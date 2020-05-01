Helicobacter pylori: preying on SIVA for survival in the stomach

Commentary 10.1172/JCI135508

Address correspondence to: José B. Sáenz and Jason C. Mills, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.362.4213; Email: saenzj@wustl.edu (JBS); jmills@wustl.edu (JCM).

3 Department of Pathology and Immunology, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Infection with the Gram-negative bacterium Helicobacter pylori remains the most important modifiable risk factor for the development of gastric cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. How the interactions between H. pylori and its host shape the gastric environment during chronic infection warrants further investigation. In this issue of the JCI, Palrasu et al. used human cell lines and mouse models to provide mechanistic insight into H. pylori’s ability to delay apoptosis in gastric epithelial cells by actively driving the degradation of a proapoptotic factor, SIVA1. Their findings suggest that promoting the survival of gastric epithelial cells has implications not only for H. pylori pathogenesis but for host tumorigenesis.

