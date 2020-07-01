Tentonin 3/TMEM150C senses blood pressure changes in the aortic arch

TTN3 confers MA channel currents in Piezo1-deficient cells. Although TTN3 is activated by mechanical stimuli with distinct inactivation kinetics (21), we sought to identify its gating mechanism. Because heterologous expression of Ttn3 fails to generate MA currents in Piezo1-KO human embryonic kidney (HEK-P1–KO ) cells, TTN3 is considered a modulator of Piezo1, not an independent MA channel (24, 25). However, we observed robust MA currents when Ttn3 was transfected in Piezo1-deficient cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133798DS1). When mechanical strokes were applied to HEK-P1–KO cells transfected with Ttn3, we observed no appreciable MA currents (Supplemental Figure 1A). Because Piezo2 is known to promote actin-based stress fibers in cells (26), weaker cytoskeletal integrity or traction force in HEK-P1–KO cells may lead to loss of the mechanosensitivity of TTN3 in HEK-P1–KO cells. Indeed, when the Ttn3-transfected HEK-P1–KO cells were treated for 2 hours with 250 nM jasplakinolide, an actin-stabilizing agent (27–29), the mechanical strokes robustly evoked MA currents in HEK-P1–KO cells transfected with Ttn3 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). In addition, when HEK cells expressing Ttn3 were treated with 5 μM cytochalasin D, an actin-cytoskeleton disruptor (30, 31), the mechanosensitivity of TTN3 was blocked completely (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). These results clearly indicate that the mechanosensitivity of TTN3 is largely dependent on cytoskeletal integrity, which might be low in Piezo1-deficient cells.

TTN3 confers SA MA currents in NG neurons. We examined the presence of TTN3 in the NG, where the somas of aortic baroreceptors are located. Transcripts of Ttn3 were present in NG cells, as shown by PCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 2A). We stained sections of mouse NG with TTN3 antibody; neurofilament heavy chain (NFH), a marker for myelinated axons; and protein gene product 9.5 (PGP9.5), a sensory neuron–specific marker (32, 33). We found that TTN3 was expressed in the majority of NG neurons, because approximately 66.5% of PGP9.5+ neurons were colocalized with TTN3 (Figure 1A). In addition, 33.7% of TTN3+ neurons were also positive for NFH. Approximately 36.8% of PGP9.5+ neurons were also positive for NFH, suggesting that the majority of NG neurons are probably unmyelinated neurons. We also confirmed the expression of Piezo2 in NG neurons. Interestingly, the majority (87.8%) of TTN3+ neurons contain Piezo2 (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). However, we did not observe TTN3+ neurons in the NGs of Ttn3–/– mice (Figure 1A). Moreover, the gross histological structures of the aorta and left ventricle of Ttn3–/– mice showed no impairment when compared with those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 1 TTN3 is responsible for SA MA currents in aortic arch–projecting NG neurons. (A) Immunofluorescence images of TTN3 in NGs isolated from WT and Ttn3–/– (KO) mice. NG neurons were stained with anti-TTN3, -NFH, and -PGP9.5 antibodies. Scale bars: 100 μm. The proportions of colocalization between these markers are shown in the Venn diagrams. (B) Schematic diagram showing injection of the tracer DiI into the aortic arch to selectively label aortic arch–projecting neurons in the NG. (C) Representative traces of 3 types of MA currents in DiI+ NG neurons isolated from WT and KO mice. (D) Summary histogram illustrating 3 types of MA currents characterized in aortic arch–projecting NG neurons based on inactivation kinetics. No response (NR), SA, IA, and RA MA currents are shown. Numbers in parentheses represent the total number of NG neurons tested.

Because neurons in the NG contain somas of parasympathetic afferent nerves from all viscera including the aorta, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract (6, 22, 23), NG neurons that innervate in the aortic arch were retrogradely labeled with a fluorescent dye, DiI. We injected the dye into the adventitia of the aortic arches (Figure 1B). After 7 days of recovery, the NG neurons were primary cultured and stained with the TTN3 antibody. We found DiI+ neurons in 9.9% of NG neurons (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In addition, approximately 74.8% of these baroreceptor neurons had TTN3 immunoreactivity (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results indicate that TTN3 is expressed in NG neurons that innervate in the aortic arch.

TTN3 is an MA channel with slow inactivation kinetics (21). Therefore, if TTN3 is present in aortic baroreceptors, DiI+ NG neurons should retain MA currents with slow inactivation. We therefore applied mechanical pulses (2.5- to 7.2-μm indentation for 600 ms) to DiI+ NG neurons. These mechanical step stimuli evoked 3 different types of MA currents. Depending on the inactivation kinetics, the MA currents in Dil+ NG neurons could also be categorized into 3 groups, as observed in dorsal root ganglion neurons: RA currents (τ i = 4.3 ± 0.5 ms, n = 19), intermediately adapting (IA) currents (τ i = 22.1 ± 1.7 ms, n = 16), and SA currents (τ i = 127.9 ± 21.8 ms, n = 20) (Figure 1, C and D). Among the 72 aorta-innervated NG neurons, 26.4% were RA-type, 22.2% were IA-type, and 27.8% were SA-type neurons (Figure 1D). The other neurons (23.6% of the tested neurons) showed no response to the mechanical stimuli. We then repeated testing of the mechanosensitivity of Dil+ NG neurons isolated from Ttn3–/– mice. The proportion of neurons with SA currents was markedly reduced to 5.9% (Figure 1D). The proportion of Dil+ NG neurons with no response to the mechanical stimuli increased in Ttn3–/– mice, which might be due to a reduction in the SA NG neurons. Notably, the amplitude of SA currents observed in NG neurons was also remarkably reduced (Figure 1C). These results suggest that TTN3 functions as a SA MA channel in aortic baroreceptors.

TTN3 is expressed on the ADN in the aortic arch. We next determined whether TTN3 is localized at the terminals of the ADN in the aortic arch. To visualize TTN3+ nerve fibers in the ADN, we expressed enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (EYFP) on the Ttn3 promoter in NG neurons. To do this, we generated Cre-transgenic mice at the Ttn3 promoter region (Ttn3Cre mice). An adeno-associated virus (AAV) carrying EF1α-DIO-EYFP (AAVDJ-EF1α-DIO-EYFP) was injected into the left NG of Ttn3Cre mice (Figure 2A). To visualize the nerve terminals in the aorta, a piece of the aortic arch was cut, fixed with paraformaldehyde (PFA), cleared with electroporation, and stained with anti-EYFP and anti-NFH antibodies (34, 35). As shown in Figure 2, B and C, the EYFP+ nerve fibers were spread over the adventitia of the aorta, colocalizing with NFH. The EYFP+ fibers were coiled and tortuous in a complex manner, such that they formed a nerve plexus and arborized along the adventitia of the aorta (Supplemental Video 1). We also injected AAVDJ-EF1α-DIO-mCherry into the NGs of Ttn3Cre mice to express mCherry in TTN3+ nerves in the aorta. Thin sections of the aorta revealed 2 types of nerve terminals labeled with mCherry: “end-net” endings that showed thin and long “free” nerve endings and “discoid or club” endings, where terminals stopped abruptly with an enlargement (Figure 2D). These specialized nerve terminals have been described as baroreceptors in the aortic arch in rats and mice (36–39). Ensemble images of the cross section of the whole aorta showed that TTN3+ fibers encircled the entire aorta (Figure 2E). These results show that TTN3 is expressed at baroreceptor nerve terminals where the mechanotransduction occurs and that these specialized morphologies of the nerve terminals are probably suitable for the detection of pressure changes in the aorta.

Figure 2 TTN3 is present in the nerve terminals of the ADN. (A) Schematic illustration of tissue clearing and imaging of the aortic arch where ADN attaches. AAVDJ-EF1α-DIO-EYFP (B and C) or AAVDJ-EF1α-DIO-mCherry (D and E) was injected into the NGs of Ttn3Cre mice to label TTN3+ nerve terminals in the aortic arch. (B) 3D-reconstructed images of ADN terminals in the aortic arch adventitia stained with EYFP antibody and DAPI. (C) 3D-reconstructed images of ADN terminals stained with EYFP and NFH. The far-right panel shows the magnified image of the yellow dashed box in the merged panel. (D) mCherry+ nerve terminals: end-net endings and club ending. (E) Ensemble cross-sectional image depicting the whole aorta. Note that the mCherry+ nerve terminals surround the entire aorta (left). Schematic illustration on the right depicts the image shown in the left panel. Scale bars: 50 μm.

TTN3 is required for pressure-evoked action potentials in the ADN. Because TTN3 is a MA channel expressed in nerve terminals of the ADN, TTN3 would be functionally active in sensing pressure changes in the aortic arch. We therefore isolated the aortic arch along with the ADN attached to the aorta and recorded the neural activity of the ADN ex vivo. In this preparation, pressurized saline was injected into the thoracic end of the aorta, while the cardiac end of the aorta and arterial branches were tied (Figure 3A). When the aortic arch was pressurized at 50, 100, and 150 mmHg, the nerve fibers of the ADN from mice of both genotypes discharged action potentials in response to the intra-aortic pressures (Figure 3, B–D). The nerve activity of the ADN from WT mice increased as the pressure increased from 0 to 50 to 100 to 150 mmHg (Figure 3, B–D). In contrast, the ADN activity in Ttn3–/– mice was markedly reduced at 100 and 150 mmHg compared with that observed in WT mice (Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 TTN3 is required for pressure-evoked action potentials in the ADN. (A) Schematic illustration of ex vivo recording from an isolated ADN attached to the aortic arch. (B) Representative traces of multiunit activities in response to intra-aortic pressures in WT and Ttn3–/– mice. Aortic pressure is shown in the middle panel. The bottom panel shows the number of spikes per second. ADNA, ADN activity. (C) Representative traces of ADN activity at intra-aortic pressures of 0, 50, 100, and 150 mmHg in an expanded time scale. (D) Summary of ADN activity in WT (n = 12) and Ttn3–/– (KO) (n = 7) mice in response to the intra-aortic pressures. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

Genetic ablation of Ttn3 induces hypertension, tachycardia, and AP instability. If TTN3 acts as a molecular sensor to detect a pressure change in baroreceptors, the genetic ablation of Ttn3 would affect AP and HR. We therefore recorded ambient APs and HRs of freely moving mice of both genotypes for 24 hours continuously using a telemetric device. The 24-hour ambient APs of WT mice were stable throughout the duration of the recording (Figure 4A). Notably, APs changed diurnally, with higher APs recorded at night than during the daytime because of the higher locomotor activity at night (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Diurnal changes in APs in Ttn3–/– mice were similar to those in WT mice. However, as expected for baroreceptor denervation (40), the overall APs in the 24-hour recording were significantly higher (Figure 4, A and B). The mean AP (MAP) of Ttn3–/– mice was significantly higher than that of WT mice (124.4 ± 7.4 vs. 103.2 ± 2.9 mmHg) (Figure 4B). The mean HR of Ttn3–/– mice was also higher than that of WT mice (627.9 ± 11.1 vs. 594.1 ± 5.7 bpm) (Figure 4C). More important, Ttn3–/– mice elicited a larger distribution of MAPs than did WT mice (Figure 4D). These parameters are a strong indication of baroreceptor denervation (41). In contrast, we observed no significant differences in 24-hour locomotor activity between WT and Ttn3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 4 Ttn3 ablation results in hypertension, tachycardia, AP instability, and reduced baroreflex sensitivity. (A) Continuous recordings of MAP in WT (n = 10) and Ttn3–/– (n = 9) mice over a 24-hour period. A telemetric device was embedded before recording ambient AP in freely moving mice. Recordings were made every 5 minutes. The shaded area represents nighttime. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (B and C) Summarized data of average MAP (B) and HR (C) over a 24-hour period in WT (n = 10) and Ttn3–/– (n = 9) mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (D) Frequency distribution histogram of MAP over a 24-hour period in WT (n = 10) and Ttn3–/– (n = 9) mice. (E and F) Representative traces of the changes in AP and HR in response to an intravenous injection of PE in conscious WT (n = 7) (E) and Ttn3–/– (n = 7) (F) mice. (G and H) Average changes in systolic arterial pressure (SAP) (ΔSAP) (G) and heart rate (ΔHR) (H) in response to an intravenous injection of PE in WT and Ttn3–/– mice (n = 7 mice per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (I) Baroreflex sensitivity (ΔHR/ΔSAP) after the intravenous PE injection in WT and Ttn3–/– mice (n = 7 mice per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

Genetic ablation of Ttn3 impairs baroreflex sensitivity but not the central controller of the baroreflex. We next tested whether genetic deletion of Ttn3 could lead to changes in baroreflex sensitivity in vivo. The gain of baroreflex sensitivity was calculated by the ratio of the change in HR to the changes in systolic AP (ΔHR/ΔSAP) (12, 42). A bolus injection of phenylephrine (PE), an α-adrenergic receptor agonist, into the femoral vein of WT mice increased AP rapidly with a concomitant reflex decrease in the HR (Figure 4, E and F). The average increase in systolic arterial pressure of Ttn3–/– mice after the PE injection was comparable to that of the WT mice (40.4 ± 7.8 vs. 45.4 ± 5.1 mmHg) (Figure 4G). However, the reflex decrease in the HR in Ttn3–/– mice was significantly lower than that of the WT mice (118.4 ± 25.5 vs. 196.2 ± 17.1 bpm) (Figure 4H). Therefore, the baroreflex sensitivity of Ttn3–/– mice was significantly less than that of WT mice (Figure 4I). These results indicate an active role of TTN3 in mediating the baroreflex in vivo.

We hypothesized that genetic ablation of Ttn3 might affect the central controller of the baroreflex. To test this, we electrically stimulated the ADN in anesthetized mice. As shown in Figure 5A, electrical stimulation of the ADN induced a reflex decrease in MAP and HR in WT mice. The reflex decrease in MAP and HR in WT mice was proportional to the frequency of the ADN stimulation. Similarly, electrical stimulation of the ADN in Ttn3–/– mice induced a reduction in MAP and HR almost identical to that observed in WT mice (Figure 5, A–C). These results suggest that the central controller function of Ttn3–/– mice is not affected by genetic ablation of Ttn3.

Figure 5 Effect of electrical stimulation of the ADN on MAP and HR in anesthetized WT and Ttn3–/– mice. (A) Representative traces of the rapid decrease in AP (top) and HR (bottom) under 40-Hz electrical stimulation for 20 seconds (blue bar) in a WT and a Ttn3–/– mouse. (B and C) Summaries of MAP (B) and HR (C) in response to electrical stimulation of the ADN. n = 6 WT mice; n = 6 Ttn3–/– mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Chemogenetic inhibition or stimulation of TTN3+ neurons in the NG induces hypertension or hypotension, respectively. We next investigated whether selective inhibition or activation of TTN3+ neurons in NG can affect the baroreflex in vivo. We used the designer receptor exclusively activated by designer drug (DREADD) system to test our hypothesis (43, 44). We injected AAV-hsyn-DIO-mCherry, AAV-hsyn-DIO-hM4Di-mCherry or AAV-hsyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry into the NGs of Ttn3Cre mice. These viruses ensure mCherry, hM4Di, or hM3Dq expression only in Cre-expressing NG neurons. hM4Di and hM3Dq are artificially designed GPCRs that stimulate Gi or Gq proteins, respectively, to induce inhibition or excitation of neurons upon clozapine-N-oxide (CNO) application (43, 44). Postmortem analysis revealed that the viral infection of the 3 types of constructs expressed mCherry in NG neurons (Supplemental Figure 6). Four weeks after the viral infection, AP and HR were recorded with a telemetric pressure probe in freely moving mice. Saline was injected twice daily for 3 days for habituation before the CNO injection to reduce cardiovascular changes caused by a psychological disturbance in response to intraperitoneal injection of CNO. Intraperitoneal injection of CNO into the mice infected with AAV-hsyn-DIO-hM4Di-mCherry induced a significant increase in the MAP and HR (11.9 ± 1.7 vs. 0.6 ± 2.7 mmHg, 48.7 ± 15.1 vs. 6.7 ± 4.8 bpm), measured for 40 minutes after the CNO injection (Figure 6), compared with the MAP and HR of mice infected with AAV-hsyn-DIO-mCherry. Conversely, CNO injection into the mice infected with AAV-hsyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry induced a significant decrease in the MAP and HR (–14.7 ± 1.07 vs. 0.6 ± 2.7 mmHg, –40.1 ± 7.8 vs. 6.7 ± 4.8 bpm) (Figure 6). These results further suggest that TTN3+ NG neurons contribute to baroreflex function.

Figure 6 Chemogenetic inhibition or activation of TTN3+ NG neurons causes an increase in MAP and HR, or vice versa. (A and C) MAP (A) and HR (C) responses to intraperitoneal injection of CNO into Ttn3Cre mice infected with either AAV-hsyn-DIO-mCherry (gray), AAV-hsyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry (red), or AAV-hsyn-DIO-hM4Di-mCherry (green). Four weeks after the viral infections, the MAP and HR were recorded with a telemetric device in freely moving mice. Data were normalized to the baseline MAP or HR obtained from 0 to 15 minutes before the CNO injection (arrows). (B and D) Averages of MAP and HR changes for 40 minutes after CNO injection (n = 6 mice per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test.

Overexpression of TTN3 in the NG of Ttn3–/– mice rescues the impaired baroreceptor. To confirm the role of TTN3 in baroreceptor function, we overexpressed Ttn3 in the NG of Ttn3–/– mice to see whether the impaired baroreceptor function was rescued. We injected AAV containing either mCherry (AAV-hsyn-mCherry, control KO group) or the Ttn3-mCherry gene (AAV-hsyn-Ttn3-mCherry, rescue group) into the NG of Ttn3–/– mice. We observed robust expression of mCherry, with high efficiency in both AAV-hsyn-mCherry– and AAV-hsyn-Ttn3-mCherry–infected NGs (72.4% ± 3.6% vs. 68.7% ± 5.1%, respectively) of Ttn3–/– mice (Figure 7, A and B). With the telemetry device, the APs and HRs of mice in the control KO and rescue groups were recorded for 24 hours. As shown in Figure 7, C–E, the control KO group showed a significant increase in 24-hour MAP, HR, and range of APs compared with WT mice. In contrast, the rescue group had a significant reduction in MAP, HR, and range of APs to the levels detected in WT mice (Figure 7, C–E). In addition, the rescue group regained baroreflex sensitivity to the level seen in the WT group (Figure 7F). The cardiovascular parameters of WT mice in Figure 4 are presented for comparison. These results confirm that TTN3 plays an essential role in baroreceptor function.