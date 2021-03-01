Nitric oxide modulates bone anabolism through regulation of osteoblast glycolysis and differentiation

Deletion of Asl in osteoblast lineage cells leads to decreased NO production, osteoblast differentiation, and mineralization. We and others have shown that deletion of Asl leads to decreased NO production in various cell types, including endothelial cells, neurons, and enterocytes (32, 45, 46). To test whether downregulation of Asl also results in decreased NO production in osteoblast lineage cells, we used small interfering RNA–mediated (siRNA-mediated) knockdown of Asl in ST2 cells, a mouse bone marrow–derived stromal cell line. NO production was measured by the DAF-FM diacetate (4-amino-5-methylamino-2′,7′-difluorofluorescein diacetate) assay, which is based on the fluorescence intensity of a fluorescent dye that reacts with NO autoxidation products. NO production was significantly decreased after knockdown of Asl in ST2 cells (Figure 1A). To determine the role of NO in osteoblast differentiation, we induced osteoblastic differentiation in ST2 cells. Knockdown of Asl resulted in decreased expression of osteoblast-marker genes, including Runx2 (Runt-related transcription factor 2), Osx (osterix), Alp (alkaline phosphatase), and Col1a1 (collagen type I α 1 chain) as shown by real-time quantitative RT-PCR (qPCR) (Figure 1B). The same effect was found to be reproduced in knockdown of Asl in MC3T3 cells, another osteoblast precursor cell line derived from mouse calvaria cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138935DS1).

Figure 1 Deletion of Asl in osteoblast lineage cells leads to decreased NO production, osteoblast differentiation, and mineralization. (A) NO level was measured by DAF-FM fluorescence intensity in ST2 cells after siRNA-mediated Asl knockdown. n = 8. (B) mRNA levels of Asl, Runx2, Osx, Alp, and Col1a1 by qPCR in ST2 cells. Asl-knockdown ST2 cells were differentiated in osteogenic medium for 3 days. n = 4. (C) mRNA levels of Asl, Runx2, Osx, Alp, Col1a1, and osteocalcin (Ocn) by qPCR in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT and AslNeo/Neo mice. BMSCs were cultured in osteogenic medium for 14 days. n = 3. (D) Alizarin red staining of BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT and AslNeo/Neo mice. BMSCs were cultured in osteogenic medium for 14 days. n = 3. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005 by Student’s t test.

To determine whether Asl-deficient osteoblasts have an intrinsic defect in differentiation and mineralization, primary bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs) were generated from the bone marrow of WT and AslNeo/Neo mice, a hypomorphic mouse model of ASLD. AslNeo/Neo mice have approximately 25% residual Asl expression (31). BMSCs were cultured in osteogenic medium for 14 days and expression of osteoblast-marker genes and staining for mineralization were evaluated. Consistent with the results from in vitro differentiation of ST2 cells and MC3T3 cells, the ability of BMSCs to differentiate into osteoblasts and mineralization capacity of cells derived from AslNeo/Neo mice were significantly reduced as compared with WT mice (Figure 1, C and D).

Deletion of Asl in osteoblast lineage cells leads to downregulation of glycolysis pathway. To further investigate the possible molecular mechanisms underlying osteoblast differentiation, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT and AslNeo/Neo mice. A heatmap depicting the top 100 upregulated and downregulated genes is shown in Figure 2A. Several canonical pathways were enriched in a core analysis in Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (Supplemental Figure 2). Notably, the glycolysis pathway was indicated to be inhibited in AslNeo/Neo mouse–derived osteoblasts (z score of –2.1). Most of the genes in the glycolysis pathway were significantly downregulated (Figure 2B and Supplemental Excel file). These expression data were confirmed by immunoblotting of several enzymes of the glycolysis pathway including PFKFB3 (6-phosphofructo-2-kinase/fructose-2,6-biphosphatase 3), PKM (M2 isoform of pyruvate kinase), and LDHA (lactate dehydrogenase A) in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT and AslNeo/Neo mice (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, protein levels of PFKFB3, PKM, and LDHA were also reduced in long-bone protein extracts from AslNeo/Neo mice as compared with WT mice (Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 2 Deletion of Asl in osteoblast lineage cells leads to downregulation of glycolysis pathway. (A) Heatmap of the top 200 differentially expressed transcripts (100 upregulated and 100 downregulated) detected using RNA-seq in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT and AslNeo/Neo mice. BMSCs were cultured in osteogenic medium for 14 days. n = 3. (B) Heatmap of downregulated glycolysis pathway–related genes in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT and AslNeo/Neo mice. (C) Protein levels of PFKFB3, PKM, and LDHA by Western blot and (D) quantification of Western blot from WT and AslNeo/Neo BMSC–derived osteoblasts. n = 3. (E) Protein levels of PFKFB3, PKM, and LDHA by Western blot and (F) quantification of Western blot from WT and AslNeo/Neo mouse long-bone protein extracts. n = 4. (G and H) Seahorse assay of glycolytic activity (ECAR) in Asl-knockdown ST2 cells (siRNA mediated) with 5 μM NO donor S-nitroso-N-acetylpenicillamine (SNAP) or 5 μM DMSO (vehicle) 18-hour treatment (n = 6–10; data are representative of 3 independent experiments). 2-DG, 2-deoxyglucose. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Student’s t test (D and F) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

Many studies have suggested that glucose metabolism through aerobic glycolysis is the predominant source of energy that promotes osteoblast differentiation (13, 14). Thus, we examined whether changes in the level of glycolytic gene expression actually affected glycolytic function. We quantified the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR, which measures glycolysis) in Asl-deficient cells using the Seahorse XFe96 Analyzer. Both the basal and capacity for glycolysis, as indicated by ECAR, were significantly reduced with Asl knockdown in ST2 cells (Figure 2, G and H). Importantly, the basal level of glycolysis was partially restored and the capacity for glycolysis was fully restored with the addition of the NO donor S-nitroso-N-acetylpenicillamine (SNAP) (Figure 2, G and H). In contrast, N-acetylpenicillamine (NAP) (negative control compound of SNAP) did not increase ECAR levels in Asl-knockdown ST2 cells (Supplemental Figure 3). Collectively, these data suggest that NO is important for maintaining a normal glycolytic state during osteoblast differentiation.

NO also plays important roles in regulating mitochondrial biogenesis and function. We did not observe alterations in mitochondrial DNA copy number after knockdown of Asl in ST2 cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). We further evaluated mitochondrial function by measuring oxygen consumption rate (OCR, an indicator of oxidative phosphorylation) via Seahorse assay. We observed decreased OCR levels in BMSCs and BMSC-derived osteoblasts from AslNeo/Neo mice as compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). Because glycolysis contributes to the majority of ATP production in osteoblast lineage cells (47), we focused on the potential role of NO in enhancing glycolysis.

Heterozygous deletion of Cav-1 restores NO production and glycolytic ability. The overall production of NO is determined by a balance between positive and negative regulators. ASL is a positive regulator of NO; in contrast, Cav-1 has been reported to be a negative regulator of NO production (refs. 33, 35; and Figure 3A). We thus hypothesized that deletion of Cav-1 may restore NO production and rescue the Asl deficiency–induced phenotype, thereby also supporting the NO specificity of the ASLD phenotype. To investigate the role of ASL and Cav-1 in the regulation of NO production and bone mass in vivo, we crossed Asl+/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice with Asl+/Neo mice to generate AslNeo/Neo mice and AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice. As complete absence of Cav-1 in mice results in systemic manifestations including abnormal lipid metabolism, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiomyopathy (48–50), we compared AslNeo/Neo mice to AslNeo/Neo Cav-1+/– mice.

Figure 3 Heterozygous deletion of Cav-1 restores NO production and glycolytic ability. (A) Schematic figure of Asl and Cav-1 in the regulation of NO synthesis. (B) mRNA and (C and D) protein levels of Cav-1 in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT and AslNeo/Neo mice. BMSCs were cultured in osteogenic medium for 14 days. n = 3–4. (E) DAF-FM fluorescence intensity of BMSCs derived from WT, AslNeo/Neo, and AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice. n = 12 wells/mouse. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (F) mRNA levels of glycolytic genes Slc2a1, Pfkfb3, Aldoc (aldolase, fructose-bisphosphate C), and Ldha from BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT, AslNeo/Neo, and AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice. BMSCs were cultured in osteogenic medium for 14 days. n = 3–4. (G and H) Seahorse assay of ECAR from WT, AslNeo/Neo, and AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mouse BMSC–derived osteoblasts. n = 12 wells/mouse. 2-DG, 2-deoxyglucose. Data are representative of 3 independent and biological repeats and are presented as mean ± SD. Student’s t test for 2 groups or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for multiple groups. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

First, we measured Cav-1 expression in BMSC-derived osteoblasts. Cav-1 mRNA and protein levels were upregulated in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from AslNeo/Neo mice compared with WT mice (Figure 3, B–D), indicating an accumulation of the negative regulator of NO synthesis in the absence of ASL. NO production was decreased in BMSCs from AslNeo/Neo mice compared with WT mice; however, with heterozygous loss of Cav-1, NO synthesis was restored (Figure 3E). Consistently, compared with WT mouse–derived osteoblasts, AslNeo/Neo mouse–derived osteoblasts had decreased expression of glycolytic genes, as well as decreased glycolytic ability as shown by ECAR (Figure 3, F–H). In addition, we found that genes in the glycolysis pathway were expressed at higher levels in osteoblasts derived from AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice as compared with AslNeo/Neo mice (Figure 3F). Furthermore, glycolytic rate and glycolytic capacity in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice were higher as compared with AslNeo/Neo mice (Figure 3, G and H).

Heterozygous deletion of Cav-1 partially rescues low bone mass in AslNeo/Neo mice. Because heterozygous Cav-1 deletion restored NO production and glycolytic capacity in cells derived from AslNeo/Neo mice, we next tested whether osteoblast differentiation ability and mineralization were also rescued in AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice. Alizarin red staining showed that the mineralization capacity was restored in AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– as compared with AslNeo/Neo BMSC–derived osteoblasts (Figure 4A). mRNA levels of osteoblastic marker genes Col1a1 and Ocn (osteocalcin) were higher in BMSC-derived osteoblasts from AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice as compared with AslNeo/Neo mice (Figure 4B). Micro–computed tomography (μCT) analysis of femurs revealed that AslNeo/Neo mice exhibited a low-bone-mass phenotype compared with WT mice (Figure 4C). Heterozygous Cav-1 deletion in AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice partially rescued the low bone mass in AslNeo/Neo mice (Figure 4C). Specifically, the parameters bone volume/total volume (BV/TV), trabecular number (Tb.N), and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) were completely rescued, and connectivity density (Conn.D) was partially rescued, while trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) and cortical thickness (Cort.Th) were not rescued (Figure 4C). The fact that Cav-1+/– mice did not have any obviously altered bone phenotype reiterates the notion that partially inhibiting Cav-1 in the context of ASLD could be of therapeutic benefit (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Heterozygous deletion of Cav-1 partially rescues low bone mass in AslNeo/Neo mice. (A) Alizarin red staining and (B) mRNA levels of Ocn and Col1a1 by qPCR of BMSC-derived osteoblasts from WT, AslNeo/Neo, and AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice. BMSCs were differentiated in osteogenic medium for 14 days. n = 3–4. (C) μCT analysis of distal femur from WT, Cav-1+/-, AslNeo/Neo, and AslNeo/Neo;Cav-1+/– mice (n = 5–7). Male, postnatal days 21–23. BV/TV, bone volume/tissue volume ratio; Tb.N, trabecular number; Tb.Th, trabecular thickness; Tb.Sp, trabecular separation; Conn.D, connectivity density; Cort.Th, cortical thickness. Data are presented as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

Asl deletion in the osteoblast lineage leads to decreased bone mass due to impaired osteoblast differentiation and function. To investigate the osteoblast-specific function of ASL-dependent NO in vivo, Aslfl/fl mice were crossed with Ocn-Cre–transgenic mice to obtain Aslfl/fl;Ocn-Cre+ conditional KO (Ocn-Asl–cKO) mice. Ocn-Cre deletes the floxed alleles in differentiated and mature osteoblasts. μCT analysis in 3-month-old mice showed that Ocn-Asl–cKO mice exhibited lower bone mass as compared with the control mice (Aslfl/fl) (Figure 5A). BV/TV, Tb.N, Tb.Th, and Conn.D were all reduced, while Tb.Sp was increased, and Cort.Th was unaltered in Ocn-Asl–cKO mice compared with control mice (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Asl deletion in osteoblast lineage cells leads to decreased bone mass due to decreased bone formation. (A) μCT analysis of distal femur of WT (Aslfl/fl) and Ocn-Asl–cKO mice. Bone parameters from distal femur of 3-month-old male mice. (B–D) Histomorphometric analysis of the distal femur of 3-month-old male WT (Aslfl/fl) and Ocn-Asl–cKO mice. (B) Osteoblast number/bone surface (N.Ob/BS). (C) Dynamic bone formation by double calcein labeling. BFR/BS, bone formation rate; MAR, mineral apposition rate. (D) Parameters osteoclast surface/bone surface (Oc.S/BS) and osteoclast number/bone surface (N.Oc/BS). n = 6–8/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. NS, not significant (P > 0.05).

To determine the in vivo cellular phenotype caused by loss of Asl in the osteoblast lineage, we performed bone histomorphometric analyses for both osteoblasts and osteoclasts in WT and Ocn-Asl–cKO mice. Static bone histomorphometry showed that osteoblast number (N.Ob/BS) was lower in Ocn-Asl–cKO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 5B). Dynamic histomorphometry using double calcein labeling showed that Ocn-Asl–cKO mice exhibited lower bone formation rate (BFR/BS) and mineral apposition rate (MAR) (Figure 5C). In addition, histomorphometry demonstrated that osteoclast surface (Oc.S/BS) and number (N.Oc/BS) were unaltered in Ocn-Asl–cKO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 5D). Taken together, these results show that the low-bone-mass phenotype in the Ocn-Asl–cKO mice is primarily due to decreased osteoblast-mediated bone formation. These results also support a critical role of cell-autonomous NO in the maintenance of in vivo bone formation.

Effect of ASL deficiency on osteoblast function and bone mineral density in humans with ASLD. To evaluate the effect of loss of ASL on human osteoblasts, we generated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from an individual with ASLD (pathogenic variants in ASL c.557G>A or p.Arg186Gln and c.857A>G or p.Gln286Arg, NCBI reference sequence NM_001024943.1; ref. 32). This individual was diagnosed with ASLD at 3 years of age, with hypertension at 5 years of age, and has not had any documented episodes of hyperammonemia (i.e., plasma ammonia levels >100 μmol/L; ref. 51). We also established 2 isogenic control iPSC lines from this parental line, each with a heterozygous variant in ASL (c.557G>A or c.857A>G) by correcting 1 of the 2 variants (Figure 6A), using a helper-dependent adenovirus system to mediate homologous recombination (ref. 52; Supplemental Methods, and Supplemental Figures 5 and 6).

Figure 6 Effect of ASL deficiency on osteoblast function and bone mineral density in humans with ASLD. (A) Schematic figure of correction of each of the variants of the compound heterozygous mutations of an individual with ASLD. (B) Alizarin red staining of ASLD and 2 isogenic control iPSC lines, differentiated in osteogenic medium for 21 days. n = 3. (C) mRNA levels of osteoblast marker genes Runx2, Col1a1, and (D) glycolytic genes Slc2a1, Hk1, Hk2, Pfkfb3, Pkm, and Ldha by qPCR, before (iPSCs) and after iPSCs were differentiated in osteogenic medium to osteoblasts (iPSCs→OBs) for 14 days. n = 3. (E) GLUT1 protein levels by Western blot. n = 3. iPSCs were differentiated in osteogenic medium for 14 days. n = 3. (F) mRNA levels of glycolytic genes Slc2a1, Hk1, Hk2, Pfkfb3, Pkm, and Ldha by qPCR. iPSCs from an individual with ASLD were differentiated in osteogenic medium and treated with 5 μM DMSO or 5 μM SNAP for 12 days. n = 3. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. (G) Dot plot of aBMD z scores of lumbar spine (LS) regions L1–L4 in 12 individuals with ASLD. Two individuals had low bone density (L1–L4 z scores less than –2.0).

We evaluated osteoblast differentiation and mineralization capacity using iPSCs from the individual with ASLD as compared to the 2 corrected, isogenic cell lines. The mineralization capacity was markedly increased in both corrected, isogenic cell lines compared with the ASLD parental line, when iPSCs were cultured in osteogenic medium for 21 days followed by alizarin red staining (Figure 6B). The osteoblast differentiation capacity was also increased in the 2 isogenic, corrected iPSC lines as compared with the parental ASLD iPSCs, as assessed by expression of the osteoblast markers Runx2 and Col1a1 after culturing in osteogenic medium for 14 days (Figure 6C).

We also assessed mRNA levels of genes in the glycolysis pathway, before and after iPSCs were differentiated in osteogenic medium for 14 days. We found that mRNA levels of the glycolytic genes Slc2a1 (solute carrier family 2 member 1), HK1 (hexokinase 1), HK2, Pfkfb3, Pkm, and Ldha were significantly higher in the 2 isogenic, corrected cells compared with ASLD iPSCs after differentiation in osteogenic medium, indicating that correcting 1 of the 2 Asl variants was sufficient to restore glycolytic ability (Figure 6D). This is consistent with the recessive inheritance of ASLD and absence of an apparent clinical phenotype in carriers of ASLD. In addition, the protein level of glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) was dramatically upregulated in the 2 isogenic, corrected iPSCs compared with parental ASLD iPSC–derived osteoblasts (Figure 6E). Importantly, when the iPSCs from the ASLD subject were treated with SNAP during osteoblast differentiation, the mRNA levels of glycolytic genes were upregulated (Figure 6F). These results suggest that iPSCs derived from the individual with ASLD also have decreased osteoblast differentiation ability, which is associated with impaired glycolysis.

ASLD is a rare Mendelian disorder; thus, to assess bone turnover markers and areal bone mineral density (aBMD) in humans with ASLD, we leveraged an ongoing clinical study (NCT03064048) that was being conducted at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. In this sample, 12 individuals (9 males, 3 females) with ASLD were evaluated (Supplemental Table 2). The median age of participants was 9 years (range, 6–21). Seven participants had history of hyperammonemia and 3 had undergone liver transplantation. In these 12 individuals, plasma markers that are representative of bone formation (i.e., OCN and bone-specific alkaline phosphatase [BsALP]), bone resorption (C-terminal telopeptide [CTX]), and aBMD using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry were assessed. The bone turnover markers were within the age-specific normative values (Supplemental Table 3). The proportion of individuals with ASLD with low bone density defined by a z score of less than –2.0 at the lumbar spine (0.166; n = 2) was statistically higher when compared with the expected proportion (0.0228) from the age- and gender-matched general population data (Figure 6G). The 2 individuals with low bone density did not have any history of fractures. Three individuals with lumbar spine aBMD above a z score of –2.0 had history of fractures after trauma.