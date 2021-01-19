The vascular landscape of human cancer

A classifier for estimating tumor vascularity. To better define the relationship between a tumor’s vascularity and its molecular features, we developed an in silico algorithm for predicting vascular density from bulk tumor mRNA expression data. Blood and lymphatic vessels are lined by endothelial cells, a highly specialized cell type that can be identified by the expression of cell-specific genes. Thus, a quantitative measure for endothelial cell content is predicted to reflect vascularity in a tissue or tumor.

To generate such an “endothelial classifier,” we first curated a training set of 176 normal human tissue microarray samples that mimicked the cellular complexity and content of the tumor microenvironment (Figure 1A and Supplemental Data File 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136655DS1). The training set was divided into an endothelial group (n = 45), consisting of endothelial cells sourced from various dissected microvessels and arteries, and a nonendothelial group (n = 131), consisting of various immune, stromal, epithelial, and other cell types commonly present in the tumor microenvironment. We then trained an ElasticNet classifier to discriminate the 2 groups (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). ElasticNet is a penalized logistic regression classifier and was used because it selects a small and accessible set of genes that best separate the endothelial from nonendothelial samples. Seven genes constituted the features of an “endothelial” versus “nonendothelial” classifier: vascular-endothelial cadherin (CDH5), angiopoietin-2 (ANGPT2), ETS-related gene (ERG), endothelial cell–specific adhesion molecule (ESAM), endothelial cell–specific molecule 1 (ESM1), intercellular adhesion molecule 2 (ICAM2), and tyrosine kinase with immunoglobulin-like domains 1 (TIE1) (Table 1).

Figure 1 A 7-gene transcriptional classifier, the EI, recognizes endothelial cells. (A) Schematic of the ElasticNet classifier used to design an endothelial classifier — the EI — consisting of ANGPT2, CDH5, ESAM, ESM1, ERG, ICAM2, and TIE1. (B) Results from in silico validation on an independent test set of 139 microarrays. The EI only committed false-positive errors in testing, with an overall prediction accuracy of 92% in silico and an area under the ROC curve of 0.982.

To assess the performance of the 7-gene endothelial classifier, which we termed the endothelial index (EI), we used an independent test set of 139 microarrays (n = 26 endothelial; n = 113 nonendothelial; Supplemental Data File 1). When applied to this data set, the EI had an AUC of 0.982 (accuracy of 92%), committing only false-positive errors (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). Furthermore, interrogation of the RefExA human tissue database (www.lsbm.org/site_e/database/index.html) — a collection of expression data from normal human tissues, cultured cells, and cancer cell lines — revealed the expression of all 7 classifier genes to be either enriched in or exclusive to endothelial cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, the EI can readily discriminate endothelial cells from other cell types.

In vivo validation of the EI. To independently evaluate the performance of the EI, we used 2 resources in which matched RNA-Seq data and histological sections were available from the same tumors, enabling a comparison of microvessel density (MVD) predicted by the EI with that directly measured by immunostaining. First, we obtained samples of human pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), in which laser capture microdissection (LCM) was used to generate separate gene expression profiles for epithelial and stromal compartments from 60 tumors (11) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). EI scores (range from 0 to 1) were independently calculated for each compartment. Samples with an EI of greater than 0.9 were classified as “hypervascular,” whereas tumors with an EI of less than 0.1 were classified as “hypovascular” (the remainder being classified as “intermediate”). Within samples derived from the stromal compartment, 9% of tumors were classified as hypervascular, 51% as hypovascular, and 40% as intermediate (Figure 2B), consistent with previous reports that most pancreatic tumors are poorly vascularized (12–15). As expected, almost all samples derived from the epithelial compartment had EI scores near zero (Supplemental Figure 3B). We then directly measured MVD by staining for CD31, an endothelial cell marker, in the 44 tumors for which slides were available (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4). The EI score tracked closely with CD31 staining in all tumors tested (R = 0.48, P = 0.0009), with PDACs classified as hypervascular harboring, on average, a MVD twice that of those classified as hypovascular (P = 0.01) (Figure 2, E and F). These results suggest that estimates of tumor vascularity from stromal RNA-Seq data (using the EI score) are highly predictive of actual vessel density.

Figure 2 The EI is a transcriptional predictor of tumor vascularity. (A) Schematic showing the separation of stroma and epithelium from 124 PDAC samples by LCM followed by RNA-Seq. (B) EI scores plot, ranging from 0 to 1, derived by applying the classifier to RNA-Seq data generated from 124 stromal PDAC samples. For visualization of hyper- and hypovascular classes, both the EI score (red line) and the 1-EI score (blue line) representing the epithelial and nonepithelial probabilities, respectively, are plotted. (C and D) Representative images showing immunohistochemical staining for CD31 in tumors predicted by the classifier to be hypervascular (C) or hypovascular (D). (E and F) MVD quantification plotted as box plots for 24 tumors classified as either hypervascular or hypovascular (E) or by smoothened Loess regression for all 44 tumors in which CD31 staining was performed (F). (G) Schematic of the congenic tumor clone library generated from PDACs arising in KPCY C57BL/6 mice (16). (H) EI scores plot, ranging from 0 to 1, derived by applying the classifier to RNA-Seq data generated from 19 clonal tumors. (I and J) Representative images showing immunohistochemical staining for endomucin (EMCN) in tumors predicted by the classifier to be hypervascular (I) or hypovascular (J). (K and L) MVD quantification shown as box plots for 15 tumors classified as either hypervascular or hypovascular (K) or by smoothened Loess regression for all 19 tumors in which endomucin staining was performed (includes tumors with an intermediate vascular status) (L). An unpaired Student’s t test was used for comparisons of MVD density between hypervascular and hypovascular tumors (E and K). Pearson’s correlation coefficient and the corresponding 2-tailed probability values were calculated to test the relationship between the EI score and MVD in all tumors (F and L). In the box plots, the center line marks the median, the box limits span the IQR, and the whiskers extend 1.5 times the IQR range. Scale bars: 100 μm.

To further assess the performance of the EI, we used a panel of congenic C57BL/6 tumor cell clones derived from the KrasLSL-G12D/+ Trp53 LSL-R172H/+ Pdx1-Cre Rosa26LSL-YFP (KPCY) mouse model of PDAC (Figure 2G) (16). Using the mouse orthologs of the 7 genes in the human endothelial classifier, we calculated EI scores from tumor RNA-Seq data for each of the 19 clones: 3 tumors (16%) were classified as hypervascular, 12 tumors (63%) were classified as hypovascular, and 4 tumors (21%) were classified as intermediate (Figure 2H). We then determined MVD by staining for the endothelial cell marker endomucin (EMCN) (Figure 2, I and J). As with the human samples, the EI score tracked closely with MVD in all 19 murine tumors, with hypervascular tumors having a vessel density twice that of hypovascular tumors (Figure 2, K and L). Taken together, these results suggest that the EI score can provide an accurate estimate of MVD from gene expression measured by different technologies (microarray and RNA-Seq) in both human and murine tumors.

Vessel quantitation across human solid tumors. We next used the EI to determine the extent to which MVD differs across human tumors. EI scores were calculated for 10,767 solid tumors from 31 distinct cancer types using RNA-Seq data available through TCGA (Supplemental Data File 2), which revealed considerable variability between and within cancer types (Figure 3A). Among all tumor types, kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) had the highest median EI score, consistent with the known hypervascular features of this tumor type (17). Likewise, thyroid cancers and paragangliomas had the fourth and fifth highest median EI scores, consistent with prior reports that these tumors are typically hypervascular (18–22). At the other end of the vascular spectrum, PDAC had the lowest median EI score, consistent with the known hypovascular features of most pancreatic cancers (12, 14, 15). Nevertheless, approximately 12% of pancreatic tumors were predicted to be hypervascular (EI score >0.9), a finding consistent with previously observed heterogeneity in MVD for this disease (23) and our own findings from microdissected specimens (Figure 2B). Notably, vascular predictions for kidney cancer showed considerable variation across histological subtype, with most kidney chromophobe (KICH) tumors, like KIRC, having a high EI score (ranked third across all tumor types) and most kidney renal papillary cell carcinomas (KIRP) having a low EI score (Figure 3A). This is consistent with reports showing that the KICH subtype, like the KIRC subtype, has a higher vessel density than the KIRP subtype (24, 25). Significantly, other tumor types, including many whose vascular features have not been previously explored, also exhibited wide variation in predicted tumor vascularity.

Figure 3 Vascular predictions in human tumors. (A) Box plots (center line marks the median, box limits span the IQR, whiskers extend to 1.5 times the IQR, and black circles indicate the outliers) showing estimates of tumor vascularity, based on the EI score, for 10,767 solid tumors from 31 different cancer types. Shaded regions highlight hypervascular (red, EI >0.9) and hypovascular (blue, EI <0.1) tumors. (B) Forest plots showing the association of the EI score with survival across 31 cancer types. A univariate Cox model was used to calculate the hazard associated with the EI score for each cancer type. HRs are plotted on a log scale and are listed with a 95% CI for cancer types with a statistically significant association. A HR of greater than 1 indicates increased risk (decreased survival), and a HR of less than 1 indicates decreased risk (increased survival).

Pericytes play an important role in vascular integrity (26, 27). To determine the relationship between vascular density in tumors and pericyte abundance, we used the pericyte-specific marker RGS5 to quantify pericytes across TCGA database. First, we used single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) data from the PanglaoDB database (28) to confirm that RGS5 was pericyte specific (Supplemental Figure 5A). Then, we compared RGS5 expression with EI scores across TCGA. This revealed that, while RGS5 expression correlated positively with EI scores across TCGA, its degree of correlation varied significantly between individual cancer types (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). These data suggest that the degree of vessel coverage by pericytes may differ by cancer type.

Endothelial cells are known to have heterogeneous phenotypes. To determine whether tumors with a high EI score are enriched for specific endothelial cell subtypes, we used a recently published scRNA-Seq data set describing 13 distinct endothelial cell phenotypes in human lung cancer and normal human lung endothelium (29). Across TCGA, we found a significant overlap between the gene expression of tumors with high EI scores and the gene signatures of specific endothelial cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 5D). Gene expression in lung adenocarcinomas (LUADs) with high EI scores also overlapped significantly with signatures of specific endothelial cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 5E). All tumors with high EI scores, including LUADs, shared significant gene expression with the classically angiogenic “tip cell” phenotype (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). These data indicate that the EI is sensitive to a diverse collection of endothelial cell phenotypes, including those thought to be capable of angiogenesis.

Association of EI score with clinical prognosis across human tumors. Blood vessels are required for tumor growth and hematogenous spread of tumor cells, 2 factors associated with reduced survival and worse clinical prognosis (30). To identify possible relationships between tumor vascularity and survival across TCGA data set, we performed univariate Cox regression analysis to calculate HRs associated with the EI score across all 31 solid cancer types (Figure 3B). A high EI score was found to correlate with worse overall survival (OS) in uveal melanoma (UVM), cervical/endocervical carcinoma (CESC), KIRP, stomach carcinoma (STAD), and mesothelioma (MESO), consistent with retrospective histological studies associating MVD with poor survival in CESC, STAD, MESO, and UVM (31–34). By contrast, a high EI score was found to correlate with better OS in KIRC (Figure 2B). These results indicate that total tumor vascularity, as assessed by the EI score alone, correlates with clinical outcomes in only a subset of tumor types. In addition, the EI score was weakly correlated with stromal content as measured by the ESTIMATE ( e stimation of st romal and i mmune cells in ma lignant t umor tissues using e xpression data) algorithm (ref. 35 and Supplemental Figure 5F), suggesting that the stromal content may potentially be a covariant in these survival analyses.

EI associates with distinct signaling environments in different tumor types. The above findings suggested that the EI provides an accurate estimate of tumor MVD but carries limited prognostic information for most tumor types. One possible explanation for this may be the exceptionally wide 95% CIs we observed when calculating the HRs relating the EI to OS (Figure 3B), consistent with studies showing that MVD alone is a poor predictor of response to antiangiogenesis therapy (36). These findings, along with the relative underperformance of antiangiogenic therapies, indicate that additional tumor-specific contextual information might be required to understand vascular heterogeneity and its contribution to tumor growth and clinical course. We therefore hypothesized that measuring qualitative aspects of the tumor vascular microenvironment, especially features related to regulatory signaling pathways, might enable a better prediction of both clinical course and tumor-specific responses to antiangiogenic therapies.

To identify signaling pathways associated with variation in tumor vascularity, we identified genes overexpressed in hypervascular tumors (EI score >0.9) compared with hypovascular tumors (EI score <0.1) within each cancer type and used these genes as the input for a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). This analysis identified VEGFA/VEGFR2 signaling as the pathway most associated with a high EI, although the strength of this association varied considerably by cancer type (Figure 4A). For example, EGFR and PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathways were more strongly associated with hypervascular tumors in cholangiocarcinoma (CHOL) and thymoma (THYM) compared with VEGFA/VEGFR2 signaling. Importantly, high EI scores were associated with multiple signaling pathways in most tumor types, supporting the notion that redundant signaling drives the formation of a tumor vasculature. Although some signaling pathways, such as that of VEGFA/VEGFR2, consistently correlated with high EI score across all cancer types, most signaling pathways correlated with elevated EI scores only in specific tumor types (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Signaling pathways and VMSs in cancer. (A) The signaling pathways most enriched in highly vascular tumors are shown. Bubble plot displays the pathways most significantly enriched in hypervascular tumors (90th percentile EI score) derived from GSEA (comparison of hyper- versus hypovascular tumors across 31 cancer types). All pathways listed as “signaling” were included in the analysis. Cancers are color-coded, and the size of each bubble represents the strength of association between the indicated signaling pathway and vascularity in the indicated cancer type [–log 10 (FDR)]. (B) Unsupervised clustering of 10,767 solid tumors based on the expression of 24 vascularity network hub genes identified 6 VMSs (VMS1–VMS6). The color displayed for each of the 24 genes in the heatmap represents the gene expression value after normalization by both row (all tumors) and column (col) (all hub genes). Marked over- or underexpression of either VEGFA, CDH1, NOTCH3, or MMP9 was characteristic of individual VMSs. Normalized levels of these genes are displayed as box plots (0 represents the normalized baseline level of this gene across cancers, the center line marks the median, box limits span the IQR, and whiskers extend to 1.5 times the IQR). min, minimum; max, maximum. The expression levels of these genes were compared across all 6 subtypes, and significant differences were detected by Kruskal-Wallis rank-sum test. Significance of the over- or underexpression of these genes in specific subtypes was tested by pairwise multiple comparisons with a Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted post hoc Conover’s test P value (***P < 0.001).

Human tumors can be grouped according to 6 vascular microenvironment signatures. The marked heterogeneity revealed by this pathway analysis suggested that the vascular state of each tumor resulted from the expression of a defined repertoire of proangiogenic signals. Given this observation, we hypothesized that tumors could be categorized on the basis of signaling networks that were most strongly correlated with their vascular state. To this end, we developed an additional method for grouping tumors on the basis of underlying pathways associated with each tumor’s vascular state (i.e., hyper- or hypovascular).

We began by generating a pan-cancer signaling network of EI-associated genes from which we could distinguish distinct clusters. We applied Fisher’s method of combining P values with the 31 sets of genes upregulated in highly vascularized tumors (90th percentile EI score) compared with poorly vascularized tumors (10th percentile EI score) of each cancer type. This resulted in a ranked list of EI-associated genes across all cancers (Supplemental Data File 3). GSEA analyses showed a significant association of EI-associated ranked genes with Gene Ontology (GO) terms related to vascular growth (e.g., “vasculogenesis” and “angiogenesis” GO biological processes and a “vesicle lumen” GO cellular component) (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). To translate our ranked list of EI-associated genes into signaling networks, we used Ingenuity’s curated protein-protein interaction database (Ingenuity Pathway Analysis [IPA]) to build a connectivity network around genes whose expression is associated with hypervascular tumors (Supplemental Data File 4). We then curated the full interaction network to generate a more workable inventory of 24 “hub” genes representing the network’s most highly connected nodes (Table 2).

Table 2 Hub genes of the tumor vascularity network

It is important to note that, while some of these hub genes (e.g., ANGPT2, FLT1, KDR, PTPRB, TGFBR2) exhibited enriched expression in endothelial cells, the majority were not known to exhibit endothelial specificity. To determine whether these genes might be expressed in a subset of endothelial cells, we again evaluated the expression of these genes in individual endothelial cells using the Goveia et al. scRNA-Seq data set (29). These analyses showed that many vascular hub genes lacked endothelial cell expression (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that cells other than endothelial cells are responsible for their association with the EI and MVD. This interpretation is consistent with the known importance of other cells in the tumor microenvironment — pericytes, inflammatory cells, stromal cells, and tumor cells — in shaping tumor vasculature (37–39).

To identify tumors sharing patterns of vascular-associated gene expression, we clustered all 10,767 solid tumors on the basis of their relative expression of these 24 EI-associated vascular hub genes. Gene values were normalized across patients (rows) and hub genes (columns) (see Methods). This analysis identified 6 distinct clusters, which we designated as vascular microenvironment signatures (VMSs) (Figure 4B, Supplemental Figure 6C, and Supplemental Data Files 5 and 6). Interestingly, each of the 6 VMSs were characterized by the marked over- or underexpression of 1 of 4 EI-associated hub genes — CDH1, VEGFA, NOTCH3, and MMP9 — relative to the other VMSs (Figure 3C). VMS1 was the most highly represented vascular microenvironment, identified in approximately 30% of all solid tumors. VMS1 was characterized by the relative underexpression of CDH1 (E-cadherin) and the overexpression of other hub genes, including endothelial cell surface receptors, growth factors, and the genes SNAI1 and SNAI2, which are associated with endothelial epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) (40–42). VMS2 tumors accounted for 12% of solid tumors and were characterized by marked overexpression of VEGFA (Supplemental Figure 8). VMS3 tumors accounted for 13% of solid tumors and were characterized by overexpression of NOTCH3. VMS4 tumors accounted for 25% of solid tumors and were characterized by the overexpression of CDH1. VMS5 tumors accounted for 15% of solid tumors and were characterized by underexpression of VEGFA and overexpression of other hub genes, including endothelial cell surface receptors and various growth factors. Finally, VMS6 tumors accounted for 5% of solid tumors and were characterized by overexpression of MMP9.

VMS distribution across human tumor types. We next sought to understand how these 6 VMS subtypes are distributed according to tumor type. To this end, we regrouped the tumors subtyped in Figure 4B according to tissue of origin. As shown in Figure 5, VMSs were unevenly distributed across different types of cancer. VMS1 tumors comprised the majority of glioblastomas, adrenocortical carcinomas, MESOs, liver hepatocellular carcinomas (LIHCs), sarcomas (SARCs), pheochromocytomas/parangliomas (PCPGs), adrenocortical carcinomas, skin melanomas, papillary renal cell carcinomas, testes/germ cell tumors, and uterine carcinosarcomas (UCSs). VMS2 tumors comprised a large fraction of KIRCs, glioblastomas, LUADs, and pheochromocytoma/parangliomas. Of note, breast cancers belonging to the basal-like molecular subtype were significantly overrepresented among VMS2 breast cancers, whereas basal tumors made up a small proportion of breast cancers possessing other VMSs (Figure 5, inset). VMS3 tumors comprised a large fraction of head and neck squamous cell carcinomas, esophageal carcinomas (ESCAs), and cervical and ovarian cancers (OVs). VMS4 tumors comprised a majority of CHOLs, colon adenocarcinomas (COADs), rectal adenocarcinomas (READs), prostate adenocarcinomas (PRADs), and thyroid cancers. VMS5 tumors made up a significant portion of UVMs, rectal, prostate, pancreatic, stomach, and COADs. Finally, VMS6 tumors comprised a significant portion of testes/germ cell tumors and head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Figure 5 Distribution of VMSs across different cancer types. Pie charts showing the distribution of vascular subtypes for 31 individual cancer types. Inset: Pie charts showing that the basal subtype was significantly overrepresented in VMS2 breast cancers (74%). Fisher’s exact test was used to compare the abundance of the basal subtype in VMS2 breast cancers with its abundance in all other breast cancers. ***P < 0.001. VMS1 (green), VMS2 (turquoise), VMS3 (dark blue), VMS4 (red), VMS5 (magenta), VMS6 (gold).

Next, we assessed the relationship between VMS and vessel density by measuring EI scores associated with the 6 VMSs in each of the 31 cancer types (Figure 6, A and B). VMS1 was associated with low vessel density in KIRPs (FDR < 0.01 for all pairwise comparisons, or “all FDR”) and pheochromocytoma/paranglioma (all FDR < 0.0001). VMS2 was associated with high vessel density in stomach cancers (all FDR < 0.0001), esophageal cancers (all FDR < 0.001), pheochromocytoma/parangliomas (all FDR < 0.0001), KIRCs (all FDR < 0.0001), papillary carcinomas (all FDR < 0.05), and thyroid cancers (all FDR < 0.001). Of note, VMS2 tumors also had the highest expression of the pericyte marker RGS5 (Supplemental Figure 9). VMS3 was associated with high vessel density in testicular/germ cell tumors (all FDR < 0.01). VMS4 did not significantly associate with vessel density in any individual cancer types. VMS5 was associated with low vessel density in thyroid cancers (all FDR < 0.001) and LUADs (all FDR < 0.05). VMS6 was associated with high vessel density in COADs (all FDR < 0.05). These findings are consistent with a complex and diverse relationship between vessel density and the vascular microenvironment across tumor types.

Figure 6 Relationship between the VMS and the EI differs across cancer types. (A) Violin plots showing EI scores (y axis) of tumors belonging to VMS1–VMS6 (x axis) in 31 individual cancer types. Significant differences in EI score of tumors with different VMSs (within each cancer type) were detected using a Kruskal-Wallis rank-sum test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). Kruskal-Wallis testing was followed by Conover testing of pairwise comparisons to identify specific associations between the VMS and EI score within cancer types. The threshold FDR met by all pairwise comparisons is reported in the text for each VMS-EI score association. (B) Heatmap showing the median EI score (0–1, red, high; blue, low) of each vascular microenvironment within 31 solid tumor types. Tumor types are clustered by similarity with respect to their VMS proportions.

Prognosis associates with VMS independent of the EI score. We hypothesized that a tumor’s VMS might provide additional prognostic information beyond that afforded by MVD. To test this, we used multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression models to determine the association of the 6 VMSs with OS and the progression-free interval (PFI). Following correction for multiple-hypothesis testing, we found VMS to be a significant prognostic factor for OS in 3 cancer types (Figure 7, A and B) and for a PFI in 4 cancer types (Figure 7, C and D). VMS2 SARCs were linked to a significantly shortened OS (Figure 7, A and B) and PFI (Figure 7, C and D), consistent with prior studies identifying VEGF protein expression as a predictor of poor survival in soft-tissue SARCs (43–46). VMS2 was also associated with a shorter PFI in uterine cancer and the chromophobe subtype of renal cell carcinomas (Figure 7, C and D). In addition, VMS3 was associated with shortened OS in skin melanomas, VMS1 was associated with significantly prolonged survival and PFI in UVM (Figure 7, A and B), and VMS6 was associated with shortened PFI in SARCs (Figure 7, C and D). VMS4 and VMS5 were not significantly associated with prognosis in any cancer type. Importantly, statistical testing revealed no significant interaction between the categorical variable “VMS” and the continuous variable “EI score” in predicting survival. Thus, the tumor VMS represents a qualitative measure of tumor vascular biology that is clinically relevant and complementary to EI.

Figure 7 VMS predicts OS and the PFI in certain cancer types. (A–D) A multivariate Cox proportional hazards (PH) regression model, correcting for multiple comparisons, was used to calculate the hazard associated with each microenvironment and OS (A and B) or the PFI (C and D). HRs are plotted on a log scale and are listed with 95% CIs. The interaction of each vascular microenvironment with the EI score was calculated to test the dependence of these clinical associations on bulk vascularity (EI score interaction).

Non-VMS2 classification predicts a favorable response to bevacizumab in OV. There is a need for predictive biomarkers to guide antiangiogenesis therapy for cancer. Some studies have linked increased tumor VEGFA expression with favorable patient responses to anti-VEGFA therapies, including bevacizumab (47–51). We thus hypothesized that the VMS2 tumor classification, characterized by overexpression of VEGFA relative to 23 other vascular hub genes, may predict a favorable response to the anti-VEGFA agent bevacizumab.

To test this hypothesis, we performed vascular subtyping of tumors from the ICON7 trial (International Collaboration on Ovarian Neoplasms), a phase III study of patients with OV treated with carboplatin and paclitaxel with or without the addition of bevacizumab (52). Given that unsupervised clustering algorithms (Figure 4B) cannot be used to classify individual tumors, we first trained a classifier to predict VMS2-associated tumors by applying expression values for the vascular hub genes to 7000 randomly selected TCGA tumors (Figure 8A). This VMS2 classifier performed with 97% accuracy on a test set consisting of the remaining 3000 TCGA tumors (Figure 8A). We then applied the VMS2 classifier to pretreatment expression data from 380 OVs from ICON7, classifying 31% of the tumors as VMS2 and 69% of the tumors as non-VMS2 (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Non-VMS2 status predicts a favorable response to bevacizumab in OV. (A) Schematic of the samples used to train and test an ElasticNet classifier to identify tumors as VMS2 or non-VMS2 using expression values of the 24 vascular hub genes. The VMS2 classifier performed with 97% accuracy on an independent test data set (0.99 AUC). (B) The VMS2 classifier categorized 31% of OVs in the ICON7 trial data set as VMS2 and 69% as non-VMS2. Kaplan-Meier analysis comparing OS (C) and PFS (D) for patients with VMS2 or non-VMS2 tumors on bevacizumab. Forest plots show the association of non-VMS2 status, EI score, and VEGFA expression with survival. Adj., adjusted.

Next, we compared the OS and PFS of VMS2 and non-VMS2 tumors within the bevacizumab treatment arm using a univariate analysis by standard Kaplan-Meier testing and a multivariate analysis using Cox models adjusted for age and stage. Unexpectedly, we found that patients with OVs classified as non-VMS2 showed a trend toward greater benefit from bevacizumab compared with those classified as VMS2 in terms of OS (P = 0.09, adjusted for age and stage) and significantly greater benefit in PFS (P = 0.03, adjusted for age and stage) (Figure 8, C and D). We observed no significant difference in survival or disease progression between individuals with VMS2 or non-VMS2 tumors who were treated with carboplatin and paclitaxel without bevacizumab (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), suggesting that the influence of vascular subtyping was specific to VEGFA blockade. Importantly, neither the EI score nor VEGFA expression alone predicted a response to bevacizumab (Figure 8, C and D).

Next, we extended this analysis by determining whether the added clinical benefit of bevacizumab over chemotherapy alone — which led to FDA approval for its use in OV (53) — can be accounted for by patients with tumors classified as non-VMS2. The addition of bevacizumab conferred a progression-free survival (PFS) advantage over chemotherapy alone when all trial participants were included (Figure 9, A and D), confirming earlier findings (52). Importantly, patients with non-VMS2 ovarian tumors derived virtually all the benefit from the addition of bevacizumab (Figure 9, B and E), while patients with VMS2 tumors derived no benefit from the addition of the drug (Figure 9, C and F). We further observed that VMS6 tumors, which have elevated MMP9 levels, specifically accounted for much of the collective non-VMS2 response to bevacizumab (Supplemental Figure 11). While the basis for the finding that VEGF-high VMS2 ovarian tumors responded more poorly to anti-VEGF therapy than did non-VMS2 ovarian tumors remains uncertain (see Discussion), these data suggest that VMS classification may provide a useful metric for predicting the response to bevacizumab in OV that outperforms vascular density or VEGFA levels.