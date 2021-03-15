Commentary 10.1172/JCI147734

DNAJC30 biallelic mutations extend mitochondrial complex I–deficient phenotypes to include recessive Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy

Janey L. Wiggs

Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Janey L. Wiggs, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, 243 Charles St., Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA. Phone: 617.573.6440; Email: janey_wiggs@meei.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Wiggs, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published March 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 6 on March 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(6):e147734. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147734.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is the most common mitochondrial disease and in most cases is caused by mutations in mitochondrial DNA–encoded (mtDNA-encoded) respiratory complex I subunit ND1, ND4, or ND6. In this issue of the JCI, Stenton et al. describe biallelic mutations in a nuclear DNA–encoded gene, DNAJC30, establishing recessively inherited LHON (arLHON). Functional studies suggest that DNAJC30 is a protein chaperone required for exchange of damaged complex I subunits. Hallmark mtDNA LHON features were also found in arLHON, including incomplete penetrance, male predominance, and positive response to idebenone therapy. These results extend complex I–deficient phenotypes to include recessively inherited optic neuropathy, with important clinical implications for genetic counseling and therapeutic considerations.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement