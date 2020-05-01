The β3-adrenergic receptor agonist mirabegron improves glucose homeostasis in obese humans

Effect of mirabegron treatment on lipid and glucose homeostasis. A flow diagram showing the subject recruitment and study design is shown in Figure 1. We observed no significant change in body weight after treatment with mirabegron (Table 1). Consistent with this, mirabegron treatment did not change any measure of body composition (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134892DS1) or resting energy expenditure (Supplemental Table 2). Mirabegron treatment did not significantly change plasma lipid levels, although there was a trend toward a reduction in total cholesterol (Table 1; P = 0.09). In addition, there were no reported side effects, in particular, no cardiovascular side effects such as palpitations or rapid pulse. Blood pressure and heart rate did not change with treatment (Table 1), consistent with previous studies (34).

Figure 1 Flow chart of the study design and analysis of the research participants. Sixty-seven research subjects were assessed, and 39 were randomized into 3 drug treatment groups. The results for the subjects in the pioglitazone and combination therapy groups will be presented in a future publication. Thirteen subjects were in the mirabegron treatment group, and all completed the study.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of study subjects and treatment responses

We assessed glucose homeostasis with an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) and measurement of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels. Fasting blood glucose was not affected by mirabegron treatment (Table 1); however, mirabegron treatment significantly improved overall oral glucose tolerance (P < 0.01; n = 12), as shown in Figure 2A. The glucose concentration 120 minutes after oral glucose ingestion was significantly lower after mirabegron treatment (Table 1; P < 0.01). A subset of subjects had impaired glucose tolerance, and their 120-minutes glucose levels decreased from 165 mg/dL to 120 mg/dL after treatment. Among the 13 subjects, 9 had prediabetes according to American Diabetes Association criteria (i.e., having any one of the following: fasting glucose levels of 100–125 mg/dL, 120-minute glucose levels of 140–199 mg/dL, or HbA1c between 5.7% and 6.4%). Following mirabegron treatment for 12 weeks, 5 of the 9 subjects were no longer prediabetic (i.e., did not meet any of the criteria described above). Overall, these subjects did not have diabetes, and the mean HbA1c level of the group was 5.6% ± 0.1% at baseline (Table 1). HbA1c was significantly lower after mirabegron treatment (Table 1; P = 0.01), consistent with the overall improvement in glucose tolerance.

Figure 2 Mirabegron treatment improves glucose homeostasis in obese, insulin-resistant subjects. Subjects were treated with mirabegron (50 mg/day) for 12 weeks. OGTTs and euglycemic clamps were performed at baseline and after treatment. (A) OGTT results and AUC for all subjects (n = 12). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. OGTT data were analyzed by a 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA (***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001); AUC data were analyzed by a paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (**P < 0.01). (B) Euglycemic clamping was performed at an insulin infusion rate of 1.0 mU/kg/min, and the GIR was determined before and after treatment. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 13) and were analyzed by a paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (*P < 0.05). (C) The insulinogenic index was determined from the results of the oral glucose tolerance test. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 12) and were analyzed by a paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (*P < 0.05). (D) The disposition index is the product of (C) insulin sensitivity and (D) the insulinogenic index. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 12). **P < 0.01, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) BAT volume was quantified by PET-CT scans before and after treatment. Eight subjects had no BAT at baseline, and BAT did not increase after treatment of these subjects. (F) The change in SC WAT beiging was calculated as the difference in UCP1 protein expression before and after treatment. The change in the disposition index (D) and the change in UCP1 in SC WAT were analyzed by regression analysis. The Spearman’s correlation coefficient and P value are indicated in F.

Insulin sensitivity and pancreatic β cell function. To determine the underlying mechanisms for the improved glucose tolerance, we evaluated insulin sensitivity and pancreatic β cell function using the results obtained from both the OGTT and euglycemic clamp. Mirabegron treatment did not significantly change baseline insulin levels (Table 1), nor did it change the homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) or the Matsuda index, which are measures of insulin sensitivity derived from the results of the OGTT (33). However, the results from euglycemic clamps, which are the gold standard for measuring insulin sensitivity (35), revealed that mirabegron treatment consistently and significantly increased the glucose infusion rate (GIR) by approximately 12% (Figure 2B; P = 0.03). Using glucose and insulin values from the OGTT, we calculated the insulinogenic index as an indicator of unadjusted insulin secretion. Using the insulin sensitivity from the clamp and the insulinogenic index, we then calculated insulin secretion adjusted for insulin sensitivity to obtain the disposition index value (36). We found that mirabegron treatment significantly increased both the insulinogenic index (Figure 2C; P = 0.02) and the disposition index (Figure 2D; P = 0.01), indicating improved β cell function. We measured insulin levels during the OGTT (Supplemental Figure 1A) and the euglycemic clamps (Supplemental Figure 1B) and did not find evidence that mirabegron changed insulin clearance rates. Finally, although there was no significant weight loss, some individuals did weigh less after mirabegron treatment. We therefore performed analyses to determine whether the percentage of weight change influenced insulin sensitivity, but found no significant relationship (P = 0.55). Together, these results indicate that the improvement in glucose tolerance was the result of both increased β cell function and improved insulin sensitivity.

Beige adipose tissue and BAT. The β3-AR has a restricted tissue distribution, with expression reported in white and brown adipocytes and bladder smooth muscle cells. It is thus possible that the effects on insulin sensitivity and β cell function observed in our study were not direct but rather the result of SC WAT beiging or brown fat induction. Indeed, the activity of both beige adipose tissue and BAT is associated with improved glucose homeostasis and postulated to involve the secretion of “batokines” to communicate with peripheral tissues (20). In previous studies, mirabegron was demonstrated to cause an acute increase in BAT activity in young, lean male subjects with detectable levels of BAT at baseline and was more effective at the higher dose of 200 mg, which is 4 times the FDA-approved dose (31, 32). To determine whether chronic mirabegron treatment (50 mg/day) increased BAT activity in older, insulin-resistant individuals, we performed cold-stimulated PET-CT before and after mirabegron treatment. As shown in Figure 2E, mirabegron treatment did not increase BAT volume. Notably, 8 of the subjects had no demonstrable BAT at baseline, and there was no increase in BAT in these subjects following mirabegron treatment. There was also no increase in any measure of glucose uptake by BAT (Supplemental Table 3).

We previously observed that mirabegron treatment significantly induced beiging of SC WAT in 6 subjects (30) who were among the 13 subjects in this report. Consistent with that study, we found that mirabegron treatment increased protein expression of the beige adipose markers UCP1 (2.4-fold, P < 0.0001), transmembrane protein 26 (TMEM26) (4.2-fold, P < 0.001), and cell death–inducing DFFA-like effector A (CIDEA) (2.4-fold, P < 0.01) in SC WAT within the entire cohort (n = 13). Since mirabegron treatment increased beige fat, we determined whether the change in adipose beiging correlated with the changes in insulin sensitivity or the disposition index. This analysis revealed that the change in UCP1 protein expression in SC WAT significantly correlated with the change in the disposition index, indicating a possible beneficial relationship between beige fat and pancreatic β cell function (Figure 2F; P = 0.05). Although we found a relationship between the change in UCP1 protein expression in SC WAT and the insulinogenic index, this change did not reach statistical significance (r = 0.46; P = 0.12). The change in UCP1 protein expression in SC WAT did not significantly correlate with the change in the GIR (P = 0.27).

Systemic inflammation and skeletal muscle lipotoxicity. Inflammation and lipotoxicity are both implicated in the development of insulin resistance and reduced β cell function in the context of obesity in humans. We measured plasma levels of adiponectin, high-molecular-weight (HMW) adiponectin, TNF-α, and monocyte chemoattractant protein 1 (MCP1). Plasma levels of TNF-α, MCP1, or total or HMW adiponectin did not change after mirabegron treatment (Supplemental Table 4). We measured triglyceride (TG), diacylglyceride (DAG), and ceramide levels in vastus lateralis muscle biopsies to determine whether mirabegron treatment reduced lipotoxicity. Mirabegron treatment caused a slight reduction in TG levels (Figure 3A; P = 0.04) but did not reduce levels of the lipotoxic lipids ceramide or DAG (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 Mirabegron treatment reduces skeletal muscle TGs, but not toxic lipids, and promotes fiber-type switching to type I fibers. Lipids were extracted from skeletal muscle obtained from vastus lateralis biopsies and the levels of the indicated lipids were measured as described in Methods. The levels of (A) TG, (B) DAG, and (C) ceramide before and after mirabegron treatment were determined. (D–G) mRNA expression of genes in muscle was determined by real-time RT-PCR. (H) Representative images of muscle stained for MyHC I, MyHC IIa, and MyHC IIx before and after mirabegron treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I–L) Quantification of type I, type IIa, and type IIx fibers. Data are expressed as the percentage of total fibers and indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 12–13). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We investigated mechanisms for the reduction in muscle TG. PPARγ coactivator 1 α (PGC1α) is part of a transcriptional network that regulates muscle fiber type determination and promotes fatty acid oxidation, mitochondrial biogenesis, and type I fiber formation (37, 38). PGC1A mRNA expression was significantly increased in muscle following mirabegron treatment (Figure 3D; P < 0.05). Both mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM1) and cyclooxygenase IV (COX IV) were increased after mirabegron treatment (Figure 3, E and F; P < 0.01), consistent with the induction of PGC1A. In addition to PGC1A, we measured the mRNA expression of perilipin 5 (PLIN5), which is associated with increased insulin sensitivity. This increase is thought to be due to the ability of PLIN5 to promote fatty acid oxidation (39). We observed that PLIN5 was upregulated with mirabegron treatment (Figure 3G; P < 0.01). A possible explanation for these changes in gene expression is that mirabegron treatment changed the fiber type composition of skeletal muscle; therefore, we quantified type I, type IIa, type IIx, and type IIa /IIx fibers. As shown in Figure 3, H–L, the percentage of type I fibers significantly increased (P < 0.01), the percentage of type IIa fibers significantly decreased (P < 0.05), and neither type IIx nor type IIa/IIx fibers changed following mirabegron treatment.

Real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) revealed no mRNA expression of the β3-AR in muscle; as expected, we were able to detect mRNA expression of the β2-AR (data not shown). Activation of the β2-AR causes skeletal muscle hypertrophy (40); however, we did not detect an increase in the size of the muscle fibers (data not shown), suggesting that mirabegron did not cause activation of β2-ARs at the dose used in this study. Thus, these changes in skeletal muscle induced by mirabegron treatment are probably caused by an indirect mechanism that is possibly related to SC WAT beiging. To test this concept in vitro, we prepared conditioned medium (CM) from untreated adipocytes and from adipocytes treated with mirabegron for 16 hours. We then treated differentiated human myotubes with mirabegron, CM from differentiated human adipocytes, or CM from adipocytes treated with mirabegron for 16 hours. We found that CM from untreated adipocytes did not induce PGC1A mRNA expression in myotubes; however, myotubes that were incubated with CM from adipocytes that were treated with mirabegron had significantly increased levels of PGC1A expression (Figure 4; P < 0.001), suggesting that mirabegron treatment caused adipocytes to release a factor that induced PGC1A mRNA expression in muscle. As an additional control to account for any effect of mirabegron on myotubes, we harvested CM from adipocytes and then added mirabegron to it and treated myotubes with this medium. CM from adipocytes treated with mirabegron induced higher PGC1A expression in myotubes than did media in which mirabegron was added after harvesting the CM from adipocytes. (Figure 4; P < 0.05).

Figure 4 CM isolated from adipocytes treated with mirabegron induces PGC1α expression in human myotubes in vitro. Differentiated human adipocytes, with or without 100 nM mirabegron treatment for 16 hours, and the CM was isolated as described in Methods. An additional control was made by adding mirabegron to the CM after the CM was isolated from the adipocytes. The human myotubes were then incubated with 0.025% DMSO (Control), mirabegron (25 nM), adipocyte CM (25%), mirabegron-treated adipocyte CM (25%), or adipocyte CM plus mirabegron (25%). The final concentration of mirabegron was 25 nM. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Adipose tissue remodeling. We have previously reported that phospho–hormone–sensitive lipase (HSL) is increased after mirabegron treatment (30), suggesting that mirabegron stimulates cAMP signaling in adipocytes. To determine whether mirabegron treatment stimulates lipolysis, we measured nonesterified fatty acids (NEFAs) and glycerol in the CM from adipose explants from subjects before and after treatment. We found that glycerol was significantly higher in the medium of adipose tissue after mirabegron treatment (Figure 5A; P < 0.01) and that plasma NEFA levels were higher after mirabegron treatment (Figure 5B; P < 0.05). Elevated plasma NEFA levels are thought to contribute to ectopic lipid accumulation and inhibition of insulin receptor signaling in the liver and skeletal muscle. Acute exposure of β cells to NEFAs stimulates insulin secretion, but chronic exposure causes lipotoxicity and inhibits insulin secretion (41–43). As described above, ceramide and DAG levels in skeletal muscle were not elevated, despite the increase in plasma NEFAs. This raises the interesting possibility that β3-AR stimulation of beiging induces compensatory mechanisms, such as the fiber-type switching to the more oxidative type I muscle fibers described above, allowing for improved peripheral tissue function even in the presence of increased plasma NEFA levels.

Figure 5 Mirabegron treatment stimulates lipolysis. (A) Adipose tissue (0.5 g) from the SC WAT biopsy was placed in medium and kept at 37°C for 1 hour, and the level of glycerol was determined in the adipose tissue explant CM before and after treatment. (B) Plasma NEFA levels were determined before and after treatment. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 13). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To gain further insight into the effects of mirabegron on adipose tissue, we analyzed SC WAT gene expression before and after treatment using the NanoString nCounter Multiplex system. The panel of 160 genes consisted of adipokines, cytokines, immune cell markers, and genes involved in adipocyte function, angiogenesis, and fibrosis (Supplemental Table 5). Fatty acid–binding protein 4 (FABP4) mRNA expression was significantly induced following mirabegron treatment (Table 2; P < 0.01). FABP4, a lipid chaperone, is regulated by fatty acids (44) and is probably induced by mirabegron treatment in response to increased lipolysis. Collagen 6 and elastin as well as metalloproteinases and tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases (TIMPs) were significantly changed by mirabegron treatment, and most of these were lower after treatment (Table 2), suggesting a reduction in extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling. The mRNA expression levels of 2 genes encoding secreted proteins with known effects on insulin resistance were changed: fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which has overall beneficial effects on metabolic homeostasis, was induced by mirabegron treatment, and resistin, which is associated with insulin resistance, was suppressed by mirabegron treatment. Retinol-binding protein 4 (RBP4) mRNA expression was elevated; RBP4 is a secreted protein that is postulated to promote local adipose tissue inflammation; however, we did not find increased inflammatory gene expression. Also, mirabegron treatment did not affect the expression of any of the β-ARs (Supplemental Figure 2). Overall, mirabegron treatment yielded many changes in SC WAT gene expression that indicated a shift toward an improvement in adipose tissue function. Finally, we found that mirabegron did not induce changes in the plasma levels of resistin, FGF21, adipsin, or leptin proteins (Supplemental Table 4).

Table 2 Changes in SC WAT gene expression caused by mirabegron

To assess adipose tissue inflammation, we measured adipose tissue macrophage polarization in response to mirabegron. The numbers of CD163+CD68+ macrophages were increased in SC WAT after mirabegron treatment (P < 0.05), but the numbers of CD86+CD68+ macrophages were not changed (Figure 6, A and B). This result indicates a shift toward M2 macrophage polarization and suggests reduced adipose dysfunction, consistent with the results of the gene expression analysis. Finally, we found that UCP1 was often present as punctate staining in small cells between the large, unilocular adipocytes. UCP1 staining colocalized with CD163, and UCP1+CD163+ cells significantly increased in SC WAT after mirabegron treatment (Figure 6, C and D; P < 0.001). These results suggest that UCP1 is not only present in beige adipocytes but is also expressed in alternatively activated macrophages, which may play an important role in beige adipose tissue in humans.

Figure 6 Mirabegron treatment increases alternatively activated macrophages in SC WAT. To characterize macrophage polarization, adipose tissue sections were doubly stained for (A) CD86 and CD68 (M1) and (B) CD163 and CD68 (M2). (C) UCP1 was present in CD163+ cells in SC WAT. Yellow arrows point to UCP1+CD163+DAPI+ cells (scale bar: 50 μm). (D) UCP1+CD163+ cells were quantified in SC WAT before and after mirabegron treatment. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 13). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

SC WAT mitochondrial bioenergetics. We previously demonstrated that repeated cold exposure increases mitochondrial uncoupling in SC WAT (30). Using similar methods, we examined the bioenergetic profiles of purified mitochondria from SC WAT before and after mirabegron treatment by measuring state 3 and state 4 respiration, uncoupling activity, and maximal respiration. The bioenergetic profiles before and after treatment with mirabegron are shown in Figure 7, A and B. To measure UCP1-driven uncoupling, we calculated the difference between the oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) obtained during the presence of oligomycin and then free fatty acids (FFAs), which were subsequently added to stimulate uncoupling. Although mirabegron induced UCP1 protein expression, it did not increase uncoupled respiration. However, respiration in the presence of oligomycin (state 4) was lower after mirabegron treatment (Figure 7, A and B). As part of our experimental protocol, we added BSA after the addition of FFAs to sequester the FFAs, which demonstrated the effects of FFAs on uncoupling. The OCR after BSA addition was lower than the OCR after oligomycin addition, both before (Figure 7A) and after treatment (Figure 7B), and this difference (Oligo – BSA) likely reflects stimulation of uncoupled respiration by endogenous FFAs or ROS, both of which are sequestered by BSA. As shown in Figure 7C, Oligo – BSA was significantly lower after mirabegron treatment (P < 0.05). The reduction in uncoupled respiration (Oligo – BSA) and the increase in metabolic efficiency likely reflect a beneficial effect of mirabegron treatment on SC WAT.

Figure 7 Mirabegron treatment reduces state 4 respiration but does not increase uncoupled respiration in purified mitochondria isolated from SC WAT. Mitochondria were purified and the bioenergetics analyzed using an Oxytherm before and after mirabegron treatment as described in Methods. This involved the sequential addition of adenosine diphosphate (ADP), oligomycin (Oligo), FFA (60 μM linoleic acid), fatty acid–free BSA, and trifluoromethoxy carbonylcyanide phenylhydrazone (FCCP) (10 μm). (A and B) OCRs before and after treatment are shown. (C) The difference between oligomycin and BSA was calculated before and after treatment. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 12). *P = 0.05, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test.

Summary and conclusions. Mirabegron treatment improved glucose homeostasis in obese, insulin-resistant subjects. The underlying mechanisms involve both increased insulin sensitivity and β cell function. We found that mirabegron treatment caused an increase in type I fibers in skeletal muscle and had numerous positive effects on skeletal muscle gene expression that likely arose from increased PGC1α expression. These changes in muscle would be predicted to increase insulin sensitivity and fatty acid oxidation. However, we were unable to detect ADRB3 mRNA expression in muscle, and the β3-AR is also not expressed by β cells (45). Thus, the effects on both β cells and muscle are probably indirect and caused by the numerous changes to SC WAT including beiging, adipose tissue remodeling, and reduced inflammation. Mirabegron did not induce BAT, and we found no evidence of increased uncoupled respiration or lipid oxidation, even though mirabegron treatment induced UCP1 protein expression in SC WAT. Furthermore, the beneficial physiological effects of mirabegron treatment on glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and β cell function occurred paradoxically in the presence of increased plasma NEFA levels. The increased NEFA levels did not result in muscle lipotoxicity, which may be due to an increase in type I fibers, suggesting that protective mechanisms are induced by mirabegron treatment. This human study supports the previously proposed concept that adipose beiging has beneficial effects on glucose metabolism, which can be UCP1 independent (21).