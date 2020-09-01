Histone methyltransferase MLL4 controls myofiber identity and muscle performance through MEF2 interaction

Slow myofiber–enriched MLL4 is required for type I fiber formation. As an initial step for exploring the potential function of MLL4 in adult muscle, we examined the expression patterns of MLL4 in different muscle types from adult WT mice. Comparison of slow fiber–dominant soleus muscle to fast fiber–enriched white vastus lateralis (WV) by Western blot revealed that MLL4 protein is expressed preferentially (~2-fold) in soleus muscle (Figure 1A). In contrast, the protein levels of EZH2 and SUZ12, key components of the polycomb repressive complex 2, were markedly decreased in soleus muscle compared with those in WV (Figure 1A). These results suggest that MLL4 may activate the expression of slow fiber genes in slow myofibers.

Figure 1 Slow myofiber–enriched MLL4 is required for type I muscle fiber formation. (A) Representative Western blot analysis of protein extracts prepared from WV and soleus muscles of WT mice using indicated antibodies. Quantification of the MLL4/tubulin, EZH2/tubulin, and SUZ12/tubulin signal ratios normalized (=1.0) to the WV and presented below the corresponding bands. n = 5–6 mice per group. (B) Representative Western blot analysis of MLL4 expression in GC muscles of indicated mice. n.s., nonspecific band. n = 3 mice per group. (C) Top: representative WGA staining of GC muscle from 8-week-old male Mll4-mKO and Mll4SET-mKO mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. Bottom: cross-sectional areas of GC myofibers were measured by ImageJ. n = 4–5 mice per group. (D) Expression of slow-twitch myosin gene (Myh7) and representative slow/fast-twitch troponin genes (qRT-PCR) in GC muscle from indicated genotypes. n = 5–8 mice per group. (E) Cross section of (top) soleus and (bottom) GC muscle from 8-week-old male Mll4-mKO and Mll4SET-mKO mice stained for MHC1 (green) and MHC2b (red). Scale bars: 250 μm. (F) Quantification of IF data shown in E. n = 3–5 mice per group. (G and H) Primary myoblasts isolated from Mll4SETfl/fl mice were infected with an adenovirus overexpressing Cre or control virus (Ctrl), followed by differentiation into myotubes. (G) Results of qRT-PCR and Western blot analysis in skeletal myotubes. n = 3 independent experiments. (H) Left: IF staining of skeletal myotubes was performed using antibodies directed against myosin-slow or myosin-fast. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: quantification of the myosin-slow IF data expressed as mean percentage of total myotubes. n = 3 independent experiments. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. corresponding controls, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

To directly examine the role of MLL4 in skeletal muscle, we generated 2 independent skeletal muscle–specific Mll4-KO mouse lines using Mll4fl/fl and Mll4SETfl/fl mice. In the Mll4fl/fl strain, the exons 16–19 were flanked by 2 loxP sites (27), while in the Mll4SETfl/fl strain, the exons 50 and 51 encoding the enzymatic SET domain of MLL4 were floxed (29). Mll4fl/fl and Mll4SETfl/fl mice were bred with mice expressing Cre in postnatal skeletal muscle, in which Cre expression is under the control of the muscle creatine kinase (Mck) promoter (36), to achieve deletion of Mll4 in both fast- and slow-twitch muscle fiber types (referred to as Mll4-mKO and Mll4SET-mKO, respectively). This resulted in efficient postnatal deletion of Mll4 in skeletal muscle. Consistent with previously published data (37, 38), efficient ablation of Mll4 mediated by Mck-Cre did not occur until approximately 7 days after birth (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136155DS1). As expected, the expression of Mll4 mRNA and protein levels were markedly reduced in fast and slow muscles from both muscle-specific Mll4-KO mouse lines (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). Notably, deleting the enzymatic SET domain destabilized endogenous MLL4 protein in muscle (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1D), which is consistent with recently published data (29). Both Mll4-mKO and Mll4SET-mKO mice were born at normal Mendelian ratios and did not exhibit an overt metabolic phenotype compared with WT littermates on standard chow. These phenotypes included similar body weight, food intake, locomotor activity, energy expenditure, and muscle weight (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3). This indicates that postnatal ablation of Mll4 neither affects muscle differentiation nor development. Examination of myofiber cross-sectional area by histochemical staining revealed that fiber-size distribution was altered in gastrocnemius (GC) muscle from both muscle-specific Mll4-KO mouse lines, with a shift toward an increased cross-sectional area relative to that of WT controls (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3M). Muscle phenotyping and transcriptional profiling revealed that fiber-type programs were substantially regulated in the muscle-specific Mll4-KO mouse lines. Expression of the gene encoding the major slow-twitch type I myosin isoform MHC1 (Myh7 gene) and slow-twitch troponin genes (Tnni1, Tnnc1, and Tnnt1) was reduced in both Mll4-mKO and Mll4SET-mKO GC muscle (Figure 1D). In contrast, expression of the fast-twitch troponin gene (Tnnt3) was increased in muscle from the 2 Mll4-KO mouse lines (Figure 1D). Similar observations were made in soleus and WV muscles from the Mll4SET-mKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with the gene expression results, MHC1 immunofluorescence staining revealed a marked reduction in the number of type I fibers in several muscle groups from both Mll4-mKO and Mll4SET-mKO mice (Figure 1, E and F). Notably, the Mll4SET-mKO mouse line did not exhibit overt muscle phenotypes in young mice at P10 (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that the observed results were not a consequence of changes in muscle development or early fiber-type patterning in Mll4SET-mKO mice.

An in vitro primary skeletal myocyte culture system further demonstrated that the MLL4 protein levels were induced during differentiation of myoblasts into mature myotubes (Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistent with the established role of MLL4 in maintaining H3K4me1 levels on active enhancers (27, 28, 30), the induced expression of slow myosin paralleled the elevated levels of H3K4me1 on the Myh7 enhancer during muscle cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). An MLL4 loss-of-function study was also conducted in primary skeletal myocyte. We used adenoviral vectors to express Cre or control viruses in Mll4SETfl/fl myoblasts. Cells were then induced to differentiate into myotubes. Adenoviral Cre-mediated KO of Mll4 in myoblasts resulted in diminished expression of Myh7 and decreased proportion of slow myosin–positive myotubes (Figure 1, G and H). In contrast, fast myosin gene Myh4 expression was not decreased by Mll4 deletion (Figure 1, G and H). Consistent with reduction of Myh7 mRNA in Mll4-KO myotubes, MLL4 deficiency reduced the amounts of H3K4me1 on the Myh7 enhancer (Supplemental Figure 6C). Thus, in vitro manipulation of Mll4 in myocytes provided further evidence that MLL4 exerts control upon slow fiber gene expression. Taken together, these data demonstrate an essential role of MLL4 in the regulation of type I muscle fiber type.

Loss of muscle MLL4 causes reduced running endurance. Muscle fiber-type composition and the capacity to burn fatty acids and glucose are important determinants of muscle performance and endurance, and fast-twitch muscle fibers exhibit a glycolytic burst metabolism and are more susceptible to endurance exercise–induced fatigue (5). We next sought to determine the physiological impact of muscle MLL4 deficiency. To rule out possible effects mediated by MLL4 in the heart on exercise phenotypes, Mll4SETfl/fl mice were bred with human skeletal actin Cre (HSA-Cre) mice to establish another skeletal muscle–specific deletion of the Mll4 alleles. As expected, the protein expression of Mll4 was dramatically decreased in multiple muscle types, but not in the heart, in Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). In addition, MHC1-positive fibers were markedly reduced in Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre GC muscle (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7B). We next assessed acute running endurance performance in the Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mouse line using a run-to-exhaustion protocol on a motorized treadmill. Consistent with the observed alterations in muscle fiber–type proportion, Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice could run for significantly shorter times and distances (~30%) compared with WT littermates (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Loss of muscle MLL4 causes reduced running endurance. (A) MHC fiber typing by IF of GC muscle of indicated genotypes. MHC1 (green); MHC2b (red). Representative images are shown. Scale bar: 250 μm. (B) Quantification of IF data shown in A expressed as type I fibers per section. n = 5–6 mice per group. (C) Left: schematic depicts increments of speed over time. Right: bars represent mean running time and distance for 10-week-old male Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice and WT on a motorized treadmill. n = 11–13 mice per group. (D and E) Blood glucose, TG, NEFA, and β-hydroxybutyrate levels in mice of indicated genotypes at rest or after 80 minutes of exercise. n = 8–9 mice per group. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. corresponding WT controls, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

To further evaluate muscle fuel utilization during exercise, WT or Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice were first subjected to a forced maximal exercise capacity test (VO 2max test) consisting of increasing speed every 2 minutes at 10° inclination until exhaustion (Supplemental Figure 8A). Consistent with a shift to muscle glucose utilization, the respiratory exchange ratio (RER) increased with exercise in both Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice and the WT control group, indicative of a switch to carbohydrates as the chief fuel (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Interestingly, in this high-intensity exercise challenge, both genotypes demonstrated similar energy substrate utilization (RER) during the course of exercise, and Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice ran distances and achieved maximal speed similarly to their control littermates (Supplemental Figure 8, C–F). Mice that performed the VO 2max test were then subjected to a low-intensity (endurance type) protocol, during which animals ran at a constant speed of 60% of their maximal running speed (Supplemental Figure 8G). While RER values increased during the beginning of the exercise test, both WT and Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice displayed a drop in RER after approximately 14 minutes of endurance exercise (Supplemental Figure 8, G–I). This decrease indicates a shift in substrate usage from glucose to fat metabolism. Despite no difference in RER during the exercise period, the Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice ran shorter distances compared with the WT control group (Supplemental Figure 8, H–K). These results suggest that muscle MLL4 deficiency resulted in reduced capacity for persistent use of fat as a fuel during endurance exercise. Furthermore, we also measured glucose and fatty acid levels in blood from WT and Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice before and after endurance exercise. Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice showed significantly lower blood glucose levels compared with WT controls at baseline and after 80 minutes of endurance exercise (Figure 2D). Conversely, blood triglyceride (TG) and fatty acid levels were significantly higher after exercise in Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice (Figure 2E). Notably, blood ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate levels mirrored the changes of blood fatty acids, as they were also increased in Mll4SETfl/flHSA-Cre mice at basal conditions or after exercise (Figure 2E). Together, these results demonstrate a change in slow type I fibers and muscle metabolism in the absence of muscle MLL4 that compromises running endurance.

MLL4 coordinates gene programs controlling muscle contraction and energy metabolism. Type I myofibers depend on the precise orchestration of slow contractile and oxidative metabolic gene expression to ensure muscle endurance. To more thoroughly analyze the fiber-type–specific patterns of gene expression changes that result from loss of muscle MLL4, we performed RNA-Seq analysis on mRNA isolated from GC muscles of Mll4SET-mKO mice and littermate controls. We found that MLL4 regulated a total of 1000 genes in skeletal muscles, with 447 up- and 553 downregulated, respectively (Figure 3A). In addition to the key slow-twitch MHC gene Myh7 and troponin complex described above (Figure 1D), gene ontology (GO) analysis of MLL4-regulated genes also revealed significant enrichment in fiber-type–specific isoforms of sarcomeric components as well as ion channels involved in excitation-contraction coupling (Figure 3B). The comparative RNA-profiling strategy revealed extensive fiber-type switching and novel myofiber-specific gene expression. As shown in Figure 3C, a broad array of contraction-related genes that differ between muscle fiber type were altered in Mll4SET-mKO muscle (Figure 3C). Real-time PCR confirmed that the expression of many genes encoding slow contractile proteins (Myl2, Myl3, Tpm3, and Myom3) was reduced in the GC muscles of Mll4SET-mKO mice compared with those of WT controls (Figure 3D). The expression of slow fiber calcium-handling genes (Atp2a2, Casq2, Smtnl1, and Myoz2) was also reduced in the Mll4SET-mKO muscles compared with those in WT controls (Figure 3D). Moreover, we also found a decreased expression of genes associated with fatty acid and glucose metabolism (Cpt1b, Slc27a1, Fabp3, Dgat2, Fads6, Phyhd1, Ldhb, and Ppp1r1a) in Mll4SET-mKO muscle (Figure 3D). The expected lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) isoenzyme activity shifts due to changes in Ldhb expression were confirmed by gel-activity studies (Figure 3E). To further assess the metabolic effects of muscle MLL4, mitochondrial respiration rates were determined in the extensor digital longus (EDL) muscle of Mll4SET-mKO mice and WT controls using pyruvate or palmitoylcarnitine as substrates. State 3 (maximal ADP stimulated) respiration rates were significantly lower in Mll4SET-mKO muscle compared with that of WT controls (Figure 3F). Moreover, measurement of oxygen consumption rate (OCR) using an extracellular flux analyzer also revealed that Mll4SET-KO myotubes had a reduced OCR in the presence of uncoupler FCCP, a sign of reduced maximal mitochondrial respiratory capacity (Figure 3G), whereas no difference in the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) was observed in Mll4SET-KO myotubes compared with Mll4SETfl/fl controls (data not shown). Together, these results demonstrate that MLL4 programs type I muscle metabolism by coordinate regulation of gene programs controlling muscle contraction and energy metabolism.

Figure 3 MLL4 coordinately regulates gene programs controlling muscle contraction and energy metabolism. (A) Volcano plot showing fold changes versus P values for analyzed RNA-Seq data generated from the GC muscle of 8-week-old male Mll4SET-mKO mice compared with littermate controls (WT). Significantly upregulated genes are represented by red dots, whereas downregulated genes are represented by blue dots. (B) GO enrichment analysis of gene transcripts regulated in Mll4SET-mKO muscle. (C) Heatmap analysis of contraction-related genes regulated in Mll4SET-mKO muscle compared with WT controls. n = 3 independent samples per group. Color scheme for fold change is provided. (D) Expression of genes (qRT-PCR) involved in muscle contraction, calcium handling, and metabolism in GC muscle from the indicated genotypes. n = 5–6 mice per group. (E) Left: LDH isoenzymes were separated by polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis using whole-cell extracts from heart (Ht, control) and GC muscle from indicated mice. A representative gel showing 4 independent mice per group is shown. Right: quantification of LDH isoenzyme activity gel electrophoresis shown on the left. (F) Mitochondrial respiration rates were determined from the EDL muscle of the indicated genotypes using pyruvate or palmitoylcarnitine as a substrate. Pyruvate/malate (Py/M) or palmitoylcarnitine/malate (PC/M) stimulated, ADP-dependent respiration, and oligomycin induced (oligo) are shown. n = 6–7 mice per group. (G) OCRs in skeletal myotubes harvested from Mll4SETfl/fl mice subjected to adenovirus-based overexpression of Cre compared with control virus. Basal OCR was first measured, followed by administration of 10 mM sodium pyruvate, and 2 μM oligomycin (to inhibit ATP synthase), uncoupler FCCP (2 μM), or rotenone/antimycin (Rot/A; 1 μM), as indicated. n = 6 separate experiments done with 5 biological replicates. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. corresponding controls, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

MLL4 drives the slow oxidative muscle fiber program in cooperation with MEF2. To define the mechanism involved in the activation of slow oxidative muscle fiber gene programs by MLL4, we examined the possibility that MLL4 regulates factors known to regulate slow myofiber gene expression. Esrrg mRNA levels were modestly increased and Ppard mRNA levels were lower in Mll4SET-mKO muscles (Supplemental Figure 9), whereas Fnip1, Ppargc1a, Ppargc1b, Ppara, Esrra, and Esrrb gene expression were not changed in Mll4SET-mKO muscles (Supplemental Figure 9). These results led us to the hypothesis that MLL4 may act as a direct activator of slow-myofiber gene expression.

We next sought to examine the genome-wide MLL4 occupancy on WT mouse muscle chromatin by ChIP coupled with high-throughput DNA sequencing (ChIP-Seq). As a control for specificity, ChIP-Seq experiments were also performed in Mll4-mKO muscle; 9403 high-confidence MLL4 genomic binding regions were obtained by filtering out nonspecific signals observed in MLL4-deficient muscle (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). MLL4-binding sites in skeletal muscle were predominantly located in the intergenic, intronic, and promoter regions (Supplemental Figure 10D), which is consistent with our previous MLL4 ChIP-Seq results in myocytes (27). Correlating the MLL4 cistrome in muscle and myocytes with the global mRNA changes upon muscle Mll4 deletion revealed that approximately 49% of MLL4-regulated genes were directly bound by MLL4 (based on the genes nearest to the MLL4-binding peaks) (Figure 4A). Furthermore, GO analysis revealed that the 492 directly regulated genes were enriched with muscle contraction-related terms similarly to those seen in the Mll4SET-mKO transcriptome (Figure 4B). In addition, we also found that MLL4 could occupy many fatty acid utilization genes (e.g., Cpt1b and Fabp3) (Supplemental Figure 10E). Together, the strong correlation between the cistromic and transcriptomic findings supports a direct role for MLL4 in regulating muscle fiber–type gene programs.

Figure 4 MLL4 colocalizes with MEF2 on enhancers of slow oxidative muscle genes. (A) Analysis of the MLL4 ChIP-Seq data in muscle and myocytes combined with mRNA-Seq data set upon muscle Mll4 deletion defines a set of genes directly regulated by MLL4. (B) GO enrichment analysis of MLL4 direct targets, with the top 5 terms shown. (C) De novo motif analysis of MLL4-binding regions in muscle using HOMER. Shown is the top-scoring motif present in the top 5000 emergent MLL4-binding sites. (D) Known TF motifs with the highest relative enrichment in MLL4-binding regions in muscle. (E) MLL4 colocalizes with MEF2 on active enhancers in myocyte. Heatmap shows the ChIP-Seq binding signal intensity for MLL4, MEF2D, H3K4me1, and H3K27ac. Binding is ranked from the strongest to the weakest MLL4-binding sites. Active enhancers are defined with enhancer markers H3K4me1 and H3K27ac. (F) GSEA showing that expression of MLL4/MEF2 cobound target genes is significantly downregulated in Mll4SET-mKO muscle compared with that of WT controls. All genes in mRNA-Seq profiling from Mll4SET-mKO muscle were ranked by fold difference compared with WT controls and expressed on the x axis. This data set was compared with the gene list of the nearest genes identified in MLL4/MEF2 cobound regions in muscle. (G and H) MLL4-dependent active enhancers on slow oxidative gene loci are shown. Top: ChIP-Seq binding profiles for MLL4, MEF2D, and histone modifications in WT or Mll4-KO myocytes. mRNA-Seq data from WT and Mll4SET-mKO muscle is shown at the bottom, indicating a high correlation of the 2 data sets. Input, genomic DNA from myocytes. Gray boxes indicate the high-confidence MLL4-binding regions corresponding to Tnnc1, Tnni1, and Ldhb genes. Data were obtained from published data sets GSE50466 and GSE43223. The current data sets GSE138994 and GSE137368 were also analyzed.

Interestingly, de novo motif analysis of the top 5000 emergent MLL4-binding regions in muscle using HOMER revealed a sequence element, 5′-CTAAAAATAG-3′, as the highest score motif, with a P value of 1 × 10–137 (Figure 4C). This motif closely corresponded to a consensus site that has been previously known as the MEF2-binding site. Indeed, the search for known motifs confirmed that the most enriched motif within MLL4-binding regions was the binding site for MEF2 family members, key regulators of the type I fiber-type program (refs. 18, 39, and Figure 4D). Moreover, we found that MLL4 could occupy both Mef2a and Mef2d genes (Supplemental Figure 10F), indicating that Mef2a and Mef2d are also direct targets of MLL4. These results suggest that MEF2s may be coregulatory transcription factors that are involved in the MLL4-mediated regulation of the type I fiber-type program. We next interrogated a published myocyte MEF2 ChIP-Seq data set (40) in conjunction with our previously published myocyte ChIP-Seq data for MLL4 and histone modifications (H3K4me1 and H3K27ac) associated with enhancer activities (27). As shown in Figure 4E, heatmap visualization of the MEF2 binding and H3K4me1 and H3K27ac signal at the MLL4-binding events demonstrated a substantial degree of MLL4 and MEF2 cooccupancy on active enhancers (Figure 4E). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further demonstrated that Mll4 deletion significantly downregulated expression of MLL4 and MEF2 cobound target genes in muscle (Figure 4F). These data suggest that MLL4 acts coordinately with MEF2 in regulating muscle gene expression. Genomic colocalization of MLL4 and MEF2 was confirmed on many slow oxidative muscle fiber gene loci in myocytes. For example, slow fiber–related gene enhancers (e.g., Myh7, Tnnc1, Tnni1, Tnnt1, Ldhb, Casq2, and Mybph) showed strong MLL4 and MEF2 binding as well as the presence of H3K4me1 and H3K27ac signals (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 11). Importantly, deletion of Mll4 markedly decreased levels of H3K4me1 and H3K27ac, which was consistent with pronounced reduction of slow oxidative muscle fiber gene mRNA in Mll4SET-mKO muscle (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 11). Together, these results suggest that MLL4 occupies the enhancers in cooperation with MEF2 to activate transcription of the slow oxidative muscle genes.

A series of co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP) studies were next conducted to determine whether MLL4 interacts with MEF2. HEK293 cells were cotransfected with expression vectors for HA-MEF2A and Flag-MLL4. Anti-HA was found to co-IP MLL4 and MEF2A (Figure 5A). Using MLL4 as the IP target, MEF2A was pulled down (Figure 5B). Furthermore, IP of MLL4 in C2C12 myotubes with an anti-MLL4 antibody confirmed that endogenous MLL4 and MEF2 actually interact in muscle cells (Figure 5C). To explore functional correlates of the MLL4/MEF2 interaction, we focused on the Myh7 and Myh7b loci. These 2 MLL4-regulated genes encode the major slow myosin and drive expression of miR-208b and miR-499, which further promote muscle fiber remodeling (41, 42). Upon examination of the MLL4 and MEF2 ChIP-Seq data, we uncovered a MLL4/MEF2 cobound region located approximately 3 kb upstream of the Myh7 transcription start site (TSS). We identified 2 highly conserved DNA sequences conforming to the consensus binding sites for MEF2 ([C/T]TA[T/A] 4 TA[G/A]) in the Myh7/miR-208b cis-proximal enhancer region (Figure 5D). Cell cotransfection studies were next conducted using a rat 3.5 kb Myh7 promoter reporter containing the enhancer element (Figure 5E). The Myh7 luciferase reporter was not activated by MLL4 alone, but when it was expressed together with MEF2A, synergistic activation was observed (Figure 5E), suggesting a cooperative transcriptional activation by the 2 factors. To further assess the activation of the Myh7/miR-208b enhancer by MLL4/MEF2, deletion mapping studies were used to demonstrate that this MLL4/MEF2 synergistic effect was markedly diminished by deleting the upstream enhancer sequences (Figure 5F). We also detected MLL4 and MEF2 colocalization on the Myh7b promoter region (Figure 5G). Cell cotransfection studies were further conducted using a mouse Myh7b promoter-reporter containing a highly conserved MEF2-binding site (Figure 5H). As expected, the combination of MLL4 and MEF2 resulted in synergistic activation of the Myh7b reporter (Figure 5H). This synergistic effect was completely abolished upon mutation of the MEF2 site (Figure 5H), providing further evidence that the MEF2 site cooperates with MLL4 in the activation of Myh7b/miR-499 gene transcription. Taken together, these results demonstrate that MLL4 cooperates with MEF2 to activate slow muscle gene transcription, thereby driving fiber-type remodeling.

Figure 5 MLL4 cooperates with MEF2 to activate slow myofiber gene transcription. (A and B) Co-IP experiments were performed by cotransfecting HA-MEF2A and Flag-MLL4 in HEK293 cells, as indicated at the top. Antibodies against the HA or Flag epitope were used for co-IP. Extracts (Input) from the HEK293 cells and proteins from the IP were analyzed by immunoblotting. Representative results for co-IP are shown. n = 3 independent experiments. (C) Co-IP results with extracts prepared from C2C12 myotubes using anti-MLL4 antibody or control IgG. Representative results are shown. n = 3 independent experiments. (D) MLL4 and MEF2D ChIP-Seq tracks from myocytes at the Myh7 locus. Two putative conserved MEF2-binding sites within the cis-proximal enhancer region of the Myh7 gene are shown. (E) MLL4 and MEF2 synergistically activate Myh7 gene promoter. The rat Myh7.Luc.3.5k promoter reporter was used in cotransfection studies in HEK293 cells in the presence of expression vectors indicated. Values represent mean (± SEM) firefly/renilla luciferase activity shown as arbitrary units (AU) normalized (=1.0) to vector control. n = 4 independent experiments. (F) Results of transient transfection performed with rMyh7.Luc.3.5k and truncation mutant of rMyh7.Luc.408 in HEK293 cells in the presence of expression vectors indicated. n = 4–5 independent experiments. (G) Left: MLL4 and MEF2D ChIP-Seq tracks from myocyte at the Myh7b locus. Right: putative conserved MEF2-binding site within the mouse Myh7b promoter regions. (H) Top: site-directed mutagenesis was used to abolish the MEF2 response element. Bottom: mMyh7b.Luc.1k (WT) or MEF2mut.mMyh7b.Luc.1k promoter reporters were used in cotransfection studies in HEK293 cells in the presence of expression vectors indicated. n = 5 independent experiments. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. corresponding controls; #P < 0.05 compared with MEF2A alone. P values were determined using 1-way ANOVA coupled to a Fisher’s LSD post hoc test.

MLL4 levels are regulated in response to physiological and pathophysiological stimuli in human muscle. To determine the relevance of the MLL4 regulatory circuit in humans, we investigated whether MLL4 function could be altered by physiological or pathophysiological stimuli in human muscle. We first analyzed the gene expression profiles in human muscle (NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database [GEO] GSE1718) from a group of sedentary subjects who underwent 20 weeks of an endurance exercise training program (43). This analysis revealed that the MLL4 regulatory circuit was induced in human muscle by exercise training. Increased mRNA levels of MLL4 associated with elevated expression of its targets (MYH7B, TNNT1, MYL2, and ATP2A2) were observed in the muscle tissue from the “posttraining” group compared with the “pretraining” group (Figure 6A). In contrast, the levels of TNNI2 and TNNC2 mRNA showed a decrease in posttraining muscle (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 MLL4 regulatory circuit is associated with muscle fiber–type remodeling in humans. (A) Relative expression of MLL4 and representative fiber type–specific genes in human vastus lateralis muscles before or after endurance training. Data were extracted from GEO GSE1718. (B–E) Paraspinal muscle samples from the convex (MX) and concave (MV) sides of the curvature from 40 patients with AIS were used for this analysis. (B) Left: representative sections of paraspinal muscle from AIS patients stained for myosin ATPase activity (pH = 10.2, type II fibers dark, type I fibers light). Scale bar: 100 μm. Right: quantification of ATPase-staining data shown on the left expressed as mean percentage of total muscle fibers. n = 15 patients. *P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test. (C) mRNA expression levels of MLL4, MEF2s, and slow oxidative muscle fiber genes were determined by qRT-PCR. n = 40 patients. *P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test. (D) Correlation between MLL4 gene expression and that of slow oxidative myofiber genes and MEF2s. n = 40 patients. Pearson’s correlation analysis was used to determine the correlation. (E) Correlation between MLL4 and MEF2s expression and the type I fiber percentage. n = 15 patients. Spearman’s correlation analysis was used.

Skeletal muscle dysfunction, including fiber-type switching and reduced oxidative capacity, has been associated with a variety of human diseases. Patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), the most common type of scoliosis, which affects 1%–4% adolescents, have generalized muscle dysfunction (44, 45). Although causal mechanisms of AIS remain unclear, paraspinal muscle imbalance due to muscle fiber–type switching has long been recognized as a possible factor underlying the pathology of AIS (46–48). Therefore, we examined the regulation of MLL4 signaling in paraspinal muscle samples from 40 patients with AIS. Consistent with previous reports (47, 48), metachromatic ATPase staining revealed that muscle fiber–type programs were altered in paraspinal muscle from AIS patients. The biopsy specimens from the concave side (MV) of the curvature contained a lower percentage of type I muscle fibers compared with the convex side (MX) (Figure 6B). As expected, muscle biopsies from the MV group exhibited lower slow fiber gene (MYH7, TNNI1, TNNC1, TNNT1, and LDHB) expression, but higher fast fiber gene (TNNI2 and TNNC2) expression compared with those from the MX group (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 12A). Expression levels of MLL4 and MEF2s were also lower in the MV group compared with the MX group (Figure 6C). In addition, the levels of MLL4 mRNA exhibited a significant positive correlation with slow fiber gene (MYH7, TNNI1, TNNT1, and LDHB) and MEF2s mRNA levels, but not with a marker of the fast fiber program (TNNI2) (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 12B). The relationship between MLL4 expression and levels of the MEF2s with type I fiber percentage was also assessed. As shown in Figure 6E, both MLL4 and MEF2s exhibited a significant positive correlation with type I fiber percentage (Figure 6E). Together, these results strongly suggest that the MLL4 regulatory circuit is operative in the regulation of the type I muscle program in response to physiological and pathophysiological stimuli in humans.