ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc alleviates muscle dysfunction and comorbidities in murine models of neuromuscular disorders

ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc inhibits Smad3 signaling but does not inhibit the activity of BMP9. We engineered the novel heterodimeric fusion protein ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc to target multiple TGF-β superfamily ligands implicated in muscle homeostasis. In Figure 1A, the domain structure of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc is contrasted with that of ActRIIB-Fc homodimer. We used surface plasmon resonance (SPR) to compare the ligand binding profiles of these two fusion proteins. The resulting representative sensorgrams and summary of the data in Figure 1B and Table 1 show that these proteins share similarly high affinities for GDF8, activin A, activin B, and GDF11 — all ligands that inhibit muscle growth. The equilibrium dissociation constants (K D ) ranged from approximately 4.9 pM to 70.7 pM for ActRIIB-Fc and 5.4 pM to 124 pM for ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc, with dissociation rate constants (k d ) ranging from approximately 6.1 × 10–5 s–1 to 1.6 × 10–4 s–1 for ActRIIB-Fc and from 6.6 × 10–5 s–1 to 2.6 × 10–4 s–1 for ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc. We next evaluated the ability of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc to inhibit ligand-induced Smad2/3 signaling in C2C12 mouse myoblast cells. Compared with untreated cells, C2C12 cells treated separately with activin A, GDF8, or GDF11 showed increased levels of Smad3 phosphorylation, including increased levels of nuclear signal, whereas cotreatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc prevented Smad3 phosphorylation in each case (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138634DS1). These results indicate that, like homodimeric ActRIIB-Fc (23), ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc binds activin A, activin B, GDF8, and GDF11 with high affinity under cell-free conditions and effectively inhibits Smad3 pathway activation by these ligands in a cellular context in vitro.

Figure 1 Heterodimeric fusion protein ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc does not inhibit BMP9. (A) Domain structure of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc compared with homodimeric ActRIIB-Fc. (B) SPR sensorgrams showing binding of activin A, myostatin (GDF8), and BMP9 to ActRIIB-Fc and ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc. Sensorgrams (black lines) are overlaid with fits to a 1:1 interaction model with mass transport limitations (red lines). Kinetic parameters from these experiments are presented in Table 1. (C and D) C57BL/6 mice were treated on postnatal day 2 (P2) with saline, ALK1-Fc (positive control), ActRIIB-Fc, or ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (2 mg/kg each), and retinas were prepared on P8. (C) Vessel staining of retinal flat mounts with IB4. White arrows indicate the retinal vascular front, and dashed circles represent extent of control vascular outgrowth. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) Quantification of vascular outgrowth toward the retinal periphery, measured as the distance from the optic nerve to the outermost vessel in the vascular front. Each symbol corresponds to a separate retina and represents the average of 4 measurements per retina. Bars represent means ± SEM (n = 12 per group). Group differences were assessed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Table 1 Ligand binding parameters for ActRIIB-Fc and ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc determined by SPR

We next investigated potential interaction between ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc and BMP9, because inhibition of BMP9 might have been responsible for epistaxis and telangiectasia seen previously in a clinical study of ActRIIB-Fc (22). We hypothesized that BMP9, which signals through receptor complexes containing the type I receptor ALK1 (24), would fail to stably bind ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc and thus the vascular side effects seen with ActRIIB-Fc would be avoided. SPR sensorgram data in Figure 1B confirm that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc interacts only transiently with BMP9, in contrast with the stable binding observed between BMP9 and ActRIIB-Fc homodimer. ActRIIB-Fc bound to BMP9 with a K D of approximately 116.1 ± 10.8 pM and a slow off-rate of 6.61 × 10–4 ± 18.9 × 10–6 s–1, whereas these parameters could not be determined for the transient interaction between ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc and BMP9 (Table 1). We then tested activity of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc in vivo in a retinal outgrowth assay, which is largely dependent on BMP9-induced ALK1 activation (25). Retinal flat mounts from mice treated with ActRIIB-Fc or ALK1-Fc, a known antiangiogenic agent (26), revealed inhibition of vessel outgrowth by these proteins compared with saline (7.9% and 5.6%, respectively; Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, treatment of mice with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc did not inhibit retinal vessel outgrowth. Together, these in vitro and in vivo results indicate that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc — unlike ActRIIB-Fc — neither binds BMP9 nor inhibits BMP9-dependent vascularization. Thus, we have generated a selective heterodimeric fusion protein, based on a native ActRIIB-ALK4 receptor pair, that binds with high affinity to negative regulators of muscle mass but not to BMP9.

ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc increases muscle mass and function in WT mice. ActRIIB-Fc effectively induces systemic muscle hypertrophy under diverse conditions (27). To determine whether ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc exhibits similar activity in vivo, we first evaluated effects of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc on skeletal muscle in WT C57BL/6 mice. ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc administered s.c. twice weekly for 4 weeks induced dose-dependent systemic increases in total body weight (Supplemental Figure 2A). Analysis by whole-body nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) revealed that increased total lean mass was accompanied by a reduction in total fat (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The highest dose of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg) caused a 12-fold increase in total lean mass and reduced total fat mass by 4% (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) compared with vehicle. Examination of individual skeletal muscles revealed that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment caused a significant dose-dependent increase in muscle weight compared with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 2, B–E). The highest dose of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc produced weight increases of 53% in the tibialis anterior (TA), 33% in the gastrocnemius, 16% in the extensor digitorum longus, and 37% in the quadriceps (Supplemental Figure 2, B–E).

We then examined the TA muscle to determine effects of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc on muscle fiber size, fiber type, and strength. ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc increased the mean physiological cross-sectional area (pCSA) of the TA by 49% (Supplemental Figure 2C). Histologic analysis verified that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment increased individual fiber diameter compared with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E) and indicated that effects of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc on muscle mass were not due to hyperplasia (Supplemental Figure 2I). Subsequent pulse-labeling experiments with puromycin revealed that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc promotes generalized protein synthesis in muscle (Supplemental Figure 4A), in this case an increase of 1.7-fold (P < 0.05) compared with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 4B). ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc did not alter the fiber-type composition of the TA muscle based on immunodetection of myosin heavy chain (MHC) isoforms of IIa, IIb, or IIx fiber subtypes (Supplemental Figure 2F). Similarly, ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc did not alter fiber-type composition of the soleus, a muscle rich in the type I fiber subtype (Supplemental Figure 2J). Importantly, hypertrophic effects of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc translated into increased TA muscle strength, as ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc augmented twitch force by 25% (Supplemental Figure 2G), peak tetanic force by 20% (Supplemental Figure 2H), and forelimb grip strength by 14% (Supplemental Figure 2K). Together, these data indicate that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment in WT mice produces muscle fiber hypertrophy accompanied by increased strength similar to effects observed previously with ActRIIB-Fc (27).

ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc exerts preventive and therapeutic effects in a mouse model of disuse atrophy. We next evaluated ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc as a potential preventive and therapeutic agent in a mouse model of disuse atrophy, a multidimensional myopathy typically resulting from sedentary behavior or periods of enforced immobilization. This experiment incorporated 2 cohorts of mice with hind-limb unloading (28), the first cohort receiving treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or vehicle in a preventive manner beginning immediately after immobilization and the second cohort undergoing an immobilization phase followed by treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or vehicle in a therapeutic manner beginning concurrently with remobilization (Figure 2A). Hind-limb immobilization for 2 weeks caused marked atrophy of TA muscle (10% reduction in muscle mass), which was fully prevented by ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (Figure 2B). Hind-limb remobilization for 2 weeks was unable by itself to significantly reverse the prior atrophy of TA muscle; however, therapeutic treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc fully reversed the 14% loss in TA muscle mass caused by limb immobilization in this group (Figure 2C). Consistent with these changes in muscle mass, quantitative analysis of muscle fiber diameters in TA muscle revealed that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment produced a rightward shift in myofiber size histograms compared with vehicle in both the preventive (immobilized) and therapeutic (remobilized) cohorts (Figure 2, D–F). With vehicle treatment, peak tetanic force generated during isometric contractions of the TA was weaker than contralateral control in the immobilized and remobilized limbs by 7% and 4%, respectively (Figure 2G). However, muscle strength was more than fully restored by both preventive and therapeutic treatments with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (Figure 2G). These data indicate that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc improves muscle mass and strength under either preventive or therapeutic conditions in a rodent model of joint immobilization, which could have potential application in a clinical setting (29).

Figure 2 ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc provides preventive and therapeutic benefits in a mouse model of disuse atrophy. (A) Experimental design depicting immobilized and remobilized cohorts of mice with hind-limb immobilization treated with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 14 days. (B) TA muscle mass after immobilization normalized to contralateral muscle. (C) TA muscle mass after remobilization normalized to contralateral muscle. (D) Laminin-stained sections of TA muscle. Scale bars: 250 μm. (E and F) Effect of treatment on the distribution of muscle fiber diameters in the immobilized and remobilized cohorts. (G) Peak tetanic force of the TA muscle after immobilization and remobilization normalized to contralateral muscle. Data are means ± SEM (n = 8 per group). Group differences (B, C, and G) were assessed by unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Multiligand inhibition with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc increases muscle mass robustly in a mouse model of DMD. We then compared the efficacy of multiligand inhibition with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc to that of other Smad2/3 pathway inhibitors, some of which have been investigated as potential treatments for muscular dystrophy (30–33). For this experiment, we used WT mice and an mdx mouse commonly used to model DMD (34). Seven-week-old BL10.mdx mice and age-matched WT mice were treated for 4 weeks with combined antibodies against GDF8 and activin A, an antibody with dual specificity for GDF8 and GDF11, an antibody with dual specificity for ActRIIA and ActRIIB, ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc, or vehicle. Compared with vehicle, all treatments increased total body weight progressively over the treatment period in WT and mdx mice. However, ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc produced a greater increase in body weight than other treatments at comparable doses with the exception of the dual anti-ActRIIA/ActRIIB antibody, which exhibited an effect comparable to that of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc in mdx mice (Figure 3, A and C). In WT mice, ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment produced a larger increase in TA muscle weight (67%) than the dual anti-ActRIIA/ActRIIB antibody (24%), the combination of anti-GDF8 and anti–activin A antibodies (21%), or the dual anti-GDF8/GDF11 antibody (14%; Figure 3B). In mdx mice, ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc again produced the largest increase in TA weight (38%), followed by the dual anti-ActRIIA/ActRIIB antibody (15%), the dual anti-GDF8/GDF11 antibody (11%), and the combination of anti-GDF8 and anti–activin A antibodies (5%; Figure 3D), although these changes were consistently smaller than the corresponding effects in WT mice. These results indicate that, under normal and disease conditions, multiligand inhibition with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc produces larger increases in skeletal muscle mass than these other inhibitors of Smad2/3 pathway signaling at comparable doses.

Figure 3 Multiligand inhibition with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc robustly increases muscle mass in WT and DMD mice. Seven-week-old WT C57BL/6 mice or 5-week-old BL10.mdx mice were injected s.c. with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg), a dual anti-ActRIIA/IIB antibody (10 mg/kg), a dual anti-myostatin/GDF11 antibody (10 mg/kg), combined anti-myostatin plus anti–activin A antibodies (10 mg/kg + 10 mg/kg), or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 28 days. (A) Percentage change in body weight over time in WT mice (n = 10–25). (B) Percentage difference in TA muscle mass compared with vehicle in WT mice (n = 10–29). (C) Percentage change in body weight over time in mdx mice (n = 7–8). (D) Percentage difference in TA muscle mass compared with vehicle in mdx mice (n = 5–18). Data are means ± SEM. Group differences in A and C were assessed by 1-way ANOVA for repeated measures with Dunnett’s adjustment. Group differences in B and D were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s adjustment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We next investigated whether ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment exerts beneficial effects on muscle in aged mdx mice, which display increasingly severe DMD-like signs over time (35). Fourteen-month-old BL10.mdx mice were treated with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or vehicle for 8 weeks, and the TA was characterized as a representative skeletal muscle. Compared with vehicle, ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment increased muscle mass by 31% and pCSA by 29% (Figure 4, A and B). Histologic examination of TA muscle from mdx mice revealed that myofibers were heterogeneous in size owing to staggered cycles of damage and regrowth, although fibers from ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc–treated animals nevertheless appeared larger overall (Figure 4C). Quantification confirmed that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment increased mean cross-sectional area of TA myofibers by 49% compared with vehicle (Figure 4D) but did not affect the subcellular distribution of centralized nuclei (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc induces muscle hypertrophy in an aged mouse model of DMD. Fourteen-month-old C57BL/6 WT and BL10.mdx mice were treated with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 8 weeks. (A) TA weight. (B) TA physiological cross-sectional area (pCSA). (C) TA sections stained with H&E. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) TA myocyte area. (E) Serum levels of miR-206. Data are means ± SEM (n = 4–5 per group). Group differences were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Additionally, we assessed the effect of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment on circulating levels of microRNAs previously implicated as biomarkers of muscle status in mdx mice and DMD patients (36, 37), including miR-1, miR-21, miR-136b, miR-146a, and miR-206. As determined by quantitative PCR, serum levels of miR-206 were dramatically elevated (200-fold) in aged mdx mice compared with WT mice, and ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc reduced the elevation of these levels by 74% (Figure 4E). Levels of other microRNAs tested were found to be elevated in mdx mice compared with WT and were similarly reduced by ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment (Supplemental Figure 6). Among these was miR-146a, which has recently been shown to inhibit dystrophin translation (38). Together, our results indicate that multiligand inhibition with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc increases muscle mass more effectively than comparable doses of agents targeting fewer Smad2/3 pathway ligands and reduces circulating levels of biomarkers implicated in impaired muscle function in the mdx mouse model even at an advanced stage of disease progression.

ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc alleviates acute muscle fibrosis in a mouse model of DMD. Since DMD patients are afflicted by extensive fibrosis in skeletal muscle (39), we next investigated whether ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc can ameliorate fibrosis in an acute injury model (40). Endomysial fibrosis was established by daily micropunctures in TA muscles of BL10.mdx mice, and injured mice were then treated therapeutically for 4 weeks with either ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or vehicle. As determined by staining with Picrosirius red, collagen fibers were more extensively distributed in muscle from injured mdx mice than in uninjured mice, and ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment restored collagen staining to levels characteristic of uninjured controls (Figure 5, A and B). These data indicate that therapeutic treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc can reverse collagen deposition associated with fibrosis caused by repetitive muscle injury in mdx mice.

Figure 5 ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc alleviates acute fibrosis in a mouse model of DMD. Five-week-old BL10.mdx mice with mechanically induced fibrosis in the TA muscle were treated with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 4 weeks. (A) TA muscle sections stained with Picrosirius red. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Percentage area in TA sections occupied by fibrotic tissue. Data are means ± SEM (n = 4–7). Group differences were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment. ***P < 0.001. For respiratory studies, 7-month-old D2.mdx mice were injected s.c. with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 4 weeks. (C) Percentage change in tidal volume after exposure to hypoxic stress (10% O 2 ) for 30 minutes. Data are means ± SEM (n = 3–5 per group). Group differences were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment. **P < 0.01 vs. WT. (D) Specific force generated by diaphragm muscle ex vivo. Data are means ± SEM (n = 6–10 per group). Group differences were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment. ***P < 0.001.

We then investigated whether ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc can improve respiratory function, since DMD patients suffer from progressive hypoventilation due to myofiber injury and collagen deposition in respiratory skeletal muscles (41). We used the D2.mdx mouse model of DMD, as its diaphragm is more severely impaired than that of the BL10.mdx strain and more closely resembles pathology in patients (42). In WT mice, tidal volume under hypoxic stress to mimic hypoventilation in patients was virtually unchanged (2%) from the prestress baseline, whereas tidal volume in D2.mdx mice treated with vehicle increased by 19% under hypoxic stress (Figure 5C). ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment in D2.mdx mice better preserved tidal volume under hypoxic stress (9% increase), but the difference from vehicle treatment did not reach significance (P = 0.07) (Figure 5C). Measurement of diaphragm contractility ex vivo confirmed that specific force generated by the diaphragm of vehicle-treated D2.mdx mice was significantly reduced compared with that of WT mice. Treatment of D2.mdx mice with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc improved diaphragm contractility by more than 60% compared with vehicle, but this increase was not statistically significant (Figure 5D).

ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc improves integrity and function of the neuromuscular junction in mouse models of diverse neuromuscular diseases. The neuromuscular junction (NMJ) plays an obligatory role in muscle contraction. Since neuromuscular transmission is impaired in DMD patients and mouse models of the disease partly because of NMJ abnormalities arising from dystrophin deficiency (43–45), we next investigated whether ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment improves NMJ morphology or function in aged mdx mice. At NMJs from TA muscle of WT mice under normal conditions, clusters of acetylcholine receptors (AChRs) were tightly arranged with other NMJ components in characteristic “pretzel-like” arrays on the postsynaptic membrane as previously described (ref. 46 and Figure 6A). In striking contrast, NMJs from mdx mice treated with vehicle displayed fragmentation of AChR clusters into discontinuous structures (islets) as previously reported (45, 47). Interestingly, NMJs in mdx mice treated with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc exhibited an intermediate morphology (Figure 6A), which prompted us to examine ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc effects quantitatively. The number of AChR islets in NMJs was increased 7.6-fold in vehicle-treated mdx mice compared with WT mice, and ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment significantly blunted this increase (Figure 6B). NMJ occupancy — defined as the ratio of footprint occupied by presynaptic vesicles to that of the underlying postsynaptic membrane (48) — was reduced by one-third in vehicle-treated mdx mice compared with WT mice, and ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment significantly improved this parameter (Figure 6C). These results indicate that treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc exerts a partially normalizing influence on NMJ morphology in mdx mice.

Figure 6 ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc improves NMJ abnormalities in mdx and SOD1G93A mice. Fourteen-month-old BL10.mdx mice were injected s.c. with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 8 weeks. (A) En face views of NMJs from WT mice and mdx mice treated with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or vehicle. Immunofluorescent confocal microscopic images indicate AChR (labeled by α-bungarotoxin, red), vesicular acetylcholine transporter (VAChT, green), and their overlap (yellow). Blue in bottom panels indicates nerve fibers. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) AChR islet number (n = 5). (C) Percentage NMJ occupancy (n = 4–5). (D) CMAP amplitude (n = 4–5). (E) Amplitude drop (n = 3–5). Data (B–E) are means ± SEM. Group differences were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment. *P < 0.05. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Five-week-old C57BL/6 WT mice or SOD1G93A mice were injected s.c. with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 8 weeks, and TA muscles were analyzed. (F) Percentage of NMJs denervated (n = 4–5). (G) CMAP amplitude (n = 11–12). (H) Percentage change in ankle dorsiflexion (n = 6). Data are means ± SEM. Group differences were assessed in G by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment and in F and H by unpaired Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We then used electrophysiologic analysis to determine whether these morphologic changes induced by ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc in mdx mice were accompanied by functional improvements. In vehicle-treated mdx mice compared with WT mice, there was a significant reduction by one-third in the amplitude of compound muscle action potentials (CMAPs) and a 7-fold reduction in amplitude drop during repetitive stimulation (Figure 6, D and E). ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment in mdx mice produced a trend toward improvement for CMAP amplitude and particularly amplitude drop during repetitive nerve stimulation (Figure 6, D and E). Although not statistically significant, these electrophysiologic effects raise the intriguing possibility that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc increases postsynaptic sensitivity to acetylcholine in mdx mice. Together, our results indicate that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc alleviates morphologic abnormalities of the NMJ in this mouse model of DMD and raise the possibility of accompanying functional benefits that need to be investigated further.

We next investigated whether ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc alters neuromuscular transmission in a mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease with a primarily neurodegenerative etiology. We treated 5-week-old SOD1G93A mice with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or vehicle for 3 weeks and examined parameters of neuromuscular transmission in the TA muscle. In vehicle-treated SOD1G93A mice at this presymptomatic stage, approximately one-fifth of NMJs were denervated, whereas treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc essentially prevented NMJ denervation (Figure 6F). At innervated NMJs from vehicle-treated SOD1G93A mice, there was a 29% reduction in CMAP amplitude in comparison with WT animals, and ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment in SOD1G93A mice completely prevented this loss (Figure 6G). We evaluated the effect of a longer period of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment (7 weeks) on muscle function in SOD1G93A mice and found that this treatment almost completely protected against the marked decline in ankle dorsiflexion torque observed in vehicle-treated controls (Figure 6H). These data indicate that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment protects against muscle denervation, improves nerve transmission, and increases muscle strength in this presymptomatic model of neurodegenerative disease. Together with results from our mdx studies, these findings provide evidence that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment improves NMJ structure and function in models of distinct myopathic and neuropathic diseases.

Elevated expression of key NMJ genes is reversed by ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc in an aged mouse model of DMD. To better understand how ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc affects NMJ morphology and function, we investigated effects of this agent on expression of genes considered critical for formation and maintenance of neuromuscular synapses (49). Expression levels of Agrn (encoding agrin), Musk (muscle-specific kinase), Lrp4 (LDL receptor–related protein-4), Dok7 (downstream of tyrosine kinase 7), and Rapsn (receptor-associated protein of the synapse) were all significantly elevated in excised TA muscle (and associated neural tissue) of mdx mice compared with WT mice (Figure 7), which likely represents a homeostatic response to diminished muscle fiber activation. Importantly, ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment reversed the elevated expression of these mRNAs significantly in mdx mice, except for Rapsn (Figure 7). The concordant effects of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc on this set of genes likely reflect a partial normalization of NMJ function and implicate Smad2/3 pathway ligands in the regulation of NMJ homeostasis, either directly or indirectly, under these disease conditions.

Figure 7 ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc reverses elevated expression of NMJ genes in aged mdx mice. Fourteen-month-old C57BL/6 WT and mdx mice were injected s.c. with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc (10 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) twice weekly for 4 weeks. Expression of key NMJ genes was determined in TA muscle by quantitative PCR and normalized to Actb. Data are means ± SEM (n = 11–15 per group). Group differences were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Combined treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc and M12-PMO synergistically improves muscle function in an aged mouse model of DMD. Therapeutics that act through antisense-mediated exon skipping, such as the recently approved Exondys51, are novel approaches to overcome dystrophin deficiency in DMD (50). However, exon skipping is considered insufficient to fully restore muscle strength or protect against contraction-induced injury (51, 52). We hypothesized that using the phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer M12-PMO (53) to restore dystrophin expression in combination with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc to increase muscle mass would improve muscle function in mdx mice, perhaps synergistically as a result of their seemingly complementary mechanisms of action. Thirteen-month-old BL10.mdx mice were treated with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc or M12-PMO, alone or in combination, over a 4-week period. Immunohistochemical staining confirmed that dystrophin was abundant in TA muscle fiber membranes of WT mice, clearly deficient in mdx mice (regardless of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc treatment), and partially restored by M12-PMO treatment (Figure 8A). Based on quantitative analysis, treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc did not alter the occurrence of dystrophin-positive myofibers, treatment with M12-PMO increased such myofibers by 7%, and combined treatment with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc and M12-PMO increased such myofibers by 13%, all compared with vehicle (Figure 8B). These findings were further supported by Western blot analysis using an anti-dystrophin antibody (Supplemental Figure 7), which demonstrated synergistic effects of combined treatment on dystrophin protein abundance within TA muscle. This synergistic increase in dystrophin-positive fibers after combination treatment may be due to an ability of ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc to increase overall protein synthesis, as observed in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4), and an ability of this agent to reduce expression of dystrophin translational inhibitors, such as its effect on miR-146a levels in mdx mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). In an evaluation of functional endpoints, both ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc monotherapy and combination therapy with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc and M12-PMO increased peak tetanic force generated by the TA muscle in mdx mice compared with vehicle or WT mice, whereas M12-PMO monotherapy was ineffective (Figure 8C). Importantly, combination therapy with ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc and M12-PMO provided a significant benefit in force generation during repeated eccentric contractions of the TA muscle in mdx mice compared with vehicle, unlike either monotherapy (Figure 8D). Together, these results indicate that ActRIIB:ALK4-Fc could potentially be beneficial as an adjunct to dystrophin restoration therapy in patients with DMD because of complementary effects exerted by the 2 classes of agents.