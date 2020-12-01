Vaccine targeting SIVmac251 protease cleavage sites protects macaques against vaginal infection

Vaccine protection against vaginal SIVmac251 infection. The PCS vaccine delivers twelve 20–amino acid peptides overlapping each of the 12 viral PCSs with recombinant vesicular stomatitis viruses (rVSVs) and nanoformulations (NANOs) (8, 13). To evaluate the efficacy of the PCS vaccine (Figure 1A), 16 female MCMs that did not express known SIV controller MHC haplotypes (24) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138728DS1) were divided into 2 groups (the PCS vaccine and the vaccine vector control; n = 8 per group). MHC haplotypes were balanced between the 2 groups (Supplemental Table 2). The vaccination scheme consisted of prime with rVSVpcs or rVSV control vector (intramuscularly) and 4 boosts with combinations of rVSVpcs or rVSV vector (intramuscularly) and NANOpcs (intranasally, Figure 1B) (13).

Figure 1 The PCS vaccine protected MCMs against vaginal SIVmac251 infection. (A) The PCS vaccine. Twelve 20-mer peptides derived from the 12 protease cleavage site (PCS) regions of SIVmac239 (between –10 and +10 positions flanking each cleavage site) were delivered as recombinant vesicular stomatitis viruses (rVSV) and nanoparticles (Nano). (B) Immunization and challenge scheme. Two groups of animals were involved, the PCS vaccine group (n = 8) and the sham vaccine control group (n = 8). (C) Kaplan-Meier plot showing the percentage of uninfected animals following challenges. (D) Extended challenges beyond the predetermined, standard challenge protocol. Viral load time course of each animal (note: n = 8/group, while data of some animals at baseline levels overlap and are not visually distinguishable on graph).

Approximately 6 months after the final boost, repeated low-dose intravaginal SIVmac251 challenges were carried out every 2 weeks and infection status was monitored by the quantification of plasma viral load (VL) on days 6, 10, and 14 after each challenge (Figure 1B). The vaginal challenge route was chosen to mimic vaginal HIV exposure in women, which accounts for approximately half of all HIV infections worldwide (25). According to our study design (see Methods), the end point of the challenge study for evaluating vaccine efficacy was at challenge number 6 (Figure 1C), which has also been used in many other studies (23, 26–28). At the end of the challenge protocol, the majority (6 of 8, 75%) of control animals were infected, whereas only 2 of the PCS-vaccinated animals (25%) were infected (Figure 1C). To determine whether the 2 (uninfected) control animals were refractory to SIVmac251 infection and to determine the numbers of challenges needed to infect 50% of the vaccines, we extended to 13 challenges (Supplemental Table 3). Following the extended challenges, 3 additional animals in the PCS vaccine group became infected (after 9, 11, and 13 challenges, respectively). However, the 2 previously uninfected control animals remained uninfected (Supplemental Table 3). This observation was consistent with findings from several previous studies in macaques demonstrating that a portion of control animals were refractory to acquisition of SIV or simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV) infection (28–36).

Survival analysis demonstrated that the PCS vaccine significantly increased the number of challenges required for acquisition of SIVmac251 infection (P = 0.046, log-rank test) (Figure 1C and Table 1). It provided an 80.3% reduction in the per-exposure risk of viral acquisition (vaccine efficacy = 1 – hazard ratio, proportional hazards regression) (Figure 1C and Table 1). Moreover, only 2 SIVmac251 challenges were required to infect 50% of control animals (Figure 1, C and D, and Table 1). However, 11 successive challenges were needed to infect 50% of the animals in the PCS vaccine group (Figure 1D and Table 1). This significant level of vaccine protection was not related to the menstrual phases of these female animals during the SIVmac251 challenges (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2) nor their MHC haplotypes (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5).

Table 1 Statistical analysis of vaccine efficacy

These data demonstrate, for the first time to our knowledge, that a candidate prophylactic PCS HIV vaccine, without traditional immunogens, such as full Gag and Env, protected female monkeys against pathogenic SIVmac251 challenges.

The PCS vaccine did not elicit significant inflammatory responses in the cervicovaginal mucosa. Inflammation can activate and attract HIV CD4+ T target cells to the portal of entry. Elevated cervicovaginal mucosal (CVM) inflammation is associated with increased susceptibility to HIV/SIV infection and reduced efficacy of anti-HIV microbicides (37–39). We examined vaginal mucosal inflammation following vaccination. The vaccine-induced mucosal inflammation was analyzed by quantifying inflammatory cytokine responses in cervicovaginal lavage (CVL) samples (Figure 2, A–G, and Supplemental Figure 3). Thirteen proinflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-6, RANTES/CCL5, GM-CSF, IL-1β, MCP-1/CCL2, IL-8, MIP-1α/CCL3, MIP-1β/CCL4, IP-10/CXCL10, IL-17A, and IL-1α) and 1 antiinflammatory cytokine (IL-10) were analyzed. Vaccine-induced fold changes in cytokine levels at multiple time points were determined and are shown as heatmaps (Figure 2A). No apparent induction of inflammatory cytokine responses, apart from some sporadic fluctuations, was observed in the control or the PCS vaccine group. The short SIV PCS peptide immunogens in the PCS vaccine did not lead to the persistent increase in cervicovaginal inflammatory responses in the PCS vaccine group in comparison with the control group, except an initial increase after prime in IFN-γ, IL-6, RANTES, GM-CSF, MCP-1, and IL-17A, which were dampened at later boost points (Figure 2A). A notable exception was that the induction of MCP-1 in the PCS vaccine group was observed after multiple immunizations (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 The PCS vaccine and mucosal inflammatory cytokines. (A) Heatmaps showing net fold change (relative to preimmunization baseline) in group median inflammatory cytokine levels at the cervicovaginal mucosa at different time points of the vaccination scheme. A significant increase in MCP-1 after PCS vaccine immunization was observed at weeks 6 and 17 (P < 0.01 ) as well as week 51 (P < 0.05) by Mann-Whitney U test. (B–E) The PCS vaccine group showed significantly lower levels of several cytokines at indicated time points than the control group. Data are presented as values from individual animals with mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (Mann-Whitney U test). (F) Comparisons of the cytokines in B–E at the fourth boost (week 72) and 1 week after (week 73). (G) Comparisons of the cytokines in B–E at the fourth boost (week 72) and 18 weeks after (week 90).

When the absolute cytokine levels were compared, the PCS vaccine group had significantly lower levels of IFN-γ and MIP-1β at week 73 (1 week after the final boost), and IL-8 and MIP-1β at week 90 (18 weeks after the final boost), than that of the control group (see Figure 2, B–G). These data indicate that the PCS vaccine did not elicit significant inflammatory responses in the CVM.

The PCS vaccine induced antibody responses. Mucosal antibodies against PCS peptide antigens were measured in CVL and reported previously (13) and plasma samples (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5). The patterns of anti-PCS peptide antibody (IgG) responses in CVL and plasma were similar. A trend of increased antibodies against individual PCS antigens was observed at week 73 (1 week after the last boost, defined as the “peak” immune response time point) (Supplemental Figure 5). The level of combined plasma antibodies against all 12 PCS peptides at this time point in the PCS vaccine group was approximately 2-fold higher that in the control group (Supplemental Figure 4A). Thus, the PCS vaccine induced antibodies against PCS peptides. The PCS peptides are not located in the Env, and the prechallenge plasma samples of the PCS vaccine group did not have neutralizing activities against tier 1 and tier 2 SIVmac251 (Supplemental Table 6). The moderate magnitude of anti-PCS antibodies may reflect the existence of B cell epitopes in the sequences surrounding the PCS, and indicate that immunization with the PCS vaccine was effective in inducing antibodies against the PCS peptides. However, the contribution of these antibodies to the protection is currently unknown.

The PCS vaccine induced T cell responses. To examine vaccine-induced cellular immune responses, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from the peak time point were quantified by ELISPOT for frequency of IFN-γ–producing cells in response to a pool of SIV peptide antigens (PCS1–4, PCS5–8, or PCS9–12) (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). Slightly higher numbers of animals in the PCS vaccine group than those in the control group showed above-background responses to PCS5–8 and PCS9–12 peptide pools, but these differences were not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). Although IFN-γ ELISPOT has been traditionally used to evaluate T cell responses to vaccines, many cytokines other than IFN-γ are known to be secreted by activated T cells (40–42). Thus, simply assessing the IFN-γ response by ELISPOT may give a very limited view of vaccine-induced T cell responses (43). Furthermore, in some vaccine studies, IFN-γ secretion was a poor correlate of protection against HIV, and was not the best indicator of vaccine-induced responses (43). We therefore expanded the analysis of cellular responses by measuring 14 cytokines using our customized Bio-Plex multiplexed cytokine assay.

PBMCs of the PCS vaccine group from the peak time point were stimulated with PCS peptide pools and quantified for cytokines secreted into the culture supernatants (Supplemental Table 7). Between 9 and 14 cytokines were detected following stimulations with different PCS peptide pools (PCS1–4: 9 cytokines, PCS5–8 and PCS9–12: 14 cytokines). Among these cytokines, RANTES, MIP-1α, MIP-1β, TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-8 were detected in 50% or higher percentages of animals (Supplemental Table 7). Some of these cytokines are currently known to have potential functions in directly inhibiting HIV infection or regulating inflammation. RANTES, MIP-1α, and MIP-1β are HIV-suppressive factors produced by CD8+ T cells possibly through competitive binding of HIV coreceptor CCR5 (44). IL-6, produced by various cell types including T cells, B cells, and monocytes (45), can have an antiinflammatory role in controlling local or systemic acute inflammatory responses (46, 47). A source of IL-8 is CD4+FOXP3+ regulatory T (Treg) cells (48), which could play a role in regulating antiviral responses. In summary, these data indicated that several types of cellular immune responses to PCS antigens can be generated following vaccination.

The PCS vaccine generated PCS-peptide-specific CD8+ T memory and CD4+ Treg cells. We characterized the T cell subsets after immunization. PBMCs from week 90 (prechallenge), without antigen stimulation (ex vivo), or stimulated with a pool of PCS peptides (PCS1–12), were analyzed by flow cytometry (Figures 3 and 4 and Supplemental Figure 6). Different cellular markers (49–51) were chosen to differentiate CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets including naive and memory T cells (CCR7 and CD45RA) (52, 53), Th17 cells (IL-17A and CCR5) (4, 54), and Treg cells (CD25, FOXP3, and CD127) (54), together with activation and differentiation markers including CD38, CD69, CD107a, Ki-67, PD-1, IL-2, TNF-α, IFN-γ, MIP-1β, and IL-10.

Figure 3 The PCS vaccine induced CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses (ex vivo). (A–J) PBMCs from the prechallenge time point (week 90) without antigen stimulation were analyzed by multicolor flow cytometry. Definition of T cell subsets based on cellular markers. Tcm, central memory T cells; Tem, effector memory T cells; Temra, CD45RA+ effector memory T cells. Gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 6, A–J: comparisons of cellular subsets between the control and PCS vaccine group. Data are presented as values from individual animals (n = 8) with median lines. Statistical significance of differences was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Figure 4 The PCS vaccine induced CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses (recall). (A–K) PBMCs from the prechallenge time point (week 90) stimulated with antigen (total PCS peptide pool: PCS1–12) were analyzed by multicolor flow cytometry. Definition of T cell subsets based on cellular markers. Tcm, central memory T cells; Tem, effector memory T cells; Temra, CD45RA+ effector memory T cells. Gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 6, A–K: comparisons of cellular subsets between the control and PCS vaccine group. Data are presented as values from individual animals (n = 8) with median lines. Statistical significance of differences was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

With PCS peptide stimulation the PCS vaccine group had a significantly higher frequency of CD8+ central memory T cells (CD8+ Tcm: CD8+CCR7+CD45RA–) (Figure 4E). Higher proportions of these CD8+ Tcm cells expressed CD107a (Figure 4F), an indication of better potential in killing virus-infected cells. Thus, PCS vaccine immunization generated PCS-peptide-specific CD8+ Tcm cells that have better antiviral potential. However, the PCS-vaccinated monkeys had fewer CD8+ Tcm cells expressing IFN-γ (Figure 4G).

Antigen-specific Treg cells protect against aberrant immune responses (51). The frequency of PCS-peptide-specific effector memory CD45RA+ Treg cells (Treg EMRA: CD4+CD25+FOXP3+CD45RA+CD127–) in the PCS vaccine group was higher, and a higher proportion of PCS-peptide-specific naive Treg cells (CD4+CD25+FOXP3+CD45RA+CD127+) expressed immunoregulatory cytokine IL-10 compared with that of the control group (Figure 4, J and K). Thus, the PCS vaccine group may have a balanced antiviral immune response and immune activation.

The PCS vaccine generated reduced immune activation. The PCS vaccine group had a lower frequency of viral target cells. These included a lower frequency of CD4+ terminal effector T cells (CD4+ Temra: CD4+CCR7–CD45RA+) (Figure 3A) and lower CCR5 expression of Th17 naive cells (Figure 3F) under ex vivo conditions. With PCS peptide stimulation the PCS vaccine group had fewer CD4+ effector memory T cells (CD4+ Tem: CD4+CCR7–CD45RA–) (Figure 4A), and their CD4+ naive T cells and Th17emra cells had lower CD107a expression (Figure 4, D and H). Furthermore, in the PCS vaccine group these viral target cells were less activated, as fewer of the CD4+ Temra cells expressed TNF-α (Figure 3C), and the amounts of proliferation marker Ki-67 and proinflammatory cytokine TNF-α expressed by these cells were also significantly lower (Figure 3, B and D).

The overall immune activation status of the PCS vaccine group is also shown by their CD8+ T cells. Under ex vivo conditions the PCS vaccine group had a lower frequency of CD8+ Th17 naive cells (Figure 3G) and lower CCR5, CD38, and CD69 expression on these cells (Figures 3, H–J). Their CD8+ terminal effector T cells (CD8+ Temra: CD8+CCR7–CD45RA+) also expressed lower levels of TNF-α (Figures 3E). With PCS peptide stimulations the frequencies of CD8+ Th17cm cells of the PCS vaccine group was significantly lower than that of the controls (Figure 4I). CD8+ Th17 cells are considered to be important in inflammatory disease (55–57). Thus, immunization with the PCS vaccine generated fewer virus-susceptible target cells and lower immune activation.

Of note, although the frequencies of viral target cells were lower in the PCS vaccine group, the CD45RA expression on CD4+ Temra cells and CCR7 expression on CD4+ Tcm cells (CD4+CCR7+CD45RA–) were significantly higher in the PCS vaccine group (Figure 4, B and C).

Immunologic correlates of vaccine protection. We conducted statistical analysis to identify potential immunologic factors that might be correlated with protection against acquisition of SIVmac251 infection in the PCS-vaccinated group. We assessed immunological measurements, including CVL mucosal inflammatory cytokines, CVL and plasma antibodies, PBMC cytokine-producing antigen recall responses, and CD4+ or CD8+ T cell subsets (memory, IL-17A+ and Treg, ex vivo or Ag recall) from the peak (week 73) and prechallenge (week 90) time points. The Spearman rank correlation was first used to assess individual immunological correlates of protection (CoPs) observed in the PCS vaccine group, defined as the number of challenges required for SIVmac251 infection. The identified CoPs (Table 2) (positive Spearman’s ρ with P < 0.05, unadjusted for multiple inference) include (i) cytokines secreted by PBMCs (peak time point) after PCS peptide stimulations, comprising RANTES and IL-6 (to PCS1–4 peptides) and MIP-1α (to PCS9–12 peptides); (ii) the frequency of CCR5-expressing Th17 Tem (CD4+IL-17A+CCR7–CD45RA–) cells (prechallenge time point, ex vivo); (iii) the frequency and intensity of CCR5-expressing CD8+IL-17A+ Tem cells (CD8+IL-17A+CCR7+CD45RA–) (prechallenge time point, ex vivo); and (iv) the frequency of the PCS-peptide-specific Treg effector memory cell population (PD-1+CD4+CD25+FOXP3+CD45RA+CD127–) (prechallenge). These results suggested that protection was significantly correlated with T cell responses. However, no significant associations with antibody response were observed.

Table 2 Immune correlates of protection (CoPs)

Several immune correlates of risk (CoRs) (defined as negative Spearman’s ρ, with P < 0.05, unadjusted for multiple comparisons) were also identified, including CVL mucosal IL-1α level at the peak and prechallenge time points, CVL mucosal antibodies against PCS1, -3, -4, -5, and -9 at the peak time point, as well as the frequency or intensity of several activation or differentiation makers on subsets of CD4+ or CD8+ memory, IL-17A+, or Treg cells at the prechallenge time point (Supplemental Table 8). These CoRs appear to relate to inflammation, immune activation, and SIV target cell availability.

To explore more potential CoP/CoRs, especially combinations of immunological predictors that might act together to protect the vaccinated animals, we performed a multiple regression analysis of the immunological data using the LASSO (least absolute shrinkage and selection operator) (Figure 5). Although the risk of overfitting is large, and R2 optimistic (R2 = 0.964) in this situation, the LASSO regression model nevertheless identified 6 potential predictors, all from prechallenge T cell subsets, 5 of which were not identified via the single predictor Spearman’s correlation analysis (Figure 5A, Table 3, and Supplemental Table 9). Individually, these predictors also positively correlated with many other immunological variants by Spearman’s rank correlation analysis (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 9).

Figure 5 Immune predictors identified by LASSO analysis predict vaccine efficacy. (A) LASSO model: Plot of actual versus predicted numbers of challenges from the identified immune predictors. (B) Networks of the identified immune predictors with other immune variants positively correlated the identified predictors by Spearman’s rank analysis (Supplemental Table 9). The 6 identified predictors (Table 3) are labeled as big circled nodes in different colors. Green: predictors with positive coefficient; blue: predictors with negative coefficient. Close-up view of the networks is available in Supplemental Figures 7–12.

Table 3 The identified predictors and their coefficients of LASSO model

The 3 predictors with positive coefficients in the LASSO model were correlated with several cytokine-producing antigen recall responses at the peak or prechallenge time point. They were also positively correlated with the frequency or expression intensity of CD107a, TNF-α, MIP-1β, CD38, IFN-γ, IL-2, or CD69 in several T cell subsets (Th17em, Th17cm, CD8+IL-17A+ Tcm/em, CD8+ T naive/em, CD4+ Temra, CD4+/CD8+ Treg naive or CD4+ Treg resting memory) either under ex vivo conditions or after PCS peptide stimulations at the prechallenge time point (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figures 7–9). The predictor CD4TregEmPD1, the frequency of PCS-peptide-specific Treg effector memory cells, was strongly correlated with 14 variants. Seven of the 14 variants plus the predictor itself also individually significantly correlated with vaccine protection.

The 3 predictors with negative coefficients in the LASSO model positively correlated with the fold change of 2 CVL mucosal cytokines, RANTES and IL-17A, at the prechallenge time point, and with CVL antibodies against PCS4 and PCS5 at the peak time point (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figures 10–12). The predictor CD4TreNPD1m, the PD-1 expression on naive Treg cells, appeared to play an important role in regulating proliferation of several T cell subsets, as shown by its significant correlation with Ki-67 frequency or/and expression intensity in CD4+ and CD8+ T naive, Tem, Tcm, and Temra cells under ex vivo conditions or after PCS peptide stimulations. CD4TreNPD1m also correlated with the frequency or/and expression intensity of CD38, IFN-γ, and PD-1 in CD8+IL-17A+ T naive, CD8+ Temra, and CD4+ Treg effector memory under ex vivo conditions and/or after PCS peptide stimulations (Supplemental Table 9). The other 2 predictors with negative coefficients in the LASSO model, CD8TregCmIL10 and CD4TreCmCD38, significantly correlated with the frequencies of CCR5+ Th17 naive cells after PCS peptide stimulation. The frequencies of these 2 central memory Treg cells significantly correlated with the frequency or expression intensity of IL-10, CD38, CD69, MIP-1β, and PD-1 in CD4+ Treg naive, CD4+ Treg effector memory, CD8+ Treg naive, CD8+ Treg RM, CD8+ Treg effector memory, or CD8+ Treg central memory cells under ex vivo conditions or after PCS peptide stimulations (Supplemental Table 9). These 2 predictors also correlated with the expression intensity of CD107a in CD8+IL-17A+ T naive, CD8+IL-17A+ Tem, and Th17 Temra cells, as well as the expression intensity of CD38 and IFN-γ in Th17emra cells (Supplemental Table 9).

Of the 6 predictors identified by the LASSO model, 4 are PCS-peptide-stimulated Treg cells. These antigen-specific Treg cells appear to act together with PCS-peptide-specific IL-2+CD8+ Tcm cells and PCS-peptide-specific CD107a+IL-17+CD8+ Tem cells to regulate the immunological microenvironment in the vaccinated macaques and contribute to the effective protection against pathogenic SIVmac251 acquisition.