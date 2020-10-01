Treatment of latent M. tuberculosis infection and use of antiretroviral therapy to prevent tuberculosis

Commentary 10.1172/JCI137294

Even with treatment of HIV with antiretroviral therapy (ART), the risk of tuberculosis (TB) reactivation remains higher in HIV-infected than HIV-uninfected persons. In this issue of the JCI, Ganatra et al. explored TB reactivation in the context of ART using TB and simian immunodeficiency virus–coinfected (TB/SIV-coinfected) nonhuman primates. The authors found that treating rhesus macaques with ART restored CD4+ T cells in whole blood, spleen, and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid, but not in the lung interstitium. TB risk was not decreased in the coinfected macaques treated with ART for 14–63 days, suggesting that ART does not decrease the short-term risk of reactivation. Reactivation occurred as CD4+ T cells were increasing, which is consistent with observations made in humans. This study provides a potential model for systematic evaluation of TB/SIV coinfection and different treatment regimens and strategies to prevent TB reactivation.

