Selective pharmacological inhibition of the sodium-dependent phosphate cotransporter NPT2a promotes phosphate excretion

Inhibition of NPT2a with PF-06869206 blocks phosphate uptake in vitro. We previously reported the ability of PF-06869206 to reduce phosphate uptake in HEK293 cells stably expressing human, rat, or mouse NPT2a and in primary human proximal tubular cells, but not in cells expressing NPT2b or NPT2c (49). Here, we further characterized the activity profile of PF-06869206 in vitro by measuring phosphate uptake in primary rat PRT cells exposed to increasing concentrations of the inhibitor. PF-06869206 elicited in these cells a statistically significant, concentration-dependent reduction of 32P uptake (Figure 1). The highest dose of PF-06869206 (30 μM) resulted in a reduction in radioactivity to 46.2% ± 1.5% of control levels, compared with a reduction to 92.6% ± 2.1% of control radioactivity at the lowest dose of PF-06869206 (30 nM) and a reduction to 30.5% ± 2.9% of control with 5 mM phosphonoformic acid (PFA), a nonselective inhibitor of sodium-phosphate transporters that was used as a positive control (Figure 1). These results, together with the reported favorable pharmacokinetics profile of PF-06869206 in rodents (49), supported our decision to further evaluate the pharmacological activity of the NPT2a inhibitor in vivo.

Figure 1 PF-06869206 inhibits phosphate uptake in primary rat PRT cells. PRT cells were treated with increasing doses of PF-06869206 (30 nM to 30 μM), DMSO vehicle (0 mg/kg PF-06869206), or PFA ( 5 mM, positive control) for 30 minutes. 32P was then added to the cells for 5 minutes, and the cells were rinsed to remove unincorporated 32P. Phosphate uptake by the cells was derived from cell-associated radioactivity measured after cell lysis. Phosphate uptake data are reported as the percentage of vehicle control and shown as the mean ± SEM of cells from 3 animals. P < 0.05, mixed-effects model.

Acute administration of PF-06869206 reduces phosphate reabsorption in WT mice. To characterize the in vivo activity of PF-06869206, we first investigated its effect in C57BL/6 mice. The single oral administration of PF-06869206 at doses ranging from 10 mg/kg to 500 mg/kg elicited a dose-dependent increase in the fractional excretion of phosphate index (FEI Pi ) (Figure 2A) that was associated with a dose-dependent decrease in serum phosphate levels (Figure 2B) 4 hours after dosing. The lowest inhibitor dose (10 mg/kg) elicited a statistically significant change in FEI Pi compared with vehicle-treated animals (55.8 ± 5.5 vs. 21.3 ± 4.2) that did not translate into a statistically significant change in serum phosphate levels relative to levels in vehicle-treated animals (10.4 ± 0.5 mg/dL vs. 10.5 ± 0.6 mg/dL). However, the change in both FEI Pi and serum phosphate relative to vehicle treatment was statistically significant when the dose of the inhibitor was escalated to 300 mg/kg and 500 mg/kg, with the FEI Pi increasing to 198.3 ± 20.3 and 348.0 ± 35.9, respectively, and serum phosphate levels decreasing to 7.2 ± 0.7 mg/dL and 4.8 ± 0.3 mg/dL, respectively (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Acute administration of PF-06869206 elicits a dose-dependent increase in urinary phosphate excretion and a reduction of serum phosphate levels in C57BL/6 mice. WT C57BL/6 mice were treated with a single oral dose of PF-06869206 administered at 10, 50, 300, or 500 mg/kg (n = 9–10 mice per dose group) or vehicle (0 mg/kg PF-06869206, n = 8 mice) and immediately placed in metabolic cages. The FEI Pi (A) and serum phosphate levels (B) were derived from analysis of urine and blood samples collected 4 hours after dosing. Data are shown as individual data points and the mean ± SEM for each dose group. P < 0.05, mixed-effects model.

Acute administration of PF-06869206 increases phosphate excretion in WT and Npt2c–/– mice, but not in Npt2a–/– mice. To assess the specificity of PF-06869206 in vivo, WT, Npt2a–/–, and Npt2c–/– mice, all on a C57BL/6 background, were treated with either vehicle or PF-06869206 at 300 mg/kg. Pilot studies had shown maximal effect of the inhibitor 2 and 4 hours after dosing, followed by a decline of the effect (data not shown); FEI Pi and plasma phosphate levels were therefore measured before dosing (baseline) and then 2–4 hours and 24 hours after dosing.

Acute administration of 300 mg/kg PF-06869206 to Npt2c–/– mice (Figure 3, A–D) led to a statistically significant 2.9-fold increase in the FEI Pi relative to vehicle 2–4 hours after dosing (168.9 ± 12.0 vs. 58.4 ± 9.6), which was consistent with the statistically significant increase we observed in the FEI Pi relative to vehicle in WT mice treated with PF-06869206 at the same dose (116.0 ± 12.7 vs. 26.0 ± 4.6). Plasma phosphate levels were reduced by 32.6% relative to vehicle in Npt2c–/– mice treated with PF-06869206 at 300 mg/kg (6.2 ± 0.3 mg/dL vs. 9.2 ± 0.2 mg/dL), which was similar to the reduction in plasma phosphate levels relative to vehicle observed in WT mice treated with the 300 mg/kg dose of the inhibitor (7.4 ± 0.2 mg/dL vs. 10.1 ± 0.2 mg/dL). Twenty-four hours after dosing with PF-06869206 or vehicle, the FEI Pi and plasma phosphate levels had returned to baseline in WT and Npt2c–/– mice (Figure 3, A–D).

Figure 3 PF-06869206 increases urinary phosphate excretion and reduces plasma phosphate in WT and Npt2c-null mice, but not in Npt2a-null mice. WT mice (A and B), Npt2c-null mice (C and D), and Npt2a-null mice (E and F) were treated with a single oral dose of vehicle (red bars) or PF-06869206 (300 mg/kg, blue bars). Blood and spot urine samples were obtained before treatment (n = 10–14 mice per genotype), 2–4 hours after dosing (n = 8–23 mice per genotype) or 24 hours after dosing (n = 4–14 mice per genotype). The FEI Pi (A, C, and E) and plasma phosphate levels (B, D, and F) are shown. Data are shown as individual data points and the mean ± SEM for each experimental group. P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA.

In contrast to the findings in WT and Npt2c–/– mice, administration of PF-06869206 in Npt2a–/– mice failed to increase urinary phosphate excretion or to decrease plasma phosphate levels relative to vehicle or baseline levels 2–4 hours or 24 hours after dosing (Figure 3, E and F). These findings confirmed our in vitro data (49), namely that PF-06869206 selectively inhibited Npt2a and had no readily detectable phosphaturic activity in the absence of that transporter.

Acute administration of PF-06869206 increases calcium excretion in WT mice. We next determined whether the NPT2a inhibitor has an effect on the regulation of calcium homeostasis. WT C57BL/6 mice were given a single dose of either vehicle or PF-06869206 (300 mg/kg) by oral gavage, and blood and urine samples were obtained before treatment and 2, 4 and 24 hours after dosing. Treatment with PF-06869206 did not elicit any statistically significant changes in plasma calcium levels at any of the study time points when compared with treatment with vehicle (Table 1). However, a statistically significant, 5-fold increase in the fractional calcium excretion index (FEI Ca ) was detected 2 hours after dosing with PF-06869206 compared with vehicle treatment, which was associated with a 2.8- and 2.6-fold reduction in PTH levels 2 and 4 hours after treatment, respectively. No statistically significant differences in 1,25D and FGF23 levels in vehicle- and PF-06869206-treated mice were observed at any of the study time points.

Table 1 PF-06869206 causes an acute increase in FE Ca and a decrease in PTH(1-84), but does not change plasma calcium, 1,25(OH) 2 D, or intact FGF23 levels in WT mice

Acute administration of PF-06869206 promotes phosphaturia in Fgf23–/– and Galnt3–/– mice. To determine whether urinary phosphate excretion can be increased in the absence of FGF23, we next treated hyperphosphatemic Fgf23–/– mice with a single dose of PF-06869206 (200 mg/kg) or vehicle. Oral gavage with PF-06869206 elicited a 9.1-fold increase in FEI Pi in Fgf23–/– mice relative to vehicle 4 hours after dosing (158.1 ± 35.0 vs. 17.4 ± 6.8; Figure 4A). This change was associated with a 20.1% reduction in plasma phosphate levels, from 14.9 ± 1.0 mg/dL in vehicle-treated Fgf23–/– mice, down to 11.9 ± 0.4 mg/dL in response to treatment with PF-06869206 (Figure 4B). Differences in FEI Pi or plasma phosphate levels between vehicle- and PF-06869206–treated mice were no longer statistically significant by 24 hours after dosing (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 PF-06869206 promotes urinary phosphate excretion and reduces plasma phosphate in Fgf23-null mice. Fgf23-null mice were treated with a single oral dose of vehicle (n = 5, red bars) or PF-06869206 (200 mg/kg, n = 6, blue bars). Blood and spot urine samples were obtained before treatment, 4 hours after dosing, and 24 hours after dosing (n = 5–6 mice per treatment group). The FEI Pi (A) and plasma phosphate levels (B) are shown. Data are shown as individual data points and the mean ± SEM for each experimental group. P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA.

GALNT3 mutations are a more frequent cause of tumoral calcinosis than are FGF23 mutations (53). We therefore tested PF-06869206 also in hyperphosphatemic Galnt3–/– mice, in which a single 300 mg/kg dose of PF-06869206 led to a statistically significant increase in FEI Pi relative to vehicle 2–4 hours after dosing (62.5 ± 8.8 vs. 121.1 ± 9.2; Figure 5A). This phosphaturic effect was associated with a 21.4% reduction in plasma phosphate levels to 9.9 ± 0.3mg/dL in mice treated with PF-06869206 relative to levels in mice treated with vehicle (Figure 5B). Similar to the findings in WT mice, plasma calcium levels in vehicle- and inhibitor-treated Galnt3-null mice remained indistinguishable throughout the study (10.3 ± 0.29 vs. 10.0 ± 0.36 mg/dL). The baseline FEI Ca was 1.7 ± 0.19 for both groups of animals, and this remained unchanged for vehicle-treated mice 2–4 and 24 hours after treatment (1.7 ± 0.36 and 1.9 ± 0.27, respectively), but increased by 5.4-fold to 9.2 ± 0.43 by 2–4 hours after dosing with PF-06869206 and returned to 1.8 ± 0.59 by 24 hours.

Figure 5 PF-06869206 promotes urinary phosphate excretion and reduces plasma phosphate levels in Galnt3-null mice. Galnt3-null mice were treated with a single oral dose of vehicle (n = 6, red bars) or PF-06869206 (300 mg/kg, n = 6, blue bars). Blood and spot urine samples were obtained before treatment, and 2–4 hours after dosing, and 24 hours after dosing. The FEI Pi (A) and plasma phosphate levels (B). Data are shown as individual data points and the mean ± SEM for each experimental group. P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA.

Acute administration of PF-06869206 promotes phosphate excretion in CKD rats. We next assessed the activity of PF-06869206 in the 5/6 nephrectomized rat model of CKD. In this model, serum creatinine was increased to 0.8 ± 0.1 mg/dL eight weeks after subtotal removal of renal tissue compared with 0.3 ± 0.01 mg/dL in the sham-operated control rats. We detected a dose-dependent increase in fractional excretion of phosphate (FE Pi ) four hours after acute administration of PF-06869206 at doses ranging from 10 mg/kg to 300 mg/kg, with the 300 mg/kg dose eliciting an 8.8-fold increase in FE Pi relative to vehicle (26.7 ± 1.7% vs. 3.1 ± 0.7%; Figure 6A). Increased phosphaturia was associated with a dose-dependent lowering of serum phosphate levels from 6.5 ± 0.2 mg/dL in vehicle-treated CKD rats to 4.9 ± 0.2 mg/dL in CKD rats treated with PF-06869206 at a dose of 300 mg/kg (Figure 6B). Modeling of the exposure-FE Pi relationship suggested a trend toward saturation of the effect at the highest dose of 300 mg/kg PF-06869206 administered to CKD rats (data not shown).

Figure 6 Acute administration of PF-06869206 dose-dependently increases FE Pi and reduces serum phosphate level in CKD rats. Sprague Dawley rats with CKD due to 5/6 nephrectomy were treated with a single oral dose of PF-06869206 at 10, 30, 50, 100 or 300 mg/kg (n = 9–10 rats per dose group) or vehicle (0 mg/kg PF-06869206, n = 9 rats). Rats were placed in metabolic cages immediately after dosing, and blood and urine were collected 4 hours after dosing. FE Pi (A) and serum phosphate levels (B) are shown. Data are shown as individual data points and the mean ± SEM for each dose group. P < 0.05, mixed-effects model.

Long-term treatment with PF-06869206 is well-tolerated and elicits a sustained pharmacological response in CKD rats. To test whether repeated dosing with PF-06869206 is well tolerated and can persistently lower plasma phosphate levels in a model of CKD, 5/6 nephrectomized rats were treated by oral gavage once daily for 8 weeks with vehicle, PF-06869206 (300 mg/kg), or losartan (50 mg/kg; an angiotensin receptor blocker used for the treatment of hypertension in CKD); sham-operated rats treated with vehicle served as controls (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135665DS1). Briefly, we obtained blood and urine samples 2 weeks after the second surgical intervention to measure baseline levels of intact FGF23, bioactive PTH, plasma creatinine levels, the FEI Pi and plasma phosphate levels (study day 0); furthermore, baseline systolic blood pressure was determined. We then randomly assigned the animals to treatment with vehicle, PF-06869206, or losartan. Longitudinal FE Pi and plasma phosphate levels were determined using urine and blood samples that were collected 4 hours after administration of the first treatment dose (study day 1) and 4 hours after dosing on study days 7, 21, 35, and 49. Systolic blood pressure, intact FGF23, bioactive PTH, and plasma creatinine levels were measured on study days 14, 28, 42, and 56.

We found that baseline plasma creatinine and systolic blood pressure were increased in 5/6 nephrectomized rats compared with sham-operated animals 2 weeks after the second surgical intervention (0.80 ± 0.03 mg/dL vs. 0.35 ± 0.01 mg/dL, P < 0.0001, and 171.2 ± 4.6 mmHg vs. 124.7 ± 5.8 mmHg, P < 0.0001, respectively; see below). Furthermore, at baseline, i.e., before treatment with vehicle, PF-06869206, or losartan, all 3 groups of the 5/6 nephrectomized rats showed indistinguishable levels of urinary phosphate excretion (FE Pi : 28.0% ± 2.5%, 29.0% ± 1.0%, and 29.5% ± 2.2%, respectively); these levels were higher with statistical significance than those for the sham-operated animals (FE Pi : 12.1% ± 0.9%) (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, baseline plasma phosphate levels were comparable for all 4 study groups, namely 7.3 ± 0.2 mg/dL for the sham-operated rats, and 7.0 ± 0.2 mg/dL, 6.8 ± 0.2 mg/dL, or 6.9 ± 0.2 mg/dL for the CKD rats assigned to treatment with vehicle, PF-06869206, or losartan, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Daily dosing with PF-06869206 for 8 weeks was well tolerated as demonstrated by weight gains that were indistinguishable throughout the entire study duration for 5/6 nephrectomized rats receiving vehicle or the NPT2a inhibitor (data not shown). No deaths occurred in the PF-06869206 treatment group. At the end of the study, organ weights (liver, kidney, and heart), as well as the serum liver enzymes alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) revealed no difference for 5/6 nephrectomized rats treated with either vehicle or PF-06869206 (data not shown).

On study day 1, 5/6 nephrectomized rats showed a statistically significant increase in FE Pi associated with a decrease in plasma phosphate levels 4 hours after treatment with PF-06869206 relative to vehicle (Figure 7, A–C); this is consistent with the findings in 5/6 nephrectomized rats receiving a single dose of the NPT2a inhibitor (Figure 6). The phosphaturic effect of PF-06869206 was sustained on study days 7, 21, 35, and 49 as indicated by the consistent increase in FE Pi 4 hours after each dose and the corresponding reduction in plasma phosphate levels (Figure 7, B and C). FE Pi remained higher in vehicle- and losartan-treated 5/6 nephrectomized rats compared with sham-operated rats over the duration of treatment, resulting in a trend toward lower plasma phosphate levels that was statistically significant for selected time points in the 5/6 nephrectomized rats compared with sham-operated rats (Figure 7, B and C).

Figure 7 Long-term administration of PF-06869206 elicits sustained daily increases in fractional excretion of phosphate and reductions in plasma phosphate in CKD rats. (A) Sprague Dawley rats with CKD due to right unilateral 5/6 nephrectomy (Right UNx) were treated once daily for 8 weeks with PF-06869206 (300 mg/kg/day, n = 12 rats, blue line) or vehicle (n = 12 rats, red line). FE Pi (B) and plasma phosphate (C) were derived from analysis of urine and blood samples collected 4 hours after the first treatment dose on study day 1 and on study days 7, 21, 35, and 49. CKD rats receiving 50 mg/kg/day of the clinical drug losartan (n = 12 rats, purple line) for 8 weeks were included for comparison with PF-06869206–treated animals. Sham-operated rats treated with vehicle once daily for 8 weeks served as controls (n = 8, black line). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. * P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated 5/6 nephrectomized rats, by 1-way ANOVA.

Repeated dosing of the 5/6 nephrectomized rats with PF-06869206 did not reduce plasma creatinine levels or blood pressure relative to vehicle-treated CKD rats (Figure 8, B and C). In contrast, treatment with the angiotensin receptor blocker losartan reduced blood pressure levels in 5/6 nephrectomized animals down to the levels of sham-operated control rats (Figure 8C), but did not elicit any change in FE Pi or plasma phosphate levels relative to vehicle-treated CKD rats throughout the 8-week study (Figure 7, B and C).

Figure 8 Long-term administration of PF-06869206 does not affect plasma creatinine levels or blood pressure in CKD rats. (A) Sprague Dawley rats with CKD due to 5/6 nephrectomy were treated once daily for 8 weeks with PF-06869206 (300 mg/kg/day, n = 12 rats, blue line) or vehicle (n = 12 rats, red line). Plasma creatinine (B) and systolic blood pressure (C) were measured every other week from day 0 (baseline) until day 56 (endpoint). CKD rats receiving 50 mg/kg/day of the clinical drug losartan (n = 12 rats, purple line) for 8 weeks were included for comparison with rats that received PF-06869206. Sham-operated rats treated with vehicle once daily for 8 weeks served as controls (n = 8, black line). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated 5/6 nephrectomized rats, by 1-way ANOVA.

FGF23 and PTH levels were increased at statistically significant levels in 5/6 nephrectomized rats relative to sham-operated animals on study day 0, i.e., 2 weeks after the second surgical intervention (503.2 ± 47.5 pg/mL vs. 281.1 ± 22.7 pg/mL, P < 0.0001, and 144.0 ± 14.4 pg/mL vs. 53.6 ± 12.2 pg/mL, P < 0.0001, respectively; Figure 9, B and C). Although daily dosing with PF-06869206, which continued for 8 weeks, elicited an unabated increase in FE Pi along with a reduction in plasma phosphate levels in 5/6 nephrectomized rats (Figure 7, B and C), we observed no statistically significant decline over time in FGF23 or PTH levels (Figure 9, B and C).