p53/microRNA-214/ULK1 axis impairs renal tubular autophagy in diabetic kidney disease

Autophagy in renal tubule cells is decreased in diabetic mice. To examine autophagy in diabetic kidneys, we first tested Akita mice, a type 1 diabetic model with insulin gene mutation (27, 28). Akita mice developed hyperglycemia from approximately 3 weeks of age, with an average fasting blood glucose of 269 mg/dL. At 14 weeks of age, Akita mice had significantly lower levels of LC3-I and LC3-II (biochemical hallmark of autophagy) in kidney tissues compared with levels in WT mice (Figure 1A). Consistently, IHC staining showed that Akita mice had fewer LC3-positive puncta in the cytoplasm of renal tubule cells than did WT mice (Figure 1B). Electron microscopy also revealed fewer autophagic vesicles in the renal tubule cells of Akita mouse kidneys compared with WT mouse kidneys (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Autophagy in renal tubule cells is decreased in Akita mice. (A) Immunoblots (left) and densitometric analysis (right) showing decreased LC3-I and LC3-II in kidney cortex tissues from 14-week-old Akita mice compared with tissues form nondiabetic WT mice (n ≥6; 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B) IHC staining of LC3 showing a reduced number of LC3 puncta in kidney tubules of Akita mice at 14 weeks. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Representative electron micrographs (original magnification, ×10,000) showing a reduced number of autophagic vacuoles in kidney tubule cells in Akita mice at 14 weeks. Asterisks indicate autophagic vacuoles. (D and E) Immunoblots and densitometric analysis showing no significant changes in LC3-I or LC3-II in kidney cortex samples from 7-week-old (D) and 9-week-old (E) Akita mice (n ≥5; 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F) Immunoblot and densitometric analysis showing decreased LC3-I and LC3-II in kidney cortex samples from 11- to 14-week-old Akita mice (n ≥5; 2-tailed Student’s t test). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

We further monitored the time course of renal autophagy changes during diabetes in Akita mice. At 7 weeks of age, neither Akita mice nor WT mice showed differences in renal LC3 expression (Figure 1D). LC3 expression was lower in Akita mice kidneys at 9 weeks (Figure 1E), but the difference was not statistically significant until 11 weeks (Figure 1F), suggesting a time-dependent decrease of renal autophagy in diabetes.

We also examined renal autophagy in STZ-induced diabetes in C57BL/6 mice, in which diabetes was indicated by a fasting blood glucose level above 280 mg/dL. At 11 weeks, STZ-treated mice showed significantly lower LC3-I and LC3-II expression levels in kidneys compared with levels in control mice (Figure 2A). These mice also had fewer LC3 puncta in kidney tubule cells than did untreated control mice (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Autophagy in renal tubule cells is decreased in STZ-treated mice. (A) Immunoblots and densitometric analysis showing decreased LC3-I and LC3-II expression in kidney cortex tissues from STZ-treated diabetic C57BL/6 mice (n = 5; 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B) IHC staining for LC3 showing a reduced number of LC3 puncta in kidney tubules of STZ-treated mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) RFP-GFP-LC3 mice were injected with STZ or citrate buffer as a control. Representative images and quantification of GFP-LC3 and RFP-LC3 puncta showing significant decreases in GFP-LC3 and RFP-LC3 puncta in STZ-treated mice (n = 3; 2-tailed Student’s t test). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. CT, control.

The decrease of autophagy observed in diabetic kidneys might have resulted from changes in autophagosome formation and/or autolysosomal degradation. Thus, we further monitored autophagy dynamics by using CAG-RFP-GFP-LC3–transgenic mice, in which punctate colocalization of red RFP with green GFP fluorescence indicates an autophagosome, whereas an RFP-only punctum without GFP signal indicates an autolysosome, based on the fact that acid-sensitive GFP fluorescence is quenched in the low-pH environment (pH 4–5) of autolysosomes, whereas acid-insensitive RFP is more stable and maintained (29, 30). As shown in Figure 2C, STZ-treated mice had significantly fewer GFP- and RFP-LC3 puncta in kidney tubule cells than did control animals. In quantification, autophagosomes labeled with GFP dots were reduced from 23 per 1000 μm2 tissue in control kidneys to 8 per 1000 μm2 tissue in diabetic kidneys, whereas autolysosomes that appeared as RFP-only dots were reduced from 10 to 7 per 1000 μm2 tissue, indicating an overall autophagy impairment in renal tubules in the diabetic kidneys.

Autophagy deficiency in proximal tubules exaggerates renal hypertrophy and tissue damage in diabetic mice. Autophagy is a cellular process of catabolism or degradation. Thus, we postulated that the autophagy impairment observed in diabetic kidney tubules might contribute to renal hypertrophy, an early pathogenic feature of DKD. To test this, we first determined the effect of autophagy deficiency in kidney proximal tubules in Akita mice. Akita mice were bred with kidney proximal tubule–specific autophagy-related gene 7–knockout (PT-Atg7–/–) mice (31) to generate PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice and PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice for comparison (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135536DS1). Compared with PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice, PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice showed lower levels of Atg7 and LC3-II in kidney tissues, validating Atg7 deficiency and autophagy suppression (Supplemental Figure 1B). Compared with WT littermates, both PT-Atg7+/+ and PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice had higher levels of fasting blood glucose and lower body weights (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice had larger kidneys (Supplemental Figure 2C) and a higher kidney/body weight ratio (Figure 3A) than did PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice, indicating the development of more severe hypertrophy in diabetic kidneys when tubular autophagy was suppressed. Renal histological analyses revealed that PT-Atg7–/–, but not PT-Atg7+/+, Akita mice had kidney tubule cells with acidophilia (Figure 3B; asterisks indicate acidophilic cells). In addition, PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice showed other signs of renal tubule damage, including lysis of tubular cells and loss of tubular integrity (Figure 3B, arrowheads).

Figure 3 Autophagy deficiency in proximal tubules exaggerates renal hypertrophy and tissue damage in diabetic mice. (A) Mice of the indicated genotypes were analyzed at 14 weeks of age. PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice had a significantly higher kidney weight/body weight (KW/BW) ratio than did PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice (n = 8–12; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (B) H&E staining of renal histology showing more severe tubular injury in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice than in the other mouse groups. Asterisks indicate acidophilic cells; arrowheads indicate lysed or severely damaged tubules. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (C) IHC staining of kidney cortex tissue showing macrophage infiltration in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (D) TUNEL assay of renal cortical and outer medulla tissue showing a greater number of apoptotic cells in kidneys of PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice (n = 5–8; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). Scale bar: 0.1 mm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001.

We then examined macrophage infiltration, which would indicate renal inflammation. As shown in Figure 3C, we observed very few macrophages in kidney tissues from nondiabetic WT mice (regardless of Atg7 expression) and in Akita diabetic mice with Atg7 expression. However, PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice had substantial infiltration of macrophages into the renal interstitium (arrowheads), suggesting that autophagy deficiency in proximal tubules promoted renal inflammation during diabetes. We also examined renal cell death using TUNEL staining. We detected no TUNEL-positive cells in PT-Atg7+/+ WT kidneys. A few TUNEL-positive apoptotic cells were observed in PT-Atg7–/– WT and PT-Atg7+/+ Akita kidneys, but significantly more were found in PT-Atg7–/– Akita kidneys (Figure 3D). Consistently, tubular cells with active caspase-3 were detected in diabetic PT-Atg7–/– kidneys, but very few or no such cells were found in nondiabetic mice or in diabetic PT-Atg7+/+ mice (data not shown).

To verify the effects observed in Akita mice, we treated the PT-Atg7 mice with STZ to induce diabetes. Autophagy deficiency in proximal tubules did not affect the development of diabetes or body weight after STZ treatment (Supplemental Table 1). However, compared with PT-Atg7+/+ mice, PT-Atg7–/– mice had larger kidneys and higher kidney weight/body weight ratios (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), as well as more damaged and apoptotic tubular cells (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) eleven weeks after STZ treatment, indicating more severe renal hypertrophy and kidney injury in PT-Atg7–/– mice during STZ-induced diabetes.

We further monitored the long-term effects of tubular autophagy deficiency on DKD by comparing 1-year-old PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice with PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice. With periodic acid Schiff (PAS) staining, PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice showed more severe tubular damage than did PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice, including loss of brush border, dilation of the tubular lumen, focal atrophy of renal tubules, and vacuolization in tubular cells (Figure 4A). Additionally, we observed significant widening of the interstitial space in the kidneys of PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice (Figure 4A). Consistently, Masson’s trichrome staining detected marginal collagen deposition in renal interstitium in PT-Atg7–/– WT and PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice, which was markedly increased in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice (Figure 4B). PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice also had more renal interstitial fibronectin staining than did the other groups of mice (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Long-term effects of tubular autophagy deficiency on diabetic kidneys shown in 1-year-old mice. (A) PAS staining showing worse tubular damage in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (B) Masson’s trichrome staining showing more collagen deposition in renal interstitium in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice (n = 5–8; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (C) IHC staining showing more interstitial fibronectin in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice (n = 5; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (D) ACR analysis showing the highest ACR in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice (n = 6–8; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Functionally, both PT-Atg7+/+ and PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice had a higher urine albumin/creatinine ratio (ACR) compared with WT mice, but the ACR in PT-Atg7–/– Akita mice was significantly higher than that in PT-Atg7+/+ Akita mice (Figure 4D), suggesting that tubular autophagy deficiency exacerbates renal functional decline in diabetes. Together, these results show that autophagy defects in kidney proximal tubules may exaggerate renal hypertrophy and tissue injury in diabetes, facilitating the progression of DKD.

High-glucose incubation suppresses autophagy and induces cellular hypertrophy in renal proximal tubule cells. In vitro, high-glucose (HG) incubation induced cellular hypertrophy in rat renal proximal tubule cells (RPTCs). As shown in Supplemental Figure 4A, a forward light scatter assay showed a rightward shift in HG-treated RPTCs when compared with the cells in mannitol media for 48 hours, indicating the increased cell size during HG incubation. Quantification indicated a 7% increase in cell size with HG incubation (Supplemental Figure 4B). Interestingly, culturing of RPTCs in normal glucose (NG) or mannitol media for 24–48 hours induced the autophagy marker LC3-II, which was abolished in HG-incubated cells, indicating defective autophagy (Supplemental Figure 4C). To further clarify this defect, we analyzed autophagic flux by testing the effect of chloroquine, an autolysosomal inhibitor. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4D, chloroquine increased LC3-II levels in both NG- or mannitol-treated and HG-treated RPTCs, but LC3-II levels in the HG-treated cells were still significantly lower than those in the NG-treated cells, suggesting that there was a problem with autophagy initiation in the HG-treated cells. In cells transfected with GFP-LC3, the formation of GFP-LC3–labeled autophagic puncta was also significantly decreased by HG incubation (Supplemental Figure 5A). HG similarly suppressed autophagy in the human HK2 proximal tubule cell line (Supplemental Figure 5B). We next investigated the effect of autophagy inhibition on cellular hypertrophy. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5C, autophagy inhibition by chloroquine induced a rightward shift in a forward light scatter assay, indicating an increase in cell size in RPTCs. Chloroquine increased cell size in HK2 cells as well (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Together, these cell culture studies indicate that HG incubation may suppress autophagy initiation to promote renal tubule cell hypertrophy.

Downregulation of ULK1 in diabetic kidneys and HG-incubated renal tubule cells. To understand the mechanism of autophagy impairment in diabetic kidneys, we first analyzed key autophagy proteins in Akita mice by immunoblotting. We found that Akita mice and their WT littermates expressed similar levels of Beclin1 and the Atg5-Atg12 complex in kidneys, whereas Akita mice expressed significantly less ULK1 and Atg7 at both 7 and 14 weeks of age (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). IHC staining further confirmed a decrease in ULK1 in diabetic kidneys, especially in renal tubules, and, notably, although some tubules lost ULK1 staining, others maintained it (Figure 5B). Similarly, renal expression of ULK1 was reduced in STZ-induced diabetic mice (Figure 5, C and D). However, STZ treatment did not change Atg7, Atg5, or Beclin1 expression in mouse kidneys (Figure 5C). These results led us to focus on ULK1, a key component in the autophagy initiation complex (12, 32). Consistent with the in vivo observations, HG incubation decreased ULK1 expression in RPTCs at 9, 24, and 48 hours (Supplemental Figure 6B). HG also reduced the phosphorylation of ULK1 at Ser555 and Ser757, two critical regulatory sites (ref. 33 and Supplemental Figure 6C). Thus, both in vivo and in vitro experiments demonstrated that a prominent molecular change in diabetic kidneys was the downregulation of ULK1, which may mediate autophagy impairment in diabetes.

Figure 5 Downregulation of ULK1 in kidney tubules in diabetes. (A) Immunoblots and densitometric analysis showing decreased levels of ULK1 and Atg7 in kidney cortex tissues from 7- to 9-week-old Akita mice compared with levels in WT controls (n ≥6; 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B) IHC staining showing reduced expression of ULK1 in kidney tissues from 9- to 14-week-old Akita mice. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (C) Immunoblots and densitometric analysis showing decreased ULK1 expression in kidney cortex samples from STZ-treated C57BL/6 mice (n ≥5; 2-tailed Student’s t test). Control mice were treated with vehicle (citrate) solution. (D) IHC staining of ULK1 showing reduced expression of ULK1 in kidney tubules from STZ-treated mice. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

miR-214 is induced in diabetic kidneys to repress ULK1 for autophagy impairment, renal hypertrophy, and DKD. To delineate the mechanism of ULK1 downregulation in diabetic kidneys, we first measured its mRNA levels and showed that HG incubation did not reduce ULK1 mRNA levels in RPTCs (Supplemental Figure 7A). Akita diabetic mice did not show a decrease in ULK1 mRNA levels in kidneys either (Supplemental Figure 7B). In STZ-induced diabetic mice, ULK1 mRNA levels did not decrease in kidneys at 5 weeks and decreased marginally (13%) at 11 weeks (Supplemental Figure 7C), whereas ULK1 protein expression decreased by approximately 60%. These results indicate that ULK1 downregulation in diabetic kidneys may mainly occur at the posttranscriptional level.

Fip200 and Atg13, two proteins of the autophagy initiation complex, may regulate the stability of ULK1 (34–36). However, HG incubation of RPTCs did not change the expression levels of Fip200 or Atg13 (Supplemental Figure 7D). Furthermore, the proteasome inhibitor MG132 could not prevent the decrease in ULK1 expression during HG incubation, negating a role of proteasomal degradation (Supplemental Figure 7E). In addition, mTOR-mediated phosphorylation of AMBRA1 at Ser52 may induce its interaction with the E3 ligase TRAF6, resulting in ULK1 degradation (37). In HG-treated RPTCs, we observed no increase in phosphorylated AMBRA1 (p-AMBRA1) (Ser52), despite mTOR activation shown by phosphorylation of P70S6K, suggesting that the mTOR/AMBRA1 pathway is not responsible for decreased ULK1 expression in diabetes (Supplemental Figure 7F).

With these negative results, we hypothesized that a decrease in ULK1 in diabetes may involve specific microRNAs, which repress target gene expression posttranscriptionally by inducing mRNA degradation or preventing their translation into proteins (38). To identify the specific microRNAs, we first used the miRanda microRNA target prediction database (http://www.microrna.org) to predict the potential microRNAs that may target ULK1. We then concentrated on those microRNAs that had been implicated in diabetes and kidney diseases. The bioinformatics analysis indicated miR-214 as a potential microRNA that may target ULK1 in diabetic kidneys. We identified a conserved miR-214 targeting site in the 3′-UTR of the ULK1 gene in various animal species ranging from Xenopus tropicalis to humans (Figure 6A). We further detected a gradual increase in miR-214 expression in kidneys in both Akita mice and STZ-induced diabetic mice (Figure 6, B and C). miR-214 expression in the kidneys of Akita mice was approximately 1.4-fold over that in WT mouse kidneys 3 weeks after the onset of diabetes, which increased to approximately 1.8-fold by 10 weeks. Similarly, STZ-treated C57BL/6 mice had approximately 1.3- and 1.9-fold increases in miR-214 expression 5 and 11 weeks after diabetes induction, respectively. Using ISH, we further localized miR-214 induction in diabetic kidneys predominantly in proximal tubules but not in glomeruli (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8A), and the number of miR-214–positive tubular cells increased markedly in Akita diabetic kidneys as compared with nondiabetic WT tissues. In vitro in RPTCs, HG induced a 30% increase in miR-214 (Figure 6E). Together, these results demonstrate the induction of miR-214 in kidney tubule cells during diabetes, accompanied by the downregulation of ULK1.

Figure 6 miR-214 is induced in diabetic kidneys and HG-treated tubular cells. (A) Conserved miR-214 target sequence in the 3′-UTR of the ULK1 gene in various animal species. (B) Real-time PCR analysis showed that expression of miR-214 was higher in kidney cortex of Akita mice with 3 and 10 weeks of diabetes than in that of nondiabetic WT mice, (n = 6; 2-tailed Student’s t test). (C) miR-214 expression was higher in kidneys of STZ-treated C57BL/6 mice at 5 or 11 weeks of age than in kidneys of control mice, as shown by real-time PCR (n = 4 or 6; 2-tailed Student’s t test). (D) ISH showing higher miR-214 expression in kidney tubules of 14-week-old Akita diabetic mice than nondiabetic WT mice. G, glomeruli. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (E) Expression of miR-214 was higher in HG-treated RPTCs at 5 hours than in control cells, as shown by real-time PCR (n = 3; 2-tailed Student’s t test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001.

To determine whether ULK1 is a real target of miR-214, we first transfected miR-214 into human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells, which led to a significant decrease in ULK1 expression (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 8B). Conversely, inhibition of miR-214 with anti–miR-214 locked nucleic acid (LNA) increased ULK1 expression (Figure 7B, lane 2 vs. lane1). Moreover, anti–miR-214 prevented an HG-induced decrease in the expression of ULK1 (Figure 7B, lane 4 vs. lane 3) and LC3-II (Figure 7C, lane 4 vs. lane 3), further suggesting a role of miR-214 in ULK1 downregulation and autophagy impairment under diabetic conditions. We further sought to determine whether ULK1 is a direct target of miR-214 by performing a microRNA target luciferase reporter assay. The 3′-UTR of ULK1 was placed downstream of the luciferase reporter gene driven by a constitutive promoter. The construct was transfected into RPTCs along with miR-214–expressing plasmids or empty vectors. As shown in Figure 7D, cotransfection of miR-214 reduced luciferase expression in luciferase-ULK1 3′-UTR–transfected cells. Notably, HG incubation also suppressed luciferase expression in transfected cells, and this effect was partially diminished when the targeting sequence of miR-214 was mutated in the luciferase-ULK1 3′-UTR (Figure 7E). Collectively, these data indicate that ULK1 is a direct target of miR-214 and that miR-214 may repress ULK1 expression in diabetes.

Figure 7 Upregulated miR-214 represses ULK1 for autophagy impairment, renal hypertrophy, and DKD. (A) Immunoblot shows a miR-214–induced decrease in ULK1 expression. HEK293 cells were transfected with miR-214 plasmids or empty vectors (EV) for 24 hours to collect whole-cell lysate for immunoblot analysis. (B and C) RPTCs were transfected with a scrambled sequence or anti–miR-214 LNA and then incubated with NG (CT) or 30 mM HG media for 24 hours to collect whole-cell lysate for immunoblot analysis. HG incubation induced decreases in ULK1 (B) and LC3 (C) expression, which were prevented by anti–miR-214. (D) RPTCs were cotransfected with luciferase plasmids or luciferase-ULK1 3′-UTR plasmids together with miR-214 plasmids for 24 hours. Cell lysates were then collected to determine luciferase activity. miR-214 decreased luciferase activity in luciferase-ULK1 3′-UTR–transfected cells (n = 3; 2-tailed Student’s t test). (E) RPTCs were cotransfected with luciferase, luciferase-ULK1 3′-UTR, or luciferase ULK1 3′-UTR–mutant plasmids to establish 3 stable cell lines, which were then treated with 30 mM HG for 24 hours. Cell lysates were collected to determine luciferase activity. HG treatment decreased luciferase activity in luciferase-ULK1 3′-UTR–transfected cells, but there was less effect in the cells transfected with luciferase ULK1 3′-UTR mutant (n = 3; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (F) ULK1 was downregulated in the kidneys of PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice, an effect that was partially prevented in PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice. (G) Expression of LC3-II was decreased in the kidneys of PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice and was suppressed in PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice. (H) PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice showed a higher kidney weight/body weight ratio than did WT mice, which was reduced in PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice (n ≥8; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (I) Compared with WT mice, PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice had a higher ACR, and PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice had a markedly reduced ACR (n ≥9; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To examine miR-214 regulation of ULK1 in vivo, we tested the effects of anti–miR-214 LNA in Akita mice. Anti–miR-214, but not the scrambled sequence, suppressed the increase in miR-214 in Akita mice (Supplemental Figure 8C). Importantly, anti–miR-214 partially prevented the decrease in ULK1 in Akita mouse kidneys, whereas the scrambled sequence LNA had no effect (Supplemental Figure 8D). Anti–miR-214 also partially preserved kidney tubular autophagy in Akita diabetic mice as shown by LC3 puncta (Supplemental Figure 8E). Moreover, compared with scrambled LNA, anti–miR-214 reduced the kidney weight/body weight ratio in Akita mice (Supplemental Figure 8F), supporting a role of miR-214 in renal hypertrophy in diabetes.

To confirm the results of anti–miR-214 and further elucidate the pathogenic role of miR-214 in diabetic kidneys, we established a proximal tubule–specific miR-214–knockout (PT–miR-214–/–) mouse model by breeding miR-214–floxed mice (39) with PEPCK-Cre mice (40). PT–miR-214–/– mice were further bred with Akita mice to generate PT–miR-214+/+ and PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice, which were then compared to determine the effects of proximal tubule miR-214 ablation on diabetic kidneys (Supplemental Figure 9). Compared with nondiabetic WT mice, both PT–miR-214–/– and PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice had high levels of fasting blood glucose and low body weights at 6, 10, and 20 weeks of age (Supplemental Table 2). PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice showed an induction of miR-214 in kidneys, which was diminished in PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice (Supplemental Figure 10A). Remarkably, PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice showed decreased expression of ULK1 and LC3-II in kidneys, which, for both proteins, was partially prevented in PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice, supporting a role of miR-214 in ULK1 and autophagy regulation in diabetic kidneys (Figure 7, F and G). Consistently, PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice appeared to have more LC3 puncta in kidney tubules than did PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice (Supplemental Figure 10B). Moreover, PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice had smaller kidneys and kidney weight/body weight ratios than did PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice, suggesting that miR-214 contributes to renal hypertrophy in diabetes (Supplemental Figure 10C and Figure 7H). Remarkably, PT–miR-214–/– Akita mice also had significantly better renal function, as indicated by a much lower urine ACR than was detected in PT–miR-214+/+ Akita mice (Figure 7I).

Collectively, these pharmacological and gene-knockout studies indicate that miR-214 is induced in diabetes to repress ULK1 in kidney tubule cells, leading to autophagy impairment, tubular hypertrophy, and a decline of renal function in DKD.

P53 mediates miR-214 induction in diabetic kidneys for autophagy impairment, renal hypertrophy, and DKD. How is miR-214 induced in DKD? With this question in mind, we screened several possible upstream transcription factors, among which p53 was markedly upregulated and activated in the kidneys of both Akita and STZ-treated mice (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 11A). In vitro, HG incubation of RPTCs also induced p53 activation (phosphorylation at Ser15) (Figure 8B). Pifithrin-α, a pharmacological inhibitor of p53, prevented the decreases in ULK1 and LC3-II expression in HG-treated RPTCs (Figure 8, C and D: lane 4 vs. lane 2). Notably, pifithrin-α also decreased miR-214 induction in HG-treated cells (Figure 8E). These results suggest that p53 may mediate miR-214 induction in kidney tubule cells to suppress ULK1 and autophagy in diabetes.

Figure 8 p53 is activated in diabetic kidneys to induce miR-214 for ULK1 and autophagy suppression. (A) p53 induction in kidney tubule cells of STZ-treated diabetic mice shown by IHC staining. C57BL/6 mice were treated with STZ or control vehicle solution and examined 11 weeks later for p53 IHC. Arrowheads indicate p53-positive nuclei. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (B) Immunoblots showing p53 and its phosphorylation induced by HG in RPTCs. RPTCs were incubated with 5.5 mM NG (CT) or 30 mM HG for 24 hours to collect lysate for immunoblot analysis. (C and D) Inhibition of ULK1 and LC3 decreases in HG-treated RPTCs by pifithrin-α. RPTCs were incubated with NG or 30 mM HG in the absence or presence of 5 μΜ pifithrin-α for 24 hours to collect whole-cell lysate for immunoblot analysis. (E) Inhibitory effect of pifithrin-α on miR-214 induction during HG incubation shown by real-time PCR analysis (n = 4; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (F) miR-214 promoter region harboring the p53 binding site. (G) ChIP assay of p53 binding to the miR-214 promoter sequence during HG incubation. BUMPT cells were treated with 5.5 mM (control) or 30 mM (HG) glucose for 24 hours for the ChIP assay using anti-p53 antibody (n = 4; 2-tailed Student’s t test). The values were normalized to that for the control group, which was arbitrarily set at 1. *P < 0.05.

We then analyzed the transcription factor binding profile of the miR-214 gene using the JASPAR database (http://jaspar.genereg.net/) and identified a putative p53 binding site in its promoter region (Figure 8F). To verify p53 binding to this site, we performed a ChIP assay to detect the binding site sequence in anti-p53 immunoprecipitation. As shown in Figure 8G, HG incubation induced a 2.3-fold increase in p53 binding to the miR-214 gene promoter sequence with the putative binding site. To clarify whether p53 regulates miR-214 in vivo, we used the proximal tubule–specific p53-knockout (PT-p53–/–) mouse model from our previous work (41). PT–p53–/– mice and their PT-p53+/+ littermates were treated with STZ to induce diabetes. After STZ treatment, PT-p53–/– and PT-p53+/+ mice had similar increases in blood glucose and loss of body weight (Supplemental Table 3), indicating the development of diabetes. However, PT-p53+/+ mice showed a marked (>2-fold) induction of miR-214 in kidneys after STZ treatment, which was attenuated in PT-p53–/– mice (Figure 9A). In parallel, diabetes-associated decreases in ULK1 and LC3-II expression were suppressed in PT-p53–/– mice (Figure 9, B and C). Following STZ induction of diabetes, PT-p53–/– kidneys also had more LC3-positive puncta or autophagosomes in renal tubules than did PT-p53+/+ kidneys (Figure 9D). In PAS staining, diabetic PT-p53+/+ mice showed obvious renal histopathological changes, including tubular dilation, loss of brush border, and tubular atrophy, which were substantially decreased in diabetic PT-p53–/– mice (Figure 9E).Kidney weight and the kidney weight/body weight ratio increased during diabetes, but the increase was partially suppressed in PT-p53–/– mice, suggesting less renal hypertrophy in these animals (Supplemental Figure 11B and Figure 9F). Remarkably, PT-p53–/– mice had a significantly lower ACR than did PT-p53+/+ mice in STZ-induced diabetes (Figure 9G), indicating better renal function. Together, these results suggest that p53 is activated in diabetes to induce miR-214, which then represses ULK1 expression, resulting in autophagy impairment, renal hypertrophy, and DKD.

Figure 9 p53 mediates miR-214 induction, ULK1 and autophagy suppression, renal hypertrophy, and functional decline in diabetes. Male PT-p53+/+ and PT-p53–/– mice were treated with STZ for 20 weeks. (A) miR-214 induction in diabetic kidneys was attenuated in PT-p53–/– mice (n = 6; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (B and C) Diabetes-associated decreases in ULK1 and LC3-II were suppressed in PT-p53–/– mice. (S),short exposure; (L), long exposure. (D) Diabetes-associated decrease in LC3 puncta in kidney tubules was partially recovered in PT-p53–/– mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Diabetes-associated histopathological changes in kidney tubules were decreased in PT-p53–/– mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Diabetes-associated increase in the kidney weight/body weight ratio was suppressed in PT-p53–/– mice (n = 8, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (G) Diabetes-associated increase in ACR was diminished in PT-p53–/– mice (n = 5 for PT-p53–/– WT, n = 9 for others, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Correlations between p53, miR-214, ULK1, and LC3 in renal biopsies from patients with diabetes. Our results from animal and cell models unveiled the p53/miR-214/ULK1 pathway that leads to defective autophagy, renal hypertrophy, and a decline in renal function in diabetes. To determine the clinical relevance of the findings, we examined the expression of p53, miR-214, ULK1, and LC3 in renal biopsies from patients with diabetes. The patients’ characteristics are presented in Supplemental Table 4. Nondiabetic samples were obtained from normal peritumoral kidney tissues. In IHC analysis, none of the control renal biopsies had positive p53 staining, whereas 15 of 20 renal biopsies from patients with diabetes showed p53 staining (Figure 10A). Notably, in the diabetic kidney samples, p53 was predominantly expressed in the cell nuclei of dilated renal tubules. ISH revealed that only 2 of 14 control renal biopsies had positive miR-214 staining compared with positive staining in 15 of 20 renal biopsies from patients with diabetes (Figure 10B). Interestingly, miR-214 was detected in dilated kidney tubules as p53, but mainly in the cytoplasm. On the contrary, the majority of renal tubules in control renal biopsies stained strongly for ULK1, whereas many tubules in diabetic renal biopsies had low ULK1 staining (Figure 11A). Compared with control biopsies, the renal biopsies from patients with diabetes also showed obviously fewer LC3 puncta or autophagosomes (Figure 11B). Furthermore, linear regression analysis showed a significant positive correlation between p53 and miR-214 expression (Figure 12A) and between ULK1 and LC3 expression (Figure 12B) in diabetic renal biopsies. In contrast, we noted a significant negative correlation between expression of miR-214 and ULK1 (Figure 12C), and between expression of p53 and ULK1 (Figure 12D). These results provide further support for a p53/miR-214/ULK1 axis in autophagy impairment in diabetes and establish its clinical relevance.

Figure 10 p53 activation and miR-214 induction in human diabetic kidneys. Renal biopsies from diabetic patients and nondiabetic patients were examined for the expression of p53 by IHC (A) and of miR-214 by ISH (B). n = 14 control and n = 20 diabetic renal biopsies. Scale bars: 0.1 mm. Original magnification, ×200 (insets). Compared with the control, the renal biopsies from patients with diabetes showed significantly higher expression of p53 and miR-214 in kidney tubules (2-tailed Student’s t test).

Figure 11 ULK1 downregulation and autophagy impairment in human diabetic kidneys. Renal biopsies from diabetic patients and nondiabetic patients were examined for the expression of ULK1 (A) and LC3 (B) by IHC (n = 14 control and n = 20 diabetic renal biopsies). Scale bars: 0.1 mm. Original magnification, ×200 (insets). Compared with the control, the renal biopsies from patients with diabetes had significantly lower ULK1 and LC3 expression in kidney tubules (2-tailed Student’s t test).

Figure 12 Linear correlation and regression analysis of p53 activation, miR-214 induction, ULK1 downregulation, and autophagy impairment in human diabetic kidneys. Renal biopsies from diabetic patients and nondiabetic patients were examined for the expression of p53, ULK1, and LC3 by IHC and of miR-214 by ISH (n = 14 control and n = 20 diabetic renal biopsies). Linear correlation and regression analyses were performed, and showed a significant positive correlation between p53 and miR-214 expression (A) and between ULK1 expression and the formation of LC3 puncta (B), whereas a negative correlation was found between miR-214 and ULK1 (C) and between p53 and ULK1 expression (D) (Spearman’s correlation test).

We further analyzed the correlation between these autophagy impairment–related molecular changes and clinical parameters in patients with diabetes and detected no correlations between these molecular changes and the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) or proteinuria. We then analyzed the correlation of these molecular changes with clinical pathologies, which include interstitial fibrosis and tubular atrophy (IFTA), interstitial inflammation, and vascular lesions, according to the guidelines for pathological classification of diabetic nephropathy (42). We found no correlation between p53 and IFTA (P = 0.1732), or between miR-214 and IFTA (P = 0.0721). However, we noted negative correlations between ULK1 expression and IFTA (Y = –0.1063X + 2.337, P = 0.0012), and between LC3 and IFTA (Y = –0.1353X + 2.588, P = 0.0058).

Similarly, we found no correlation between p53 or miR-214 and interstitial inflammation (P = 0.0781 and P = 0.0698, respectively), but we noted negative correlations between ULK1 expression and IFTA (Y = –0.1288X + 1.718, P = 0.0012), and between LC3 and IFTA (Y = –0.1174X + 1.609, P = 0.0058). As expected, no correlation was found between p53, miR-214, ULK1, LC3 and vascular lesions, including the arteriolar hyalinosis score and arteriosclerosis.

To further verify the correlations between the molecular changes and renal fibrosis, we analyzed fibrosis in human renal biopsies by Sirius Red/Fast Green Collagen staining. In this assay, diabetic kidneys had more fibrosis than nondiabetic kidneys (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Linear correlation and regression analyses demonstrated significant positive correlations of p53 and miR-214 with renal fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). In contrast, we found negative correlations between ULK1 and LC3 expression and renal fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). These results support a relationship between the p53/miR-214/ULK1 axis, autophagy impairment, and tubule interstitial pathologies in DKD.