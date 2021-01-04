Herpes simplex encephalitis in a patient with a distinctive form of inherited IFNAR1 deficiency

A fatal case of HSE in a patient from a large consanguineous family. We studied a girl (P1, IV.2), born to first-cousin parents of Arab ancestry living in Palestinian territory (Figure 1A and Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139980DS1). She was healthy and developed normally until the age of 13 months, when she developed a prolonged fever, for which she was hospitalized, received intravenous immunoglobulins, and recovered. At the age of 16 months, she was hospitalized again for gingivostomatitis and aseptic meningitis (herpes simplex virus PCR was not performed). At the age of 19 months, she was readmitted for fever, oral lesions, and focal seizures. HSV-1 PCR was positive on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), a brain electroencephalogram showed signs of epilepsy in the left temporal lobe, and brain MRI displayed lesions in the left parietal lobe and left temporal-occipital lobe (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). The patient was diagnosed with HSE and treated with intravenous acyclovir. Despite this treatment, HSV-1 PCR on CSF remained positive, and the patient remained in a semiconscious state. She died 1 month later, due to severe neurological sequelae. A cousin of P1 (P2, IV.12, also born to first-cousin parents) had suffered from 2 episodes of aseptic meningitis at the ages of 6 and 10 months, with negative cultures. HSV-1 was suspected but not proven to be causal, and the patient recovered following acyclovir treatment. He developed parotitis at the age of 14 years, followed by bilateral hearing loss requiring cochlear implants. Mumps virus infection was strongly suspected to be responsible for this episode, as suggested retrospectively by the high levels of anti–mumps virus IgG in the patient’s blood at a follow-up visit at the age of 17 years (Supplemental Figure 1B). The patient was 17 years old at time of writing and had developed no other severe infections. Another cousin of P1 (P3, a sibling of P2) died at the age of 12 months following a severe adverse reaction to measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination (Figure 1A). P1 had developed a fever following MMR vaccination at the age of 12 months, but it resolved spontaneously. The other children of this large kindred, including P2, were not vaccinated against MMR, in accordance with the wishes of the parents, following the death of P3 after MMR vaccination.

Figure 1 Homozygous deletion in IFNAR1 in a patient who died from HSE and her cousin. (A) Family pedigree showing the segregation of the IFNAR1 mutant (MT) allele. Double lines connect the 2 parents with consanguinity. The filled black symbol indicates the proband (patient 1, P1) with HSE, the filled gray symbols indicate individuals with viral diseases other than HSE, and the open symbols indicate healthy family members. E?, unknown IFNAR1 genotype. (B) Brain imaging showing HSE lesions in P1. Left: Post-contrast T2-FLAIR image showing diffuse cortical and subcortical edema on temporo-occipital regions accompanied by leptomeningeal enhancement (yellow triangles), compatible with meningoencephalitis. There are also parenchymal lesions, involving the left thalamus and base of the frontal lobes, indicated by yellow arrowhead. Right: Noncontrast head CT, performed 7 days later, showing diffuse brain edema with multiple parenchymal hemorrhages in the edematous areas previously identified (yellow triangles). (C) IFNAR1 from leukocyte gDNA from the patients and other relatives, amplified by PCR with a forward primer binding to exon 10 and a reverse primer binding to the 3′-UTR part of exon 11. The result shown is representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Top: Sanger sequencing results for IFNAR1 from patient leukocyte gDNA. Bottom: Schematic diagram of the IFNAR1 gene in the gDNA, with 11 coding exons, and a red box representing the location of the deletion found in the patients. The result shown is representative of 3 independent experiments on 2 independently drawn samples.

A homozygous large deletion from intron 10 to exon 11 of IFNAR1 in P1 and P2. We performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) on leukocyte genomic DNA (gDNA) from the index case (P1). WES revealed a high rate of homozygosity (5.9%) in the patient, consistent with her parents being first cousins. We therefore hypothesized that P1 may have developed HSE due to an AR disorder. We tested this hypothesis by searching for homozygous single-nucleotide variants (SNVs). We filtered out common variants (minor allele frequency >0.01), variants predicted to be benign (combined annotation-dependent depletion [CADD] score below the mutation significance cutoff) within the 95% confidence interval (29), and variants occurring in highly damaged genes (those with a gene damage index >13.84; ref. 30) (Supplemental Figure 1D). P1 carried nonsynonymous homozygous SNVs in 6 genes meeting the filtering criteria (Supplemental Figure 1E). None of these genes had previously been associated with immunity or had a CNS-specific pattern of expression. We then analyzed copy number variants with HMZDelFinder software (31). We found a 1675-bp homozygous deletion, Chr21(GRCh37):g.34,726,420_34,728,094del, removing the region flanking intron 10 and part of exon 11 of IFNAR1 (Supplemental Figure 1F). The deletion was confirmed by Sanger sequencing of gDNA from the whole blood and dermal fibroblasts of the patient (Figure 1, C and D). The cousin who suffered from 2 episodes of suspected HSV meningitis (P2) was also homozygous for the large deletion. The parents of P1 and P2 each carried the deletion in the heterozygous state, and all other family members tested were either heterozygous for the deletion or homozygous WT (Figure 1, A and C). The sibling of P2 who died following a severe adverse reaction to MMR vaccination (P3) was not tested, as no gDNA was available. This IFNAR1 variant was not found in any public databases (1000 Genomes, dbSNP, Database of Genomic Variants, and gnomAD SVs v2; refs. 32–37) or in our in-house database of 7151 exomes. P1 and her cousin (P2) are therefore homozygous for a private large deletion extending from intron 10 to exon 11 (the last coding exon) of IFNAR1.

The deletion in IFNAR1 is predicted to be pathogenic. IFNAR1 encodes one of the 2 chains of the receptor of type I IFNs (38–40). The IFNAR1/IFNAR2 receptor complex is the sole sensor for all 17 subtypes of human type I IFNs, including 13 IFN-α, 1 IFN-β, 1 IFN-ε, 1 IFN-κ, and 1 IFN-ω (41). No IFNAR1 variants predicted to be loss of function are recorded in the homozygous state in any public databases. We recently reported AR complete IFNAR1 deficiency in 2 unrelated kindreds with severe adverse reactions to live attenuated measles or yellow fever vaccine (42). IFNAR1 deficiency has not been associated with any severe viral infection occurring in natural conditions. The 1675-bp deletion in IFNAR1 found in P1 and P2 removes 1202 bp of the region flanking intron 10, and part of exon 11, including the entire 234-bp coding sequence of this exon and 239 bp of the 3′-UTR (Figure 1D). The breakpoints of the patient’s deletion were located in 2 different Alu elements: an AluSz element in intron 10 and an AluSc element in the 3′-UTR part of exon 11, which displayed a junctional microhomology of 32 bp (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting that this deletion arose from an Alu-Alu–mediated event. This deletion comprises all of the coding sequence of exon 11 (residues g.34,727,622 to g.34,727,852), and the corresponding allele would probably encode a mutant (MT) protein lacking most of the intracellular domain (77 of 100 amino acids), including box 2, the major TYK2-interacting domain of IFNAR1 (at residues Leu490–Asn507) (43). Given the critical role of IFNAR1 in ligand binding, and the high likelihood of large homozygous deletions impairing receptor function, we hypothesized that the homozygous IFNAR1 deletion underlies both AR IFNAR1 deficiency and the pathogenesis of HSE in P1, and that of other viral illness documented or suspected in P1 and P2.

The IFNAR1 deletion detected in gDNA leads to aberrant splicing of the IFNAR1 mRNA. The IFNAR1 deletion detected in P1 encompassed most of intron 10 and all of the coding sequence of exon 11, together with part of the 3′-UTR sequence. We therefore hypothesized that it would lead to aberrant splicing. In silico splicing-site prediction models were not informative, probably owing to the large size of the deletion. Using mRNA extracted from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from a healthy control and P2, who is also homozygous for the deletion, we amplified the C-terminal part of the IFNAR1 cDNA containing exon 10, the coding part of exon 11, and 986 bp from the 3′-UTR (Supplemental Figure 2B). Sanger sequencing of the PCR products following TOPO-TA cloning showed that, unlike cDNA from the healthy control, which contained 100% WT sequence, 100% of the reads from the cDNA obtained from P2 lacked the 234 bp of the coding region of exon 11 and 239 bp of the 3′-UTR, but displayed a 97-bp insertion in intron 10 (c.1440+331_*239del.1440+234_+330ins) (Figure 2, A and B). This 97-bp insertion (g.34,726,323_ 34,726,419) corresponds to the sequences located directly 5′ to the start of the deletion (g.34,726,420_34,728,094del), suggesting that a new splicing site (AG, g.34,726,321-g.34,726,322) is created (Supplemental Figure 2C). We performed total RNA-Seq on PBMCs and primary dermal fibroblasts from healthy controls and P2 to exclude the possibility that other less frequent transcripts were produced but had remained undetected. The results obtained were consistent with our initial findings (Figure 2C). Therefore, in both blood cells and dermal fibroblasts, this deletion in IFNAR1 led to complete aberrant splicing of the IFNAR1 mRNA, which, if translated, would generate a protein with a C-terminal truncation (p.Y481_insIHCGICFPV*) lacking the residues (aa 490–507) known to be crucial for IFNAR1 interaction with TYK2 (43) (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 The IFNAR1 deletion leads to aberrant cDNA splicing. (A) cDNA TOPO cloning and sequencing results demonstrating complete aberrant splicing of IFNAR1 in PBMCs from P2. At least 100 transcripts were sequenced for the patient and the control. The result shown is the sum of 2 independent experiments. (B) Schematic diagram of the full-length cDNA of WT and MT IFNAR1. Sequencing results demonstrated aberrant splicing and an absence of the coding sequence of IFNAR1 exon 11 in PBMCs from P2. The blue box indicates the 97-bp intronic insertion. The red box indicates the 473-bp deletion. The exons are numbered in roman numerals (I–XI). The 5′- or 3′-UTR is shown in light gray, and the coding sequences of the exons are shown in dark gray. (C) RNA-Seq results for primary fibroblasts (top) or PBMCs (bottom) showing the coverage of IFNAR1 from intron 10 to exon 11, in healthy controls and P2, demonstrating an insertion and the deletion of the coding sequence of exon 11 and part of the 3′-UTR. For primary fibroblasts, the results shown are representative of 5 technical replicates (corresponding to different RNA-Seq conditions). (D) Schematic diagram of the WT and MT IFNAR1 proteins, with the 4 fibronectin type III subdomains (SD1–SD4) and the TYK2 interaction domain (in black). The signal peptide is denoted “SP” and the transmembrane domain “TM.” The mutation reported in this study is indicated in red, and previously reported mutations are indicated in violet.

The MT IFNAR1 protein is expressed at the cell surface, truncated, and does not bind TYK2. IFNAR1 is ubiquitously expressed throughout the human body, on both hematopoietic and nonhematopoietic cells (44, 45). It is a cell membrane protein that constitutively binds TYK2 via its C-terminal cytoplasmic tail, whereas IFNAR2 constitutively binds JAK1 (40, 46–48). We first studied the expression of the MT IFNAR1 by plasmid-mediated overexpression in HEK293T cells. Following the transient transfection of cells with plasmids containing the WT or MT IFNAR1 cDNA, similar levels of IFNAR1 mRNA were detected for the WT and MT IFNAR1 by real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) with probes covering exons 3–4 or 6–7 of IFNAR1, whereas no IFNAR1 cDNA was detected for the MT IFNAR1 when a probe covering exons 10–11 of IFNAR1 was used, consistent with the deletion in exon 11 (Figure 3A). Western blot analysis of these cell extracts with an antibody specific for the N-terminal region of IFNAR1 revealed 2 smeary bands for the WT and MT IFNAR1 (Figure 3B). Following PNGase F treatment, bands with a lower MW were detected, suggesting that the larger bands corresponded to glycosylated forms of IFNAR1. The MT IFNAR1 protein had a lower MW but was as abundant as WT IFNAR1. However, only the WT IFNAR1 protein was detected with an antibody against the C-terminus of IFNAR1, confirming that the MT IFNAR1 was produced as a C-terminally truncated protein (Figure 3C). We then analyzed the cell surface expression of the WT and MT IFNAR1 by FACS (in HEK293T cells) and confocal microscopy (in HeLa cells). In these overexpression systems, the MT IFNAR1 was expressed normally at the cell plasma membrane (Figure 3, D–F). As a control, the previously reported p.V225AfsX228 IFNAR1 mutant (referred to here as p.V225fs) (42) was included in these overexpression experiments, and was shown to be truncated, and not expressed at the cell membrane (Figure 3, B–F). Finally, we tested the hypothesis that the MT IFNAR1 of the patients could not interact with TYK2, owing to the absence of the TYK2 interaction domain. By coimmunoprecipitation of TYK2 and IFNAR1 in HEK293T cells overexpressing both these proteins, we showed that the WT IFNAR1 could interact with TYK2, whereas neither the MT IFNAR1 from these patients nor the previously reported p.V225fs mutant displayed such an interaction (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In summary, overexpression of the mutant cDNA in vitro suggested that the patients’ MT IFNAR1 was expressed at the cell membrane as a truncated protein unable to interact with TYK2.

Figure 3 The MT IFNAR1 protein is expressed on the cell surface, truncated, and does not bind TYK2. (A) Real-time qPCR for IFNAR1 in HEK293T cells transiently transfected with IFNAR1 cDNA constructs; GUS was used as an expression control. Mean value and SD from 3 independent experiments with technical duplicates in each experiment. (B) Western blot (WB) of IFNAR1 in HEK293T cells transiently transfected with IFNAR1 cDNA constructs, and the same samples treated with PNGase F to inhibit glycosylation. An antibody recognizing the N-terminal (N-ter) part of the IFNAR1 protein was used. GAPDH was used as a loading control. A representative blot from 3 independent experiments is shown. NT, nontransfected; EV, empty vector; V225fs, variant of the previously reported IFNAR1–/– patient. TTT, treatment. (C) WB of IFNAR1 in HEK293T cells transiently transfected with IFNAR1 constructs. An antibody recognizing the C-terminal (C-ter) part of the protein was used. GAPDH was used as a loading control. A representative blot from 2 independent experiments is shown. (D) Extracellular FACS staining and mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of IFNAR1 in HEK cells transiently transfected with IFNAR1 cDNA constructs, with an antibody recognizing the N-terminus of the protein. Cells were not permeabilized. Results representative of 3 independent experiments are shown. (E) MFI of IFNAR1 surface expression, represented graphically. Mean values and SD from 3 independent experiments are shown. (F) Immunofluorescence staining, as assessed by confocal microscopy in HeLa cells transiently transfected with IFNAR1 cDNA constructs. An antibody against the N-terminus of IFNAR1 was used (green), and membranes were stained for wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) (purple). The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). The images shown are representative of 3 independent experiments. (G) WB for TYK2 and IFNAR1 after coimmunoprecipitation from protein extracts of HEK293T cells cotransfected with WT or MT IFNAR1 cDNA constructs and WT TYK2. The images presented are representative of 3 independent experiments.

The patient cells express a truncated IFNAR1 and do not respond to IFN-α/β. The binding of IFN-α/β to the receptor complex leads to the activation of TYK2 and JAK1, leading in turn to the phosphorylation of STAT1 and STAT2, which form the trimeric ISGF3 complex with IRF9, as well as the phosphorylation of STAT3, which forms homodimers. This complex migrates to the nucleus, where it promotes the expression of IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) (40, 49–51). We therefore analyzed the expression of IFNAR1 in fibroblasts from P2, and cellular responses to stimulation with IFN-α2b or IFN-β. SV40-transformed fibroblasts (SV40-fibroblasts) from P2 had low levels of IFNAR1 mRNA, about half those in the cells of healthy controls (Figure 4A), suggesting nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (52). Consistent with the deletion in exon 11 of the IFNAR1 gene, no IFNAR1 mRNA was detected by real-time qPCR when a probe covering exons 10–11 was used (Figure 4A). Consistent with the low levels of IFNAR1 mRNA in P2’s fibroblasts, Western blotting for IFNAR1 in these cells revealed the presence of smaller amounts of a protein with a lower MW than that in healthy control cells (Figure 4B). Moreover, flow cytometry showed that IFNAR1 was expressed on the cell surface of SV40-fibroblasts from P2, albeit at slightly lower levels than in controls (Figure 4C). SV40-fibroblasts from a previously reported IFNAR1-deficient patient (homozygous for p.V225fs) were used as a negative control. The level of IFNAR2 expression was normal in the cells of the patient homozygous for the MT IFNAR1 (Supplemental Figure 4A). We then studied the responses of the patient cells to IFN-α/β stimulation, in primary fibroblasts and SV40-fibroblasts. Consistent with the lack of interaction with TYK2, the stimulation of patient SV40-fibroblasts with IFN-α2b or IFN-β for 15 minutes did not induce the phosphorylation of STAT1, STAT2, or STAT3 in patient cells, as already reported in another IFNAR1-deficient patient (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). Similar results were obtained for primary fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G). Moreover, the late response to IFN-α/β was also impaired in patient SV40-fibroblasts, as shown by the lack of HLA class I induction 48 hours after stimulation with IFN-α2b or IFN-β (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4H). By contrast, the response to IFN-γ was normal in IFNAR1-deficient fibroblasts but abolished in IFNGR1-deficient cells from a previously reported patient (53) (Figure 4, D–F; and Supplemental Figure 4, B–H). The IFN-α/β–induced phosphorylated STAT1 (p-STAT1) phenotype in the SV40-fibroblasts of P2 was rescued by overexpression of the WT IFNAR1 but not by overexpression of the MT or p.V225fs IFNAR1 (Supplemental Figure 4I). Finally, similar results were obtained for mRNA levels in the PBMCs of P2, mRNA levels in EBV-B cells, cell surface and total protein IFNAR1 protein levels (Figure 5, A–D), and the IFN-α/β–induced p-STAT1, p-STAT2, and p-STAT3 phenotypes of EBV-B cells (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). As a control, responses to IFN-γ and IFN-λ were normal in the EBV-B cells of the patient (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). In all these experiments, IFNAR2-, IFNGR1-, STAT1-, or STAT2-deficient fibroblasts or EBV-B cells from previously reported patients (53–55) were included as negative controls for the lack of IFNAR2, IFNGR1, STAT1, or STAT2 expression and/or activation, respectively (Figure 4, C–F; Figure 5, C–E; Supplemental Figure 4, A–H; and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). The results obtained suggested that the homozygous deletion in IFNAR1 present in P1 and P2 led to AR complete IFNAR1 deficiency, at least for phosphorylation of the known molecules directly mediating activation of the downstream pathway of IFNAR1, in fibroblasts and EBV-B cells.

Figure 4 Patient SV40-fibroblasts express a truncated IFNAR1 and do not respond to IFN-α/β. (A) IFNAR1 mRNA levels in SV40-fibroblasts from 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, C3), P2, and the previously reported p.V225fs IFNAR1–/– patient; GUS was used as an expression control. Mean values and SD from 3 independent experiments, each with technical duplicates, are shown. (B) WB for IFNAR1 in SV40-fibroblasts from 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, C3), P2, and other patients with autosomal recessive (AR) complete deficiencies of the IFN signaling pathways (IFNAR1–/–, IFNAR2–/–, IFNGR1–/–, STAT1–/–, STAT2–/–). A truncated form of IFNAR1 was observed in the cells from the previously reported IFNAR1–/– patient, as indicated by the blue asterisk. An antibody recognizing the N-terminal part of the IFNAR1 protein was used. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (C) Extracellular FACS staining of IFNAR1 in SV40-fibroblasts from 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, C3), P2, and the previously reported IFNAR1–/– patient. Cells were not permeabilized. An antibody recognizing the N-terminal part of the protein was used. (D) WB of p-STAT1, p-STAT2, and unphosphorylated STAT1 and STAT2 in SV40-fibroblasts stimulated with 1000 U/mL IFN-α2b, IFN-β, or IFN-γ for 15 minutes. The cells used were from 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, C3), P2, and IFNAR1–/–, IFNAR2–/–, IFNGR1–/–, STAT1–/–, and STAT2–/– patients. GAPDH was used as a loading control. The results shown in B–D are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) MFI following the intracellular FACS staining of p-STAT1, p-STAT2, and p-STAT3 in SV40-fibroblasts stimulated with 1000 U/mL IFN-α2b, IFN-β, or IFN-γ for 15 minutes. The values presented are after subtraction of the nonstimulated condition’s value. (F) MFI after extracellular FACS staining of HLA class I in SV40-fibroblasts stimulated with 1000 U/mL IFN-α2b, IFN-β, or IFN-γ for 48 hours. MFI (and SD) values from 3 independent experiments are shown in E and F.

Figure 5 Patient EBV-B cells express a truncated IFNAR1 and do not respond to IFN-α/β. (A) IFNAR1 mRNA levels, in PBMCs from 1 healthy control, P1’s father (III.2), and P2. The GUS housekeeping gene was used as an expression control. Mean (and SD) values from 3 independent experiments, each with technical duplicates, are shown. (B) IFNAR1 mRNA levels in EBV-B cells from 2 healthy controls, P2, and previously reported IFNAR1–/–, IFNGR1–/–, and STAT1–/– patients; the housekeeping gene GUS was used as an expression control. Mean (and SD) values from 3 independent experiments, each with technical duplicates, are shown. (C) Extracellular FACS staining of IFNAR1 in EBV-B cells from 4 healthy controls, P2, and IFNAR1–/–, IFNGR1–/–, and STAT1–/– patients. Cells were not permeabilized. An antibody recognizing the N-terminal part of the protein was used. The results shown are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) WB of IFNAR1 in EBV-B cells from 2 healthy controls (C1, C2), P2, and IFNAR1–/–, IFNGR1–/–, and STAT1–/– patients. An antibody recognizing the N-terminal side of the protein was used. GAPDH was used as a loading control. A representative blot from 3 independent experiments is shown. (E) MFI after intracellular FACS staining of p-STAT1, p-STAT2, and p-STAT3, in EBV-B cells stimulated with 1000 U/mL IFN-α2b, IFN-β, IFN-λ, or IFN-γ for 15 minutes. The cells used were from 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, C3), P2, and IFNAR1–/–, IFNGR1–/–, and STAT1–/– patients. MFI (and SD) values from 3 independent experiments are shown.

No induction of ISGs in response to IFN-α/β in patient fibroblasts and EBV-B cells. For confirmation of the defective responses to IFN-α/β in patient cells, we first performed real-time qPCR to assess the induction of MX1 and IFIT1 in control and patient SV40-fibroblasts and EBV-B cells in response to stimulation with IFN-α2b or -β. We found that this response was abolished in both SV40-fibroblasts and EBV-B cells from P2, after 2 hours and 8 hours of stimulation, whereas the response to IFN-γ was conserved in these cells and abolished in cells from a patient with AR complete IFNGR1 deficiency (53) (Figure 6, A and B). As a control, the induction of MX1 and IFIT1 was also impaired following stimulation with IFN-α2b, IFN-β, or IFN-γ, in cells from a patient with AR complete STAT1 deficiency (54) (Figure 6, A and B). These results confirmed that the homozygous deletion in IFNAR1 resulted in impaired responses to IFN-α2b and IFN-β, including ISG induction, in fibroblasts and EBV-B cells. However, it remained unclear whether cells homozygous for the plasma membrane–expressed truncated MT IFNAR1 retained some response to IFN-α/β that could lead to induction of other ISGs that we did not measure by real-time qPCR, via the direct induction of responses not dependent on p-STAT (56, 57), or through indirect responses via interaction with IFNAR2 at the cell membrane. It is also unknown whether there is a residual IFN-α/β response mediated by functional IFNAR2 alone, in the absence of functional IFNAR1. We addressed these questions at the genome-wide (GW) level, by performing a transcriptomic analysis based on total RNA-Seq in patient and control primary fibroblasts after stimulation for 2 hours and 8 hours with IFN-α2b. The fibroblasts of the patients studied here, like those of the previously reported IFNAR1 p.V225fs patient, displayed a complete absence of GW transcriptomic response to IFN-α2b at both time points (Figure 6, C and D; and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). As a control, 2 hours or 8 hours of IFN-γ stimulation induced normal transcriptomic responses in these IFNAR1-deficient fibroblasts, whereas no such responses were observed in the cells of a patient with AR complete IFNGR1 deficiency (Figure 6, C and D; and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) (53). These results confirm that the intracellular domain of IFNAR1 is required for signaling in all responses to IFN-α/β in human fibroblasts. Finally, the overexpression of exogenous WT, but not MT, IFNAR1 in patient SV40-fibroblasts rescued the induction of the various ISGs tested (IFIT1 and MX1) upon IFN-α2b or IFN-β stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6C). Together, these results confirmed that the homozygous deletion in IFNAR1 abolished responses to both IFN-α2b and IFN-β in fibroblasts and EBV-B cells.

Figure 6 Abolition of the induction of ISGs in response to IFN-α/β in patient fibroblasts and EBV-B cells. (A) Fold change in IFIT1 and MX1 mRNA levels after the stimulation, with IFN-α2b, IFN-β, or IFN-γ, of SV40-fibroblasts from 2 healthy controls (C1, C2), P2, and IFNAR1–/–, IFNGR1–/–, and STAT1–/– patients for 2 hours or 8 hours. The GUS housekeeping gene was used as an expression control. Mean and SD values from 3 independent experiments are shown. (B) Fold change in IFIT1 and MX1 mRNA levels after the stimulation, with IFN-α2b, IFN-β, or IFN-γ, of EBV-B cells from 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, C3), P2, and the IFNAR1–/– and STAT1–/– patients for 2 hours or 8 hours. The housekeeping gene GUS was used as an expression control. Mean and SD values from 3 independent experiments are shown. (C) Heatmaps of genes differentially expressed after 2 or 8 hours of stimulation with IFN‑α2b or IFN‑γ, in primary fibroblasts from 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, C3), P2, the IFNAR1–/– p.V225fs patient, and an IFNGR1–/– patient. For each set of conditions, we show the genes significantly differentially expressed with respect to the control group, i.e., with a |log 2 (fold change [FC])| >1 and P < 0.05 after Benjamini-Hochberg correction, and genes with a |Δlog 2 (FC)| >1 between the control group and the IFNAR1–/– patient or the IFNGR1–/– patient after stimulation with IFN-α2b and IFN-γ, respectively. The gradient from blue to red represents increasing log 2 (FC). Genes are clustered by Euclidean distance. (D) Scatterplots of log 2 (FC) in RNA-Seq–quantified gene expression following stimulation with IFN‑α2b or IFN‑γ for 2 or 8 hours, in primary fibroblasts from P2 versus 3 healthy controls (C1, C2, and C3). Each dot represents a single gene.

Enhanced susceptibility of patient fibroblasts to viruses in the presence or absence of IFN-α/β. In our previous studies, we used human dermal fibroblasts as a surrogate cell type for assessing non–hematopoietic cell–intrinsic immunity to viruses, including HSV-1, mediated by TLR3, IFN, or other mechanisms (10, 11, 13, 19, 20). TLR3-, STAT1-, or IFNAR1-deficient patient SV40-fibroblasts have been shown to display enhanced susceptibility to various viruses, including vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), measles virus, and HSV-1 (9, 42, 54). When SV40-fibroblasts from P2 were infected with VSV, enterovirus 71 (EV71), or HSV-1, higher levels of viral replication were observed than in healthy control cells, as previously reported for a patient with AR complete TLR3 deficiency, a patient with AR complete STAT1 deficiency, and a previously reported IFNAR1-deficient patient (9, 24, 42). Furthermore, prior treatment with IFN-α2b or IFN-β did not rescue these viral phenotypes in the fibroblasts of the IFNAR1-deficient patient, whereas such pretreatment fully protected cells from healthy controls and the TLR3-deficient patient (Figure 7, A–F; and Supplemental Figure 7A). Consistent with our previous findings (11, 24, 42), neither IFN-α2b nor IFN-β fully rescued these viral phenotypes in STAT1-deficient fibroblasts, although some level of protection was observed relative to IFNAR1-deficient cells assessed in the same conditions (Figure 7, A, B, and D–F). Consistent with previous reports that IFN-γ displays some antiviral activity in some in vitro experimental conditions (58–62), IFN-γ pretreatment partially rescued the VSV replication phenotype in IFNAR1-deficient patient fibroblasts, whereas this treatment did not rescue this viral phenotype in STAT1-deficient cells (Figure 7, A and C). These results suggest that, in patients with inherited IFNAR1 deficiency, intact IFN-γ signaling may perhaps, to some extent, contribute to protection against some viral infections. We did not study the protective effect of IFN-λ in human dermal fibroblasts, owing to the lack of IFNLR expression in this cell type (23, 40, 63). Finally, the expression of exogenous WT IFNAR1 rescued the HSV-1 replication phenotype in P2’s fibroblasts, to the levels of healthy control cells (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Therefore, consistent with previous findings with other viruses (42), inherited IFNAR1 deficiency also renders fibroblasts highly susceptible to HSV-1.