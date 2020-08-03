Inhibition of DNAJ-HSP70 interaction improves strength in muscular dystrophy

Yeast studies. The yeast strains used in this study were derived from Saccharomyces cerevisiae 74-D694 (ade1-14 his3-Δ200 leu2-3, 112 trp1-289 ura 3-52). Yeasts were grown and manipulated using standard techniques. As indicated, cells were grown in rich media YPD (1% yeast extract, 2% peptone, 2% dextrose) or in synthetic defined media (0.67% yeast nitrogen base without amino acids, 2% dextrose) lacking specific nutrients, to select for appropriate plasmids. WT yeast harboring the single-dot medium [RNQ+] variant and the [rnq-] control strain were provided by Susan Liebman (Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA) (31). Construction of ΔSis1 [rnq-] and single-dot medium [RNQ+] yeast strains were described previously (15). Medium containing 1 mg/mL 5-fluoroorotic acid (5-FOA) that selects against cells maintaining URA3-marked plasmids was used to replace WT Sis1 with the mutant constructs using the plasmid shuffle technique. Plasmid transformations were done using the polyethylene glycol/lithium acetate (PEG/LioAC) technique, and the cells were selected using SD-trp plates. Plasmids pRS316-SIS1 and pRS314-sis1-L268P were gifts from Elizabeth Craig (Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, USA) (17). Construction of pRS314-SIS1 was described earlier (15). Using pRS314-SIS1 as a template, mutations in SIS1 were generated using bridge PCR with the following oligonucleotides: sis1-F106L (5′-GATTCTCCGGAGGACATGCGCTCAGTAATGAGGATGC-3′ and 5′-GCATCCTCATTACTGAGCGCATGTCCTCCGGAGAATC-3′) and sis1-F115I (5′-GATGCTTTCAATATTATTTCACAATTCTTTGGC-3′ and 5′-GCCAAAGAATTGTGAAATAATATTGAAAGCATC-3′). Using pRS314-sis1-F106L and pRS314-sis1-F115I as templates, double mutations with sis1-L268P were generated using the primer pair 5′-GTTTCTCTAGTTATCCATCTG-3′ and 5′-GTTTCTCTAGTTATCCATCTG-3′. pRS414GPD-sis1-ΔDD-F115I was created using primers (5′-ATACTAGTATGGTCAAGGAGACAAAAC-3′ and 5′-CGCATCGATTTATGGATAGTCCACTTTATATTTTAC-3′), followed by digestion with SpeI/ClaI, and ligation with pRS314GPD that was digested with the same enzymes. Yeast cells were spotted as described previously (32). Briefly, yeast cells grown overnight were pelleted, washed, and normalized with water to an optical density of 1.0. The cells were serially diluted (1:5) using a multichannel pipette into a 96-well plate and were spotted onto agar plates using an ethanol-sterilized 48-pin replicator. For protein analysis, yeast cells were lysed by vortexing with glass beads in buffer containing 100 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 200 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 5% glycerol, 0.5 mM DTT, 50 mM N-ethylmalemide (NEM), 3 mM PMSF, and cOmplete Mini Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche). Following lysis, an equal volume of RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7, 200 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS) was added to the lysate and centrifuged briefly to obtain the total protein fraction. Protein concentrations were normalized and subjected to SDS-PAGE, transferred onto PVDF membranes, and probed with anti-Sis1 and anti-Pgk1 antibodies.

qPCR. Total RNA was isolated from TA muscle with the SV Total RNA Isolation Kit (Promega; Z3100) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The concentration and quality of the total RNA isolated were determined using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). cDNA was synthesized using the Transcriptor First-Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Roche; 04379012001). Gene expression levels were analyzed by real-time PCR on an Applied Biosystems model 7500 Software (version 2.0.5) using FastStart Universal SYBR Green Master ROX qPCR Mastermix (Roche; 04913850001). qPCR was performed with primers for chaperone proteins (CRYAB, HSP, and BAG families), cytoskeletal proteins (desmin, SYNM), and FHL1, HSF, TDP43, SQSTM1, and hDNAJA/B/C families (Supplemental Figure 6). The values were normalized to GAPDH and are represented as the fold change. The primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Figure 6.

Antibodies. The antibodies used were as follows: anti–rabbit Sis1 (Cosmo Bio; COP-080051), anti–mouse Pgk1 (Abcam, 113687), anti–rabbit GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology; 2118), anti–V5 HRP (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; B96125), anti–mouse desmin (Dako; M0760), anti–rabbit TDP43 (Proteintech; 10782-2-AP), anti–rabbit DNAJB6 (Abcam; ab198995), anti–mouse HSP70 (Enzo Life Sciences; ADI-SPA-812), anti–rabbit P62 “SQSTM1” (Proteintech; 18420-1-AP), anti–rabbit laminin (Abcam; ab11575), anti–rabbit GFP (MilliporeSigma; g1544), and anti–mouse Flag (MilliporeSigma; F3165). The following secondary antibodies were used: anti–mouse HRP (Cell Signaling Technology; 7076S), anti–rabbit HRP (Cell Signaling Technology; 7074S), and anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 555 and 488 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; A21428 and A11034, respectively).

Plasmids and constructs. Mammalian constructs of DNAJB6b were cloned using site-directed mutagenesis, digested with HindIII/XhoI, and ligated into the vector pcDNA3.1 containing a GFP tag. DNAJB6b H31Q, F93L, P96R, F100I, F93L-H31Q, P96R-H31Q, and F100I-H31Q mutations were generated with the QuikChange Mutagenesis Kit (Agilent Technologies; 200517). Human TDP43 fused to pCherry was described previously (33). The GFP-HSP70 plasmid was obtained from Addgene (Addgene plasmid 15215).

Western blotting. Muscle tissues and cultured cells were homogenized using RIPA lysis buffer (50 mM Tris–HCl, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 0.25% Na-deoxycholate, and 1 mM EDTA) supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail (MilliporeSigma), and lysates were centrifuged at 16,000 g for 10 minutes. Protein concentrations were determined using a BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Aliquots of lysates were solubilized in Laemmli sample buffer, and equal amounts of proteins were separated on 12% SDS-PAGE gels. Proteins were transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes and then blocked with 5% nonfat dry milk in PBS with 0.1% Tween-20 for 1 hour. The membrane was then incubated with primary antibodies, specific to the protein of interest, in 5% nonfat dry milk in PBS with 0.1% Tween overnight at 4°C. After incubation with the appropriate secondary antibody conjugated with HRP, ECL (GH Healthcare) was used for protein detection. Immunoblots were obtained using the G:Box Chemi XT4, Genesys, version 1.1.2.0 (Syngene). Densitometry was measured with ImageJ software (NIH).

Solubility assay. HeLa cells were collected and homogenized in 250 μL of 2% SDS-radioimmunoprecipitation assay buffer (50 mg Tris–Cl [pH 8.0], 150 mg NaCl, 1% NP-40, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, and 2% SDS) and protease inhibitor cocktail (MilliporeSigma). Homogenates were precleared with a 30-second low-speed spin, and an aliquot of the supernatant was collected and labeled the total fraction. The additional supernatant was centrifuged at 100,000 g for 30 minutes at 4°C, and this supernatant was collected and named the soluble fraction. The pellet was then sonicated on ice after the addition of 150 μL of 5 M guanidine-HCl and recentrifuged at 100,000 g for 30 minutes at 4°C. This supernatant was removed and labeled the insoluble fraction. The insoluble fraction was precipitated by adding an equal volume of 20% trichloroacetic acid (MilliporeSigma) and incubated on ice for 20 minutes. Samples were then centrifuged at 10,000 g for 15 minutes at 4°C, and the resulting pellet was washed twice with ice-cold acetone. Residual acetone was removed by drying tubes at 95°C, and the samples were resuspended in 50 μL of 5% SDS in 0.1N NaOH. The protein concentrations of all samples were determined using a BCA Protein Assay Kit (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Each sample (30 μg) was analyzed by Western blotting for each fraction.

Immunoprecipitation. For immunoprecipitation (IP) of GFP-tagged DNAJB6, HeLa cells were cotransfected with Flag-HSP70 and different DNAJB6 plasmids for 24 hours. Cell pellets were collected, washed twice with cold PBS, lysed in co-IP buffer (1× tris buffered saline, 1 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 10% glycerol supplemented with phosphatase and protease inhibitors) for 15 minutes, and spun at 12,000 g for 25 minutes. Lysate was collected and the protein concentration determined using a Micro BCA Protein Assay Kit. Total proteins (1000 mg) from whole-cell extracts were immunoprecipitated overnight at 4°C using GFP-conjugated magnetic beads (MilliporeSigma), and then the beads were washed 3 times with IP wash buffer (20 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 1 mM ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid, 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol). GFP-conjugated magnetic beads were resuspended in 40 μL 2× SDS loading buffer with β-mercaptoethanol and heated at 90°C for 5 minutes to elute the samples. Equal amounts of total proteins (35 μg/sample) and 20 mL eluted IP samples were resolved in 10% SDS-PAGE and analyzed by Western blotting according to standard procedures.

Wire screen–holding and grip tests. Grip strength testing consisted of 5 separate measurements using a trapeze bar attached to a force transducer that recorded peak-generated force (Stoelting Co.). Mice have the tendency to grab the bar with their forepaws and continue to hold while being pulled backwards by the tail, releasing only when unable to maintain their grip. The resulting measurement was recorded, and the average of the highest 3 measurements was determined to give the strength score. For every time point and strain, at least 5 animals were used. P values were determined by a paired Student’s t test. To validate our results, another quantitative strength measurement was performed by a wire screen–holding test. Mice were placed on a grid on which it stood using all 4 limbs. Subsequently, the grid was turned upside down 15 cm above a cage. Latency for the mouse to release the mesh was recorded, and the average hanging time for 3 trials was used as an outcome measure.

Animal and experimental protocols. Human DNAJB6b-WT plasmids were obtained from Addgene, and the F93L point mutation was generated using QuikChange Site-directed Mutagenesis by changing the cDNA position 277T>C. Both cDNAs were subcloned into a 1256MCKCAT-transgenic targeting vector obtained from Stephen Hauschka (University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA). The promoter and coding sequences were confirmed by DNA sequence analysis. A linear fragment containing the MCK-V5-hDNAJB6 sequence was isolated by digesting the targeting vector with HindIII and KpnI and subsequent gel purification. This fragment was sent to the mouse genetics core facility at Washington University for transgenic animal production. Animals were screened for transgene insertion using PCR amplification of tail DNA. For the CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockin F90I mice, the primers PC484.DS.Dnajb6.F: 5′-GGCAAATAAGACTCTTGGGCT-3′, PC484.DS.Dnajb6.R: 5′-ACGGACCAGGCAGGTACTTA-3′ were used, and the sgRNA (SM721.Dnajb6.g4) TCATTGGGCAGTGTTATCATNGG was used. The generation of these mice was carried out by the mouse genetics core facility for transgenic animal production at Washington University. Both animal lines were bred on a C57/B6 background (The Jackson Laboratory) to at least the F5 generation for phenotypic analysis. The control animals were nontransgenic F90I–/– littermates. Mice were housed in a temperature-controlled environment with 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycles, in which they received food and water ad libitum. Mice were euthanized, and skeletal muscle was dissected.

In vivo electroporation. Mice were anesthetized using 2.5% isoflurane. The footpad was wiped with ethanol, and 10 μL hyaluronidase at a concentration of 2 mg/mL was injected into the FDB from the base of the pad toward the digits. The mouse was then monitored in a recovery cage for 1–2 hours. Again, the animal was anesthetized with 2.5% isoflurane, and the footpad was wiped with ethanol. The plasmid was then injected into the FDB with endotoxin-free plasmid diluted in sterile PBS to a volume of 50 μL using a 29-gauge × 1/2 needle. Immediately after that, 2-needle array electrodes were inserted longitudinally relative to the muscle fibers. The in vivo electroporation parameters for FDB were as follows: 20 pulses for a 20-ms duration at 1 Hz at 100 V/cm. The procedure was repeated on the contralateral FDB. The needles were removed, and the foot was wiped again with ethanol. The mouse was then return to the recovery cage for monitoring.

Cell culture, transfection, and heat shock. Flp-In T-REX 293 Cells (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) expressing the pcDNA5/FRT/TO constructs V5-DNAJB6b-WT, V5-DNAJB6b-F93L, V5-DNAJB6b-P96R, V5-DNAJB6b-H31Q, and V5-DNAJB6b-F93L-H31Q were cultured in DMEM containing 4 mM l-glutamine (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 11965-084), 10% FBS (Atlanta Biologicals; S10350), penicillin (50 IU)/streptomycin (50 μg/mL) (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 15 140), 50 μg/mL hygromycin B (Invitrogen; 10687-010), and 50 μg/mL blasticidin (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific; R21001), and induced with 1 μg/mL tetracycline hydrochloride (MilliporeSigma; T76600) 48 hours before experimentation. Cells were maintained in 5% CO 2 at 37°C in 60-mm tissue culture–treated plates until the cells reached 80%–85% confluence. HeLa cells were cultured in a high-glucose formulation of DMEM (MilliporeSigma) supplemented with 10% (vol/vol) FBS, 2 mM l-glutamine, and penicillin/streptomycin. Transfection was performed with Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific; catalog 11668019) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For heat shock experiments, HeLa cells were either transfected with GFP-DNAJB6 plasmids or cotransfected with Ch-TDP43 constructs for 24 hours. After transfection, cells were subjected to heat shock (42°C, 5% CO 2 ) for 1 hour. For the drug treatment, HeLa cells were treated for 16 hours with either DMSO, SW02 (20 μM), YM01 (1 μM), JG231 (10 μM), or JG98 (10 μM).

Histochemistry, immunohistochemistry, and microscopy. Isolated muscle was mounted using tragacanth gum (MilliporeSigma; G1128) and quick-frozen in liquid nitrogen–cooled 2-methylbutane. Samples were stored at –80°C until sectioning into 10-μm sections. H&E, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide diaphorase (NADH), and laminin staining was performed as previously described (12). Sections were blocked in blocking reagent (PerkinElmer; FP1012), and incubated with a primary antibody followed by the appropriate secondary antibody. Briefly, muscle sections were affixed to slides incubated for 10 minutes in ice-cold acetone, mounted with Mowiol 4-88 (MilliporeSigma) plus DAPI, and examined using a fluorescence microscope (Nikon 80i upright+ and a Roper Scientific EZ monochrome CCD camera with Nikon NIS Elements deconvolution software). Nonfluorescent images were taken with a 5-megapixel color CCD (Nikon). Image processing and analysis were done with Nikon NIS Elements 4.0 software and Adobe Photoshop. Fluorescence Images of random fields were taken with a ×20 objective using a Nikon Eclipse 80i fluorescence microscope. The muscle fiber cross-sectional area (CSA) was measured using ImageJ software. Two separate individuals, blinded to the genotype and treatment status of mice, took photographs and measured the CSA.

FRAP and second harmonic generation. The mice were treated as follows: YM01 was diluted in DMSO to 24 mg/mL to mimic the conditions used in cell culture. YM01 (10 μL) or vehicle was injected into the footpad of mice 24–48 hours before imaging. JG2321 was diluted in DMSO to 8 mg/mL to mimic the conditions used in cell culture. JG231 (50 μL) or vehicle was injected i.p. every other day for 2 weeks before imaging. For imaging, the mice were anesthetized with isoflurane with 5% used for induction and 1%–1.5% for maintenance during surgery at the level of reflex suppression. Skin overlying the FDB was removed. The mice were placed onto a customized viewing pane to facilitate imaging with the inverted 2-photon microscope. Electroporated skeletal muscle in live mice was observed with a Zeiss LSM 880 Airyscan confocal microscope with a motorized inverted Zeiss Axio Observer Z1 microscope frame. We used a ×40 1.2 NA water immersion objective, an excitation wavelength of 950 nm, and an emission filter of 499–571 nm for GFP probes. Regions of interest (2.4 M × 8.49 μM) were bleached with the Zeiss software. Laser settings were adjusted depending on myofiber depth to achieve at least a 60% reduction in GFP signal in myofibers with variable tissue depths. This was achieved with an excitation wavelength of 950 nm at 2%–10% laser power for 2–5 iterations for a duration of 0.24 μs. One image was captured immediately before and after photobleaching, followed by a series of post-bleaching images every 1–2 seconds, depending on the experiment. At least 3 different myofibers per animal were used for FRAP experiments for each condition. Each myofiber was tested at 3 different locations along its length. A single excitation wavelength of 800 nm was used for 2-photon electron microscopy (2PEM) and recorded using a ×40 1.2 NA water immersion objective. Second harmonic generation was detected with a nondescanned detector through a bandpass filter of 380–430 nm. As described previously, second harmonic generation occurs mostly from 2PEM of noncentrosymetric structures and is restricted to collagen fibers and striated muscle myosin rod domains (34). Data were analyzed using ImageJ. Measurements were made of the average fluorescence intensity of the bleached Z-disc, a nonbleached Z-disc as a control, and a background region for each time point. The background intensity was subtracted from the bleached and unbleached intensity values. A bleached/nonbleached ratio was calculated between the corrected intensities to account for photobleaching from image capture at each time point. The value from the initial bleach image (t = 0) was then subtracted from each time point, and the data were normalized so that the pre-bleach intensity was set to 1, and the intensity of the initial bleach image (t = 0) was set to 0. The normalized recovery data from at least 3 Z-discs per myofiber were used to generate a myofiber average. At least 3 different myofibers per animal were then averaged for further quantitative analysis. Grouped data are presented as the mean, and error bars represent the SD. The mobile fraction was calculated from the FRAP curve as previously described (35) with some modifications. GraphPad Prism 8 (GraphPad Software) was used for nonlinear regression analysis. FRAP data were fit to an exponential model with 1-phase association: Y = Y0 + (plateau – Y0) × (1 – exp[–K × X]). Y0 is the Y value when X (time) is zero. Plateau is the Y value at infinite time and represents the mobile fraction. K is the rate constant. Tau is the time constant. Half-time is computed as ln(2)/K. A mobile fraction myofiber average was calculated from 3 separate FRAP experiments within each myofiber. At least 3 different myofibers per animal were then averaged for further quantitative analysis. Grouped data are presented as the mean, and error bars represent the SD. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Turkey’s post hoc test.

Statistics. Comparisons between 2 groups were made using a 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. Comparisons between several groups were made using a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or Bonferroni’s correction to adjust for multiple comparisons. All analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism 8 (GraphPad Software). Data are presented as the mean ± SD, and results were considered statistically significant if P was less than 0.05. In some cases, the Student’s t test P value was calculated, and a Bonferroni-adjusted P value was determined for multiple comparisons.

Study approval. All animal experimental protocols were approved by the Animal Studies Committee of the Washington University School of Medicine.