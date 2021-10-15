The key role of NLRP3 and STING in APOL1-associated podocytopathy

Podocyte APOL1 risk variant activates NLRP3 inflammasome signaling. Mice expressing podocyte-specific doxycycline-inducible APOL1 risk variants manifest with podocyte loss leading to glomerulosclerosis (7), features characteristic of human APOL1-associated kidney disease. To understand the mechanism of podocyte injury, we compared mice expressing podocyte-specific APOL1 reference allele (G0) (Nphs1rtTA-TRE-G0APOL1-GFP; G0APOL1) and G2APOL1 on a doxycycline-containing diet for 3 weeks (Figure 1A). G0APOL1 mice showed no detectable albuminuria, while G2APOL1 mice developed marked albuminuria (Figure 1B) and glomerulosclerosis (Figure 1C). Both groups showed similar APOL1 protein expression levels when analyzed by Western blotting (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Podocyte-specific APOL1 risk allele expression induced activation of cell death and signaling pathways in mouse kidneys. (A) Experimental design: Nphs1-rtTA/TREG0APOL1-GFP (G0APOL1) and Npsh1-rtTA/TREG2APOL1-GFP (G2APOL1) mice were generated and placed on a doxycycline-containing diet for 3 weeks to induce kidney disease. (B) Albumin/creatinine ratio (ACR) of urine samples of G0APOL1 and G2APOL1 mice (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 vs. G0APOL1. (C) Representative PAS-stained sections of G0APOL1 and G2APOL1 mice. Scale bars: 30 μm (top) and 10 μm (bottom). (D) Representative Western blots of whole-kidney lysates of G0APOL1 and G2APOL1 mice. Immunoblots indicate markers of inflammasome activation (NLRP3, caspase-1, cleaved caspase-1 [cl-Casp1]), apoptosis (cleaved caspase-9 and cleaved caspase-3), and pyroptosis (caspase-11, gasdermin D [GSDMD], and cleaved N-terminal GSDMD [N-GSDMD]). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (E) Immunoblots indicate markers of STING activation (STING, phosphorylated STING, TBK1, phosphorylated TBK1, IRF3, phosphorylated IRF3). (F) Relative transcript levels of Ifit1, Ifitm1, Mx2, Isg15, and Stat1 in whole-kidney lysates of G20POL1 (n = 6) and G2APOL1 (n = 6) mice. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 vs. G0APOL1. Significance was determined by Student’s 2-tailed t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA and SNK post hoc test (F). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

RNA sequencing of whole-kidney lysates of WT, G0APOL1-expressing, and risk allele G1APOL1 and G2APOL1–expressing mice indicated higher expression of genes encoding cytokines (Tnfa, Il6, and Il18), markers of inflammasome and pyroptosis (Il1b, Casp1, Nlrp3, and Gsdmd), and cytosolic nucleotide sensors (Mb21d1/cGAS, Tmem173/Sting1, Irf7, and Tbk1) in mice expressing the APOL1 risk alleles when compared with WT and the reference G0 allele (ref. 7 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136329DS1). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis further confirmed gene expression changes (Supplemental Figure 1B).

G2APOL1 mice showed a considerably higher expression of proteins associated with inflammasome activation, such as NLRP3, cleaved caspase-1 (10 kDa), caspase-11, and GSDMD (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C), confirming the activation of the inflammasome. In whole-kidney lysates of G2APOL1 mice, we also observed increased expression of markers of apoptosis, such as cleaved caspase-9 and cleaved caspase-3. Immunohistochemical analysis showed that immune and renal tubular epithelial cells expressed cleaved caspase-3 in G2APOL1 mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). We observed higher expression of intracellular nucleotide sensing pathways, including phosphorylated STING, TBK1, and IRF3 proteins in G2APOL1 mice (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C). Furthermore, transcriptional targets of STING, TBK, and IRF, including levels of IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs; including Ifit1, Ifitm1, Mx2, Isg15, and Stat1), were higher in mice with podocyte-specific risk variant expression (Figure 1F).

To understand early changes that are specific to glomeruli and podocytes, we analyzed G2APOL1 mice 3 days after initiation of doxycycline-containing food (Figure 2A). These animals developed detectable proteinuria but did not develop glomerulosclerosis (data not shown). We observed an increase in transgene expression, as visualized by green fluorescent protein (GFP) expression, in G2APOL1 mice compared with controls (Figure 2B). In isolated glomeruli, we failed to detect markers of apoptosis such as cleaved caspase-3 or caspase-9 (Figure 2B). On the other hand, we observed a marked increase in the expression of inflammasome proteins such as NLRP3 and downstream effectors, such as caspase-1 (pro-caspase-1 and 10 kDa cleaved caspase-1) and caspase-11 (Figure 2B). Protein expression levels of cytosolic nucleotide sensing pathways, including phosphorylated STING and phosphorylated TBK1 were higher in glomeruli of G2APOL1 mice (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2B). In keeping with these findings, mRNA levels of ISGs were considerably higher in G2APOL1 mice (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 STING and inflammasome activation in glomeruli of G2APOL1 mice. (A) Experimental design: Control and G2APOL1 mice were generated and placed on doxycycline diet for 3 days to induce APOL1 expression. Glomeruli were isolated using Dynabeads. (B) Representative Western blots from glomerular lysates of control or G2APOL1 mice. Immunoblots indicate markers of inflammasome activation (NLRP3, caspase-1, cleaved caspase-1, caspase-11) and apoptosis (cleaved caspase-9, cleaved caspase-3). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (C) Immunoblots indicate markers of STING activation (STING, phosphorylated STING, TBK1, and phosphorylated TBK1). (D) Relative transcript levels of Ifit1, Ifitm1, Mx2, Isg15, and Stat1 in kidneys of control (n = 6) and G2APOL1 (n = 6) mice. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. control. (E) Immunostaining analysis of NLRP3, caspase-1, and phosphorylated STING (pSTING) in control and G2APOL1 mice. Scale bars: 10 μm. Full images of NLRP3 and caspase-1 staining are shown in Supplemental Figure 6. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and SNK post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

To examine the cell-type-specific expression of inflammasome markers, we performed immunostaining in kidneys of control and G2APOL1 mice. We observed a clear increase in NLRP3 and caspase-1 expression in G2APOL1 mice. In addition, phosphorylated-STING levels were also markedly higher in podocytes of G2APOL1 mice (Figure 2E).

In summary, our results indicate that the expression of podocyte-specific APOL1 risk variants in mice leads to early activation of the nucleotide sensing pathway STING and NLRP3 inflammasomes in podocytes.

APOL1-induced cytotoxicity in high-risk human podocytes is STING and NLRP3 dependent. As mouse podocytes do not endogenously express APOL1, we next analyzed low-risk (G0/G0) and high-risk (G1/G2) genotype human podocyte-like epithelial cells (HUPECs) (7, 32). In patients, disease development is strongly linked to APOL1 variant level, which is controlled by IFN (1, 7, 18). IFN-γ treatment led to a marked increase in APOL1 expression in low- and high-risk genotype cells (Figure 3, A and B). The expression of the cytosolic nucleotide sensor STING and inflammasome proteins NLRP3 and caspase-1 (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–F) was higher in high-risk genotype cells compared with G0/G0 podocytes.

Figure 3 APOL1-induced cytotoxicity of high-risk human podocytes is inflammasome and STING dependent. (A) Experimental design: Low- (G0/G0) and high-risk (G1/G2) HUPECs treated with IFN-γ. (B) Representative Western blots and (C) densitometric quantification of APOL1, NLRP3, cleaved caspase-1, STING, phosphorylated STING, and actin of G0/G0 and G1/G2 cells treated with vehicle or 2 ng/mL IFN-γ for 24 hours (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) Cytotoxicity, measured by LDH release, was normalized to calcein absorbance as an indicator of live cell count. G0/G0 and G1/G2 cells were treated for 24 hours with vehicle (n = 5), 0.2 ng/mL IFN-γ (n = 6), or 2 ng/mL IFN-γ (n = 6). ***P < 0.001 vs. control. (E) Cytotoxicity in G1/G2 HUPECs. G1/G2 HUPECs were treated with 2 ng/mL IFN-γ for 24 hours in the presence of inhibitors of NLRP3 (MCC950 [MCC]), caspase-1 (Ac-YVAD-CHO [Cho] and VX765 [VX]), caspase-9 (LEHD [Leh]), necroptosis (NEC1s [Nec]), ferroptosis (Liproxstatin [Lip]), p38 MAPK (SB 203580 [p38]), autophagy (choloroquine [CQ]), and inducers of autophagy (STF66247 [STF] and rapamycin [Rapa]). n = 3. ###P < 0.001 vs. control; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. IFN-γ. (F) Change in intracellular Ca2+ (measured by FURA-2 AM fluorescence) presented as percentage change from baseline. Cells were treated with 0.2 ng/mL, 2 ng/mL, or 20 ng/mL IFN-γ for 8 hours (n = 3). *P < 0.05 vs. control-treated cells. (G) Relative calcineurin activity of G0/G0 and G1/G2 HUPECs treated with sham or the indicated concentrations of IFN-γ. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. control (n = 6); ###P < 0.001 vs. indicated group. (H) Cytotoxicity of G1/G2 HUPECs. G1/G2 cells were treated for 24 hours with 2 ng/mL or 20 ng/mL IFN-γ with or without pretreatment with 0.5 μM BAPTA in Ca2+-free HBSS for 2 hours (n = 6). ***P < 0.001 vs. control-treated cells; red-colored, *P < 0.05 vs. indicated group. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and SNK post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

High-risk genotype cells displayed a dose-dependent increase in cytotoxicity, evidenced by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release (Figure 3D). As observed previously (33), at higher doses of IFN-γ, even low-risk genotype cells showed some cytotoxicity (data not shown). To understand the mechanism of APOL1-induced cytotoxicity, we performed a cytotoxicity screen by targeting a variety of cell death and signaling pathways (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3G). The NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950, cGAS inhibitor RU.521, STING inhibitor C176, and caspase-1 inhibitors Ac-YVAD-CHO and VX765 each significantly reduced IFN-γ–induced cytotoxicity in APOL1 high-risk-genotype cells. We did not observe a reduction in cytotoxicity following treatment with NEC1s, an inhibitor of necroptosis; Z-LEHD-FMK, a caspase-9 inhibitor; or liproxstatin-1, an inhibitor of ferroptosis (Figure 3E). Inhibition of autophagy with chloroquine prominently increased APOL1-induced cytotoxicity, while inducers of autophagy such as rapamycin and STF66247 lowered APOL1-induced cytotoxicity. SB 203580, an inhibitor of p38 MAPK, also lowered cytotoxicity in high-risk podocytes (Figure 3E). These studies highlighted the role of autophagy and the inflammasome pathway in APOL1-induced cytotoxicity.

APOL1 has been reported to function as a cation channel (16, 21, 22, 34) with potential calcium conductance (35); therefore, we next analyzed intracellular calcium levels. IFN-γ treatment of G0/G0 and G1/G2 human urinary podocytes (HUPECs) led to a dose-dependent increase in intracellular calcium. The increase in intracellular calcium was greater in G1/G2 podocytes (Figure 3F). The IFN-γ–treated high-risk genotype cells also displayed elevated calcineurin activity (Figure 3G). The rise in intracellular calcium contributed to cytotoxicity, as chelation of Ca2+ by BAPTA (Supplemental Figure 4A) lowered LDH release (Figure 3H). On the other hand, treatment of cultured podocytes with MCC950, Ac-YVAD-CHO, RU.521, or C176 did not alter intracellular calcium levels, indicating that CASP1, GSDMD, and STING activation is either downstream or independent of intracellular calcium changes (Supplemental Figure 4A). Increased cytosolic calcium levels contributed to caspase-1 activation, as IFN-γ treatment led to a marked increase in cleaved caspase-1 levels and chelation of intracellular calcium lowered caspase-1 levels, indicating that intracellular calcium changes were upstream of inflammasome activation (Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, treatment of APOL1 high-risk podocytes with a cGAS inhibitor (Ru.521) or STING inhibitor (C176) prevented the activation of NLRP3 and STING induced by IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that NLRP3 is downstream of cGAS/STING. The increase in cytotoxicity, intracellular calcium, and calcineurin activity was confirmed using an independent line of high-risk-genotype HUPECs (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F).

Although the final mechanism of APOL1-induced cytotoxicity was linked to its channel activity, most studies agree that differences in intracellular trafficking and defects in autophagy and mitochondrial function contribute to risk variant–associated cell injury. Indeed, reanalysis of our prior RNA-sequencing data from WT, G0APOL1, and risk-allele mice confirmed the marked alterations in mitochondrial transcript and protein expression (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, IFN-γ treatment resulted in dose-dependent alterations in maximal oxygen consumption capacity in high-risk APOL1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). At the same time, we observed an increase in mitochondrial depolarization and increase in reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation (Supplemental Figure 5, E–H). The defect in mitochondrial function was associated with increased cytosolic accumulation of mitochondrial DNA (Supplemental Figure 5I). Inhibiting mitochondrial ROS production with mitoTEMPO or depletion of cytosolic mitochondrial DNA with ethidium bromide prevented NLRP3 and STING activation (Supplemental Figure 5J).

In summary, we found that IFN-γ treatment was associated with dose-dependent cytotoxicity in high-risk APOL1 podocytes. Expression of risk-variant APOL1 was associated with increased calcium flux and inflammasome activation and pyroptosis, altered mitophagy, cytosolic leakage of mitochondrial DNA, and activation of the cytosolic nucleotide sensor STING.

Genetic deletion of Nlrp3 in G2APOL1-transgenic mice markedly improved kidney function. To examine the functional role of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway in APOL1-associated kidney disease, we crossed global Nlrp3-knockout (Nlrp3-KO; ref. 36) and G2APOL1 mice to generate littermate G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT and G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice (Figure 4A). At 4 weeks of age, G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT and G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice were placed on doxycycline-containing diet for 3 weeks. Podocyte-specific APOL1 expression following doxycycline administration was confirmed by in situ hybridization (Figure 4B). Both groups showed similar levels of podocyte APOL1 expression by qRT-PCR (Figure 4C). G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT mice developed proteinuria within 1 week of doxycycline administration, as evidenced by a high mean urinary albumin to creatinine ratio (ACR), and the proteinuria continued as the animals were kept on the doxycycline diet (Figure 4D). Mice with genetic deletion of Nlrp3 (i.e., G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO) manifested with 70% lower urine ACR values.

Figure 4 Genetic deletion of Nlrp3 in G2APOL1-transgenic mice markedly improves kidney function. (A) Experimental design for the generation of G2APOL1/Nlpr3-KO mice. (B) Representative images of APOL1 in situ hybridization. (C) Relative APOL1 transcript levels in kidneys of G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT (n = 6) and G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO (n = 5) mice. (D) ACR of G2APOL1/Nlpr3-KO (n = 6) and G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice (n = 5) at baseline, 1, 2, and 3 weeks on doxycycline diet. ##P < 0.01 vs. baseline; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice at the same time points. (E) BUN and (F) serum creatinine levels of control (n = 3), G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT (n = 6), and G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice (n = 5). *P < 0.05 vs. G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. control. (G) Western blots of whole-kidney lysates. (H) Relative transcript levels of Nlrp3, Casp1, Il1b, and Il6 in control (n = 7), G2APOL1/ Nlrp3-WT (n = 6), and G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO (n = 5) mice. #P < 0.05 vs. control; *P < 0.05 vs. G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT. (I) PAS-stained kidney sections. (J) Semiquantitative analysis of percentage of globally sclerotic glomeruli in G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT (n = 3) and G2APOL1/NLRP3-KO (n = 5) mice. **P < 0.01 vs. G2APOL1/NLRP3-WT. (K) Representative images of glomeruli. (L) Percentage of attenuated epithelium with casts in G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT (n = 3) and G2APOL1/NLRP3-KO (n = 5) mice. ***P < 0.001 vs. G2APOL1/NLRP3-WT. (M) Sirius red–stained kidney sections. (N) Quantification of Sirius red–positive area. ###P < 0.001 vs. control; ***P < 0.001 vs. G2APOL1/NLRP3-WT. (O) Relative mRNA levels of Col1a1, Col3a1, Fn1, and Vim in the kidneys of control (n = 3), G2APOL1/NLRP3-WT (n = 5), and G2APOL1/NLRP3-KO (n = 7) mice. ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. control; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. G2APOL1/NLRP3-WT. Scale bars: 30 μm. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and SNK post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

Kidney function analysis, including measurements of serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine, showed that G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT mice had significant azotemia compared with control (WT) mice (Figure 4, E and F). G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice had markedly lower serum BUN and creatinine levels, indicating preservation of renal function and milder APOL1-associated kidney disease. We confirmed the genetic deletion of Nlrp3 by kidney tissue Western blotting and immunohistochemical analysis (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 6A). G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice displayed markedly lower levels of cleaved caspase-1, cleaved GSDMD, and caspase-11 protein compared with G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT mice (Figure 4G). In keeping with these findings, mRNA levels of caspase-1 (Casp1) and downstream inflammasome effectors IL-1β (Il1b) and IL-6 (Il6) were considerably lower in kidneys of G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 6B).

We next examined renal structural changes in G2APOL1/Nlrp3-WT and G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice. Kidney sections stained with periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) indicated less global and segmental glomerulosclerosis in G2APOL1 mice in the absence of NLRP3 (Figure 4, I–K). Tubule damage was lower, including epithelial injury, brush border damage, and luminal cast number in Nlrp3-KO mice (Figure 4L). Sirius red staining, an indicator of kidney fibrosis, showed a marked reduction in collagen accumulation in G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice (Figure 4, M and N). Expression of fibrosis markers such as collagen I α1 chain (Col1a1), collagen III α1 chain (Col3a1), fibronectin 1 (Fn1), and vimentin (Vim) in G2APOL1/Nlrp3-KO mice (Figure 4O) was markedly decreased.

Gasdermin D, encoded by GSDMD, plays a key role in inflammasome activation–induced pyroptotic cell death. To further confirm the role of the inflammasome pathway in APOL1-associated kidney disease, we crossed G2APOL1 mice with global Gsdmd-knockout (Gsdmd-KO) mice to generate G2APOL1/Gsdmd-WT and G2APOL1/Gsdmd-KO littermates (Supplemental Figure 7A). We confirmed the genetic deletion of Gsdmd by transcript and protein expression (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Genetic deletion of Gsdmd was associated with markedly lower albuminuria, serum BUN, and creatinine compared with podocyte-specific G2APOL1 mice (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F), and resulted in less glomerulosclerosis and tubulointerstitial fibrosis, as evidenced by immunohistochemistry and gene expression analysis (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I).

In summary, genetic deletion of the inflammasome component Nlrp3 and downstream target Gsdmd led to a marked improvement in kidney function and structure, and ameliorated inflammatory changes in APOL1-associated kidney disease models.

Genetic deletion of STING protects from APOL1-induced podocyte damage. To understand the role of the cytosolic nucleotide sensors in APOL1 risk variant–induced kidney damage, we crossed podocyte-specific G2APOL1 mice with STING-KO mice to generate littermate G2APOL1/STING-WT and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice (Figure 5A). We confirmed the genetic deletion of STING by transcript and protein expression (Figure 5, B and C). STING-KO mice had improved kidney function indicated by lower albuminuria, serum BUN, and creatinine compared with G2APOL1 mice (Figure 5, D–I).

Figure 5 Genetic deletion of STING in G2APOL1-transgenic mice markedly improves kidney function. (A) Experimental design for the generation of Nphs1rtTA/TREG2APOL1/STING-KO (G2APOL1/STING-KO) mice. (B) Western blots of whole-kidney lysates from G2APOL1/STING-WT and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice showing levels of STING and GAPDH. (C) Relative STING transcript levels in kidneys of G2APOL1/STING-WT (n = 5) and 2APOL1/STING-KO mice (n = 5). ***P < 0.01 vs. G2APOL1/STING-WT. (D) Albuminuria (ACR) of G2APOL1/STING-WT (n = 5) and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice (n = 5) at baseline, 1, 2, and 3 weeks on doxycycline diet. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, comparing G2APOL1/STING-WT mice at the same time points. (E) Serum creatinine levels in control (n = 5), G2APOL1/STING-WT (n = 5), and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice (n = 5). ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05 vs. indicated group. (F) Serum urea nitrogen (BUN) levels in control, G2APOL1/ STING-WT, and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice. ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05 vs. indicated group. (G)PAS-stained and Sirius red–stained kidney sections of control, G2APOL1/STING-WT, and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice. Scale bars: 30 μm. (H) Quantification of globally sclerotic glomeruli and Sirius red–positive area of control, G2APOL1/STING-WT, and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice. n = 6 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 vs. control; ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. indicated group. (I) Relative mRNA levels of profibrotic genes Col1a1 (collagen type I α1 chain), Col3a1 (collagen type III α1 chain), Fn1 (fibronectin 1), and Vim (vimentin); and markers of inflammation Ccl2 (chemokine ligand 2), Tnfa (TNF-α), and Cxcl2 (CXC ligand 2) were evaluated in the kidneys of control, G2APOL1/STING-WT, and G2APOL1/STING-KO mice. n = 6 mice. ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001 vs. indicated group. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and SNK post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

PAS-stained kidney sections indicated reduced glomerular injury in STING-KO mice. Sirius red staining, as an indicator of kidney fibrosis, showed a marked reduction in collagen accumulation in G2APOL1/STING-KO mice (Figure 5G). Expression of profibrotic genes such as Col1a1, Col3a1, Fn1, and Vim (Figure 5I) was markedly decreased in G2APOL1/STING-KO mice. In summary, genetic deletion of the cytosolic nucleotide sensor STING resulted in marked functional and structural improvement in G2APOL1 mice.

Pharmacological inhibition of STING and GSDMD ameliorates kidney disease in G2APOL1 mice. To evaluate the therapeutic potential of targeting cytosolic nucleotide sensing pathways such as STING, we treated mice with a small molecular STING inhibitor, C176 (37). Mice were treated with 750 nmol C176 before transgene induction and animals were euthanized 10 days following transgene induction (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Pharmacological inhibition of GSDMD and STING improves kidney disease in G2APOL1 mice. (A) Experimental design: G2APOL1 mice were placed on doxycycline diet and treated with GSDMD inhibitor (disulfiram) or STING inhibitor (C176) or sham for 10 days. (B) Relative APOL1 transcript levels in whole-kidney tissue of G2APOL1 sham (only doxycycline diet; n = 6), disulfiram (n = 6), and C176 (n = 6). (C) Albuminuria (ACR) levels of control (n = 6), G2APOL1 (n = 6), disulfiram-treated (n = 6), and C176-treated (n = 6) G2APOL1 mice. ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05 vs. G2APOL1. (D) Serum creatinine levels of control (n = 6), G2APOL1 (n = 6), disulfiram-treated (n = 6), and C176-treated (n = 6) G2APOL1 mice. ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. G2APOL1. (E) BUN levels of control (n = 6), G2APOL1 (n = 6), disulfiram-treated (n = 6), and C176-treated (n = 6) G2APOL1 mice. ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. G2APOL1. (F) PAS-stained and Sirius red–stained kidney sections of control, G2APOL1, disulfiram-, and C176-treated G2APOL1 mice. Scale bars: 30 μm. (G) Quantification of Sirius red–positive area of control, G2APOL1, disulfiram-, and C176-treated G2APOL1 mice. n = 6 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 vs. control; ###P < 0.001 vs. indicated group. (H) Relative mRNA levels of profibrotic genes Col1a1, Col3a1, Fn1, and Vim; and markers of inflammation Ccl2, Tnfa, and Cxcl2 were evaluated in the kidneys of control, G2APOL1, disulfiram-, and C176-treated G2APOL1 mice. n = 6 mice. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001 vs. indicated group. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and SNK post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

Mice receiving STING inhibitor showed protection from kidney disease, as demonstrated by functional changes such as markedly lower albuminuria, serum creatinine, and BUN (Figure 6, C–E). Animals also showed protection from histological damage, including substantially less glomerulosclerosis and tubulointerstitial fibrosis (Figure 6, F and G). Similarly, expression of fibrosis-associated genes such as Co1a1, Col 3a1, Fn1, and Vim was lower in inhibitor-treated mice. Expression of inflammation-associated genes (Ccl2, Tnfa, and Cxcl2) was lower following C176 treatment (Figure 6H). Similarly, beneficial results were obtained when mice were treated with the GSDMD inhibitor disulfiram initiated prior to G2APOL1 expression (Figure 6, A–H).

In summary, STING and GSDMD inhibitor treatment efficiently protected G2APOL1 mice from disease development.

Pharmacological inhibition of NLRP3 ameliorates kidney disease in G2APOL1 mice even when started after the initiation of proteinuria. To understand the therapeutic potential of targeting NLRP3 for APOL1-associated kidney disease, we examined the effect of a potent, small molecular NLRP3 inhibitor, MCC950, also known as CRID3 or CP-456,773 (ref. 38 and Figure 7A). G2APOL1 mice were placed on doxycycline diet alone (sham) or doxycycline diet containing ± 30.8 mg/kg (low dose), 92.4 mg/kg (medium dose), or 308 mg/kg (high dose) MCC950 diet for 3 weeks. The inhibitor dose was determined by a pilot study based on food consumption to achieve therapeutic drug levels. APOL1 mRNA expression following doxycycline administration was confirmed by qRT-PCR; MCC950-treated animals exhibited slightly higher APOL1 expression, which did not reach statistical significance (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Pharmacological inhibition of NLRP3 reduces inflammasome signaling and improves kidney disease in G2APOL1 mice. (A) Experimental design: G2APOL1 mice were placed on doxycycline diet with or without 30.8 mg/kg (low), 92.4 mg/kg (medium), or 308 mg/kg (high) MCC950 for 3 weeks. (B) Relative APOL1 transcript levels in whole kidney, n = 4. (C) ACR at 1 week on doxycycline, n = 4. *P < 0.05 vs. G2APOL1 sham. (D) BUN, (E) serum creatinine, and (F) relative transcript levels of Nlrp3, Casp1, Il1b, and Il6 in control (n = 3), G2APOL1 (n = 4), low (n = 4), medium (n = 4), and high dose MCC950 (n = 4). #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. control; *P < 0.05 vs. G2APOL1. (G) Representative PAS-stained and (H) Sirius red–stained kidney section. Scale bars: 30 μm. (I) Quantification of Sirius red–positive area, n = 4 mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. G2APOL1. (J) Percentage of attenuated epithelium with casts in G2APOL1 (n = 4), low (n = 4), medium (n = 4), and high dose MCC950 (n = 4). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 vs. G2APOL1. (K) Relative mRNA levels of Col3a1, Fn1, and Vim, and (L) Ccl2, Tnfa, and Cxcl2 were evaluated in the kidneys of control (n = 3), G2APOL1 (n = 4), medium (n = 4), and high dose MCC950 (n = 4). ###P < 0.001 vs. control; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. G2APOL1 sham. (M) ACR in G2APOL1 mice treated with high dose MCC950 at baseline, 1, 2, 6, and 10 days on doxycycline diet (n = 6). *P < 0.05 vs. G2APOL1. (N) Serum creatinine levels and (O) relative transcript levels of Nlrp3, Casp1, Il1b, and Il6 in control, G2APOL1, and high dose MCC950 (n = 6). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. control; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. indicated group. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and SNK post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

One week after the initiation of doxycycline treatment, G2APOL1 mice developed significant proteinuria (Figure 7C). Medium and high doses of MCC950 diet reduced urine ACR by approximately 36% (P = 0.036). Kidney function parameters, BUN and serum creatinine (Figure 7, D and E), indicated improvement in kidney function of MCC950-treated mice. The plasma level of MCC950 was within the therapeutic range (ref. 39 and Supplemental Figure 8A). BUN inversely correlated with plasma MCC950 concentration (Supplemental Figure 8B). Expression of the pyroptosis machinery–related genes Nlp3, Casp1, Il1b, and Il6 was lower in kidneys of MCC950-treated mice (Figure 7F).

We next evaluated renal structural damage in sham and MCC950-treated G2APOL1 mice using PAS- and Sirius red–stained kidney sections (Figure 7G). Markers of tubular damage, such as kidney tubule epithelial casts, were lower in MCC950-treated mice (Figure 7, I and J). The expression of profibrotic genes (Col1a1 and Col3a1) was noticeably lower in MCC950-treated G2APOL1 mice (Figure 7K). Similarly, macrophage and inflammatory markers (Ccl2, Tnfa, and Cxcl2) were lower in MCC950-treated mice (Figure 7L).

We next repeated the experiment by initiating the MCC950 treatment after the mice developed albuminuria; we posit that this would be a clinically more meaningful scenario. Two days after starting mice on the doxycycline-containing diet, animals developed proteinuria: approximately 35 mg/mg (albumin/creatinine). Mice were then started on MCC950-containing food and were compared to mice that remained on the regular doxycycline-containing diet for 10 days (Figure 7A). Albuminuria was markedly lower in mice treated with MCC950 compared with controls. BUN and creatinine were also lower in MCC950-treated mice (Figure 7M). Expression of genes associated with fibrosis and inflammation was reduced in mice receiving MCC950 (Figure 7O). Overall, our results indicated that pharmacological NLRP3 inhibition via MCC950 improved kidney function and structural parameters in G2APOL1 mice, even after albuminuria development, indicating its therapeutic potential.

Increase in podocyte NLRP3 and inflammasome expression in APOL1 high-risk individuals. To determine whether inflammasome signaling plays a role in APOL1-associated kidney disease development in patients, we performed an unbiased RNA-sequencing analysis of microdissected glomeruli isolated from 427 human kidney samples (Figure 8A). The demographics of these patients are shown in Supplemental Table 1. It has been difficult to compare low- and high-risk APOL1 genotype patient samples due to their relative low sample numbers (40). In addition, high-risk-genotype patients usually present with more severe disease, confounding the results (7, 40). Therefore, we opted to identify genes whose expression correlates with glomerular APOL1 levels (Figure 8A), as APOL1 expression plays a key role in disease severity.

Figure 8 Increase in podocyte NLRP3 and inflammasome expression in APOL1 high-risk patients. (A) We analyzed RNA-sequencing data from 427 microdissected human kidney glomeruli and correlated transcript level with APOL1 expression. (B) Relative APOL1 expression (y axis) and eGFR (x axis) in glomeruli isolated from 427 individual kidney samples (Pearson’s correlation). (C–I) Relative transcript expression (y axis) of IFI16 (C), STAT1 (D), CASP1 (E), GSDMD (F), STING (G), cGAS (H), and TBK1 (I) and APOL1 expression (x axis) in glomeruli isolated from 427 individual kidney samples (Pearson’s correlation and P values shown). (J) Representative immunofluorescence staining of NLRP3 (red) and podocalyxin (green), and DAPI staining (blue) in kidney samples of APOL1 high-risk control and CKD patients. Scale bars: 30 μm. (K) Representative images of NLRP3 in situ hybridization in kidney of APOL1 high-risk control and CKD patients. The red arrows indicate the expression of APOL1 mRNA. Scale bars: 30 μm. Student’s t test based on Pearson’s correlation coefficient was used to calculate the statistical significance of the association.

As reported by previous studies, APOL1 expression in glomeruli inversely correlated with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), such that expression was higher in human kidney tissue from individuals with lower eGFR (Figure 8B). Consistent with the in vitro podocyte data, expression of STAT1, the key transcription factor in the IFN-γ signaling pathway, strongly and positively correlated with APOL1 amount, indicating that STAT1 (and IFN signaling) is a key regulator of APOL1 in human kidney samples.

We observed that expression of genes in the inflammasome pathway, including GSDMD, CASP1 (caspase-1), CASP4, and CASP5 (Figure 8, C–F; CASP4 and CASP5 not shown), and genes in the cytosolic nucleotide sensing pathway, including STING, cGAS, and TBK1 (Figure 8, G–I), strongly correlated with APOL1 expression, suggesting a strong relationship between APOL1 expression and inflammasome/STING signaling in human kidney glomeruli. APOL1 protein expression showed good correlation with APOL1 mRNA expression in human kidney samples (Supplemental Figure 9A).

Furthermore, immunostaining studies of APOL1 high-risk-genotype kidneys of patients with normal and reduced eGFR showed a marked increase in NLRP3 expression in kidneys of high-risk CKD patients (Figure 8J). Dual immunofluorescence analysis to localize NLRP3 and kidney cell markers, include staining for podocalyxin (to mark podocytes), CD31 (for endothelial cells), Lotus tetragonolobus lectin (for proximal tubule cells), and CD11b (for myeloid cells) confirmed that the increase in NLRP3 expression is mainly located in podocytes of diseased kidney samples of patients (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 9B). Podocyte expression of NLPR3 mRNA in high-risk CKD patients was further validated by in situ hybridization (Figure 8K). In summary, we found a strong correlation between APOL1 and inflammasome/STING signaling in patient samples, indicating the clinical relevance of our observations.