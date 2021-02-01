Biomarkers of inflammation and repair in kidney disease progression

Study population. The Assessment, Serial Evaluation, and Subsequent Sequelae of Acute Kidney Injury (ASSESS-AKI) Study is a prospective, matched cohort study of hospitalized patients who did or did not experience an episode of AKI and survived to complete an in-person baseline study visit 3 months after discharge. This first outpatient visit is referred to as “baseline” throughout the manuscript. Study details have been described previously (30). Briefly, hospitalized adults were enrolled between December 2009 and February 2015 at 4 clinical centers in North America. The cohort comprised 769 hospitalized patients with AKI and 769 matched patients without AKI at the index hospitalization (Supplemental Figure 2). AKI was defined as an increase of 50% or greater or 0.3 mg/dL or greater in serum creatinine above the most recent outpatient, non–emergency department serum creatinine obtained within 7 to 365 days prior to index hospitalization.

Collection of study data. The 1538 ASSESS-AKI study participants had an in-person baseline study visit 3 months after discharge, during which clinical data were systematically collected (31). In addition, we collected blood and urine samples at the visit. Participants returned for in-patient follow-up visits 12 months after discharge and annually thereafter, and were contacted by telephone at 6-month intervals between clinic visits. Medical history, medication use, and study events were updated at each in-person visit or phone contact; blood and urine samples were collected at each in-person visit and eGFR was quantified using the CKD-EPI equation (32). Vital status was determined at each study contact through medical record review and contact with the participant’s healthcare proxy.

The primary kidney outcome was a composite of CKD incidence, CKD progression, and development of ESRD. In participants without preexisting CKD at index hospitalization (eGFR ≥ 60 mL/min/1.73 m2), CKD incidence was defined as the combination of 25% or greater reduction in eGFR (compared with the most recent preadmission measurement) and achieving CKD stage 3 or worse. In participants with preexisting CKD at the index hospitalization (eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2), CKD progression was defined as experiencing 50% or greater reduction in eGFR (compared with the most recent preadmission measurement) or progressing to stage 5 CKD. ESRD was defined as dialysis treatment at least once a week for at least 12 consecutive weeks, receipt of kidney transplant, or death while receiving dialysis.

Biomarker measurement. Samples were aliquoted and stored at –80°C until biomarker measurements. We measured serum and urine samples for creatinine concentration using the Roche enzymatic method (Roche Diagnostics). We measured urine samples for MCP-1 and YKL-40 using a multiplex assay, and urine samples for UMOD were measured on a separate assay (Meso Scale Diagnostics), the methods of which have been described previously (33). All investigators measuring biomarkers were blinded to clinical outcomes.

Animal surgery and experimental protocol. C57BL/6 (Envigo) wild-type mice (age 9–11 weeks) were used in this work. To establish the unilateral IRI (atrophy) model, warm renal ischemia was induced using a nontraumatic microaneurysm clip (FST Micro Clamps) on the left renal pedicle for 27 minutes, leaving the right kidney intact. To establish the unilateral ischemia/reperfusion with contralateral nephrectomy (repair) model, the right kidney was surgically removed at the time of left kidney ischemia, as we have previously described (14, 15). Blood was obtained 1 day after the surgery. Serum creatinine was measured at the Yale George M. O’Brien Kidney Center. The mice were sacrificed on days 1, 7, 14, and 30 after surgery (n = 10 per time point for each model). Control mice were sacrificed and are represented as day 0 (n = 10).

Histology and IHC. Kidneys were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin and embedded in paraffin. For detection of collagen, deparaffinized kidney sections (5 μm) were rehydrated and stained with Picrosirius red in 1.3% picric acid for 1 hour. PDGFRβ-positive cells were detected by IHC using primary monoclonal antibodies against PDGFRβ (3169, Cell Signaling Technology) as described previously (14). Six independent fields in the cortex and 4 independent fields in the outer medulla were analyzed per kidney. The percentage area of Picrosirius red staining and PDGFRβ-positive myofibroblasts, as a measure of fibrosis, and the thickness of the cortex and outer medulla were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH).

Quantitative PCR analysis. Whole-kidney RNA was extracted with an RNeasy Mini kit (Qiagen) and reverse transcribed using the iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Gene expression was determined by quantitative real-time PCR using an iCycler iQ (Bio-Rad Laboratories) and normalized to hypoxanthine–guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (Hprt). Primers used included previously published primers for Ccl2, Chi3l1, Col1a1, Fn1, Pdgfrb, and Hprt, as well as Umod forward (TGCAATCTGGCTTACTGCAC) and reverse (TGAAGCCTGAGCATTGTCTG) (14, 15). The data are expressed using the comparative threshold cycle (ΔCT) method, and the mRNA ratios are given by 2–ΔCT.

scRNA-seq analysis. Kidneys from the atrophy and repair models were harvested at 14 days after injury for cell isolation followed by scRNA-seq. The scRNA-seq library construction and sequencing were performed at the Yale Center for Genome Analysis (YCGA). Cell Ranger version 3.0.0 was used to process Chromium single-cell 3′ RNA-seq output and align the Read to the mouse reference transcriptome (mm9). Cell clustering and data analysis were performed using Seurat v3.1.0 R package (34, 35). Red blood cells, cells with transcriptome below 200 (likely cell fragments) or greater than 3,500 (potentially cell doublets), and cells with mitochondrial gene percentage greater than 50% were excluded. Principle component analysis (PCA) was performed on the scaled data. The top 30 principal components were chosen for unsupervised cell clustering. Each cluster was screened for marker genes by differential expression analysis based on the nonparametric Wilcoxon rank sum test for all the clusters with genes expressed in at least 25% of cells either inside or outside of a cluster. Cell identity was assigned based on kidney cell– and immune cell lineage–specific marker expression: Lrp2, Slc27a2, and Kap for proximal tubule; Slc12a1, Umod, Slc12a3, and Calb1 for TAL/DCT; Atp6v1g3 and Atp6v0d2 for collecting duct; Plvap and Kdr for vasculature; Acta2, Col1a1, and Fn1 for myofibroblasts; C1qa and C1qc for resident macrophages; C1qa, C1qc, Cx3cr1, and Ccr2 for infiltrating macrophages; Itgax for dendritic cells; S100a8 and S100a9 for neutrophils; Cd3e and Cd3g for T cells; and Cd79a and Cd79b for B cells. The scRNA-seq data reported in this paper are available in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE161758).

Statistics. Descriptive statistics are reported as mean (±SD) or median (IQR) for continuous variables, and as frequency (percentage) for categorical variables. For the patient cohort, we compared differences in characteristics between those who did and those who did not experience an episode of AKI during index hospitalization. For continuous variables, we used either the Student’s t test or the Wilcoxon rank sum test, and for categorical variables, we used the χ2 test. Correlation between urine biomarkers was assessed with Spearman’s correlation coefficients.

We used Cox regression models to estimate the associations between urine biomarkers and the primary composite kidney outcome. Biomarker concentrations were modeled as log 2 -transformed continuous variables or quartiles. The model was adjusted for the following prespecified variables: AKI and CKD status at index hospitalization, gender, black race, Hispanic ethnicity, smoking status, diabetes, sepsis during index hospitalization, and body mass index. They were further adjusted for log 2 -transformed urine creatinine and albumin at the 3-month in-person visit as well as eGFR determined at the aforementioned visit. In addition, we display the association of urine biomarkers with the composite kidney outcome and mortality using Kaplan-Meier curves. For analyses of the composite kidney outcome and mortality, we fit 2 separate models according to clinical AKI status and performed tests for effect modification between each biomarker and clinical AKI status on the composite kidney outcome and mortality, respectively.

We examined the association between biomarker levels and the change in eGFR over time using methods described previously (36). Briefly, we used linear mixed-effects modeling with a random participant-specific intercept and a random time effect, by regressing log(eGFR) against biomarker quartiles, follow-up time (months since baseline), biomarker quartiles × follow-up time, and baseline eGFR, in addition to the aforementioned covariates.

We subsequently generated a combined biomarker score, using methods described previously (37). The biomarker score was constructed by assigning integer values to each biomarker quartile. The biomarker score had a range of 0–9 and was calculated for each patient by summing the integer values assigned for the 3 biomarker levels for that patient. The prognostic accuracy of the biomarker score and clinical model was determined using the area under the curve (38). The ability of the biomarker risk score to correctly reclassify patients was additionally tested with the NRI (39).

Using methods described previously, we evaluated the effect that screening patients for an elevated biomarker score would have on the total sample size of a clinical trial for an intervention intended to prevent CKD (40). Our hypothetical clinical trial included a 12-month accrual period and 36-month follow-up; it specified 90% power to detect an HR of 0.8 using 2-sided testing and α equal to 0.05.

For our mouse model, multigroup comparison was performed by 1-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) for group mean comparison followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for subgroup comparison. Two-model time-course comparison was performed by 2-way ANOVA to test whether there was a difference between the models and in the time course, followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for subgroup comparison at each time point. Correlation of gene expression was determined by Pearson’s correlation coefficient.

Analyses were conducted using SAS software, version 9.4, Prism 8 (GraphPad Software), and R version 4.0.2. All tests of significance were 2-sided, with P less than 0.05 considered significant.

Study approval. The study was approved by the institutional review boards of all participating institutions, and written informed consent was obtained from all participants. All animal protocols were approved by the Yale University Animal Care and Use Committee.