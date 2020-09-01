Filgotinib suppresses HIV-1–driven gene transcription by inhibiting HIV-1 splicing and T cell activation

A dual-reporter screen identified FDA-approved drugs that can preferentially inhibit HIV-1 transcription as HIV-1–suppressing agents. To identify drugs that can preferentially inhibit HIV-1 expression, we developed a dual-reporter HIV-1–infected Jurkat T cell system. These dual-reporter HIV-1–infected Jurkat T cell clones harbor both HIV-1–green fluorescent protein (HIV-1–dsGFP) reporter (42) and EF1α-driven blue fluorescent protein (EF1α-dsBFP) lentiviral reporter (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137371DS1). HIV-1–dsGFP reports HIV-1 expression levels, while EF1α-dsBFP serves as a counterscreen to measure drug effects on host gene transcription. Decreased HIV-1–dsGFP expression with minimal changes in EF1α-dsBFP expression indicates preferential suppression of HIV-1 expression over host gene expression. Both dsGFP and dsBFP are destabilized (ds) through PEST sequence–mediated ubiquitination, leading to a short half-life of 2 hours (42) to reflect HIV-1–dsGFP and EF1α-dsBFP expression levels in real time. We targeted HIV-1–dsGFP to the endoplasmic reticulum through the signal peptide and targeted EF1α-dsBFP to the nucleus through a nuclear localization signal to prevent fluorescence resonance energy transfer between BFP and GFP. Different from J-Lat T cell lines, which have low or no HIV-1 transcription at baseline, we identified clones that have high basal levels (>40%) of HIV-1 transcription, namely 1B6-du, 5F9-du, and 6C6-du. This strategy provides a wide dynamic range of HIV-1–dsGFP expression and allows us to identify drugs that can suppress HIV-1 expression. Further, we identified clones in which HIV-1 reporters were integrated into introns of actively transcribed genes to recapitulate HIV-1 integration observed in HIV-1–infected individuals (57, 58). Overall, our dual-reporter HIV-1–infected Jurkat T cell system allows real-time detection of HIV-1 transcription states, a counterscreen reflecting cellular gene transcription state, and integration into introns recapitulating HIV-1 integration patterns observed in vivo.

The landscape of cellular pathways required for HIV-1 transcription as druggable therapeutic targets. We used an FDA-approved small-molecule compound library to identify HIV-1–suppressing agents. While this library does not contain epigenetic silencing agents, the use of FDA-approved drugs identifies agents with known clinical toxicity profiles and allows for efficient clinical application. Drugs that suppress HIV-1–dsGFP expression below 3 standard deviations from the mean with EF1α-dsBFP expression in the 1B6-du clone were defined as candidate HIV-1–suppressing agents (Supplemental Figure 1B and Figure 1A). From 1,430 FDA-approved small-molecule drugs, we identified 11 cellular pathways and 16 putative HIV-1–suppressing agents (Supplemental Table 1, Figure 1A, and Figure 2) that inhibit HIV-1 transcription. Our screen confirmed previously reported agents that can inhibit HIV-1 transcription, such as the JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib (59), the DNA helicase inhibitor spironolactone (50), the GTP synthesis inhibitor mycophenolic acid (51), the transcription inhibitor flavopiridol (60), and the cation transporter inhibitors levosimendan (45) and digoxin (46). Consistent with previous findings (61), mTOR inhibitors do not significantly suppress HIV-1 transcription in our model. We also identified FDA-approved drugs that can target pathways known to affect HIV-1 transcription, such as uprosertib for Akt inhibition (62) and KPT-330 for CRM1-mediated nuclear RNA export (63). Importantly, we identified drugs and cellular pathways that were not previously known to affect HIV-1 transcription, such as dovitinib, pazopanib, and ponatinib, which inhibit receptor tyrosine kinase pathways, and mitomycin C, irinotecan, and mitoxantrone, which inhibit DNA unwinding (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 2).

Figure 1 A dual-reporter screen identified HIV-1–suppressing agents. (A) Screening of 1,430 small-molecule compounds from an FDA-approved drug library identified 16 HIV-1–suppressing agents in dual-color Jurkat clone 1B6-du. (B) Dose-response curves of candidate HIV-1–suppressing agents in 3 cell line models. HIV-1–dsGFP expression levels were normalized to the levels in DMSO-treated samples. Error bars represent SEM from quadruplicates. (C) Cell-associated RNA levels of polyadenylated HIV-1 and a housekeeping gene, POLR2A, in CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals upon treatment with HIV-1–suppressing agents (10 μM for 24 hours) and PMA/ionomycin (P/I) challenge (for 6 hours) in the presence of ART (1 μM tenofovir and 10 μM enfuvirtide). Each color represents samples from an HIV-1–infected individual. ds, destabilized protein through PEST sequence–mediated ubiquitination, giving the fluorescent proteins a half-life of 2 hours (42) for real-time reflection of HIV-1–dsGFP and EF1α-dsBFP expression levels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Wilcoxon rank-sum test.

Figure 2 Therapeutic targets of HIV-1 reactivation. A high-throughput drug screen identified 11 cellular pathways critical for HIV-1 transcription after HIV-1 integration. †Preferential HIV-1 suppression in 1 additional cell line. ‡HIV-1 suppression in 2 additional cell lines. §HIV-1 suppression in CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals.

Because one cell line model may not recapitulate the heterogeneous HIV-1 integration sites in vivo, we tested the effect of these 16 HIV-1–suppressing agents in 2 additional cell line clones and in CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (Supplemental Table 2). We first examined dose-response curves and cellular viability using flow cytometry in the 2 additional cell line clones 5F9-du and 6C6-du (Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2). These cell line clones harbor HIV-1–dsGFP proviral reporters integrated into introns of different host genes (Supplemental Figure 2). We found that 8 drugs (filgotinib, digoxin, levosimendan, zinc pyrithione, irinotecan, mitomycin C, mycophenolic acid, and spironolactone) suppressed HIV-1–dsGFP expression without affecting EF1α-dsBFP expression and cellular viability in both of the additional cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2).

The JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib is an HIV-1–suppressing agent. Considering the feasibility of systemic dosing and clinical adverse effects, we focused on filgotinib, a new-generation JAK1 inhibitor that has not been reported to affect HIV-1 transcription. We used ruxolitinib, a JAK inhibitor known to suppress HIV-1 transcription (52) (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02475655), to compare whether filgotinib differs from other JAK inhibitors in terms of its mediation of HIV-1 suppression. To examine whether filgotinib suppresses HIV-1 transcription through distinct mechanisms, we used 2 drugs known to suppress HIV-1 transcription, the DNA helicase inhibitor spironolactone (50) and the IMPDH inhibitor mycophenolic acid (51, 64) (NCT03262441), as positive controls. These 4 drugs (filgotinib, ruxolitinib, spironolactone, and mycophenolic acid) have minimal suppression of EF1α-dsBFP expression (<0.5 standard deviation from mean) and minimal cytotoxicity (>80% cellular viability) (Supplemental Figure 2).

We first examined the dose-response curves using 3 additional cell line clones, 8B10 (harboring HIV-1–dsGFP integrated into VAV1), 1G2 (harboring HIV-1–dsGFP integrated into RAP1B), and 1D7 (harboring HIV-1–dsGFP integrated into SPECC1) (Figure 1B). Filgotinib and spironolactone remarkably suppressed HIV-1–dsGFP expression (0.6 and 0.8 log reduction, respectively). The 50% maximum inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) of filgotinib and spironolactone (~7 μM and 4 μM, respectively) was within 3-fold of the plasma levels observed in clinical use (3.4 μM [ref. 65] and 1.5 μM [ref. 66], respectively). Ruxolitinib and mycophenolic acid minimally suppressed HIV-1–dsGFP expression (0 and 0.2 log reduction, respectively) in these 3 cell lines.

We next examined the effect of these 4 HIV-1–suppressing agents on CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals. We treated CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (Supplemental Table 2) with HIV-1–suppressing agents for 24 hours and stimulated these cells with PMA and ionomycin during the final 6 hours to test whether cells treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents can resist PMA/ionomycin–induced maximum latency reversal (ref. 67, Figure 1C, and Supplemental Figure 3). We determined HIV-1 expression levels using cell-associated HIV-1 RNA expression from aliquots of 1 million CD4+ T cells. We found that filgotinib, ruxolitinib, spironolactone, and mycophenolic acid significantly suppressed cell-associated HIV-1 RNA expression despite PMA/ionomycin challenge by 1.0 log, 0.6 log, 1.5 log, and 0.4 log, respectively (P < 0.05), ex vivo (Figure 1C). Overall, we found that filgotinib and spironolactone inhibited HIV-1 expression more prominently, both in cell line models and in CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals.

Filgotinib preferentially suppresses spliced over unspliced HIV-1 transcription. To understand how HIV-1–suppressing agents reduce HIV-1 transcription, we examined whether it is the unspliced HIV-1 RNA, spliced HIV-1 RNA, or both that are affected. Using 3 HIV-1–infected cell line clones (Figure 3, A and B) and CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (Figure 3, C and D), we examined the expression levels of cell-associated total HIV-1 RNA (measuring polyadenylated HIV-1 RNA) (68), unspliced HIV-1 RNA (measuring gag RNA) (69), and spliced HIV-1 RNA (measuring tat/rev RNA) (70). We found that these HIV-1–suppressing agents changed spliced and unspliced HIV-1 RNA expression differently (Figure 3A). Among them, filgotinib suppressed spliced HIV-1 RNA expression more prominently than unspliced HIV-1 RNA expression (0.7 log vs. 0.2 log reduction in spliced vs. unspliced HIV-1 RNA, respectively) (Figure 3B). In contrast, the other JAK inhibitor, ruxolitinib, suppressed unspliced but not spliced HIV-1 RNA expression (0.1 log vs. 0.4 log reduction in spliced vs. unspliced HIV-1 RNA, respectively), while spironolactone (0.8 log vs. 0.8 log reduction) and mycophenolic acid (0.4 log vs. 0.5 log reduction) suppressed both spliced and unspliced HIV-1 RNA expression. We further examined the expression levels of total, unspliced, and spliced HIV-1 RNA in CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals challenged with PMA and ionomycin (Figure 3C). We found that filgotinib suppressed the expression of spliced HIV-1 RNA preferentially compared with unspliced HIV-1 RNA (3.8 log vs. 0.2 log reduction in spliced vs. unspliced HIV-1 RNA, respectively) (Figure 3D). Notably, the low level of tat/rev expression in CD4+ cells from ART-suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (18) may not provide sufficient dynamic range to determine whether HIV-1–suppressing agents reduce spliced HIV-1 RNA transcription, and quantification of tat/rev spliced HIV-1 RNA does not capture all spliced HIV-1 RNA species. Therefore, we compared the changes of total HIV-1 RNA and unspliced HIV-1 RNA, which can be readily captured and compared. We found that total HIV-1 RNA level significantly decreased in filgotinib-treated samples (average of 0.9 log reduction, P = 0.02), but unspliced HIV-1 RNA did not significantly decrease (average of 0.2 log reduction, P = 0.4), indicating that the decrease in total HIV-1 RNA was due to a decrease in spliced HIV-1 RNA, consistent with our findings in cell line models. This suggests that filgotinib affects HIV-1 RNA splicing through previously unknown mechanisms different from JAK inhibition (see below).

Figure 3 HIV-1–suppressing agents reduce different levels of spliced and unspliced HIV-1 RNA transcription. Cell-associated RNA levels (A and C) and fold inhibition (B and D) of total (polyadenylated) (68), unspliced (gag) (69), and spliced (tat/rev) (70) HIV-1 RNA in 3 HIV-1–dsGFP–Jurkat clones (A and B) and CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (C and D) were measured by RT-qPCR. Cells were treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents (10 μM for 24 hours). In clinical samples (C and D), aliquots of 1 million cells were treated with PMA/ionomycin challenge (for 6 hours) in the presence of ART (1 μM tenofovir and 10 μM enfuvirtide). P values were calculated by Friedman’s nonparametric ANOVA test (2-tailed) with uncorrected Dunn’s test for comparison between each treatment and DMSO control. Error bars represent SEM from quadruplicates. DM, DMSO; Fi, JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib; Ru, JAK1/2 inhibitor ruxolitinib; Sp, DNA helicase inhibitor spironolactone; MA, IMPDH inhibitor mycophenolic acid; T, total HIV-1 RNA; U, unspliced HIV-1 RNA; S, spliced HIV-1 RNA.

Filgotinib suppresses HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene transcription. The hallmark of HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene transcription at the integration site is HIV-1–to–host RNA splicing and high levels of host gene transcription downstream but not upstream of the HIV-1 integration site (71). In this event, the host gene transcription is controlled by HIV-1 promoter activity, not host immune homeostasis. When HIV-1 proviruses are integrated into proliferation-related genes, HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene transcription leads to excessive and unchecked proliferation of gene expression as a mechanism for HIV-1 integration site–dependent proliferation (71). We hypothesized that inhibition of HIV-1 transcription or splicing by HIV-1–suppressing agents can disrupt HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene transcription. To this end, we examined HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene transcription at the integration site upon treatment with HIV-1–suppressing agents. We used a cell line model (HIV-1–infected Jurkat clone 8B10) in which HIV-1–dsGFP reporter is integrated into the intron of a proliferation-related proto-oncogene, VAV1 (71). Integration into VAV1 is associated with clonal expansion of the HIV-1–infected cells in HIV-1–infected individuals (72) and in lentivirus-transduced CAR T cells (73), suggesting that integration into VAV1 is a clinically relevant mechanism driving integration site–dependent proliferation in vivo. In this cell line clone, HIV-1 drives high levels of aberrant VAV1 gene expression through HIV-1 promoter–driven expression and HIV-1–to–VAV1 splicing (71), particularly downstream but not upstream of the HIV-1 integration site (red arrowheads, Figure 4A). This reporter system provides a scalable measurement of HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene expression at the integration site. In mock-treated (DMSO) HIV-1–infected Jurkat clone 8B10, VAV1 RNA peaks downstream of the HIV-1 integration site are more than 6 times higher than the RNA peaks upstream of the HIV-1 integration site. Treatment with HIV-1–suppressing agents, particularly filgotinib, spironolactone, and mycophenolic acid, reduced HIV-1–driven aberrant VAV1 transcription (Figure 4A). To quantify the effect of HIV-1–suppressing agents on HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene expression, we measured cellular canonical splicing (as measured by RNA reads capturing splicing between VAV1 exon 1 and exon 2), HIV-1–driven aberrant splicing (as measured by HIV-1–to–host chimeric RNA reads), and HIV-1 RNA expression (as measured by all HIV-1 RNA reads) in the HIV-1–infected Jurkat clone 8B10 (Supplemental Figure 4). We found that filgotinib, but not other HIV-1–suppressing agents, significantly suppressed HIV-driven aberrant splicing to the host RNA by 1 log (Supplemental Figure 4). Our results demonstrate that the reduction of HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene transcription by filgotinib is mediated through modulation of aberrant splicing.

Figure 4 HIV-1–suppressing agents reduce HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene transcription at the integration site. (A) Normalized transcriptional landscape using first exon at the HIV-1 integration site (proto-oncogene VAV1) in the HIV-1–Jurkat clone 8B10 treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents (10 μM) for 24 hours. HIV-1 integration into VAV1 has been previously reported in CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (72). Red arrowheads, HIV-1 integration site mapped by inverse PCR (58). (B) Western blot of VAV1 protein expression in HIV-1–infected Jurkat clone 8B10 treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents. (C) Relative quantification of intact VAV1 and truncated VAV1 expression to DMSO treatment normalized to GAPDH in triplicates. DM, DMSO; Fi, filgotinib; Ru, ruxolitinib; Sp, spironolactone; MA, mycophenolic acid. P value was calculated with 1-way ANOVA with Fisher’s least significant difference test for comparison between each treatment and DMSO control.

At the protein expression level, HIV-1–driven aberrant VAV1 transcription led to a truncated VAV1 protein expression (Figure 4B, ΔVAV1). This is because HIV-1 integrates downstream of the VAV1 translation start site and obliterates the N-terminal VAV1 protein coding regions. This N-terminal VAV1 truncation removes the regulatory region and increases the oncogenicity of this oncogene (74). Western blot analysis showed that filgotinib, spironolactone, and mycophenolic acid treatment suppressed the oncogenic truncated VAV1 expression (Figure 4, B and C). Overall, we showed that HIV-1–suppressing agents not only suppress HIV-1 transcription itself but also disrupt HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene expression at the integration site. To our knowledge, this is the first study showing that HIV-1–driven aberrant host gene expression, a mechanism mediating HIV-1–integration site–dependent proliferation, can be disrupted by FDA-approved drugs.

Transcriptional landscape analysis identifies distinct effect of filgotinib on RNA processing. To understand the mechanisms of how HIV-1–suppressing agents suppress HIV-1 RNA expression, we performed transcriptome analysis using 3 independent methods: (a) Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) focusing on differential expression of genes reaching significant statistical difference (75), (b) gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) focusing on whether an a priori–defined set of genes concordantly differ between 2 biological states using genome-wide profiling (76), and (c) exon-intron landscape mapping, which captures genes affected by changes in RNA splicing (77). Different from overexpression or downregulation of individual cellular factors, GSEA allows genome-wide understanding of how drug treatment affects the cellular environment. We compared the transcriptome of the HIV-1–infected 8B10 Jurkat cell clone (Supplemental Figure 5A) and CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (Figure 5A) treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents for 24 hours versus the transcriptome of mock-treated (DMSO) cells.

Figure 5 Pathway enrichment analysis of CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents ex vivo. (A) Differential gene expression analysis of CD4+ T cells from 3 virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (participants 1021, 1024, and 1025) treated with 10 μM HIV-1–suppressing agents for 24 hours in the presence of ART (1 μM tenofovir and 10 μM enfuvirtide). (B) Disease and biological function pathway analysis of differentially expressed genes using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA). (C) Results of GSEA (76) with Gene Ontology (GO) gene sets visualized by EnrichmentMap in Cytoscape (79, 114). Each node represents one GO gene set in the GSEA Molecular Signature Database (MSigDB) that is significantly enriched (FDR < 0.25). The size of the node represents the number of genes in each gene set. Red represents a positive enrichment score, and blue represents a negative enrichment score. The edge (connected lines between nodes) represents the degree of gene overlap between nodes. The cutoff of overlap coefficient is 1. We identified the most enriched pathways from the top 17 nodes with more than 50 interactions each. (D–F) The expression levels of T cell activation–related gene sets (D), RNA metabolic process–related genes (E), and chromatin organization–related genes (F) were analyzed using CD4+ T cells from 3 virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals. DM, DMSO; Fi, filgotinib; Ru, ruxolitinib; Sp, spironolactone; MA, mycophenolic acid.

IPA provides standard examination of cellular genes up- or downregulated during pharmacological perturbations. Using IPA, we found that differentially expressed genes in filgotinib-treated cells, in particular, were strikingly enriched in RNA splicing and RNA processing (Supplemental Figure 5B and Figure 5B), which was not seen in cells treated with other HIV-1–suppressing agents (Supplemental Figure 6).

GSEA, unlike IPA, does not involve filtering out up- or downregulated individual genes based on an arbitrary false discovery rate (FDR) or P value. Instead, GSEA examines the transcriptional levels of all the genes involved in candidate cellular pathways (gene sets) and determines whether certain cellular pathways are more prominently affected upon pharmacological perturbations. Using GSEA, we examined all Gene Ontology (GO) gene sets on the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) (78) and visualized the pathway interaction networks using EnrichmentMap in Cytoscape (79). Using the highest overlap coefficient, we identified the most enriched pathways that may have pivotal influence in the cellular environment (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5C). Among them, closely clustered GO gene sets represent overlapping genes, which highlight pathways occurring simultaneously.

We found that the transcriptome signature in filgotinib-treated cells is strikingly different from that in cells treated with the other JAK inhibitor, ruxolitinib, and other HIV-1–suppressing agents. First, as a JAK inhibitor, filgotinib suppressed T cell activation, demonstrating downregulation of the JAK/STAT signaling pathway (STAT6), PI3K/Akt pathways (AKT1), TCR signaling (ZAP70 and IL2RA [CD25]), and the exhaustion marker PDCD1 (PD1) (Supplemental Figure 5D and Figure 5D). While both filgotinib and ruxolitinib were JAK inhibitors, filgotinib-mediated reduction in T cell activation was significantly more prominent.

Second, consistent with IPA analysis (Figure 5B), we found that filgotinib-treated cells upregulated genes related to RNA processing, including RNA splicing (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5E). Importantly, many of these RNA processing genes have been reported to be critical for HIV-1 transcription, such as CLK1 (80, 81), UPF1 (82, 83), THOC1 (84), IWS1 (85), and METTL3 (86). Disrupted RNA expression of these HIV-1–related RNA processing genes may mediate preferential inhibition of HIV-1 splicing (Figure 3).

Third, we found that filgotinib-treated cells had altered chromatin organization and modification pathways (Supplemental Figure 5F and Figure 5F) that have been reported to affect HIV-1 transcription, such as TET2 (87), HDAC1–HDAC3 (88–90), CDK2 (91, 92), SMYD2 (93), and BRCA1 (94). Notably, the class I histone deacetylases HDAC1–HDAC3, but not other HDACs, induce HIV-1 repression (95). Overall, filgotinib functioned not only as a JAK inhibitor that suppressed T cell activation but also inhibited cellular factors involved in HIV-1 transcription, splicing, and reactivation. Our findings demonstrate that genome-wide transcriptome analysis can systematically identify potential mechanisms mediating HIV-1 transcription and reactivation.

Filgotinib may potentially function as a splicing inhibitor that induces intron retention. Our finding that filgotinib suppressed spliced HIV-1 RNA expression more prominently than unspliced HIV-1 RNA expression (Figure 3) suggests that filgotinib functions as a splicing inhibitor. During normal cellular splicing events, introns in pre-mRNAs are spliced out, leaving mature mRNA that does not contain introns. When RNA splicing is disrupted, one of the key features is that introns remain in the mature mRNA, a phenomenon called intron retention. Intron retention has emerged as a mechanism of gene expression control (96, 97), in cellular function (98), cancer (99), and HIV-1 infection (100). We examined the impact of filgotinib on RNA splicing using intron retention as a surrogate from the same RNA-Seq data set. Using IRFinder (77), which systematically identifies and quantifies retained introns using bioinformatic calculations, we identified genes harboring retained introns and visualized the exon-intron landscape. Among the 4 HIV-1–suppressing agents, we found that only filgotinib induced a higher frequency of intron retention in both HIV-1–infected Jurkat clone 8B10 and CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (Supplemental Figure 7A and Figure 6A). We found that genes harboring retained introns upon filgotinib treatment were enriched in RNA processing and splicing pathways (Supplemental Figure 7, B–H, and Figure 6B). In particular, filgotinib induced intron retention in key RNA processing–related genes in HIV-1 transcription, such as HNRNPH1 (101) and DDX41 (ref. 102 and Figure 6, C–F, blue arrowheads). Intron retention in HNRNPH1 and DDX41 led to reduced protein expression (Figure 6G). Our results suggest that filgotinib may potentially function as a splicing inhibitor that induces intron retention in genes involving HIV-1 RNA processing.

Figure 6 Filgotinib induces intron retention in RNA processing–related genes in both HIV-1–infected Jurkat clone 8B10 and CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals. (A) The number of intron-retained genes identified by IRFinder (77) in CD4+ T cells treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents using samples described in Figure 5. CD4+ T cells were obtained from 3 virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (participants 1021, 1024, and 1025) treated with 10 μM HIV-1–suppressing agents for 24 hours in the presence of ART (1 μM tenofovir and 10 μM enfuvirtide). Intron-retained regions with significantly increased ratio (P < 0.05, unequal-variances t test) are reported. (B) Disease and biological function pathway analysis of intron-retained genes using IPA in CD4+ T cells from 3 virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals treated with filgotinib. (C–F) Integrative genome viewer plots of representative RNA landscape of HNRNPH1 and DDX41 demonstrate intron retention in these genes (blue arrowheads) in HIV-1–dsGFP Jurkat clone 8B10 (C and E) and in CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals (D and F). (G) Western blot of intron-retained genes HNRNPH1 and DDX41 in HIV-1–infected Jurkat 8B10 cells treated with HIV-1–suppressing agents. DM, DMSO; Fi, filgotinib; Ru, ruxolitinib; Sp, spironolactone; MA, mycophenolic acid.

Filgotinib reduces T cell activation upon stimulation. Filgotinib is an immunomodulatory agent clinically used to suppress aberrant T cell activation in autoimmune diseases. We asked whether JAK inhibition suppresses T cell activation in HIV-1–infected individuals. We activated CD4+ T cells from virally suppressed HIV-1–infected individuals with CD3/CD28 stimulation for 4 days to induce T cell activation and cellular proliferation. The culture was supplemented with ART (tenofovir and enfuvirtide) to prevent new rounds of infection. Cells were treated with DMSO, filgotinib, ruxolitinib, spironolactone, or mycophenolic acid for 4 days. We found that the JAK inhibitors filgotinib and ruxolitinib and the immune modulator mycophenolic acid suppressed T cell activation (as measured by CD25 expression) and PD1 expression (Supplemental Figure 8), while spironolactone did not. Overall, we found that filgotinib suppressed T cell activation both at the transcription level (Figure 5D) and as measured by surface protein expression of activation markers (Supplemental Figure 8).

Filgotinib reduces the proliferation of HIV-1–infected cells upon T cell activation. To test whether HIV-1–suppressing agents inhibit T cell proliferation, we tracked cellular proliferation upon CD3/CD28 stimulation using CellTrace staining (Supplemental Figure 8). While mycophenolic acid halted proliferation of all CD4+ T cells (<1% proliferated), the JAK inhibitor filgotinib had a modest inhibitory effect on proliferation of CD4+ T cells (~49% proliferation).

To test whether HIV-1–suppressing agents preferentially suppress proliferation of HIV-1–infected cells over uninfected cells, we measured the frequency of cells harboring inducible HIV-1 by the end of CD3/CD28 stimulation. After 4 days of CD3/CD28 stimulation, we cultured the cells in limiting dilution for 2 days to allow the effect of HIV-1–suppressing agents to be washed out. To determine whether a 2-day washout period is sufficient to remove HIV-1–suppressing effects, we examined HIV-1–driven GFP expression in the HIV-1–infected Jurkat clone 8B10 after removal of HIV-1–suppressing agents. We found that HIV-1–driven GFP expression returned to basal level within 2 days after drug removal (Supplemental Figure 9). By measuring the frequency of HIV-1–infected cells over total cells using limiting-dilution culture after drug treatment, we would be able to examine whether HIV-1–suppressing agents preferentially reduce proliferation of HIV-1–infected cells over total cells. We then stimulated the cells with PMA and ionomycin to induce maximal latency reversal and measured the frequency of cells harboring inducible HIV-1 using supernatant HIV-1 RNA detection (103, 104). While supernatant HIV-1 RNA expression does not equal the presence of replication-competent HIV-1 (28), this cell-free RNA-based inducible RNA assay provides a wide dynamic range to measure the frequency of cells harboring inducible HIV-1 with readouts correlating with quantitative viral outgrowth cultures (ref. 103 and Figure 7). We found that filgotinib and mycophenolic acid significantly reduced the frequency of cells harboring inducible HIV-1 (0.6 log and 0.7 log reduction, respectively). Overall, we found that filgotinib reduced T cell activation and the proliferation of HIV-1–infected cells.