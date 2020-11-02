X chromosome dosage of histone demethylase KDM5C determines sex differences in adiposity

An XX chromosome complement accelerates diet-induced weight gain in mice with male or female gonads. In our previous study, we detected effects of sex chromosome complement on adiposity in FCG mice that had been gonadectomized to remove the acute effects of gonadal secretions (13). We assessed whether the influence of sex chromosome complement on body weight is evident in the presence of circulating gonadal hormones in adult C57BL/6 FCG mice. In mice fed a standard chow diet (~6% of calories from fat), those with testes weighed more than those with ovaries from 10–32 weeks of age, regardless of XX or XY chromosome complement (Figure 1A). More in-depth analysis of a separate cohort of chow-fed mice at 14 weeks of age revealed effects of both gonadal and chromosomal components on body weight parameters. Body weight was higher in mice with male compared with female gonads by an average of 6.1 grams, but XX mice also had higher body weight than XY by nearly 2 grams (Figure 1D). Body composition was influenced primarily by gonadal type, with gonadal males having 44% higher absolute lean mass and gonadal females having a greater proportion of body mass as fat (fat mass %) (Figure 1D). Interactions between sex chromosomes and gonadal type were also noted in the percentages of fat and lean mass (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 XX mice gain more weight than XY mice on a high-fat diet. (A) Body weight curves of gonadally intact FCG mice fed a chow diet. XX and XY refer to chromosome type; F, female gonads (ovaries); M, male gonads (testes). n = 11 XX female; n = 11 XX male; n = 12 XY female; n = 16 XY male. (B) Body weight and (C) percentage weight gained in FCG mice over 10 weeks on high-fat diet, starting at 14 weeks of age. n = 8 mice per genotype (B–G). (D) Body weight, fat mass, lean mass, percentage of fat mass, and percentage of lean mass on chow and (E) after 10 weeks of high-fat feeding. (F) Representative mice after 10 weeks of high-fat diet (individuals with median body weight shown for each genotype). (G) Gonadal and inguinal fat pad mass normalized to kidney mass. (H) Food intake measured at 1 week (left) and at 8 weeks (right) of high-fat diet feeding during the dark (black horizontal bar) and light (white horizontal bar) periods of the circadian cycle (note different y axis scales). n = 4 mice per genotype. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Data in A–C were analyzed by repeated measures 3-way ANOVA (factors of gonadal sex, sex chromosomes, and age). Data in D–H were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. Statistically significant differences for sex chromosome complement and for gonadal sex are denoted by brackets. Int., significant interactions of sex chromosome complement and gonadal sex. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; †P < 0.0001; ‡P < 0.00001. HFD, high-fat diet.

We previously noted that a high-fat diet amplified the effect of sex chromosome complement on adiposity in mice following gonadectomy (13). Here, we assessed the contribution of sex chromosome complement on adiposity in gonadally intact animals. At 14 weeks of age, mice were fed a high-fat diet (60% calories from fat, 26% from carbohydrate) for 10 weeks. All genotypes gained weight (Figure 1B), but XX mice with either gonadal type increased their body weight by a greater proportion than XY mice (Figure 1C). After 10 weeks of a high-fat diet, XX mice had a greater percentage of fat mass than XY mice of both gonadal types (Figure 1, E and F). Gonadal and inguinal fat depots were larger in XX compared with XY mice by 34% and 64%, respectively (Figure 1G). These results indicate that gonadal sex is a primary determinant of body weight and adiposity in mice fed a chow diet and that XX chromosome complement promotes accelerated weight and fat gain in response to a high-fat diet.

We assessed energy balance in the mice represented in Figure 1B at 1 week and 8 weeks of high-fat diet feeding. All 4 genotypes exhibited typical diurnal variations in locomotor activity (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140223DS1). Mice with female gonads were more active than those with male gonads, as measured by locomotion along the horizontal plane (Supplemental Figure 1B). There were no significant differences among the genotypes in energy expenditure or respiratory quotient (RQ) (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). After 1 week of a high-fat diet, food intake was increased by both XX chromosome complement and male gonadal sex during both the dark and light phases (Figure 1H). After 8 weeks of a high-fat diet, XX chromosomes and male gonads led to increased food intake specifically during the light phase of the circadian cycle (Figure 1H). Thus, energy balance is influenced by a complex interplay among sex chromosome complement, gonadal type, and the circadian cycle.

We also examined the contributions of gonadal and sex chromosome types to glucose homeostasis at 10 weeks of high-fat feeding. Males had higher fasting glucose and insulin levels as well as higher homeostatic model assessment–estimated insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) compared with females (Supplemental Figure 2A). Insulin levels and HOMA-IR values were also higher in XX compared with XY mice. The presence of female gonads led to more rapid clearance of the glucose bolus in glucose tolerance tests (Supplemental Figure 2B). These results suggest compound effects of gonadal and chromosomal sex on glucose homeostasis in response to a high-fat diet.

Kdm5c gene dosage recapitulates X chromosome dosage effects on adiposity. We hypothesized that differences between XX and XY mice in diet-induced adiposity are related to higher expression levels of specific X chromosome genes that escape silencing by X chromosome inactivation (15, 16). We previously demonstrated that such X-escape genes exhibit higher mRNA expression levels in tissues of XX compared with XY mice that had been gonadectomized (13). Four genes in particular showed robust differences in expression levels based on X chromosome dosage — Kdm5c, Kdm6a, Ddx3x, and Eif2s3x. These 4 genes are ubiquitously expressed across tissues (18), and we found that they exhibit elevated expression in XX compared with XY mouse subcutaneous and gonadal adipose tissue depots in gonadally intact mice fed a high-fat diet for 10 weeks (Figure 2, A–D). The X-escape genes are also expressed at higher levels in human tissues from females compared with males, as illustrated for human KDM5C (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Genes that escape X inactivation have elevated expression in XX vs. XY mice, and female versus male human tissues. mRNA expression levels of Kdm5c (A), Kdm6a (B), Ddx3x (C), and Eif2s3x (D) in gonadal fat and inguinal fat depots of gonadally intact FCG mice fed a high-fat diet for 10 weeks as determined by qPCR. n = 8 per genotype. Expression was normalized to 36B4 mRNA levels. (E) Expression of human KDM5C in metabolic tissues (subcutaneous adipose, visceral adipose, hypothalamus, liver, skeletal muscle, pancreas, and small intestine [Sm intest]). Data are from the GTEx Project (51). For A–D, data are represented as mean ± SD, and data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. Significant comparisons for sex chromosome complement and for gonadal sex are denoted by brackets. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; †P < 0.0001; ‡P < 0.00001.

We selected Kdm5c as a candidate gene to test for the X chromosome effect on adiposity. Supporting evidence for this candidate includes a previous report showing that members of the KDM5 gene family of histone demethylases influence adipocyte differentiation in cultured cells (19). To test this candidate, we generated WT (Kdm5c+/+) and hemizygous (Kdm5c+/–) mice on a C57BL/6 background. All mice were XX female mice, such that the only difference was the presence of 1 versus 2 functional Kdm5c gene alleles. Male mice were not studied because Kdm5c–/Y male embryos were nonviable on the inbred C57BL/6 background, possibly reflecting a requirement for KDM5C to support fetal development.

The reduced Kdm5c genomic dose in Kdm5c+/– mice reduced the levels of KDM5C protein to approximately half the levels observed in tissues of Kdm5c+/+ littermates (Figure 3A). This was comparable to the differential KDM5C protein levels in XX compared with XY mouse tissues (Figure 3A). On a chow diet, Kdm5c+/– mice had lower body weight throughout life and 20% lower body fat at 26 weeks of age (Figure 3, B and C). On the high-fat diet, Kdm5c+/+ mice gained weight more rapidly than Kdm5c+/– mice, with a body weight increase of 75% and 30%, respectively, over 13 weeks of high-fat diet feeding (Figure 3E). Percentage of fat mass was nearly 30% higher in Kdm5c+/+ compared with Kdm5c+/– mice after 8 weeks on the high-fat diet (Figure 3F). The reduced body weight in Kdm5c+/– mice was associated with reduced food intake during the light phase of the circadian cycle (Figure 3, D and G). Thus, Kdm5c genomic dosage had an impact that mirrored the effect of X chromosome dosage on body fat, weight gain, and food intake reported in our previous studies (13, 20).

Figure 3 Kdm5c dosage affects body weight, fat mass, and food intake. (A) KDM5C protein levels in whole brain extracts of gonadally intact female mice with 1 or 2 copies of Kdm5c (left) and in FCG mice (right panel). (B) Growth curves of chow-fed female Kdm5c+/+ mice (n = 18–45) and Kdm5c+/– mice (n = 7–18). (C) Percentage fat mass of chow-fed Kdm5c+/+ mice (n = 6) and Kdm5c+/– mice (n = 8) at 26 weeks of age. (D) Food intake of 10-week-old chow-fed Kdm5c+/+ mice (n = 20) and Kdm5c+/– mice (n = 13) during dark (black horizontal bar) and light (white horizontal bar) phases. (E) Growth curves of female Kdm5c+/+ (n = 13) mice and Kdm5c+/– mice fed a high-fat diet (n = 9). (F) Proportional fat mass and (G) food intake of Kdm5c+/+ mice (n = 13) and Kdm5c+/– mice (n = 9) after 8 weeks of high-fat diet. Values are represented as mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by ANOVA (for growth curves) or by t test. **P < 0.01.

Kdm5c gene dosage influences gene expression and chromatin structure during adipogenesis. Kdm5c gene dosage influenced adipocyte size distribution in vivo. Quantitation of adipocyte size in histological sections from inguinal white adipose tissue of mice fed a high-fat diet for 10 weeks revealed a shift in the distribution toward larger adipocytes in Kdm5c+/– compared with Kdm5c+/+ mice (Figure 4A). We hypothesized that KDM5C may influence the recruitment of preadipocytes to differentiate into adipocytes during diet-induced adipose tissue expansion. To explore this, we investigated the relative levels of KDM5C protein in preadipocytes and mature adipocytes in mouse adipose tissue and in the 3T3-L1 preadipocyte cell line. We fractionated white and brown adipose tissues from C57BL/6J mice into stromal vascular cells and mature adipocytes. KDM5C protein was present almost exclusively in the stromal vascular fraction (Figure 4B), which contains adipocyte stem cells as well as endothelial and immune cell types (21). In 3T3-L1 cells, Kdm5c mRNA was present in preadipocytes and throughout adipocyte maturation, but KDM5C protein was detected primarily in preadipocytes and was extinguished as cells differentiated and markers of mature adipocytes appeared (e.g., fatty acid binding protein 4 [FABP4]) (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Kdm5c gene dosage influences adipocyte size in vivo and adipocyte differentiation in vitro. (A) Adipose tissue histology and adipocyte size distribution from inguinal fat pads of Kdm5c+/+ and Kdm5c+/– mice fed a high-fat diet for 10 weeks. Original magnification, ×100. Adipocyte sizes were determined from cumulative scoring of adipocytes in histological sections from each of 6 mice per genotype. Size distribution was different between the 2 genotypes. Mann-Whitney U test, P < 0.0001. (B) Immunoblot of KDM5C protein in the stromal vascular (SV) fraction, mature adipocyte fraction, and whole tissue fractions of brown adipose tissue (BAT), gonadal white adipose tissue (Gon. WAT), and inguinal white adipose tissue (Ing. WAT) from C57BL/6J female mice (30 μg protein loaded per each lane). MW, molecular weight standards. Western blots are representative of 2 experiments. (C) Kdm5c mRNA (upper) and protein levels (lower) in differentiating 3T3-L1 preadipocytes from 2 days before confluence through day 8 after addition of differentiation cocktail (25 μg protein loaded per lane). FABP4 is expressed in mature adipocytes; GAPDH was used as loading control. Western blots are representative of 2 or more experiments. (D) Timeline of Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes and collection of samples analyzed in E–G. (E) Kdm5c mRNA levels in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes after siRNA knockdown performed at day –3 relative to confluence. Data are representative of 3 experiments. (F) Cell number increases in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes transfected 3 days before confluence with Kdm5c or nonspecific siRNA. n = 4 samples per treatment. Data are representative of 2 experiments. (G) Appearance and quantification of oil red O staining in 3T3-L1 cells after knockdown at day –3 and harvest at day 6 of adipocyte differentiation. Scale bar: 200 μm. n = 6 samples per treatment. Data are representative of 2 experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.0001.

Our findings focused attention on the potential role of KDM5C in preadipocytes. We assessed the effects of manipulating Kdm5c levels on preadipocyte replication and differentiation (Figure 4D). Kdm5c knockdown by 70% to 80% in subconfluent 3T3-L1 preadipocytes led to a greater than 20% reduction in preadipocyte proliferation (Figure 4, E and F). Furthermore, Kdm5c knockdown during the preadipocyte period blunted lipid accumulation (as assessed by oil red O staining and quantitation) by more than 50% in mature adipocytes that were assessed 6 days after addition of differentiation cocktail (Figure 4G).

We hypothesized that Kdm5c dosage influences adipogenesis through its role in histone modification to regulate genome access to transcription factors. We assessed the effects of Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes on chromatin accessibility (ATAC-Seq) and gene expression (RNA-Seq) in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes. Kdm5c siRNA was administered 1 day before preadipocyte confluence (day –3), and RNA-Seq and ATAC-Seq analyses were performed at confluence (day –2) and for 2 subsequent days (day –1 and day 0) (Figure 5A). Comparison of the transcriptional profile between Kdm5c knockdown and control cells (treated with a nonspecific siRNA) revealed differential gene expression as early as 1 day after knockdown, with increasing numbers of differentially expressed genes on each subsequent day (Figure 5A). Analysis of differentially expressed genes revealed several pathways that were significantly enriched (Figure 5A). The top pathway (adjusted P < 10–5) contained genes implicated in extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling (Figure 5A), a process that is critical during the early stages of adipocyte differentiation as well as in the maintenance and expansion of adipose tissue mass (22). Differentially expressed genes involved in ECM organization included matrix metalloproteinases (Mmp3, Mmp9, Mmp13), metallopeptidases (Adamts1, Adamts2, Adamts5, Adamts14), and integrins (Itga2, Itga3, Itga7, Itgb7, Itgb8) (Supplemental Figure 3). Additional enriched pathways (adjusted P < 0.035 to 10–3) included immune signaling and interleukin pathways (Figure 5A; see also Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 5 Kdm5c knockdown in preadipocytes alters gene expression and chromatin accessibility at promoters enriched in adipogenic transcription factor motifs. (A) Differential gene expression induced by Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes. Top: timeline of sample generation (n = 5 samples for each treatment at each time point). Volcano plots show genes that are differentially expressed (EdgeR) in response to Kdm5c knockdown (light blue dots). Differentially expressed genes with greater than 1.25-fold difference were analyzed for pathway enrichment, and genes belonging to 3 most significant pathways are highlighted with colored dots: red dots, genes involved in ECM organization (ECM); dark blue dots, genes in immune signaling pathways; purple dots, genes in interleukin pathway. (B) ATAC-Seq analysis of the same samples in A showed altered chromatin accessibility after Kdm5c knockdown at genomic locations indicated (n = 4 samples for each treatment at each time point). Alterations at proximal gene promoters (within 1.5 kb of transcription start sites) progressively increased each day after knockdown. (C) Differentially expressed genes from day 0 were overlaid with differential ATAC-Seq promoter peaks from day 0, and 48% of the corresponding genes showed overlap in the 2 data sets. (D) Genes that showed differential mRNA expression and ATAC-Seq promoter peaks showed enrichment for specific transcription factor motifs in the promoter region.

Histone demethylases act to establish or maintain open or closed chromatin states. We performed ATAC-Seq (23) to identify regions of open chromatin that are influenced by Kdm5c levels in 3T3-L1 cells. Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes resulted in significant differential accessibility across the genome (Figure 5B). A focus on differential ATAC-Seq peaks that occurred within promoter regions (1 kb upstream and 0.5 kb downstream from the transcription start site) identified 441 gene promoters with differential peaks in control compared with Kdm5c knockdown cells (based on DESeq2 analysis, P < 0.05). At day 0, nearly half of the genes that were differentially expressed after Kdm5c knockdown also showed an enrichment in ATAC-Seq peaks in the proximal promoter (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that these may be genomic sites at which KDM5C levels influence gene expression through alterations in chromatin accessibility. Among these sites, there was an enrichment for targets of transcription factors such as C/EBPβ, CREB1, and KLF (Figure 5D), which have known roles in adipogenesis (24–26).

The studies of Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 cells revealed pathways that are proximal targets of KDM5C action in cultured preadipocytes. To verify these results in vivo, we compared gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue from Kdm5c+/+ and Kdm5c+/– mice. Adipose tissue was fractionated into stromal vascular and mature adipocytes for RNA-Seq analysis. Kdm5c haploinsufficiency caused altered gene expression in both fractions (Figure 6, A and B), and many of these differentially expressed genes were also significantly altered by Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 cells (Figure 6, A and B). Since KDM5C protein levels are low in mature adipocytes (Figure 4B), the altered gene expression that we observed in mature adipocytes of Kdm5c+/– mice may reflect events during early stages of adipocyte differentiation. Pathway enrichment analysis showed strong similarities between in vivo gene expression alterations due to Kdm5c haploinsufficiency and the effects of Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes. In particular, reduced Kdm5c dosage both in vivo and in vitro altered gene expression related to ECM remodeling and immune and interferon signaling pathways (Figure 6C). These results illustrate that modulation of Kdm5c genomic dose from levels normally present in females to levels normally present in males elicits substantial differences in adipose tissue gene expression and affects processes that are implicated in adipocyte differentiation and adipose tissue expansion.

Figure 6 Modulation of Kdm5c gene dosage in vivo alters adipose tissue gene expression in ECM organization and immune signaling pathways. RNA-Seq was performed in (A) stromal vascular (SV) and (B) mature adipocyte (MAT) fractions of inguinal fat from Kdm5c+/+ and Kdm5c+/– mice (n = 3 mice per genotype). Volcano plots show genes that are differentially expressed (EdgeR) between the 2 genotypes (light blue) and genes that also belong to the pathways that were enriched after Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes from Figure 5A (gold dots). (C) Pathways that are enriched for genes differentially expressed between both Kdm5c+/+ and Kdm5c+/– adipose tissue fractions (>1.25-fold) and in Kdm5c knockdown in 3T3-L1 cells.

KDM5C mRNA correlation with BMI and genetic variants associated with human adiposity. Our studies in the mouse and in cultured cells establish a positive relationship between Kdm5c levels and adiposity. To determine whether this relationship is conserved in humans, we assessed whether KDM5C expression levels are correlated with BMI and whether genetic variation at the KDM5C locus is associated with body weight traits. An analysis of KDM5C gene expression in adipose tissue of 776 female twins from the TwinsUK cohort (27) revealed a strong positive correlation between KDM5C expression and BMI (P = 5 × 10–10) (Supplemental Figure 5).

To assess whether genetic variation at the KDM5C gene locus might influence body weight characteristics, we tested variants spanning the KDM5C gene for association with BMI adjusted for waist-to-hip ratio in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (28). We assessed association in 3 ethnic groups that each had 700 or more samples for each sex: African American (AA), Hispanic American (HA), and European American (EA). We performed association analyses in men and women separately within each ethnic group, and the variants that met requirements for association analysis in each group are shown in Supplemental Figure 6. To correct for multiple testing, we adjusted for linkage disequilibrium (LD) among the SNPs analyzed and calculated significant P values for each group, as delineated in Methods. Due to differential LD structure by ethnic group and sex (Supplemental Figure 7), distinct P values were calculated for each group. Applying these criteria, we found significant associations between adiposity traits and KDM5C noncoding variants in AA men, HA men, and HA women (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 6). We did not detect associations in EA samples.

Table 1 KDM5C genetic association with BMI adjusted for waist-to-hip ratio

Model for the role of sex differences in KDM5C dosage and adiposity. Taken together, our results demonstrate that inherent differences between males and females in the genomic dosage of the X chromosome — and specifically, the Kdm5c gene — influence adipose tissue accrual and diet-induced expansion in the mouse (Figure 7). The increased genomic dose of Kdm5c in XX compared with XY cells leads to elevated expression due to escape from X chromosome inactivation. Presumably related to the KDM5C histone demethylase activity, the higher KDM5C levels in XX cells influence the chromatin landscape and gene expression in preadipocytes to modulate genes involved in ECM remodeling and other processes. Consistent with the results in our model systems, individual differences in KDM5C expression levels and genetic variants in the KDM5C gene are also associated with adiposity traits in humans.