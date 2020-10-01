Dengue virus induces PCSK9 expression to alter antiviral responses and disease outcomes

DENV alters LDLR and PCSK9 expression under hypoxic conditions. DENV has been found to infect and replicate in myeloid-derived cells in lymph nodes and the spleen as well as in hepatocytes (26). All these organs have hypoxic microenvironments. We previously observed that monocytes cultured at 3% O 2 resulted in increased DENV infection (27). As liver-derived Huh7 cells are more susceptible to in vitro DENV infection than are monocytic cell lines, we first sought to determine the response of Huh7 cells to incubation at 5% O 2 . In uninfected cells, incubation at 5% O 2 (hereafter referred to as hypoxia) for 24 hours produced the known transcriptional response to hypoxia and corresponding changes in cholesterol metabolism. We detected increased expression of hypoxia-induced genes such as adrenomedullin (ADM), vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), and glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) (ref. 28 and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137536DS1) in Huh7 cells incubated in hypoxic versus normoxic conditions. With DENV infection, hypoxic Huh7 cells produced higher DENV plaque titers than did normoxic cells (Figure 1, A and B), suggesting that hypoxia induced proviral changes in Huh7 cells as well.

Figure 1 Hypoxia and DENV infection both alter LDLR and PCSK9 expression. (A and B) Plaque titers from normoxic (blue) and hypoxic (red) Huh7 cells 24 (A) and 48 (B) hours after DENV2 infection. Data are expressed as PFU per milliliter of culture supernatant. (C) SREBP2 mRNA levels in normoxic (blue) and hypoxic (red) Huh7 cells after 24 hours’ incubation. (D) LDLR mRNA levels in normoxic (blue) and hypoxic (red) Huh7 cells 24 hours after oxygen adaptation. (E) MFI of LDLR in normoxic (blue) and hypoxic (red) Huh7 cells 24 hours after oxygen adaptation as assessed by flow cytometry. (F) MFI of DIL-LDL in normoxic (blue) and hypoxic (red) Huh7 cells 24 hours after oxygen adaptation as assessed by flow cytometry. (G) PCSK9 mRNA expression in normoxic (blue) and hypoxic (red) Huh7 cells 24 hours after oxygen adaptation. (H) Levels of secreted PCSK9 in normoxic (blue) and hypoxic (red) Huh7 cells 24 hours after oxygen adaptation as measured by ELISA. Experiments were replicated 3 times, each with a minimum of 3 biological replicates. Representative data from 1 of these 3 independent experiments are shown. Data in A–H represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test.

Hypoxia has previously been shown to alter cholesterol metabolism pathways (29). In uninfected Huh7 cells, expression of SREBP2, the master regulator of sterol synthesis, was upregulated, as expected (29, 30), when incubated under hypoxic versus normoxic conditions (Figure 1C). Likewise, the SREBP2-regulated LDLR (Figure 1, D and E) was similarly induced in hypoxic Huh7 cells and resulted in increased LDL uptake (Figure 1F). PCSK9, the negative regulator of LDLR, was also induced (Figure 1, G and H) and was likely to ensure tight regulation of intracellular cholesterol levels (31, 32).

Upon DENV infection, SREBP2 expression was further augmented in hypoxic Huh7 cells (Figure 2A). However, DENV infection under hypoxic conditions resulted in significantly reduced plasma membrane LDLR levels and LDL 24 hours after infection (Figure 2, B and C). In contrast, DENV-infected cells showed a further increase in PCSK9 secretion (Figure 2D). As LDLR expression can be altered at posttranslational stages via its negative regulator PCSK9 (31–33), we examined whether reduced LDLR was due to the function of increased PCSK9 secretion. We treated cells with alirocumab, a therapeutic mAb against PCSK9 (34, 35). Compared with mock-treated cells, alirocumab treatment restored plasma membrane levels of LDLR in DENV-infected cells (Figure 2E) and resulted in lower DENV plaque titers 24 and 48 hours post infection (hpi) (Figure 2, F and G). These findings collectively suggest that, while cholesterol uptake through increased LDLR occurred as expected in Huh7 cells incubated under hypoxic conditions, DENV infection downregulated LDLR protein levels via increased expression of PCSK9.

Figure 2 PCSK9 augments DENV infection and dampens the antiviral effect of statins. (A) SREBP2 mRNA levels in uninfected and infected hypoxic Huh7 cells 24 hpi. (B) MFI of LDLR in uninfected and infected hypoxic Huh7 cells 24 hpi as assessed by flow cytometry. (C) MFI of DIL-LDL in uninfected and infected hypoxic Huh7 cells 24 hpi as assessed by flow cytometry. (D) Levels of secreted PCSK9 in uninfected and infected hypoxic Huh7 cells 24 hpi. (E) MFI of LDL in uninfected, infected, and alirocumab-treated (Ali) hypoxic Huh7 cells 24 hpi as assessed by flow cytometry. (F and G) Plaque titers in hypoxic Huh7 cells treated with or without alirocumab 24 (F) and 48 (G) hpi. (H) mRNA expression of SREBP2 in hypoxic Huh7 cells 6 hpi. Cells were cultured without (black) or with supplementation of 400 ng/mL PCSK9 (purple) 24 hours before DENV2 infection. (I and J) Plaque titers in hypoxic Huh7 cells 24 (G) and 48 (H) hpi with DENV2 infection. Cells were cultured without (black), with supplementation of 400 ng/mL PCSK9 (purple), or with PCSK9 with increasing doses of alirocumab (orange) for 24 hours before DENV2 infection. (K) EC 50 values of hypoxic (red) and normoxic (blue) Huh7 cells 48 hpi with DENV2 infection with varying doses of simvastatin. Cells were cultured without (dark blue, dark red) or with supplementation of 400 ng/mL PCSK9 (light blue, light red) 24 hours before DENV2 infection. Experiments were replicated 3 times, with a minimum of 3 biological replicates. Representative data from 1 of these 3 independent experiments are shown. Data in A–K represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test (A–D and F–H) and 1-way ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons (E and I–K).

PCSK9 augments DENV infection in Huh7 cells. To further define the role that PCSK9 plays in DENV infection, we supplemented Huh7 cell cultures with recombinant PCSK9 before infection. The PCSK9 concentration that maximally reduced LDLR levels was determined by incubating cells with a range of PCSK9 concentrations for 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 2A). We found that 400 ng/mL PCSK9 resulted in a maximal decrease in plasma membrane LDLR expression under hypoxic conditions. As expected, PCSK9 supplementation increased SREBP2 mRNA expression 6 hpi in DENV-infected Huh7 cells (Figure 2H), resulting in increased DENV plaque titers 24 hpi (Figure 2I) and 48 hpi (Figure 2J). This effect could be inhibited with the addition of alirocumab (Figure 2, I and J) in a dose-dependent manner that reduced LDLR expression (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, the effect of PCSK9 on DENV infection was specific to hypoxic cells, as a similar supplementation experiment in normoxic Huh7 cells did not result in similar outcomes (Supplemental Figure 2C). The PCSK9-induced increase in DENV infection was not limited to DENV2 infection, as similar findings were also observed with DENV1, DENV3, and DENV4 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Collectively, these results indicate that PCSK9 reduces LDLR-mediated cholesterol uptake in DENV-infected hypoxic cells.

Increased PCSK9 activity may account for the lack of antiviral efficacy of statins. Our finding of a PCSK9-mediated reduction in LDLR levels, in a background of hypoxia-induced SREBP2 expression, also suggested that cholesterol synthesis in DENV-infected cells could be further increased. This PCSK9 activity may have rendered standard doses of statins ineffective. To test this possibility, we first treated Huh7 cells with simvastatin or mevastatin, with and without PCSK9 supplementation. Under normoxia, nontoxic doses (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) produced no difference in EC 50 between PCSK9-supplemented and nonsupplemented cells (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 4, C and E). Under hypoxia, however, we found that PCSK9 supplementation reduced the potency of both simvastatin and mevastatin in reducing DENV titers (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 4, D and F).

PCSK9 augments DENV infection in primary myeloid cells. As myeloid cells are primary targets of DENV, we next determined whether the above findings could be replicated in primary human monocytes and monocyte-derived dendritic cells (MoDCs). At 3% O 2 , which more closely simulates the O 2 microenvironment of lymph nodes (36), Supplementation of primary monocytes and MoDCs produced higher DENV titers following infection (Figure 3, A and B). Gene expression analyses of DENV-infected, PCSK9-supplemented primary monocytes using the 250-gene human inflammation panel on the NanoString nCounter platform revealed 7 marginally upregulated and 23 significantly downregulated genes (Figure 3C). Gene Ontology (GO) biological pathway analysis identified significant downregulation of the NFKB and IFN pathways (Figure 3D). These findings suggest that supplementation of PCSK9 dampens the antiviral response against DENV, which could account for the observed increase in DENV replication. These changes in DENV replication (Figure 3, E and F) and antiviral responses such as IFNβ and C-X-C motif chemokine 10 (CXCL10) (Figure 3, G and H) were abrogated with the addition of alirocumab, indicating that these effects were specific to increases in PCSK9 concentrations. Collectively, our findings suggest that increased PCSK9 expression augments DENV infection in human myeloid-derived cells by reducing antiviral responses under low-oxygen conditions representative of lymph node microenvironments.

Figure 3 PCSK9 augments DENV infection in primary myeloid cells. (A) Plaque titers for hypoxic primary monocytes 48 hpi with DENV infection. Cells were cultured without (black) or with supplementation of 400 ng/mL PCSK9 (purple) 24 hours before DENV2 infection. (B) Plaque titers for hypoxic primary MoDCs 48 hpi with DENV infection. Cells were cultured without (black) or with supplementation of 400 ng/mL PCSK9 (purple) 24 hours before DENV2 infection. (C) Volcano plot displaying 245 genes detected by NanoString in primary monocytes 24 hpi with DENV2. (D) Pathway analysis of genes that were most abundantly downregulated in PCSK9-supplemented primary monocytes as compared with nonsupplemented cells 24 hpi with DENV2 infection. Downregulated genes were analyzed against the GO biological pathway analysis and further summarized via REVIGO web server. (E) Plaque titers of hypoxic primary monocytes 48 hours after DENV2 infection. Cells were cultured without PCSK9 (black), with supplementation of 400 ng/mL PCSK9 (purple), or with PCSK9 and alirocumab (orange). (F) Plaque titers of hypoxic primary MoDCs 48 hours after DENV infection. Cells were cultured without PCSK9 (black), with supplementation of 400 ng/mL PCSK9 (purple), or with PCSK9 and alirocumab (orange). (G and H) mRNA expression of IFNB (D) and CXCL10 (E) in hypoxic MoDCs without (black) or with PCSK9 supplementation (purple) 6 hours after DENV2 infection. Experiments in A, B, E, and H were replicated 3 times, each with a minimum of 3 biological replicates. Representative data from 1 of these 3 independent experiments are shown. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons (E–H). Data in A, B, and E–H represent the mean ± SD.

PCSK9 suppresses STING activation and the downstream antiviral response. The above findings suggest that DENV derives replicative advantage from PCSK9-mediated cellular responses. A clue for what these responses could be came from a recent study that showed increased STING and TBK activation upon reduced cholesterol levels in the ER (37). Since ER cholesterol enrichment is dependent on de novo cholesterol synthesis (38), whereas LDLR-mediated uptake distributes cholesterol throughout the cell (39), we hypothesized that DENV depends on de novo cholesterol synthesis to inhibit STING and TBK activation.

To determine whether de novo cholesterol synthesis resulted in enriched ER cholesterol levels, we fragmented hypoxic, PCSK9-supplemented and nonsupplemented Huh7 cells and isolated the ER. Although total cellular cholesterol levels were similar in cells grown under both conditions (Figure 4A), ER cholesterol levels were enriched in hypoxic, PCSK9-supplemented cells (Figure 4B). We next examined the impact of cholesterol enrichment in the ER on STING and TBK activation. At baseline, PCSK9 supplementation did not result in significant differences in STING, phosphorylated STING (p-STING), TBK, or p-TBK levels (Figure 4, C and D). With DENV infection, however, levels of both p-STING and p-TBK were significantly lower 6 hpi in PCSK9-supplemented Huh7 cells compared with levels in nonsupplemented controls (Figure 4, C and E). STING and TBK activation is known to phosphorylate and activate IFN regulatory factor 3 (IRF3), leading to induction of type-I IFN activation. Indeed, PCSK9 supplementation in Huh7 cells reduced the expression of IFNB and ISGs, such as CXCL10 and MX1, which were all reversed with the addition of alirocumab (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Collectively, these data suggest that PCSK9 expression reduced LDLR-mediated cholesterol uptake to induce de novo cholesterol synthesis, which enriched ER cholesterol levels that in turn impaired STING-mediated type-I IFN induction.

Figure 4 PCSK9 suppresses STING-dependent induction of type-I IFN during DENV infection. (A) ER cholesterol quantification of whole-cell extract of Huh7 cells with (purple) and without (black) PCSK9 supplementation. (B) ER cholesterol quantification of ER organelles from Huh7 cells with (purple) and without (black) PCSK9 supplementation. (C) Representative Western blot of levels of p-TBK, TBK, p-STING, STING and LAMP1 with or without PCSK9 supplementation in Huh7 cells, 0 and 6 hours after DENV2 infection. LAMP1 served as a loading control. Numbers under each Western blot indicate the levels of each protein normalized to LAMP1 and relative to Huh7 cells without PCSK9 supplementation at 0 hpi. (See the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.) (D and E) DENV infection samples in Figure 3C were analyzed 3 times as shown by densitometry. Relative phosphorylation represents the levels of each protein normalized to LAMP1 and relative to Huh7 cells without PCSK9 supplementation, 0 (D) and 6 (E) hours after DENV2 infection. Experiments were replicated 3 times, each with a minimum of 3 biological replicates. Representative data from 1 of these 3 independent experiments are shown. Data in A, B, D, and E represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test.

Plasma PCSK9 concentrations increase in patients with severe dengue. To verify that our in vitro findings were clinically pertinent, we examined the association between plasma PCSK9 levels, DENV viremia, and disease severity in a nested case-control study using a previously described prospectively enrolled cohort of patients with dengue (40). A total of 314 patients with suspected dengue were enrolled at 2 Vietnamese hospitals, either as outpatients with less than 72 hours of fever, or after hospitalization. Of these, 263 patients were laboratory-confirmed dengue cases (ref. 40 and Table 1). A subset of 111 individuals with good clinical and basic laboratory data (serial measurements of platelet, WBC, neutrophil and lymphocyte counts in whole blood, serum aspartate aminotransferase [AST] and alanine transaminase [ALT] levels, as well as plasma viremia, as measured by quantitative reverse transcription PCR [qRT-PCR] at enrollment) and availability of residual plasma for PCSK9 measurements were included in this analysis. PCSK9 levels in each patient were measured at 3 time points (1–3 days after illness onset, 4–6 days after illness onset and at convalescence, and 10–14 days after illness onset) (Table 2). Patients were classified into 3 predefined categories of increasing disease severity in terms of plasma leakage: grade 0, no evidence of leakage; grade 1, an increase of 15%–20% in hematocrit (HCT) and/or fluid accumulation and; grade 2, development of severe leakage including an HCT increase of more than 20%, dengue shock syndrome (DSS), or compromised respiratory function. Relevant clinical details on the 111 patients analyzed in this study are provided in Table 1. Consistent with previous findings, platelet counts were significantly lower in patients with grade 2 compared with grade 0 plasma leakage 4–6 days after illness onset, which is around the period of defervescence when signs of severe dengue commonly manifest (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Increased plasma PCSK9 concentrations is associated with higher viremia, a greater extent of thrombocytopenia, and plasma leakage in patients with dengue. (A) Platelet counts of patients 4–6 days after onset of illness, categorized by disease severity. (B) PCSK9 concentrations in patients 4–6 days after onset of illness, categorized by disease severity. (C) Spearman’s correlation of PCSK9 and platelet counts of patients 4–6 days after onset of illness. Normal platelet counts in patients ranged from 150 × 109/L to 400 × 109/L. (D) Spearman’s correlation of PCSK9 and plasma viremia levels 4–6 days after onset of illness. Data in A and B represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.000, by 1-way ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons (A and B) and Spearman’s correlation test (C and D).

Table 1 Characteristics of patients in the clinical cohort

Table 2 Laboratory parameters of the patients by illness phase

Plasma PCSK9 levels on illness days 1–3 were similar among all patients (Table 2). However, the mean levels of PCSK9 in patients with grade 0, 1, or 2 dengue on illness days 4–6 after illness onset were 46.11 ng/mL, 95.76 ng/mL, and 145.8 ng/mL, respectively, indicating elevated PCSK9 levels in patients with more severe disease (Figure 5B). Plasma PCSK9 concentrations were negatively correlated with platelet counts (Figure 5C) and positively correlated with viremia levels (Figure 5D) at this time point. Collectively, these findings indicate that elevated PCSK9 expression is associated with higher viremia and an increased risk of more severe plasma leakage in patients with dengue.