Melanocortin-4 receptor antagonist TCMCB07 ameliorates cancer- and chronic kidney disease–associated cachexia

Over the last two decades, several research groups contributed to the development of orexigenic agents to treat cachexia, including MC4R antagonists and ghrelin analogs. Our lab evaluated a number of drug candidates and demonstrated that some of them had promising effects in amelioration of cachexia associated with cancer, CKD, and heart failure and LPS-induced acute anorexia, etc. (18, 33, 34, 40, 41, 47). Some of these agents have found their way into clinical trials in patients with cachexia (32, 35, 36). In the present study, we evaluated efficacy of 11 TCMC MC4R antagonists, then specifically focused on TCMCB07 in 3 rat models of LPS and cancer- and CKD-associated cachexia. We sought to validate that peripheral administration of TCMCB07 was feasible for effectively inhibiting central melanocortin signaling. Our results demonstrate that peripheral treatment of TCMCB07 has remarkably positive effects in stimulation of appetite, retention of body weight, and preservation of fat mass and lean mass under cachectic conditions. Furthermore, our data indicate that peripheral TCMCB07 treatment attenuates hypothalamic inflammation associated with cancer cachexia. It is possible that this is an independent effect of this compound, as melanocortin signaling is known to affect inflammation (48, 49). However, this effect is generally associated with melanocortin agonists, and it is therefore possible that this effect is secondary to improved appetite and reduced catabolism secondary to TCMCB07 treatment.

LPS is a bacterial endotoxin and is extensively used to mimic acute infection and inflammation conditions commonly seen in patients. Based on the results of the LPS dose-response study (Supplemental Figure 1), we chose a moderate dose (100–250 μg/kg/d) for i.p. injection to elicit reproducible sickness behaviors without extremely severe morbidity and mortality. Moreover, because we used a moderate LPS dose, we were able to observe possible side effects derived from the compounds. Other than the expected increases in food consumption, TCMCB07 administration did not produce notable behavioral alterations in the experimental rats except when given as a high dose (20 μg/rat/d) with central administration (i.c.v. injection, Supplemental Table 1). Our data showed that both central and peripheral TCMCB07 treatment, including oral administration, increased food intake and attenuated body weight loss in LPS-treated rats. We noted that the benefits of TCMCB07 in the acute LPS model were consistent, but delayed and not observed in the first hours after compound administration. In addition, the effective dose with i.p. injection or intragastric gavage was much higher than that with i.c.v. injection. We also tested TCMCB07 at a very low dose (0.3–0.6 mg/kg/d) through i.p. and oral routes, but did not find significant positive effects in LPS-treated rats (data not shown). Because we previously observed that repeated LPS injections in rodents can cause either desensitization or mortality, we were not able to test TCMCB07 in a setting of an LPS-induced chronic condition. Collectively, through a series of studies in the acute LPS model, we found that TCMCB07 was the best drug candidate among the 11 TCMCs and established effective doses for both central and peripheral treatment.

Cancer cachexia is a wasting syndrome characterized by a significant reduction of body weight resulting predominantly from losses of adipose tissue and skeletal muscle (4, 6, 50). Anorexia is often a major contributor to the weight loss and muscle wasting, and even with administration of drugs that target overactivation of catabolic processes and inflammation, adequate nutritional support still remains a mainstay of cachexia therapy (5). Appetite improvement and increased food intake can provide more nutritional support to reverse negative energy balance and promote anabolism, maintenance of body weight, and physical activity associated with quality of life and eventual survival (51). Furthermore, normalized nutritional intake can increase treatment tolerance to cancer therapy (51). Our data demonstrate that both central and peripheral administration of TCMCB07 effectively stimulated appetite, leading to a remarkable increase in food intake during aggressive tumor growth and subsequently rapid cachexia development. It is important to note that weight gain is brought about by increased fat mass and lean mass, not water retention. As was seen with the progestational agent megestrol acetate, which increased water weight but did not increase lean mass, weight gain without lean mass gain may not improve disease outcome (52, 53). Our data from body composition measurement validated that there was no water retention after TCMCB07 measurement. Furthermore, a recent retrospective study in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNs.c.C) demonstrated that increased BMI was associated with significantly improved survival and that decreased overall survival was predicted by skeletal muscle depletion, suggesting that decreased skeletal muscle mass or BMI can predict oncologic outcomes for patients with HNs.c.C (54).

In the cancer cachexia study with i.c.v. administration, 4 doses of TCMCB07 (or AgRP) treatment significantly increased body weight (P < 0.001) and fat mass (P < 0.01) and produced a positive trend toward increased lean mass. A few possibilities could explain the nonsignificant lean mass gain. First, fat mass loss or gain is more rapid than lean mass loss or gain in cancer cachexia (55), and a marked increase of fat mass was observed after a short period (4 days) of treatment. It is possible that with further treatment, lean mass would have continued to accrue. Second, because of ethical considerations and the increasingly morbid nature of tumor-bearing animals, the animals had to be euthanized on days 12 to 14 after tumor implantation. A less aggressive cancer type might facilitate experiments that would show long-term effects with a bigger difference in lean mass between 2 treatment groups. Another point to note is the variation caused by the complexity of the cancer cachexia model. Although in the beginning of each experiment, the same amount of fresh tumor tissue was implanted into similar locations in animals with the same sex and similar age and body size, it was difficult to control the later progression of tumor growth and subsequent cachexia. In the cancer cachexia study with i.p. administration, we extended the treatment period up to 6 doses in 6 days but did not find a difference in body weight gain between saline and TCMCB07 treatment groups. In order to maintain a sustained drug concentration in the body, in the study with s.c. administration, we split 1 dose of TCMCB07 into 2 separate injections performed in the early mornings and evenings. It is likely that optimized dosing route, starting time point, frequency, and duration would significantly enhance drug efficacy and treatment outcomes and would facilitate lower effective doses (3 or 1.5 mg/kg/d). It is also likely that early treatment improves the attenuation of cachexia (4). We found no association between tumor mass and TCMCB07 treatment within all cancer cachexia studies, demonstrating that increased energy intake does not lead to increased tumor growth.

Using the CKD model employed here, we previously demonstrated that treatment with ghrelin and its analogs increased food intake and lean mass and decreased circulating inflammatory cytokines in CKD-associated cachexia (33, 56). In the present study, renal-failure rats receiving s.c. injection of TCMCB07 twice daily consistently increased food intake and body weight, and after 14 days of treatment, body weight reached the levels found in sham-treated rats, suggesting that s.c. treatment of TCMCB07 effectively reverses anorexia and growth failure associated with CKD. Furthermore, this relatively long-term TCMCB07 treatment completely prevented the muscle loss normally observed with this model. These treatment outcomes are likely attributed to increased nutrient intake and improved daily physical activity.

Importantly, TCMCB07 was detectable in the circulation and the concentrations corresponded to administered drug doses. Fourteen-day food intake and body weight gain were positively correlated with plasma TCMCB07 concentration, which supports the notion that s.c. administration of TCMCB07 stimulates appetite in a dose-dependent fashion. We did not find a significant difference in plasma BUN and Cr among all nephrectomy rats regardless of treatment, indicating that improvements in food intake, body weight, and lean mass were related to factors other than a change in renal function. Furthermore, 14-day food intake was not correlated with plasma BUN, but was negatively correlated with Cr. Plasma Cr is more reliable and accurate for reflecting renal function than BUN because plasma BUN is highly affected by extrarenal factors, such as heart failure, dehydration, liver function, or dietary protein (57, 58).

Route of delivery is a crucial factor that often determines an agent’s efficacy and feasibility in a clinical setting. We initially used a central approach (i.c.v. administration) and tested to determine whether TCMCs have effective melanocortin antagonist properties. With 1 dose of i.c.v. injection, all 11 TCMCs showed a robust effect in stimulation of appetite. However, direct central delivery of this type of drugs is a barrier that would prevent clinical application. The capability of melanocortin antagonists crossing through the BBB is a substantial challenge for development of this class of drug. For example, AgRP and SHU9119 (melanocortin antagonists) or melanotan-II (melanocortin agonist) has no effects with peripheral administration, although these drugs are capable of inducing robust responses when given centrally (44, 59, 60). Our data showed that TCMCB07 efficiently penetrated the BBB and effectively inhibited central melanocortin signaling. Furthermore, we observed that, with the same dose of TCMCB07, initiation of early and frequent dosing via the s.c. route was the most effective method for treating cachexia. Oral administration is the most convenient and feasible route for clinical application. With this in mind, we performed intragastric gavage of TCMCB07 of the animals of the acute LPS model in several experiments and found positive effects, suggesting its oral availability. However, we were not able to conduct the oral administration in the cancer and CKD cachexia models for several reasons. First, the gavage method is extremely difficult for sick and fragile animals, particularly at the last stage of cachexia. Second, unlike dosing in the acute model, chronic models require serial handling and restraint for the gavage, which represents a chronic additional stress for the cachectic animals. The nonspecific stress would dramatically disrupt the rats’ feeding behavior and increase their morbidity and mortality. Third, alternative methods of oral delivery (e.g., through drinking water or mixed with diet, etc.) can be undertaken, but it is difficult to ensure effective and consistent therapeutic dosing with these methods.

Because hypothalamic inflammation is an essential driver for both acute illness responses and cachexia (61, 62), we specifically analyzed inflammatory gene expression in hypothalamus to determine whether TCMCB07 s.c. treatment diminishes hypothalamic inflammation associated with cancer and CKD cachexia. The expression of Il1b, Il1r1, and Il6 was suppressed by TCMCB07 treatment in cachexia associated with cancer. Determining whether this represents an intrinsic property of this compound or is simply reflective of the amelioration of end organ dysfunction (e.g., gut leak) secondary to catabolism will require further investigation. We note that our CKD model does not produce significant CNS inflammation, but this is correlated with the relatively mild (albeit prolonged) cachexia typical of this model. Furthermore, it is possible that the cachexia in this model is at least partially driven by relative hyperleptinemia, and this would also be expected to respond to melanocortin antagonism (30, 63). The Selp gene encoding P selectin is associated with the development of cachexia in tumor-bearing rats, LPS-treated mice, and patients with cancer (46, 64). Consistent with these, we found a marked increase of Selp gene expression in hypothalamus among all tumor-bearing rats relative to sham-treated rats. Interestingly, s.c. TCMCB07 treatment dramatically suppressed Selp gene expression in tumor-bearing rats compared with saline treatment, suggesting that Selp gene expression is a sensitive predicator for cancer cachexia and that TCMCB07 treatment effectively inhibits inflammation during cancer progression and cachexia development. Furthermore, previous studies demonstrated that both acute and chronic inflammation decrease hypothalamic Pomc transcription and AgRP secretion, while simultaneously increasing Agrp transcription and α-MSH secretion (20, 22). The alteration in hypothalamic Pomc and Agrp gene expression was also observed in a unique setting of severe muscle catabolism associated with essential amino acid deficiency (65). Consistent with these findings, we observed a significant (P < 0.001) upregulation of hypothalamic Agrp transcription in both cancer- and CKD-associated cachexia and a trend toward reduced Pomc transcription in cancer, but not CKD cachexia. Notably, TCMCB07 s.c. treatment remarkably suppressed Agrp transcription in both cancer- and CKD-associated cachexia, suggesting that endogenous Agrp transcription remained sensitive to overall body weight and food intake status. Obviously, there are many other factors regulating food intake that were not explored in this study and that therefore deserve further study in the future, including the expression of peripheral factors (e.g., ghrelin) and various ligands and receptors in the CNS (e.g., growth hormone secretagogue receptor 1, neuropeptide Y, etc.).

Despite tremendous progress in understanding the mechanisms of cachexia, therapeutic interventions for this common condition associated with many advanced illnesses are lacking. Because cachexia is driven by a variable combination of reduced food intake, increased energy expenditure, excess catabolism, and inflammation (5), a single drug therapy is unlikely to be sufficient to treat this condition. Instead, it will likely require optimized therapeutic combinations with effective orexigenic, antiinflammatory, and anticatabolic agents (66, 67). TCMCB07, a synthetic orexigenic agent, was developed through a classical approach against central melanocortin signaling, and it showed high efficacy in attenuation of anorexia, body weight loss, fat mass loss, and muscle wasting associated with cachexia. This preclinical trial demonstrates that TCMCB07 is a promising drug candidate for cachexia therapy. We anticipate that combination therapy with TMCMB07 and additional drugs that target overactivation of catabolic processes and inflammation will greatly benefit patients with cachexia.