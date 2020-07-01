Tentonin 3 as a baroreceptor mechanosensor: not a stretch

Commentary 10.1172/JCI138120

Address correspondence to: Dan E. Berkowitz, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 619 South 19th Street, Jefferson Tower, Room 804, Birmingham, Alabama 35249, USA. Phone: 205.934.6007; Email: dberkowitz@uabmc.edu .

Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Address correspondence to: Dan E. Berkowitz, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 619 South 19th Street, Jefferson Tower, Room 804, Birmingham, Alabama 35249, USA. Phone: 205.934.6007; Email: dberkowitz@uabmc.edu .

Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Mechanical stretch of baroreceptors in the wall of the aortic arch and carotid sinus initiates autonomic reflexes to change heart rate and blood pressure for cardiovascular homeostasis. In this issue of the JCI, Lu et al. show that tentonin 3 (TTN3), a recently identified stretch-sensitive ion channel, was present at the vagus afferent nerve endings innervating the aortic arch to function as a baroreceptor. This study expands the molecular profiles of baroreceptors and provides new insights into molecular mechanisms underlying the regulation of cardiovascular functions through baroreceptor function.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.