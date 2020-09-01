12(S)-HETE mediates diabetes-induced endothelial dysfunction by activating intracellular endothelial cell TRPV1

12(S)-HETE is a mediator of diabetes-induced endothelial dysfunction and mitochondrial dysfunction in endothelial cells. To assess a role of endothelium-derived 12(S)-HETE in diabetes-induced endothelial dysfunction, we generated mice with an endothelium-specific, tamoxifen-inducible knockout of the 12(S)-HETE–generating enzyme 12/15-lipoxygenase (12/15LO in mice) by breeding homozygous 12/15Lofl/fl mice exhibiting loxP sites flanking exons 2–5 of the 12/15Lo gene (19) to homozygosity with mice expressing Cre recombinase under the tamoxifen-inducible endothelium-specific vascular endothelial cadherin (VE-cadherin; Cdh5) promoter (ref. 20 and Figure 1A). Type 1 diabetes was induced in adult mice by a single streptozotocin injection, and similarly increased blood glucose levels were verified in WT, tamoxifen-treated Cre-negative, and Cre-positive mice 4 days and 4 weeks after injection (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136621DS1). While Cre-negative diabetic mice showed an increase in plasma 12(S)-HETE levels under diabetic conditions that was comparable to the increase seen in diabetic WT mice (361.3 ± 49.1 and 499.8 ± 137.3 ng/mL vs. 92.5 ± 15.5 and 155.2 ± 67.3 ng/mL in nondiabetic respective controls), Cre-positive diabetic mice exhibited no increase in 12(S)-HETE plasma levels in the presence of type 1 diabetes (215.5 ± 51.4 vs. 177 ± 33.4 ng/mL in nondiabetic Cre-positive control mice) (Supplemental Figure 2). Four weeks after streptozotocin injection, impaired endothelium-dependent vasodilation was exhibited in diabetic, tamoxifen-treated Cre-negative control mice (P < 0.001 vs. nondiabetic tamoxifen-treated Cre-negative mice) that was partly restored in endothelium-specific 12/15Lo-knockout mice (P < 0.001 vs. diabetic Cre-negative animals; Figure 1, B and C). In a second model, we compared the diabetic vascular response to injury by morphometrically assessing neointimal hyperplasia 3 weeks after ferric chloride–induced carotid artery injury. While diabetic Cre-negative mice showed increased neointima area and luminal stenosis compared with nondiabetic control mice (P < 0.001 and P < 0.05, respectively), Cre-positive diabetic mice exhibited similarly reduced neointima area and luminal stenosis compared with nondiabetic mice (Supplemental Figure 3). We next assessed whether exogenous administration of 12(S)-HpETE, the primary 12LOX metabolite and precursor of 12(S)-HETE, to human endothelial cells in vitro can affect mitochondrial integrity and endothelial cell function under normal-glucose conditions. Exposure of endothelial cells to 12(S)-HpETE in concentrations reported in patients with diabetes induced mitochondrial calcium influx and reduced mitochondrial membrane potential. Similar concentrations of 12(S)-HpETE impaired mitochondrial respiration (Figure 1, D–F) and reduced the ability of endothelial cells to form capillary-like networks on extracellular matrix (Supplemental Figure 4). To test whether increased 12(S)-HpETE levels contribute to impaired mitochondrial function induced by high levels of glucose, effects of 12LOX inhibitors were evaluated. Culture of endothelial cells under high-glucose conditions (30 mM) showed impaired mitochondrial function that was restored by exposure to the 12LOX inhibitors baicalein and phenidone (Figure 1, G and H).

Figure 1 12(S)-HETE mediates diabetes-induced endothelial and mitochondrial dysfunction. (A) Mice used to generate endothelium-specific 12/15Lo knockout mice. (B) Carbamoylcholine (Cch) induced vasorelaxation in murine mesenteric resistance arteries preconstricted with 10–5 M phenylephrine (Phe) in 12/15Lofl/fl mice positive (Cre–/T) or negative (Cre–/–) for the Cre transgene. Type 1 diabetes was induced by injection of streptozotocin (STZ), dissolved in sodium citrate (NaCi) serving as vehicle control in nondiabetic mice. ***P < 0.001 vs. as indicated, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni. n = 5 mice per group. M/I, moles per liter. (C) Representative pictures of Cch-induced vasorelaxation at 10–5 M. (D) Mitochondrial calcium influx over time detected as fluorescence intensity changes by flow cytometry in rhodamine-2–loaded (Rhod-2–loaded) human endothelial cells stimulated with 12(S)-HpETE, with time of addition indicated by arrows. Upper panel shows a representative flow cytometry dot plot, lower panel the quantitative summary of n = 6 independent experiments. Ethanol (EtOH) served as vehicle control. *P < 0.05 vs. mean baseline, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni. (E) Mitochondrial respiration (oxygen consumption rate, OCR) measured by a Seahorse extracellular flux analyzer. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 vs. EtOH, 1-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, n = 5–7 experiments per group. (F) Decline of mitochondrial membrane potential detected by flow cytometry as loss of red fluorescence. Two micromolar CCCP was used as positive control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. EtOH, 1-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, n = 5–7 independent experiments. (G) Extracellular flux analysis of high-glucose-exposed human endothelial cells. Inhibition of 12LOX by baicalein or phenidone improves mitochondrial OCR. Maximum mitochondrial respiration was assessed after addition of oligomycin (Oligo) and FCCP, indicated by arrows. **P < 0.01 baicalein, ##P < 0.01 phenidone vs. d-glucose only, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni. Pooled data from n = 5–8 independent experiments with each variant each analyzed in triplicate. (H) Summary of basal respiration data. **P < 0.01 vs. l-glucose, ##P < 0.01 vs. d-glucose, 1-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, n = 8 independent experiments. All graphs show mean ± SEM.

Expression and function of TRPV1 in human endothelial cells. 12(S)-HpETE is a potent agonist of TRPV1, inducing calcium flux (13). Exposure of patched endothelial cells to 10 μM capsaicin resulted in robust currents that were antagonized with 10 μM of the specific TRPV1 antagonist 4-(3-chloro-2-pyridinyl)-N-[4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)phenyl]-1-piperazine-carboxamide (BCTC) (Figure 2A). Western blot using TRPV1-specific antibodies (21) revealed the expression of an approximately 95–kDa–molecular weight protein. At the cell surface, TRPV1 is found glycosylated, resulting in a molecular weight of about 110 kDa (22), the protein size detected in murine dorsal root ganglion cells particularly enriched in TRPV1. In accordance with previous observations in other cell types such as cardiomyocytes (23), the existence of the 95 kDa protein size suggests that TRPV1 is located not only at the plasma membrane on endothelial cells but also intracellularly. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed that TRPV1 colocalizes with endothelial cell mitochondria (Figure 2C), and cell fractionation showed TRPV1 particularly enriched in organelle fractions containing mitochondria (Figure 2B). Further functional analysis of TRPV1 using capsaicin as agonist revealed an increase in cytosolic calcium in endothelial cells upon exposure that persisted when calcium was removed from extracellular medium (Figure 2D). Similar increases in calcium levels were observed in endothelial cell mitochondria, but these effects were absent after depletion of intracellular calcium stores (Figure 2E), suggesting that TRPV1 mobilizes and gates calcium from intracellular stores into the cytosol and — primarily or secondarily — to the mitochondria. Increase in mitochondrial calcium was further associated with loss of mitochondrial membrane potential and impaired mitochondrial respiration (Figure 2, F and G) that were further accompanied by impaired endothelial cell function (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 TRPV1, a receptor activated by 12(S)-HpETE, is present and functional in human endothelial cells, located intracellularly, and a mediator of mitochondrial dysfunction. (A) Representative patch clamp experiment of human endothelial cell exposure to 10 μM capsaicin shows currents induced by TRPV1 activation that are antagonized by 10 μM of the TRPV1 antagonist BCTC. Representative patch of n = 15 independent experiments. (B) Cell fractionation reveals that TRPV1 is enriched in fractions containing ER (here identified by GRP78 expression) and mitochondria (Mito, ATP5a). PM, plasma membrane, Na+/K+-ATPase. (C) Immunohistochemistry showing that TRPV1 (red) colocalizes with Tom20 (green) in human endothelial cells. Cell nuclei are stained with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D and E) Ten micromolar capsaicin (time point of addition indicated by arrow) induces increase in cytosolic calcium in Fluo-4–loaded HUVECs and increase in mitochondrial calcium in Rhod-2–loaded HUVECs independent of the presence (+ EC Ca2+) or absence (– EC Ca2+) of extracellular calcium but dependent on calcium in the ER since effects were absent after thapsigargin-induced ER depletion. *P < 0.01 vs. baseline fluorescence, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, n = 6 independent experiments. (F) One micromolar capsaicin induces decline in mitochondrial membrane potential indicated as decline in fluorescence intensity of TMRE-loaded human endothelial cells during live-cell imaging. *P < 0.05 vs. baseline fluorescence intensity, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, mean of at least 5 cells per high-power field in n = 5 independent experiments. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Prestimulation of human endothelial cells with 1 μM or 10 μM capsaicin reduces mitochondrial OCR. Maximum mitochondrial respiration was assessed after addition of oligomycin and FCCP, indicated by arrows. *P < 0.05 vs. baseline, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni. Pooled data from n = 5 independent experiments with each variant analyzed in triplicate. All graphs show mean ± SEM.

TRPV1 expression and function under high-glucose conditions and effects of TRPV1 deficiency in diabetic mice. To evaluate whether TRPV1 expression and function are affected by high-glucose conditions, patch clamp analysis of capsaicin-evoked responses was repeated in endothelial cells subjected to high-glucose conditions for 72 hours. In high-glucose-treated endothelial cells 10 μM capsaicin revealed induction of currents comparable to that observed previously (Figure 3A vs. Figure 2A). Western blot experiments showed that TRPV1 expression remained unchanged under high-glucose conditions in endothelial cells in vitro within 24 hours and up to 5 consecutive days (exemplarily shown in Figure 3B after 48 hours). To test whether TRPV1 deficiency is of relevance to diabetes-induced endothelial dysfunction, type 1 diabetes mellitus was induced in Trpv1-knockout and WT mice. Trpv1 knockout equally responded to streptozotocin injection with developing high glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 1), and mean 12(S)-HETE plasma levels increased more than 3-fold in diabetic compared with nondiabetic Trpv1-knockout mice (169.6 ± 41.6 vs. 47.5 ± 6.2 ng/mL, P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast to diabetic WT mice, diabetic Trpv1-knockout mice exhibited preserved endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation (P < 0.001; Figure 3C) and showed no impairment of regenerative responses after arterial injury (Supplemental Figure 6). In vitro, TRPV1 activation with capsaicin induced comparable decline in mitochondrial function in human endothelial cells cultured under high-glucose conditions versus under normal-glucose conditions (Figure 3D). Antagonizing TRPV1 with the specific antagonist BCTC in endothelial cells subjected to high d-glucose augmented mitochondrial respiration, and endothelial cells isolated from Trpv1-knockout mice were protected against high-glucose-induced mitochondrial dysfunction (Figure 3, E and F), suggesting that TRPV1 inhibition or absence exerts beneficial effects for the preservation of mitochondrial and endothelial cell function under high-glucose conditions.

Figure 3 TRPV1 presence and function are unaltered under high-glucose conditions and TRPV1 deficiency protects against diabetes-induced endothelial dysfunction. (A) Patch clamp experiments of human endothelial cells cultured under high levels of d-glucose (30 mM) show robust currents induced by 10 μM of capsaicin (CAP) that are antagonized by 10 μM of the TRPV1 antagonist BCTC. Representative result out of n = 10 independent experiments. (B) Representative Western blot of human endothelial cells cultured under high-glucose conditions for 24–96 hours (here 48 hours) shows that TRPV1 expression is not altered by high glucose. Twenty-five or 10 mM d-glucose was added to 5.5 mM d-glucose in media. Twenty-five or 15 mM l-glucose was added for osmotic control. (C) Cch-induced vasorelaxation in murine mesenteric resistance arteries preconstricted with 10–5 M phenylephrine shows that TRPV1-knockout (Trpv1–/–) mice are protected from diabetes-induced endothelial dysfunction. STZ, streptozotocin; NaCi, sodium citrate serving as vehicle control. ***P < 0.001 vs. as indicated, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni. Means were generated for each individual animal by analysis of 2 arteries, n = 10 animals per group. (D) Capsaicin reduces mitochondrial OCR in a comparable fashion in endothelial cells exposed to high levels of l- or d-glucose. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. DMSO or as indicated, 1-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, summary of n = 5–10 independent experiments. (E) Impaired mitochondrial respiration under high–d-glucose conditions (30 mM) in human endothelial cells is improved by coincubation with the TRPV1 antagonist BCTC. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 vs. as indicated, 1-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, n = 7 independent experiments. (F) High levels of d-glucose impair mitochondrial respiration in endothelial cells isolated from WT but not Trpv1–/– mice. Endothelial cells were analyzed from n = 5–6 independent isolations. ***P < 0.001 vs. l-glucose or as indicated. All graphs show mean ± SEM.

Importance of TRPV1 for mediating 12(S)-HETE effects. After verifying that both 12(S)-HETE and functional TRPV1 play a role in diabetes-induced endothelial dysfunction, we aimed to test the importance of TRPV1 for mediating 12(S)-HpETE effects. We first performed patch clamp experiments revealing that 12(S)-HpETE induced currents in endothelial cells comparable to those induced by the TRPV1 agonist capsaicin and that these currents could similarly be antagonized by the TRPV1 antagonist BCTC (Figure 4A). Next, we analyzed 12(S)-HpETE–evoked mitochondrial calcium influx in murine pulmonary endothelial cells isolated from WT and Trpv1-knockout mice. While 12(S)-HpETE induced mitochondrial calcium influx in endothelial cells from WT mice, these effects were absent in endothelial cells isolated from Trpv1-knockout mice (Figure 4B). Similar results were obtained regarding the effects of 12(S)-HETE on mitochondrial function, with 12(S)-HpETE effects absent in murine endothelial cells isolated from Trpv1-knockout in contrast to endothelial cells from WT mice (Figure 4C). Findings of impaired mitochondrial function further translated to endothelial function assessed in vitro as endothelial capillary-like tube formation on extracellular matrix equivalents. Here, 12(S)-HpETE impaired tube formation in endothelial cells isolated from WT but not Trpv1-knockout mice. 12(S)-HpETE effects in endothelial cells from WT mice were diminished in the presence of the TRPV1 antagonist BCTC (Figure 4, D and E), providing evidence that functional TRPV1 is required for 12(S)-HpETE to induce mitochondrial and endothelial cell dysfunction. In addition to 12(S)-HpETE, the human 12LOX and murine 12/15LO enzyme also generates 15(S)-HpETE, and 15(S)-HpETE also activates TRPV1, although with reduced potency compared with 12(S)-HpETE (13). To assess a possible role of 15(S)-HpETE in contributing to the observed effects in type 1 diabetes, 15(S)-HpETE plasma concentrations were determined in diabetic and nondiabetic mice. 15(S)-HpETE levels were 10-fold lower in nondiabetic mice compared with 12(S)-HpETE concentrations (20.8 ± 1.3 vs. 239.7 ± 60.48 ng/mL) and were not elevated under diabetic conditions (80.2 ± 13.9 ng/mL in diabetic mice, P = NS vs. nondiabetic mice; Supplemental Figure 7A). In line with the previously reported potency of 15(S)-HpETE to activate TRPV1, exogenously administered 15(S)-HpETE also triggered mitochondrial calcium influx, although less potently compared with 12(S)-HpETE in human endothelial cells. In contrast to 12(S)-HpETE, 15(S)-HpETE did not induce mitochondrial dysfunction in endothelial cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D).

Figure 4 12(S)-HpETE effects on mitochondrial and endothelial function are mediated by TRPV1. (A) Patch clamp experiments with human endothelial cells show that 700 nM 12(S)-HpETE induces currents comparable to those induced by 10 μM capsaicin and that these currents are antagonized by 10 μM of the TRPV1 antagonist BCTC. (B) Mitochondrial calcium increase induced by 1 μM 12(S)-HpETE added as indicated by the arrow and assessed as increase in fluorescence intensity of Rhod-2–loaded murine endothelial cells isolated from WT (dashed lines) versus Trpv1–/– mice. **P < 0.01 vs. baseline, 2-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, summary of n = 5 independent experiments. (C) Mitochondrial OCR is reduced by 100 nM 12(S)-HpETE in endothelial cells from WT but not Trpv1–/– mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. EtOH or as indicated, 1-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, n = 5–10 independent experiments. (D and E) Effects of 12(S)-HpETE on endothelial capillary-like tube formation on Matrigel. Effects of 100 nM 12(S)-HpETE are absent in murine endothelial cells isolated from Trpv1–/– mice and endothelial cells isolated from WT mice in the presence of 10 μM of the TRPV1 antagonist BCTC. *P <0.05, ***P < 0.001 vs. EtOH or as indicated, 1-way ANOVA/Bonferroni, n = 5–10 independent experiments. Scale bar: 500 μm. All data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Targeting the TRPV1 TRP box ameliorates diabetes-induced vascular pathology. Based on the findings reported above, we hypothesized that abrogation of 12(S)-HpETE–mediated TRPV1 activation can reduce high-glucose-induced mitochondrial dysfunction in endothelial cells and protect against vascular pathology in diabetes. To block 12(S)-HpETE–induced TRPV1 activation, we used a peptide constituting parts of the conserved TRP box of TRPV1 coupled to a transactivator of transcription (TAT) linker previously used to inhibit TRPV1 activation (V1-cal; Figure 5A and ref. 23). Patch clamp analysis confirmed that 12(S)-HpETE was unable to evoke currents in V1-cal–loaded human endothelial cells in contrast to the 12(S)-HpETE response detected in cells loaded with TAT linker protein (Figure 5B). Preincubation with V1-cal abolished 12(S)-HpETE–induced mitochondrial calcium influx in contrast to 12(S)-HpETE effects in endothelial cells preincubated with the TAT linker protein or a scrambled version of V1-cal (V1-scr) coupled to TAT used as controls (Figure 5C). V1-cal but not TAT or V1-scr reduced 12(S)-HpETE–induced decrease of mitochondrial respiration (Figure 5D) and abolished the effects of 12(S)-HpETE that impaired endothelial cell capillary-like tube formation (Supplemental Figure 8). Notably, neither V1-cal, the TAT linker protein, nor V1-scr altered 12LOX expression in human endothelial cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 9). In vivo, injection of V1-cal, TAT, or V1-scr for 4 consecutive days 4 weeks after streptozotocin injection revealed that V1-cal but not TAT or V1-scr was able to improve endothelial dysfunction in diabetic mice (Figure 5E). Continuous delivery of V1-cal via subcutaneously implanted osmotic minipumps for 3 weeks after arterial injury in diabetic mice improved vascular regeneration compared with histomorphometrically assessed quantitative measures of nondiabetic control mice (Supplemental Figure 10). In V1-cal–treated diabetic mice, 12(S)-HETE concentrations were undetectable in murine plasma, possibly owing to formation of complexes of 12(S)-HpETE with V1-cal.