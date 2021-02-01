Methyltransferase inhibitors restore SATB1 protective activity against cutaneous T cell lymphoma in mice

Ablation of Satb1 cooperates with Notch1 overexpression to cause T cell leukemia lymphoma. We generated a triple-transgenic (CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD) mouse model to bypass the requirement of Satb1 for Notch1 expression in bone marrow dendritic cells (BMDCs) (6). In this system, CD11c expression triggers Satb1 ablation while simultaneously driving the expression of the Notch1 intracellular domain (N1ICD) (11). Mice developed normally as neonates but exhibited a progressive increase in T cell numbers in peripheral blood. Unexpectedly, all triple-transgenic mice, but not CD11cCreSatb1fl/fl or CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD littermates, developed a decrease in activity and ruffled fur after approximately 10 weeks, followed by tensional ascites and difficulty breathing within the next 2 weeks, when the mice became moribund. Compared with littermates, 8- to 10-week-old triple-transgenic mice showed prominent splenomegaly and hepatomegaly, along with pronounced adenopathy and effacement of normal architecture in the kidneys (Figure 1, A, C, and D). Triple-transgenic mice demonstrated significantly decreased survival compared with CD11cCreSatb1fl/fl and CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD littermates (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Concurrent ablation of Satb1 and increased expression of Notch1 in mature T cells results in lethal adenopathy. (A) Representative sizes of different organs in CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice, mice with CD11cCre-dependent Notch1 (N1-ICD) overexpression alone (CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD), and mice with CD11cCre-induced ablation of Satb1 alone (CD11cCreSatb1fl/fl). LN, axillary lymph nodes. (B) Survival curve of CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice (n = 18), mice with CD11cCre-dependent Notch1 overexpression alone (CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD) (n = 12), mice with CD11cCre-dependent Satb1 ablation alone (CD11cCreSatb1fl/fl) (n = 10), and mice without CD11cCre (n = 11). Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test: ****P < 0.0001. (C) Weight of different organs in CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice (n = 3–5), CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD mice (n = 5–7), CD11cCreSatb1fl/fl mice (n = 4–5), or mice without Notch1 overexpression or Satb1 ablation (CD11cCre negative) (n = 7). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test: *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. (D) Representative hematoxylin and eosin staining of kidneys of CD11cCre-negative mouse (left) versus CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice (right).

T cell accumulation of tumor-bearing CD11cCre mice presented no detectable expansion of NK or γδ T cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 2A). Although the phenotype was driven by a CD11cCre transgene, flow cytometric analyses of Satb1-excised cells (based on green fluorescence linked to Notch1 expression) revealed progressive accumulation of GFP+CD8+CD3+ T cells in peripheral blood, which is consistent with the expression of CD11c in a subset of CD8+ T cells (12, 13) (Figure 2B). Accordingly, the disease evolved from the accumulation of a population of CD8+ T cells in peripheral blood, which progressively turned into CD4+CD8+ double-positive T lymphocytes and became the most abundant T cell subset after approximately 8 weeks (Figure 2C). In contrast, although Satb1+CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD littermates also showed some progressive expansion of Notch-knockin (GFP+) CD8+ T cells (Figure 2D), no mice in this group exhibited accumulation of CD4+CD8+ lymphocytes at identical temporal points or signs of disease at any time (Figure 2E). Together, these results indicate that Notch1 overexpression in a subset of mature CD11c+CD8+ T cells alone is not sufficient to drive malignant progression. However, additional ablation of Satb1 results in progressive and lethal accumulation of T cells that become CD4+CD8+ double-positive lymphocytes at terminal disease stages.

Figure 2 Satb1 ablation transforms the Notch-dependent expansion of CD8+ T cells into a full-blown CD4+CD8+ T cell lymphoma. (A) Notch-overexpressing (GFP+) cells in the peripheral blood of 10-week-old CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice are CD56–TCRγδ–CD3+ T cells. (B) An initial population of GFP+CD8+ T cells overexpressing Notch1 progressively transforms into CD4+CD8+ T cells at advanced stages of malignant progression, with quantitative representation of CD3+GFP+ T cells from peripheral blood. (C) Progressive accumulation of CD4+CD8+ T cells in the peripheral blood of CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice. (D) Progressive expansion of CD8+ T cells, but not CD4+CD8+ malignant lymphocytes, in Notch-overexpressing mice without Satb1 ablation. (E) Quantitative representation of progressive accumulation of CD4+CD8+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells in CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice (n = 4–12), CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD (n = 4–6), and CD11cCre-negative mice (n = 6–9). Two-tailed Student’s t test (B and E): **P ≤ 0.01.

Ablation of Satb1 induces malignant lymphocytic expansion by promoting phosphorylation of Notch-induced Stat5. Microscopic examination of skin harvested from CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice showed CD3+ T cell infiltrates that were stained as described previously (14). CD3+ T cell infiltrates densely clustered within the dermis, with individual lymphocytic cells present within the epidermis in the majority of CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice examined (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135711DS1). Quantification via positive pixel count of CD3+ T cells showed significant infiltration in CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD, compared with single-genotype littermates (Figure 3B). Examination of peripheral blood smears at approximately 8 weeks confirmed the expansion of immature lymphocytic cells with larger nuclei and prominent nucleoli (Figure 3C), matching the morphology of malignant lymphocytes.

Figure 3 Satb1 ablation and Notch activation cooperate to transform postthymic CD8+ T lymphocytes into skin-homing lymphoma cells with phosphorylated Stat5 and cytokine increase. (A) Accumulation of CD3+ T cells in skin of 10-week-old CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice compared with single-genotype littermates. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantitative representation of positive pixel count (PPC) of CD3+ staining of skin from CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD (n = 10), CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD (n = 8), CD11cCreSatb1fl/fl (n = 8), and CD11cCre-negative mice (n = 8). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test: ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. (C) Representative Giemsa staining of peripheral blood in the CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Western blot analysis of protein extracts from GFP+ (Notch1-overexpressing) cells sorted from the bone marrow of CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD and CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD mice, plus sorted CD8+ T cell splenocytes from wild-type (Cre–) and CD11cCreSatb1fl/fl mice. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (E) Immunopurified CD3+ T cells (2 × 105) were stimulated with 0.5 μg/mL PMA and 1 μg/mL ionomycin in RMP1 with 10% FBS for 4 hours at 37°C. Supernatants were diluted 1:40 and IL-2 was quantified by ELISA (BioLegend) for CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD (n = 6), CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD (n = 3), and CD11cCre-negative mice (n = 3). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test: ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To understand how ablating Satb1 transforms the mild expansion of CD8+ T cells observed in CD11cCreRosa26N1-ICD mice into a fatal lymphocytic expansion, we focused on differences in Stat signaling. As shown in Figure 3D, knocking in Notch1 in CD11c+CD8+ T cells resulted in the upregulation of total Stat5α, while Satb1 ablation alone had no effect on Stat5 expression. However, we only observed high levels of Stat5 phosphorylation upon combined Satb1 ablation and Notch1 (N1ICD) overexpression (Figure 3D).

To elucidate the mechanism driving Stat5 phosphorylation upon Satb1 deletion, we focused on cytokine secretion by transgenic T cells. We found that CD11cCreSatb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD T cells produce an approximately 7-fold increase in IL-2, compared with their counterparts from Cre– littermates (Figure 3E). These data indicate that Satb1 ablation derepresses IL-2 production by T cells. Therefore, Notch1 signaling results in Stat5 overexpression. When Satb1 deletion derepresses IL-2 production in the same lymphocytes, upregulated Stat5 is more actively phosphorylated in an autocrine manner, driving malignant progression.

Ablation of Satb1 in mature CD4+ T cells causes fatal lymphomas with massive T cell skin infiltrates. Our results so far suggested that SATB1 could act as a tumor suppressor in T cells with deregulated NOTCH1 activity. To confirm that Satb1 expression prevents the malignant transformation of truly mature (postthymic) CD4+ T cells upon deregulated Notch1 expression, we next generated CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice and CD4CreERT2Rosa26N1-ICD littermates. In this system, Cre is selectively activated in mature CD4+ T cells in adult mice (15). Administration of tamoxifen in 6- to 8-week-old triple-transgenic mice again led to adenopathy and splenomegaly (Figure 4A), while tamoxifen-injected CD4CreERT2Rosa26N1-ICD or vehicle-treated and untreated CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice did not show signs of disease. Examination of the skin of mice with advanced disease showed dermal damage, with obvious CD3+ lymphocytic infiltrates in the dermis and, to a lesser extent, in the epidermis (Figure 4B), as well as a trend to enlarged spleen and liver (Supplemental Figure 2), albeit less pronounced than in the CD11c-driven model. In CTCL, a disease in which NOTCH1 is overexpressed in a stage-dependent manner (3), homing of T cells to the skin is associated with the upregulation of the chemokine receptors CCR4, CCR6, and CCR10 (16, 17). Supporting a role for SATB1 as a CTCL suppressor, tamoxifen-driven ablation of Satb1 in CD4+ T cells (unlike their CD8+ counterparts, as shown in Supplemental Figure 2) resulted in the overexpression of CCR4 in CD4CreERT2Rosa26N1-ICD mice compared with vehicle controls (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Satb1 ablation and Notch activation cooperate to transform postthymic CD4+ T lymphocytes into skin-homing lymphoma cells. (A) Splenomegaly and adenopathy in a CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mouse 2 months after tamoxifen-mediated activation of transgenes. Representative differences in the size of lymph nodes (LNs) and spleens from different CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice injected with tamoxifen (n = 9) versus corn oil (vehicle control) (n = 9). (B) Accumulation of CD3+ T cells (red arrows) in the skin of CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice, 10 weeks after tamoxifen administration. Scale bar: 300 μm. (C) Representative histogram analysis (left) and median fluorescence intensity (MFI, right) of the expression of CCR4 in CD3+CD4+ T cells in the peripheral blood of CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice, treated with tamoxifen (n = 10) versus corn oil (n = 10). Two-tailed Student’s t test: *P < 0.05. (D) Representative Giemsa staining of peripheral blood in the same mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. A detail of a cerebriform cell is also shown. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Expansion of CD4+CD8+CD11b+ T cells in the peripheral blood of CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice 10 weeks after tamoxifen challenge. (F) Splenomegaly and adenopathy in a CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mouse 2 months after tamoxifen-mediated activation of transgenes. Representative differences in the size of LNs and spleens from different CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD versus CD4CreERT2-negative mice. (G) Survival curve of CD4CreERT2Satb1fl/flRosa26N1-ICD mice (n = 12) versus mice without CD4CreERT2 (n = 9). Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test: *P < 0.05.

Tamoxifen-induced Satb1 silencing associated with Notch1 overexpression in mature CD4+ T lymphocytes produced peripheral cells with convoluted cerebriform nuclei, characteristic of Sézary cells, with the presence of malignant CD3+CD4+ lymphocytes (Figure 4D). Interestingly, the majority of these malignant T cells coexpress CD8 at terminal stages (Figure 4E), along with the myeloid marker CD11b, a determinant also found in CD4+ T cells in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mouse model (18) (Figure 4E). Mice without the CD4ERT2Cre gene do not present with splenomegaly, unlike their CD4ERT2Cre-positive counterparts. Together, these data indicate that Satb1 prevents the expression of the chemokine receptors of Notch-activated CD4+ mature lymphocytes that promote the homing of malignant T cells to the skin.

SATB1 silencing differentiates CTCLs from other peripheral T cell malignancies. To determine whether SATB1 repression plays a role in the pathogenesis of human lymphoproliferative disorders derived from CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, we first analyzed the expression of SATB1 in malignant T cells in the bone marrow from a group of 16 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of T cell large granular lymphocyte (T-LGL) leukemia (n = 7), T cell prolymphocytic leukemia (T-PLL; n = 6), and Sézary syndrome (n = 3).

In malignant T cells from 7 patients with T-LGL leukemia specifically driven by malignant CD3+CD8+ lymphocytes (Figure 5A), we found that SATB1 was expressed at reproducibly higher levels than in activated CD8+ T cells from healthy subjects by intracellular flow cytometric analysis (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Sézary cells, but not other malignant lymphocytes, consistently exhibit SATB1 downregulation. (A) Expression of SATB1 in the indicated populations of malignant cells in the bone marrow of patients with T-LGL (n = 7) or T-PLL (n = 6), compared with SATB1 expression in CD8+ (T-LGL) or CD4+ (T-PLL) T cells activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads for 48 hours. Gated on live CD45+CD3+ CD4+ or CD8+ T cells. FMO, fluorescence minus one. (B) SATB1 downregulation in bone marrow Sézary cells (n = 3). (C) SATB1 downregulation in nonactivated peripheral blood Sézary cells (n = 11) compared with normal donor CD4+ T cells. (D) Log-transformed fold-change values of SATB1 MFI levels of malignant cells over normal CD4+ or CD8+ PBMCs for T-LGL CD4+ bone marrow (BM) (n = 5), T-PLL CD4+ BM (n = 7), T-PLL CD8+ BM (n = 6), Sézary CD4+ BM (n = 3), and Sézary CD4+ PBMCs (n = 11). Two-tailed Student’s t test: *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

In 4 out of 5 patients with T-PLL driven by malignant CD4+ T cells, SATB1 expression was even higher than in activated CD4+ T cells from healthy donors (Figure 5, A and D). Similarly, SATB1 was overexpressed in malignant CD3+CD4–CD8– cells in one of these patients, as well as in malignant cells from a different T-PLL patients driven by CD3+CD4+CD8+ cells (Figure 5, A and D). In contrast, we found a significant reduction in the levels of SATB1 in malignant T cells in the bone marrow of 3 different Sézary syndrome patients (Figure 5, B and D). Further supporting the notion that SATB1 repression is a common event in CTCL, low levels of SATB1 were found in CD3+CD4+CD7– T cells sorted from the peripheral blood of 11 additional patients compared with CD4+ T cells from healthy donors (Figure 5, C and D). Therefore, SATB1 silencing appears to be also a pathogenic factor in mycosis fungoides, although it is not universally found in malignant cells, as in Sézary syndrome. These data validate the relevance of the phenotype identified in our tumor model, and indicate that SATB1 repression is a common pathogenic driver in cutaneous T cell malignancies (but not other peripheral T cell malignancies) and acts by dysregulating the expression of chemokine receptors that promote skin homing.

Reversing H3K9 trimethylation, but not targeting H3K27 trimethylation, rescues protective SATB1 activity in Sézary T cells. As supported by emerging genomic analysis and recent publications (4), SATB1 downregulation in Sézary cells is not the result of deletions or point mutations. To determine how SATB1 is silenced in peripheral T cell malignancies, we focused on the activity of polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) and histone-lysine N-methyltransferase suppressor of variegation 3-9 homolog 1 and 2 (SUV39H1/2) in HuT78 Sézary cells, which have been reported to be SATB1 deficient (19). Epigenetic repression often requires coordinated gain of H3K9 trimethylation and H3K27 trimethylation (20) to effectively occlude DNA (21, 22). To test this possibility, we quantified occupancy of H3K9me3 at the SATB1 promoter. We performed chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-seq) on several leukemia cell lines with various levels of SATB1 expression — HuT78 (low expression), Jurkat (high expression), and RAJI (no detectable expression) — to ascertain the regulatory landscape near the SATB1 transcription start site (TSS) (GSE 159962) (Supplemental Table 1). Immunoprecipitations were performed on all cell lines for H3K27me3, H3K9me3, and H3K27ac to reveal several sites of enrichment as shown in Supplemental Figure 3. The analysis revealed no occupancy of the marker H3K27me3 for Jurkat cells, no occupancy of H3K27ac for K562 cells, and no occupancy for any markers for RAJI cells near the TSS of SATB1. Ensembl regulatory regions at approximately 4.8 kb and approximately 5.6 kb from the TSS of SATB1 were also found for repressive histone markers H3K27me3 and H3K9me3, respectively. We found several regions in the H3K9me3 pull-down of ChIP-seq from which we designed primers to validate by ChIP-PCR using specific antibodies or an irrelevant IgG isotype in control immunoprecipitations, as shown in Figure 6A. Enrichment of H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 appeared in HuT78 cells in the approximately 4.8-kb and approximately 5.6-kb regions, but no significant enrichment was found for a control adjacent sequence (Figure 6B). Out of the 3 regions identified via ChIP-seq for H3K9me3, region 1 was shown to be enriched in HuT78 cells and RAJI cells in which SATB1 is repressed, but not in Jurkat cells in which SATB1 is highly expressed (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 occlude the SATB1 promoter in a Sézary cell line. (A) Schematic depiction of primer sites for the regulatory and control regions for ChIP-PCR analysis in B and C. (B) ChIP quantified by real-time q-PCR with anti-H3K27me3 (clone C36B11) (left) or anti-H3K9me3 (Abcam, ab8898) (right) versus the control region (approximately 14 kb from promoter) and control IgG pull-downs from HuT78 Sézary cells calculated against 2.5% input values. Regions amplified at predicted occupied region approximately 4.8 kb for H3K27me3 and approximately 5.6 kb for H3K9me3 from SATB1 promoter. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) ChIP quantified by real-time qPCR with anti-H3K9me3 (ab8898) and control IgG pull-downs from HuT78, Jurkat, and RAJI cells lines calculated against 2.5% input values. Regions amplified based on ChIP-seq data for H3K9me3 occupied regions near the SATB1 promoter. (D–G) HuT78 cells were treated with vehicle or increasing concentrations of the EZH2 inhibitor GSK126 for 48 hours in duplicate for MTT assay (D), SUV39H1 inhibitors chaetocin (E) and F5446 (F), or the HDAC inhibitor romidepsin (G) in duplicate, and MTT assays were performed after 72 hours. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (H–J) ChIP-PCR experiments on HuT78 cells treated with IC 50 values of GSK126 (H), chaetocin (I), and romidepsin (J) pulled down with anti-H3K27me3 (clone C36B11), anti-H3K9me3 (Abcam, ab8898), or anti-H3K27ac (Abcam, ab4729), respectively. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (K) RNA was extracted from HuT78 cells identically treated for 48 hours was reversed transcribed, and SATB1 mRNA expression was quantified by q-PCR normalized to human GAPDH mRNA. Data pooled from 4 independent experiments are shown. (L) q-PCR quantification of SATB1 mRNA expression normalized to TATA-binding protein (TBP) mRNA 72 hours after treatment with the indicated doses of chaetocin, F5446, or romidepsin. Pooled from 4 independent experiments. (M) Histogram of annexin V staining on HuT78 cells treated with the IC 50 value of chaetocin, F5446, or romidepsin. Two-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and H–L): *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To define the requirement of PRC2-dependent SATB1 repression for the expansion of Sézary T cells, we next treated HuT78 cells with increasing concentrations of the EZH2 inhibitor GSK126. As shown in Figure 6D, inhibition of EZH2 decreased the number of viable Sézary cells and increased SATB1 mRNA expression (Figure 6K). Treatment with 10 μM GSK126 decreased the occupancy of H3K27me3 in the approximately 4.8-kb site of the SATB1 promoter compared with the vehicle control (DMSO) (Figure 6H).

SUV39H1/2 enzymes are primarily responsible for eliciting and maintaining H3K9 trimethylation at constitutive heterochromatin regions (23, 24). Accordingly, the histone lysine methyltransferase inhibitor chaetocin reduced the number of viable Sézary cells (Figure 6E). These effects were not the result of the nonselective activity of chaetocin, as F5446, a recently reported SUV39H1/2-specific inhibitor (25), also blocked Sézary cell expansion at 50% inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) values in the nanomolar range (Figure 6F), which are 4-fold lower than those needed to restore effector gene expression in tumor-reactive T cells (25). In contrast, the IC 50 of romidepsin (Figure 6G) was 44-fold higher than that of chaetocin (Figure 6E). Interestingly, combinations of the HDAC inhibitor romidepsin and SUV39H1/2 inhibitor chaetocin abrogated the protective effect of either individual treatment. Treatment of HuT78 cells at 72 hours resulted in significantly increased SATB1 mRNA expression (Figure 6L). Treatment of HuT78 cells with chaetocin, F5446, or romidepsin versus the DMSO control showed that F5446 and romidepsin produce a cytostatic effect compared with chaetocin (Figure 6M). RNA-seq of HuT78 cells collected after 72 hours of treatment with chaetocin and F5446 revealed pathways associated with negative regulation of αβ T cell activation, methyltransferase activity, and chemokine binding pathways, while having positive regulation of cellular senescence, nucleosome binding, and histone modification (GSE 159963) (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Together, these data suggest that H3K9 trimethylation, H3K27 deacetylation, and H3K27 trimethylation are potential targetable mechanism to rescue SATB1 expression and abrogate malignant cell growth.

SUV39H1/2 inhibition derepresses SATB1 and arrests primary Sézary cell expansion more effectively than romidepsin. To compare the effects of methyltransferase, histone deacetylase, and EZH2 inhibitors against CTCL, we next treated purified malignant primary CD3+CD4+CD26– cells from the apheresis of 4 Sézary patients with high blood tumor burden (>1,000 malignant cells/μL) (Figure 7, A and B) as well as 4 additional Sézary patients with CD3+CD4+ cells from peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 5A). Notably, both methyltransferase inhibitors chaetocin and F5446 were effective at abrogating the expansion of Sézary cells from all patients, at IC 50 values in the nanomolar range. In contrast, the class I HDAC inhibitor romidepsin, FDA approved for the treatment of relapsed/refractory CTCL, only decreased the number of viable Sézary cells from the same patients at doses more than 8-fold higher than F5446, under identical conditions, while treatment with the EZH2 inhibitor GSK126 was not effective under any condition (Figure 7, A and B). Primary Sézary cells treated with F5446, as opposed to chaetocin, significantly increased the expression of SATB1 mRNA (Figure 7C). Accordingly, ChIP-PCR analysis of purified primary Sézary cells showed negligible H3K27me3 occupancy, compared with H3K9me3 in their respective regions of occupancy in the SATB1 promoter (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). In order to determine the effects of SATB1 recovery in primary Sézary samples, malignant CD4+CD26– cells were retrovirally transduced to ectopically express SATB1. Levels of p-STAT5 were assessed in positively transduced SATB1-high cells and compared to cells expressing endogenous levels of SATB1 from the same donor where an increase in p-STAT5 upon SATB1 recovery was observed (Figure 7F). The recovery of SATB1 resulted in an impairment of proliferative potential (Figure 7G) and is congruent with our observation with HuT78 cells where SATB1 recovery from epigenetic inhibitors in Figure 6 does not induce significant apoptosis. Therefore, SUV39H1/2-mediated repression of SATB1 emerges as a major potential therapeutic target to restore tumor-suppressor SATB1 expression in Sézary patients in a manner that preserves healthy cells.