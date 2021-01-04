Brain immune cells undergo cGAS/STING-dependent apoptosis during herpes simplex virus type 1 infection to limit type I IFN production

Additional methods can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Mice. C57BL/6 (WT), Stinggt/gt, and cGas–/– mice were bred at Taconic M&B and at University of Aarhus (Denmark); Irf3–/–, Irf3s1/s1, and Ifnar–/– mice were only bred at University of Aarhus. Ifnar–/–, Stinggt/gt, and cGas–/– mice were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. Irf3–/– and Irf3s1/s1 mice were both gifts from Ganes C. Sen, Department of Immunology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Isoflurane (Abbott) or a mixture of ketamine (MSD Animal Health) and xylazine (Rompun Vet) were used to anesthetize mice. All described animal experiments have been reviewed and approved by the Danish government authorities and hence comply with Danish laws. All efforts were made to minimize suffering and mice were monitored daily during infection. The mice were not randomized, but after HSV-1 infection, the information about mouse strain and treatment was blinded to the investigators. No animals were excluded from the analysis. Chow and water were provided ad libitum.

Murine ocular and HSV-1 infection model. Age matched, 6–7-week-old male mice were anesthetized with i.p. injection of a mixture of ketamine (100 mg kg-1 body weight) and xylazine (10 mg kg-1 body weight). We tested mice of both genders and did not find any gender differences in any of the readouts used in the current study. Both corneas were scarified in a 10 × 10 crosshatch pattern with a 25 gauge needle and mice inoculated with HSV-1 (strain McKrae, the dosage used is indicated in the figure legends) in 5 μl of infection medium (DMEM containing 200 IU mL-1 penicillin and 200 mg mL-1 streptomycin), or mock-infected with 5 μl of infection medium. Mice were scored for disease and weighed at the indicated times after infection. The scoring was performed as a blinded study, with head swelling scored as 0: none, 1: minor swelling, 2: moderate swelling, 3: severe swelling.

Stereotaxic surgery and HSV-1 delivery to the mouse brain. WT 8-week-old C57BL/6 mice were anesthetized by i.p. injection of medetomidine (40 mg/kg), midazolam (15 mg/kg), and butorphanol (10 mg/kg). Under deep anesthesia, mice were immobilized in a stereotaxic apparatus, and a hole was drilled in the skull to inject a low volume (3 μl) of virus (107 PFU GFP-HSV-1) in the presence of the caspase inhibitor (zVAD, 30 μg) or vehicle in the brain with a 33 gauge Nanofil needle at the following mouse brain stereotaxic coordinates: A/P −0.6 to −1.0, M/L 0.8 to 1.5, D/V −2.0. After injection, the incision was closed with 2 sutures and VetBond tissue glue (3M). At 48 hours after infection, animals were euthanized and GFP-expressing brain biopsies (indicative for HSV-1 infection) were dissected under a microscope. The biopsies were homogenized and divided into 2 equal parts. Total RNA was isolated from one part, and the other part was used for protein analysis.

Viruses, cells, and reagents. DMEM-F12 (Lonza) or DMEM (BioWhittaker) were supplemented with 100 IU/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and LPS-free heat-inactivated FCS (BioWhittaker). ProLong Gold, DAPI, and recombinant mTNF-α were from Invitrogen. Z-VAD-FMK, nigericin, murine 3′3-cAIMP, and human 2′-3′cGAMP were from InvivoGen. LPS and PI were both obtained from Sigma-Aldrich. Both HSV-1 (McKrae) and GFP-HSV-1 (HSV-1–expressing eGFP driven by the CMV promoter) were gifts provided by David Leib, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA and were grown in Vero cells. The Vero cells used were from ATCC (CCL-81, RRID:CVCL_0059). The titers of the stocks used were 8 × 109 to 14 × 109 PFU/mL, determined by standard plaque assay on Vero cells. Beriglobin was used to neutralize extracellular HSV-1 (CSL Behring) and fully neutralized the virus in the dilutions used to calculate titers. The BV-2 murine microglial cell line (RRID:CVCL_0182) was a gift provided by Anni Paulina Kleino, Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies, Aarhus, Denmark). The BV-2 cells were cultured in DMEM including 10% FCS, 100 IU/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin. Primary mouse neurons, microglia, and astrocytes were isolated from cGas–/– and WT neonatal mice as described previously (25). Spleen cells were harvested from age-matched 12-week-old female mice. Spleens were gently homogenized manually in a glass homogenizer in RPMI supplemented with 10% FCS. Erythrocytes were removed by hemolysis. The cells were passed through a 70 μm pore size filter, washed, counted, and seeded 24 hours prior to stimulation.

Generation of human iPSC-derived microglia. The human iPSC line WTSIi015-A (EBiSC through Sigma-Aldrich) was maintained on Matrigel (Corning) in mTeSR1 medium (Stemcell Technologies). IPSC colonies were dissociated into single cells using TrypLE Express (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 4 × 106 iPSCs seeded per Aggrewell 800 (Stemcell Technologies) in a 24-well plate in embryonic body medium (EBM). EBM consisted of mTeSR1 medium supplemented with 10 μM ROCK inhibitor, 50 ng/mL BMP-4, 20 ng/mL SCF, and 50 ng/mL VEGF-121 (all from Peprotech). Cells were cultured for 4 days in Aggrewells to form embryonic bodies (EBs) with half media change every day. EBs were harvested using an inverted cell strainer (40 μm), and around 15 EBs were plated per 6 wells in hematopoietic medium (HM) consisting of X-VIVO 15 medium (Lonza) supplemented with 2 mM Glutamax, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 55 μM β-mercaptoethanol, 100 ng/mL human M-CSF (Peprotech), and 25 ng/mL human IL-3 (Cell Guidance Systems). Two milliliters medium was replaced every 7 days by fresh HM. After around 30 days, primitive macrophage precursors could be harvested during the media change and plated in microglia medium (MiM) into 48 wells at a density of 105 cells/cm2. MiM consists of contained X-VIVO 15 medium (Lonza) supplemented with 2 mM Glutamax, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 55 μM β-mercaptoethanol, 100 ng/mL human IL-34 (Peprotech), and 10 ng/mL human GM-CSF (Peprotech). Finally, cells were differentiated in MiM for subsequent 7–10 days with full MiM change every second day.

Phagocytosis assay. Cultured mouse neurons and astrocytes were infected with mock or HSV-1 (10 MOI, McKrae), and after 1 hour, the cells were washed and replaced with fresh medium. At 24 hours after infection, cells were subjected to UV irradiation for 6 minutes to inactivate HSV-1, trypsinated, and resuspended in fresh medium. The UV inactivation of the virus was confirmed by plaque assay. The resuspended mock- and HSV-1–infected cells were added to the cultured microglia, at a 1:1 cell ratio, for phagocytosis in the presence of vehicle or zVAD-FMK for 3 hours. Finally, the nonphagocytosed cells were washed 3 times, replaced with fresh medium, and either the caspase-3/7 activity or mRNA expression in microglia was measured. For imaging of phagocytosis, mixed primary mouse neurons and astrocytes were seeded on coverslips and infected with mock or HSV-1-eGFP (10 MOI) for 24 hours before the virus was UV inactivated for 6 minutes. The cultured microglia were trypsinated, resuspended in fresh media, and added to the coverslips for 24 hours. Cells were fixed in 4% formaldehyde, permeabilized in 0.5% Triton X-100, blocked in 5% BSA/0.05% Tween20/PBS, and stained overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies directed against GFP (1:500; rabbit polyclonal, Abcam, ) or Iba-1 (1:400; goat polyclonal, Abcam, ab5076), washed and finally stained with Alexa Fluor 488- and Alexa Fluor 647-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500, Invitrogen, A-21441 and A-21447) for 1 hour. The cover slips were stained with DAPI, mounted, and imaged on Zeiss LSM 710.

Preparation of mouse organotypic brain slice cultures. Organotypic hippocampal slices were generated from 3-day-old postnatal pups from C57BL/6 or cGas –/– mice. For each brain, 10 mL of low-Na artificial cerebrospinal fluid (aCSF) was carbonated on ice with CO 2 gas until some ice slashes were formed. aCSF consisted of 1 mM CaCl 2 , 10 mM D-glucose, 4 mM KCl, 5 mM MgCl 2 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 234 mM sucrose, and 0.1% phenol red solution. After decapitation of the pups, the extracted brain was moved gently and kept in aCSF for 1 minute before the brain and the aCSF were poured gently into a petri dish for removal of the meninges under a dissection microscope. Slices of 400 μm thickness were made using a tissue chopper (Stoelting) before being moved to a warm (37°C) culture medium consisting of MEM (78.8%; Gibco), 20% heat-inactivated horse serum (Gibco), 1 mM L-glutamine, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgSO 4 , 170 nM insulin, 0.0012% ascorbic acid, 12.9 mM D-glucose, 5.2 mM NaHCO 3 , and 300 mM HEPES (all from Sigma-Aldrich) with pH 7.28 and osmolarity adjusted to 317–322. Only slices with intact brainstem regions were selected and moved to air-fluid interface-style Millicell culture inserts (30 mm diameter and 0.4 μm pore size; Millipore) in 6-well culture plates (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 800 μL of medium added below the insert. Culture medium was changed 3 times weekly. The organotypic brain slice cultures were grown at 36°C in 5% CO 2 for 7 days before HSV-1 infection with 1 × 104 PFU of HSV-1 in the presence of vehicle or Q-VD-Oph (100 μM). For induction of pyroptosis, organotypic cultures were treated with LPS (1 μg/mL) for 4 hours and subsequently for 1 hour with nigericin (10 μM). For induction of necroptosis, cultures were treated with TNF-α (150 ng/mL) and zVAD-FMK (20μM) for 20 hours, and raptinal (100 μM, Sigma-Aldrich) was added for 1 hour to induce apoptosis. The individual slice cultures were cut and either fixed, stained for confocal imaging, or homogenized and used for isolation of mRNA, Western blotting, and virus plaque assay as described above.

Caspase activity. Caspase-3/7 activity of cell lysates and brainstem homogenates were performed as previously described (47). For in vitro assays, 6 × 104 cells were seeded in 96-well plates and infected with HSV-1 (McKrae) or treated with reagents indicated in the figure legends. Briefly, cell lysates or brainstem homogenized in RIPA buffer were used for measuring caspase-3/7 activity by the Apo-ONE Homogeneous Caspase-3/7 Assay according to protocols provided by the manufacturer (Promega). Background fluorescence levels of conditioned media for cell cultures or RIPA, in the case of brainstem homogenates, were subtracted from the fluorescence values measured in the experimental samples.

Cytochrome c release assay. For the cytochrome c assay, 5 × 107 BV-2 cells were mock- or HSV-1–infected (15 MOI; McKrae) for 8 hours or treated with raptinal (10 μM) for 15 minutes. The mitochondrial and cytosolic fractions of stimulated cells were separated using the Cytochrome C Release Assay Kit (Abcam, ab65311) according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and 30 μg of the cytosolic and mitochondrial fractions was subjected to Western blotting.

IHC on mouse brain tissues and cells. IHC was done as previously described (25). Briefly, mice were perfused and dissected brains fixed with 4% formaldehyde, embedded in paraffin, and sections cut at 7 μm thickness. Before staining, sections were deparaffinized and rehydrolyzed, and antigens were retrieved for 30 minutes at 80°C using the Target Retrieval Solution (Darko). When using cells on coverslips, the cells were fixed for 10 minutes with 4% formaldehyde and permeabilized in 0.2% Triton X-100 for 5 minutes. The samples were blocked with 1% BSA in TBS with 0.3% Triton X-100 (TBS-TX) for 1 hour at room temperature (RT). Samples were stained by incubation overnight at 4°C with the following primary antibodies: mouse monoclonal anti–HSV-1 VP5 (1:300; Abcam, clone 3B6), rabbit polyclonal anti–HSV-1 (1:500; Dako Cytomation, B0116), rabbit polyclonal anti–cleaved caspase-3 (1:300; Cell Signaling Technology, Asp175), goat polyclonal anti-Iba1(1:400; Abcam, ab5076), mouse monoclonal anti-NeuN (1:300; Millipore, clone A60), mouse monoclonal anti-GFAP (1:400; Sigma-Aldrich, clone G-A-5), rabbit monoclonal anti-GSDMD (Abcam, EPR19828), rabbit polyclonal anti–Phospho-RIPK3 (Cell Signaling Technology, Thr231/Ser232), rabbit polyclonal anti-MLKL (Abcam, ab172868), or mouse anti–cytochrome c (1:200; Abcam, ab65311). As control for staining, we used secondary antibody alone or isotype control if the primary antibody was monoclonal. For identification of PIpos cells in the brain tissues, PI (200 μL of 1μg/μL PI solution) was i.p. administered to mice at 90 minutes before perfusion and fixation of the mice. TUNEL staining was done on brain sections using the Apoptag S7111 kit (Millipore) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After several washes in TBS-TX, the appropriate secondary antibodies coupled to Alexa Fluor 647, 568, or 488 (1:500; Invitrogen) were incubated for 1 hour at RT. Nuclei were stained with DAPI for 6 minutes. Finally, the sections were washed 5 times with TBS-TX and mounted with ProLong Gold. Sections were imaged on a Zeiss LSM 710 or LSM 800 laser scanning microscope or Leica Leitz DMRB fluorescence microscope. Zen 2012 acquisition software and ImageJ (NIH) were used for imaging and analysis.

IHC on human brain tissue. FFPE brain specimens of 5 deceased patients with HSE and 1 control patient who died of severe head trauma were obtained postmortem for diagnostic purposes. According to the institutional “opt-out” system (Erasmus Medical Centre), which is defined by the National Code of Good Conduct (Dutch: Code Goed Gebruik, May 2011), these surplus human brain tissues were available for the current study. Sections of 4 μm thickness were cut from the human FFPE brain biopsies and cooked at 60°C for 1 hour prior to being deparaffinized. Antigen retrieval was performed with citric acid for 15 minutes and TrueBlack Lipofuscin Autofluorescence Quencher (Biotium) was applied to limit background fluorescence. TUNEL staining was done on brain sections using the Apoptag S7111 kit (Millipore) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Subsequently, sections were treated with 3% H 2 O 2 and 1% absolute methanol for 30 minutes and blocked with 0.1% BSA diluted in TBS before staining with the following primary antibodies: polyclonal rabbit anti-GFAP (1:10000; Dako, Z0334), polyclonal rabbit anti-Iba1 (1:500; Wako, 019-19741), rabbit monoclonal MLKL (phospho S358; 1:250; Abcam, EPR9514), mouse monoclonal anti-GSDMD (1:1000; Abnova, 3F12-1B2), polyclonal rabbit anti–cleaved caspase-3 (1:50; Promega, G7481), monoclonal mouse anti–HSV-1 (1:50; Cell Marque, 10A3), or monoclonal mouse anti-CD45 (1:50; Dako, 2B11 + PD7/26). After overnight incubation with the primary antibodies in TBS-TX with 0.1% BSA, sections were washed extensively with TBS-TX and subsequently incubated for 1 hour at RT with the appropriate secondary antibodies: Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-rabbit (1:250; Invitrogen, A21244) or Alexa Fluor 555 goat anti-mouse (1:250; Invitrogen, A21127). Finally, sections were incubated with Hoechst dye (1:1000; 20 mM 33342 solution, Invitrogen) for 10 minutes at RT to visualize nuclei and mounted with ProLong Diamond Antifade Mountant for imaging using a Zeiss LSM 700 confocal microscope as described previously (63).

RNA isolation, real-time qPCR, multiplex qPCR on Biomarker (Fluidigm). Tissues were homogenized with steel beads (Qiagen) in a Tissuelyser (II) (Qiagen) in PBS and immediately used for RNA isolation. RNA from brainstem or cell cultures was isolated using the High Pure RNA Isolation Kit (Roche) and real-time PCR was done as described (25). mRNA levels of interest were normalized to the mouse housekeeping gene β-actin using the formula 2Ct(β-actin mRNA)-Ct(target mRNA). The mRNA from brainstem or laser-guided dissected tissue fragments was processed to cDNA, and specific targets were preamplified prior to multiplex qPCR on the BioMarker (Fluidigm) as described (25), including using the primers Ifit1 (Mm00515153_m1), Mx2 (Mm00488995_m1), b-Act (Mm00607939_s1), and TNF-a (Mm00443260_g1) from Applied Biosystems.

Isolation of brainstem using laser-capture microdissection. The mice were perfused with PBS and dissected brains embedded with Tissue-Tek OCT compound (Sakura) in a plastic base mold and snap-frozen in a cell culture plate floating on liquid nitrogen. Cross-sections of the brain tissue were sectioned at 7 μm thickness on a cryostat and mounted onto Arcturus PEN membrane glass slides (Life Technologies) and frozen at –80°C. Adjacent 7 μm sections were postfixed in 4% formaldehyde and stained with antibody rabbit polyclonal anti–HSV-1 (1:500; DakoCytomation, B0116) followed by H & E staining for histological orientation as previously described (25). The process of making tissue sections was performed as quickly as possible (~2–3 minutes) to prevent thawing of the cut sections, and extreme caution was taken to ensure RNase-free performance. The PEN membranes were stained with Histogene LCM Frozen Section Staining Kit (Life Technologies) using the manufacturer’s protocol. The different degrees of infected areas (50 μm2) were cut with Veritas Microdissection Instrument (Arcturus Bioscience) with a laser spot size 2 μm, pulse power 70 mW, and pulse duration 2000 μs. RNA from the laser-captured brainstem sections was then extracted using Pico Pure RNA Isolation Kit (Applied Biosystems) and real-time qPCR was performed as described above.

Flow cytometry. Flow cytometry was performed as previously described (25). Briefly, the brainstems from adult mouse brains were made into single-cell suspension by carefully triturating with Pasteur glass pipettes (VWR) with decreasing diameter until it became a homogenous cell suspension. Large debris and cell clusters were removed by filtration through a 70 μm cell strainer (BD Biosciences) and myelin debris was reduced by a 3-density step Percoll gradient (Sigma-Aldrich). Subsequently, cells were blocked, washed, and stained with rabbit polyclonal anti–cleaved caspase-3 (1:500; Cell Signaling Technology, Asp175), followed by staining with secondary antibody, goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (1:500; Invitrogen, A-11008). Finally, the samples were fixed in 1% formaldehyde and analyzed by NovoCyte (ACEA Biosciences). Annexin V and PI staining of primary microglia was done using Alexa Fluor 488 Annexin V/Dead cell Apoptosis kit (Invitrogen, V13241) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

MRI. All animals were scanned using a 9.4 T preclinical MRI system (Bruker Biospin) with a BGA-12HP gradient set. Imaging was performed using a cross-coil setup with a 76 mm quadrature coil for excitation and a bore-mounted 4-element cryosurface coil for signal reception (Bruker Biospin). Prior to scanning, animals were anesthetized with 4%–5% isoflurane and transferred to the scanner bed where anesthesia was maintained with a 1.5%–2.5% isoflurane air/oxygen mixture as described previously (64, 65). Animal body temperature was monitored and kept stable (36.4°C ± 0.7°C) throughout using a temperature-controlled circulating warm water blanket placed over the animal during scans. Similarly, animal respiration rate (131 ± 37 breaths/minute) was monitored throughout the MRI session using a physiological monitoring system. Small adjustments to isoflurane flow were performed during scanning to keep temperature and respiration rate normal and stable. Reported values are average ± 1 SD over all animals. Anatomical images were acquired using a rapid acquisition with relaxation enhancement (RARE) sequence. Axial images were acquired with TR/effective TE of 2200/22 ms, 364 × 364 matrix, 28 slices, slice thickness of 0.5 mm, in-plane resolution of 0.05 mm, RARE factor of 4, and averages of 4. The total time for an in vivo anatomical scan was 13.3 minutes. Data were subsequently transferred to MATLAB (MathWorks) for processing and analysis.

Statistics. For statistical analysis of data, we used 2-tailed Student’s t test when the data exhibited normal distribution, and Wilcoxon rank-sum test when the data set did not pass the normal distribution test. When comparing more than 2 groups, multiple-comparison 1-way ANOVA was used with Tukey’s or Kruskal-Wallis multiple-comparison test or 2-way ANOVA with either Bonferroni’s or Sidak’s multiple-comparison test was used, as indicated in figure legends. For survival studies, the P values were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. P values equal to 0.05 were considered to reflect statistically significant differences between compared groups. All experimental data were reliably reproduced in 2 or more individual biological replicates. GraphPad Prism 8 software was used for statistical analyses. No measurement was excluded for statistical analysis.

Study approval. All experiments involving animals were approved in advance by the Animal Ethics Committee at the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Stationsparken 31-33, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark) and were carried out in accordance with the Danish Animal Welfare Act for the Care and Use of Animals for Scientific Purposes. The work involving surplus human brain material, obtained from authorized Dutch Biobanks, was approved by the medical ethical committees of the Erasmus Medical Centre and VU Medical Center (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) for the respective biobanks. The study was performed in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, and specimens were obtained and used in accordance with national regulations.