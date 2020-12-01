Kisspeptin receptor agonist has therapeutic potential for female reproductive disorders

MVT-602 is a nanopeptide KISS1R agonist developed to have increased stability, potency, and water solubility (20). To our knowledge, this is the first study to determine its PD and PK profiles in healthy women, and to directly compare these properties with those of native KP54, and with those in women with the 2 most common causes of oligo/anovulatory infertility, PCOS and HA. Both MVT-602 and KP54 induced a similar peak LH amplitude, consistent with their analogous mechanism of action via stimulation of KISS1R on hypothalamic GnRH neurons (4, 32). However, although PK properties were similar following s.c. bolus administration, MVT-602 produced a markedly prolonged PD effect compared with KP54 (time of peak LH: 21–22 hours vs. 4.7 hours). Accordingly, the AUC of LH was increased more than 4-fold after MVT-602 in comparison with KP54 (33), identifying MVT-602 as a prospective therapeutic for the treatment of female reproductive disorders using KISS1R-targeted drugs.

Due to kisspeptin’s action to directly stimulate hypothalamic GnRH neurons, there has been tremendous interest in the development of KISS1R agonists for the treatment of reproductive disorders (11). KP54 can be used to mature oocytes safely for IVF treatment (12), without causing the dangerous complication of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), even in women at increased a priori risk of OHSS (13). Moreover, extending the duration of the LH response with a second dose of KP54 further improves oocyte maturation without increasing the occurrence of OHSS (34). Hypothalamic kisspeptin signaling is known to be obligatory for the occurrence of preovulatory gonadotropin surge (35, 36). The natural mid-cycle gonadotropin surge in women is triphasic, comprising a rapidly ascending limb lasting 14 hours, followed by a plateau lasting for 14 hours, and then a descending limb lasting for 20 hours (33). The most commonly used current trigger of oocyte maturation during IVF treatment is human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which has an excessive duration of action lasting more than 1 week and consequently is the major cause of OHSS (37). hCG provides only LH-like activity without the accompanying FSH rise that accompanies the natural mid-cycle LH surge (33, 38, 39). Furthermore, activation of LH receptor by hCG results in different intracellular signaling than activation by LH, reflecting the physiological role of hCG in the maintenance of pregnancy rather than in the induction of oocyte maturation/ovulation (37). While GnRH agonists induce rises in both LH and FSH, the amplitude of LH reached is supraphysiological (~150 IU/L), and the duration of the LH surge is shorter (peak LH at 4–6 hours) (12, 33, 38–40). Thus, the endocrine profile of MVT-602 is distinct and is likely to be more similar to that of the natural mid-cycle gonadotropin surge than that induced by currently available triggers of oocyte maturation. Further studies assessing whether MVT-602’s more physiological endocrine profile translates to improved clinical outcomes during IVF treatment would be of great interest.

Kisspeptin also offers potential for the treatment of functional hypogonadal disorders associated with hypothalamic dysfunction such as diabetes-induced secondary hypogonadism (41) and age-related hypogonadism (42). While the treatment of functional hypogonadal disorders using kisspeptin could thus represent an attractive therapeutic intervention, these would require chronic stimulation protocols. However, chronic administration of KP54 can result in tachyphylaxis (43), which is most commonly encountered in the context of frequent high-dose administration (44). A continuous s.c. infusion of MVT-602 in men induced tachyphylaxis at a minimum steady-state concentration of at least 228 pg/mL (186 pmol/L) (23). It is notable that the peak circulating MVT-602 level in the present study in women was about 6-fold lower (<30 pmol/L) after a s.c. bolus of MVT-602 (0.03 nmol/kg) (Table 2). Furthermore, sensitivity to kisspeptin can modulate the susceptibility to tachyphylaxis; i.e., the same dose of KP54 administered twice daily induced tachyphylaxis in women with HA (15), but not when administered in the healthy follicular phase (45). As women in the follicular phase are less sensitive to MVT-602, one could speculate that higher circulating levels may be needed to induce tachyphylaxis in comparison with men, whereas even lower doses could be chosen to achieve continued gonadotropin stimulation while avoiding tachyphylaxis in most women with HA. Indeed, while MVT-602 can also induce tachyphylaxis if given continuously as a high-dose s.c. infusion (23), its ability to induce a prolonged duration of gonadotropin elevation lasting about 48 hours after a single bolus injection could facilitate chronic stimulation protocols that use infrequent (e.g., every 2–3 days) low-dose bolus administration that could mitigate against tachyphylaxis (16). Conversely, the prolonged duration of action of MVT-602 on GnRH neuronal firing in vitro and on LH release in women, coupled with its increased potency, could indicate that tachyphylaxis may yet challenge continued stimulation with the use of MVT-602 in a chronic protocol. Consequently, further studies investigating chronic administration protocols of MVT-602 are indicated to assess whether persistent stimulation can be achieved with low-dose intermittent administration.

Continuous exposure of the KISS1R to KP10 elicits a biphasic increase in intracellular Ca2+ signaling, with an acute first-phase response lasting 5 minutes, followed by a more sustained second-phase response lasting more than 30 minutes (46). KISS1R is a Gα q /11-coupled receptor (27); however, it is also recognized that mechanisms in addition to Gα q /11 signaling can induce LH/GnRH secretion, such as via the adaptor protein arrestin to activate ERK signaling (47, 48). In addition to its key role as an adaptor protein, arrestin also mediates GPCR internalization, and, notably, the persistent second wave in Ca2+ signaling after KP10 is dependent on KISS1R internalization (46). Here we report, for the first time to our knowledge, that continuous exposure to KP54, and MVT-602, also produced prolonged Ca2+ signaling responses, akin to KP10, which may suggest that receptor trafficking may also be involved in regulating signal kinetics from KP54 and MVT-602.

We compared MVT-602 with a dose of KP54 (9.6 nmol/kg) that is likely to induce a near-maximal response on LH during clinical studies (9, 12, 13). The 500-fold increased potency of MVT-602 at the human KISS1R to induce IP 1 signaling is consistent with the clinical data, in which a 300-fold lower dose of MVT-602 produced similar elevations in gonadotropins compared with KP54. PK parameters for KP54 and MVT-602 were surprisingly similar. The half-life of KP54 reported in the present study (1.7 hours) is longer than that previously reported (~0.5 hours) (8), which is likely attributable to the mode of administration in the present study (s.c. rather than i.v.). MVT-602 has been reported to have a similar half-life (1.5–3.5 hours) in men using the same s.c. route of administration (23).

C6 is a Kiss1r agonist synthesized through modification of KP10, by addition of a serum albumin-binding motif and ω-methylation of arginine to resist trypsin-like proteases (49). Thus, C6 was confirmed to have increased potency compared with KP10 in a calcium mobilization assay (EC 50 0.33 vs. 2.6 nM) (49). C6 has been studied in preclinical models but not in humans; intramuscular injection of 15 nmol of C6 induced an LH rise that lasted about 12 hours in ewes in both breeding and nonbreeding seasons (49). C6 also increased gonadotropin release and triggered ovulation in alpine goats, suggesting that C6 could offer an alternative to pregnant mare serum gonadotropin in animal husbandry (50). Application of C6 at doses from 0.01 to 40 nM stimulated action potential firing in approximately half of murine GnRH neurons tested (49). Once-daily i.p. administration of C6 for 5 days advanced puberty in mice (49). One could hypothesize that the reduced potency of C6 could theoretically reduce the chance of tachyphylaxis; however, the rise in LH was reduced after 5 days of daily administration, suggesting that C6 may also be susceptible to tachyphylaxis despite its reduced potency (49). C6 has yet to be tested in humans, and thus further studies would be needed to compare the endocrine profile of C6 with that of KP54 or MVT-602 in women.

Notably, there may be ligand-dependent differences in receptor regulation that cannot be recapitulated in a HEK293 cell model; thus it was also important to compare the effects of MVT-602 versus KP54 on GnRH neurons. Kisspeptin is a strong activator of action potential firing in GnRH neurons (30) and GnRH release (51, 52), with the latter dependent on both intra- and extracellular Ca2+ sources (52). Exposure of GnRH neurons in brain slices to only a short exposure of MVT-602 (5 minutes) elevated firing for a longer duration (115 vs. 55 minutes) and to a greater peak firing rate than an equimolar amount of KP54. These findings are consistent with the prolonged elevation of gonadotropin levels following MVT-602 compared with KP54 that we observed in women. There could be multiple mechanisms underlying the distinct kinetic profiles in firing rate between KP54 and MVT-602 following a brief exposure to GnRH neurons. Each ligand could have differential binding kinetics; ability to activate distinct signaling pathways, including signal crosstalk with other neuronal GPCRs; or altered ability for Kiss1r to be desensitized. In addition, it would be interesting to determine how these distinct firing rates, and signaling mechanisms, impact GnRH secretion and pulsatility.

It is interesting to consider the distinct durations of ligand exposure required for Kiss1r action during electrophysiological studies in GnRH neurons versus intracellular Ca2+ signaling studies in HEK293 cells. Brief exposure to a Kiss1r ligand can induce persistent action potential firing in GnRH neurons, whereas sustained exposure of Kiss1r to the ligand is required to induce Ca2+ signaling in HEK293 cells. No previous study has investigated the effects of KP54 or MVT-602 either on the action potential firing in GnRH neurons or on intracellular Ca2+ signaling in HEK293 cells. Thus, there is no direct comparison with our data available in the literature. In response to KP10 (10–100 nM), however, phospholipase C (PLC) appears to be the major pathway for intracellular signaling in GnRH neurons (53). Exposure of GnRH neurons to KP10 (10–100 nM) for 1–3 minutes elicits depolarization that lasts for at least 20 minutes (4); however, the number of GnRH neurons that responded to KP10 was reduced from 80% to 15% with pharmacological PLC antagonism and to 7% with IP 3 antagonism (53). Intracellular Ca2+ studies in GnRH neurons find that exposure to KP10 (100 nM) for about 3 minutes evoked an immediate rise in intracellular Ca2+ that lasted for 2–3 minutes before a sudden drop and a gradual return to basal concentrations (53). These data are congruous with our own findings in suggesting that the mechanisms contributing to the prolonged increase in firing rate of GnRH neurons may be independent of both persistent activation of Kiss1r and continued elevation of intracellular Ca2+. In summary, while experimental models evaluating both GnRH neuronal firing and intracellular Ca2+/IP 1 signaling provide valuable insight into the differential effects of MVT-602 and KP54 at Kiss1r, there may be additional differences in downstream signaling molecules that may not have been captured. For example, it is possible that phosphorylation of a downstream molecule after Kiss1r activation with a much longer duration of action could enable GnRH neurons to continue to fire without requiring the ongoing presence of the ligand at the receptor. By comparison, IP 1 /Ca2+ intracellular signaling experiments may provide a more direct portrayal of ongoing Kiss1r activation.

Interestingly, the rise in LH following MVT-602 during clinical studies was delayed for about 6 hours when studied in the healthy follicular phase. Similarly, KP54 also has a similar, albeit briefer, plateau in LH rise between 0.5 and 1.5 h before a further LH rise to its peak at 4.9 hours, suggesting that the observed delay in LH rise could be a KISS1R-mediated effect. However, the onset of the firing response following both ligands was similarly rapid during electrophysiological GnRH neuron studies, indicating that factors preceding receptor occupancy, such as the time needed for gaining access across the blood-brain barrier (BBB), are more likely to underlie this delay than deferred activation after binding to KISS1R. Indeed, MVT-602 was selected for its hydrophilic properties (20), which could conceivably alter its ability to cross the BBB, whereas KP54 is considered to cross the BBB (54, 55). Interestingly, the delay in LH rise was not apparent in women with HA, nor in men (23), suggesting that such a factor would have to plausibly differ between these physiological states.

Another possible contributor to the differential onset of LH increase is differences in the sex hormone milieu at the time of administration. The LH rise following KP54 is recognized to be modified by the sex hormone milieu at the time of administration, being markedly increased in the preovulatory phase of the menstrual cycle when estradiol levels are highest (9). Correspondingly, estradiol enhances GnRH neuron firing response to kisspeptin in a model of the preovulatory phase (30) and increases expression of Kiss1r in GT1-7 GnRH neurons (56). Thus, we examined the impact of artificially increasing ambient estradiol levels in the healthy follicular phase from 24 hours before the time of administration of MVT-602 using estradiol patches to achieve estradiol levels analogous to those encountered during the preovulatory phase. We observed that peak gonadotropin rises were markedly increased more than 3-fold after estradiol pretreatment; however, the time course of LH increase did not differ from that in the control healthy follicular phase. This observation was consistent with the more than 4-fold increased LH response to an s.c. bolus of KP54 (6.4–12.8 nmol/kg) after controlled ovarian stimulation, in which estradiol levels are markedly elevated, compared with the healthy follicular phase (9, 12, 13). Conceivably, administration of the estradiol patch 24 hours before MVT-602 administration could allow sufficient time for a switch from negative to positive feedback at GnRH neurons and/or the pituitary and thus augment the LH response (57).

We also determined the endocrine profile induced by MVT-602 in the 2 most common oligo/anovulatory disorders causing subfertility, namely PCOS and HA (24–26). The MVT-602–induced increase in LH level occurred sooner in women with HA in comparison with the healthy follicular phase. Levels of MVT-602 itself did not differ, suggesting that the advanced LH response could not be attributed to a difference in PK parameters, at least in the circulation. Notably, in order to ensure that women with PCOS had a more uniform endocrine milieu, most women with PCOS received a 7-day course of progesterone to induce a withdrawal bleed before each study visit, whereas healthy women and women with HA did not. Consequently, it is possible that exposure to administered progesterone in the previous cycle could have negatively affected reproductive hormone levels in women with PCOS (58). Disturbance of LH pulsatility in HA is associated with reduced energy availability (<30 kcal per kg of lean body mass) (59). Kisspeptin expression is reduced and Kiss1r expression is increased in the hypothalamus of a rodent model deprived of nutrition for 72 hours (3). Thus, our findings could putatively be explained by a greater abundance of KISS1R in HA leading to an exaggerated gonadotropin rise. Indeed, the LH rise after exogenous KP54 is increased in women with HA in comparison with healthy women in the follicular phase (15). MVT-602 induced an exaggerated and early rise in LH in women with HA, and some women also appeared to have a distinct secondary rise in LH. Notably, the rise in FSH was particularly pronounced in women with HA, and it is possible that the resultant enhanced estradiol level following MVT-602 administration to women with HA (Figure 5E) could exceed the threshold to induce a switch from negative to positive estradiol feedback and thus prompt a secondary LH rise in these women. Moreover, the marked FSH response coupled with the prolonged duration of action raises the prospect of using MVT-602 as a sole ovulation induction agent in women with HA.

In summary, we delineate the endocrine profile of the KISS1R agonist MVT-602 in healthy women and those with PCOS and HA for the first time to our knowledge. MVT-602 induced more prolonged stimulation of the reproductive axis via hypothalamic GnRH neurons than is possible with native KP54. Our in vitro data suggest that this prolonged action of MVT-602 compared with KP54 is due to its increased potency on intracellular Ca2+ release and extended duration of stimulation of GnRH neurons. Taken together, our clinical and mechanistic data identify MVT-602 as a prospective therapeutic agent for the treatment of female reproductive disorders.