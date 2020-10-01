Inactivation of paracellular cation-selective claudin-2 channels attenuates immune-mediated experimental colitis in mice

Claudin-2 expression is necessary and sufficient for IL-13–induced barrier loss in vivo. We and others have shown that intestinal epithelial claudin-2 expression, which is limited in adults, can be upregulated in response to IL-13 in vitro and in vivo (26, 30, 31, 43). This IL-13–induced claudin-2 expression enhances pore pathway permeability of cultured monolayers in vitro (26, 30, 31, 43). To define the impact of IL-13 and contributions of claudin-2 to paracellular permeability in vivo, we analyzed intestinal tissues from Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2–/– mice. Neither IL-13 treatment nor claudin-2 knockout affected colonic histopathology (Figure 1A). As expected, IL-13 markedly increased claudin-2 expression within colonic crypt epithelia of Cldn2+/+, but not Cldn2–/– mice (Figure 1B). Quantitative analysis showed that claudin-2 expression in IL-13–treated mice was increased 1.9-fold compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, expression of other tight junction proteins was unaffected by IL-13 treatment (Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 Claudin-2 is necessary and sufficient for IL-13–induced changes in pore pathway permeability. (A) Colonic histopathology of Cldn2+/+ or Cldn2–/– mice was not affected by injection with vehicle or IL-13. (B) IL-13 increases claudin-2 (CLDN2, green) protein expression in proximal colonic epithelial cells of Cldn2+/+, but not Cldn2–/–, mice. Nuclei (blue) are shown for reference. (C) Immunoblots of isolated colonic epithelia from Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2–/– mice treated with vehicle or IL-13. Claudin-2, claudin-4 (CLDN4), occludin (OCLN), E-cadherin (ECAD), and β-actin are shown. (D) Densitometry of immunoblots, as in C. n = 3–4 per condition. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (E and F) Proximal colonic mucosae from Cldn2+/+ (E) and Cldn2–/– (F) mice treated with vehicle (circles) or IL-13 (squares) were mounted in Ussing chambers for analysis of paracellular permeability. Bi-ionic potential measurements were used to determine the permeabilities of Na+ and 5 larger cations (methylamine, ethylamine, tetramethylammonium, tetraethylammonium, and N-methyl-D-glucamine). IL-13 increased permeability of Na+, methylamine, and ethylamine, but not larger cations, in Cldn2+/+ mice. IL-13 did not affect Na+, methylamine, or ethylamine permeability in Cldn2–/– mice. n = 8 and 9 for Cldn2+/+ mice without or with IL-13 treatment, respectively, and n = 5 and 9 for Cldn2–/– mice without or with IL-13 treatment, respectively. Data compiled from 3 independent experiments. Two-tailed t test. (G) Claudin-2 (green) expression in Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2Tg mice. (H) Representative immunoblots of isolated colonic epithelia from Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2Tg mice. (I) Densitometry of immunoblots of isolated colonic epithelia from Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2Tg mice, as in H. n = 3–4 per condition. Two-tailed t test. (J) Ussing chamber analysis (as in E) of proximal colonic mucosae from Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2Tg mice. Claudin-2 overexpression selectively increased Na+, methylamine, and ethylamine permeability. n = 11 Cldn2+/+, 10 Cldn2Tg. Data compiled from 3 independent experiments. Two-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Claudin-2 expression, whether induced genetically or by cytokines, specifically enhances flux across the charge- and size-selective pore pathway but not the less selective leak pathway in vitro (14, 15, 43–46). To define the impact of IL-13–induced claudin-2 upregulation in vivo, bi-ionic potentials were measured to determine paracellular permeability of Na+ and larger monovalent cations (14, 45, 47). IL-13 increased paracellular permeability of Na+, methylamine, and, to a lesser extent, ethylamine, but not the larger cations tetramethylammonium, tetraethylammonium, or N-methyl-D-glucamine (Figure 1E). This size-selective permeability increase is characteristic of claudin-2 channel activity (14–16, 48–50), but does not exclude the possibility that other cation-selective pore-forming claudins, e.g., claudin-15 (10, 13, 22), contribute to IL-13–induced barrier loss in vivo. We therefore asked if claudin-2 was required for IL-13–induced barrier loss. Prior to IL-13 treatment, paracellular permeability was similar in Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2–/– mice, consistent with limited claudin-2 expression in adults. IL-13 treatment was not, however, able to increase paracellular permeability of small cations, including Na+ and methylamine in Cldn2–/– mice (Figure 1F). Claudin-2 is therefore necessary for IL-13–induced increases in intestinal pore pathway permeability.

In order to determine if claudin-2 upregulation is sufficient to mediate the effects of IL-13 on intestinal cation permeability, transgenic mice expressing GFP-tagged mouse claudin-2 from the intestinal epithelium–specific villin (Vil1) promoter (Cldn2Tg) were characterized (29). Total claudin-2 expression (the sum of endogenous and GFP-claudin-2) in these Cldn2Tg mice was similar in distribution (Figure 1G) to that of IL-13–treated Cldn2+/+ mice (Figure 1B) and increased 3.3-fold relative to Cldn2+/+ mice that did not receive IL-13 (Figure 1, H and I). Moreover, transgenic GFP–claudin-2 expression selectively increased paracellular permeability of Na+, methylamine, and, to a lesser extent, ethylamine, in a manner that recapitulated the effect of IL-13 on Cldn2+/+ mice (Figure 1J). Claudin-2 is, therefore, both necessary and sufficient to mediate IL-13–induced barrier loss in vivo.

Transgenic claudin-2 expression exacerbates immune-mediated colitis. We have found that severity and duration of infectious colitis are reduced in these GFP-Cldn2Tg mice (29). A study of similar transgenic mice expressing human claudin-2 from the same Vil1 promoter demonstrated that claudin-2 overexpression was also protective in DSS-induced, chemical colitis (41). Conversely, claudin-2 knockout exacerbated infectious and chemical colitis (29, 42). These data suggest that claudin-2–mediated pore pathway permeability increases may be adaptive, i.e., beneficial in IBD. To test this hypothesis, we compared severity of experimental IBD in immunodeficient Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– and Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice using the well-established T cell transfer model (33, 51).

Unexpectedly, disease was significantly more severe in Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice. This was demonstrated by more extensive weight loss (Figure 2A) and greater disease activity (Figure 2B). Consistent with increased disease severity, leak (macromolecular) and unrestricted (epithelial damage) pathway permeabilities, measured as 4-kDa and 70-kDa dextran flux, respectively, were markedly greater in Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Figure 2C and ref. 29). Colitis was associated with increased claudin-2 expression in Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice (Figure 2D). In colitic Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice, the region of claudin-2 expression extended beyond crypt bases to include the entire lower half of elongated crypts, i.e., the transit-amplifying zone. The region of endogenous claudin-2 expression was similarly increased in colitic Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice, but these mice also expressed transgenic, GFP–claudin-2 in the upper half of the crypt and surface epithelium (Figure 2D). It is possible that this expanded area of claudin-2 expression contributed to earlier increases in fecal water content in Cldn2Tg Rag1–/–, relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/–, mice (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Intestinal epithelium–specific claudin-2 overexpression exacerbates immune-mediated colitis. (A) Weight loss and (B) disease activity following T cell transfer were both greater in Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice (Cldn2Tg, green circles) relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Cldn2+/+, blue circles). n = 12 per genotype. Two-tailed t test on day 56. (C) Consistent with greater tissue injury, increases in 4-kDa dextran permeability were amplified in Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice. n = 12 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (D) Claudin-2 expression per cell as well as the number of claudin-2–expressing cells in each crypt increased markedly on day 56. Endogenous claudin-2 (CLDN2, green) was limited to the bottom half of the crypt in both Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice. In contrast, GFP–claudin-2 (red) was detected from the mid crypt to the mucosal surface. (E) Fecal water of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice following T cell transfer. n = 12 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (F) Mucosal IFN-γ and (G) TNF on day 56. n = 6 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (H) Representative immunostain of proximal colon showing CD3 (green) and ZO-1 (red) and corresponding quantitative analysis. n = 10 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (I) Representative pathology scores on day 56. n = 7 Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/–, 10 Cldn2Tg Rag1–/–. Two-tailed t test. Data presented in this figure are typical of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Consistent with greater weight loss and higher disease activity scores, mucosal IFN-γ (Figure 2F) and TNF (Figure 2G), T cell recruitment (Figure 2H), and histopathology scores (Figure 2I) were increased in Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice. Thus, in contrast to infectious and chemical colitis, intestinal epithelial claudin-2 overexpression accelerates onset and enhances severity of experimental IBD, i.e., chronic immune-mediated colitis.

Claudin-2 deficiency limits progression of immune-mediated colitis. The increased severity of immune-mediated disease in Cldn2Tg Rag1–/– mice was unanticipated. We therefore assessed the impact of claudin-2 knockout on immune-mediated experimental colitis. Disease onset, as defined by weight loss (Figure 3A) and disease activity (Figure 3B), was markedly delayed in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice, which were also largely protected from increases in leak pathway permeability (Figure 3C). T cell transfer increased claudin-2 expression in Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– but not Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice (Figure 3D), and fecal water increases were delayed in the absence of claudin-2 (Figure 3E). Finally, mucosal cytokine production (Figure 3, F and G), T cell recruitment (Figure 3H), and histopathology (Figure 3I) were markedly reduced in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. Genetic claudin-2 inhibition therefore reduces disease progression, suggesting that claudin-2 may be a viable therapeutic target.

Figure 3 Claudin-2 knockout limits immune-mediated colitis severity. (A) Weight loss and (B) disease activity induced by T cell transfer are attenuated in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice (Cldn2–/–, red circles), relative to that of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Cldn2+/+, blue circles). n = 9–10 per genotype. Two-tailed t test on day 56. (C) Consistent with reduced mucosal damage, barrier function was maintained in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice relative to that of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice. Dextran (4 kDa) flux was normalized to mice without T cell transfer. n = 8 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (D) Claudin-2 (CLDN2, green) expression is increased in proximal colon of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice on day 56. ZO-1 (red) expression is maintained in Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. (E) Following T cell transfer, fecal water content increased more rapidly in Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice relative to Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. n = 5 per genotype. Two-tailed t test on day 56. (F) Mucosal IFN-γ and (G) TNF on day 56 after T cell transfer. n = 5 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (H) Representative immunostain of proximal colon showing CD3 (green) and E-cadherin (ECAD, red) and corresponding quantitative analysis. T cell recruitment is blunted in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. n = 5–9 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (I) Representative pathology scores on day 56. n = 5 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. Data presented in this figure are typical of 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Despite reduced disease severity, mortality is increased by claudin-2 deficiency. Surprisingly, T cell transfer caused much greater mortality in Cldn2–/–Rag1–/– mice relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Figure 4A). The manner of death was, however, atypical. In contrast to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice, which died following progressive disease, Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice were well until approximately 6 weeks after T cell transfer, at which time a subset became inactive and hunched, despite limited weight loss, and died within days. This distinct pattern of disease before death of Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice was explained upon necropsy. Gross intestinal obstruction (Figure 4B) with ischemic injury superimposed on experimental IBD (Figure 4C) was present in 50% of Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice that died. In contrast, intestinal obstruction was not present in any Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice. Thus, even though it reduced colitis severity, claudin-2 knockout promoted obstruction that compromised overall survival.

Figure 4 Despite reduced immune-mediated colitis severity, survival is compromised in claudin-2–knockout mice. (A) Survival of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– (Cldn2+/+, blue line) and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– (Cldn2–/–, red line) mice following T cell transfer. n = 14–17 per genotype. Kaplan-Meier log-rank test. Data are representative of 5 independent experiments (B) Representative gross images of nonobstructed colons (arrows) of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice, as well as obstructed (arrow) and ischemic (arrowhead) colon from a Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mouse. Scale bar: 0.5 cm. (C) Representative histopathology of obstructed Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mouse colon. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Picrosirius red stains of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mouse colons on day 56. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Fibrosis scores of colons from Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– (blue circles) and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– (red circles) mice on day 56. n = 4 per genotype. Two-tailed t test. (F) Small intestine motility in Cldn2+/+, Cldn2Tg (green circles), and Cldn2+/+ mice assessed as dye content of each fraction and geometric mean of dye distribution. n = 6 per genotype. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (G) Colonic motility assessed as dye content of each fraction and geometric mean of dye distribution. n = 6 per genotype. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. **P < 0.01.

Fibrostenosing strictures commonly cause intestinal obstruction in Crohn’s disease. Picrosirius red staining (Figure 4D) was used to assess fibrosis in colons from Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– and Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice; only minimal fibrosis was detected (Figure 4E). Fibrosis cannot, therefore, explain intestinal obstruction in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. Dysmotility was also considered as a potential cause of obstruction. No differences in small intestinal (Figure 4F) or colonic (Figure 4G) motility were, however, detected between Cldn2Tg, Cldn2+/+, and Cldn2–/– mice. The intestinal obstruction observed in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice is not, therefore, secondary to fibrosis or dysmotility.

Insufficient fecal hydration leads to increased mortality of Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. Having excluded motility and structural alterations of the bowel wall, we asked if insufficient luminal hydration could lead to obstruction in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. Although fecal water increased during experimental IBD progression in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice, it was markedly attenuated relative to Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Figure 3E). In contrast, fecal Na+ did not increase during experimental IBD in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice (Figure 5A). To better understand this difference, we assessed expression of the two claudins, 2 and 15, that mediate paracellular Na+ and water flux in the intestine as well as ZO-1 and occludin (Figure 5B). Immune-mediated disease induced marked claudin-15 upregulation in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/–, but not Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/–, mice (Figure 5, B and C). Conceptually, claudin-15 upregulation could reflect an effort to compensate for the lack of claudin-2 (4, 22). Claudin-15 was not, however, able to complement claudin-2 knockout, as fecal Na+ and water did not increase in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. This is surprising, as available data indicate that claudin-2 and claudin-15 are, at least in part, functionally redundant in vitro and in vivo (4, 13, 26, 52). Nevertheless, the data indicate that these closely related claudins must have distinct biophysical properties (13) or mechanisms of pore regulation (50) that allow claudin-2, but not claudin-15, to increase fecal Na+ and water during progression of colitis. Colonic epithelial occludin expression was slightly, but significantly, reduced in colitic Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice, relative to healthy controls, but there was no difference between genotypes (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Insufficient luminal hydration leads to increased mortality in claudin-2–knockout mice. (A) Fecal Na+ of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– (Cldn2+/+, blue circles) and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– (Cldn2–/–, red circles) mice following T cell transfer. Data are representative of 5 independent experiments. n = 6 per genotype. Two-tailed t test on day 56. (B) Immunoblots of isolated colonic epithelia from Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice without (–) or with (+) T cell transfer (AT) on day 56. Claudin-2 (CLDN2), claudin-15 (CLDN15), ZO-1, occludin (OCLN), E-cadherin (ECAD), and β-actin are shown. Due to the number of antigens probed, samples are not all from the same membrane but are from blots that were performed in parallel using the same samples. The data were validated further by quantitative densitometry. (C) Densitometry of immunoblots, as in B. n = 3 per condition. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Gross images of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mouse colons with polyethylene glycol (+PEG) or without PEG treatment on day 56. Scale bar: 0.5 cm. (E) ZO-1 (green) and claudin-15 (red) expression in proximal colon of vehicle- and PEG-treated mice 56 days after T cell transfer. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Representative colonic pathology scores in Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice without PEG (circles) or with PEG (diamonds) treatment on day 56. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 7–8 per genotype and condition. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (G) Survival of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– (blue lines) and Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– (red lines) mice following provision of normal drinking water (solid lines) or water with PEG (dashed lines) beginning on day 21. n = 9–10 per condition. Kaplan-Meier log-rank test. Data in D–G are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To determine if insufficient luminal hydration was responsible for obstruction and mortality in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice, polyethylene glycol was added to the drinking water in order to induce mild osmotic diarrhea. This prevented the development of intestinal obstruction in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice (Figure 5D). Polyethylene glycol treatment did not, however, affect claudin-15 expression (Figure 5E), suggesting that inadequate luminal hydration was not the stimulus for this upregulation. Disease severity and histopathology scores were unaffected by polyethylene glycol (Figure 5F), but survival of Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice improved to equal that of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Figure 5G). These data therefore demonstrate that claudin-2–mediated water efflux contributes significantly to diarrhea and that the resulting increases in luminal fluid prevent intestinal obstruction.

CK2 inhibition prevents claudin-2 function but does not affect DSS colitis. We have identified a series of molecular interactions between occludin, ZO-1, and claudin-2 that are regulated by casein kinase-2 (CK2) (50). CK2 normally phosphorylates S408 within the occludin C-terminal cytoplasmic tail, but CK2 inhibition allows dephosphorylation of this site (53). This enhances the affinity of occludin for the ZO-1 U5-GuK domain (50, 54). Binding of this bimolecular complex to the C-terminus of claudin-2 via the ZO-1 PDZ1 domain inactivates claudin-2 pore function (Figure 6A and ref. 50). In vitro, CK2 inhibition reversed IL-13–induced, claudin-2–mediated permeability increases (50). To determine if this regulatory pathway is active in vivo, mice were treated with IL-13 with or without a CK2 inhibitor. IL-13 robustly induced claudin-2 upregulation, and this was not affected by the CK2 inhibitor (Figure 6B). CK2 inhibition was, however, sufficient to completely block IL-13–induced increases in intestinal paracellular cation permeability (Figure 6C). Thus, CK2 inhibition can inactivate claudin-2 channels in vivo.

Figure 6 CK2 inhibition does not affect DSS colitis severity. (A) In vitro studies have shown that casein kinase-2 (CK2) inhibition results in occludin S408 dephosphorylation. This increases occludin’s affinity for ZO-1 and leads to assembly of a trimolecular complex composed of occludin, ZO-1, and claudin-2 that inactivates claudin-2 channels (50). (B) Claudin-2 (CLDN2, green) expression in proximal colon of WT mice treated with vehicle or IL-13 without or with CK2 inhibition. Nuclei (blue) are shown for reference. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Ussing chamber analysis of proximal colonic mucosal permeability to Na+ and 5 larger cations (methylamine, ethylamine, tetramethylammonium, tetraethylammonium, and N-methyl-D-glucamine), as in Figure 1. Both graphs show Cldn2+/+ mice treated with vehicle (circles) or IL-13 (squares). Mice that were treated with vehicle (left) or CK2 inhibitor (right) are shown in the 2 graphs. Data compiled from 3 independent experiments. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (D) Weight change of Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2–/– mice following DSS treatment without (circles) or with (diamonds) CK2 inhibitor. n = 5–7 per group. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (E) Representative pathology scores on day 8 after DSS treatment. n = 5–12 per group. ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Data in D and E are representative of 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 50 μm.

The efficacy of CK2 inhibition in blocking claudin-2 pore function suggested that this might be an effective therapy for experimental IBD. Previous work has, however, shown that CK2 is upregulated in DSS colitis and IBD and defined CK2 as a critical regulator of epithelial survival, proliferation, and migration in chronic intestinal inflammation (55). We were, therefore, concerned that systemic CK2 inhibition could exacerbate colitis. To address this, CK2 was inhibited using CX-4945, an orally bioavailable CK2 inhibitor (56–59). CK2 inhibition neither accelerated nor attenuated DSS-induced weight loss (Figure 6D) but caused a slight reduction in histopathology scores (Figure 6E). The effects of CK2 inhibition were identical in Cldn2+/+ and Cldn2–/– mice, indicating that they were independent of claudin-2 function. The data further indicate that CK2 is not essential for mucosal homeostasis and that CK2 inhibition may not have the in vivo toxicities predicted by previous in vitro studies.

CK2 inhibition attenuates immune-mediated, experimental IBD via a claudin-2–dependent mechanism. As in human IBD (55), intestinal epithelial CK2 expression increased during immune-mediated experimental colitis (Figure 7A). The magnitude of this upregulation was similar in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– and Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Figure 7A). To assess the impact of CK2 upregulation, mice received a CK2 inhibitor by daily gavage. This treatment, which was not initiated until onset of clinically evident disease on day 10 after T cell transfer, markedly reduced disease severity, as indicated by weight loss (Figure 7B) and disease activity scores. This beneficial effect of CK2 inhibition was claudin-2 dependent, as the inhibitor was ineffective in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice (Figure 7B). CK2 inhibition also limited increases in fecal water (Figure 7C) and Na+ (Figure 7D) in Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice such that they were similar to Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. This further suggests that CK2 inhibition reduced claudin-2 pore function in vivo. Importantly, despite causing the phenotype of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice to mimic that of Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice, CK2 inhibition did not increase mortality of Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice (Figure 7E). CK2-inhibitor-induced claudin-2 channel inactivation was nevertheless sufficient to limit leak and unrestricted pathway barrier loss (Figure 7F), mucosal T cell infiltration (Figure 7G), and histopathologic progression (Figure 7H) in Cldn2+/+ Rag1–/– mice to levels observed in Cldn2–/– Rag1–/– mice. Although CK2 is widely expressed and known to be promiscuous with respect to substrates, the absence of apparent toxicities suggests that CK2 does not serve other critical functions in the context of immune-mediated experimental colitis. The dependence on claudin-2 expression indicates, however, that CK2 inhibition limits disease by inactivating claudin-2 channels.