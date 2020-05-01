Commentary 10.1172/JCI135508

Helicobacter pylori: preying on SIVA for survival in the stomach

José B. Sáenz1 and Jason C. Mills1,2,3

1Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Internal Medicine,

2Department of Developmental Biology, and

3Department of Pathology and Immunology, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Address correspondence to: José B. Sáenz and Jason C. Mills, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.362.4213; Email: saenzj@wustl.edu (JBS); jmills@wustl.edu (JCM).

First published April 6, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2183–2185. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135508.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 6, 2020 - Version history

Infection with the Gram-negative bacterium Helicobacter pylori remains the most important modifiable risk factor for the development of gastric cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. How the interactions between H. pylori and its host shape the gastric environment during chronic infection warrants further investigation. In this issue of the JCI, Palrasu et al. used human cell lines and mouse models to provide mechanistic insight into H. pylori’s ability to delay apoptosis in gastric epithelial cells by actively driving the degradation of a proapoptotic factor, SIVA1. Their findings suggest that promoting the survival of gastric epithelial cells has implications not only for H. pylori pathogenesis but for host tumorigenesis.

