterioles but not in the capillaries at 24 months of age (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E). However, immunohistochemical and immunoblotting analysis of the cerebral arteries and the cortices of HTRA1−/− mice did not reveal any changes in phosphorylated SMAD (pSMAD) levels (Supplemental Figure 8, F–J). We also did not find any changes in noncanonical SMAD-independent TGF-β signaling (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C) or in the expression levels of TGF-β–regulated genes (Supplemental Figure 9D).

Candesartan ameliorates the accumulation of matrisome proteins and prevents vascular remodeling. AT1RBs, including candesartan cilexetil, have been reported to reduce matrisome protein accumulation in blood vessels independently of their hypotensive effect (26, 35–37). In addition, since candesartan suppresses FN expression (38, 39), we investigated whether candesartan shows a protective effect on matrisome protein accumulation in HTRA1−/− mice. In HTRA1−/− mice, the accumulation of FN and LTBP-4 began at 4 months of age and increased with age (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Therefore, we began administration of candesartan and the calcium-channel blocker amlodipine, a control with comparable antihypertensive effects, to HTRA1−/− mice at 4 months of age and examined the effects of these drugs at 24 months of age (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Immunohistochemical analysis revealed that FN levels were substantially reduced and that the levels of LTBP-4 and fibulin-5 were almost halved in candesartan-treated HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 4, A and B and Supplemental Figure 11, C–F). In contrast, amlodipine slightly reduced the FN levels but did not reduce the levels of LTBP-4 and fibulin-5 (Figure 4, A and B and Supplemental Figure 11, C–F). Immunoblotting analysis of the cerebral arteries of HTRA1−/− mice confirmed that FN, LTBP-4, EDA+ FN, and elastin levels were decreased in candesartan-treated HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 4C). In addition, the accumulation of TIMP3, fibulin-5, and TGF-β1 was attenuated by candesartan treatment (Supplemental Figure 11G). Concomitantly, the levels of pSMAD3 but not pSMAD5 or pErk1/2 were downregulated by candesartan treatment (Supplemental Figure 11G and ref. 40).

Figure 4 Candesartan treatment prevents matrisome protein accumulation in HTRA1−/− mice. (A and B) FN was detected in the anterior cerebral arteries by immunohistochemical staining with medial visualization by αSMA immunostaining at 24 months of age (A). Scale bars = 50 μm. (B) The area positive for FN was quantified and normalized to the outer circumference (n = 5–6 animals per group). (C) Quantification of matrisome proteins in the cerebral arteries of 24-month-old HTRA1+/+ and HTRA1−/− mice with or without candesartan treatment by immunoblotting analysis (n = 4–5 animals per group). The bar graphs show values relative to those for HTRA1+/+ mice. The data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (B and C). (D) GO enrichment analysis of proteome data for candesartan-treated and untreated HTRA1−/− mice. Group 1 represents the protein set on which candesartan showed an inhibitory effect against increasing changes in HTRA1−/− mice, and group 2 represents the protein set for which no inhibitory effect of candesartan treatment was observed (Supplemental Figure 12A). (E) Heatmap of the data from the second MS analysis showing protein abundance in candesartan-treated and untreated HTRA1−/− mice expressed as the log 2 ratio of average abundance in untreated HTRA1−/− mice (n = 3 animals per group). The presented proteins are matrisome proteins that were identified by the first MS analysis as being increased in HTRA1−/− mice compared with HTRA1+/+ mice and identified by 2 or more unique peptides in the second MS analysis. Amlo, amlodipine.

We further conducted MS analysis of the cerebral vessels of candesartan-treated and untreated 24-month-old HTRA1−/− mice. We identified 6123 proteins, and 1107 showed significant changes in abundance in candesartan-treated HTRA1−/− mice (increased proteins: 804, decreased proteins: 303; Supplemental Table 6). Among the 360 proteins that were increased in untreated HTRA−/− mice compared with untreated HTRA1+/+ mice and identified by 2 or more unique peptides in the second MS analysis, 48.9% of the proteins were decreased by candesartan treatment (group 1; Supplemental Tables 2, 6, and 7). GO enrichment analysis of group 1 revealed notable enrichment into ECM components (FDR = 1.03 × 10−52; Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 12A, and Supplemental Table 9). In contrast, among the proteins that were increased in untreated HTRA1−/− mice compared with untreated HTRA1+/+ mice but not decreased by candesartan treatment (group 2), no such characteristic enrichment into ECM components was observed (Figure 4D, Supplemental Tables 8 and 10). Indeed, of the 145 matrisome proteins that were increased in untreated HTRA1−/− mice and identified by 2 or more unique peptides in the second MS analysis, 88 proteins (60.7%) were decreased by candesartan treatment (Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 11).

Immunohistochemical analysis of the pial arteries of 24-month-old HTRA1−/− mice showed intimal thickening and luminal dilatation resembling those observed in CARASIL patients (Figure 5, A–C). These alterations were improved by candesartan treatment but not amlodipine treatment (Figure 5, A–C). On the other hand, the cross-sectional areas (CSAs) of the tunica media and the number of SMCs were not different (Figure 5, A and D and Supplemental Figure 12B). Even in the arterioles, where CARASIL induced the most prominent degeneration of the tunica media, there was no change in staining for α smooth muscle actin (αSMA; Supplemental Figure 12C and ref. 9). At 16 months of age, there was no increase in lumen diameter (Supplemental Figure 12D).

Figure 5 Candesartan prevents cerebrovascular dilation and normalizes vascular distensibility in HTRA1−/− mice. (A) Representative images of PECAM1- and αSMA-stained cross-sections of the anterior cerebral arteries of 24-month-old mice. Scale bars = 50 μm. The lower image is a high-magnification image of the upper micrograph. HTRA1−/− mice showed increased subendothelial thickness from the inner edge of SMCs to the endothelial cell layer, in which ECM proteins accumulated (white asterisks). Intimal thickening was ameliorated by candesartan treatment but not amlodipine treatment. (B–D) The intimal thickness (B), internal diameter (C), and medial CSA (D) for HTRA1+/+ and HTRA1−/− mice with or without candesartan or amlodipine treatment from 4 to 24 months of age were measured for each image and are presented. Five to 7 arterial sections per animal were analyzed (n = 5–6 animals per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (B and C). (E) Middle cerebral arteries were pressurized ex vivo to 5 to 140 mmHg, and their lumen diameter was tracked with a pressure myograph system under no-flow and calcium-free conditions. (F) Graph showing the passive distensibility versus intraluminal pressure of middle cerebral arteries of HTRA1+/+ and HTRA1−/− mice with or without candesartan treatment from 4 to 24 months of age (n = 5–6 animals per group). Candesartan treatment attenuated structural and mechanical property changes in HTRA1−/− mice. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 in E (significant difference between groups) with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. ***P < 0.001 in F (significant difference between groups at each indicated pressure level) with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. The data represent the mean ± SD.

We further analyzed the lumen diameter under physiological pressure loading using the middle cerebral artery. An increase in vessel diameter in HTRA1−/− mice was also demonstrated under physiological pressure loading (Figure 5E). In addition, the cerebral vessels of HTRA1−/− mice showed reduced distensibility (Figure 5F). Candesartan ameliorated vascular enlargement and normalized vascular distensibility (Figure 5, E and F).

Candesartan prevents a decrease in cerebral blood flow in HTRA1−/− mice. We examined cerebral blood flow in HTRA1−/− mice from 16–20 months of age using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The resting cerebral blood flow was significantly reduced in the cerebral cortex but not in the striatum of HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 6, A and B, Supplemental Figure 12E, refs. 41–43). Notably, candesartan administration normalized cerebral blood flow in HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 6, A and B). In the cerebral cortex, the vascular response to hypercapnia (10% CO 2 inhalation), a known cerebral vasodilator, did not differ between HTRA1−/− mice and HTRA1+/+ mice (Figure 6, A and C).

Figure 6 Candesartan prevents cerebral hypoperfusion in HTRA1–/– mice. (A–C) Resting cerebral blood flow and response of cerebral blood flow to hypercapnia (10% CO 2 inhalation) in HTRA1+/+ and HTRA1−/− mice with or without candesartan treatment measured by CASL using MRI at 16 to 20 months of age (n = 7 animals per group). (A and B) Resting cerebral blood flow in the cerebral cortex was calculated from regions of interest in the bilateral hemisphere, as indicated by red regions in (A). (A and C) Cerebral blood flow increase (%) in the cerebral cortex in response to hypercapnia. Cerebral blood flow during 10% CO 2 inhalation was measured following measurement of resting cerebral blood flow. The data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (B).

Candesartan fails to prevent alterations in SMCs and pericytes. To explore the involvement of SMCs in the improvements in cerebral blood flow and vascular distensibility by candesartan treatment, we first focused on the expression of genes encoding SMC contractile proteins in the cerebral arteries of HTRA1−/− mice. The expression levels of the genes significantly decreased after 12 months of age (Figure 7A). However, treatment with candesartan had no effect on the expression of these mRNAs (Figure 7B, and Myh11 in Supplemental Figure 13B).

Figure 7 Candesartan fails to prevent mural cell alterations in HTRA1−/− mice. (A) Quantification of the expression of contractile SMC markers in the anterior and middle cerebral arteries at 4, 12, 16, and 24 months of age. Only HTRA1−/− mouse data are shown as a ratio relative to the HTRA1+/+ mice (n = 5–8 animals per group). (B) The effect of candesartan treatment on the reduction in contractile SMC gene expression in HTRA1−/− mice. Expression levels relative to those in HTRA1+/+ mice are presented (n = 5 animals per group). (C) The pericyte-capillary adhesion ratio was estimated by analysis of electron micrographs. The upper panels show the formula used to determine the pericyte adhesion ratio. The pericyte adhesion ratio is the ratio of the length of the adhesion region between a pericyte and a capillary to the perimeter of the pericyte. The lower images are representative electron microscopic images of capillaries of HTRA1+/+ and HTRA1−/− mice at 24 months of age and include endothelial cells and pericytes. The bar graph shows the pericyte adhesion ratio (n = 7–9 animals per group). Scale bars = 5 μm. L: lumen; P: pericyte; E: endothelial cell. (D) Representative 3D reconstructed images of capillaries in the cerebral cortices of 24-month-old HTRA1+/+ and HTRA1−/− mice with or without candesartan treatment. CD13-immunopositive pericytes (green) covering brain capillaries visualized by lectin staining (red). Scale bars = 50 μm. The bar graph shows pericyte coverage of brain capillaries in the cerebral cortex (n = 4 mice per group; 2–4 images per animal were analyzed). The data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (A, B, and D). *P < 0.05 with 2-tailed unpaired t test (C).

Regarding pericytes, electron microscopy revealed that pericytes were significantly detached from endothelial cells in HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 7C). The pericyte coverage rate of the capillary wall was also significantly reduced in HTRA1−/− mice (Figure 7D). However, treatment with candesartan did not improve the pericyte coverage rate (Figure 7D). Blood-brain barrier function was preserved in HTRA1−/− mice (Supplemental Figure 12, F and G and ref. 44).

Candesartan decreases the expression of Adamtsl2, Fn1, Ltbp-4, and Fbln5. To explore the molecular pathways affected by candesartan, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of the anterior and middle cerebral arteries of HTRA1+/+ mice and HTRA1−/− mice with or without candesartan treatment at 4 and 24 months of age. Candesartan was administered for a short (1 week at 4 months of age) or long (from 4 to 24 months of age) period. First, we identified the genes with expression levels that were altered by HTRA1 deficiency. We identified 12 and 11 differentially expressed genes at 4 and 24 months of age, respectively. There were, however, no overlapping genes between the groups (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B, and Supplemental Tables 12 and 13). The changes in the expression of only 4 and 6 of these genes were reproduced by droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) analysis (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B and ref. 45). Next, we investigated the effect of candesartan on gene expression. Among the genes with altered expression levels in HTRA1−/− mice compared with HTRA1+/+ mice, only Fblim1 was affected by candesartan treatment (Supplemental Figure 13A). As compared with gene expression levels of candesartan-treated and untreated HTRA1−/− mice, we identified 10 and 84 genes that were differentially expressed in short-term and long-term candesartan-treated HTRA1−/− mice, respectively (Figure 8, A and B and Supplemental Tables 14 and 15). Adamtsl2, which encodes a matrisome-associated protein involved in FN network formation, was the only gene that overlapped between the groups (Figure 8, A–C and refs. 46, 47). ddPCR analysis showed that short-term treatment with amlodipine also slightly reduced Adamtsl2 expression, whereas candesartan treatment more highly reduced Adamtsl2 expression (Figure 8, D and E). Adamtsl2 mRNA expression was decreased by 69.5% and 49.0% in short-term and long-term candesartan-treated HTRA1−/− mice, respectively, compared with untreated HTRA1−/− mice. In addition, ddPCR analysis revealed that candesartan but not amlodipine exerted inhibitory effects on Fn1, EDA+ Fn1, Ltbp-4, and Fbln5 mRNA expression (Figure 8F) and that Timp3 mRNA expression was downregulated by both candesartan and amlodipine (Figure 8F). No pathways closely related to matrisome protein regulation or TGF-β signaling were found to be enriched for proteins altered by genotype or drug treatment in the GO enrichment or Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analyses (Supplemental Figure 14, Supplemental Figure 15, A–E, and Supplemental Table 16).