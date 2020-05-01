Commentary 10.1172/JCI136476

Might β3-adrenergic receptor agonists be useful in disorders of glucose homeostasis?

Jeffrey S. Flier

Department of Medicine and Department of Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey S. Flier, 220 Longwood Ave., Goldenson 542, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.432.1501; Email: Jeffrey_flier@hms.harvard.edu.

First published March 23, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2180–2182. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136476.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 23, 2020 - Version history

Brown and beige adipose tissues contain thermogenic fat cells that can be activated by β3-adrenergic receptor agonists. In rodents, such drugs both diminish obesity and improve glucose homeostasis. In this issue of the JCI, O’Mara et al. and Finlin and Memetimin et al. report that chronic administration of the approved β3 agonist mirabegron to human subjects was without effect on body weight or fat mass, but improved several measures of glucose homeostasis. Though the mechanisms mediating these metabolic effects are uncertain, the data suggest that β3 agonists could have therapeutic utility in disorders of glucose homeostasis.

