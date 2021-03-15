Impaired complex I repair causes recessive Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy

Identification of pathogenic DNAJC30 mutations in LHON patients in association with a complex I defect. A homozygous missense variant in DNAJC30 was initially identified by whole-exome sequencing (WES) in 4 individuals from the German Network for Mitochondrial Disorders (mitoNET), 3 males from 2 families with adult-onset LHON and a female with childhood-onset Leigh syndrome. Through international collaboration within the European Network for Mitochondrial Disorders (GENOMIT), the combined analysis of WES data and Sanger sequencing of further molecularly undiagnosed LHON patients revealed an additional 29 cases associated with DNAJC30 mutations. mtDNA screening failed to detect any other pathogenic variants or rare variants of uncertain significance (VUS) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138267DS1). Moreover, in those investigated by WES, no biallelic pathogenic variants or VUS were detected in nuclear genes encoding complex I subunits or assembly factors (Supplemental Table 2).

Of the 33 subjects, 29 harbored the same NM_032317.2 c.152A>G (7:73097602, NP_115693.2 p.Tyr51Cys) homozygous variant with an allele frequency of 0.125% (351:281136 alleles, no homozygous carriers) in gnomAD (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/). The remaining 4 patients, from Family 18 and Family 20, harbored an NM_032317.2 c.232C>T (7:73097522, NP_115693.2, p.Pro78Ser) and an NM_032317.2 c.302T>A (7:73097452, NP_115693.2, p.Leu101Gln) homozygous variant, respectively, both of which are absent in gnomAD (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Identification of pathogenic DNAJC30 mutations in LHON patients in association with a complex I defect. (A) Pedigrees from 29 families. The genotype is denoted by (–/–) for homozygous variant carriers, (+/–) for heterozygous variant carriers, and (+/+) for carriers of 2 wild-type alleles. Individuals with a central dot are homozygous carriers (–/–) who did not express the disease phenotype at their current age, stated beneath. (B) Schematic of the sex-dependent incomplete penetrance in both maternally inherited LHON (mtLHON) and recessive LHON (arLHON), demonstrating a clear male predominance in symptomatic carriers of disease-causing variants. (C) Mitochondrial complex I–dependent (CI-dependent) respiration rate measurement in control (n = 30, technical replicates) and arLHON (n = 28, technical replicates) fibroblast cell lines, demonstrating a mild respiratory defect rescued by reexpression of naive DNAJC30 (arLHON-rescue, n = 36, technical replicates). The defect in CI-dependent respiration rate is recapitulated in the DNAJC30-KO (n = 25, technical replicates) in comparison with control (n = 43, technical replicates) HEK293 cell lines. Data are normalized to the respective control cell line and depicted by the mean ± SD; 2-sided Student’s t test, P values corrected for multiple comparisons to the control (Dunnett’s test). ****P ≤ 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Due to the recessive mode of inheritance, and therefore the absence of a family history, identification of pedigrees with unaffected homozygous carriers is challenging. Despite this, our collection of pedigrees indicates incomplete penetrance, with 5 homozygous mutation carriers not expressing a phenotype. In total, 30 of 31 (96.8%) homozygous carrier males and just 3 of 7 (42.9%) homozygous carrier females express a phenotype. This results in a significant male predominance, with a 10:1 ratio of affected males to affected females (P < 0.001, Fisher’s exact test; Figure 1B). The penetrance of the DNAJC30 variants can only be approximated, and is unquestionably an overestimate due to the limited number of large pedigrees and unaffected siblings of differing carrier status in our study. Nevertheless, these observations resemble the incomplete penetrance associated with mtLHON, in which penetrance is reported to be approximately 50% in males and 10% in females. This results in a 5:1 ratio of affected males to affected females (refs. 3, 22; and Figure 1B). To investigate the underlying reason for the higher penetrance in males, we measured DNAJC30 expression on the RNA and protein level in over 75 and 100 controls, respectively; however, we did not detect a significant difference (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). DNAJC30 availability is therefore not the factor influencing sex-dependent variable penetrance. In mtLHON, the mtDNA population-specific polymorphisms of haplogroup J are proposed play a modifying role in penetrance, as patients with the haplogroup J genetic background demonstrate higher penetrance (23). This association is recapitulated in LHON with an autosomal recessive mode of inheritance (arLHON), as 5 of 27 investigated arLHON patients (18.5%) have the haplogroup J genetic background, which is greater than the expected 9% for the European population (ref. 24 and Table 1).

Table 1 Summary of all subjects

Given that the majority of the patients originate from Russia, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine, the p.Tyr51Cys DNAJC30 variant is ascribed to an Eastern European founder event. The variant is estimated to have arisen 85 generations ago (95% CI 43–168 generations) based on the genetic length of ancestral haplotypes shared between individuals (Supplemental Figure 1C). Taking the allele frequency of the variant (0.125%) and applying the Hardy-Weinberg equation with adjustment for the observed incomplete penetrance, arLHON is estimated to affect 1.09 per million individuals, a figure just below the established prevalence estimate of LHON once adjusted for the prior assumption that up to 95% are accounted for by mtDNA mutations (1.61 per million, 95% CI 1.24–1.99 per million; ref. 25). Furthermore, in Russia, the contribution of DNAJC30 variants to the heritability of LHON is considerably higher. Of 86 molecularly confirmed LHON patients investigated by full mtDNA sequencing and WES in the Research Centre for Medical Genetics in Moscow, 18 (20.9%) harbored the homozygous p.Tyr51Cys DNAJC30 mutation, while 68 (79.1%) harbored pathogenic mtDNA mutations. Male prominence was demonstrated in both forms of LHON (arLHON 17:1 affected male to affected female ratio, mtLHON 15:2 affected male to affected female ratio). Additional evidence for incomplete penetrance was provided by screening of the Research Centre for Medical Genetics institutional database of WES data from 1036 patients with inherited disease, where we found 10 heterozygous carriers of the p.Tyr51Cys variant, indicating a minor allele frequency of 0.48% in the founder population. This predicts 2.3 per 100,000 homozygous carriers. If the variant were fully penetrant, this figure would exceed the expected number of LHON cases, thereby strengthening the argument for incomplete penetrance. The marked incomplete penetrance in females is supported by an equal allele frequency in male and female individuals of the p.Tyr51Cys founder variant in the gnomAD database (male 0.12%, female 0.13%).

All 3 DNAJC30 variants occur in a conserved area of the protein, the J domain (Supplemental Figure 1D). This domain belongs to the heat shock protein (HSP) family of chaperones and is key to their functional interactions (26). The p.Tyr51Cys and p.Leu101Gln variants are positioned in close proximity on the protein structure (Supplemental Figure 1E) and lead to degradation of the protein (Supplemental Figure 1F). These amino acids are therefore likely to be fundamental to the structural integrity of the protein. The p.Pro78Ser variant, which does not lead to protein degradation (Supplemental Figure 1F), is predicted to disrupt function due to its position in a crucial functional region, the His, Pro, and Asp tripeptide (HPD; ref. 26 and Supplemental Figure 1D).

Consistent with mtLHON, a complex I defect was invariably demonstrated on skeletal muscle biopsy in investigated arLHON patients (Supplemental Figure 1G). Complex IV and complex V activity was not disrupted (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). Analyzing complex I–dependent respiration in patient-derived fibroblast cell lines (n = 7) revealed a significant defect (mean 69% of control, SD 16%, P < 0.001), which is modest yet consistent across patients and genotypes and is in keeping with, if not more subtle than, the magnitude of the complex I defect seen in mtDNA LHON patient–derived fibroblast cell lines (n = 3; Supplemental Figure 1, J and K). The complex I–dependent defect in respiration was rescued by reexpression of naive DNAJC30 in the patient cell line (Figure 1C). Moreover, the complex I–dependent respiration defect was recapitulated in the DNAJC30-KO HEK293 cell line (mean 66% of control, SD 18%, P < 0.0001; Figure 1C).

LHON associated with DNAJC30 mutations presents as a phenocopy of maternally inherited LHON. From a clinical perspective, physicians representing national centers of expertise in LHON were unable to stratify the LHON patients by mtDNA or nuclear origin. The pathognomonic triad of ophthalmological features: (a) circumpapillary telangiectatic microangiopathy, (b) vessel tortuosity of the central retinal vessels without leakage on fluorescein angiography, and (c) the hallmark, subacute phase swelling (pseudoedema) of the retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) (27), were documented in all arLHON subjects (Table 2 and exemplified in Figure 2A). In all arLHON subjects the subacute phase was followed by an atrophic chronic phase with generalized thinning of the RNFL due to RGC and axonal degeneration. No macular or peripheral retinal abnormalities were reported, and brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was reportedly normal in 19 of 22 investigated arLHON patients. There was no record of extraocular manifestations. In this regard, the clinical phenotype of arLHON is an indistinguishable phenocopy of mtLHON (see Supplemental Methods for individual patient case reports).

Figure 2 LHON associated with DNAJC30 mutations presents as a phenocopy of maternally inherited LHON. (A) The pathognomonic triad of ophthalmological features in mtLHON is recapitulated in arLHON. Presented here is an illustrative example from 1 arLHON patient. Top panel: Optic nerve head picture and fluorescein angiography in the acute stage of the disease displaying microangiopathy without leakage, fiber swelling, and initial temporal pallor of the optic disc. Bottom panel: The retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness analysis and deviation map showing the progressive thinning of fibers from the subacute stage (right eye [OD] at 2 months and left eye [OS] at 3 months after visual loss) to the chronic stage (3 years). The 30° Humphrey visual field shows progressive enlargement of the central scotoma in the subacute stage (from 2 to 4 months in OD and from 3 to 5 months in OS) and fenestration of the scotoma after 3 years (10° Humphrey visual field) associated with recovery of visual acuity (VA, expressed in decimal units). m, months; y, years. RNFL thickness (middle) is displayed as a function of the quadrant in the deviation map: temporal (TEMP), superior (SUP), nasal (NAS), and inferior (INF). (B) Age of onset (years) in mtLHON (n = 104) (28) and arLHON (n = 31). Data presented as mean ± SD. ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 2-sided Student’s t test. (C) Spontaneous and idebenone-treated rate of clinically significant recovery of VA, defined as improvement in logMAR VA of ≥0.2, in mtLHON (4, 5, 6) in comparison with arLHON, in which treated recovery rates were significantly higher in arLHON (mtLHON 43.6%, arLHON 80.6%, P < 0.001, Fisher’s exact test).

Table 2 Ophthalmological clinical features of all arLHON subjects

The statistical analysis uncovered subtle differences both in the age of onset and recovery rate of visual acuity in arLHON in comparison with mtLHON. The age of onset (mean 19.9 ± 7.9 [SD] years) was earlier and more condensed than that reported for mtLHON (mean 30.7 ± 15.0 [SD] years, P < 0.001; ref. 28, Table 1, and Figure 2B). Age-related expression of DNAJC30 on the RNA and protein level measured in control fibroblast cell lines was unable to provide an explanation for this pattern of onset (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The median time from involvement of the first eye to involvement of the second eye was 1 week (range 0 to 2 years), and 14 patients (46.7%) demonstrated bilateral involvement at onset. The median time from onset to nadir was 8 weeks (range 0 to 2 years; Table 2). We acknowledge that the natural history of the cohort may be confounded to some extent by the concurrent use of idebenone in the majority of the cases.

Clinically relevant recovery (CRR) of visual impairment from nadir, defined as improvement in logMAR (logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution) visual acuity (VA) of 0.2 or greater (29), was observed in 42 eyes (67.7%, in 22 patients). In 8 eyes (12.9%, in 6 patients) VA recovery was complete (Table 2). Idebenone therapy was received by 18 patients, as a potent antioxidant and electron donor approved for LHON by EMA (https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/raxone), bypassing complex I to restore downstream mitochondrial electron flow and respiration (29). Of the 36 treated and 26 untreated eyes, CRR was reported in 29 (80.6%) and 13 (50.0%), respectively. The treated recovery was significantly higher than that reported for mtLHON (refs. 4–6; P < 0.001, Fisher’s exact test, Figure 2C). The mean time from onset to first CRR was 13.0 ± 10.4 (SD) months, and 25.8 months ± 30.3 (SD) months, in the treated and untreated eyes, respectively. This is comparable to mtLHON, in which the mean time from onset to first CRR is reported to be 17.2 ± (SD) 7.8 months in idebenone-treated cases, and 27.7 ± (SD) 22.5 months in idebenone-naive cases (5).

We also report 1 patient with Leigh syndrome in the absence of optic involvement. This is a female patient, presenting at 2 years of age with spasticity, dysarthria, disturbance of gait, a moderate lactate peak on magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), and bilateral necrosis of the putamen with lesions in the pedunculi cerebelli suggestive of Leigh syndrome on brain MRI (see Supplemental Methods for the case report).

DNAJC30 mutations result in impaired exchange of specific subunits of mitochondrial complex I. Due to the consistent complex I defect found in the patient muscle biopsies, we analyzed quantitative proteomic data from patient-derived (n = 3) and control (n = 105) fibroblast cell lines, to determine whether DNAJC30 defects lead to a decrease in complex I abundance. However, to our surprise, differential expression analysis (DEA) followed by gene set enrichment analysis for 149 mitochondrial pathways (MitoPathways3.0; https://www.broadinstitute.org/files/shared/metabolism/mitocarta/human.mitocarta3.0.path_.html) demonstrated a subtle yet significant increase of 12.1% in “Complex I subunits” in the patient cell lines (adjusted P = 0.04, based on mean log 2 [fold change]; Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Given the impaired complex I–dependent respiration in patient-derived fibroblast cell lines, this subtle increase in complex I abundance results in low relative specific activity of complex I (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 3B). There was no significant signal for any other OXPHOS complex to indicate a general increase in mitochondrial biogenesis (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). The specificity of the DNAJC30 defect for complex I was also confirmed by a subtle yet significant increase in complex I in a quantitative proteomic analysis of detergent dodecyl maltoside–solubilized (DDM-solubilized) respiratory chain complexes (RCCs) resolved by blue native electrophoresis (BNE) in the DNAJC30-KO HEK293 cell line (P = 0.0002; Supplemental Figure 3C). The abundance of the remaining RCCs was not significantly increased (complex III P = 0.38, complex IV P = 0.50).

To determine whether complex I was properly assembled, we investigated a patient-derived fibroblast cell line and the DNAJC30-KO HEK293 cell line by complexome profiling. Here, we found intact and correctly assembled complex I with no assembly intermediates in association with defective DNAJC30 (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Together with the quantitative proteomic data, these data confirmed that DNAJC30 is not a subunit or assembly factor of complex I, which would be expected to decrease the abundance and disrupt the assembly of the complex. The complexome data also recapitulate loss of the DNAJC30 protein due to the p.Tyr51Cys founder mutation, as demonstrated in our earlier quantitative proteomic approach (Supplemental Figures 1F and 3D), and confirmed the successful knockout of DNAJC30 in the DNAJC30-KO HEK293 cell line (Supplemental Figure 3E). Moreover, in the complexome profiling of the control fibroblast and control HEK293 cell lines, DNAJC30 was found to run at the size of the complex I–containing supercomplex, where it is present in substoichiometric quantities (1:200 DNAJC30/complex I), indicating a transient interaction with the complex I–containing supercomplex (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Table 5). The association of DNAJC30 with the complex I–containing supercomplex was supported across 6 independent quantitative proteomic experiments of digitonin-solubilized RCCs resolved by BNE in our study and by multiple previously published complexome data sets across human and mouse samples, as summarized in Supplemental Table 6.

Although the quantitative proteomic data in patient-derived fibroblast cell lines indicates a subtle increase in complex I subunit abundance due to DNAJC30 defect, RNA sequencing did not reveal a corresponding increase in complex I subunit expression, analyzed by a DEA of 149 mitochondrial pathways (MitoPathways3.0) between patient-derived fibroblast (n = 3) and control fibroblast (n = 79) cell lines (count data, Supplemental Table 7; complete DEA results, Supplemental Tables 8 and 9). This indicated that there may be a problem in the degradation of complex I subunits. We therefore measured the turnover of single proteins within mitochondrial protein complexes by combining pulse stable isotope labeling of amino acids in cell culture (pSILAC) with mass spectrometry of assembled RCCs resolved by BNE (see Methods).

It is known from recent studies that subunits of the complex I N-module (Figure 3A and ref. 30) require exchange, due to exposure to higher levels of oxidative damage (20, 21). This results in higher turnover rates of the N-module subunits that are independent of the rest of the assembled complex. In the analysis of control fibroblast cell lines (n = 7), we confirmed the presence of differential rates of turnover in the individual subunits of complex I (Figure 3B and Supplemental Tables 10–15). Moreover, we can further subdivide the complex I subunits into 3 categories according to their respective turnover rates, as CIHIGH and CIMOD — together accounting for the N-module of complex I — and CILOW, representing the remainder of complex I. The CIHIGH subunits (NDUFV3, NDUFS4, NDUFS6, NDUFA6, and NDUFA7) demonstrate a mean turnover of greater than 25% in 12 hours in control fibroblast cell lines (mean 33.6% ± 11.2% SD), while the CILOW subunits — accounting for the complex I Q-, ND1-, ND2-, ND4-, and ND5-module subunits — have a mean turnover of 8.7% (± 6.0% SD). Each of these CIHIGH subunits has been identified as a late participant in complex I assembly according to Guerrero-Castillo et al. (31), indicating that these proteins are less stably bound within the complex and might readily be exchangeable. The CIMOD subunits, accounting for the remainder of the complex I N-module subunits, have a mean turnover of 18.3% (± 5.7% SD).

Figure 3 DNAJC30 mutations result in impaired repair of specific subunits of mitochondrial complex I. (A) The structure of mitochondrial complex I (CI) (30), depicted by module and respective protein. (B) Mitochondrial CI structure colored by the mean degree of subunit turnover in 12 hours in control fibroblast cell lines (n = 7) and patient fibroblast cell lines (n = 6) depicted as a percentage. The mean data are provided in Supplemental Table 15 and the individual experiments are depicted in Supplemental Tables 11–14. (C) The DNAJC30 interacting partners in CI according to the BioPlex database highlighted on the CI structure. The interaction partners in the N-module (NDUFV3, NDUFS4, NDUFS6, and NDUFA7) account for 4 of the 5 CIHIGH subunits, defined as subunits with >25% turnover in 12 hours in the control fibroblast cell lines. (D) Turnover measurement of CIHIGH subunits (n = 5) and (E) CIMOD subunits (n = 5) in 12 hours in control (n = 7), arLHON (n = 6), and mtLHON patient (n = 3, m.3460G>A in MT-ND1, m.11778G>A in MT-ND4, and m.14484T>C in MT-ND6) fibroblast cell lines, and control (n = 1) and DNAJC30-KO (n = 1) HEK293 cell lines. arLHON patients demonstrate a defect in CIHIGH (control mean 33.6% ± 11.2% SD, patient mean 16.8% ± 5.5% SD) and CIMOD (control mean 18.3% ± 5.7% SD, patient mean 12.5% ± 3.9% SD) subunits. The defective turnover of CIHIGH subunits is shown to be specific to arLHON (CIHIGH subunits, control mean 33.6% ± 11.2% SD, mtLHON mean 33.7% ± 13.7% SD). The DNAJC30-KO HEK293 cell line demonstrates a defect in CIHIGH (control mean 48.7% ± 8.3% SD, KO mean 31.0% ± 11.6% SD) and CIMOD (control mean 36.6% ± 8.9% SD, KO mean 24.5% ± 7.5% SD) subunits. Data depicted as the mean ± SD; 2-sided Student’s t test, P values corrected for multiple comparisons to the control (Dunnett’s test). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. NS, not significant. A complete summary of the data is provided in Supplemental Table 10 and the experiment is depicted in Supplemental Tables 10–15 and 17.

The patient-derived fibroblast cell lines (n = 6), spanning all 3 DNAJC30 mutations, demonstrated a significant decrease in the turnover of N-module subunits in assembled complex I (Figure 3B and Supplemental Tables 10–15). The mean turnover of the CIHIGH subunits was most strongly reduced to 16.8% from 33.6% (P < 0.0001) followed by the CIMOD subunits to 12.5% from 18.3% (P < 0.001) (Figure 3, B–E, and Supplemental Tables 10–15). In explanation of this finding, consultation of the BioPlex database of protein-protein interactions confirmed 4 out of the 5 CIHIGH proteins to be the direct interaction partners of DNAJC30, across 5 independent experiments (Figure 3C, complete results in Supplemental Table 16; and refs. 32, 33). Together, these data indicate that the interaction of DNAJC30 with specific complex I subunits facilitates the high turnover of complex I N-module subunits in a complex I repair mechanism. This defect was not found in mtLHON (n = 3) and is therefore specific to arLHON (Figure 3, D and E). The defect shows no predilection to sex to account for the difference in sex-dependent penetrance (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G).

To further validate these findings, and to question the specificity of the defect to complex I, we studied the protein turnover of more than 1,200 proteins in the control and DNAJC30-KO HEK293 cell line, detecting 56 proteins with high turnover, defined as greater than 25% at 12 hours. The data recapitulate the defect seen in the patient-derived fibroblast cell lines, with a mean turnover in CIHIGH subunits of 31.0% in the DNAJC30-KO, in comparison with 48.7% in the control (P = 0.013; Figure 3D). This was also seen in the CIMOD subunits, with a mean turnover of 24.5% in the DNAJC30-KO, in comparison with 36.6% in the control (P = 0.002; Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 17). In contrast, there was no DNAJC30-specific difference in the turnover of other complex I subunits, all other OXPHOS subunits (including those with high turnover), and all other detected proteins with high turnover (Supplemental Figure 3H). Moreover, by the analysis of differential protein turnover within protein complexes (see Supplemental Methods), we verified that among all captured protein complexes (n = 145), only mitochondrial complex I, and specifically the complex I N-module, had significantly altered turnover due to the knockout of DNAJC30 (mean delta turnover, 14.3% ± 7.6% SD, adjusted P = 0.04; Supplemental Table 18). Interestingly, among the top 6 mitochondrial proteins of similar phylogenetic profile to DNAJC30 are CLPX, CLPB, and HSP70 (HSPA9), components of the mitochondrial protein degradation machinery (Supplemental Table 19 and ref. 34).

We thus propose DNAJC30 to be a chaperone protein involved in the exchange of CIHIGH subunits (NDUFV3, NDUFS4, NDUFS6, NDUFA6, and NDUFA7), facilitating the protein degradation machinery, CLPXP, to access and degrade the N-module subunits exposed to higher levels of oxidative damage, and collectively maintaining complex I with high function (Figure 4A). This functional link between DNAJC30 and CLPXP is supported by the evolutionary co-occurrence of both proteins. In contrast, in the absence of DNAJC30 the complex I N-module subunits may no longer be readily exchangeable, resulting in an accumulation of complex I with lower function, which is also reported in defects of the CLPXP subunits (ref. 20, 21; and Figure 4B).