Bacterial CagA protein compromises tumor suppressor mechanisms in gastric epithelial cells

Siva1 protein is downregulated by H. pylori. Given the important role played by Siva1 in the regulation of key cellular processes, we investigated this protein in H. pylori–infected cells. We started our analyses exploring expression of Siva1 protein in H. pylori–infected mice. Mice were challenged with H. pylori strain PMSS1 (n = 8), which successfully colonizes the murine stomach (19). Control animals (n = 8) received Brucella broth. Following successful infection, gastric tissues were collected and analyzed for Siva1 protein using immunohistochemistry and Western blotting (Figure 1, A and B). In control animals Siva1 protein was primarily expressed in chief cells at the base of the oxyntic glands (Figure 1A). Pit epithelial cells also showed some staining. In the antrum, Siva1 expression was limited to the foveolar cells and, to a lesser extent, to epithelial cells located at the base of the gastric antral glands (Figure 1A). Some mucosal mesenchymal cells also showed staining. Comparing expression of Siva1 protein in infected and control animals, we found that infection with H. pylori leads to significant downregulation of Siva1 protein in the gastric mucosa compared with uninfected controls (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 H.pylori infection leads to downregulation of Siva1. (A) Representative IHC staining for Siva1 protein in the corpus and antrum of uninfected and infected mice. Mice were infected with H. pylori strain PMSS1 for 8 weeks. Scale bars: 50 μm. Insets show magnified views, ×40. Histograms show IHC scores for Siva1 protein expression (n = 8/group). (B) Western blot analysis of Siva1 protein expression in gastric tissues collected from control and infected mice. Bottom panel shows densitometric analysis (n = 3/group). (C) Western blot analyses of Siva1 protein after coculture of AGS cells with H. pylori strains 7.13 and B128 for the indicated time. The graph panel shows quantification of Siva1 protein by densitometry, normalized to actin (n = 3). Expression of Siva1 protein at zero time point was arbitrarily set at 1. Data in A and B were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed t test; data in C were calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. Data are displayed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. For additional clarity, A and B are also shown in Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 8B.

To analyze Siva1 protein in a more controlled environment, we carried out additional experiments in vitro. We took advantage of previously characterized H. pylori clinical isolate B128 and its oncogenic derivative 7.13 (20). The latter strain strongly activates cellular oncogenes, resulting in induction of premalignant and malignant gastric lesions in different rodent models (20, 21). AGS and SNU1 gastric epithelial cells were cocultured with H. pylori strains 7.13 and B128 for the indicated time and analyzed for expression of Siva1 protein. Similar to infected animals, protein levels of Siva1 were significantly downregulated after coculture with both H. pylori strains (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130015DS1). Notably, tumorigenic strain 7.13 was more potent in downregulation of Siva1 than its parental strain B128. Siva1 downregulation was also observed with another H. pylori clinical isolate J166 (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Siva1 protein regulates apoptosis in gastric epithelial cells infected with H. pylori. Previous studies have demonstrated that H. pylori infection causes apoptosis in infected patients (22, 23). Since Siva1 functions as a proapoptotic protein, we next asked whether Siva1 regulates the apoptosis response in H. pylori–infected cells. To answer this question, AGS cells, in which endogenous Siva1 protein was downregulated with specific siRNA, were cocultured with H. pylori strains 7.13 or B128 for 18 hours. Apoptosis was then measured by the Annexin V assay using flow cytometry (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Cleavage of PARP1 and caspase-3 proteins was also assessed in the same cellular lysates (Figure 2B). Our analyses showed that downregulation of Siva1 protein significantly decreases Annexin V staining, PARP1, and caspase-3 cleavage (Figure 2, A and B). Notably, H. pylori strain 7.13 delivered more CagA protein into host cells than strain B128, as indicated by a stronger tyrosine phosphorylation of CagA protein in cells infected with strain 7.13 (Figure 2, B and D). To validate our data, we conducted rescue experiments in which Siva1 was targeted with siRNA directed against the 3′UTR, followed by the reconstitution of Siva1 protein (Supplemental Figure 3A). We also stably expressed shRNA against Siva1 (Supplemental Figure 3B). These experiments further confirmed that downregulation of Siva1 consistently inhibits apoptosis induced by H. pylori.

Figure 2 Siva1 protein regulates the apoptotic response in H. pylori–infected cells. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of apoptosis using Annexin V staining in AGS cells transfected with Siva1 siRNA or scrambled siRNA and then either left uninfected or cocultured with H. pylori strains 7.13 or B128 for 18 hours. The graph panel shows the percentage of apoptotic cells (n = 3). (B) The same as A, but Western blotting was used to analyze cleaved PARP1 and caspase-3 proteins in AGS cells. Cells transfected with scrambled siRNA were used as a control. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of apoptosis using Annexin V staining in AGS cells transfected with pcDNA3-FLAG-Siva1 expression plasmid or empty pcDNA3 vector and then either left uninfected or cocultured with H. pylori strains 7.13 or B128 for 18 hours. The graph panel shows the percentage of apoptotic cells. (D) The same as C, but Western blotting was used to analyze cleaved PARP1 and caspase-3 proteins in AGS cells. Cells transfected with empty vector (pcDNA3) were used as a control. Phosphorylation of CagA was analyzed after coculture of AGS cells with the indicated H. pylori strains for 2 hours. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. Data are displayed as mean ± SE and are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Representative flow cytometry scatter plots are presented in Supplemental Figure 2. Flow cytometry and Western blot analyses were performed using the same transfected cells. Apoptosis in control cells was caused by transfection. Brackets indicate low and high exposures of Western blot images.

In complementary experiments, gastric cells were transiently or stably transfected with Siva1-expressing or control plasmids, cocultured with H. pylori strains 7.13 or B128 for 18 hours, and then apoptosis was analyzed as discussed above. We found that enforced expression of Siva1 strongly augments apoptosis in infected cells (Figure 2, C and D, Supplemental Figure 2B, and Supplemental Figure 3C).

We also analyzed apoptosis and Siva1 protein using, respectively, TUNEL assay and immunohistochemistry in infected mice described above. Expression of Siva1 protein was found to closely correlate with TUNEL positivity (R2 = 0.77–0.84; P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Taken together, our studies show that Siva1 protein is an important determining factor in the apoptotic response to infection.

H. pylori inhibits Siva1 under DNA damage conditions. It was previously demonstrated that H. pylori infection causes different types of DNA damage, including oxidative modifications and single and double strand breaks (7, 9, 24). To investigate how the DNA damage response is regulated in infected cells, AGS cells were treated with the DNA-damaging drug camptothecin (50 nM), which is known to induce Siva1 protein (12). Six hours after treatment, drug was removed and cells were cultured in the presence of either conditioned media or H. pylori strain 7.13 for the indicated time (Figure 3A). As expected, treatment with camptothecin induced Siva1 protein and caused DNA damage, as indicated by an increased phosphorylation of histone H2AX (pH2AX S139). In contrast to control uninfected cells in which Siva1 was upregulated, levels of Siva1 protein were rapidly decreased in infected cells even in the presence of strong DNA damage (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5). Since Siva1 is a direct transcriptional target of p53 protein (12), which is strongly induced by DNA damage, we investigated the regulation of Siva1 by p53 in infected cells using previously described isogenic cell lines HCT116-p53+/+ and HCT116-p53–/– (25). We found that H. pylori efficiently inhibits Siva1 in p53-null cells, suggesting that Siva1 is downregulated in a p53-independent manner (Figure 3B). Combined, our data implicate H. pylori in compromising the DNA damage response by inhibiting Siva1 protein.

Figure 3 H.pylori causes rapid degradation of Siva1 protein in genotoxic conditions. (A) Western blot analysis of Siva1 and pH2AX(S139) proteins in DNA-damaged cells. AGS cells were treated with DNA damaging drug camptothecin (50 nM) for 6 hours. Drug was then removed and cells were supplemented with either conditional media or cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13 for the indicated time. The graph panel shows quantification of Siva1 protein by densitometry, normalized to actin. Expression of Siva1 protein in untreated cells was arbitrarily set at 1. Upper panels show the experimental design. (B) Western blot analysis of Siva1 protein in infected HCT116 cells with different p53 status. Isogenic HCT116 p53+/+ and HCT116 p53−/− cells were cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13 for 6 hours and analyzed by Western blotting. The graph panels show quantification of Siva1 protein by densitometry, normalized to actin. Expression of Siva1 protein in uninfected cells was arbitrarily set at 1. Statistical significance was calculated using unpaired 2-tailed t tests. Data are displayed as mean ± SE and are representative of 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001.

H. pylori enhances ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation of Siva1 protein. The ubiquitin-proteasomal and autophagy-lysosomal pathways are crucial for protein homeostasis (26, 27). Both systems are altered in H. pylori–infected cells (6, 28). To define the mechanism by which H. pylori regulates Siva1, AGS cells were cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13 or B128, treated with autophagy inhibitor bafilomycin A (100 nM) or proteasomal inhibitor MG132 (20μM) for 4 hours, and analyzed for Siva1 protein. The concentrations of inhibitors were selected based on previous reports showing no adverse effects on H. pylori activities (6, 28). Our analyses found that MG132, but not bafilomycin A, significantly inhibits downregulation of Siva1 protein, suggesting that it is degraded in the proteasomes in infected cells (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 H.pylori infection induces ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation of Siva1 protein. (A) Western blot analysis of Siva1 protein in AGS cells cocultured with the indicated H. pylori strains and treated with MG132 (20 μM) or bafilomycin A (100 nM). The graph panel shows quantification of Siva1 protein by densitometry, normalized to actin. Expression of Siva1 protein in control uninfected cells was arbitrarily set at 1. (B) Western blot analysis of Siva1 protein ubiquitination in AGS cells transfected with ubiquitin expressing plasmid and treated as indicated at the top of the panel. Ubiquitination of Siva1 was analyzed with HA tag antibody after Siva1 protein immunoprecipitation. Immunoprecipitation with normal mouse IgG was used as a control (lane 6). (C) Analyses of Siva1 protein stability in infected cells. Stability of Siva1 protein was determined in AGS cells cocultured with the indicated H. pylori strains using the cycloheximide chase method (see Methods section). Levels of Siva1 protein were analyzed at the indicated time points. The graph panel shows quantification of Siva1 protein by densitometry, normalized to actin. Protein expression of Siva1 at zero time point was arbitrarily set at 1. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. Data are displayed as mean ± SE and are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

To further explore this possibility, we analyzed ubiquitination of Siva1 protein. AGS cells were transfected with a plasmid expressing HA-tagged ubiquitin, cocultured with H. pylori strains 7.13 or B128 for 1 hour, and treated with proteasomal inhibitor MG132 (20 μM) for an additional 8 hours. Siva1 was then immunoprecipitated with Siva1 antibody and analyzed by Western blotting with anti-HA antibody (Figure 4B). Our results showed that H. pylori significantly increases ubiquitination of Siva1 protein, and strain 7.13 is a stronger inducer of Siva1 ubiquitination than its counterpart strain B128 (Figure 4B).

To define how H. pylori affects the stability of Siva1 protein, cells were cocultured with the aforementioned H. pylori strains and incubated with cycloheximide (150 μM), which inhibits de novo protein synthesis. Levels of Siva1 protein were then analyzed at the indicated time intervals by Western blotting (Figure 4C). Consistent with data on the ubiquitination shown above, we found decreased stability of Siva1 protein in H. pylori–infected cells. The half-lives of Siva1 protein were estimated to be 48 and 105 minutes for infections with strains 7.13 and B128, respectively (Figure 4C). Collectively, our results demonstrate that H. pylori is able to induce proteasomal degradation of Siva1.

H. pylori activates XIAP E3 ubiquitin ligase. To identify E3 protein ligase(s) responsible for polyubiquitination of Siva1 protein in infected cells, we first analyzed Cbl-b and XIAP proteins that were previously reported to regulate Siva1 (18, 29). Cbl-b and XIAP E3 ligases were downregulated with siRNAs in AGS cells, which were then cocultured with H. pylori and analyzed for expression of Siva1 protein. We found that inhibition of XIAP, but not Cbl-b, alleviates the inhibitory effect of H. pylori and leads to a marked upregulation of Siva1 protein (Figure 5A). This effect was especially robust in cells cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13, which is more potent in inhibition of Siva1 than strain B128 (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 XIAP ubiquitinates Siva1 protein in H. pylori–infected cells. (A) Western blot analysis of Siva1, XIAP, pXIAP(S87), and Cbl-b proteins in AGS cells transfected with the indicated siRNA or scrambled control siRNA and treated as shown at the top of the panel. Low and high exposures are shown. (B) Western blot analysis of Siva1 protein ubiquitination in AGS cells treated as indicated at the top of the panel. Ubiquitination of Siva1 protein was analyzed after its immunoprecipitation with Siva1 antibody. Immunoprecipitation with mouse IgG was used as a control (lane 7). (C) Western blot analysis of XIAP protein phosphorylation at serine 87 after coculture of AGS cells with the indicated H. pylori strains for 4 hours. Each experiment was repeated 3 times, representative data are shown. Brackets indicate low and high exposures of Western blot images.

We validated our findings using rescue experiments in which XIAP was targeted with siRNA directed against the 3′UTR, followed by the XIAP reconstitution (Supplemental Figure 6A). These results were confirmed with siRNA and shRNA that target different regions of the XIAP transcript (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). In addition, we found that overexpression of XIAP enhances degradation of Siva1 protein in infected cells (Supplemental Figure 7A).

To further investigate whether XIAP is required for degradation of Siva1, AGS cells were cotransfected with vector expressing HA-ubiquitin and XIAP siRNA, cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13, and treated with proteasomal inhibitor MG132. Then, ubiquitination of Siva1 protein was assessed as described above. We found that downregulation of XIAP significantly inhibits polyubiquitination of Siva1 in infected cells (Figure 5B). These data were confirmed using additional siRNA, which targets a different region of the XIAP transcript (Supplemental Figure 7B).

We next asked whether H. pylori affects expression of XIAP protein. Comparison of infected and noninfected cells showed no significant changes in XIAP protein levels (Figure 5C). On the contrary, H. pylori strongly increased phosphorylation of XIAP protein at serine 87 in different cell lines. This effect was the most noticeable in cells infected with strain 7.13 (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7C).

H. pylori activates the PI3K/Akt pathway to phosphorylate XIAP. Our characterization of XIAP as a regulator of Siva1 in infected cells led us to another important question: What are the mechanisms responsible for the XIAP activation? To answer this question, we performed a series of experiments using a panel of chemical inhibitors of various proteins that were previously reported to be activated by H. pylori: GSK-3β, MEK1/2, SRC, FAK, PKC, cAbl, Akt, PI3K, SHP2, and NF-κB. AGS cells were pretreated with each inhibitor (10 μM) for 1 hour, cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13 for 4 hours, and analyzed by Western blotting with Siva1 antibody. Among tested compounds, only inhibitors of Akt and PI3K prevented degradation of Siva1 protein (Figure 6A). To confirm these findings and minimize off-target effects, PI3K was downregulated with siRNA. Cells were then cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13 and analyzed for expression of the indicated proteins (Figure 6B). This set of experiments was repeated with siRNA against Akt1/2 (Figure 6C). Similar to chemical inhibitors, downregulation of PI3K or Akt inhibited phosphorylation of XIAP(S87) and prevented degradation of Siva1 protein. Given that PI3K is an upstream regulator of Akt, we determined activity of Akt protein by analyzing its phosphorylation at Thr308. We found upregulation of pAkt by H. pylori in AGS and SNU1 cells (Supplemental Figure 8A) Notably, strain 7.13 was a stronger activator of Akt than strain B128. Thus, Akt kinase is responsible for activation of XIAP protein.

Figure 6 Activation of the PI3K/Akt pathway by H. pylori augments phosphorylation of XIAP leading to degradation of Siva1. (A) Western blot analysis of Siva1 protein in AGS cells treated with chemical inhibitors (final concentration 10 μM) for the indicated enzymes and cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13. The graph panel shows quantification of Siva1 protein by densitometry, normalized to actin (n = 3). Expression of Siva1 protein in control cells treated with vehicle (DMSO) was arbitrarily set at 1. (B) Western blot analysis of Siva1 and XIAP proteins in AGS cells transfected with PI3K siRNA or scrambled siRNA and then either left uninfected or cocultured with H. pylori strain 7.13 for 4 hours (n = 3). (C) The same as B, but siRNA against Akt protein was used (n = 3). Statistical significance was calculated using unpaired 2-tailed t tests and P value corrected by Bonferroni’s multiple comparison adjustment. Data are displayed as mean ± SE and are representative of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Bacterial virulence factor CagA regulates Siva1 protein. Bacterial proteins encoded by the cag PAI significantly affect host-microbe interactions (30). Many molecular alterations caused by H. pylori infection are associated with bacterial CagA protein that is injected into host cells through the T4SS (3). To investigate whether CagA is involved in regulation of Siva1 protein, Siva1 expression plasmid (Siva1-pcDNA3) was cotransfected with an increasing amount of CagA expression plasmid (CagA-pSP65SRα) in AGS cells (28). GFP-expression plasmid (pEGFP-N1) was used to normalize transfection efficiency. We found that ectopic expression of CagA increases phosphorylation of XIAP protein and downregulation of Siva1 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7A). In the complementary experiments, the effect of ectopically expressed CagA was analyzed in AGS cells, in which Akt protein was downregulated with siRNA. Consistent with our results shown in Figure 6, downregulation of Akt significantly inhibited phosphorylation of XIAP and degradation of Siva1 protein induced by CagA (Figure 7B). To further investigate the role of CagA, expression of XIAP and Siva1 proteins was analyzed in AGS cells cocultured with WT H. pylori strain J166 and its cagA– and cagE– isogenic mutants, which are deficient in delivery of CagA (31). We also compared how WT bacteria and cagA– mutant affect Siva1 protein in cells undergoing DNA damage (Supplemental Figure 5). Our analyses showed that mutants have a reduced ability to inhibit Siva1 and phosphorylate XIAP protein, implicating CagA in regulation of Siva1 (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 CagA protein induces phosphorylation of XIAP protein and degradation of Siva1. (A) Western blot analysis of Siva1 and pXIAP(S87) proteins in AGS cells cotransfected with Siva1, CagA, and GFP expression plasmids at the indicated ratios for 24 hours. GFP was used to normalize transfection efficiency. pXIAP(S87) protein levels were normalized to XIAP protein expression. (B) Western blot analysis of Siva1 and pXIAP(S87) proteins in AGS cells cotransfected with CagA expression vector (CagA-pSP65SRα) or empty vector (pSP65SRα) and Akt siRNA or scrambled siRNA as shown at the top of the panel. β-actin and GFP were used to normalize protein loading and transfection efficiency, respectively. (C) Western blot analysis of Siva1 and pXIAP(S87) proteins in AGS cells cocultured with WT H. pylori strain J166 or its cagA– or cagE– isogenic mutants. The graph panels show quantification of Siva1 and pXIAP(S87) proteins by densitometry, normalized to actin and XIAP, respectively. Expression of Siva1 and pXIAP(S87) proteins in control cells was arbitrarily set at 1. Data were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are displayed as mean ± SE and are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To validate our findings in vivo, C57BL/6 mice were infected with H. pylori strain PMSS1 or its cagE– isogenic mutant and analyzed for expression of XIAP protein by immunohistochemistry (IHC). Gastric tissues were also analyzed by Western blotting in 9 specimens (3 animals per group). XIAP protein was found to be primarily expressed in chief cells at the base of the oxyntic glands and gastric foveolar epithelial cells in the corpus of uninfected animals (n = 8). In contrast to XIAP, uninfected animals showed a weak staining for phosphorylated XIAP protein in the gastric corpus and antrum. Infection with WT H. pylori or cagE– mutant had a minimal effect on the expression pattern of XIAP protein (Figure 8A). At the same time, WT H. pylori strain, but not cagE– mutant, caused a robust increase in phosphorylation of XIAP protein in both the antrum and corpus, which was accompanied by downregulation of Siva1 protein (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Analyses of Siva1 and XIAP proteins in vivo. (A) Representative IHC staining for XIAP and pXIAP proteins in the corpus and the antrum of uninfected mice and ones infected with WT H. pylori strain PMSS1 or its cagE– isogenic mutant for 8 weeks. Insets show magnified views, 40x. Scale bars: 50 μm. Histograms show IHC scores for expression of XIAP and pXIAP proteins (n = 8/group). (B) Western blot analysis of XIAP, pXIAP, and Siva1 proteins in gastric tissues collected from control uninfected mice and ones infected with WT H. pylori strain PMSS1 and its cagE– isogenic mutant for 8 weeks (3 mice/group). Graphs show the densitometric analysis. Western blot analysis of Siva1 protein is also shown in Figure 1B. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. Data are displayed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To further solidify our data, we analyzed expression of Siva1 and XIAP proteins in the stomach of human individuals infected with cagA+ (n = 13) and cagA– (n = 13) H. pylori bacteria as well as uninfected human subjects (n = 6). Immunohistochemical staining of antral biopsies revealed that Siva1 and XIAP proteins are primarily expressed in foveolar epithelial cells and epithelial cells of the pyloric glands in uninfected individuals (Figure 9). Infection with cagA+ bacteria was associated with significant increase in XIAP protein phosphorylation at S87 and downregulation of Siva1, compared with uninfected individuals or subjects infected with cagA– bacteria (Figure 9). At the same time, expression of XIAP protein did not significantly change, showing a similarity with infected mice discussed above (Figure 8, A and B). Combined, our results show that CagA protein is involved in regulation of Siva1 and XIAP proteins.