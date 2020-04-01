Commentary 10.1172/JCI135713

CoRESTed development of regulatory T cells

Luisa Morales-Nebreda,1 Kathryn A. Helmin,1 and Benjamin D. Singer1,2,3

1Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine,

2Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, and

3Simpson Querrey Center for Epigenetics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Benjamin D. Singer, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Simpson Querrey 5th Floor, 303 E. Superior Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.4494; Email: benjamin-singer@northwestern.edu.

First published March 3, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 4 on April 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(4):1618–1621. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135713.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 3, 2020 - Version history

Tregs require specific epigenetic signatures to induce and maintain their suppressive function in the context of inflammation and cancer surveillance. In this issue of the JCI, Xiong and colleagues identify a critical role for the epigenetic repressor REST corepressor 1 (CoREST) in promoting Treg suppressive transcriptional and functional programs. Pharmacologic inhibition and genetic loss of CoREST in Tregs impaired organ allograft tolerance and unleashed antitumor immunity via epigenetic activation of effector T cell programs. We propose that exploiting epigenetic control mechanisms will further the translation of Treg-based therapeutics to target inflammatory and malignant disorders.

