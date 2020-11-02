Multiomic analysis and immunoprofiling reveal distinct subtypes of human angiosarcoma

Patient cohort. Sixty-eight patients diagnosed with angiosarcoma at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) between January 2000 and December 2015 were identified. Snap-frozen tissue samples from 18 patients were available, and 13 of these samples included paired normal tissue or blood and were sent for whole-genome sequencing. Archival formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) angiosarcoma samples from all 68 patients were available. Genetic material isolated from snap-frozen tissue was available from an independent cohort of patients with angiosarcoma (n = 17) from the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC). The clinicopathological characteristics of all patients with angiosarcoma and the profiling methods applied to the study cohort are summarized in Supplemental Table 10 and Supplemental Figure 13.

Cell lines. The SUP-T1 immature T lymphocyte cell line latently infected with HHV-7 (JI strain) was maintained in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 2 mM L-glutamine. This cell line was derived from malignant cells collected from the pleural effusion of an 8-year-old child with T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (courtesy of Dharam Ablashi, NIH AIDS Reagent Program, Division of AIDS, NIAID, NIH). The uninfected SUP-T1 cell line was obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). Two angiosarcoma cell lines (MO-LAS-B and ISO-HAS-B) were obtained from the Cell Resource Center for Biomedical Research, Institute of Development, Aging and Cancer (Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan), courtesy of Mikio Masuzawa (Kitasato University, Tokyo, Japan). The MO-LAS-B cell line was established from a patient with metastatic scalp lymphangiosarcoma to the pleura, whereas the ISO-HAS-B cell line was established from a patient with primary scalp hemangiosarcoma. Both cell lines were maintained in DMEM medium supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. Authentication of both cell lines was performed using 24 short tandem repeat (STR) loci plus the sex-determining locus, amelogenin, amplified using the GenePrint 24 System from Promega (Axil Scientific Pte Ltd.) (Supplemental Table 14). CD31 immunostaining was also performed, and cellular growth was verified in culture (Supplemental Figure 10). Primary human dermal microvascular endothelial cells (HDMECs) were obtained from PromoCell. Cell cultures at approximately 70% confluence were used for all experimental drug treatments unless otherwise stated.

Whole-genome sequencing and viral genome identification. The whole genomes of snap-frozen tumor tissue with adequate tumor content were selected for whole-genome sequencing (paired tumor-normal samples, n = 13; tumor-only samples, n = 5). A qualified pathologist performed the initial microscopic evaluation and assessment of tumor content. Whole-genome sequencing was performed on the Illumina HiSeq X platform as paired-end 150 bp reads, using DNA inserts averaging 350 bp (NovogeneAIT Genomics) (Supplemental Table 15). Read pairs were aligned to the human reference genome NCBI GRC Build 37 (hg19) using Burrows-Wheeler Aligner–MEM (BWA-MEM) (http://bio-bwa.sourceforge.net) (43), and SAMBamba (44) was used to remove PCR duplicates. In order to identify viral genomes, an alignment-based analysis was carried out using VirusFinder 2 (45), and a subroutine, using Trinity, assembled putative viral short reads to longer contigs (46).

Somatic variant calling and generation of mutation signatures. Somatic mutations were identified by the Strelka2 variant caller with default parameters (47). Variants were subsequently annotated by wANNOVAR (48). TMB was estimated on the basis of the proportion of nonsynonymous single nucleotide variants and short indels per coding megabase. Somatic mutational signatures were extracted using SigProfiler, an algorithm based on the 96 base substitution classification via nonnegative matrix factorization, and compared with the COSMIC v3 set of signatures (49). Dinucleotide substitutions were identified as previously described (50). Manta SV was used to detect structural variants (51). GISTIC 2.0 was used to identify biologically significant copy number changes from random events (52).

cDNA synthesis, whole transcriptome sequencing, and GSEA. Total RNA was extracted from snap-frozen tissue using TRIzol (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and purified with an RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The integrity of RNA was determined by electrophoresis using the 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies). Whole-transcriptome sequencing (WTS) was performed on the Illumina HiSeq4000 platform (AuraGen) using the standard Illumina RNA-Seq protocol (paired tumor-normal samples, n = 6; tumor-only samples, n = 6; cell lines, n = 2) (Supplemental Table 16). The reads were aligned to the human genome hg19 RefSeq reference transcriptome by STAR (53, 54). Transcript abundance estimation was performed using RSEM software (55). Differentially expressed genes were identified using DESeq2 (56). For each gene, read counts are represented as transcripts per million (TPM) and are normalized for both sequencing depth and gene length. GSEA was performed using the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) hallmark gene set (57). A gene set is significantly enriched if its NES has a FDR Q value below 0.05. Immune cell type abundance from bulk transcriptomes were inferred with CIBERSORTx using LM22 immune reference profiles (58).

NanoString gene expression profiling. The NanoString Pancancer IO360 panel on the nCounter platform (NanoString Technologies) was used to interrogate gene expression on FFPE tissue, following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, RNA was extracted from five 10 μm sections on all samples with adequate tumor tissue available and then analyzed using the 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies). After excluding samples with suboptimal RNA integrity and content, the remaining samples were included in the nCounter analysis. The final set of data that passed quality control (n = 38) were analyzed on the nSolver 4.0 Advanced Analysis module using default settings to derive differentially expressed genes, pathway scores, and cell type scores. The panel was further analyzed using the TIS algorithm, which measures the level of immune infiltrate in a tumor and the tumor microenvironment (11). This signature contains 18 genes related to antigen presentation, chemokine expression, cytotoxic activity, and adaptive immune resistance. The score was calculated as a weighted linear combination of the expression values of the 18 genes normalized to expression of the stable housekeeping gene. A high TIS score was defined as being greater than or equal to the median score in the cohort.

HHV-7 nested PCR. Nested PCR was performed to detect HHV-7 DNA sequences targeting the U10 (structural phosphoprotein) gene. For positive controls, HHV-7 was detected via PCR for the U10 gene using DNA isolated from SUP-T1 cell lines latently infected with HHV-7. The specificities of these primers were checked against HHV-7 JI and RK strains by Primer-Blast and by direct sequencing of the PCR products (Supplemental Table 17). The PCR cycling conditions were as follows: initial denaturation for 2 minutes at 94°C, followed by 35 cycles of denaturation for 30 seconds at 94°C, annealing for 30 seconds at 60°C (55°C for inner reaction), and extension for 45 seconds at 72°C, ending with a final extension step for 5 minutes at 72°C. The reaction mixture with a final volume of 25 μL consisted of 100 ng DNA template, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 0.2 mM dNTP, 0.5 μM primer, and 2 units Taq polymerase. The PCR product (0.5 μL) from the first round of amplification was used as the template for the second round of PCR. The conditions were the same as for the first PCR except that the inner primers were used instead of the outer primers. For the positive control, DNA extracted from an HHV-7–infected SUP-T1 cell line was used, whereas for negative controls, DNA extracted from an HHV-7–uninfected SUP-T1 cell line as well as reactions with no DNA template were used. Amplified PCR products were electrophoresed within 1.5% agarose gels and visualized with UV light fluorescence after SYBR safe staining. To avoid contamination, DNA extraction, PCR, and gel electrophoresis were performed in separate laboratory locations using separate sets of equipment.

IHC. Sections (4 μm thick) were cut from the FFPE tissue blocks and mounted onto positively charged Bond Plus Slides (Leica Biosystems) and then dried on a heating bench for at least 20 minutes. After deparaffinization and rehydration, tissue samples were subjected to high temperature–induced epitope retrieval by briefly steaming them in antigen retrieval solution (citrate buffer, pH 6.0) for 3 minutes in a pressure cooker. Endogenous peroxidase activity was blocked using BLOXALL Blocking Solution (Vector Laboratories) for 10 minutes at room temperature, followed by 2.5% normal horse serum blocking solution for 20 minutes, and then blocking of endogenous biotin or avidin/streptavidin binding proteins using the Avidin/Biotin Blocking Kit (Vector Laboratories). Using the VECTASTAIN Elite ABC-Peroxidase Kit (Vector Laboratories), primary antibodies were diluted at 1:200 in 2.5% normal horse serum. Slides were incubated for 30 minutes each at room temperature in sequence with the respective primary and secondary antibodies, followed by ABC Reagent (Vector Laboratories). Substrate detection was performed using the Vector NovaRED Substrate Kit (Vector Laboratories), before counterstaining briefly with Vector Hematoxylin QS Counterstain (Vector Laboratories). Mouse monoclonal IgG1 antibody (BioAcademia) recognizing the HHV-7 glycoprotein gH (clone 2) was used to detect the presence of HHV-7. Mouse monoclonal IgG2 antibody (clone TDM2, Cosmo Bio USA) was used to detect CPDs (Cosmo Bio USA). Tumor cells with moderate-to-intense staining for HHV-7 or CPDs were regarded as positive, whereas weak/equivocal cases were regarded as negative.

mIHC/IF. mIHC/IF was performed using an Opal Multiplex IHC Kit (Akoya Bioscience), as previously described by our group and in other studies (59–68). All cases profiled on NanoString were available except for AS-15 and are included in this analysis (n = 37). Slides were labeled with PD-L1, CD68, CD8, FOXP3, CD15, and ERG, followed by the appropriate secondary antibodies. Particularly for this panel, we followed the detailed protocol that our group previously reported (38) and have briefly described here. FFPE tissue sections were cut onto Bond Plus slides (Leica Biosystems) and heated at 60°C for 20 minutes (69). Tissue slides were then subjected to deparaffinization, rehydration, and heat-induced epitope retrieval (HIER) using a Leica Bond Max Autostainer (Leica Biosystems), before endogenous peroxidase blocking (Leica Biosystems). Slides were incubated with primary antibodies followed by application of polymeric HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Leica Biosystems). An appropriate Opal Fluorophore-conjugated Tyramide Signal Amplification (TSA) (Akoya Biosciences) was then added at a 1:100 dilution. Slides were rinsed with washing buffer after each step. Following TSA deposition, the slides were again subjected to HIER to strip the tissue-bound primary/secondary antibody complexes and prepare for labeling of the next marker. These steps were repeated until all 6 markers were labeled and finally added with spectral DAPI (Akoya Biosciences) at a 1:10 dilution. Slides were mounted with ProLong Diamond Anti-fade Mountant (Molecular Probes, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cured in the dark at room temperature for 24 hours. Ten images (viable tumor regions were selected randomly by pathologists) were acquired for each case using a Vectra 3 Pathology Imaging System Microscope (Akoya Bioscience) and then analyzed and scored by a pathologist using INFORM Software, version 2.4.2 (Akoya Biosciences) (60, 70, 71) as well as HALO (Indica Labs) (26, 72). The number of immune cells scored was normalized to the number of ERG+ (tumor) cells and then log 2 transformed before correlating with NanoString data.

Quantification of cell viability. Cell viability was quantified using the CellTiter-Glo 2.0 Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, cells in exponential growth were harvested by Trypsin-EDTA and seeded at 2000 cells/100 μL/well in 96-well plates and allowed to attach overnight. Various concentrations of drugs were added to cultures in parallel. Control cells were cultured using the same conditions. All reactions were performed in triplicate. Following treatment for 120 hours, the cells were incubated with CellTiter-Glo 2.0 Reagent before absorbances were measured using a 96-well plate reader (M200 Infinite, TECAN). For each treatment, cell viability was evaluated as the percentage of control absorbance. The growth-inhibitory effects were analyzed by generating dose response curves as a plot of the percentage of surviving cells versus the drug concentration. Alisertib, tozasertib, barasertib, AZD7762, prexasertib, GDC-0575, volasertib, and GSK461361 were purchased from Selleck Chemicals and prepared according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Data and materials availability. The WGS data were deposited in the European Genome-phenome Archive (EGA) under accession no. EGAD00001005366. The WTS data were deposited in the EGA under accession no. EGAD00001005367.

Statistics. Comparisons of the frequencies of categorical variables were performed using Pearson’s χ2 tests or Fisher’s exact tests. Correlation analysis between continuous variables were evaluated by Pearson’s correlation coefficient r. Growth-inhibitory effects of drugs on cell lines are represented by mean values and their SDs. Continuous variables are represented by box-and-whisker plots, and their associations with categorical variables were evaluated by a Mann-Whitney U or Kruskal-Wallis test as appropriate, or by a Jonckheere-Terpstra test if there was a priori ordering of independent variables. Disease-specific survival was determined by the interval between the date of diagnosis to the date of death from angiosarcoma. Survival was censored at the date of the last follow-up for survivors. Kaplan-Meier analyses were conducted to identify statistically significant univariable predictors of survival, and the results are represented by HRs and 95% CIs. All statistical analyses were conducted assuming a 2-sided test with a significance level of 0.05 unless otherwise stated and were performed using MedCalc for Windows, version 18.2.1 (MedCalc Software).

Study approval. Written informed consent for the use of biospecimens and clinical data was obtained in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. This study was approved by the IRB of the National Cancer Centre Singapore (2010/426/B).