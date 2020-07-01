Commentary 10.1172/JCI138120

Tentonin 3 as a baroreceptor mechanosensor: not a stretch

Jianguo G. Gu and Dan E. Berkowitz

Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Address correspondence to: Dan E. Berkowitz, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 619 South 19th Street, Jefferson Tower, Room 804, Birmingham, Alabama 35249, USA. Phone: 205.934.6007; Email: dberkowitz@uabmc.edu.

J Clin Invest. 2020;130(7):3412–3415. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138120.
Mechanical stretch of baroreceptors in the wall of the aortic arch and carotid sinus initiates autonomic reflexes to change heart rate and blood pressure for cardiovascular homeostasis. In this issue of the JCI, Lu et al. show that tentonin 3 (TTN3), a recently identified stretch-sensitive ion channel, was present at the vagus afferent nerve endings innervating the aortic arch to function as a baroreceptor. This study expands the molecular profiles of baroreceptors and provides new insights into molecular mechanisms underlying the regulation of cardiovascular functions through baroreceptor function.

