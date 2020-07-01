IL-1β suppression of VE-cadherin transcription underlies sepsis-induced inflammatory lung injury

Mice. C57BL/6 mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratory. IL-1R1–/– and VE-cadherin (Cdh5)–Cre-ERT2 mice were purchased from Jackson Laboratory. Endothelial-specific CREB–/– mice were generated by backcrossing CREB floxed and Cdh5-Cre-ERT2 mice. Genotyping of mice was performed by PCR using tail DNA. The seventh and eighth generations of the backcrossed offspring were used for studies. All experimental mice were 2 to 3 months old. For the number of animals needed to achieve statistically significant results, we conducted a priori power analysis. We calculated power and sample sizes according to data from small pilot experiments, variations within each group of data, and variance similarities between the groups that were statistically compared. Animals with sex- and age-matched littermates were randomly included in experiments. No animals had to be excluded because of illness after experiments. Animal experiments were carried out in a blinded fashion.

Cell preparation and culture. Murine and human lung microvascular endothelial cells (mLMVECs and hLMVECs) were isolated and cultured as previously described (8). In brief, mouse lungs were minced, digested with collagenase at 37°C for 60 minutes, and centrifuged at 1000g. Cell suspension was incubated with anti-CD31–coated Dynabeads for 2 hours, and ECs were magnetically sorted. Isolated ECs were cultured with DMEM containing endothelial growth supplement.

Antibodies and reagents. We purchased antibodies targeting IL-1β (R&D Systems, AF-401-NA), soluble adenylate cyclase 10 (Aviva Systems Biology, ARP47447_P050), CREB (Cell Signaling, 48H2), p-CREB Ser133 (Cell Signaling, 9198), Ubiquitin (Invitrogen, 13-1600), VE-cadherin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-6458), ICAM-1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-1511), LFA-1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-15327), Mac-1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-6614), NOS-3 (H-159) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-8311), p-eNOS (Ser114) (MilliporeSigma, 07-357), CD31 (Millipore, CBL13371), CD11B (BD Pharmingen, 553307), Flag (MilliporeSigma, F1804), β-catenin (MilliporeSigma, SAB4300470), GAPDH (Cell Signaling, 5174), and β-actin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-47778).

LPS-EB Ultrapure (catalog tlrl-3pelps) for in vitro study was purchased from InvivoGen. LPS (catalog L2630) for mice experiments, albumin (catalog A7906), O-Dianisidine dyhydrochloride (catalog D3252), 3,3′,5,5′-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB, catalog T0440), and protease inhibitor cocktail (catalog P8340) were from MilliporeSigma. The 6.5-mm Transwell inserts (catalog 3413) were from Corning. Recombinant murine TNF-α (catalog 315-01A) was from PeproTech. Mouse IL-1β (catalog 14-8012-62) recombinant protein was from Thermo Fisher Scientific. cAMP direct immunoassay kit (catalog K-371-100) were from BioVision. Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (catalog E1910) was from Promega. Mouse IL-1β/IL-1F2 Quantikine ELISA Kit (catalog SMLB00C), human IL-1β/IL-1F2 Quantikine ELISA Kit (catalog DLB50), human IL-1RA/IL-1F3 Quantikine ELISA Kit (catalog DRA00B), and streptavidin-HRP (catalog DY998) were purchased from R&D Systems. Enhanced chemiluminescence (ECL) Western blotting detection reagents and nitrocellulose membranes (Hybond-ECL) were from Amersham Biosciences. Lipofectamine 3000 transfection reagents were from Invitrogen. Basic nucleofector kit (catalog VPI-1001) for primary endothelial cells was from Lonza.

Construction of plasmids. Mouse CREB coding sequences (NM_ 001037726.1) were cloned into pcDNA3.0 expression vector at EcoRI and XhoI restriction enzyme sites with a flag tag using the primers: forward primer, ATAAGAATTCGACTACAAAGACGATGACGACAAGATGACCATGGAATCTGGAGCAG; reverse primer, ATAACTCGAGTTAATCTGATTTGTGGCA.

For cloning of mouse VE-cadherin (NM_009868) promoter regions, genomic DNA from mLMVECs or lung tissues was prepared using PureLink Genomic DNA mini kit (K1820-00, Invitrogen) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The 1.3-, 2.0-, and 2.5-kb murine VE-cadherin promoter regions were cloned into the upstream of CREB coding sequences at NdeI and EcoRI sites of expression plasmids using the following forward primers for the VE-cadherin promoters: ACTCGCATATGAAGCACACATATTCAG (2.5-kb); ACTCGCATATGAGGGTTGCTGTCCATCGTTTA (2.0-kb); ACTCGCATATGAGTATTTTCTCCATGCCCGGAA (1.3-kb). The common reverse primer was CGACTAGAATTCCGTGAGCAGAAGGCTCTCTCCA. For cloning of murine VE-cadherin luciferase reporter constructs, various fragments of the 5′ flanking sequence of the mouse VE-cadherin gene were amplified directly from mLMVECs genomic DNA by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and subcloned into the pGL3-Basic vector (Promega) at the SacI and XhoI sites. The plasmids contain the regions from +18 to various sizes of the 5′-flanking region of the murine VE-cadherin gene with respect to the transcriptional start site. All PCR reactions were performed using the Expand High Fidelity PCR system (Roche Applied Science). PCR primers are described in Supplemental Table 2. Sequences of the constructs were determined by autosequencing to verify transcription in frame.

Luciferase reporter gene assay. mLMVECs in 24-well plates were cotransfected with VE-cadherin luciferase constructs or empty pGL3 vector (400 ng), expression vector encoding CREB or empty pcDNA3 vector (400 ng) and the internal control p-RL-TK vector (50 ng) using the Basic Nucleofector Amaxa transfection kit for 48 hours. Total amounts of DNA for each well were normalized by adding empty vector pcDNA3. Cells were harvested and luciferase activity was measured using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega, E1910) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The relative activity was normalized by the ratio of firefly luciferase activity to renilla luciferase activity (internal control) and calculated as the folds to control pGL3-basic or pcDNA3 empty vector. Data are from 2 to 3 independent experiments.

ChIP assay. ChIP assay was performed following the manufacturer’s instructions (Upstate). mLMVECs were fixed with 1% formaldehyde at 37°C for 10 minutes, lysed, and sonicated. Soluble chromatin was coimmunoprecipitated with CREB antibodies or an equal amount of rabbit IgG. Cells at approximately 80% confluence grown in one 140-mm diameter dish were used per immunoprecipitation. After decross-linking of the DNAs, DNA purified from starting (1% input) and immunoprecipitated samples were subjected to PCR using the primers listed in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4. Those regions of amplification contain the potential CREB-binding CREs in the murine VE-cadherin and CREB promoter regions. Standard PCR reactions were performed. The GAPDH promoter was analyzed by ChIP in parallel as a control. The relative ChIP units were calculated by the ratio of ChIP DNA to input DNA using densitometry.

mRNA expression analysis by RT-PCR and quantitative real-time PCR. One-step RT-PCR amplification was performed using the SuperScript 1-step RT-PCR system with Platinum Taq DNA polymerase (Invitrogen). One microgram total RNA isolated from IL-1β–treated mLMVECs was used as a template for subsequent 1-step RT-PCR. GAPDH served as an internal control of the reaction. One-step RT-PCR products were analyzed by electrophoresis on 1.2% agarose gels containing ethidium bromide. For quantitative real-time PCR, total RNA was extracted from fresh isolated endothelial cells from C57BL/6 mice after LPS or CLP challenge for various days using with RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) followed by DNase treatment. Total RNA (1 μg) was reverse-transcribed with Superscript III (Invitrogen) using random primers. Synthesized cDNA samples were amplified in the ABI PRISM 7000 Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems) thermocycler using SYBR Green JumpStart Taq ReadyMix (MilliporeSigma). PCR primers are described in Supplemental Table 1. The results of relative expression were normalized to GAPDH mRNA levels in each sample. Results are expressed as mean plus or minus SEM.

Western blotting and immunoprecipitation. Mouse lungs were surgically removed and washed in cold PBS, and homogenized on ice in lysis buffer to prepare tissue lysates. Cell lysates of the freshly isolated endothelial cells were prepared in lysis buffer (50 mM HEPES pH 7.4, 50 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 5 mM EDTA, 1 mM DTT, 1 mM PMSF, 10 μg/mL aprotinin, 10 μg/mL leupeptin, 10 mM sodium pyrophosphate, 50 mM sodium fluoride, and 1 mM sodium orthovanadate) for 1 hour. For immunoprecipitation, 500 μg total tissue or cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with the primary antibodies and protein A/G PLUS-Agarose beads. Samples were separated by SDS-PAGE, transferred to nitrocellulose membranes, and incubated overnight with the indicated antibodies. After incubation with secondary antibodies, proteins were detected by enhanced chemiluminescence. Quantification of band intensities by densitometry was carried out using ImageJ software.

Liposome-mediated lung endothelial cell–specific gene delivery in vivo. For preparation of liposome (23, 24, 52), added 315 μL DDAB (dimethyl dioctadecyl ammonium bromide), stock solution (400 mg DDAB in 20 mL chloroform), 200 μL cholesterol stock solution (400 mg cholesterol in 20 mL chloroform), and 9.5 mL chloroform into the autoclaved round-bottom flask, and swirled everything to mix well. The mixed solution was evaporated using a rotavapor at 37°C and 1.85g for 30 to 60 minutes. Two milliliters of 5% glucose was added to the flask to dissolve the lipid. The lipid was sonicated by touching the bottom of the round-bottom flask to the water in the ultrasonic cleaner (2510 Branson) for 30 minutes. The sonicated liposome was transferred from the flask to a polystyrene Eppendorf tube, and sterilized using a 0.45-μm filter. Proper amount of plasmid DNA was gently mixed well with the liposome to avoid aggregation (about 50 μg of the 2.5-kb VE-cadherin promoter–directed CREB expression plasmids and 100 μL liposome) at a total volume of 150 μL. Liposome-mediated gene delivery was performed by retro-orbital vein injection (150 μL mixture per mice). Seven days later, the expression efficiency and specificity of target genes in tissues and cells were confirmed by Western blot.

Endotoxemia and polymicrobial sepsis models. For LPS-induced endotoxemia sepsis, mice were injected intraperitoneally with a single dose of LPS (12 mg/kg) for the indicated time. For the CLP-mediated polymicrobial sepsis, the mouse cecum was ligated below the ileocecal valve with 0.5 cm ligation length. The cecum was then punctured twice with a 16-gauge needle. Sham control mice were subjected to the same procedure, including opening the peritoneum and exposing the bowel.

sAC activity assay. The activities of sAC (ADCY10) were measured as previously described (19). Briefly, sACs were immunoprecipitated by incubating 20 μL polyclonal anti-mouse ADCY10 with 1 mL total cell lysates (about 1 mg protein) in extraction buffer (50 mM Tris-buffer pH 7.4, 1 mM EGTA, and 1 mM dithiothreitol) with gentle stirring at 4°C for 2 hours. Protein A/G sepharose beads (50 μL) were added and incubated for another 2 hours. The mixture was centrifuged at 425g for 10 minutes, and the pellet was suspended in 3 mL assay buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCL buffer pH 7.4, 2 mM DTT, 0.1 mM EGTA, and 1 mM 3-isobutyl-l-xanthine. The reaction was initiated by a fresh addition of 10 mM MgCl 2 and 10 mM ATP at 37°C for 20 minutes and stopped by adding 10 μL of 0.5 M EDTA to chelate the Mg2+ cofactor. Samples were stored at –20°C for future analysis. Accumulated cAMP was quantified with the cAMP direct immunoassay kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (BioVision). Samples were properly diluted with assay buffer for quantification.

cAMP measurements. Lysates from mouse lung cells were prepared with proper amounts of 0.1 M HCL. Samples were homogenized and centrifuged at top speed for 5 to 10 minutes. Supernatants were then used for cAMP measurement. The levels were determined with a mouse cAMP immunoassay kit (R&D Systems, KGE012B) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The absorbance at 450 nm was determined using a 96-well plate reader. Quantification was calculated as pmol/μg compared with the standard curve.

RNA interference. The mouse CREB (NM_009952.2) and soluble adenylate cyclase 10 (ADCY10, NM_173029.3) SMARTpool siRNA duplexes were synthesized by Dharmacon RNA Technologies. The SMARTpool siRNA is a mixture of 4 different siRNA duplexes against mouse CREB and ADCY10 cDNA sequences. The scrambled siRNA duplex controls were designed and supplied by Dharmacon. Transfection of siRNA duplexes in cells was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions for the Basic Nucleofector Kit for Primary Endothelial Cells (Amaxa Biosystem).

Myeloperoxidase (MPO) assay. MPO activity was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Cell Biologics, CB6937). Briefly, lung tissues isolated from mice were homogenized in cold PBS at a ratio of 1:4 (100 mg tissues to 400 mL PBS) containing proteinase inhibitor (MilliporeSigma cocktail inhibitor 1:100 dilution), and centrifuged at 5000g for 5 minutes at 4°C. Supernatants were removed and the pellets were solved in lysis buffer (50 mM HEPES pH 7.4, 50 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 5 mM EDTA, 1 mM DTT, 10 mM sodium pyrophosphate, 50 mM sodium fluoride, and 1 mM sodium orthovanadate) with freshly added proteinase inhibitors, and rotated for 1 hour in a room kept at 4°C. Samples were centrifuged at 13,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C to remove insoluble material. The supernatants (protein samples) were collected for a direct MPO assay. Protein concentration (about 1–2 μg/μL) was determined by the standard Bio-Rad BCA method. MPO reaction was performed as follows: 50 μl of the protein samples (about 50–100 μg) were added into 950 μL reaction buffer (50 mM phosphate buffer containing 0.167 mg/mL of o-dianisidine dihydrochloride and 0.0005% H 2 O 2 ) for 3–10 minutes. Reaction was stopped by adding 100 μL stop buffer (2 M HCl or 1 M H 2 SO 4 ) for 5 minutes. Absorption was measured at 460 nm to estimate MPO activity. Data were calculated as A 460 /min/mg protein.

Transwell endothelial permeability measurements. The Transwell permeability assay was done following the kit’s instructions (Cell Biologics, CB6929). Briefly, mLMVECs were transfected with CREB expression plasmid using lipofectamine 3000 regents for 2 days. Transfected cells were seeded on the 0.4 μm polycarbonate membrane of 6.5-mm Transwell inserts in a 24-well plate, and incubated for 3 days until full confluent monolayers were formed. IL-1β (2 ng/mL) and HRP (100 μg/mL) were added into starved cells in Transwell inserts filled with serum-free medium. Cells were incubated for the indicated time for permeability analysis. Media (20 μL) from the lower chamber was transferred to a 96-well ELISA plate. TMB substrate (50 μL) was added into the wells, and left for 5 minutes until the solution turned blue. Spectrophotometric absorbance analysis at 450 nm provided a quantitative evaluation of the amount of HRP that was leaked from the disrupted barrier of endothelial cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate.

Intravital lung imaging of polymorphonuclear leukocytes (PMNs) in lung microvessels. Surgical methods for gaining access to lungs were previously described (22). We injected Brilliant Violet 421–labeled LY6G antibody (10 μg/mice) (clone 1A8, BioLegend) via jugular vein as well as SeTau647-labeled (SETA BioMedicals) CD31 antibody (20 μg/mice) (clone 390, BioLegend) to stain PMNs and lung vessel endothelium, respectively, before the surgery. A resonant-scanning 2-photon Ultima Multiphoton Microscope (Bruker) with an Olympus XLUMPlanFL N ×20 (NA 1.00) was used to collect dual-color images (emission filter; 460/50 nm for Brilliant Violet 421, 708/75 nm for SeTau647) with 820 nm excitation. Images were processed and analyzed by Image J and customized LabVIEW programs.

Lung vascular permeability measurements. Evans blue–albumin pulmonary transvascular flux measurements were performed to measure vessel endothelial permeability (8, 53). Briefly, 150 μL Evans blue–albumin (1% Evans blue dye [EBD] and 4% albumin in PBS) was injected into anesthetized mice and allowed to circulate in the blood vessels for 30 minutes. Mice were scarified and lungs were perfused by PBS for 2 minutes. Lung tissues were then excised, weighed, homogenized in 1 mL PBS and extracted overnight in 2 mL formamide at 60°C. Evans blue concentration in lung homogenate supernatants was quantified by the spectrophotometric method at absorbance of 620 nm and 740 nm. Tissue EBD content (μg EBD/g fresh lung tissue) was calculated by comparing tissue supernatant A 620 readings with an EBD standard curve. Concentration of Evans blue dye was determined in micrograms per gram of lung tissue. The ratio of wet lung to dry lung weight was calculated.

ELISA. The levels of IL-1β, IL-18, and TNF-α in mouse serum were determined by Quantikine sandwich ELISA kits (R&D Systems). Mouse IL-18 levels were measured with the MBL ELISA kit. The cytokine concentration was measured at 450 nm wavelength of absorbance, and calculated by GraphPad Prism linear regression analysis.

Patient samples. Seven ARD patients (4 males, 3 females) and 7 cardiogenic pulmonary edema (CPE) patients (5 males, 2 females) from the intensive care unit of the Guangdong General Hospital who received mechanical ventilation for ARD and CPE were enrolled. Ten healthy volunteers were included as controls. The levels of cytokine IL-1β, IL-1RA, and cAMP levels in plasma were measured by ELISA. Data on demographic characteristics and medical history were previously described (8). A total of 10 stable outpatients (7 males, 3 females) were also enrolled as a control group.

Statistics. Data were analyzed by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test for comparisons of 2 groups or 1-way ANOVA of the repeated experiments, followed by the Tukey’s post hoc pairwise multiple comparisons when appropriate with Prism 7 (GraphPad Software Inc.). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. For all bar graphs, the mean ± SEM was plotted unless otherwise indicated. All in vitro experiments were repeated at least 3 times unless otherwise indicated.

Study approval. Animal experiments and euthanasia protocols were performed in strict compliance with the NIH guidelines for humane treatment and approved by the University of Illinois (Chicago, Illinois, USA) Animal Care and Use Committee. The human study was approved by the Medical Ethics Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital (Guangzhou, China). Written informed consent was required from participants or their surrogates.