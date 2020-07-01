Human CRY1 variants associate with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Patient evaluations and genetic material. Clinical information included medical history, a physical examination, a psychiatric evaluation, pedigree drawings, a complete blood count, blood and urine biochemistry analysis, and height and weight measurements for BMI determination. Genomic DNA was extracted from blood cells using standard procedures and the NucleoSpin Blood L Kit (Macherey-Nagel). For those families living outside of Ankara, several of the investigators traveled to the families’ hometowns in Konya (DSPD-1), Urfa (DSPD-4), and Kayseri (DSPD-6) to perform the clinical evaluations. Families in Italy were evaluated at Siena University. All participants completed the adult ASRS questionnaire (22), developed by the WHO to measure symptoms of ADHD, and the MCTQ (21). The psychiatric analysis began from the childhood period, and paid special attention to establishment of trust to minimize the drive to give appropriate rather than candid answers. Clarity of communication was equally important to make sure that correct words were chosen in the expression of emotions by each subject. Special attention was paid to dissect whether symptoms were secondary to another psychiatric disorder. Several of the investigators reviewed the ASRS questionnaires and the MCTQs completed by each participant. Clinical data on the family members (DSM-5 ADHD and ASRS scores, ADHD severity, demographics, ADHD symptoms, and sleep behavior) are presented in Supplemental Tables 1–3. ADHD diagnosis according to the DSM-5 requires 6 symptoms for children younger than 17 years of age and 5 or more symptoms for older adolescents and adults. Phenotype components in the families included excessive inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity as well as executive dysfunction, lack of emotional self-control, and motivation frequently present with characteristics of oppositional defiance. The current severity of ADHD was specified as mild (few if any symptoms, which result in only minor functional impairments); moderate (functional impairments or symptoms between mild and severe); and severe (presence of symptoms that result in marked impairments in social or occupational functioning). In Figure 3, ADHD is represented with blue and DSPD with black colors. Individuals for whom a definitive ADHD diagnosis was made were further classified as combined (when all 3 core features of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity were present); predominantly inattentive (diagnosed if ≥5 symptoms of inattention but <5/6 symptoms of hyperactivity/impulsivity had persisted for ≥6 months); and predominantly hyperactive/impulsive (diagnosed if ≥5/6 symptoms of hyperactivity/impulsivity but <5/6 symptoms of inattention had persisted for ≥6 months). Supplemental Table 2 provides data on the DSM-5 symptoms of inattention (questions 1–9), DSM-5 symptoms of hyperactivity and impulsivity (questions 10–18), and ASRS scores for the 14 families and individual family members. Questions 1–4 of Part A and questions 7–11 of Part B are for inattention, and questions 5 and 6 of Part A and questions 12–18 of Part B are for hyperactivity/impulsivity evaluation. Sleep behavior was independently assessed by several of the investigators through a sleep interview, which included sleep and ChronoType questionnaires. As previously reported (1), for the families DSPD-1, -4, -6, -7, -9, and -14, DSPD is part of the behavioral phenotype and is also present in families DSPD-2, -31, -34, -51, -52, -53, -58, and -59 (Supplemental Table 3) reported in the current study. Note that data on additional individuals from families DSPD-1, -4, -6, and -9 are now presented in Supplemental Table 3. Nine families (DSPD-1, -2, -4, -14, -6, -9, -51, -52, and -31) are consanguineous or endogamous (Figure 3) and are from different cities or towns located in Anatolia. An important observation emerging from DSPD-4 and DSPD-52 is that there is no marked phenotypic difference for DSPD or ADHD between the homozygotic (16-006, 16-008, 16-018, 16-042, 16-049, 17-281) and heterozygotic (16-014, 16-015, 16-016, 16-027, 16-043, 16-052, 17-011, 17-292) individuals.

CRY1 c.1657+3A>C amplification and genotyping. CRY1 c.1657+3A>C genotype status was determined by amplifying genomic DNA using hCry1i10F (5′-GTCAACACTTCTGTGAGCCT-3′) and hCry1i12R (5′-CAGATGCATGTCTCTTGACC-3′) and restriction digestion analysis (1). The PCR yielded a 623-bp product of the genomic locus containing exon 11 and was digested with Hpy188I (+ allele: no cut, variant c.1657+3A>C: 276 bp + 347 bp; Supplemental Figure 2).

Whole-exome sequencing. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) was performed on genomic DNA from the 447-individual validation cohort at the YCGA (Supplemental Table 15). Exome capture was done using the xGen Exome Research Panel (version 1.0) Capture Kit (Integrated DNA Technologies [IDT]) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Samples were sequenced on the HiSeq 4000 platform (Illumina) with 100-bp paired-end reads. WES data and associated sample information described in Supplemental Table 6 have been deposited in the NCBI’s dbGAP repository (accession ID: BioProject PRJNA624188; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Traces/study/?acc=PRJNA624188). Base calling, read filtering, and demultiplexing were performed with the standard Illumina processing pipeline. The read pairs were mapped to the human genome build GRCh37 with the Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA), version 0.7.17, with default settings (45). Aligned duplicate reads were marked using Mark Duplicates in Picard tools. GATK, version 3.7 (Genome Analysis Toolkit [GATK]), was used for base quality score recalibration (BQSR) and local realignment around indels to refine alignment artifacts around putative insertions or deletions (46). Variant discovery was performed in 2 steps, beginning with variant calling with GATK HaplotypeCaller (https://gatk.broadinstitute.org/hc/en-us/articles/360037225632-HaplotypeCaller) followed by joint genotyping using GATK GenotypeGVCFs (https://gatk.broadinstitute.org/hc/en-us/articles/360037057852-GenotypeGVCFs). Variants with a Phred quality score below 30 were removed. The resulting variant call set was refined using variant quality score recalibration (VQSR) as implemented in GATK VariantRecalibrator (https://gatk.broadinstitute.org/hc/en-us/articles/360036510892-VariantRecalibrator). Variant recalibration was applied by the GATK ApplyRecalibration walker using a tranche sensitivity of 99.5% for SNPs and 99.0% for indels. VQSR was used to define low-quality variants for downstream processing (Supplemental Table 16).

Variants were trimmed and left-aligned around indels, and multiallelics were split using GATK, version 3.7. A total of 886,935 variants were obtained. Sample-based quality control was carried out using PLINK, version 1.9, software (47). No low-quality samples with more than 10% missing genotypes were identified. Sex verification and kinship analysis were performed using KING software (48). No related individuals were detected (degree = 2, kinship coefficient ≥0.0625) in the validation cohort (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). To determine outliers of the population, a principal component (PC) analysis was conducted on a subset of the common biallelic variants (n = 43,557) pruned for linkage disequilibrium (LD) using the PLINK, version 1.9, “indep-pairwise” command (window = 50 SNPs, step size = 5 SNPs, maximum r2 = 0.5). The first 10 PCs were calculated using the “smartpca” module of the EIGENSTRAT method (EIGENSOFT package) (49), and no outlier samples were observed (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Variant annotation and prioritization. Variants in protein coding genes were identified by SnpEff, version 4.4 (50), which uses the ENSEMBL, version 87, gene models to determine variant functional region and impact on the assigned gene. Variants were annotated using ANNOVAR (version 2019Oct24) (51). Variants were subsequently filtered out on the basis of quality control scores, MAFs, deleteriousness/functional impact, and variants at low-complexity regions.

Briefly, common variants defined by a MAF of more than 0.1% in GnomAD, version 2.1.1 (31), Kaviar (52), 1000 Genomes Project (32), or ESP6500 (53), and an in-house Turkish unrelated control database of 2628 whole-exome and 773 whole-genome data sets were excluded from the analysis. The potential impact of missense variants was predicted using MetaSVM (54) and Combined Annotation–Dependent Depletion (CADD) (55) tools, and that of splice site variants located ±3 bp of exon-intron junctions was predicted using dbscSNV-ADA/-RF (56) and Spidex scores (ref. 57 and Supplemental Table 16).

Candidate gene prioritization approach. We performed analyses of associations between ADHD and rare deleterious mutations using 31,432 variants on 11,528 genes. Single variant–based analysis was carried out using PLINK, version 1.9. Small-sample adjustments and rare variant weights were used for gene-based analysis with SKAT-O and the burden test with Bonferroni’s multiple testing correction (30). The results of the single-variant association test and gene-based statistical analyses were used to create Manhattan and quantile-quantile (Q-Q) plots, respectively (Figure 5, A and B). Although small-sample adjustments were applied, the Q-Q plots still had a slightly anticonservative pattern.

Other core clock genes. The presence of additional polymorphisms was not unexpected, given the large degree of variation commonly found in human clock genes (58, 59). In addition to the CRY1 c.1657+3A>C variant, other coding, rare, and deleterious variations of core clock genes (CRY1, CRY2, PER1, PER2, PER3, ARNTL, CLOCK, and CSNK1D) and additional candidate clock genes (CSNK1E, ARNTL2, FBXL3, FBXL21, BHLHE40, BHLHE41, NR1D1, and RORA) were identified, but none of the genes other than CRY1 were statistically significant for the association with the phenotypically distinguished groups tested (Supplemental Tables 12 and 17).

Haplotype analysis. We inferred haplotypes from chromosome 12 of the 447-individual validation cohort and European populations from 1000 Genomes Project, Phase 3 using phased SNPs by SHAPEIT, version 2.17 (https://mathgen.stats.ox.ac.uk/genetics_software/shapeit/shapeit.html). The same SNPs were used to calculate the linkage disequilibrium across ancestral populations using LDlink (https://ldlink.nci.nih.gov/?tab=home) and to estimate age using DMLE+. SHAPEIT uses a set of genotypes and a genetic map and produces a set of estimated haplotypes 60). We investigated the 1000 Genomes Project, Phase 3 haplotype data and noted 3 CRY1Δ11 carriers in the European populations of Utah residents with Northern and Western European ancestry (CEU), the British in England and Scotland (GBR), and the Iberian population in Spain (IBS). All 594 European and 894 Turkish (TR) haplotypes were combined. Thirty-nine phased, biallelic, informative SNPs (MAF >0.05) in the 3-Mb region spanning CRY1Δ11 were evaluated, and 12 different haplotypes in carriers were identified. These haplotypes share a 571.6 kb common segment, which involves CASC18, NUAK1, TCP11L2, POLR3B, RFX4, MTERF2, TMEM263, CRY1, BTBD11, PWP1, PRDM4, WSCD2, and CMKLR1. The frequencies of 12 haplotypes were in the range of 0.5% to 2.6% in 732 noncarriers (Figure 7A).

To assess LD across ancestral populations, the LDmatrix module of LDlink (61) was used, and an interactive heatmap matrix of pairwise linkage disequilibrium using 39 SNPs was created (Figure 7B). The 1000 Genomes Project, Phase 3 haplotype data on populations from CEU, GBR, IBS, and Tuscany in Italy (TSI) were extracted.

Age estimation of CRY1Δ11 in Turkish and European populations. DMLE+, version 2.3 (62), was used to estimate the age of the CRY1Δ11 mutation, with the recommended burn-in and sampling intervals and a variety of parameter ranges. We used the haplotypes generated from 38 phased SNPs spanning 3 Mb around the CRY1Δ11 mutation in unrelated individuals. The population growth rate (r) was estimated (e) using the equation: T 1 = T 0 e(gr), in which T 1 is the estimated size of the current population, T 0 is the estimated size of the ancestral population, and g is the number of generations between these 2 time points (63). The growth rate of the Turkish population was estimated as 0.009 (T 1 = 81.81 million, T 0 = 12 million [200 BCE] and g = 88.7) (64), and the growth rate of the European (GBR, IBS, and CEU) populations in the 1000 Genomes Project was estimated as 0.016 (T 1 = 116.26 million, T 0 = 20.75 million on 1 CE, and g = 80.7) (65). A 25-year intergeneration interval was used for calculations. The “proportion of disease-bearing chromosomes sampled” was estimated as 3.11 × 10–6 for the Turkish cohort and 5.47 × 10–6 for the European cohort, using the population sizes (T 1 ) and carrier frequencies (1 of 42 and 1 of 100). The mutation density depicted a peak at 447 generations (95% credible set = 262–548) and 257 generations (95% credible set = 219–382) for the Turkish and the European populations, respectively.

PheWAS of CRY1Δ11 in the BioMe BioBank. PheWAS analyses for CRY1Δ11 were performed on the basis of electronic medical record–linked phenotypes (ICD-10-CM codes) in the BioMe BioBank of the Institute for Personalized Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The phenotype information and CRY1Δ11 status of 9438 unrelated adult Europeans were analyzed. The CRY1Δ11 phenotype association was tested independently using Fisher’s exact test.

Reverse transcription PCR analysis of CRY1 mRNA. Fresh venous blood samples were collected into PAXgene Blood RNA tubes (PreAnalytiX), and total RNA was isolated from subjects 17-122 and 17-123 using the QIAamp RNA Blood Mini Kit with on-column DNase digestion (QIAGEN). Equal amounts of total RNA were used for first-strand cDNA synthesis using the RevertAid First-Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit with Oligo(dT) 18 priming followed by RNase H digestion (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The resulting coding change of CRY1 c.825+1G>A was tested by amplifying the part of the cDNAs between exons 5 and 8 using CR508F (5′-GGAGAAACTGAAGCACTTACTC-3′) and CR508R (5′-CAAATACCTTCATTCCTTCTTCCC-3′). The PCR yielded a FL 508-bp product in the WT individual and an additional 367-bp product in the heterozygous proband (Figure 8C).

Human CRY1 cloning and mutagenesis. The WT coding sequence for CRY1 was obtained from a human cDNA sample designated as 17-125. Two microliters of this cDNA sample was amplified via touchdown PCR using Phusion polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the primers provided in the Supplemental Table 18. Amplified fragments were initially cloned to pJET1.2/blunt vector (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using the CloneJET PCR Cloning Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for individual clones destined for pcDNA4A and pMU2. Sequence verification of amplified inserts was performed via automated Sanger sequencing (Macrogen) to confirm the absence of mutation(s) possibly introduced during the PCR amplification. Sequence-verified inserts were subcloned to their respective vectors (pMU2 and pcDNA4/Myc-His A) via restriction/ligation. Mutagenesis was performed for both CRY1 integrated constructs via Phusion-based, site-directed mutagenesis using the oligonucleotide primers listed in Supplemental Table 19. Sequence verification was repeated as described above. PCR reactions for each construct were prepared in 50 μL of total volume using the reaction conditions in Supplemental Table 20.

To clone CRY1 into pMU2 and pcDNA4/Myc-His A, flanking XbaI and NotI sites were added to the primers. For the pcDNA4/Myc-His A construct, a stop codon was removed, and 2 extra nucleotides were added to include the His tag present in the plasmid.

Touchdown PCR was performed on a T100 Thermal Cycler (Bio-Rad). PCR reactions were set up on ice and transferred to a preheated thermocycler. The cycling conditions for the touchdown PCR reaction are described in Supplemental Table 21.

The sizes of the PCR products were verified by agarose gel electrophoresis, and the band corresponding to CRY1 was excised and purified using a NucleoSpin PCR and Gel Purification Kit (Macherey Nagel). The purified CRY1 fragment was then ligated to an empty pJET1.2/blunt vector using a CloneJET PCR Cloning Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Ligation reactions (5 μL) were transformed to DH5α cells, and transformed cells were spread on Luria-Bertani (LB) broth agar plates supplemented with 100 μg/mL ampicillin and then incubated overnight at 37°C. Colonies from plates were selected the next day and grown in 2 mL liquid LB, and plasmids were purified using a plasmid purification kit (Macherey Nagel). Plasmids were then digested with the appropriate restriction endonucleases to confirm the presence of the insert with gel electrophoresis and plasmids. The plasmids were then sequenced to confirm the absences of mutation(s) of the CRY1 gene via automated Sanger sequencing (Macrogen). Next, plasmids were double digested with XbaI/NotI for pMU2 inserts and EcoRV/NotI for pcDNA4/Myc-His A inserts. pMU2 and pcDNA4/Myc-His A were also double-digested with XbaI/NotI and EcoRV/NotI, respectively. Digested destination vectors were treated with FastAP (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to limit self-annealing. Both inserts and vectors were gel purified and ligated using T4 DNA ligase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to generate pMU2-hCRY1 and pcDNA4A-hCRY1 plasmids and then transformed into DH5α cells. pMU2-CRY1–transformed cells were plated onto LB agar supplemented with 34 μg/mL chloramphenicol, and pcDNA4A-CRY1–transformed cells were plated onto LB agar supplemented with 100 μg/mL ampicillin and incubated overnight at 37°C. The presence of the human CRY1 cDNAs in these vectors was verified with gel electrophoresis using the appropriate restriction endonucleases.

The deletion of exons 6 and 11 from human CRY1 cDNA was performed with a PCR-based strategy using Phusion Polymerase and asymmetric oligonucleotides incorporating 20-nt homology designed to incorporate missense mutations and deletions on pMU2-CRY1 and pcDNA4A-CRY1 constructs (the conditions and forward/reverse primers for PCR mutagenesis are listed in the Supplemental Tables 22 and 23).

Phusion-based mutagenesis PCR reactions were performed on a T100 Thermocycler (Bio-Rad). PCR reactions were set up on ice and transferred to a preheated thermocycler. The cycling conditions for the mutagenesis PCR reaction are provided in Supplemental Table 23.

After mutagenesis with PCR, the reactions were treated with DpnI at 37°C for 3 hours to eliminate parental template plasmid DNA and then transformed into DH5α cells. pMU2-CRY1–transformed cells were plated onto LB agar supplemented with 34 μg/mL chloramphenicol and pcDNA4A-CRY1–transformed cells were plated onto LB-agar supplemented with 100 μg/mL ampicillin and incubated overnight at 37°C. The presence of mutations was verified with automated Sanger sequencing (Macrogen).

Real-time bioluminescence rescue assay. Cry1–/–Cry2–/– MEFs (CRY-DKO MEFs) (3 × 105) were seeded in 35-mm clear tissue culture plates. Cells were transfected with 4000 ng pGL3-Per2-Luc (luciferase reporter) and 150 ng CRY1 plasmid [pMU2-P(CRY1)-(intron 336)]designed to rescue the circadian rhythm using FuGENE 6 Transfection Reagent (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s protocols. The total DNA amount was equalized to 4150 ng with pSport6 plasmid if only the reporter plasmid was transfected. Seventy-two hours after transfection, cells were synchronized with 0.1 μM dexamethasone for 2 hours. Medium was replaced with bioluminescence recording medium (1% DMEM powder [w/v], 0.035% sodium bicarbonate, 0.35% D[+] glucose powder, 1% mL 1M HEPES buffer, 0.25% penicillin/streptomycin, 5% FBS), in which luciferin was freshly supplemented (0.1 mM final concentration). Plates were sealed with vacuum grease and placed into the LumiCycle (Actimetrics). Bioluminescence monitoring was performed for 70 seconds every 10 minutes for 7 days via photomultiplier tubes. Luminescence values were recorded and processed using LumiCycle Analysis software. The first 20 hours of data were discarded from the analysis due to transient luminescence upon medium change. Period and amplitude values were obtained using damped sine wave based on the running average option for each sample.

CRY1-mediated repression of BMAL1-CLOCK transcription activity. Low-passage-number HEK293T cells (5 × 106) were seeded onto a 10-cm plate containing 10 mL DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1× penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 4 mM l-glutamine (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) (denoted as 1× DMEM). Cells were incubated overnight at 37°C in 5% CO 2 until they reached 70%–80% confluence. Cells were washed with 5 mL 1× PBS, trypsinized, and resuspended in DMEM supplemented with 20% heat-inactivated FBS, 2× penicillin/streptomycin, and 8 mM l-glutamine (denoted as 2× DMEM), such that the total concentration was 8 × 105 cells/mL. Diluted HEK293T cells were distributed to white Costar 96-well culture plates (50 μL/well), rendering the cell concentration 4 × 104 cells/well.

For each well, a mixture of 50 ng pSport6-BMAL1, 125 ng pSport6-CLOCK, 50 ng pGL3-Per1::Luc, 1 ng pRL-TK, 4 ng pcDNA4A-CRY1, and 120 ng empty pSport6 was prepared in DMEM (without FBS or antibiotics). For a positive control, the mixture was supplemented with 4 ng empty pcDNA4/Myc-His A. This mixture was supplemented with 0.9 μL, 22-kDa linear polyethylenimine (PEI) (Polysciences), vortexed briefly and incubated at room temperature for 20 minutes. Fifty microliters of the mixture was added on top of each well in triplicate. The plates were incubated for 24 hours at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Firefly luciferase and Renilla luciferase expression was determined using the Dual-Glo Luciferase Assay System (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

CRY1-Luc degradation assay. Low-passage-number HEK293T cells (5 × 106) were seeded onto a 10-cm plate containing 10 mL 1× DMEM. Cells were incubated overnight at 37°C in 5% CO 2 until 70%–80% confluence. Forty nanograms of the expression vector (CRY1-Luc plasmid) was reverse-transfected into 4 × 104 HEK293T cells on a white 96-well plate with a flat-bottomed via PEI transfection reagent. Cells were treated with luciferin (0.4 mM final) and HEPES (10 mM final and pH = 7.2) after 48 hours of transfection for 2 hours. Cycloheximide (CHX) (20 μg/mL final) was added to wells to halt the protein synthesis. The plate was sealed with optically clear film. Luminescence readings were collected via Synergy H1 reader every 10 minutes at 32°C for 24 hours. The protein half-life was calculated using 1-phase exponential decay fitting (GraphPad Prism 5, GraphPad Software).

Immunoprecipitation. HEK293T cells (4 × 105 per well) were seeded onto 6-well tissue plates 24 hours before the transfection. Cells were transfected via PEI with CRY1-His-Myc, CRY1-Δ11-His-Myc, or CRY1-Δ6-His-Myc in pcDNA4-A or empty sport6 with Flag-CMV-BMAL1, or Flag-CMV-CLOCK for IP with BMAL1, CLOCK, and CRY. The Flag-PER2-CMV plasmid was also transfected along with BMAL1, CLOCK, and CRY plasmids to immunoprecipitate 4 clock proteins. For negative control BMAL1, CLOCK or BMAL1, CLOCK, and PER2 were transfected with empty sport6 plasmid instead of CRY via PEI transfection reagent. Twenty-four hours after transfection, the cells were harvested via ice-cold PBS. After centrifugation, the pellets were lysed in 300 μL passive lysis buffer (PLB) (15 mM HEPES, 300 mM NaCl, 5 mM NaF, 1% NP40 supplemented with fresh protease inhibitor) for 20 minutes on ice. To get rid of cell debris, the samples were centrifuged for 15 minutes at 13,000 × g at 4°C. Ten percent of the supernatant was saved as input. Ni-NTA agarose resin (15 μL) (QIAGEN) per sample was equilibrated by washing 2 times with TBS-300 (15 mM Tris, 300 mM NaCl) supplemented with 25 mM imidazole and 2 times with PLB. The remaining supernatant was added onto the equilibrated resins with 25 mM imidazole. The cell lysates and resins were incubated for 1.5 hours to pull down CRYs. The resins were washed 4 times with TBS-300 (300 μL) with 25 mM imidazole. Proteins were isolated from resins by boiling in Laemmli buffer (31.5 mM Tris-HCl, pH 6.8 buffer 10% glycerol, 1% SDS, 0.005% bromophenol blue, and freshly added 5% β-mercaptoethanol).

Anti-Flag antibody (MilliporeSigma, A9469) was used to detect BMAL1, CLOCK, and PER2. Blots were stripped (Advansta Strip-It Buffer [R03722-D50]) and incubated with anti-Myc antibody (Abcam, ab18185) to detect CRYs. In all Western blot analyses, the blots were incubated overnight with a primary antibody. The murine IgGκ–binding protein (m–IgGκ BP) conjugated to HRP (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-516102) was used as the secondary antibody. To capture the chemiluminescent signals, WesternBright ECL HRP substrate (Advansta, K-12045-D20) and Bio-Rad ChemiDoc Imaging System were used.

Docking with HADDOCK. The CLOCK-PASB domain (residues 261–384 from 4f3l.pdb) was docked into the secondary pocket of mCRY1 (PDB ID 5T5X) as described previously (36) via HADDOCK 2.2 server (37, 38). Active residues (directly involved in the interaction) for CRY were: G106, R109, E383, and E382; and for CLOCK PAS-B were: G332, H360, Q361, W362, and E367. Passive residues were defined automatically around the active residues. Docking was performed with default parameters.

Study approval. For the Turkish and Italian cohorts, we obtained written informed consent from all of the study participants at the time of blood sampling. The institutional ethics committee of Bilkent University and Siena University approved the study. A code and family ID number deidentified each individual. The consent procedure allows recontact for the collection of individual-level phenotypic data, which are different from the primary reason for referral.

Statistics. The subjects were classified into the following behavioral categories: (a) affected hyperactive/impulsive; (b) affected inattentive; (c) affected combined; (d) ADHD spectrum (probably not affected); (e) ADHD spectrum (probably affected); (f) not affected; and (g) unknown/uninterpretable. They were also classified according to the severity of ADHD as severe, moderate, mild, or in partial remission (Supplemental Table 1). For the statistical analysis of the association between ADHD and CRY1 allele status, the first, second, third, and fourth categories were combined as “affected,” and the fifth and sixth categories were combined as “unaffected.” Subjects deemed “unknown/uninterpretable” were excluded from the analysis. The statistical analyses were performed using SPSS, version 23 (GraphPad Prism, version 6.0e, GraphPad Software) and in-house Perl scripts. Normality of the data was assessed with a Shapiro-Wilk test. For categorical variables, a Fisher’s exact test, OR, and 95% CI were calculated. Since the data were not normally distributed, a Mann-Whitney U test was used for comparison of the groups. A 2-tailed, unpaired t test was used for statistical evaluation of the CRY1 rescue and degradation assays. For further information, refer to Supplemental Table 24.