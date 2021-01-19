Myeloid cell–targeted STAT3 inhibition sensitizes head and neck cancers to radiotherapy and T cell–mediated immunity

Accumulation of TAMs with activated STAT3 in lymph node biopsies from CMT-treated HNSCC patients. To assess the effect of CMT on the TME in HNSCC, we collected 15 fine-needle lymph node biopsies from patients before (baseline) and 2 weeks after treatment initiation. Various immune markers (CD163, CD8, and CD15) and immune checkpoint regulatory molecules (p-STAT3 and the PD-1 ligand, PD-L1) were stained and evaluated using fluorescence microscopy and digital image quantification (Figure 1A). RT induced significant recruitment of CD163+ TAMs (Figure 1B) and generally increased STAT3 activity (Figure 1C), which occurred mainly in TAMs (Figure 1D). In blood samples from the same group of HNSCC patients, we previously reported accumulation of circulating polymorphonuclear MDCSs (PMN-MDSCs) (HLA-DR–CD14–CD15+CD33+; ref. 7). However, the total percentage of CD15+ cells in baseline tumor specimens was very low and decreased further after treatment (Figure 1E). This discrepancy may be related to differentiation of circulating MDSCs toward macrophages in the HNSCC TME, as suggested by others (23). In addition, we found a significant decrease in the percentage of CD8+ T cells after CMT (Figure 1F), while the low basal expression of immune checkpoint regulator PD-L1 in HNSCC specimens did not significantly change (Figure 1G). Altogether, these immunophenotyping results suggested that the initial stages of RT support expansion of TAMs and a STAT3-driven tolerogenic microenvironment, which can potentially hinder long-term therapeutic effects.

Figure 1 Multiplex IHC staining of tumor-draining lymph node biopsies from HNSCC patients before and after 2 weeks of CMT. (A) Representative images of tumor-draining lymph node biopsies from 15 HNSCC patients collected before and after 2 weeks of radiation therapy regimen. Original magnification, ×60. Cyan, CD163+ M2 macrophages; green, p-STAT3; red, granulocytic CD15+ cells; yellow, CD8+ T cells; magenta, PD-L1; blue, DAPI (nuclei). (B–G) The indicated immune cell markers and p-STAT3 were stained on these sections using OPAL technology, and then imaged on the Vectra Automated Imaging System and quantified from the whole section. The signal intensities normalized to tissue area are shown for CD163+ M2 macrophages (B), p-STAT3 (C), colocalization of CD163 and p-STAT3 (D), granulocytic CD15+ cells (E), CD8+ T cells (F), and PD-L1 (G). Data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

RT enhances tolerogenic gene signature in the head and neck TME. To further characterize radiation-induced changes in the TME, we evaluated expression of 770 immune-related genes using NanoString assay and nCounter analysis. In the majority of patients, clustering analysis uncovered an increase in the overall gene expression after RT (Figure 2A). The major functional gene families increased as a result of the treatment were related to macrophage functions, senescence, and the TNF gene superfamily (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137001DS1). Thirty-six genes, including key markers of macrophage functions such as CD163, CSF3R, CXCL2, MSR1, and TREM1 showed differential expression after 2 weeks of CMT compared with baseline (P < 0.001; Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1). Cell type profiling indicated significantly increased macrophage score versus tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) (P = 0.0139) without a significant increase in neutrophil or total TIL score (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1). Furthermore, we found significantly elevated expression of TAM markers CD163 (P = 0.0019) and CD206 (P = 0.0175) together with related M2 cytokines such as IL4 (P = 0.0359), IL5 (P = 0.0171), and TGFB1 (P = 0.0140) (Figure 2D). These data agree well with the increased accumulation of CD163+p-STAT3+ M2 macrophages after CMT, as revealed earlier by the immunofluorescent staining (Figure 1B). Although the STAT3 expression remained unaltered by the RT, there was a clear indication of STAT3 activity as suggested by increased expression in STAT3-regulated genes such as AGR1 (P = 0.01), LIF (P = 0.001), and a relatively weak increase in PDL1 (P = 0.105) and IL6 (P = 0.1409) (Figure 2E). As expected, there was no significant difference in the cytotoxic cell versus TIL score after RT (Figure 2F). Also, there were no significant changes in the immune checkpoint regulators detectable in tumor specimens, such as CTLA4, PD1, IDO, or LAG3 (Figure 2F). Thus, the gene expression profiling of the irradiated HNSCC tumors suggests the presence of a potently immunosuppressive microenvironment dominated by tolerogenic macrophages.

Figure 2 Changes in immune-related gene expression in the tumor-draining lymph node biopsies from HNSCC patients after initial 2-week radiation therapy. Fine-needle biopsies were obtained from 6 HNSCC patients before and after radiation therapy and flash-frozen. The mRNA samples were analyzed using NanoString assay (Human Pancancer Immune panel) followed by data analysis in the nSolver software. (A) Clustering heatmap based on the similarity of the total changes in gene expression. (B) The average fold changes (log 2 ) in the 770 genes related to immune response are presented using a volcano plot. (C) Score for macrophage vs. total tumor-infiltrated lymphocytes (TILs) generated using advanced analysis in nSolver. (D) Expression of CD163 and CD206 and M2-related cytokines IL4, IL5, and TGFB1 in the tumor-containing lymph node biopsies after CMT. (E) Expression of immune-suppressor STAT3–related genes at baseline and 2 weeks after CMT. Shown are the expression of STAT3, IL6, LIF, ARG1, and PDL1. (F) Lack of significant changes in scores for cytotoxic cells vs. TILs and expression of immune checkpoint regulators CTLA4, IDO, LAG3, and PD1 after radiotherapy. Data in C–F represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

STAT3 inhibition combined with TLR9 triggering stimulates human T cell activity and inhibits growth of xenotransplanted head and neck tumors in humanized mice. We recently generated a strategy for targeted delivery of STAT3 antisense oligonucleotides into TLR9-positive myeloid cells (CpG-STAT3ASO), such as TAMs and MDSCs, associated with the microenvironment of solid tumors. The bifunctional CpG-STAT3ASO effectively disabled tolerogenic effects of human and mouse myeloid cells in vitro and in prostate cancer models in mice (24). Thus, we evaluated whether CpG-STAT3ASO will have similar effects on the TLR9+ PMN-MDSCs, which accumulate in HNSCC patients’ blood (7, 25). We assessed the effect of CpG-STAT3ASO compared to control CpG-scrambled oligonucleotide (CpG-scrON) or STAT3ASO alone on the activation of human CD3+ T cells in the presence of PMN-MDSCs. CD15+ PMN-MDSCs enriched from blood of patients with advanced HNSCC were preincubated for 3 days in the presence of 500 nM CpG-STAT3ASO, STAT3ASO, or CpG-scrON. Viable PMN-MDSCs were then cocultured (3:1) with allogeneic CD3+ T cells and CD3/CD28 costimulation for an additional 3 days. As indicated in Figure 3A, only the bifunctional CpG-STAT3ASO alleviated the immunosuppressive effect of PMN-MDSCs on CD3+ T cell proliferation. Despite comparable levels of STAT3 knockdown by CpG-STAT3ASO and STAT3ASO alone, STAT3ASO did not restore CD8+ T cell proliferation, whereas the stimulatory effect of CpG-scrON was significant but minor (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 CpG-STAT3ASO stimulates human T cell activity and inhibits growth of xenotransplanted head and neck tumors in humanized mice. (A) CD15+ granulocytic myeloid cells were enriched from PBMCs of HNSCC patients. Cells were treated using CpG-STAT3ASO, STAT3ASO alone, or control CpG-scrON (0.5 μM) for 72 hours and then cocultured with allogeneic CD3+ T cells at a 3:1 ratio with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 costimulation. T cell proliferation was determined using CFSE dilution assay and flow cytometry (n = 7). (B) STAT3 knockdown in HNSCC CD15+ PMN-MDSCs after treatment using CpG-STAT3ASO, STAT3ASO alone, or control CpG-scrON (0.5 μM) for 24 hours. Shown is STAT3 expression as measured using real-time qPCR (n = 7). UBQ, ubiquitin. (C–G) Immunodeficient NSG-SGM3 mice were humanized using i.v. injection of human CD34+ cells (C) or left untreated for control experiments (D). After 6 weeks, successfully humanized mice were injected s.c. with UM-SCC1 cells. Established UM-SCC1 tumors (150–200 mm3) were intratumorally treated with 5 mg/kg CpG-STAT3ASO (n = 10), CpG-scrON (n = 6), STAT3ASO (n = 6), or PBS (n = 6) every other day. In C and D, tumor growth was measured every other day for the duration of the experiment. At the experiment completion, tumors were collected to assess immune cell infiltration using flow cytometry. (E) Percentage of activated dendritic cells (CD33+CD11c+HLA-DR+CD86+) and (F) M1 macrophages (CD33+CD68+HLA-DR+CD86+) in UM-SSC1 tumors after treatments. (G) Percentages of human T cells infiltrating the tumor after treatment. Shown are percentage of total T (CD45+CD3+), CD4+ T (CD3+CD4+CD8-), CD8+ T (CD3+CD4–CD8+), Treg (CD3+CD4+CD8–FoxP3+), and CD8+ T/Treg cell ratio as measured with flow cytometry (n = 6–10). (H) Representative images from multiplex immunohistochemical staining of UM-SCC1 tumor sections for CD8+ and Treg (CD4+FoxP3+) cells (left) and for activated CD8+ T cells together with granzyme B and PD-1 (right). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test (B and E–G) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test (C and D).

To verify the immunostimulatory potential of STAT3 inhibition/TLR9 activation on human immune cells in vivo, we generated a xenotransplanted HNSCC model of UM-SCC1 tumors in mice with a humanized immune system. Immunodeficient/transgenic NSG-SGM3 mice were first engrafted with human CD34+ cells. After 8 weeks, mice showing successful reconstitution of a human immune system (Supplemental Figure 2A) were engrafted s.c. with UM-SCC1 cancer cells. When tumors were established (~100 mm3 volume), mice were treated every other day using intratumoral injections of CpG-STAT3ASO, control oligonucleotide STAT3ASO or CpG-scrON (5 mg/kg), or vehicle alone. Despite comparable levels of STAT3 inhibition by both CpG-STAT3ASO and control STAT3ASO as assessed using immunohistochemistry on tumor sections (Supplemental Figure 3A), only CpG-STAT3ASO, but not control treatments, arrested growth of UM-SCC1 xenotransplants (Figure 3C). These antitumor effects were likely immune mediated since CpG-STAT3ASO only weakly reduced the growth of the same tumor model in aged-matched immunodeficient NSG-SGM3 mice (Figure 3D). In fact, the immunophenotypic analysis of tumors collected from the humanized mice indicated that CpG-STAT3ASO induced the strongest activation of both myeloid immune cells and T cells compared with control treatments. Specifically, we observed a greater than 2-fold increase in the percentage of mature DCs (Figure 3E) and macrophages (Figure 3F) following CpG-STAT3ASO treatment, with a significant but less pronounced effect of CpG-scrON and minimal immunostimulatory activity of STAT3ASO alone. These changes corresponded to a dramatic increase in the recruitment of CD3+ T cells into tumors, which contained CD8+ and CD4+ T cell populations (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, Tregs were undetectable in vehicle-treated tumors but their population was increased after CpG-scrON immunostimulation and to a lesser extent by STAT3ASO injections (Figure 3, G and H). In contrast, Treg infiltration into CpG-STAT3ASO–treated tumors remained minimal and correlated with a significant increase in the CD8+/Treg ratio (Figure 3G), together with increased staining for granzyme B but not PD-1 (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3C), positive indication of an adaptive antitumor immune response (5).

Local administration of CpG-STAT3ASO augments the efficacy of RT against HNSCC tumors in mice regardless of the HPV status. The xenotransplant tumor models in humanized mice are not suitable for long-term efficacy studies. Thus, we used 3 syngeneic models of HPV– (MOC2, mEERLsh) and HPV+ (mEERL) head and neck cancers for testing the effect of STAT3 targeting on the outcome of RT. As shown in Figure 4A, 4 intratumoral injections of the CpG-STAT3ASO conjugate (5 mg/kg every other day), but not the unconjugated STAT3ASO alone or CpG-scrON, significantly reduced MOC2 tumor volume. These results contrasted with a significant reduction in STAT3 expression in whole MOC2 tumors by both CpG-STAT3ASO and STAT3ASO (Figure 4B). This is likely a result of the more efficient internalization of the CpG-STAT3ASO conjugate by cancer cells and by the tumor-associated myeloid cells, as demonstrated previously (24). Next, we assessed whether preconditioning the MOC2 TME using CpG-STAT3ASO treatment would enhance the efficacy of a single 13-Gy radiation dose. The combination of RT with 6 repeated injections of 5 mg/kg CpG-STAT3ASO induced regression of MOC2 tumors in the majority of mice (Figure 4C) and extended median animal survival to over 70 days (Figure 4D), compared with weak effects of either treatment alone. The CpG-STAT3ASO alone significantly delayed MOC2 tumor growth for over 20 days in a majority of mice but the RT alone reduced MOC2 tumor growth only temporarily within 10 days after irradiation (Figure 4C). Notably, the combined RT/CpG-STAT3ASO treatment resulted in growth inhibition and/or complete regression of MOC2 tumors in the treated and also in the distant, not directly treated sites, which suggests potential abscopal, systemic antitumor immune responses (Figure 4C). Furthermore, we evaluated the efficacy of the combination of CpG-STAT3ASO with RT in a metastatic HPV+ HNSCC model, derived from mouse tonsil epithelial cells expressing HPV16 E6/E7 plus the H-Ras oncogene together with luciferase (mEERL) (26). Similarly to previous studies (26, 27), mEERL tumors grew rapidly and showed resistance to a single dose of radiation (Figure 4E). The repeated injections of CpG-STAT3ASO controlled tumor growth over the time of treatment but the combination of RT with CpG-STAT3ASO maximized therapeutic efficacy, inducing complete regression of mEERL tumors in half of the treated mice (Figure 4E). These results suggested that CMT improved the antitumor efficacy in both MOC2 and mEERL head and neck tumor models despite their different HPV status. In fact, the expression of HPV E6 and E7 oncoproteins in mEERL cells seemed to affect radiation sensitivity in this tumor model. The mEERL tumors with stably silenced E6/E7 genes (mEERLsh; refs. 26, 27) showed an enhanced antitumor effect after tumor irradiation (Figure 4F). The combination of RT with CpG-STAT3ASO resulted in more consistent mEERLsh tumor growth control compared with either treatment alone, although we did not observe tumor regression, unlike in the E6/E7-expressing mEERL (Figure 4F vs. Figure 4E). Other studies suggest that HPV E6/E7 oncoproteins may have 2 contradictory effects on head and neck tumors (3). They can promote cancer cell–intrinsic radioresistance of HNSCC, while at the same time being a source of targetable tumor-specific neoantigens for adaptive antitumor immune responses triggered by STAT3 targeting and TLR9 stimulation.

Figure 4 Local irradiation combined with intratumoral delivery of CpG-STAT3ASO improves the response to the irradiation in mice bearing HNSCC tumors independently of the HPV status. (A and B) C57BL/6 mice were injected s.c. in the flank with mouse syngeneic HPV+ mEERL. Established tumors were treated with 5 mg/kg CpG-STAT3ASO, STAT3ASO, CpG-srcON, or vehicle (PBS) every other day. After 4 treatments the tumors were collected, photographed, and weighed (A), and then STAT3 expression was measured using real-time qPCR (B) (n = 5). PPIA, peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase A. (C) HPV– MOC2 cancer cells were engrafted in both flanks of mice to generate dual-tumor models. After tumors were established (~150 mm3), mice were treated using CpG-STAT3ASO (5 mg/kg) injected intratumorally every other day for a total of 6 times (black arrows), a single dose of local tumor irradiation (RT: 13 Gy, red arrow), the combination of these treatments (CpG-STAT3ASO+RT), or vehicle alone (PBS). MOC2 tumor growth kinetics were measured using a caliper at treated (left) and at distant (right) tumor sites (n = 6/group). (D) The CpG-STAT3ASO plus RT combination treatment improves survival of MOC2 tumor–bearing mice; shown is the Kaplan-Meier survival curve (n = 9–10). (E and F) Comparison of antitumor effects of radiotherapy alone, CpG-STAT3ASO alone, and the combination of both. C57BL/6 mice were injected s.c. in the flank with syngeneic HPV+ mEERL (E) or HPV– mEERLsh (F) HNSCC cells. Mice with established tumors were treated as described in C. Shown are representative results from 1 of 2 independent experiments (n = 6/group). Data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A and B) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C, E, and F).

The combined RT and CpG-STAT3ASO shifts the balance of tolerogenic to immunogenic macrophages in the head and neck TME. To evaluate changes induced by the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT in the HNSCC microenvironment, we characterized myeloid cell populations infiltrating MOC2 tumors using flow cytometry. We found a significant reduction in the putative M2 (CD11b+F4/80+Gr1–CD206+) but not in M1 (CD11b+F4/80+Gr1–CD206–) macrophages only after the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT treatment but not after either treatment alone (P = 0.0176; Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4). Although the CMT had little effect on the percentage of tumor-associated MDSCs, it significantly reduced tolerogenic activity of STAT3 in this immunosuppressive population, similarly to that observed previously in patient-derived PMN-MDSCs (Figures 5B and 3A and Supplemental Figure 5) (25, 28). Next, we compared these observations to the changes in HPV+ mEERL TME after similar treatments. As shown in Figure 5C, the combination of CpG-STAT3ASO/RT, but not either treatment alone, reduced by half the percentage of tolerogenic CD206+ M2 TAMs while doubling the percentage of M1 macrophages. The CpG-STAT3ASO alone increased the percentage of M1 but had a weaker effect on M2 macrophages (Figure 5C). A similar shift from the M2 to M1 phenotype was induced by the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT also in HPV– mERRLsh tumors (Figure 5D). In the absence of E6/E7 oncoproteins, RT alone also resulted in a moderate but significant effect, increasing the M1 to M2 macrophage ratio. Again, we did not observe significant changes in the percentage of infiltrating MDSCs in both HPV+ and HPV– control mEERL tumors (Supplemental Figure 5). These results suggest that the combination of CpG-STAT3ASO with RT can reprogram macrophage populations in the head and neck tumors, potentially jump starting antitumor immune responses.

Figure 5 Combined therapy using CpG-STAT3ASO plus local tumor irradiation reduced the number of M2 macrophages in HPV– and HPV+ tumors. HPV– MOC2, HPV+ mEERL, or mEERLsh control tumors were established and treated as described in the Figure 4 legend. (A) Representative flow gating strategy and the percentages of CD206– (CD11b+CD206–Gr1–F4/80+) and CD206+ (CD11b+CD206+Gr1–F4/80+) infiltrating macrophages in MOC2 tumors. Percentage of the infiltrating macrophages was analyzed using flow cytometry (n = 6/group). (B) Percentages of PMN-MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6Clo) with p-STAT3 activation levels in HPV– MOC2 tumors analyzed using flow cytometry. (C and D) Percentages of CD206– and CD206+ infiltrating macrophages in HPV+ mEERL (C) or HPV– mEERLsh (D) tumors as measured using flow cytometry. (E–G) The combination of CpG-STAT3ASO with tumor irradiation stimulates accumulation of activated macrophages in tumor-draining lymph nodes (after the initial 3 CpG-STAT3ASO injections) in MOC2 (E), mEERL (F), and mEERLsh tumor–bearing mice (G). Data are representative results from 1 of 2 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 6/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Targeting TLR9/STAT3 in the head and neck TME promotes RT-induced accumulation of M1 macrophages in tumor-draining lymph nodes. The increased ratio of M1 to M2 macrophages in head and neck tumors correlated with the antitumor efficacy, suggesting that the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT can promote antigen presentation and adaptive T cell responses. Thus, we further assessed changes in the macrophage phenotype of MOC2 tumor–draining lymph nodes (TDLNs) after CpG-STAT3ASO injection or CMT. In agreement with observations in the TME (Figure 5, A–D), we found increased percentages of mature, activated MHCII+CD80+ and MHCII+CD40+ M1 macrophages in TDLNs from mice treated using the CpG-STAT3ASO/RT combination (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 6). CpG-STAT3ASO alone had a detectable but significantly weaker effect, while RT alone failed to induce macrophage activation. Similar results were derived from the HPV+ mEERL tumor model, with the accumulation of activated M1 macrophages in TDLNs after the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT, although the effects were less obvious (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 6). These findings correlate with the greater radioresistance of mEERL compared with MOC2 tumors (Figure 4). Interestingly, HPV– mEERLsh tumors lacking E6/E7 expression showed improved activation of the macrophage response to CpG-STAT3ASO/RT as well as CpG-STAT3ASO alone (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5). Altogether, these results suggest that STAT3 inhibition/TLR9 stimulation induces migration of activated macrophages from the irradiated tumors to lymph nodes, thereby promoting antigen presentation and the adaptive antitumor immune responses.

CD8+ and CD4+ T cells drive the antitumor immune response induced by the combination of RT with CpG-STAT3ASO. Our results so far strongly suggested the role of T cell–mediated immune responses in antitumor effects induced by the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT in selected HNSCC models. Thus, we used flow cytometry to characterize the effects of the tested therapeutic strategies on T cell populations in both tumors and TDLNs. As shown in Figure 6A, only the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT treatment induced significant expansion of CD8+ T cells and increased the CD8+/Treg ratio in TDLNs from MOC2 tumor–bearing mice. The increased CD8+/Treg ratio was also confirmed in MOC2 tumors; however, this effect was primarily driven by the reduced percentage of CD4+FoxP3+ Tregs rather than CD8+ T cell recruitment (Figure 6B). Nonetheless, these effects confirm the successful initiation of T cell immune responses against MOC2 tumors by CpG-STAT3ASO/RT treatment. Similar effects were also observed in the HPV+ mEERL tumor model. Again, the combined CpG-STAT3ASO/RT combination, but not RT or CpG-STAT3ASO alone, increased the CD8+/Treg ratio in TDLNs (Figure 6C) as well as in tumors (Figure 6D). Finally, we assessed the contribution of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells to CpG-STAT3ASO/RT–induced antitumor immune responses in MOC2 tumor–bearing mice using an antibody-mediated depletion of each T cell population. As shown in Figure 6E, the depletion of either CD8+ or CD4+ T cells completely abrogated the antitumor effect of the CpG-STAT3ASO/RT combination on MOC2 tumor progression and mouse survival (Figure 6E). Overall, our findings suggest that the immunogenic STAT3 inhibitor (CpG-STAT3ASO) can effectively reprogram tolerogenic myeloid cells in the TME, thereby sensitizing them to immunogenic effects of radiation and thereby facilitating effective T cell–mediated antitumor immunity against head and neck cancers independently of their HPV status.