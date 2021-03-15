NLRP3 inflammasome induces CD4+ T cell loss in chronically HIV-1–infected patients

Increased activation of caspases in CD4+ T cells during chronic HIV-1 infection. To analyze the distribution of apoptotic and pyroptotic cells in HIV-1–infected patients, we used fluorochrome-labeled inhibitors of caspases (FLICA) and intracellular staining with antibodies specifically recognizing the active forms of caspase-1 and caspase-3 (17, 18). Stimulation of pyroptosis by nigericin selectively induced FLICA–caspase-1 activation, whereas staurosporine stimulation resulted in preferential activation of caspase-3 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138861DS1).

We then compared the frequencies of CD4+ T cells expressing activated caspase-1 and caspase-3 in healthy control subjects (HCs; n = 19), VIR patients (n = 80), ART patients (n = 41), and ECs (n = 7) (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). As shown in Figure 1, the proportion of caspase-1–activated CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, A and B; see Supplemental Figure 1B for gating strategy) was significantly increased in VIR patients compared with that in HCs (P < 0.001). The frequencies of caspase-1–activated CD4+ T cells in ART patients were lower than the frequencies in VIR patients but higher than those in HCs (P < 0.01 and P < 0.001, respectively). Notably, ECs maintained low levels of caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells comparable to those in HCs (P > 0.05). The activation of caspase-3 was also elevated in VIR patients but partially restored in ART patients (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Increased activation of caspase-1 and caspase-3 in CD4+ T cells during chronic HIV-1 infection. (A) Representative flow cytometry plot shows FLICA–caspase-1 and active caspase-3 expression in CD4+ T cells in peripheral blood of healthy controls (HC), viremic patients (VIR), antiretroviral therapy–treated patients (ART), and elite controllers (EC). (B and C) The frequencies of FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cells (B) and active caspase-3+ CD4+ T cells (C) from HCs (n = 19), VIR patients (n = 80), ART patients (n = 27), and ECs (n = 7). (D and E) Association of the frequencies of FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cells (D) and active caspase-3+ CD4+ T cells (E) with the absolute CD4+ T cell counts in VIR patients. Each dot represents a single individual, and associations were evaluated using Spearman’s correlation test. P and Spearman’s ρ values are presented. (F) CD4+ T lymphocytes from 6 VIR patients were downsampled, concatenated, and mapped by t-SNE. Each point represents a single cell. Different light colors represent different subsets. The FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cells (blue) and active caspase-3+ CD4+ T cells (red) were overlaid onto the overall t-SNE map. (G) The proportion of naive T (Tn), Tcm, Ttm, Tem, and Ttd cells in the total, FLICA–caspase-1+, and active caspase-3+ CD4+ T cell population from VIR patients (n = 6). Different symbols represent different individuals. (H) The Tcm/Tem ratio was calculated. Mann-Whitney U test (B and C); Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (G and H); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. pos, positive.

Table 1 Characteristics of study participants

Caspase-1 activation is a marker of the formation of inflammasome and the occurrence of pyroptosis (19). We further characterized the caspase-activating CD4+ T cells by imaging flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). By gating on morphologically intact cells, we detected FLICA–caspase-1+ or active caspase-3+ CD4+ T cells from VIR patients in a proportion that was comparable to that detected by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1F). Strikingly, a much higher proportion of FLICA+ CD4+ T cells than negative control cells harbored a misshapen membrane (29.00% ± 8.35% vs. 5.36% ± 2.88%, P < 0.01), suggesting the occurrence of membrane rupture during pyroptosis (Supplemental Figure 1G and ref. 20). This increase in proportion of FLICA+ CD4+ T cells was not observed in caspase-3–activating CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1G).

Next, we determined whether there was a direct relationship between the increased caspase activation and CD4+ T cell loss. To this end, the statistical correlations between CD4+ T cell counts and caspase-1 and caspase-3 activation were analyzed in matched measurements performed in VIR patients. Both caspase-1 activation (Figure 1D; P < 0.001, r = –0.5823) and caspase-3 activation (Figure 1E; P < 0.001, r = –0.5369) showed significant negative correlations with CD4+ T cell counts.

When VIR patients were further stratified by CD4+ T cell count, patients with CD4+ T cell counts of ≥500 cells/μL manifested the lowest levels of caspase-1 and caspase-3 activation in CD4+ T cells, while the highest levels of caspase-1 and caspase-3 activation were detected in patients with CD4+ T cell counts of ≤200 cells/μL (Supplemental Figure 2A). ART patients showed a similar tendency to that observed in VIR patients when subgrouped by CD4+ T cell counts (Supplemental Figure 2B). Remarkably, the levels of caspase-1 activation correlated positively with caspase-3 activation levels in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2C; P < 0.001, r = 0.9164), suggesting a close connection between pyroptosis and apoptosis, both of which might be critically involved in CD4+ T cell loss in chronically HIV-1–infected patients.

We also investigated caspase-1 and caspase-3 activation in CD8+ T cells. Although similar changes were observed among different groups (Supplemental Figure 3A), caspase-1 activation (Supplemental Figure 3B; P = 0.042, r = –0.2338) and caspase-3 activation (Supplemental Figure 3B; P = 0.0219, r = –0.2009) in CD8+ T cells showed weak negative correlation with CD4+ T cell counts. Furthermore, no significant relationship was found between caspase activation and CD8+ T cell counts (Supplemental Figure 3C). These data highlight the important pathological significance of caspase activation in CD4+ T cells during chronic HIV-1 infection.

To characterize apoptotic and pyroptotic T cells in VIR patients in vivo, we subsequently analyzed the memory status of these cells with a focus on enrichment of such cells in specific subsets during chronic HIV-1 infection. Defined by the markers CD45RA, CCR7, and CD27, naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets were visualized using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) maps in HIV-1–infected individuals (Supplemental Figure 4A). CD4+ T cells from 6 different VIR patients coclustered (Supplemental Figure 4B). In CD4+ T cells, the caspase-1–activated clusters were enriched in the effector memory (Tem) subset, while the ratio decreased in the naive, central memory (Tcm), and transient memory (Ttm) subsets, and was unchanged in the terminally differentiated (Ttd) subset (Figure 1, F and G). This is different from the in vitro data, in which pyroptosis mainly occurred in resting T cells, such as in naive and Tcm subsets. The caspase-3–activated CD4+ T cells were also enriched in the Tem subset, while the decrease in caspase-3–activated CD4+ T cells in the naive subset was less marked than the decrease in caspase-1–activated cells (Figure 1, F and G). Among the CD8+ T cells, the caspase-1–activated fractions were significantly increased in the Tcm and Ttm and decreased in the Ttd subsets (Supplemental Figure 4C). The caspase-3–activated CD8+ T cells showed a significant increase in the Tcm subset and a significant decrease in the Ttm subset compared with the caspase-1–activated CD8+ T cell fractions (Supplemental Figure 4C). Nevertheless, the Tcm/Tem ratio of caspase-activated CD4+ T cells was decreased (Figure 1H). In contrast, the Tcm/Tem ratio was increased in caspase-activated CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). The heterogeneity of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells suggested the existence of different mechanisms for caspase activation.

Activation of caspase-1 in CD4+ T cells correlates with both viral load and inflammation. Previous ex vivo studies using the HLAC system showed that pyroptosis occurs mainly in resting CD4+ T cells, which undergo caspase-1 activation due to innate sensing of incomplete DNA fragments and are nonpermissive for HIV-1 infection (10, 11). To investigate whether caspase activation in CD4+ T cells is directly dependent on HIV-1 infection, we analyzed the presence and levels of HIV DNA in caspase-activated cells sorted from the PBMCs of VIR patients. The results showed that the frequencies of HIV DNA–containing cells were extremely low (Figure 2A). Surprisingly, neither caspase-1– nor caspase-3–activated cells showed enrichment of HIV DNA compared with control cells (Figure 2A). These data indicated that HIV-1 infection, either by a productive or an abortive mechanism, is not the main cause of caspase activation in peripheral CD4+ T cells in VIR patients. Activation-induced cell death has also been proposed as an important mechanism of CD4+ T cell loss in HIV infections (21). In this study, the activation status of CD4+ T cells (HLA-DR+CD38+) showed a stronger positive correlation with caspase-3 activation (P < 0.001, r = 0.5850) than with caspase-1 activation (P = 0.017, r = 0.3424; Figure 2B), suggesting that activation-induced cell death occurs via apoptosis, while the mechanism responsible for caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells remains to be clarified. Strikingly, when we assessed the expression of coreceptors recognized by HIV-1 on caspase-activating CD4+ T cells, the caspase-1–activated CD4+ T cell population was enriched in CCR5+CXCR4– cells, whereas the fraction of CCR5–CXCR4– cells was increased in caspase-3–activated CD4+ T cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4E). Taken together, these results suggested that caspase-1 activation and caspase-3 activation in CD4+ T cells are driven by different factors.

Figure 2 Activation of caspase-1 in CD4+ T cells correlates with both viral load and inflammation. (A) Isolation of total, FLICA–caspase-1+, and active caspase-3+ CD4+ T cells from PBMCs of VIR patients (n = 5). HIV DNA in different cell fractions was detected. Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test was performed. (B) Correlation of HLA-DR+CD38+ CD4+ T cells with FLICA–caspase-1+ and active caspase-3+ CD4+ T cells. (C) The expression of HIV-1 coreceptor CCR5 and CXCR4 on FLICA–caspase-1+ (red dots) and FLICA–caspase-1– CD4+ T cells (gray dots) in VIR patients (n = 5). neg, negative. (D and E) Correlation of FLICA–caspase-1 frequency in CD4+ T cells with HIV-1 viral load (D) and activation of CD8+ T cells (HLA-DR+CD38+ CD8+ T cells) (E) in VIR patients (n = 80). The HIV-1 viral load is represented on a log 10 scale. (F and G) Correlation matrix of FLICA–caspase-1 frequency in CD4+ T cells and plasma inflammatory markers in VIR patients and ART patients. Levels of sCD14, sCD163, I-FABP, and h-CRP were detected by ELISA, and other cytokines were measured by Luminex assay. The size and color density of circles are proportional to the correlation between 2 variables in VIR patients (D) or ART patients (E). Associations were evaluated using Spearman’s correlation test. P and Spearman’s ρ values are presented. Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (A and C); **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The involvement of apoptosis of CD4+ T cells in HIV-1 infection has been intensively studied, while the involvement of pyroptosis is less clear. In contrast to apoptosis, pyroptosis is a proinflammatory process, which is thought to link CD4+ T cell depletion and chronic inflammation, two critical features of HIV-1 infection (3). To clarify the involvement of pyroptosis of CD4+ T cells in HIV disease progression, we investigated the potential correlation of caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells with clinical parameters or related biomarkers. The frequency of FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cells correlated positively with plasma HIV-1 viral load in the VIR group (Figure 2D; P = 0.0013, r = 0.4974). Moreover, the percentage of FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cells correlated positively with CD8+ T cell activation status (Figure 2E; P = 0.012, r = 0.3413). Finally, caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells correlated positively with plasma inflammatory markers, such as IL-6 (P < 0.001, r = 0.4997), IFN-γ–induced protein 10 (IP-10; P = 0.003, r = 0.3742), macrophage inflammatory protein 1β (MIP-1β; P < 0.001, r = 0.466), and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (h-CRP) (P = 0.0068, r = 0.3429), and biomarkers of intestinal barrier dysfunction, such as soluble CD14 (sCD14) (P < 0.001, r = 0.4328; Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5). Interestingly, correlations between caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells and plasma inflammatory markers were not observed in ART patients (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that pyroptosis of CD4+ T cells is closely related to persistent inflammation in VIR patients, but not in ART patients.

Chronic HIV-1 infection induces GSDMD cleavage in LNs. GSDMD, which has been recently identified as the central executioner of pyroptosis, functions through N-terminal insertion, oligomerization, and membrane pore formation after cleavage by activated inflammatory caspases (22–24). To identify cells with GSDMD activation, we used antibodies that target the cleavage site residues FLTD in the N-terminal region of active GSDMD; these antibodies specifically recognize the active N-terminal region, rather than the full-length form or the C-terminal region (25). To visualize the subanatomical distribution of CD4+ T cells expressing active GSDMD, LN sections from HIV-1–negative subjects, VIR patients, and ART patients were stained for active GSDMD and CD4. In 3 HIV-1–negative subjects, 0.93% ± 0.30% (mean ± SEM) of the LN sections were stained positively for active GSDMD compared with 10.8% ± 2.8% in 7 VIR patients (P = 0.0167). In the 4 ART patients, 2.0% ± 0.54% of the LN sections were stained positively for active GSDMD, which was markedly lower than the ratio observed in VIR patients (P = 0.0152) but slightly higher than that in the HIV-1–negative group (Figure 3, A and B). More importantly, for the 7 VIR patients, the percentage of active GSDMD–positive staining in LNs correlated positively with viral load (Figure 3C; P = 0.048, r = 0.7857), indicating that pyroptosis (represented by active GSDMD) might be triggered by HIV-1 replication.

Figure 3 Increased GSDMD activation in lymph nodes of HIV-1–infected patients. (A) Representative examples of LNs from HIV-negative patients (n = 3) (left), VIR patients (n = 7) (middle), and ART patients (n = 4) (right) stained with anti–active GSDMD antibody shown at low (top panels) and high (bottom panels) magnification. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of active GSDMD was performed using ImageJ. Mann-Whitney U tests were used to evaluate statistically significant differences. (C) Spearman’s correlation between percentage of active GSDMD–positive area and HIV-1 viral load (VL) in VIR patients (n = 7). P and Spearman’s ρ values are presented. (D) Representative immunofluorescence microscopy images of LN sections from VIR patients hybridized with HIV-1 viral RNA and stained with anti–active caspase-3 and anti–active GSDMD antibodies, as indicated. (E) Representative immunofluorescence microscopy images of LN sections from VIR patients hybridized with HIV-1 viral RNA and stained with anti-CD3, anti-CD8, anti–active caspase-3, and anti–active GSDMD antibodies, as indicated. High-magnification fields show each fluorescence channel of representative images of pyroptotic and apoptotic cells at both sides of the main panel. Dashed lines represent B cell follicle limits. Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05.

We further used an in situ hybridization assay that combines the detection of viral RNA in fixed tissue sections with phenotypic analysis by using immunofluorescence and confocal microscopy. In VIR patients, HIV RNA–positive cells were broadly distributed in the LNs and were enriched in the follicles (Supplemental Figure 6A); however, cells expressing active GSDMD were mainly distributed in the T cell zone, in a bystander manner around HIV RNA–positive follicles (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6A). In contrast, cells expressing active caspase-3 were preferentially located in the LN follicles (Figure 3D). Similar distribution patterns of active caspase-3 and active GSDMD were observed when another commercial GSDMD antibody was used (Supplemental Figure 6B). We used 6-color multiplex immunohistochemistry analysis to detect HIV RNA, active GSDMD, active caspase-3, CD3, and CD8 in LN tissue. We found that follicular CD4+ T cells with active viral replication underwent caspase-3 activation (Figure 3E, right), but pyroptotic CD4+ T cells located outside the follicle did not (Figure 3E, left). These data indicate that GSDMD activation is triggered externally by active viral replication in a bystander manner.

NLRP3 inflammasome activation contributes to caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells. Subsequently, to dissect the upstream signals involved in caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells, we conducted quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR analysis of inflammasome-related gene expression in purified CD4+ T cells from PBMCs of HCs (n = 6), VIR patients (n = 22), ART patients (n = 11), and ECs (n = 3). Data showed that HIV-1 infection induced extensive activation of inflammasome-related genes (e.g., NLRP9, NLRP3, NLRP1, CASP1, IL1B; see Supplemental Table 4 for primer list), which was partially reversed by complete suppression of viremia in ART patients (Figure 4A). CD4+ T cells in ECs showed a pattern of inflammasome-related gene expression that was more similar to that in HCs than to that in VIR patients. Among these genes, NLRP3, CASP1, IL1B, and GSDMD showed the strongest correlation with CD4+ T cell caspase-1 activation, viral load, and CD4+ T cell counts in VIR patients (n = 22; Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7). In summary, these data highlight the potential role of the NLRP3 inflammasome in mediating caspase-1 activation and pyroptosis in CD4+ T cells.

Figure 4 Activation of caspase-1 is mediated by the NLRP3 inflammasome during chronic HIV-1 infection. Peripheral blood CD4+ T cells of HCs (n = 6), VIR patients (n = 22), ART patients (n = 11), and ECs (n = 3) were enriched by magnetic cell sorting. (A) Heatmap showing inflammasome-related gene expression. (B) Heatmap of pairwise correlation of inflammasome-related gene expression with FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cell frequency, viral load, and CD4+ T cell counts. (C) Correlations of FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cell frequency with inflammasome-related gene expression. (D) PBMCs from VIR patients (n = 5) were cultured with vehicle control or MCC-950 (1 μM) for 6 hours. FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cell frequencies, IL-1β secretion, and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release were determined. (E) Left: Representative NLRP3 expression in CD4+ T cells of HCs (red) and VIR patients (blue). Right: MFI of NLRP3 expression in CD4+ T cells from HCs (n = 5) and VIR patients (n = 5). FMO, fluorescence minus one. (F) PBMCs from HCs (n = 4) and VIR patients (n = 4) were stimulated with 10 μM nigericin, 5 mM ATP, or HIV-1 viral particles (Bal-GFP, R5-tropic), respectively. FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cell frequencies were determined by flow cytometry, and supernatant IL-1β levels were detected by ELISA. (G) PBMCs from HCs (n = 4) were treated with conditioned medium (CM) for 48 hours; then HIV-1 viral particles (Bal-GFP, R5-tropic) were added and incubated for an additional 24 hours. (H) MFI of NLRP3 in CD4+ T cells (left) and FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cell frequencies (right). (I) Left: Representative MitoSOX (Thermo Fisher Scientific) signal of VIR patients (n = 10). Right: MFI of MitoSOX signals. (J) PBMCs from VIR patients (n = 5) were cultured in the presence of 1 mM N-acetylcysteine (NAC) or 20 μM MitoTEMPO. Frequency of FLICA–caspase-1+ CD4+ T cells determined by flow cytometry. Mann-Whitney U test (E); Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (D, F, H, I, and J); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To determine whether the NLRP3 inflammasome is functionally involved in caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells during HIV-1 infection, PBMCs isolated from VIR patients were incubated in the presence of vehicle control or MCC-950 (NLRP3 inhibitor; ref. 26). Notably, MCC-950 inhibited caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells, IL-1β secretion, and release of lactate dehydrogenase in the supernatant (Figure 4D).

NLRP3 inflammasome activation is a 2-step process, a priming step to license the cell and an activation step in which NLRP3 activation is triggered, followed by the assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome and caspase-1–mediated pyroptosis (27). As shown in Figure 4A, priming of the NLRP3 inflammasome at the transcriptional level was observed in VIR patients. Additionally, intracellular staining showed that the translational level of NLRP3 was also significantly increased in VIR patients compared with the levels in HCs (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 8A). Thus, we hypothesized that these cells have been primed in the context of chronic HIV-1 infection, and can be readily activated by NLRP3 activators. To confirm this hypothesis, PBMCs isolated from HCs or VIR patients were stimulated with the known NLRP3 activators ATP and nigericin. Interestingly, CD4+ T cells from VIR patients, but not HCs, showed aberrant activation of caspase-1 and secretion of IL-1β following stimulation (Figure 4F). Next, we investigated the ability of viral particles to serve as an NLRP3 activator. Notably, incubation with viral particles selectively induced caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells (Figure 4F), but not in CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). Moreover, compared with PBMC-derived CD4+ T cells from HC donors primed with plasma from HCs, CD4+ T cells primed with plasma from VIR patients showed elevated NLRP3 expression and increased susceptibility to HIV particle–induced caspase-1 activation (Figure 4, G and H).

Mitochondrial dysfunction and the release of mitochondrial ROS (mtROS) are additional key upstream events implicated in NLRP3 activation (28–30). During chronic HIV-1 infection, mitochondrial depolarization and ROS production have also been described, and can be induced by Env-coreceptor interactions (31). As expected, in the setting of viral particle–induced activation, caspase-1–activated CD4+ T cells showed higher activation of mtROS (Figure 4I). Furthermore, inhibition of ROS production by N-acetylcysteine or MitoTEMPO (MilliporeSigma efficiently blocked caspase-1 activation in CD4+ T cells (Figure 4J). Overall, these data indicate that HIV-1 particle–induced ROS production drives NLRP3 inflammasome activation in CD4+ T cells during chronic HIV-1 infection.