Might β3-adrenergic receptor agonists be useful in disorders of glucose homeostasis?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI136476
Department of Medicine and Department of Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Jeffrey S. Flier, 220 Longwood Ave., Goldenson 542, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.432.1501; Email: Jeffrey_flier@hms.harvard.edu.
Find articles by Flier, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published March 23, 2020 - More info
Brown and beige adipose tissues contain thermogenic fat cells that can be activated by β3-adrenergic receptor agonists. In rodents, such drugs both diminish obesity and improve glucose homeostasis. In this issue of the JCI, O’Mara et al. and Finlin and Memetimin et al. report that chronic administration of the approved β3 agonist mirabegron to human subjects was without effect on body weight or fat mass, but improved several measures of glucose homeostasis. Though the mechanisms mediating these metabolic effects are uncertain, the data suggest that β3 agonists could have therapeutic utility in disorders of glucose homeostasis.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.