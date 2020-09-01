Methylation in pericytes after acute injury promotes chronic kidney disease

AKI induced a transient increase of renal myofibroblasts. We induced IRI-AKI in adult male C57BL/6 mice by right nephrectomy (Nx) at the age of 8 weeks followed by left renal IRI 2 weeks later (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135773DS1). Plasma levels of blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine increased and peaked on day 2 after IRI-AKI and decreased to comparable levels of Nx control (Ctrl) mice on day 30 (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Interestingly, BUN, creatinine, and urine albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) increased significantly from day 180 (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Fibrosis was demonstrated in kidneys on day 30 after IRI-AKI and increased progressively thereafter (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Similar to our previous report (4), progressive glomerulosclerosis was also noted. We thus used the IRI-AKI model to study the AKI-CKD transition.

Transgenic Col1a1-GFP reporter mice (Col1a1-GFPTg) express green fluorescent protein (GFP) in renal pericytes (15). The cell number of Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes expressing αSMA, a marker of activated pericytes or myofibroblasts, increased markedly after IRI-AKI (Figure 1, A and B). Although αSMA+Col1a1-GFP+ myofibroblasts decreased after day 14, the cell number on day 56 was still higher than that in Ctrl kidney (Figure 1, A and B), with more than 80% of Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes being αSMA+ myofibroblasts from day 2 to day 14 after IRI-AKI (Figure 1, A and C). By contrast, tubular epithelial cells enclosed by laminin+ basement membrane, CD31+ endothelial cells, and F4/80+ macrophages did not coexpress Col1a1-GFP or αSMA (Supplemental Figure 2). In parallel with the transient increase in the number of αSMA+Col1a1-GFP+ myofibroblasts, the proportion of αSMA+Col1a1-GFP+ myofibroblasts to Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes also decreased markedly from day 28 (Figure 1, A and C), suggesting that the activated pericytes/myofibroblasts underwent inactivation during renal recovery.

Figure 1 Acute kidney injury induced a transient increase in renal myofibroblasts. (A) Representative images showing Col1a1-GFP+α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA)+ myofibroblasts in the kidneys of Col1a1-GFPTg mice before (Ctrl) injury and at the indicated time points (day 2–56) after acute kidney injury (AKI) induced by right nephrectomy (Nx) followed by left ischemia/reperfusion injury (IRI). Arrows, arrowheads, and asterisks indicate Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes, Col1a1-GFP+αSMA+ myofibroblasts, and Col1a1-GFP–αSMA+ vascular smooth muscle cells, respectively. Scale bar: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. (B) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of Col1a1-GFP+αSMA+ myofibroblasts per high-powered field (HPF) at ×400 at the indicated time points. (C) Dot chart showing the proportion of αSMA+Col1a1-GFP+ myofibroblasts to Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. Ctrl by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Dunnett’s correction. n = 5.

Although more than 80% of Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes coexpressed the myofibroblast marker αSMA from day 2 to day 14 after IRI-AKI (Figure 1, A and C), Col1a1-GFP was a dynamic marker whose detection relied on the active expression of the Col1a1 gene (15). To unbiasedly determine the contribution of pericytes to myofibroblasts and their fate after AKI, we generated Col1a2-CreERTTg ROSA26fstdTomato/+ mice and permanently labeled Col1a2-expressing pericytes with red fluorescence protein (RFP) by tamoxifen. Although only 60% of Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes coexpressed Col1a2-RFP, all Col1a2-RFP+ cells were Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes in Col1a1-GFPTg Col1a2-CreERTTg ROSA26fstdTomato/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C) and we could trace the fate of genetically labeled Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes after AKI in the following experiments. Similar to the findings in Col1a1-GFPTg mice (Figure 1), the cell numbers of Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes and αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts in the kidneys of Col1a2-CreERTTg ROSA26fstdTomato/+ mice increased after IRI-AKI and more than 80% of Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes coexpressed αSMA from day 2 to day 14 (Figure 2, A–E). According to the staining of terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end labeling (TUNEL) and Ki67 in kidneys before (Ctrl) and after IRI-AKI, both cell apoptosis and proliferation of Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes were detected soon after IRI-AKI (Supplemental Figures 4–6). In agreement with the finding from TUNEL staining, we also detected apoptotic pericytes by the colocalization of cleaved caspase-3 and Col1a2-RFP (Supplemental Figure 7). TUNEL+Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes predominated after day 7 of IRI-AKI, suggesting that myofibroblasts underwent apoptosis and the cell numbers decreased during renal recovery (Supplemental Figure 6). It was noteworthy that cell numbers of Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes and αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts did not return to the numbers found in the Ctrl kidneys and increased after day 56 (Figure 2, B–D). Though the cell numbers of αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts continued to be higher than those in the Ctrl kidneys, the proportion of αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts to Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes decreased significantly from day 28 (Figure 2, B, D, and E), corresponding to the suggestion above that activated pericytes/myofibroblasts underwent inactivation during renal recovery (Figure 1, A and C).

Figure 2 Renal myofibroblasts were derived from pericytes during acute kidney injury. (A) Experimental scheme showing cohort labeling by tamoxifen and AKI-induced by Nx + IRI (IRI-AKI) in Col1a2-CreERTTg ROSA26fstdTomato/+ mice. Analyses were performed at the indicated time points. (B) Representative images showing the Col1a2-RFP+ pericyte lineage and αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts in the kidneys. Arrows and arrowheads indicate Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes and αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts, respectively. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. (C) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of the Col1a2-RFP+ pericyte lineage/HPF at the indicated time points. (D) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts/HPF. (E) Dot chart showing the proportion of αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ myofibroblasts to Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes. (F) AKI induced the activation of qPericytes into aPericytes. Based on the fate of Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes (Supplemental Figures 4–6), aPericytes might undergo apoptosis or inactivation (iPericytes) by day 28 after IRI-AKI. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. Ctrl by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Dunnett’s correction. n = 5.

Myofibroblasts underwent inactivation during renal recovery from AKI. To study the role of pericytes in the AKI-CKD continuum, we performed a whole-genome microarray of kidney pericytes isolated from different time points before and after IRI-AKI. Heatmap and principal component analysis (PCA) demonstrated distinctive gene expression patterns of pericytes isolated from the indicated time points (Supplemental Figure 8). Hence, we defined the pericytes isolated from different time points as being in the quiescent (qPericytes, normal kidney), activated (aPericytes or myofibroblasts, AKI on day 7), and inactivated (iPericytes, AKD on day 28) status, respectively. According to the cell numbers of Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes in Figure 2C, the fate of aPericytes included apoptosis (79.1%) and inactivation (20.9%) during renal recovery from AKI (Figure 2F). We also found that renal expression of platelet-derived growth factor-B and transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1), 2 key growth factors for pericyte proliferation and activation (7, 16), were transiently increased, providing a possible explanation for the change in pericyte number after AKI (Supplemental Figure 9).

iPericytes retained a higher potential for reactivation by injuries. We cultured qPericytes and iPericytes isolated from normal and day 28 AKD kidneys, respectively. Though the proportion of αSMA+Col1a2-RFP+ aPericytes to all Col1a2-RFP+ pericytes decreased significantly from day 28 after AKI (Figure 2, B and E), the expression levels of Acta2 in iPericytes were higher than those in qPericytes (Figure 3A). In addition, iPericytes showed a higher profibrotic potential as evidenced by elevated expression levels of Acta2, Col1a1, and Timp1 induced by TGF-β1 (Figure 3A). Moreover, iPericytes showed a higher proliferative potential (Figure 3B). One month after the first IRI-AKI, mice showed higher BUN and creatinine and more myofibroblasts when they were subjected to a second AKI induced by adenine (adenine-AKI) (Figure 4, A–D). Increased cell proliferation was demonstrated in renal αSMA+ myofibroblasts of mice subjected to adenine-AKI 1 month after functional recovery from IRI-AKI (Figure 4, E and F). Together, these data demonstrated that renal iPericytes retained a higher potential for reactivation, signifying their profibrotic role in functionally recovered kidneys subjected to a second AKI.

Figure 3 Inactivated pericytes retained a higher potential for fibrosis and cell proliferation in vitro. (A) Primary cultures of qPericytes and iPericytes from the kidneys before and on day 28 after IRI-AKI, respectively, were exposed to TGF-β1 or Ctrl culture medium for 16 hours. Dot charts showed the expression of Acta2, Col1a1, and Timp1 assessed by quantitative PCR. The expression levels were normalized by Gapdh. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction. n = 4 for each group. (B) Line chart showing the cell proliferation of qPericytes and iPericytes assessed by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT) assays. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by t test at each time point. n = 4 for each group.

Figure 4 Inactivated pericytes retained a higher potential for cell proliferation induced by a second injury in vivo. (A) Experimental scheme of a second AKI on the kidneys that recovered from the first AKI. IRI-AKI was induced on day 0 and allowed to recover until the second AKI induced by 1-week adenine diet from day 28. Sham operation on day 0 and regular diet from day 28 served as the Ctrl. The mice were allocated to group 1 (IRI+adenine, AKI on kidneys that recovered from the first AKI), group 2 (adenine, single AKI), group 3 (IRI, single AKI), and group 4 (Nx only, Ctrl). (B) Dot charts showing the plasma levels of BUN and Cre. (C) Representative images showing αSMA+ myofibroblasts in the kidneys. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. (D) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of αSMA+ myofibroblasts/HPF at ×400 in the renal sections. (E) Representative images showing Ki67+αSMA+ myofibroblasts in the kidneys. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. (F) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of Ki67+αSMA+ myofibroblasts/HPF in the renal sections. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction. n = 5 for each group.

Demethylation by 5-azacytidine during AKI attenuated CKD progression after renal recovery. Because iPericytes have a higher potential for reactivation than qPericytes, epigenetic modification was studied. We found increased expression of DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) in Col1a2-RFP+ aPericytes (Supplemental Figure 10A) and upregulation of renal DNMT1 protein after IRI-AKI (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). In addition, the expression levels of renal Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, and Dnmt3b were upregulated after injury (Supplemental Figure 10D). To gain insight into the role of DNA methylation in the AKI-CKD transition, mice were administered with 5-Aza or vehicle for 2 weeks after IRI or sham operation and analyzed on day 28 and day 180 (Figure 5A). The levels of BUN and creatinine were similar between the groups on day 28, but both increased significantly in mice on day 180 after IRI-AKI (Figure 5B). AKI mice treated with 5-Aza showed lower increases in BUN and creatinine on day 180 (Figure 5B). Pathologic study revealed increased Picrosirius red–stained fibrotic area and αSMA+ myofibroblasts in kidneys after IRI-AKI, both attenuated by 5-Aza treatment (Figure 5, C–E). The reduction of renal Acta2 expression further confirmed the preventive effect of 5-Aza treatment (Figure 5F). These data suggested the impact of epigenetic modification by methylation during AKI on the subsequent development of CKD.

Figure 5 Demethylation by 5-azacytidine during acute kidney injury attenuated the progression to chronic kidney disease. (A) Experimental scheme for the IRI-AKI and 5-azacytidine (Aza) treatment. Nx followed by sham operation served as the Ctrl. Plasma BUN and Cre were analyzed on day 28 and day 180. Kidneys were analyzed on day 180. (B) Dot charts showing the plasma BUN and Cre in each group. (C) Representative images showing Picrosirius red staining in the renal sections on day 180. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Dot chart showing the quantification of Picrosirius red–stained fibrotic area in the renal sections. (E) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of αSMA+ myofibroblasts/HPF in the renal sections. (F) Dot chart showing the renal Acta2 expression normalized by Gapdh. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction. n = 5 for each group.

5-azacytidine reversed aPericytes to become quiescent. To study how the changes in DNA methylation during AKI affects the response of recovered kidneys to a second AKI, we treated mice with 5-Aza or vehicle after IRI-AKI and then induced the second AKI by adenine on day 28 (Figure 6A). Nx only and regular diet served as the Ctrl. The plasma levels of BUN and creatinine were higher in the repeated AKI group (IRI+adenine) than those of the single AKI group induced by either IRI or adenine (Figure 6, B and C). No difference in BUN and creatinine was found between the IRI-AKI and Ctrl groups, demonstrating functional recovery from the first IRI-AKI (Figure 6, B and C). Compared with the repeated AKI group treated by vehicle, the group with 5-Aza treatment showed fewer αSMA+ myofibroblasts and Ki67+αSMA+ myofibroblasts, less Picrosirius red–stained fibrotic area, and lower profibrotic gene expression, but had no change on the levels of BUN and creatinine induced by the second adenine-AKI (Figure 6, B–J). These data showed that demethylation during AKI could attenuate the profibrotic response but did not affect the functional abnormality induced by repeated or a second AKI.

Figure 6 Demethylation by 5-azacytidine during acute kidney injury attenuated the reactivation of pericytes and renal fibrosis induced by a second injury. (A) Experimental scheme of adenine-AKI on the kidneys that recovered from the first IRI-AKI. The protocol for the administration of Aza or vehicle is shown in Figure 5A. Sham operation on day 0 and regular diet from day 28 served as the Ctrl. The mice were allocated to group 1 (IRI + adenine), group 2 (adenine only), group 3 (IRI only), group 4 (IRI + Aza + adenine), and group 5 (Nx only, Ctrl). Analyses were performed on day 35. (B) Dot charts showing the plasma BUN and Cre. n = 5. (C) Representative images showing αSMA+ myofibroblasts in the renal sections. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. n = 5. (D) Representative images showing Ki67+αSMA+ myofibroblasts in the kidneys. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. n = 5. (E) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of αSMA+ myofibroblasts/HPF in the renal sections. n = 5. (F) Dot chart showing the cell numbers of Ki67+αSMA+ myofibroblasts in the renal sections. n = 5. (G) Dot chart showing the quantification of Picrosirius red–stained fibrotic area in the renal sections. n = 5. (H–J) Dot chart showing the expression of renal Acta2, Col1a1, and Col3a1. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction. n = 4 for each group.

We cultured aPericytes from kidneys on day 7 after AKI and stimulated them with TGF-β1 after 3-day exposure to 5-Aza or vehicle (Supplemental Figure 11A). qPericytes isolated from normal kidneys served as Ctrl. After 5-Aza treatment, the baseline expression of Acta2 in aPericytes was reduced to the level shown in qPericytes, the upregulation of Acta2 by TGF-β1 was also reduced (Supplemental Figure 11B). The levels of baseline and TGF-β1–induced expression of Col1a1 in aPericytes were also reduced after 5-Aza treatment (Supplemental Figure 11C).

Since 5-Aza could decrease the expression of the activation marker Acta2 in aPericytes, we then studied whether 5-Aza could affect the function of aPericytes for vascular stabilization in 3D collagen gels (Figure 7A). Capillary network formation was demonstrated 24 hours after coculture of pericytes and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) in the collagen gel (Figure 7, B and C). At baseline, the capillary density was lower in HUVECs alone and coculture with aPericytes (Figure 7D). Coculture with qPericytes but not aPericytes could retard kallikrein-induced capillary tube regression and gel retraction (Figure 7, E and F). However, aPericytes after 5-Aza treatment resumed their function for vascular stabilization (Figure 7, E and F). qPericytes expressed higher levels of microvascular stabilizing and angiogenic factors including Timp3, Angpt1, and Angpt2, which encoded tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase-3 (TIMP3), angiopoietin-1, and angiopoietin-2, respectively (Figure 7G). Treatment with 5-Aza reversed the repression of these vascular stabilizing factors in aPericytes, a mechanism supporting the recovery of function for vascular stabilization. These data collectively demonstrated that demethylation by 5-Aza could reverse aPericytes to become more similar to qPericytes.

Figure 7 Demethylation by 5-azacytidine reversed the vascular stabilizing function of myofibroblasts. (A) The scheme showing the model of 3D capillary formation by mixing pericytes (green) and HUVECs (red) in collagen gels. (B) A representative bright-field image demonstrating the cross sections of capillary tubes 24 hours after mixing pericytes and HUVECs in collagen gels. Scale bars: 250 μm. Original magnification, ×4. (C) A representative immunofluorescent image showing capillary formation (red) 24 hours after mixing the pericytes and CellTracker Red–stained HUVECs in collagen gels. Scale bars: 250 μm. Original magnification, ×4. (D) Dot chart showing the vascular density in the collagen gels in the presence of coculture with qPericytes (qPC), aPericytes (aPC, myofibroblasts), aPericytes after Aza treatment for 3 days (aPC + Aza), or in the absence of pericyte coculture (HUVEC alone) for 24 hours. n = 10. (E) Images showing the collapse of collagen gels induced by kallikrein (KLK) in gels with HUVECs in the presence or absence of pericyte coculture. Scale bars: 250 μm. Original magnification, ×4. (F) Line chart showing the percentage of collapsed area in gels with HUVECs in the presence or absence of pericyte coculture at the indicated time points after KLK administration. n = 10. (G) Dot charts showing the expression of Timp3, Angpt1, and Angpt2 assessed by quantitative PCR. The expression levels were normalized to Gapdh. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. n = 4. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction.

Ybx2 and Acta2 showed the opposite expression patterns in pericytes after AKI. In our whole-mouse genome microarray, we identified substantial changes in the expression of 246 genes in pericytes after AKI. Among these genes, we focused on Ybx2 because it was a plausible repressor of Acta2 in qPericytes. YBX2 could be identified in the Ctrl kidneys by immunohistochemistry, especially in interstitial cells (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 12A). Col1a1-GFP+ pericytes expressed YBX2 in the Ctrl kidneys of Col1a1-GFPTg mice (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 12B). Interestingly, YBX2 staining increased in injured tubular epithelial cells after IRI-AKI but decreased in interstitial cells (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 12A). The renal expression of Ybx2 mRNA was not different between Ctrl and IRI-AKI (Figure 8D), but quantitative PCR showed that Ybx2 mRNA decreased in aPericytes on day 7 after IRI-AKI and recovered partially in iPericytes on day 28 (Figure 8E). In contrast, Acta2 mRNA in pericytes showed the opposite trend (Figure 8F).

Figure 8 YBX2 expression in pericytes decreased after acute kidney injury. (A) Representative images showing the immunohistochemistry staining of YBX2 in the Ctrl kidneys. Arrows indicate YBX2+ interstitial cells. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. (B) Representative images showing Col1a1-GFP+ qPericytes with YBX2 expression in the Ctrl kidney of Col1a1-GFPTg mice. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. (C) Representative images showing the immunohistochemistry staining of YBX2 in kidneys on day 7 after IRI-AKI. Arrowheads indicate YBX2+ tubular epithelial cells while asterisks indicate interstitial cells without YBX2. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×400. (D) Dot chart showing the expression of Ybx2 in the Ctrl and day 7 IRI-AKI kidneys. n = 5. (E and F) Dot chart showing the expression of Ybx2 and Acta2 in purified pericytes from the kidneys at the indicated time points after IRI-AKI. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. n = 4. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction.

The promoter of the Acta2 repressor Ybx2 was methylated in pericytes after AKI. TGF-β1 exposure decreased Ybx2 mRNA in the primary culture of qPericytes (Figure 9A). The expression of Ybx2 bounced back upon the removal of TGF-β1 after 24-hour exposure; however, the expression of Ybx2 did not return upon the removal of TGF-β1 after 5-day exposure (Figure 9A). Methylated DNA immunoprecipitation (MeDIP) revealed the methylation of Ybx2 promoter in qPericytes after exposure to TGF-β1 for 5 days (Figure 9B). In aPericytes isolated from kidneys on day 7 after IRI-AKI, MeDIP confirmed the methylation of Ybx2 (Supplemental Figure 13). Bisulfite genomic sequencing confirmed the hypermethylation of the Ybx2 promoter in aPericytes (Supplemental Figure 14). Moreover, we also demonstrated the methylation of Tead1, Pura, and Ybx1, known Acta2 repressors (29–32). The methylation of Tead1, Pura, Ybx1, and Ybx2 in aPericytes was reduced after 5-Aza treatment (Supplemental Figure 13). Consistently, the expression levels of Ybx1, Ybx2, Tead1, and Pura mRNAs were higher in qPericytes than those in aPericytes (Supplemental Figure 15). Demethylation by 5-Aza partially recovered the expression of these genes in aPericytes.

Figure 9 YBX2 repressed the expression of Acta2. (A) Line chart showing the expression of Ybx2 mRNA in the primary kidney pericytes after TGF-β1 exposure and withdrawal at the indicated time points. Data were expressed as the mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P < 0.05 by t test vs. before TGF-β1 withdrawal. (B) Representative images showing the electrophoresis of the PCR products of the Ybx2 gene using MeDIP or input DNA from primary kidney pericytes after TGF-β1 exposure for 24 or 120 hours. Pericytes without TGF-β1 exposure served as the Ctrl. (C) Scheme showing the primer design in the promoter regions of the Acta2 gene. (D) Representative images showing the electrophoresis of PCR products of the promoter of the Acta2 gene using DNA immunoprecipitated by anti-YBX2 antibody (ChIP) or input DNA from the primary kidney pericytes with or without TGF-β1 exposure for 120 hours. ChIP using isotype IgG served as the Ctrl. (E) Representative Western blot analyses for YBX2, αSMA, and β-actin in pericytes with or without lentiviral transduction for YBX2 expression. (F) Dot chart showing the relative expression of YBX2 and αSMA in pericytes with or without lentiviral transduction for YBX2 expression. Horizontal bars represent the mean, error bars represent the SEM. n = 3. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction.

We then designed 3 pairs of primers to amplify different promoter regions of the Acta2 gene (Figure 9C). By chromatin immunoprecipitation-polymerase chain reaction (ChIP-PCR), we identified that the promoter regions of Acta2 were bound by YBX2 protein (Figure 9D). In addition to suppressing Ybx2 transcription (Figure 9A), TGF-β1 exposure also decreased the binding of YBX2 to the Acta2 promoter (Figure 9D). We then demonstrated that lentiviral overexpression of YBX2 decreased αSMA expression in aPericytes (Figure 9, E and F). These data collectively demonstrated that Ybx2 methylation in pericytes led to a higher potential for reactivation.