Mapping mania symptoms based on focal brain damage

Mania lesion cohort 1: 2D lesions from literature search. Cases of secondary lesional mania with available lesion images published until February 2017 were identified from a literature search according to a predefined protocol (107) following PRISMA guidelines (53). A full list of search terms and of the inclusion and exclusion criteria applied to this study is available in the supplemental material. Cases with traumatic or infectious etiology were excluded because brain damage may extend beyond what is apparent on structural imaging. Two investigators with expertise in psychiatry independently assessed eligibility and extracted clinical and demographic data, with consensus obtained, if necessary, with input from a senior psychiatrist. Two other investigators manually traced lesions onto a standardized brain atlas (MNI) using Medical Imaging Interaction Toolkit (MITK) software (http://www.mitk.org), with a third investigator independently reviewing each lesion tracing. Because these lesion locations were traced from published images, they are 2D.

Mania lesion cohort 2: 3D lesions from clinical chart review. Clinical cases of secondary lesional mania were identified consecutively by 2 psychiatrists from patients at the Neuropsychiatry Unit of the Psychiatry Department at Centro Hospitalar de Lisboa Ocidental (CHLO), according to protocol approved by the Ethics Committee of CHLO. Eligibility assessment and extraction of clinical and demographic data were performed as described for literature cases. From an initial cohort of 21 patients identified by chart review, 15 were eligible according to the inclusion and exclusion criteria described in the supplemental material, with the remaining excluded due to treatment with corticosteroids and/or antidepressants (n = 3) or due to traumatic/infectious etiology (n = 3). One investigator manually traced brain lesions on each MRI using MITK software, with independent review and corrections by another investigator. A third investigator coregistered each traced lesion into MNI space using a composition of 3D rigid and affine transformations, and 3D cubic B-spline transformation, in 3D Slicer software (https://www.slicer.org/). The transformed lesion in atlas space was compared with the original radiologic lesion for verification of accuracy by 3 authors. Because these lesions were traced from the original MRI scans, they are 3D.

Deriving a mania network from brain lesions in the literature. rs-fMRI data from 1000 healthy subjects (23, 24) were used to generate a connectivity map for each lesion location, as described previously (20, 73, 108). Briefly, we computed the correlation between the average time-course of rs-fMRI activity from each lesion location with activity in every other brain voxel, using data from each of the healthy subjects (73, 109). Results were combined across the 1000 subjects using a random-effects analysis to generate a lesion network map for each lesion location. To identify connections differing significantly between mania and control lesions, these network maps were statistically compared with lesion network maps derived from control lesion locations, not associated with mania. Literature-derived control lesions associated with nonpsychiatric symptoms, such as aphasia, asterixis, freezing of gait, and poststroke pain (20, 110, 111), were used according to traces performed previously for the respective publications (n = 79). Statistical comparison between the mania-derived and control-derived network maps was performed using a voxel-wise permutation-based 2-sample t test implemented within FSL PALM (https://fsl.fmrib.ox.ac.uk/fsl/fslwiki/Randomise/UserGuide), with threshold-free cluster enhancement (TFCE), 2-tailed testing, and family-wise error (FWE) correction options. Two thousand permutations per test and α less than 0.05 were selected. Permutation-based statistics followed by FWE correction was used to reduce the risk of false positives (112), according to best practice guidelines for neuroimaging (113). The resulting voxel statistical map was defined as a “mania lesion network map.”

Reliability, validation, reproducibility, and robustness. In order to assess reliability of our tracing methodology, we tested if lesion locations and the resulting mania network map remained stable when literature lesions were traced by a different researcher, independent from the team performing tracing originally. To test lesion location reliability, we compared center of gravity distances obtained from tracing pairs from the same lesion (N = 41 pairs), to those obtained from tracing of pairs of distinct lesions (N = 820 pairs). Because these data did not fit a normal distribution, we performed Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test (114) (Stata Statistical Software, release 15; StataCorp LLC). To test lesion network mapping reliability, we recomputed the mania lesion network map using the second set of literature tracings. The degree of similarity between mania lesion network maps was computed using Pearson’s spatial correlation.

Validation of the literature-based mania lesion network map was tested with data from an independent cohort of lesional mania. Specifically, we tested if the literature-based mania lesion network map could serve as a spatial template to anticipate the probability that a lesion location will result in mania symptoms. We thus tested whether our independent data set of clinical mania lesions (n = 15) intersected the literature-based mania lesion network map more than clinical control lesions. These 3D control lesions were obtained from a cohort of patients with stroke (n = 490), that were not selected for any particular symptom (115). For each mania or control lesion, we summed the intensities of voxels in the network map that intersected the lesion location, and then compared sums of voxel intensities between mania and control lesions. Comparisons were performed in a general linear model, controlling for lesion size, bootstrapping the standard error estimates (2000 permutations) (Stata Statistical Software, release 15).

Reproducibility across different cohorts was also tested using data from the clinical cohorts. We computed a second mania lesion network map using the clinical mania lesion cohort (n = 15) and the clinical control cohort of stroke lesions (n = 490), as described previously for the literature cohort. In the first step a simple conjunction analysis was performed, identifying connections significantly associated with mania in both the literature and clinical network maps. We then performed a single combined analysis in PALM comparing the literature and clinical mania lesion cohorts (n = 56) with the literature and clinical control cohorts (n = 569). Voxels significantly associated with mania across both cohorts were identified, including dimension (2D vs. 3D) as a covariate. Given extremely robust results, we applied a rigorous voxel-wise FWE correction at α less than 1 × 10–4 to highlight only the most significant findings. We identified peak coordinates in this map and ROIs greater than 200 mm3. Coordinates are reported in MNI atlas space and ROIs are labeled using the Harvard-Oxford atlas. Please see Supplemental Table 3 for further details.

The combined (literature + clinical) mania lesion network map was then recomputed multiple times to assess robustness to a variety of different confounds. Importantly, we recomputed the map controlling for lesion size, to ensure that differences in lesion size were not driving the observed connectivity differences between mania and control lesions. We tested whether our results were dependent on the temporal association between lesion onset and emergence of manic symptoms by repeating our analysis using 2 mania subgroups split according to the median time between lesion occurrence and the onset of mania symptoms: either lesions with documented temporal association of 3 years or less (n = 28) or lesions with a documented temporal association of more than 3 years, or unknown temporal association (n = 28). Analyses to test whether our results were being driven by choice of control lesions were performed in analyses maintaining the same mania lesions but changing control lesions. We replaced the original literature control cohort (n = 79) with an alternative literature control cohort consisting of different literature lesions included in previous publications by our group (n = 274), independent of whether the symptom profiles might overlap with those of mania and including numerous psychiatric symptoms (20, 25, 26, 29, 54). We also replaced our original clinical control cohort (n = 490) with an alternate clinical cohort of nonspecific lesions from a different source (n = 135) (116). Finally, to ensure results were independent of our inclusion criteria, we recomputed the combined (literature + clinical) mania lesion network map for 4 different mania lesion subgroups: (a) patients with all core mania symptoms listed in DSM 5 (n = 46); (b) patients without a personal or family history of depression, mania, or psychotic disorders (n = 39); (c) patients in whom lesion etiology was exclusively ischemic stroke (n = 23); and (d) patients satisfying criteria a, b, and c (n = 19).

Diagnostic relevance of the mania lesion network. We assessed how a diagnostically challenging case, published after our original literature search (2), could be assessed using the combined mania connectivity network map. Specifically, we intersected all the 6 traceable lesions reported in that case with the combined mania connectivity network map, to obtain the sum of voxel intensities for each separate lesion, as described above for the intersection between clinical cohorts lesions and the literature connectivity network map. We then tested if the sum of voxel intensities of each individual lesion from this case report differed significantly from the distributions of the sums of voxel intensities for the literature mania lesions (n = 41) and for the literature control lesions (n = 79). Because these data did not fit a normal distribution, these comparisons were performed using a 1-sample Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test, with the sum of voxel intensities for the case report lesions as the hypothesized values (Stata Statistical Software, release 15). This analysis returns the probability, i.e., P value, that the sum of voxel intensities for a given lesion is within the distribution of sums of voxel intensities in the comparison cohort (i.e., the mania or control literature cohort) (114). Probabilities for these analyses were reported as percentages instead of decimals (i.e., P = 0.05 is 5%), to facilitate interpretation (114).

Relationship of the mania lesion network to lesion locations causing other symptoms. We explored whether lesion locations associated with other neuropsychiatric symptoms intersected our combined mania lesion network map. Specifically, we examined lesion locations associated with criminality (n = 40) (26), delusions (n = 32) (25), hemichorea (n = 29) (29), alien limb (n = 53) (30), akinetic mutism (n = 28) (30), auditory hallucinations (n = 28) (20), parkinsonism (n = 29) (31) and visual hallucinations (n = 42) (20). Importantly, none of these cohorts were used as controls in the primary analysis used to derive the mania connectivity map. To test whether intersection with the mania lesion map, i.e., sum of voxel intensities, differed across lesion cohorts, we performed a general linear model controlling for lesion size, bootstrapping the standard error estimates (2000 permutations) (Stata Statistical Software, release 15). In planned post hoc analyses, we tested whether lesion intersection with our map was significantly different from zero for each syndrome, as well as differences between specific pairs of syndromes.

Therapeutic relevance of the mania lesion network. To test whether the connectivity profile derived from lesion locations might relate to mania-related clinical responses to high-frequency rTMS (32–37), the connectivity between a priori ROIs representing the left and right DLPFC and the combined mania network map was computed (4, 117). The a priori ROIs were the left and right middle frontal gyri selected from the Harvard-Oxford Cortical Structural Atlas, selected to align with the locations of brain stimulation previously reported to induce (left DLPFC) or relieve (right DLPFC) mania symptoms (32–37). Since the atlas parcellations are defined according to the voxel probability of being included in the ROI, we used a 95% confidence interval threshold (114) to discard voxels that could be located outside of the brain or overlapping with other ROIs. The a priori ROIs thus defined are sufficiently large to account for variability in stimulation site across subjects, occurring due to different methods for target localization and when brain stimulation treatments are performed without neuronavigation (118). We then tested significant differences between left and right DLPFC connectivity to the mania network map, using a paired t test across the connectome (N = 1000), as described elsewhere (4, 117).

To further explore the therapeutic relevance of the mania network map, we reviewed available literature focusing on rTMS trials for mania treatment, reporting the target localization method. We found 4 trials, all using right-sided targets, 3 of which with target localization using the 5-cm rule (34, 35, 38) and 1 using the EEG F4 coordinate (39). Since none used neuronavigation, we extracted the average MNI coordinates for both methods from previous reports: (MNI –41, 16, 54) for the 5-cm method (117) and (MNI 36, 44, 32) for the EEG F4 coordinate (119). After creating a 10-mm spherical ROI (120) centered at each coordinate, we computed the connectivity between these ROIs and the combined mania network map (4, 117), and tested significant differences between the 2 using a paired t test across the connectome (N = 1000) (4, 117).

In another exploratory approach we reviewed the literature to focus on cases of DBS-induced mania reporting target stimulation coordinates. Specifically, we tested if the combined mania network map differentiates DBS targets associated with mania from the average targets, as reported in the literature. We found 5 reports of mania after VC/VS stimulation in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (41–44) and 4 reports of mania after STN stimulation in Parkinson’s disease patients (47–49), that included stimulation coordinates. Coordinates were mapped into MNI space using Lead-DBS software (www.lead-dbs.org) (45, 121). We then averaged the mania-inducing coordinates in the VC/VS (MNI right 10.19, 3.05, –5.69 | left: –9.94, 3.97, –4.13) and STN (MNI right: 11.44, –15.41, –8.57 | left: –11.75, –15.94, –8.8). Average standard/typical DBS target locations were also defined from previous reports of VC/VS (MNI right: 13, 8, –2 | left: –13, 8, –1) (50) and STN (MNI right: 12.58, –13.41, –5.87 | left: –12.58, –13.41, –5.87) (45) DBS. A 3-mm spherical ROI, approximating previous reports of DBS volume tissue activation (122), was centered at each the mentioned coordinates. Connectivity between each ROI and the combined mania network map was computed (4, 117), and significant differences in connectivity between mania-inducing and the respective DBS target were identified using a paired t test across the normative connectome (N = 1000) (4, 117).

Statistics. As detailed above, the following statistical tests were performed: voxel-wise permutation-based 2-sample t tests to compare mania-derived and control-derived network maps; general linear models to test whether mania lesion map intersections differed across different cohorts, i.e., clinical mania, clinical controls, and other neuropsychiatric symptoms; Wilcoxon’s rank-sum and Wilcoxon’s signed-rank tests to test reliability of lesion location and the therapeutic relevance of the mania lesion network, respectively; and paired t tests to test differences in connectivity between distinct TMS or DBS targets. Two-tailed P values are reported. Unless otherwise noted, hypothesis tests were interpreted considering a type I error probability of α less than 0.05.

Study approval. Data collection in the clinical cohort was approved by the ethics committee at Centro Hospitalar de Lisboa Ocidental, Lisbon, Portugal, in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, that, considering the retrospective nature of the study, waived the need for written informed consent. Data analysis was approved by the ethics committee at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.