Desmosomal COP9 regulates proteome degradation in arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia/cardiomyopathy

Yeast-2-hybrid assays. Yeast-2-hybrid screens and forced yeast-2-hybrid assays were performed using the Matchmaker Gold Yeast Two-Hybrid System (Clontech). For the yeast-2-hybrid screen, N terminus DSP (1–519 amino acids) was cloned into pGBKT7 (bait plasmid) and transformed into the Y2HGold bait yeast strain (Clontech). Adult human heart cDNA library (Clontech Mate and Plate Library-Human Heart) served as prey and resided in a pGADT7 vector, which had been transformed into the Y187 yeast strain (Clontech). Mating and screening procedures were carried out as described by the manufacturer (Clontech). A very stringent cutoff for screening with fast growth on quadruple dropout plates was used for diploid yeast clones. After the screening, a total of 17 clones grew out. Colonies were further analyzed for active β-galactosidase using an X-gal filter lift assay. Plasmids from blue-positive clones were isolated and sequenced. Eleven different genes were identified using BLAST analysis, and 1 (strongest interaction) out of the 17 clones analyzed was CSN6. For forced yeast-2-hybrid assays, N terminus DSP (WT or R315C) and PKP2 (WT) were cloned into pGBKT7 (bait plasmid) and transformed into Y2HGold yeast strain (Clontech), while full-length CSN6 was cloned into pGADT7 (prey plasmid) and transformed into the Y187 yeast strain. Mating (pGBKT7 constructs with pGADT7 constructs) was carried out (Clontech) and interactions were assessed by β-galactosidase activity according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher). Negative controls (empty vector+CSN6; TD1+CSN6) and positive (p53+TD1) controls were used for β-galactosidase activity assays.

Molecular docking and mutational analysis. Structure information for human DSP (amino acids 179–625; RCSB Protein Data Bank [PDB] 3R6N) (16) and human CSN6 (chain N in RCSB PDB 4D10) (17) was uploaded to ClusPro2.0 (https://cluspro.bu.edu/) for molecular in silico docking (42, 43). No restraints were put on the protein-protein docking attempt. Resulting models should display a binding interface between the spectrin repeat encompassing R315 in DSP and the N-terminal MPN-domain in CSN6, as these were identified as minimal binding sites in our biochemical analyses. All models in the Van der Waals and electrostatic docking group matched these criteria. The model displaying the lowest energy score was further investigated (Figure 1B). For in silico modeling of the R315C mutation in DSP, structure minimization and calculation of energy changes (ΔΔG) was performed using YASARA and the FoldX module (44–46). The error margin of ΔΔG calculated by FoldX is approximately 0.5 kcal/mol, indicating that changes in that range are insignificant.

Experimental animals. Cardiac-specific Dsp-cKO mice have been previously generated and characterized (23). Csn6 genomic DNA was isolated from the 129-SV/J mouse genomic DNA library (Stratagene). The Csn6 conditional targeting vector was designed to include loxP sites, surrounding pGKNeo cassette, and exons 4–10 (Supplemental Figure 1A). G418-resistant embryonic stem (ES) cell clones were screened for homologous recombination by SpeI digestion, followed by Southern blot analysis, as previously described (47). A positive recombinant ES clone was microinjected into C57BL/6J blastocysts. Chimera mice were bred with C57BL/6J mice and crossed with Sox2-Cre mice (48) to selectively remove the pGKNeo cassette and generate Csn6 floxed mice (Csn6fl/fl). Cardiac-specific Csn6 knockout mice (Csn6-cKO) were generated by crossing Csn6fl/fl mice with a-MHC-Cre, and cardiac inducible Csn6 knockout mice (Csn6-iKO) were generated by crossing Csn6fl/fl mice with a-MHC-MerCreMer (Supplemental Figure 1B) (21, 22). Six-week-old Csn6-iKO mice and littermate controls were injected with tamoxifen (50 mg/kg/d) intraperitoneally once a day for 5 consecutive days (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Mouse lines harboring heterozygous Dsp R315C mutation (Dsp R315C/+) and heterozygous Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C mutation (Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C/+) were generated using CRISPR-Cas9–mediated methods that have been previously described (49). Briefly, CRISPR guide RNAs and single-strand oligodeoxynucleotide templates (ssODNs) were designed for Dsp R315C and Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C mutations (Supplemental Table 1). CRISPR RNAs were chemically synthesized to contain the guide RNAs for Dsp R315C and Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C mutations (Supplemental Table 1). For Dsp R315C mutant mice, a mixture of Dsp R315C cRNA, ssODNs, transactivating crRNA, and commercially available Cas9 protein was injected into pronuclei of 1-cell–stage zygotes from C57BL/6J mice (The Jackson Laboratory). For Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C mutant mice, a mixture of Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C cRNA, ssODNs, transactivating crRNA, and commercially available Cas9 protein was injected into pronuclei of 1-cell–stage zygotes from C57BL/6J mice (The Jackson Laboratory). Genomic DNA was extracted from mouse tails, and genomic fragments at target sites were amplified by PCR and sequencing. Genotype-positive knockin mice were backcrossed with C57BL/6J mice (The Jackson Laboratory) for at least 3 generations to minimize for potential off-target effects. Double-heterozygous (Dsp R315C/+; Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C/+) mice were generated by crossing heterozygous Dsp R315C mutant mice with heterozygous Pkp2 IVS10-1 G>C mutant mice. Dsp R315C homozygous mutant mice were generated by crossing female heterozygous Dsp R315C mutant mice with male heterozygous Dsp R315C mutant mice.

Coimmunoprecipitation assays. Endogenous coimmunoprecipitation assays were performed as previously described (47). Adult mouse heart lysates were incubated overnight at 4°C with Protein G beads (GE Healthcare), which were preincubated with rabbit anti-CSN6 antibody (Enzolife, catalog BML-PW8295) or control rabbit IgG (MilliporeSigma, catalog I5006). Bound proteins were eluted, followed by SDS-PAGE and immunodetection of DSP (mouse, 1:1000, Bio-Rad, catalog 2722-5204), PKP2 (mouse, 1:1000, Fitzgerald, catalog 10R-P130b), and CSN6 (1:500, Enzolife, catalog BML-PW8295).

Protein analysis. Total and insoluble (intercalated disc-enriched) protein extracts were isolated from cardiomyocytes and ventricles, as previously described (23). Immunodetection of CSN6 (rabbit, 1:1000, Enzolife, catalog BML-PW8295), DSP (mouse, 1:1000, Bio-Rad, catalog 2722-5204), DSG2 (mouse, 1:300, Fitzgerald, catalog 10R-D106a), DSC2 (rabbit, 1:500, Fitzgerald, catalog 20R-DR004), PKP2 (mouse, 1:1000, Fitzgerald, catalog 10R-P130b), PKG (goat, 1:1000, MilliporeSigma, catalog SAB2500802), β-catenin (mouse, 1:1000, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8480), N-cadherin (rabbit, 1:1000, Abcam, catalog ab76057), connexin 43 (rabbit, 1:1000, Invitrogen, catalog 71-0700), talin2 (mouse, 1:1000, Bio-Rad, catalog MCA4771), vinculin (mouse, 1:1000, MilliporeSigma, catalog V9131), β 1 -integrin (rabbit, 1:1000, gift from R.S. Ross, University of California San Diego), NEDD8 (rabbit, 1:1000, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2745), ubiquitin (rabbit, 1:1000, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3933), p62 (guinea pig, 1:1000, Progen Biotechnik GMBH, catalog 71001), glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate dehydrogenase (mouse, 1:2000, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc32233), cullin1 (rabbit, 1:1000, MilliporeSigma, catalog C7117), cullin2 (rabbit, 1:1000, Thermo Fisher, catalog 51-1800), cullin 3 (Mouse, 1:1000, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-166053), cullin4A (rabbit, 1:1000, MilliporeSigma, catalog SAB1411512), cullin4B (rabbit, 1:1000, Abgent, catalog AP20232c), β-actin (mouse, 1:1000, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc47778), GST (mouse, 1:1000, Thermo Fisher, catalog MA4-004), and α-tubulin (mouse, 1:2000, MilliporeSigma, catalog T9028) was performed as previously described (23).

Immunofluorescence microscopy. Heart cryosections were fixed in 100% acetone at –20°C for 8 minutes and were blocked in 10% goat serum/PBS before incubation with antibodies. Human myocardial paraffin sections were deparaffinized, rehydrated, and heated for antigen retrieval, as previously described (50, 51). Sections were subsequently stained with primary antibodies against CSN6 (goat, 1:100, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-47965 or rabbit, 1:100, Enzolife, catalog BML-PW8295), DSP (mouse, 1:1000, Bio-Rad, catalog 2722-5204), N-cadherin (rabbit, 1:100, Abcam, catalog ab76057), CSN5 (rabbit, 1:100, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 6895S), PKG (goat, 1:100, MilliporeSigma, catalog SAB2500802), perilipin (rabbit, 1:100, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3470S), cullin 3 (mouse, 1:100, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-166053), and secondary antibodies (1:100, Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc.). Immunofluorescence images were acquired using confocal microscopy (Olympus FV1000 or Leica SP8).

Electron microscopy. Cardiac ventricles were processed for electron microscopy, and images were captured with FEI Tecnai Spirit G2 BioTWIN Transmission Electron Microscope, as previously described (23).

RNA isolation and real-time PCR analyses. Total RNA was isolated from hearts using TRIzol (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The first-strand cDNA was generated using PrimeScript RT Reagent Kit with gDNA Eraser (Takara). Real-time PCR was performed on heart cDNA using primer sequences (Supplemental Table 2) diluted in Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) and using a Bio-Rad Mastercycler. All values were normalized to 18S and GAPDH mRNA levels.

Neonatal mouse ventricular cardiomyocyte isolation and treatments. Ventricular cardiomyocytes were isolated from neonatal (1 to 2 day old) mouse hearts and plated on laminin, as previously described (23). Cardiomyocytes were subsequently infected with adenoviruses harboring lacZ (MOI 100) and Cre (MOI 100) for 24 hours and then maintained in media consisting of DMEM, M199, 5% fetal bovine serum, 10% horse serum, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin/glutamine. For protein analyses, cardiomyocytes were collected at 4 days after infection. For CHX chase assays, Csn6 floxed cardiomyocytes were infected with adenoviruses harboring lacZ (MOI 100) and Cre (MOI 100) for 48 hours, treated with CHX (10 μg/mL) for 0, 8, 16, 24, and 32 hours, and subjected to protein analysis. For CHX chase assays in Double Het cardiomyocytes, neonatal mouse cardiomyocytes isolated from Double Het and WT mice were treated with CHX (10 μg/mL) for 0, 8, 16, 24, 36, and 48 hours and subjected to protein analysis. For MLN4924 treatment studies, cardiomyocytes were treated with 1 μM MLN4924 or DMSO (vehicle) at 3 days after infection and collected for protein analyses 6 hours later.

Human myocardial tissues. Myocardial section was generated from a cardiac biopsy (formalin fixed, OCT embedded) from a patient harboring the DSP R315C and PKP2 IVS10-1 G>C mutation. This patient was referred to the Genetics of Cardiac Arrhythmia Program at the University of California San Francisco and fulfilled revised clinical and diagnostic task force criteria for definite ARVD/C (52) upon comprehensive evaluation by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, electrophysiology study, and endomyocardial biopsy collection. Genetic testing on peripheral blood DNA was performed using a panel consisting of 7 known ARVD/C genes (PKP2, DSP, DSG2, DSC2, PKG, transmembrane protein 43, and ryanodine receptor-2) and using next-generation sequencing. Non-ARVD/C heart tissue used for Figure 5F was obtained from an explanted unused cadaveric donor heart at the time of organ donation, as the donor was not eligible for heart transplantation and the death was not cardiovascular related. Myocardial sections (formalin fixed, paraffin embedded) designated with mutations DSP R1113X, DSP S1015fs1023X, DSP 1218+1G>A, PKP2 R413X, and PKP2 V570fs576X were obtained from autopsied hearts from sudden deaths with diagnosis of ARVD/C with mutations identified in first-degree relatives and confirmed with genetic material from the deceased, as previously described (50, 51).

Histological analysis. Mouse hearts were perfused in a relaxation buffer consisting of 300 mM KCl in PBS and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde. Fixed hearts were embedded in OCT Tissue-Tek (Sakura) or dehydrated and embedded in paraffin as previously described (23). Sections were cut between 5 and 10 μm thickness. Whole-heart (5 μM) paraffin sections were stained with H&E (Sigma-Aldrich) and Masson’s trichrome (Sigma–Aldrich) stains according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Whole-heart (10 μM) cryosections were stained with oil red O (Sigma–Aldrich) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Images were acquired with the Hamamatsu Nanozoomer 2.0 HT Slide Scanner.

MRI. In vivo cardiac MRI was performed on a 7T horizontal bore MR scanner (Bruker). A quadrature volume coil (Bruker) was used for RF signal transmission, and a 2-channel surface array coil (RAPID MRI) was used for reception of the RF signal. Cardiac CINE images were acquired with an IntraGate (Bruker) retrospective gated 2D gradient echo pulse sequence (FLASH) with the following parameters: TE = 3.1 ms, TR = 5.6 ms, flip angle = 7°, 300–400 repetitions, and 20 frames. A field of view equal to 2.0 cm × 1.5 cm and data matrix equal to 256 × 192 were prescribed for a spatial resolution equal to 0.078 mm/pixel. Equatorial frames containing the largest and smallest chamber diameters were selected to define the end-diastolic (ED) and end-systolic (ES) times, respectively. For MRI image analyses, 2D endocardial contours were manually segmented for each heart at ED and ES (LV and RV) using image analysis software (Seg3D, NIH Center for Integrative Biomedical Computing). Contour areas were calculated with custom software in MATLAB, multiplied by the slice spacing and summed together to approximate calibrated ED volumes (EDV) and ES volumes (ESV). Ejection fraction was defined as (EDV – ESV)/EDV × 100.

Echocardiography. Echocardiography was performed as previously described (47). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 5% isoflurane for 15 seconds and maintained at 0.5% isoflurane during the procedure. The VisualSonics, SonoSite FUJIFILM, Vevo 2100 ultrasound system with a linear transducer 32–56MHz (MS550S) was used to capture the images and videos. Measurements of heart rate and percentage of FS as well as LV internal diameter at end-diastole (LVIDd) and end-systole (LVIDs) were determined from the M-mode tracing.

Surface and telemetry ECG. Surface ECG was performed as previously described (23). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 5% isoflurane for 15 seconds and maintained at 1.5% isoflurane during the procedure. Six needle electrodes (30 gauge) were inserted subcutaneously into right forearm and left leg. For isoproterenol treatment studies, baseline surface ECG recordings were obtained in mice. Mice were subsequently injected intraperitoneally with isoproterenol (2.5 mg/kg body weight) and then reevaluated for surface ECG at 10 to 15 minutes after injection. For conscious telemetry studies, ECG transmitters (DSI) were subcutaneously inserted into the backs of mice as described previously (23). Positive and negative leads were fixed to the right shoulder muscle and the left leg muscle, respectively. ECG data was continuously acquired for 48 hours at 1 week after recovery from the implantation. ECG data were analyzed using LabChart. Quantification of ectopic beats within ECG tracings was calculated during a 5-minute interval every hour for a total of 5 hours.

Protein expression and GST pulldown assay. GST pulldown assay was performed as previously described (53). Briefly, full-length mouse Csn6 was cloned into the pGEX-6P-1 vector (GE Life Sciences). GST-CSN6 and GST proteins were expressed in E. coli BL21 cells (Invitrogen; Life Technologies) and purified using Glutathione Sepharose 4B (GE Life Sciences). Protein concentration was determined through densitometry of Coomassie stained SDS-PAGE gels. Hearts were homogenized in lysis buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 100 mM NaCl, 0.2% Nonidet P-40 and 1× protease and phosphatase inhibitors, 1 mM DTT). Heart extracts (500 μg per tube) were incubated with approximately 5 μg of GST or GST-CSN6 proteins on a rotator overnight at 4°C. Beads were washed 3 times with lysis buffer and resuspended in SDS-sample buffer. Bound proteins were analyzed through protein blot analyses.

Statistics. Data are presented in text and figures as mean values ± SEM. The sample size was defined by R software; α was set to 0.05 and power was 90% for all studies. GraphPad Prism was used for analyses, and significance was evaluated by Student’s 2-tailed t test and 1-way or 2-way ANOVA following Tukey’s or Šidák’s multiple pairwise comparison tests. For Kaplan-Meier survival analysis, significance was assessed by the log-rank test. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by the University of California San Diego Animal Care and Use Committee. Procurement of ARVD/C human myocardial biopsy tissue was performed using standard procedures under protocols approved by the Institutional Ethics Review Board at the University of California San Francisco. Written, informed consent for biopsy procedures and use of explanted tissues prospectively was obtained.