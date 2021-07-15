Monocyte metabolic transcriptional programs associate with resistance to tuberculin skin test/interferon-γ release assay conversion

RSTR and LTBI subjects have similar blood transcriptional profiles and cellularity. Blood transcriptional profiles have successfully distinguished asymptomatic Mtb infection from Mtb disease (25–28). We asked whether blood transcriptomes could distinguish RSTR from LTBI phenotypes among TB household contacts in Uganda and among gold miners in South Africa. Using RNA sequencing, we compared whole blood transcriptomes from donors in Uganda (31 RSTR versus 28 LTBI subjects) and South Africa (22 RSTR versus 24 LTBI subjects; Figure 1A). Demographic and epidemiologic characteristics between RSTR and LTBI were similar in Uganda including the Mtb exposure score (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140073DS1), whereas in South Africa (Supplemental Table 2), ethnicity significantly associated with RSTR status (P = 0.003). We stratified subsequent South Africa analyses according to the dominant ethnic group. After adjusting for multiple comparisons, no genes were significantly differentially expressed between RSTR and LTBI phenotypes in either population (false discovery rate [FDR] <0.2; Figure 1B and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Using immunoStates deconvolution (29), we found minimal, if any, differences in the computationally predicted frequencies of cellular populations between RSTR and LTBI donor blood (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2). Furthermore, we found no difference in the frequency of CD14+ cells, T cell subsets, NK cells, or B cells in PBMCs isolated from Ugandan donors when measured by flow cytometry (23 RSTR versus 23 LTBI subjects, Supplemental Figure 3). In summary, RSTR and LTBI subjects showed no differences in global gene transcription or frequency of cellular subsets in whole blood.

Figure 1 Comparison of RSTR and LTBI gene expression in whole blood and monocytes from Ugandan household Mtb contacts and from gold miners in South Africa. RNA from whole blood of Ugandan and South African donors was analyzed by RNAseq. (A and B) Differential gene expression between RSTR and LTBI donors were compared after exclusion of the indicated samples. (C and D) CD14+ monocytes were purified from cryopreserved PBMCs and differentiated in M-CSF for 48 hours before RNA isolation and sequencing. In Uganda, 50 subjects were included in both analyses (26 RSTR, 24 LTBI), while additional unique subjects were included in the monocyte (12 RSTR and 16 LTBI) and whole blood (5 RSTR and 4 LTBI) analyses. In South Africa, 39 of 40 subjects included in the whole blood analysis were also included in the monocyte analysis. Volcano plots identify no single genes that were significantly (FDR < 0.2) differentially expressed between RSTR and LTBI subjects in either population in the whole blood (B) and monocyte (D) analyses.

Metabolic gene programs are enriched among RSTR monocytes across cohorts. We next hypothesized that monocytes regulate TST/IGRA conversion due to their potential to regulate early Mtb clearance or T cell priming in highly exposed subjects. CD14+ monocytes were isolated from PBMCs obtained from RSTR (Uganda n = 38; South Africa n = 26) and LTBI (Uganda n = 40; South Africa n = 29) subjects from which RNA was isolated and examined by RNA sequencing (Figure 1C). Both demographic characteristics and exposure scores were similar between RSTR and LTBI donors in Uganda (Supplemental Table 5) whereas in South Africa, ethnicity associated with RSTR status (P = 0.003, Supplemental Table 6). Accordingly, we performed all analyses stratified by ethnicity and present results according to the dominant ethnic group (Figure 1C). Using multidimensional scaling (MDS), we found no evidence of batch effects nor any global influence of age or other available metadata when plotting the first 2 dimensions (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). We found no differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in either cohort after multiple testing correction (FDR < 0.2; Figure 1D and Supplemental Tables 7 and 8).

We next examined whether additive biologic effects of gene networks differed in the LTBI or RSTR transcriptomes using a competitive gene set test, CAMERA (30), which is analogous to gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (31). Using approximately 10,000 curated gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) (31, 32), we identified 2313 gene sets in monocytes from Ugandan participants and 606 gene sets in monocytes from South African participants, with enrichment for either the RSTR or LTBI phenotypes (FDR < 0.01). Strikingly, 415 of these enriched gene sets were common across populations (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 9). Importantly, the direction of enrichment of these overlapping gene sets was consistent across both populations. Several cellular pathways associated with each clinical phenotype, including the IFN-α/β response (n = 31 gene sets) and mitochondrial respiration or carbon metabolism (n = 32 gene sets). Genes involved in the TCA cycle or oxidative phosphorylation uniformly had higher expression in RSTR as compared with LTBI monocytes (Supplemental Table 9, direction ‘UP’). Finally, using gene sets derived from gene ontology (GO) terms (MSigDB C5 collection), CAMERA gene set enrichment identified a total of 64 overlapping biologic pathways (FDR < 0.01; Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 10). Many of these GO terms (25 of 64) related to mitochondrial respiration or oxidoreductase activities in addition to other metabolic processes. Overall, these results identify conserved transcriptional programs that underly Mtb resistance in the Ugandan and South African cohorts and suggest distinct metabolic activities or activation states.

Figure 2 Differentially expressed gene sets in RSTR versus LTBI donors are shared across the Ugandan and South African cohorts. (A) Using the CAMERA gene set test (30) on curated gene sets available from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB, C2 and C7), many transcriptional programs were enriched (FDR < 0.01) with RSTR or LTBI phenotypes in Uganda (n = 2313 gene sets) and in South Africa (n = 606 gene sets). Among the gene sets with enrichment in both populations (n = 415), type 1 interferon–driven transcriptional responses enriched among RSTR and LTBI donors whereas genes involved in metabolic programs (e.g., oxidative phosphorylation, TCA cycle) uniformly had higher expression among RSTR donors. (B) Similar enrichment of metabolic programs among RSTR donors across cohorts was also identified when gene sets curated by GO terms were analyzed by CAMERA (MSigDB, C5).

Gene set enrichment suggests distinct fatty acid activation states in RSTR monocytes. To better define macrophage activation states that distinguish RSTR monocytes, we evaluated whether transcriptional modules related to a panel of macrophage stimuli are enriched among RSTR versus LTBI monocytes. We examined 49 gene sets derived from WGCNA transcriptional modules identified by Xue et al. (33) who stimulated MDMs with diverse activation signals including type I and type II IFN, proinflammatory and antiinflammatory cytokines, glucocorticoids, TLR ligands, lipoproteins, and FFAs. Using CAMERA to analyze these 49 macrophage activation modules, we found significant enrichment of multiple modules with the RSTR phenotype (Supplemental Tables 11 and 12). Among 33 macrophage stimulation modules that were enriched in Uganda (FDR < 0.0001), 4 were also enriched in South Africa (FDR < 0.001; Figure 3A). These 4 overlapping modules included genes with higher expression among RSTR (as compared with LTBI) monocytes (Sets 27, 26, 06, and 24; Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Gene sets derived from FFA-stimulated macrophages are consistently enriched among RSTR donors across the Ugandan and South African cohorts. Gene sets related to a variety of macrophage stimuli were obtained from previously published weighted gene coexpression analysis (WGCNA) modules (33). Enrichment among RSTR vs. LTBI transcriptomes in any of these 49 WGCNA modules was analyzed using CAMERA gene set enrichment (30). (A) All modules with significant enrichment in South Africa were also enriched in Uganda (FDR < 0.001). (B) The correlation plot compares P values from CAMERA enrichment scores in Uganda (x axis) versus South Africa (y axis) and indicates the corresponding direction of enrichment with RSTR phenotype (red) or LTBI phenotype (blue). This enrichment direction among Ugandan monocyte donors (color of data point) and among South African monocyte donors (color of module number) is highly concordant. Gene sets that correlate to macrophage FFA stimulations (Set 27, Set 6, Set 24, Set 26) were enriched among RSTR donors in Uganda and South Africa.

To identify the cellular processes represented by these 4 overlapping transcriptional modules, we next evaluated which macrophage stimuli most significantly contributed to each module. Correlation between each module eigengene and each original macrophage stimulus reported by Xue et al. (33) are depicted in Supplemental Figure 6. Clustering of these stimuli suggested that the expression pattern in resting monocytes from RSTRs was most influenced by the cellular responses to FFAs. Specifically, several modules had strong, positive correlation with long-chain FFA oleic acid (OA) and linoleic acid (LiA) (Sets 6, 24, and 26) or with lauric acid (LA) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) (Set 27). Genes within these modules had higher expression among RSTR resting monocytes, which indicates that metabolic pathways influenced by OA/LiA (and LA/HDL) may play a role in the resistance phenotype. Taken together, these data suggest differential metabolic activities between RSTR and LTBI monocytes that relate to the cellular response to FFAs.

PA, but not OA, potentiates intracellular Mtb growth and modulates macrophage cytokine responses. OA and PA are the 2 the most abundant circulating FFAs in humans and have distinct, or even antagonistic, immunomodulatory properties (34). Interestingly, the only Xue et al. (33) gene module with significant enrichment (FDR < 0.15) among LTBI monocytes across the Ugandan and South African cohorts (Set 7; Figure 3B) consists of a macrophage gene expression profile that correlates with PA and IFN-γ stimulation. We next hypothesized that the early cellular Mtb response would differ in OA- versus PA-treated macrophages, considering that the transcriptional patterns following stimulation with these FFA species overlaps with resting RSTR versus LTBI monocytes, respectively. Mtb-infected healthy-donor MDMs were treated with OA and PA complexed to bovine serum albumin (BSA), which is required for solubilization. Intracellular Mtb growth was potentiated by PA in a dose-dependent manner, whereas OA had minimal effect (Figure 4A). PA and OA were minimally toxic to macrophages at these doses (Supplemental Figure 7A). PA was toxic at doses greater than or equal to 400 μM (36% cell death) yet further potentiated intracellular Mtb replication despite this reduced macrophage viability (Supplemental Figure 7B). Both PA and OA are mycobacterial carbon sources yet have also been associated with direct microbicidal activity (35, 36). In 7H9 broth, neither PA nor OA had pronounced effects on Mtb growth (Figure 4B), suggesting that PA most likely modulates macrophage function or perhaps influences Mtb nutrient acquisition within the macrophage environment.

Figure 4 Control of intracellular Mtb growth is lost in PA-treated macrophages. (A) Human MDMs were infected with a reporter Mtb Erdman strain (Mtb-lux) for 4 hours (MOI = 2), washed, then treated with PA, OA, or vehicle controls that were matched for BSA content. (B) Mtb-lux was diluted in complete 7H9 media containing indicated concentrations of OA, PA, matched BSA controls, or 0.5 μg/mL rifampin (RIF) to an OD approximately 0.005. Replication was measured as RLUs after 3 days in each experiment. Means are plotted for biologic replicates (A, n = 5 replicates; B, n = 3 replicates) along with standard deviation (error bar). Effects are representative of more than 5 independent experiments using a total of 2 donors (A, macrophages), or of 2 independent experiments (B); a simple linear model was applied to test for significant dose-dependent effects on Mtb growth. NS, P > 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To explore the mechanisms by which PA enhances Mtb growth within macrophages, we first compared effects of OA and PA on macrophage cytokine production in response to antigens present in Mtb whole cell lysate (TBWCL). Both OA and PA potentiated TNF secretion and inhibited IL-10 secretion in a dose-dependent manner, whereas only PA robustly potentiated IL-1β secretion at doses greater than or equal to 200 μM (Figure 5A). In contrast, proinflammatory cytokine secretion by Mtb-infected macrophages was inhibited by PA (Figure 5B) while OA had no effect. The inhibitory effect on proinflammatory cytokine secretion from Mtb-infected macrophages suggests a possible mechanism whereby PA limits the macrophage capacity to restrict Mtb growth.

Figure 5 OA and PA modulate macrophage cytokine responses, but only PA restricts proinflammatory cytokines following Mtb infection. Healthy human MDMs were treated with the indicated doses of PA, OA, or controls matched for BSA content overnight and then stimulated with (A) Mtb whole cell lysate (TBWCL), (B) infected with live Mtb (5 CFU per cell), or left unstimulated. Cytokine secretion was quantitated by ELISA from supernatants at 24 hours after stimulation. Means are plotted for biologic replicates (A, n = 2 or 3 replicates; B, n = 3 replicates) along with standard deviation (error bar). Effects are representative of 2 independent experiments from a single donor. Data were fit using a simple linear model to test for a significant dose-dependent effect and were log-transformed as necessary to achieve the best regression fit. NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

In addition to effects on proinflammatory responses, PA modulates multiple macrophage pathways that include the inhibition of the AMPK (37), a central energy-sensing serine/threonine kinase that promotes catabolic processes in response to low AMP/ATP ratios. To evaluate whether rescuing AMPK activity would restore control of intracellular Mtb growth in PA-treated macrophages, we treated Mtb-infected MDMs with PA (100 μM) in the presence or absence of a potent AMPK activator (A 769662). At nontoxic A 769662 doses (100–200 μM), AMPK activation limited Mtb growth in a dose-dependent manner, restoring growth restriction to levels observed in cells not treated with PA (Figure 6A). PA-mediated inhibition of AMPK results in potentiation of LPS-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation (37). However, in the context of Mtb-infected cells, PA had inhibitory effects on IL-1β secretion (Figure 5B), and control of intracellular Mtb growth in U937 cells was independent of NLRP3 (and NLRC4; Figure 6B). These data suggest that PA targets pathways independent of AMPK-mediated NLRP3 activation. AMPK also regulates autophagy by directly phosphorylating ULK1, which catalyzes an initiation complex for LC3 conjugation and autophagosome formation, activities that are inhibited by PA (37). However, the PA effects on intracellular Mtb growth restriction were independent of ULK1 in U937 cells (Figure 6B). In summary, PA disrupts protective macrophage proinflammatory cytokine responses and results in a reduced capacity to restrict Mtb growth, which can be restored through AMPK activation.

Figure 6 Control of intracellular Mtb growth in PA-treated macrophages is restored by AMPK activation. (A) Healthy human donor MDMs were infected with a reporter Mtb Erdman strain (Mtb-lux) for 4 hours (MOI = 2), washed, then treated with 100 μM PA alone or in combination with the indicated doses of the AMPK activator A 769669. (B) U937 monocytes with disruptions in inflammasome genes (encoding NLRP3 or NLRC4), an autophagy gene (ULK1), or control cell lines expressing nontargeting guide RNAs were generated by CRISPR-Cas9 technology, differentiated in PMA and infected with Mtb-lux as in (A), then treated with 200 μM PA or BSA vehicle control. RLUs were recorded at 3 days after infection (A and B); mean RLU of 5 biologic replicates are plotted with standard deviations (error bars). Findings are representative of 2 independent experiments (A, B) from a single donor (A). The effect of AMPK activation on Mtb-lux growth in PA-treated cells was significant as determined by (A) 1-way ANOVA (P < 0.0001), where P values were then calculated for the indicated pairwise comparisons and adjusted using Tukey’s multiple comparison test. P values for single-dose PA effects were calculated by 2-tailed t test (B). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

PRKAG2 polymorphisms are associated with resistance to TST/IGRA conversion. Since FFA transcriptional signatures distinguished RSTR and LTBI monocytes, and AMPK activity modulated FFA effects on intracellular Mtb growth, we next explored a direct link between AMPK and the Mtb resistance phenotype. We used a genetic approach to examine whether polymorphisms in AMPK subunit genes are associated with resistance to TST/IGRA conversion. This complex is comprised of a catalytic α-subunit and regulatory β- and γ-subunits, each of which has multiple isoforms (38). We examined 257 SNPs within the 7 genes that encode the α-subunit isoforms (PRKAA1 and A2), the β-subunit isoforms (PRKAB1 and B2), and the γ-subunit isoforms (PRKAG1, G2 and G3) for associations with RSTR (n = 74 genotyped subjects) or LTBI (n = 189 genotyped subjects) phenotypes among Ugandan household contacts (7). Seven SNPs within PRKAG2 were strongly associated with RSTR status (OR 1.9–3.2, P < 0.005; Table 1) using an additive genetic model adjusted for kinship, sex, and age. Inheritance of 2 copies of the minor allele further increased the association with RSTR status with odds ratios ranging from 3.3 to 18.5 (Supplemental Table 13, recessive model). When corrected for false discovery, 3 of the 7 SNPs remained significant (FDR < 0.05; rs10480299, rs10480300, rs114166988), all of which are in moderate linkage disequilibrium, suggesting a single causative locus (Supplemental Table 14). These results suggest that genetic variation in a central regulator of metabolism is associated with the RSTR outcome and is highly consistent with our ex vivo monocyte transcriptomic profiling findings. Moreover, the previously described inhibition of AMPK by PA (37), which we demonstrate enhances intracellular Mtb growth, further implicates differential AMPK activity in monocyte responses between RSTR and LTBI contacts.