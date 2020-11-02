ERG orchestrates chromatin interactions to drive prostate cell fate reprogramming

Identification of the potential master TFs that regulate prostate cancer cell lineage. To identify the master TFs involved in prostate cancer lineage regulation, we developed a pipeline analysis by evaluating the correlation of TFs with prostate cancer subtyping (Figure 1A). We first chose 3 prostate cancer cohorts with available transcriptomic profiles: 158 samples in Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (FHCRC), 150 samples in Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), and 498 samples in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA); each cohort contained more than 100 human prostate cancer samples (31, 44, 45). In each cohort, we applied 2 prostate cancer subtyping methods, the PAM50 classifier categorizing prostate cancer into 3 lineage-related subtypes based on prostate lineage gene expression (42, 43); and the integrative classifier that revealed 3 distinct prostate cancer subtypes by combining several data types, including transcriptomic profiles and histone modifications (41). As expected, prostate cancer samples in the MSKCC cohort were categorized into 3 subtypes by the PAM50 classifier (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137967DS1) and 3 subtypes by the integrative classifier (Supplemental Figure 1B). To estimate the relationship of each TF expression level with the above 3 cancer subtypes by the PAM50 or integrative classifier, cancer samples were further classified into 3 groups according to each TF’s expression level, termed TF-high, TF-medium, and TF-low. We next performed Pearson’s χ2 test to identify TFs that significantly correlated with prostate cancer lineages by the PAM50 classifier and integrative classifier. For each cohort, overlapped TFs were further defined by overlapping the identified TFs by 2 subtyping methods (122 in FHCRC, 208 in MSKCC, and 399 in TCGA) (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Table 1). This combinational analysis ensured that the identified overlapped TFs would highly correlate with prostate cancer lineages and epigenetic classifiers. Taking the reproducibility and confidence into consideration, we defined the 154 master TFs from the overlapped TFs that were included in at least 2 of the 3 cohorts (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2). Among these TFs, ERG showed consistent and high correlation with prostate cancer subtyping in all 3 cohorts (Figure 1C). Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) revealed that prostate luminal cell signature (10) was significantly enriched in ERG-high prostate cancer samples, validated in 2 different prostate cancer cohorts (Figure 1, D and E). As expected, AR and FOXA1 were also included in these TFs. FOXA1 was reported with a pioneering function in prostate cancer lineage differentiation and the determination programs (46). These results revealed the high efficiency of our method to identify the master TFs. Overall, these results indicated that ERG, as a master TF, highly correlates with prostate luminal cell lineage differentiation.

Figure 1 Identification of the master TFs that have the potential to regulate prostate cancer lineage. (A) Analysis pipeline to identify the master TFs involved in prostate cancer lineage differentiation containing 3 steps: (a) cohort filtering to select prostate cancer cohorts for downstream analysis, (b) cancer subtyping to categorize prostate cancer samples into several subtypes by 2 subtyping methods, and (c) TF identification to define master TFs with high reproducibility and confidence. (B) Venn diagram showing the number of master TFs generated from overlapped TFs that occurred in at least 2 of the 3 cohorts (n = 13 in MSKCC and FHCRC, n = 99 in MSKCC and TCGA, n = 22 in TCGA and FHCRC, n = 20 in all 3 cohorts). (C) Bubble plot of the 154 master TFs. The value for 3 axes represents –log 10 (P value) calculated from Pearson’s χ2 test for MSKCC (x axis), FHCRC (y axis), and TCGA (z axis). (D and E) GSEA enrichment plot of ERG-high samples versus ERG-medium/low samples from FHCRC cohorts (D) (top) and MSKCC cohorts (E) (bottom) using signature genes of prostate luminal cells.

ERG regulates normal prostate epithelial cell lineage. To investigate the cell lineage plasticity of normal prostate epithelial cells, we isolated basal cells (Epcam+CD49fhiYFP–) and luminal cells (Epcam+Cd49floYFP+) from the anterior prostate of tamoxifen-treated Tmprss2CreERT2/+ Rosa26EYFP/EYFP (T2Y) mice and characterized the histology features of in vitro organoids and in vivo allografts (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B, and ref. 47). Immunofluorescence analysis of luminal- and basal cell–derived mouse prostate organoids demonstrated that both were comprised of Krt8+ inner luminal cell layers and Krt5+ outer basal cell layers (Supplemental Figure 2C). Urogenital sinus mesenchyme (UGSM) tissue recombination assay is a useful in vivo method for prostate development and cancer research (48). Using a prostate UGSM tissue recombination assay, we further verified that basal and luminal prostate epithelial cells from T2Y mice could reconstitute grafts with normal prostate architecture with Krt8+ luminal cell layers and Trp63+ basal cell layers in their renal grafts (Supplemental Figure 2D). Taken together, these results revealed that prostate luminal and basal cells maintained bipotential plasticity under in vitro organoid culture and in vivo renal transplantation conditions, similar to a previous study (12, 16).

To explore the role of ERG expression in prostate cell lineage differentiation, we isolated luminal cells from the anterior prostates of tamoxifen-treated Tmprss2CreERT2/+ Rosa26EYFP/ERG (T2YE) mice and control T2Y mice to generate prostate organoids. Luminal cell–derived (LCD) YFP+ organoids from T2YE mice expressed ERG by IHC and were composed of a single luminal layer of Krt8+ cells with loss of Trp63+ basal cells, distinct from TY mice (Figure 2A). We further analyzed the organoids derived from prostate epithelial cells of Pb-Cre4 Rosa26ERG/ERG mice and Tmprss2-ERG knockin mice. We confirmed that the organoids with ERG expression from these 2 mice also maintained luminal cell features (Supplemental Figure 2E). Next, we performed UGSM tissue recombination assays with ERG+ and ERG– LCD organoids that were generated from T2YE and T2Y mice, respectively. The ERG+ allografts from T2YE mice exhibited pure luminal cell features with a single layer of Krt8+ luminal cells after 2 months of transplantation (Figure 2B). On the other hand, the ERG– grafts from T2Y mice regenerated the normal prostate architecture composed of Krt8+ luminal cells and Trp63+ basal cells (Figure 2B). Together, these results suggest that ERG overexpression could maintain luminal cell lineage features under the conditions of in vitro 3D organoid culture and in vivo UGSM tissue recombination.

Figure 2 ERG promotes luminal lineage differentiation of normal prostate epithelial cells. (A) H&E and ERG, Trp63, and Krt8 IHC staining of luminal cell–derived organoids generated from T2YE (top) and T2Y (bottom) mice. (B) H&E and ERG, Trp63, and Krt8 IHC staining of allografts derived from luminal cell–derived organoids generated from T2YE (top) and T2Y (bottom) mice. (C and D) H&E and ERG, Trp63, and Krt8 IHC staining of luminal cell–derived (LCD) organoids (C) and basal cell–derived (BCD) organoids (D) generated from Rosa26ERG/ERG mice infected with retrovirus carrying Cre recombinase (MSCV-Cre, bottom) or control backbone (MSCV-Vector, top). (E) H&E and Krt8, Trp63, and ERG IHC staining of allografts derived from LCD-ERG organoids (top) and BCD-ERG organoids (short-term for 2 months, middle; long-term for 4 months, bottom); red dashed line indicates the regions with predominant luminal phenotype. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Given the potential role of ERG in lineage differentiation, we next sought to examine the differences in lineage responses in luminal cells and basal cells with ERG overexpression. Briefly, we performed FACS sorting to isolate prostate luminal cells (Cd49floCd24hi) and basal cells (Cd49fhiCd24lo) from Rosa26ERG/ERG mice (Supplemental Figure 2F). Intracellular flow cytometry for Krt5 and Krt8/Krt18 verified the cellular identities of the 2 populations. Next, we retrovirally transduced the Cre recombinase or a retrovirus control into these basal cell–derived (BCD) organoids or LCD organoids. Remarkably, ERG expression in LCD organoids (LCD-ERG) induced a single Krt8+ luminal cell layer with loss of the Trp63+ basal cell layer, strongly indicating the predominant role of ERG in prostate cell luminal lineage differentiation (Figure 2C). BCD organoids with ERG expression (BCD-ERG) still maintained a Trp63+ outer basal cell layer, but with an apparent decrease in the number of Trp63+ basal cells (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2G). In addition, we performed UGSM tissue recombination assays to validate these findings in vivo. Allografts derived from LCD-ERG organoids exhibited pure luminal cell features with the absence of Trp63+ basal cells after 2 months of transplantation (Figure 2E). On the other hand, allografts derived from BCD-ERG organoids were composed of ERG+Krt8+ luminal cells and ERG+Trp63+ basal cells after 2 months of transplantation (Figure 2E). Intriguingly, BCD-ERG allografts also exhibited predominant luminal features with the absence of Trp63+ basal cells after 4 months of transplantation (Figure 2E). Collectively, these results demonstrated that ERG promoted prostate luminal lineage differentiation with LCD organoids more vulnerable to ERG-induced luminal lineage differentiation when compared with BCD organoids.

To identify whether ERG expression–induced lineage changes were associated with chromatin status, we next performed integrative analyses of transcriptome (RNA-Seq) and chromatin accessibility (ATAC-Seq) of LCD organoids and LCD-ERG organoids. By assessing the lineage changes in both mRNA expression and chromatin accessibility, we identified 177 downregulated basal signature genes, such as Krt5, Krt14, and Trp63, with decreased chromatin accessibility at their promoters in LCD-ERG organoids compared with LCD organoids. On the other hand, 86 upregulated luminal signature genes, such as Krt8, with increased chromatin accessibility were identified in LCD-ERG organoids compared with LCD organoids (Figure 3, A and B). We further confirmed the increased H3K27ac levels of the upregulated luminal signature genes and attenuated H3K27ac levels of the downregulated basal signature genes at their promoters in LCD-ERG organoids compared with LCD organoids (Figure 3C). Collectively, these data suggested that ERG-induced changes in the expression of lineage genes were associated with chromatin status, including chromatin accessibility and histone modifications, revealing the potential relationship mediated by ERG between lineage regulation and chromatin status.

Figure 3 Multiomics data demonstrated the function of ERG in promoting luminal lineage differentiation. (A) Heatmap of RNA-Seq showing the expression of downregulated basal lineage genes and upregulated luminal lineage genes in LCD and LCD-ERG organoids. (B and C) Profile plot (top) and heatmap (bottom) of ATAC-Seq (B) and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq (C) around the transcriptional start site (TSS) of downregulated basal lineage genes and upregulated luminal lineage genes in LCD and LCD-ERG organoids.

ERG regulates prostate cancer cell lineage. Given the above finding that ERG could promote luminal lineage differentiation in normal prostate epithelial cells, we next investigated whether ERG could regulate the luminal lineage differentiation of prostate cancer cells. The combination of ERG rearrangements and loss of PTEN is regarded as one of the most concurrent genetic events in human prostate cancer (36, 49, 50). We generated a Tmprss2CreERT2/+ Ptenfl/fl Rosa26ERG/ERG (T2PE) mouse model to test ERG function in a Pten loss condition. Because of heterogeneous recombination efficiency, ERG was only expressed in a subset of Pten-deleted regions. We examined the histological features of the T2PE mice prostates at 7 months after tamoxifen injection. Remarkably, ERG+ prostate epithelial cells with Pten deletion exhibited pure Krt8+ luminal features and the mutual exclusion of Krt5+ and Trp63+ prostate basal epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). On the other hand, ERG– Pten-deleted prostate epithelial cells exhibited increased levels of basal differentiation with the expansion of Krt5+ and Trp63+ prostate epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). Notably, neither the combination of ERG and Krt5 nor that of ERG and Trp63 showed colocalization, which was confirmed by costaining assays of immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Next, we isolated Pten–/– and Pten–/– R26ERG prostate cancer cells individually from the harvested prostates of 20-month-old Pb-Cre4 Ptenfl/fl mice and Pb-Cre4 Ptenfl/fl Rosa26ERG/ERG mice, respectively. We found that prostate cancer cells with Pten loss differentiated toward basal lineage with the predominant expansion of Trp63+ basal cells, whereas ERG overexpression maintained luminal features in the context of Pten null (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3D). Compared with Pten–/– organoids, the Pten–/– R26ERG organoids exhibited increased expression of luminal cell lineage markers, such as Krt8 and Krt18, and were negative for basal cell lineage markers, such as Krt5, Krt14, and Trp63 (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). To further validate the above results in vivo, we performed UGSM tissue recombination assays of Pten–/– organoids overexpressing the TMPRSS2-ERG fusion gene with an HA tag or a control vector. Consistent with our previous work, ERG overexpression efficiently promoted tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 4E and refs. 36, 38). In addition, ERG expression promoted luminal differentiation of prostate cancer cells under the Pten loss condition (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4D), further suggesting the conserved role of ERG in regulating prostate cell luminal features using multiple models.

Figure 4 ERG promotes luminal differentiation of prostate cancer cells under the Pten loss condition. (A) H&E and ERG, Trp63, Krt8, and Pten IHC staining of WT (top), Pten–/– (middle), and Pten–/– R26ERG (bottom) organoids. (B) GSEA enrichment plot of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids versus Pten–/– organoids using prostate luminal cell signature genes. (C) HA, Trp63, Krt8, and DAPI IF staining of allografts derived from UGSM tissue recombination assay in SCID mice 8 weeks after transplantation of organoids overexpressing the TMPRSS2-ERG fusion protein with HA tag (top) or a control vector (bottom). (D) Quantification statistics for the percentage of Trp63+ cells in prostate cells (analyses were performed based on 2522 HA+ cells and 3086 vector cells, 2-tailed t test, mean ± SEM, n = 5). Scale bars: 50 μm.

To characterize the impact of ERG on global gene expression, we performed RNA-Seq on WT, Pten–/–, and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids. GSEA analysis showed that the prostate luminal cell signature genes were highly enriched in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids, rather than in Pten–/– organoids (Figure 4B). Notably, the expression of luminal cell lineage markers (Krt8 and Krt18) and basal cell lineage markers (Krt5 and Trp63) were all included in the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (Figure 5A), consistent with the results of qRT-PCR analyses and Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Here, we defined an ERG-upregulating luminal signature (177 genes, Supplemental Table 3) by using the overlap between upregulated DEGs of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids and prostate luminal cell signature; therefore, these genes were rigorously associated with both ERG expression and prostate luminal lineage. On the other hand, the ERG-downregulating basal signature (86 genes, Supplemental Table 3) was also defined by using the overlap between downregulated DEGs of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids and prostate basal cell signature. ATAC-Seq and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq were also performed to systematically investigate the transcriptomic and epigenetic regulations associated with ERG expression. Consistently, through ATAC-Seq and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq analyses, we identified the increases of chromatin accessibility and H3K27ac levels at the promoters of luminal cell lineage markers (Krt8 and Krt18), as well as the decreases of chromatin accessibility and H3K27ac levels at the promoters of basal cell lineage markers (Krt5 and Krt14) in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids when compared with Pten–/– organoids (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). In addition, since WT organoids were composed of luminal and basal cells, medium levels of mRNA expression and medium H3K27ac levels in the promoters of luminal and basal lineage genes were identified in WT prostate organoids compared with Pten–/– and Pten–/– R26ERG prostate cancer organoids (Figure 5, A and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 5 Chromatin status associated with ERG-promoted lineage changes. (A) Heatmap showing the expression of ERG-upregulating luminal cell signature genes and ERG-downregulating basal cell signature genes in WT, Pten–/–, and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids from RNA-Seq. (B and C) Profile plot (top) and heatmap (bottom) of ATAC-Seq (B) and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq (C) around the transcriptional start site (TSS) of ERG-upregulating luminal cell signature genes and ERG-downregulating basal cell signature genes in WT, Pten–/–, and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids.

Collectively, these results suggested ERG as a master regulator to manipulate the luminal lineage of prostate cancer cells, tightly associated with epigenetic regulation.

ERG but not AR is sufficient to maintain luminal lineage in Pten-loss prostate cancer. AR is a well-known TF highly expressed in luminal prostate cells, but is dispensable for Pten loss–mediated tumorigenesis in the mouse prostate (51, 52). To determine whether ERG or AR is required to maintain luminal differentiation in prostate cancer, we performed CRISPR/Cas9-mediated AR-KO and ERG-KO in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids. AR-targeted genes, such as Fkbp5, Nkx3.1, and Mme, were significantly decreased in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids with AR-KO (Supplemental Figure 5A). AR-KO in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids still maintained their pure prostate luminal histology (Krt8+/Trp63–) without obvious lineage changes, which was also evident in in vivo UGSM tissue recombination assays (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). On the contrary, ERG-KO in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids resulted in the loss of pure luminal differentiation and appearance of many cells that expressed basal lineage markers (Trp63, Krt5, and Krt14) in 3D organoids and renal grafts (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). In addition, the dramatic decrease in the percentage of Ki67+ cells was attributable to ERG-KO, reinforcing the oncogenic role of ERG in the context of Pten loss (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H).

Figure 6 ERG, not AR, is required for sustaining the luminal phenotype of prostate cancer cells in the context of Pten loss. (A) ERG, Trp63, Krt8, and DAPI IF staining of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids infected with a lentiviral CRISPR/Cas9 carrying guide RNA targeting the AR (AR-KO, left) and ERG (ERG-KO, middle) and a control vector (control, right); red arrows indicate Trp63+ cells. (B) Quantification statistics for the percentage of Trp63+ cells in total cells in vitro (analyses were performed based on 9080 AR-KO cells, 8756 ERG-KO cells, and 6498 control cells, 1-way ANOVA and multiple comparisons, mean ± SEM, n = 5). (C) ERG, Trp63, Krt8, and DAPI IF staining of grafts derived from UGSM tissue recombination assays in SCID mice 8 weeks after transplantation of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids with AR-KO (top), ERG-KO (middle), and control (bottom); red arrows indicate Trp63+ cells. (D) Quantification statistics for the percentage of Trp63+ cells in total prostate cells in vivo (analyses were performed based on 3236 AR-KO cells, 2206 ERG-KO cells, and 3554 control cells, 1-way ANOVA and multiple comparisons, mean ± SEM, n = 6). (E and F) Clustering dendrogram (E) and PCA plot (F) for ERG-KO, AR-KO, and control organoids using prostate cell lineage signature genes. (G) Heatmap showing the expression of lineage-related differentially expressed genes in ERG-KO, AR-KO, and control organoids. (H and I) GSEA enrichment plot of ERG-KO versus control using ERG-downregulating basal cell signature genes (H) and ERG-upregulating luminal cell signature genes (I). Scale bars: 50 μm.

Based on the expressions of prostate lineage genes, hierarchical clustering and PCA analyses were performed to evaluate the similarities among AR-KO, ERG-KO, and control Pten–/– R26ERG organoids. AR-KO showed only relatively small changes with control Pten–/– R26ERG organoids, whereas ERG-KO organoids were clearly separated from AR-KO and control Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (Figure 6, E and F). Moreover, remarkably increased basal cell lineage markers, such as Krt5 and Trp63, were also verified in ERG-KO organoids through RNA-Seq DEGs analyses of AR-KO, ERG-KO, and control Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (Figure 6G). In addition, GSEA was performed to evaluate the changes in prostate cell lineage, revealing that ERG-downregulating basal signature genes were significantly enriched in ERG-KO organoids, whereas ERG-upregulating luminal signature genes were enriched in control Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (Figure 6, H and I). Consistently, no significant differences were identified in the expression of prostate lineage genes between AR-KO and the control (Supplemental Figure 5I). These findings further confirmed the importance of ERG in the lineage regulation of prostate cancer cells. Moreover, in the context of both Pten loss and ERG expression, AR deletion had no significant effects on prostate cell lineage differentiation, suggesting that luminal lineage regulation in primary prostate cancer cells does not rely on AR.

ERG induces global changes in chromatin interactions. Chromatin dynamics are highly correlated with cell fate reprogramming (53–55). To examine whether ERG expression induces changes in chromatin interactions, we performed BL-Hi-C (56) in LCD, LCD-ERG, Pten–/–, and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids. On average, each library contained over 470 million unique pairwise contacts, which had high quality with over 80% of cis-pairs in total valid pairs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). After the systematic loop calling, we found that ERG expression resulted in an increased number of interaction loops in both Pten-intact and Pten-loss contexts (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6C). A Circos plot globally visualized the differential interactions (DIs) across the 21 chromosomes (chromosome 1–19, X and Y) and demonstrated that ERG expression enhanced chromatin interactions (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 6D). To investigate the associations between chromatin interactions and gene expression, we next correlated DEGs with DIs of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids compared with Pten–/– organoids (Figure 7C). Remarkably, the percentages of downregulated DEGs with DIs reached 81% (711 of 873, P = 5.89 × 10–83), including Trp63 and Krt5. Moreover, 82% (1910 of 2342, P = 2.77 × 10–176) of upregulated DEGs were found with DIs, including Krt8 and Krt18. When similar analyses were performed on LCD-ERG and LCD organoids in the Pten-intact setting, we found that 79% (1270/1612, P = 1.82 × 10–118) of downregulated DEGs and 80% (802/1001, P = 4.61 × 10–89) of upregulated DEGs were mapped with DIs (Supplemental Figure 6E). To further explore the enrichment pattern of chromatin interactions in prostate lineage–related loci, the Krt8 and Krt18 genomic regions in chromosome 15 were chosen, and contact maps were shown at 20 kb and 1 kb resolution. Upon close inspection of these regions, we observed that enhanced chromatin interactions were detected in ERG-expressing organoids, including Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (Figure 8A) and LCD-ERG organoids (Supplemental Figure 6F). These observations indicate that the gene expression changes induced by ERG were highly associated with the alterations of chromatin interactions. To directly characterize the role of ERG in chromatin interactions, we binned the genome into 1 Mb intervals and analyzed the total DIs in these genomic bins. Importantly, we observed the preferential ERG binding occupancy of genomic bins with more DIs (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 6G); such positive correlation was also confirmed by Pearson correlation analysis (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 6H). Taken together, these results suggest that ERG binding occupancy significantly correlated with differential chromatin interactions, which were also highly associated with DEGs, indicating the potential role of ERG in transcriptional programs through reorganization of chromatin interactions to facilitate cell lineage regulation.

Figure 7 ERG globally alters chromatin interactions that are associated with gene expression changes. (A) Venn plot showing differential chromatin interactions between Pten–/– and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids; orange circle and light blue circle represent chromatin interactions of Pten–/– R26ERG and Pten–/–, respectively. (B) Circos plot depicting chromosomes 1 to 19, X and Y on the basis of BL-Hi-C data and RNA-Seq data, indicating differential interactions (DIs), including Pten–/– R26ERG –specific DIs (orange) and Pten–/–-specific DIs (light blue); differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including upregulated DEGs of Pten–/– R26ERG (red) and downregulated DEGs of Pten–/– R26ERG (green). (C) Pie charts showing the percentage of downregulated DEGs with DIs (top) and upregulated DEGs with DIs (bottom).

Figure 8 Differential chromatin interactions positively correlated with ERG binding activity. (A) The normalized interaction heatmaps of Pten–/– R26ERG (left), Pten–/– (middle), and the difference (right) at 20 kb resolution (top) and 1 kb resolution (bottom) of chromosome 15, including Krt8 and Krt18 gene loci. (B) Plot showing the density of ERG binding (Kb) at each of the ranked (N) differential interacting chromatin loci of 1 Mb intervals. (C) Correlation plot showing the significant positive relationship between ERG binding density and the number of DIs in 1 Mb intervals.

Deletion of a specific ERG binding site disrupts the function of ERG in prostate lineage regulation. Given the associations between transcriptional regulations induced by ERG and chromatin interactions, we next asked whether such associations were functionally related to prostate lineage regulation. Through integrating motif enrichment analysis with transcriptional expression changes generated from ATAC-Seq and RNA-Seq, we found that Trp63 exhibited high potential as a master TF in LCD organoids and Pten–/– organoids, both of which contained cells with basal cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 7A). Concordantly, ERG played a pivotal role in prostate lineage regulation that was verified in LCD-ERG organoids and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (Supplemental Figure 7A). Indeed, Trp63 is a known master regulator of the prostate basal cell lineage, and Trp63-KO mice failed to develop basal cells (57, 58).

To determine whether Trp63 expression could be regulated by ERG through altering chromatin interactions, we first examined the chromatin interactions of the Trp63 (ΔNp63) loci in Pten–/– and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids by BL-Hi-C. The attenuated chromatin interactions of the Trp63 loci were identified, whereas the chromatin interactions of its neighboring gene loci, Leprel1, were remarkably increased in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids compared with Pten–/– organoids (Figure 9A). In addition, almost all the chromatin interactions of the Trp63 loci were distributed between the loci and the region at 400 kb upstream of the Trp63 promoter in Pten–/– and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids. Intriguingly, this region was accompanied by a strong ERG binding site in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (Figure 9A). This result indicated a potential role of this ERG binding site in mediating the associations between Trp63 expression and chromatin interactions. We next specifically investigated the chromatin interactions and histone modifications between this distal ERG binding site and Trp63 loci. Upon close inspection of this region, we observed an enhancer strongly enriched for the H3K27ac histone mark in ERG– LCD organoids and Pten–/– organoids, suggesting this was a bona fide enhancer for Trp63 in prostate cells (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Upon ERG expression in LCD-ERG organoids and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids, we did not observe ERG binding to the Trp63 gene body, but to its distal enhancer (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Remarkably, there were significantly decreased H3K27ac signals at the distal enhancer, as well as chromatin interaction loops with the Trp63 promoter upon the ERG binding site in Pten–/– R26ERG (Figure 9, B and C) and LCD-ERG organoids (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). These results indicate a functional link between ERG-directed rewiring of chromatin interactions and epigenetic modifications to regulate gene expression.

Figure 9 Deletion of a specific ERG binding site impaired the function of ERG in prostate lineage regulation. (A) 3D signal of BL-Hi-C showing chromatin interactions of Trp63 loci and its neighboring gene Leprel1 loci in Pten–/– (top) and Pten–/– R26ERG (bottom) organoids; red box indicates the highly interacting region of Trp63 loci, blue box indicates the highly interacting region of Leprel1 loci. (B) 3D signal of BL-Hi-C showing chromatin interactions between the distal ERG binding site and Trp63 gene body region in Pten–/– (top) and Pten–/ R26ERG (bottom) organoids. Red arrow indicates the distal ERG binding site. (C) Pearson’s χ2 test to evaluate the differences of interaction loops density between Pten–/– and Pten–/– R26ERG organoids. (D) qRT-PCR analysis of Trp63, Krt8, and Krt18 mRNA expression in EB-KO and control of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (2-tailed t test, mean ± SEM, n = 3). (E) Heatmap of RNA-Seq for EB-KO and control of Pten–/– R26ERG organoids using differentially expressed prostate cell lineage signature genes. (F) GSEA enrichment plot of EB-KO organoids versus control organoids using ERG-downregulating basal cell signature genes (left) and ERG-upregulating luminal cell signature genes (right). (G) ERG, Trp63, Krt8, and DAPI IF staining for allografts of UGSM tissue recombination assays derived from EB-KO and control organoids; red arrows indicate ERG+Trp63+ cells. (H) Quantification statistics for the percentage of ERG+Trp63+ in ERG+ prostate cells (analyses were performed based on 3239 ERG+ cells of EB-KO and 3806 ERG+ cells of control, 2-tailed t test, mean ± SEM, n = 5). Scale bars: 50 μm.

To further determine whether ERG could directly repress Trp63 expression through the distal binding-induced attenuations on chromatin interactions, we used the CRISPR/Cas9 system to specifically delete this ERG binding site in Pten–/– R26ERG and LCD-ERG organoids. The results of Sanger sequencing confirmed the successful heterozygous KO of the ERG binding site in Pten–/– R26ERG organoid clones (Supplemental Figure 7D). Notably, both qRT-PCR and Western blotting assays revealed that deletion of the ERG binding site (EB-KO) resulted in the increased expression of Trp63 and the decreased expression of Krt8 and Krt18 in Pten–/– R26ERG organoids (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 7E) and LCD-ERG organoids (Supplemental Figure 7, J and K; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). To further characterize the global changes in prostate lineage induced by EB-KO, we compared 3 independent EB-KO organoid clones with control Pten–/– R26ERG organoid clones using ERG-regulating prostate lineage genes. GSEA demonstrated that EB-KO was significantly associated with the reduced expression of ERG-upregulating luminal signature genes and the increased expression of ERG-downregulating basal signature genes (Figure 9, E and F). Furthermore, PCA analysis revealed the distinct relationships among EB-KO, ERG-KO, and the control in each of their Pten–/– R26ERG organoids. Intriguingly, the ERG control showed a closer relationship with EB-KO than with ERG-KO, suggesting that EB-KO could partially phenocopy the biological effects of ERG-KO (Supplemental Figure 7F). Given the effects of EB-KO on lineage changes in vitro, we next sought to investigate the effects of EB-KO in vivo using UGSM tissue recombination assays. Remarkably, the outer layer with Trp63+ERG+ and Krt5+ERG+ basal cells could be widely identified in EB-KO–derived allografts, indicating the EB-KO–induced differentiation of prostate basal lineage in vivo (Figure 9, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 7, G–I).

To validate the existence of the distal ERG binding site in human prostate cells, we analyzed a data set that was previously generated from RWPE-1 cells with ERG overexpression (59). Remarkably, we found the actual existence of the distal ERG binding site in ERG-expressing RWPE-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). Moreover, the homologies for these binding sites between human and mouse prostate cells were also confirmed by additional analyses using NCBI BLAST tools (Supplemental Figure 8B). We next sought to characterize the lineage changes induced by ERG expression in human prostate cells. Consistent with the results found in mouse prostate cells, ERG expression resulted in the enhanced luminal phenotype with the increased expression of KRT8 and KRT18, and attenuated the basal phenotype indicated by the reduced expression of TP63, KRT5, and KRT14 (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E).

To provide more evidence for ERG in stimulating prostate cell luminal differentiation, we analyzed another publicly available data set, including LNCaP with ERG overexpression and VCaP with ERG knockdown (60). In LNCaP cells, ERG overexpression significantly enhanced the expression of canonical luminal makers KRT8 and KRT18 (Supplemental Figure 8F). Moreover, ERG overexpression significantly promoted luminal differentiation on the basis of ERG-upregulating luminal signature genes (Supplemental Figure 8G). In accordance with results from LNCaP cells, ERG knockdown in VCaP cells reduced KRT8 and KRT18 expression as well as luminal activity (Supplemental Figure 8, H and I).

In summary, our above results demonstrated the function of the distal ERG binding site in ERG-mediated maintenance and regulation of prostate luminal cell features, reflecting that ERG orchestrates the plasticity of prostate luminal lineage through chromatin interactions. In addition, the existence of the distal ERG binding site and the function of ERG in promoting luminal differentiation in human prostate cells revealed a conserved role of ERG in prostate luminal lineage regulation.