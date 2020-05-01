Chronic mirabegron treatment increases human brown fat, HDL cholesterol, and insulin sensitivity

Sample size calculation. Our previous studies showed that BAT activity is not normally distributed; rather, it is right skewed (7, 22). Thus, our sample-size determination was based on log 10 BAT activity. Since there were no published studies assessing the effects of mirabegron on log 10 BAT activity, we studied a similar cohort exposed to chronic cold exposure (32) and found changes in log 10 BAT volume of +0.21 ± 0.25 mL. Since BAT volume correlates with BAT activity (12), we then determined that a sample size of 14 women was necessary to detect whether a change in BAT metabolic activity was different from a null hypothesis of 0.00 with 80% power using a paired Student’s t test with a significance level of 0.05 and a correlation (R) of 0.50. Treatment was nonblinded for both the staff and study participants.

Subject information and protocol design. The inclusion criteria included generally healthy women between the age 18 and 40 years. Exclusion included were as described (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03049462). Only women were recruited, because they were not included in our previous studies, which used a 200-mg mirabegron dose that can cause QT prolongation above 450 ms in women but not men (60). The protocol included a screening visit at which we conducted a medical history and physical examination, measured metabolites and hormones, and assessed the heart rhythm via ECG; 2 study visits (days 0–1 and days 27–28); and a follow-up safety visit to reassess HR and rhythm, inquire about any adverse effects, and measure plasma mirabegron, as described below and in Figure 1A. In practice, day 28 was 28 ± 0.4 days after day 0, and the follow-up safety visit was 16 ± 0.7 days after day 28. Mean daily temperatures in Bethesda, Maryland, for the 20 months of the study were obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cdo-web/search) and are displayed in Supplemental Figure 8 in relation to the subjects’ individual study days. When a specific day’s temperature was not available, we used the day that was closest in time to the actual study day.

Twenty-two subjects were enrolled in the study, but 1 was ineligible to participate, and 7 either withdrew or were lost to follow-up prior to initiation. All 14 subjects who initiated the study completed it. Four of the 14 subjects reported travel outside of the Bethesda, Maryland, area during the study period and could not be included in subsequent analyses related to outdoor temperature. Subjects were asked to keep consistent weight maintenance diets and exercise habits over the course of the study. All 14 subjects who initiated the study completed it. There was high daily adherence to medication administration, which was monitored using Nomi SMRxT Real-time medication adherence technology and also assessed by measuring trough concentrations of mirabegron 2 weeks and 4 weeks after study day 1.

Metabolic testing on day 0 and day 27. Healthy volunteers who passed screening were admitted to the Metabolic Clinical Research Unit (MCRU) at the NIH Hatfield Clinical Research Center the evening before testing at initiation (day 0) and completion (day 27) of the study. The goal was to study all subjects on days 0–1 and days 27–28, on the same day of their menstrual cycles. In practice, the difference in days of the cycle between days 0 and 1 and days 27 and 28 was –0.6 ± 2.3 days. Of the 14 subjects, 12 were studied within the first 3 weeks of their menstrual cycles. During the evenings prior to the FSIGT test and the BAT imaging, the subjects ate a weight-maintenance, caffeine-free dinner of 716 ± 111 kcal with a macronutrient distribution of 55% carbohydrate, 15% protein, and 30% fat (61, 62). Prior to 0000 hours, the subjects were provided a high-carbohydrate, high-protein snack that was 251 ± 49 kcal. Inpatient rooms were kept at 24°C, and the subjects were asked to go to sleep at the same time each night. Clothing was standardized during each metabolic chamber stay as described previously (12).

The subjects fasted from 0000 hours until completion of testing later that day (day 0 and day 27). The subjects first underwent a FSIGT test from 0800–1100 hours. At time 0, the participants received an intravenous bolus of glucose (0.3 g/kg body weight). At 20 minutes, a bolus of insulin (0.03 U/kg body weight) was administered. Blood samples (~2 mL) for glucose and insulin were taken at –10, –1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 120, 150, and 180 minutes. Afterwards, the subjects met with a dietician to review food intake records and collect anthropometric measurements (neck, waist, hip, arm, and leg circumference and length) in triplicate. Liver stiffness and steatosis were assessed using vibration-controlled transient elastography (VCTE) and continuous attenuation parameter (CAP) measurements, respectively, with the FibroScan device (Echosens) and the M probe. Ten valid measurements were obtained, and the median result was used. Afterwards, the participants ate an isocaloric lunch and underwent ECG testing. At 1500 hours, the subjects performed a VO 2max test to measure volitional fatigue on a cycle ergometer under a 15- to 20-W/min continuous ramp protocol. At 1700 hours, a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan was performed (iDXA, GE Healthcare). At 1800 hours, the subjects entered the metabolic chamber.

Quantification of metabolic activity, physiological, and clinical measurements. The subjects stayed in the metabolic chamber for 20 hours (1800–1400 hours), during which energy expenditure and respiratory quotient were measured via indirect calorimetry from oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide production, and the ECG was recorded by a Holter monitor (Del Mar-Reynolds). Energy expenditure and RQ were calculated for the entire 20-hour chamber stay, and the first and last 30 minutes were excluded in determining the overall energy expenditure and RQ. At 1800 hours, the participants were provided an isocaloric dinner and snack; they fasted from 0 hours until exiting the chamber the following day (day 1 and day 28). Thirteen of the 14 enrolled subjects completed the full overnight stay in the metabolic chamber. One subject entered the metabolic chamber at 0800 hours on day 1 and day 28 instead of 1800 hours the prior night because of scheduling constraints. HR and blood pressure were determined as described previously(7, 63). Core temperature was measured by the participant using a handheld infrared tympanic thermometer (PRO4000, Braun).

The relative humidity of each chamber was maintained between 30% and 50%. The chamber’s temperature was set to 26°C to ensure that BAT was not activated by cold exposure. While in the chamber, the subjects were asked to minimize their physical activity and stay awake other than during their nightly sleep period. Sleep actigraphy was measured using triaxial accelerometers (Actigraph GT3X+, Actigraph) worn on the wrist. The Cole-Kripke algorithm implemented in ActiLife software (version 6.12.0) was used to detect time in bed, sleep onset, and awakenings and recorded total minutes in bed, total sleep time, and sleep efficiency, which is the ratio of the 2 (64).

Between 0825 and 0855 hours and 1310 and 1340 hours, the participants sat upright and still, without any physical activity. These inactive periods provided motion-free data to calculate REE and resting HR. The study subjects were administered 100 mg mirabegron at 0900 hours (+0 minutes). Blood samples used to measure blood metabolites were obtained 60 minutes prior to mirabegron dosing (0800 hours) and then 60 minutes prior to exiting the metabolic chamber (1300 hours). Blood samples used to test for plasma mirabegron concentrations were obtained at +0, +30, +60, +120, +180, +210, +240, +270, +300, and +360 minutes relative to the time of drug administration (0900 hours). Four hours after mirabegron administration (1300 hours), the subjects were injected with a 185-MBq (5-mCi) bolus of 18F-FDG for PET/CT scanning, after which they spent an additional 60 minutes inside the chamber with limited physical activity to allow for uptake of the radioactive tracer.

PET/CT images were acquired and analyzed as described previously (12, 65). In brief, PET/CT images were reconstructed into image voxels of 1.45 × 1.45 × 1.5 mm for PET and 0.98 × 0.98 × 1.5 mm for CT and uploaded into ImageJ (NIH) for image processing (66). The PET/CT Viewer plug-in with features customized for BAT quantification was used in each of the subsequent analyses. Specific CT density ranges were used to identify fat (–300 to –10 HU) from air and other tissues. 18F-FDG uptake (g/mL) in each PET image voxel was quantified as a standardized uptake value (SUV) initially normalized to the individual’s lean body mass. Both PET SUV and CT HU criteria were met to identify metabolically active adipose tissue.

BAT metabolic activity, defined as BAT volume multiplied by the SUV mean, where the SUV mean is the average radioactivity concentration in BAT divided by the injected 18F-FDG dose per body weight. BAT metabolic activity along with BAT volume; BAT, skeletal muscle, and scWAT SUV max ; and gallbladder volume were quantified as previously described (7, 12, 65). One region of interest (ROI) was created on each axial slice, avoiding regions that were not metabolically active fat in order to minimize false-positive detection. ROI selection began at the slice corresponding to vertebra C3 and continued inferiorly until the umbilicus. All axial ROIs were summed to calculate total body BAT volume and activity, and SUVs were averaged to determine the mean (SUV mean ). The study parameters are also summarized in Supplemental Tables 10–13 according to the Brown Adipose Reporting Criteria in Imaging STudies (BARCIST 1.0) criteria (67).

Measurement of plasma mirabegron and individual bile acid concentrations via UPLC-MS/MS. Detection and quantification of mirabegron were achieved by ultraperformance liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS) utilizing a Thermo Scientific Vanquish UPLC with a Thermo Scientific ALTIS triple quadrupole mass spectrometer as described previously (7). Individual bile acid detection and quantification were achieved using a Thermo Scientific Vanquish UPLC with a Thermo Scientific ALTIS triple quadrupole mass spectrometer and heated electrospray ionization (HESI-II) in negative ion mode (2500 V). Bile acid quantitation and the internal standard were based on the retention time and m/z.

Calibration stock solutions and internal standard 2H 4 -CDCA (10 ng/nL) were prepared in MeOH and stored at 4°C. Calibration stock standards (50 μL) were mixed with 50 μL H 2 O and 150 μL internal standard for LC-MS analysis, and plasma samples were prepared by protein precipitation with 50 μL plasma mixed with 50 μL MeOH and 150 μL internal standard, vortexed, and then centrifuged at 4°C, 14,000 rpm for 15 minutes. The supernatant was transferred into a LC-MS vial. The injection volume was 2 μL.

HPLC-grade solvents and LC-MS modifiers were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. A Waters Acquity UPLC BEH C18, 2.1 × 100 mm, 1.7-μm column was maintained at 40°C. Solvent A contained H 2 O, 5 mM NH 4 OAc with 0.012% FA, and solvent B contained MeOH, 5 mM NH 4 OAc with 0.012% FA. The flow rate was 400 μL/min, the gradient was started at 30% B from 0 minutes to 0.5 minutes, increased to 95% B at 12 minutes, maintained at 95% B to 14 minutes, and then returned to 30% B at 15 minutes to 18 minutes. Bile acid standards were analyzed, and the calibration curve had a minimum R2 of 0.99 or greater with 1/× weighting.

Measurement of metabolites, hormones, and adipokines. Glucose, insulin, NEFAs, glucagon, growth hormone, total T3, free T4, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), parathyroid hormone (PTH), total protein, creatine kinase, pyruvate, lactate, cortisol, norepinephrine, epinephrine, and dopamine were measured at the NIH’s Department of Laboratory Medicine. For epinephrine and dopamine concentrations that were below the assay detection limit, the half-minimum value was imputed. Lipid profile (total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol [HDL-C], LDL-C, and TGs), were measured using the Roche Cobas 6000 analyzer (Roche Diagnostics).

Metabolic proteins and hormones were measured at the NIDDK Clinical Core Lab. A colorimetric assay kit was used to measure β-hydroxybutyrate (Cayman Chemical). Total bile acids were measured in plasma using the NBT kit from Diazyme. FGF-19, leptin, and adiponectin were measured using Quantikine ELISA kits (R&D Systems). Active glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), active GIP, active ghrelin, total peptide YY (PYY), total GIP, and FGF21 were measured in plasma containing dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-IV) and protease inhibitors from Sigma-Aldrich using immunoassay kits from Meso Scale Discovery. ApoA1, ApoE, ApoB100, and ApoC3 were measured in plasma samples using the MILLIPLEX Human Apolipoprotein Magnetic Bead Panel (MilliporeSigma) based on Luminex xMAP technology.

Human islet studies. Islets from previously nondiabetic or type 2 diabetic human cadaver donor pancreases were obtained via the NIDDK-sponsored Integrated Islet Distribution Program as described before (68). mRNA was extracted and quantified via quantitative PCR as described previously (7).

Statistics. After completing the study of 14 subjects with detectable BAT, data were analyzed with JMP 13.0.0 software (SAS Institute) and GraphPad Prism 7.0 (GraphPad Software). To evaluate the primary endpoint, a paired Student’s t test was applied to log-transformed data, which was the prespecified analysis. All other paired comparisons were performed using either a paired Student’s t test or a repeated-measures ANOVA, with the assumption that the underlying distributions were normal. Simple linear regression was used to determine how the difference in mean outdoor temperature between day 1 and day 28 affected log 10 BAT activity. All P values were 2 tailed, with statistical significance set at a P value of 0.05 or less for comparisons associated with the anthropometric, pharmacokinetic, bioenergetic, and glucometabolic measures. For the behaviors of the 38 metabolites and hormones in Supplemental Table 5, the critical P value was determined using a Benjamini-Hochberg FDR of Q = 0.25 (69).

Study approval. This clinical trial was registered with Clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03049462) and has the FDA Investigational New Drug registration number 116246. This study was approved by the Human Studies Institutional Review Board of the NIDDK and the NIH Radiation Safety Committee. Healthy volunteers were recruited by word of mouth or through the Patient Recruitment and Public Liaison Office of the Clinical Center and provided written informed consent according to Declaration of Helsinki principles.