Landscape of coordinated immune responses to H1N1 challenge in humans

H1N1 influenza virus challenge in healthy human volunteers. The objective of this study was to investigate host immune responses in a clinical trial that determined the safety and reactogenicity of an A/California/2009 (H1N1) influenza virus challenge strain (identifier: NCT04106817). Eligible healthy volunteers were inoculated using an atomizer with a single intranasal dose of virus and subjected to extensive clinical assessment while in confinement at a dedicated challenge facility. Before and after inoculation, volunteers were monitored for safety and signs and symptoms of infection, and multiple analyses of biological specimens were performed that included HA antibody titer, virus titer, serology of plasma, CBC, and mass cytometry (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Influenza challenge model in human volunteers. (A) Schedule of assessments performed throughout the screening, confinement, and follow-up phases of the study. Study days –1 and 1 are consecutive calendar days. Intranasal virus inoculation was performed on study day 1 immediately after blood draw. NP, nasopharyngeal. (B) Of the screened population (n = 437), the distributions of ages for those with HAI titers >1:10 (eligible for inclusion) and with HAI titers ≤1:10 (ineligible). (C) Viral titers as measured by qRT-PCR in nasopharyngeal swabs (n = 19 virus shedders). Viral titers were below the limit of detection for all participants on study day –1, and for 16 individuals throughout the study (nonshedders). (D) Stalk-specific and full-length-HA antibody seroconversion measured by ELISA. Values shown are day 29 relative to day –1. (E) Mean daily symptom score as determined by participant-reported symptom scorecard. (F–I) Baseline-normalized values for maximum daily oral temperature (F), mean pulse rate (G), systolic blood pressure (H), and diastolic blood pressure (I). Vital signs were measured up to 4 times daily. (J–M) Baseline-normalized plasma cytokine and chemokine levels, in relative fluorescence units (RFU), measured by Luminex assay for IP-10 (J), TRAIL (K), IL-10 (L), and eotaxin-2 (M). In E–M, data for virus shedders are indicated with filled squares and solid lines; data for nonshedders are indicated with open squares and dashed lines (mean ± SEM). In F–M, values plotted are normalized to baseline (average of day –1, 1). (C–M) n = 35 volunteers. Welch’s t test (B and D); Bonferroni’s adjusted P value of the time-shedding interaction term (E–M). Red arrows indicate the time point of virus inoculation throughout all figures.

To identify study participants, 427 healthy volunteers between 18 and 44 years of age were screened (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137265DS1). Individuals with a hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) titer greater than 1:10 were ineligible owing to greater potential for preexisting immunity to the challenge strain (24). In the sampled population, the median age of individuals with HAI titers of ≤1:10 was significantly higher than the median age of individuals with HAI titer >1:10 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1), similar to correlations of age with baseline and post-vaccination HAI titers reported elsewhere (25, 26). Thirty-five volunteers were ultimately enrolled and separated into 3 cohorts receiving escalating doses as indicated in Supplemental Table 2. Overall, 19 of 35 volunteers (54%) developed virus shedding and reported at least 1 symptom consistent with infection. The relatively narrow difference in dose between cohorts did not significantly affect the proportion of volunteers who developed virus shedding, and when subjects were grouped into either virus shedders or nonshedders, clinical exam scores, volunteer-reported symptom scores, and seroconversions were not significantly different between cohorts (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Furthermore, when all study data generated for all volunteers were plotted together, shedding status was the major driver of variance (Supplemental Figure 2). Therefore, for the analysis described here, individuals were grouped into virus shedders and nonshedders irrespective of their initial inoculation dose.

Virus shedding was quantified by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) in nasopharyngeal swabs collected on the day before challenge (study day –1) and daily starting 24 hours after inoculation. Viral titers were below the limit of detection for all participants on study day –1, and for 16 individuals (nonshedders) no shedding was detected throughout the study (Figure 1C). Serum antibodies recognizing either full-length HA or the HA stalk were quantified by 2 separate ELISAs. On day –1, preexisting full-length HA antibody titers, but not preexisting HA stalk antibody titers, were higher among volunteers who did not develop virus shedding (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Seroconversion to both full-length HA and HA stalk occurred to a greater extent in shedders compared with nonshedders on day 29 (Figure 1D). Mean daily symptom scores, as reported by volunteers and physician exams, were elevated in shedders compared with nonshedders (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 3C). Baseline-normalized oral temperature, pulse rate, and blood pressure were significantly higher in shedders with peak deviations approximately coinciding with days when viral titers and symptom scores were at their maximums (Figure 1, F–I). Sixty-five cytokines and chemokines were measured in plasma, 5 of which changed significantly during infection. In virus shedders, levels of cytokines previously associated with influenza (27, 28), including plasma IP-10 (also known as CXCL10), soluble TRAIL, IL-10, and IL-18, increased. In contrast, levels of eotaxin-2, a factor associated with eosinophil recruitment to the lung and eosinophilic bronchial inflammation (29, 30), decreased (Figure 1, J–M, and Supplemental Figure 4).

These data indicate that the influenza challenge model described here induces measurable virus infection in healthy volunteers including virus shedding, symptoms, vital signs, and serology changes consistent with clinical disease. This model is suitable to investigate the dynamics of cellular immune responses to influenza infection by comparing individuals who do and do not shed virus after challenge.

Mass cytometry recapitulates clinical hematology during influenza infection. Baseline-normalized values of CBCs evaluated daily showed significant differences between shedders and nonshedders for lymphocyte, monocyte, and neutrophil counts (Supplemental Figure 3, D–K). Consistent with previous reports of experimental and community-acquired influenza A infection (22, 31, 32), lymphocyte counts in virus shedders decreased from baseline, reaching their nadir at day 4, and monocyte counts increased, peaking at day 5. Neutrophil counts first increased and then decreased relative to baseline.

A custom panel of 42 antibodies (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5) recognizing cell surface and intracellular targets (33) was used to profile immune cell subsets in the blood across 11 time points by mass cytometry. We first performed a comparison of mass cytometry data with CBC data across 381 paired samples. Strong correlations were observed for lymphocyte, monocyte, and neutrophil quantifications between the 2 techniques (R = 0.92–0.96, P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 3, L–N). Therefore, mass cytometry performed as an ideal tool for in-depth exploration of the differences in cellular immune response dynamics between virus shedders and nonshedders.

Mass cytometry characterizes innate and adaptive immune responses during H1N1 infection. Changes in over 50 innate and adaptive immune cell populations following virus challenge were identified simultaneously in each peripheral blood sample using supervised gating (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 5). Relative abundances of total CD4+ and total CD8+ T cells sharply declined following infection, reaching a nadir on day 4 (Figure 3, A and B). Similar changes were observed for naive (CD45RA+) and memory (CD45RA–) subsets. In contrast, for both CD4+ and CD8+ subsets, activated proliferating T cells (CD38+Ki67+) increased in relative abundance to a maximum on day 8 (Figure 3, A–C). Among these activated proliferating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, memory subsets had considerably larger increases in abundance by day 8 compared with their naive counterparts (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 2 Simplified gating strategy used to define major immune cell subsets. Fixed whole blood was stained with a 42-marker metal-conjugated antibody panel and analyzed by mass cytometry. Simplified gating strategy used to define major immune cell subsets is shown for a single representative sample (for complete gating strategy see Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 Kinetics of T cell subsets during H1N1 infection. (A) Relative abundances of total (left) and activated (CD38+Ki67+, right) CD4+ T cells, naive CD4+ T cells (CD45RA+), and memory CD4+ T cells (CD45RA–). (B) Relative abundances of total (left) and activated (CD38+Ki67+, right) CD8+ T cells, naive CD8+ T cells (CD45RA+CD27+), and memory CD8+ T cells (CD45RA–CD27+). (C) Representative biaxial plots showing the extent of CD38 and Ki67 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells at days 1, 4, and 8 for a representative virus shedder. In B and C, values plotted are relative abundance (percentage of CD66– cells normalized to baseline [average of day –1, 1]) (mean ± SEM); filled squares and solid lines indicate virus shedders, and open squares and dashed lines indicate virus nonshedders. (A and B) n = 35 volunteers. Bonferroni’s adjusted P value of the time-shedding interaction term. For plots of additional gated cell populations, see Supplemental Figure 6.

B cell subsets were defined as total B cells, naive B cells, and memory B cells. Memory B cells were further divided into subsets with and without class switching (CSM and NCSM). Like T cells, most B cell subsets declined after infection, reaching nadirs on day 5 or 6 (Figure 4A). In contrast, the relative abundance of plasmablasts increased steadily from day 5 onward (Figure 4A). Interestingly, the abundance of a previously undescribed subpopulation of plasmablasts that are positive for phosphorylated STAT5 (p-STAT5) rose sharply a week after infection, peaking on study day 8 (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Kinetics of B cell subsets during H1N1 infection. (A) Relative abundance of total B cells, non–class-switched memory (NCSM) B cells (CD27+IgM+), naive B cells (CD27–IgM+), and plasmablasts (CD27+IgM–CD38+). (B) Relative abundance of p-STAT5+ plasmablasts (top) and representative histogram of p-STAT5 expression on plasmablasts at days 1 and 8 for a representative virus shedder (bottom). In A and B, values plotted are relative abundance (percentage of CD66– cells normalized to baseline [average of day –1, 1]) (mean ± SEM); filled squares and solid lines indicate virus shedders, and open squares and dashed lines indicate virus nonshedders. (A and B) n = 35 volunteers. Bonferroni’s adjusted P value of the time-shedding interaction term. For plots of additional gated cell populations, see Supplemental Figure 6.

The innate immune response consisting of monocyte, NK cell, DC, and granulocyte subsets was next detailed. Unlike B and T lymphocytes, total NK cell abundance in circulation following infection did not substantially decline (Figure 5A). Notably, activated proliferating NK cells (CD38+Ki67+) steadily increased in relative abundance after infection until at least day 8 for both CD56loCD16+ and CD56+CD16– NK cell subsets (Figure 5, A and E). For DC subsets, we observed differing degrees of reduction in abundance as a function of time after challenge (Figure 5B). Conversely, all monocyte subsets increased strongly in abundance during infection. Classical monocytes (cMCs), intermediate monocytes (intMCs), and nonclassical monocytes (ncMCs) reached peak levels on days 4, 5, and 6, respectively (Figure 5, C and F). Among monocyte subsets, the highest-magnitude increase in abundance was observed for intMCs. Neutrophils (defined as CD66+ cells) had a biphasic response, with abundance increasing soon after challenge and declining late during the study (Figure 5D) in agreement with the CBC measurements (Supplemental Figure 3J). Last, basophils (defined as CD123+HLA-DR– cells) sharply declined in relative abundance until at least day 8 in virus shedders, but not in nonshedders (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Kinetics of innate immune cell subsets during H1N1 infection. (A) Relative abundances of total (first and third panels) and activated (CD38+Ki67+, second and fourth panels) populations of CD56+CD16– NK cells and CD56loCD16+ NK cells. (B) Relative abundances of pDCs, CD1c+ myeloid DCs (mDCs), and BDCA3+ mDCs. (C) Relative abundances of classical monocytes (cMCs; CD14+CD16–), intermediate monocytes (intMCs; CD14+CD16+), and nonclassical monocytes (ncMCs; CD14–CD16+). (D) Relative abundances of CD66+ cells and CD123+HLA-DR– cells. (E and F) Biaxial plots of CD38 and Ki67 expression on CD56loCD16+ NK cells (E) and CD14 and CD16 expression on monocytes (F) on days 1–8 and 29. Plots for 1 representative virus shedder are shown. In B–E, values plotted are relative abundance (percentage of CD66– cells normalized to baseline [average of day –1, 1]) (mean ± SEM); data for virus shedders are indicated by filled squares and solid lines, and data for nonshedders are indicated with open squares and dashed lines. (A–F) n = 35 volunteers. Bonferroni’s adjusted P value of the time-shedding interaction term. For plots of additional gated cell populations, see Supplemental Figure 6.

Thus, data from simultaneous examination of abundance and activation status of innate and adaptive immune cell subsets by mass cytometry not only agreed with clinical blood analysis but also provided more granular detail on the coordinated dynamics of the immune system during influenza A infection than has previously been reported.

Unsupervised clustering identifies cell dynamics during influenza infection. To highlight changes in immune populations that might otherwise have been missed by manual gating, we performed Scaffold analysis (34). Scaffold was chosen because it combines unsupervised clustering of cells (CLARA algorithm [ref. 35]) with ready identification of clusters through comparison with known cellular landmarks and is suitable for combined analysis of a large number of samples. Mass cytometry data from all 381 samples (35 volunteers, 11 time points) were pooled and then grouped based on the similarity of surface marker expression into 200 clusters. Landmark nodes defining major immune cell populations (CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, B cells, NK cells, myeloid and plasmacytoid DCs, cMCs, ncMCs, basophils, and CD66+ cells) were derived by manual gating of a representative sample. The 200 clusters were arranged in 2-dimensional space in relation to the landmarks, with distances proportional to the degree of surface marker similarity to other clusters and landmark nodes (Figure 6). As with the manually gated data, relative abundance kinetics for cell clusters were determined (Supplemental Table 6). To create a single visual representation of the entire data set, the infection-associated changes in the relative abundance of each cluster on study days 2–8 were converted into a color scale and displayed sequentially as wedges of nodes in clockwise orientation (Figure 6). This Scaffold map accurately reflects the global dynamics seen in CBCs and manually gated data, namely decreases from preinfection levels in relative abundances of T and B cell subsets and increases in monocyte subsets (Figure 6). Importantly, this map also allows direct visualization of specific clusters that do not follow bulk trends. Among 37 clusters that differed significantly, 7 clusters of interest with the lowest P values from each map region were chosen for further investigation (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 6).

Figure 6 Time-based Scaffold analysis of volunteer H1N1 challenge. Pooled cells from all volunteers and all time points (381 mass cytometry samples) were binned into 1 of 200 nonoverlapping clusters based on the similarity of their expression across all surface markers. Clusters are displayed as nodes of a force-directed Scaffold graph with the length of edges inversely proportional to the similarity of clusters to each other and to landmark nodes defined by manual gating (Supplemental Figure 5). The colored wedges in cluster nodes indicate the degree of increase (red) or decrease (blue) in the mean relative abundance of a given cell cluster for virus shedders on study days 2–8. n = 35 volunteers.

Figure 7 Kinetics of Scaffold cell clusters during H1N1 infection. (A) Nodes colored black on the Scaffold graph (see Figure 6) indicate clusters with significant differential abundance between shedders and nonshedders (P < 0.05, Bonferroni’s adjusted P value of the time-shedding interaction term). The locations of the 7 Scaffold clusters selected for further analyses are indicated by Roman numerals. (B) Line plots showing abundances (percentage of total clustered cells) (mean ± SEM) normalized to baseline (average of day –1, 1) in Scaffold clusters indicated in A. Data for virus shedders are indicated with filled squares and solid lines, and data for nonshedders are indicated with open squares and dashed lines. (C) Box plots showing expression levels of indicated cell surface markers in Scaffold clusters VI and VII relative to manually gated myeloid and plasmacytoid DC landmarks. Note differential expression of CD38. (A–C) n = 35 volunteers. Bonferroni’s adjusted P value of the time-shedding interaction term. For additional box plots showing all markers for Scaffold clusters I–VII, see Supplemental Figure 7.

The identity of cell populations within each cluster of interest was determined by examination of median marker expression (Supplemental Figure 7). Clusters I, II, III, and IV had marker expression and dynamics like those seen in manual gates for activated memory CD4+ T cells, non–class-switched memory B cells, activated NK cells, and ncMCs, respectively (Figure 7B). Although the mass cytometry panel used in this study was not designed to deeply interrogate granulocytes (as identified here by CD66 expression), 15 of 37 clusters with significant differences between shedders and nonshedders were located near the CD66+ landmark. Of the 200 clusters, cluster V had the largest significant difference between shedders and nonshedders, a differential that peaked on day 6 (Figure 7B). Cells in this cluster express high levels of CD66 and CD16 and low levels of CD11b and CD11c, possibly reflecting the dynamics of a large population of immature neutrophils produced from emergency granulopoiesis (refs. 36, 37, and Supplemental Figure 7).

Clusters VI and VII also differed considerably between shedders and nonshedders. These clusters are located next to each other on the Scaffold map, indicating that they had similar surface marker expression yet had opposite cell abundance kinetics following infection (Figure 7B). This suggests that cluster VI, which drops in abundance during infection, might represent a precursor cell population that gives rise to cluster VII. In terms of marker expression, both clusters aligned closely with the pDC landmark but differed substantially in their expression of CD38 (Figure 7C). The abundance of cells in cluster VII, which has higher CD38 expression than cluster VI, increased sharply during infection, suggesting that elevated CD38 may play a role in pDCs during influenza infection, warranting further investigation.

CD38 is a critical regulator of pDC function in response to influenza virus. CD38 is a multifunctional protein with both ectoenzymatic activity and adhesion properties and is associated with immune cell activation (38). Based on the Scaffold analysis above, we examined CD38 expression on manually gated pDCs. In virus shedders but not nonshedders, median expression of CD38 on pDCs rose sharply by day 3 after inoculation and remained elevated through at least study day 8 (Figure 8, A and B), confirming findings from unsupervised clustering. CD38 levels were also upregulated in other cell populations (Supplemental Figure 8), consistent with prior reports (38–40).

Figure 8 Analysis of the role of CD38 in pDC activation. (A) Median CD38 values on manually gated pDCs analyzed by mass cytometry. Baseline-normalized (average of day –1,1) values (mean ± SEM) are plotted for virus shedders (filled squares and solid lines) and nonshedders (open squares and dashed lines). (B) Histograms of CD38 expression on pDCs at days 1, 3, 5, and 8 for a representative virus shedder. (C and D) PBMCs from healthy donors were cultured for 24 hours in the presence or absence of the indicated TLR agonist and analyzed by flow cytometry. (C) Representative histograms for CD38 expression on pDCs (see pDC gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 9). (D) CD38 MFI values from experiments with cells pooled from 4–11 donors in 2–7 independent experiments. (E–K) PBMCs were cultured for 24 hours in the presence (H1N1, blue) or absence (No stim., orange) of heat-inactivated H1N1 virus and, where indicated, in the presence of anti-CD38 blocking antibody or isotype control (Isotype). Flow cytometry data from PBMCs from 3 donors in 2 independent experiments are shown. (E) Representative histograms of CD38 expression on pDCs. (F) Quantification of CD38 MFI on pDCs. (G) Representative biaxial plot showing frequency of TNF-α+ pDCs. (H) Percentage of TNF-α+ pDCs. (I) Representative biaxial plots showing frequency of IFN-α+ pDCs. (J) Percentage of IFN-α+ pDCs. (K) Soluble IFN-α measured in supernatants of PBMC cultures. Bar plots in D, F, H, J, and K show mean ± SEM. Welch’s t test (D, F, and H); Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (J and K).

pDCs are important early responders to viral pathogens; these cells initiate and orchestrate innate and adaptive immune responses by sensing foreign nucleic acids and producing type I interferons (41). The results raise the question of whether CD38 is involved in the response of pDCs to foreign nucleic acids during influenza exposure. Therefore, we first measured CD38 levels on pDCs in healthy donor PBMCs in response to agonists to Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7), TLR8, and TLR9 (for gating and antibody panel, see Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Table 7). Levels of CD38 were significantly higher in response to TLR agonists (Figure 8, C and D). Next, we examined CD38 regulation in response to the influenza challenge strain used in this study by incubating PBMCs in the presence or absence of the heat-inactivated A/California/2009 (H1N1) virus. As with the effect of TLR agonists, stimulation with virus resulted in a considerable CD38 increase on pDCs (Figure 8, E and F). Blocking CD38 using an antagonistic mAb (clone AT-1) (42) significantly inhibited the H1N1-induced production of intracellular TNF-α and IFN-α in pDCs and secretion of IFN-α into culture supernatants, indicating that CD38 is a key determinant for pDC functional activation to influenza (Figure 8, G–K). Given that CD38 expression is upregulated on pDCs in response to influenza infection in vivo, this process may trigger the production of proinflammatory cytokines that drive symptomology and host immune responses.

Predictive modeling of H1N1 virus shedding by machine learning. In line with other influenza challenge studies (21, 22), 16 of 35 volunteers (46%) did not shed virus after challenge (Supplemental Table 2). This provided an opportunity to investigate factors other than HAI or HA antibodies in the blood that are relevant to protection. We therefore used our data set to computationally define an immune correlate of protection that could predict whether an individual would go on to become a viral shedder versus a nonshedder.

We first developed a bootstrapping-based random forest (43) classifier to diagnose viral shedding after challenge. We used this approach rather than a more traditional cross-validation to reduce variance in the reported results given the relatively small sample size (44–47). To test the importance of different types of data collected in this study (excluding symptomology or viral titer) for accurate diagnosis of infection, 4 individual random forest models were generated using 4 data sets: cytokine/chemokine data, CBC counts, the relative abundance of immune cell populations, and cellular activation and proliferation marker expression (the latter 2 sets determined by mass cytometry) (Supplemental Table 8). Individual classifier models based on each data set were trained and tested iteratively for their ability to distinguish virus shedders from nonshedders. After training and testing of each data set classifier model independently, models were stacked to create a single combined classifier for each day (Figure 9A). The performance of both individual and combined classifiers was assessed at each day of the post-challenge confinement phase by calculation of the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) and performance of a Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test between the actual and the predicted data (Figure 9B). The ability to accurately classify shedders versus nonshedders was greatest on study day 6 (P < 0.001), when the stacked classifier outperformed all individual models (Figure 9, C–E). Using the combined classifier on day 6, the AUC indicates that the probability that a randomly chosen subject is correctly classified as a virus shedder or nonshedder is 0.90 (Figure 9E). To address the potential for lack of robustness in tree-based analysis in high-dimensional data sets (48), we implemented a rigorous 100-iteration cross-validation strategy. The performance of the classification model, measured by the AUC, stabilized after approximately 50 iterations with only minor changes resulting from random subsampling thereafter (Supplemental Figure 10A).

Figure 9 Machine learning–based classification and prediction of H1N1 virus shedding status. (A) Schematic of models used to classify virus shedding after challenge. Four models were generated from 4 data sets: cytokines/chemokines; CBC; cell abundance; and cell activation and proliferation (Supplemental Table 8). For each data set, the model was iteratively trained and tested on 50% held-out data 100 times. The performance for each individual model was the median value from 100 iterations. For the stacked model, individual models were combined. (B) Heatmap of P values for classification of virus shedding status on days 2–8. (C) Correlation network displays the relationship between features used in the combined model. Node sizes are proportional to the univariate correlation between a given feature and virus shedding. (D) The P values for each model on the day with the best overall classification power (day 6). (E) Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve evaluating the performance of the combined classification model on day 6. (F) Schematic of model used to predict virus shedding before challenge. The 4 data sets from A were used to generate a predictive model that was trained and tested iteratively on 50% held-out data 100 times. In contrast to A, only the top features associated with classification of virus shedding on day 6 from each data set were used to train models on day 1 data. Models were subsequently evaluated on the excluded day 1 test set. The performance for each individual model was the median value from 100 iterations. For the final model, individual models were combined. (G) The P values for each model on day 1. (H) ROC curve evaluating the performance of the combined predictive model on data collected on day 1. Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (A–H). n = 35 volunteers.

Next, using a similar approach, a bootstrapping-based random forest predictive model was devised to predict susceptibility to virus shedding before challenge. This was accomplished using distinct training and test groups and a subset of the features from the 4 data sets described above that were important for classifying virus shedding after challenge (Figure 9F). The resulting model was able to predict whether a volunteer was likely to later develop virus shedding using data from the prechallenge period (P < 0.01) with a probability of 0.87 (Figure 9, G and H). Like above, a 100-iteration cross-validation of the performance of the predictor, measured by the AUC, stabilized after approximately 70 iterations with only minor changes resulting from random subsampling thereafter (Supplemental Figure 10C). For additional details on the tuning of the classifier and predictor model and parameter selection, see Methods.

Among the top features that synergistically contributed to powering the classification and prediction models (Supplemental Table 9) were plasma levels of IP-10 and abundances of CD38+ pDCs, CD38+ CSM B cells, and monocytes, features already examined in detail above. This aligns with prior literature that associates IP-10 with influenza infection (49, 50), and CD38 as a component of a multicohort gene metasignature for influenza infection symptomatology and vaccine response (19). The success of this approach suggests the existence of cellular and humoral correlates of protection and infection beyond those currently exploited in the clinic, warranting further investigation in future studies.